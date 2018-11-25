Racing! Michael Wrona fired at Santa Anita

Some news you can predict and some you can’t. Saturday, Michael Wrona was fired as the race caller at Santa Anita. He got the job in 2016 after a public audition, where four people were in contention. A couple of international callers were brought in but the eventual choice was coming down to Wrona or Frank Mirahmadi .

Mirahmadi calls at Aqueduct and Monmouth and will certainly be in the conversation as the replacement. As will other Stronach track announcers, Pete Aiello at Gulfstream, Dave Rodman at Laurel and Pimlico and Matt Dinerman at Golden Gate. It’s very likely that the replacement will be a known quantity.

No one offered an explanation, or much of anything, on what precipitated the move. But the speculation is that Wrona’s style of giving lots of information on the horses during the race did not sit sell with Tim Ritvo , the chief operating officer at the Stronach Company. Neither Ritvo nor Wrona returned calls from The Times. But, Ritvo did tell Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form that an announcement on the new announcer could come in the next couple of days.

XBTV, also owned by Stronach Group, recently purged itself of most of its on-camera staff including Aaron Vercruysse . It’s also been reported by Bloodhorse that Megan Devine was also let go.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a maiden $20,000 claimer at six furlongs, a terrible offering. The question we’ll address today is, what to do with a huge class dropper such as SPANISH BAY (#5) ? No question he’s got some issues, away for 13 months, and now dropped to the bottom, but as for today, he’s easy to find. We consider this type of spotting as ‘free placement,’ meaning, Richard Mandella knows he can pull this drop off looking for some confidence, as few wanna spend $20,000 with this type of drop and the recent layoff in the picture. He’s basically able to spot him to show something, anything at this point, and if not, he can ship him elsewhere, sell privately, etc. If he gets the win, with better health sneaking into the picture, he then has a large variety of choices with Santa Anita’s opening day just a month away. Expecting he’ll show something, likely enough to beat this group, probably on the front end. Remember, horses are herd animals by nature, thus, when able to hit the front end, they can gain an instant swagger. Expecting a sharp effort, despite many likely doubting him on the drop. SINGLE.

“Positive Notes : “2 Sought Bai - From a smaller outfit, remember, never eliminate a runner based on the smaller outfit, after all, these types of barns needs good efforts each and every time to not only pay the bills, but to attract new owners, betters riders, etc.

In Saturday’s newsletter, I called the Hollywood Turf Cup the Gold Cup , no excuses. And I left out the Berkeley Handicap Handicap at Golden Gate out of the big races chart. But, I added it back in below. Hope the personable Matt Dinerman is still talking to me.

The first stakes on Saturday, the Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, was won by Elsa, who worked her way from the back in the early part of the race, grabbing the lead at the top of the stretch and then winning by a comfortable 2 ¼ lengths for trainer Michael Stidham and jockey Joe Bravo .

“No sprint, no soft – just what we wanted,” Bravo said, comparing how she finished seventh at Laurel in a sprint on a yielding course. “Michael [Stidham] said we’ve got to go somewhere where they’ve got some fast turf, so you know that had to be Southern California. She ran good and she was in the right spot at the finish.”

“Good trip all the way,” winning jockey Joe Talamo said. “He was a lot closer up this time. They weren’t running any :42 and 3 like last time [down the hill at Santa Anita.] When I asked him, he had a great turn of foot. I used a saddle Gary Stevens gave me today. When he retired, he gave me one of his saddles, and one to Mike Smith and one to Drayden Van Dyke . Now I know why he won all those stakes races.”

Del Mar’s penultimate weekend of the fall meeting finishes up with two stakes races, one of which is much more interesting than the other. It’s a nine-race card starting at the usual 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races.

I like the Grade 3 $100,000 Native Dive Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles. There are only six starters and Del Mar has it carded as the third race at about 1:30 p.m. The unretired Battle of Midway is the 6-5 favorite for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Flavien Prat . Battle of Midway has won six of 13 lifetime, including his last out, the Comma to the Top by 4 ½ lengths. He won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Del Mar last year and was also third in the Kentucky Derby.

The second favorite is Dabster for Bob Baffert and Talamo. Dabster is five-of-10 lifetime. He finished second in his last race, the 1 ¾-mile Marathon on the Friday of Breeders’ Cup weekend at Churchill Downs. Baffert watched the race on television during a news conference after winning the Juvenile with Game Winner. Baffert set the stage by quipping how mad Dabster would be when he figured out he had to go around the track twice. Cutting back to 1 1/8 miles should be a breeze. He has won two of his last three.

The other stakes is the $100,000 Cecile B. DeMille for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. There are some pretty lightly raced colts. The favorite, at 2-1, is Flying Scotsman for Hollendorfer and Prat. He won his second race, a maiden special, by a nose. The 5-2 second choice is Vantastic, who also won his second race, a maiden special, by 1 ¼ lengths. Peter Eurton trains and Mike Smith rides. Post is about 3 p.m.

Cal-bred gelding from the Richard Baltas stable looked like a different horse last time when removing blinkers and turning in a dominating maiden victory under this rider. He showed the ability to relax for the first time, then powered home to win by more than five lengths. Look for him to continue his improving pattern.

He was arguably best when beaten only by a neck while third in first local try one month ago at shorter distance. He appeared to drop 1 ½ lengths behind the leader after stumbling while getting bumped away from the gate and finished with big strides. He was fourth in a 400-yard New Mexico futurity two outs ago and has solid connections of trainer Christopher O’Dell and jockey Cody Jensen .

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 24. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.17 47.82 1:11.88 1:23.66 1:35.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Zaffinah 120 8 7 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–½ Bejarano 4.70 6 Pulpit Rider 118 6 5 8 7–hd 8 5–hd 2–½ Van Dyke 4.20 4 English Dancer 115 4 1 2–2½ 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1½ 3–¾ Figueroa 3.10 7 Flammetta 118 7 3 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1 3–1 4–3½ Prat 3.80 5 Jazaalah 122 5 8 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 6–½ 5–1¼ Desormeaux 10.80 3 One Fast Broad 118 3 4 7–½ 8 7–½ 7–2 6–1½ Fuentes 5.70 1 Wicked Storm 118 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 4–hd 7–3¾ T Baze 14.00 2 Melissa Jane 120 2 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 8 8 Franco 13.10

8 ZAFFINAH (IRE) 11.40 5.80 3.60 6 PULPIT RIDER 4.20 3.60 4 ENGLISH DANCER 3.00

$1 EXACTA (8-6) $30.00 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $31.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-7) $48.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $80.00

Winner–Zaffinah (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Casamento (IRE) out of Grand Zafeen (GB), by Zafeen (FR). Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,194 Exacta Pool $143,487 Quinella Pool $4,460 Superfecta Pool $50,361 Trifecta Pool $84,986. Scratched–none.

ZAFFINAH (IRE) three deep early, angled in and stalked just off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front outside foes in deep stretch and held gamely. PULPIT RIDER settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. ENGLISH DANCER prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away off the rail into the stretch and fought back between foes late. FLAMMETTA chased outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch, angled in passing midstretch and bid along the rail in deep stretch. JAZAALAH settled off the rail then chased alongside a foe, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ONE FAST BROAD saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. WICKED STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. MELISSA JANE (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out and steadied in tight into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.72 46.76 1:12.50 1:25.56 1:38.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Gray Magician 122 4 1 3–1½ 3–2 3–3 1–3 1–9½ Prat 0.50 1 Alleva 122 1 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 3–4½ 2–1¼ Bejarano 12.00 5 Asano 122 5 4 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–1½ 2–hd 3–nk Desormeaux 8.50 3 Royal Insider 122 3 3 6 6 6 5–3½ 4–2 T Baze 37.90 6 Harmon 122 6 6 5–1½ 5–5 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–9 Smith 3.70 2 Highlight Reel 122 2 5 4–½ 4–½ 5–2½ 6 6 Talamo 8.50

4 GRAY MAGICIAN 3.00 2.40 2.10 1 ALLEVA 5.80 3.40 5 ASANO 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $6.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-3) $14.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $14.10

Winner–Gray Magician Grr.c.2 by Graydar out of Burg Berg, by Johannesburg. Bred by Twin Creeks Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Wachtel Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $300,266 Daily Double Pool $58,661 Exacta Pool $149,309 Quinella Pool $4,738 Superfecta Pool $48,143 Trifecta Pool $83,737. Scratched–none.

GRAY MAGICIAN stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, bid outside and took the lead three deep into the stretch and drew off under urging then a long hold late while drifting in some. ALLEVA saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, bid between horses into the stretch and gained the place. ASANO had speed three deep then kicked away and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, battled along the rail into the stretch and just held third. ROYAL INSIDER between horses on the first turn, settled off the pace inside, went around a rival into the stretch and was edged for the show. HARMON a bit slow to begin, chased three deep on the first turn then off the rail, went outside as rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HIGHLIGHT REEL stalked the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.61 47.88 1:11.31 1:35.12 1:41.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Acker 122 8 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–4 Bejarano 7.50 4 Trojan Spirit 122 4 9 9 9 9 7–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 7.30 5 Cimpl Man 124 5 2 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd Desormeaux 7.40 7 Erotic 120 7 6 7–2 7–½ 7–1 5–hd 4–½ Prat 21.90 2 Tough It Out 124 2 5 8–½ 8–1 8–1 8–3½ 5–ns Smith 2.30 3 Taki's Choice 122 3 8 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1 4–1½ 6–hd T Baze 19.50 6 Oiseau de Guerre 122 6 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 7–1¾ Bravo 3.20 1 Tartini 122 1 7 5–1 3–hd 6–½ 6–hd 8–4¼ Pereira 10.90 9 Terrys Tom Cat 124 9 1 4–hd 6–1 5–hd 9 9 Gutierrez 7.20

8 ACKER 17.00 8.60 5.40 4 TROJAN SPIRIT 7.80 4.80 5 CIMPL MAN 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $21.40 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $86.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $92.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-7) $427.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-5) $259.05

Winner–Acker B.g.4 by Include out of A. P. Few, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Silver Ranch Stable and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $313,649 Daily Double Pool $28,617 Exacta Pool $193,579 Quinella Pool $6,748 Superfecta Pool $76,429 Trifecta Pool $125,046. Claimed–Tough It Out by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-8) paid $43.95. Pick Three Pool $80,731.

ACKER stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch and drew off under some urging. TROJAN SPIRIT hopped in a slow start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. CIMPL MAN stalked between horses then outside a rival, split foes into the second turn, came out into the stretch and got up for the show between foes late. EROTIC four wide leaving the chute, angled in and chased just off the rail or outside a rival, came out in the stretch and was edged for third five wide on the line. TOUGH IT OUT between horses early, saved ground off the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and was edged for a minor award late. TAKI'S CHOICE pulled between foes and steadied past the wire the first time, stalked a bit off the rail, split foes on the second turn, came out then angled in again in the stretch and also was edged for a minor share. OISEAU DE GUERRE had speed off the rail then angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was between rivals late. TARTINI saved ground chasing the pace and could not offer the necessary late kick. TERRYS TOM CAT five wide leaving the chute and four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.82 46.49 58.81 1:11.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Damiano 120 4 1 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Van Dyke 0.60 1 Runningwscissors 120 1 4 1–hd 2–2 2–5 2–5½ Gutierrez 11.70 2 Ohtani 120 2 6 6 6 5–2 3–¾ Pereira 16.40 3 Diamond Blitz 120 3 5 3–½ 3–2 3–1½ 4–1¼ Arias 7.50 5 Seeking Refuge 120 5 3 5–10 4–1 4–hd 5–1¾ Prat 2.40 6 Drinks All Around 116 6 2 4–hd 5–2½ 6 6 Coa 36.70

4 DAMIANO 3.20 2.40 2.10 1 RUNNINGWSCISSORS 7.00 4.40 2 OHTANI 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $9.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-3) $12.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $21.55

Winner–Damiano B.c.2 by Gio Ponti out of Beautifulballerina, by Nureyev. Bred by Castleton Lyons (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $311,915 Daily Double Pool $25,826 Exacta Pool $173,448 Quinella Pool $5,505 Superfecta Pool $71,179 Trifecta Pool $120,046. Claimed–Damiano by Ruis Racing LLC. Trainer: Mick Ruis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-4) paid $11.50. Pick Three Pool $36,403.

DAMIANO dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and drifted in late. RUNNINGWSCISSORS broke out onto a foe, dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn, could not match the winner in the stretch but was clearly second best. OHTANI pinched back and steadied sharply at the start, dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the show. DIAMOND BLITZ broke in onto a rival, stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. SEEKING REFUGE stalked between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. DRINKS ALL AROUND close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch, continued outside a foe on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 47.07 1:11.37 1:23.61 1:35.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Elsa 120 3 6 9–1½ 8–1 5–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Bravo 11.40 11 Courteous 120 10 2 1–2½ 1–1 1–1 2–hd 2–hd Talamo 28.40 6 Pivottina 120 6 10 11–4 10–hd 10–1 6–1 3–1½ Van Dyke 2.20 12 Velvet Queen 120 11 11 7–hd 6–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 4–1 Delgadillo 13.90 9 Kookie Gal 120 9 5 6–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–2½ Pereira 56.50 2 Lakerball 124 2 3 3–hd 5–hd 4–1 5–½ 6–hd Gutierrez 5.60 13 Discreet Diva 118 12 7 4–hd 4–1 6–1½ 7–5 7–8¼ Roman 99.60 8 Creative Instinct 120 8 1 2–1 2–hd 7–1 8–2 8–½ T Baze 22.60 5 Cedars of Lebanon 122 5 9 10–2½ 11–3 11–2½ 10–2 9–1¾ Bejarano 16.80 4 Monette 120 4 4 5–½ 7–1 8–1 9–1 10–¾ Desormeaux 4.10 1 Italia 120 1 12 12 12 12 11–1½ 11–7¼ Smith 5.80 7 Thriving 120 7 8 8–hd 9–2 9–hd 12 12 Prat 11.90

3 ELSA 24.80 11.20 7.00 11 COURTEOUS 22.40 12.20 6 PIVOTTINA (FR) 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $47.00 $1 EXACTA (3-11) $204.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-11) $466.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-6-12) $1,439.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-6) $580.40

Winner–Elsa B.f.2 by Animal Kingdom out of Abtasaamah, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Michael Stidham. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $443,944 Daily Double Pool $53,334 Exacta Pool $232,258 Quinella Pool $7,267 Superfecta Pool $96,403 Trifecta Pool $160,092. Scratched–Posh Holly (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-3) paid $106.75. Pick Three Pool $63,878. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-8-4-3) 4 correct paid $225.65. Pick Four Pool $216,047. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-8-4-3) 5 correct paid $1,261.60. Pick Five Pool $657,155.

ELSA chased inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, advanced outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging. COURTEOUS had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away again a half mile out, fought back along the rail in the stretch and gamely held second. PIVOTTINA (FR) angled in and settled just off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. VELVET QUEEN hopped in a bit of a slow start, pulled four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep into the stretch then between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. KOOKIE GAL pulled three deep between foes into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid between foes into the stretch but could not sustain the bid in the final furlong. LAKERBALL saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. DISCREET DIVA pulled four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. CREATIVE INSTINCT four wide early, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and also weakened. CEDARS OF LEBANON (IRE) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, steadied sharply in tight and was forced four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response. MONETTE (FR) pulled between horses stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ITALIA (SPA) hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside, came out on the second turn then was forced far wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. THRIVING (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, steadied sharply in tight a quarter mile out and dropped back.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.38 1:11.74 1:24.23 1:37.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Kershaw 115 2 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Figueroa 2.60 5 Popular Kid 124 4 5 5–2½ 4–½ 3–1½ 3–3½ 2–4¼ Desormeaux 5.00 4 Jungle Warfare 120 3 3 2–½ 2–hd 2–2 2–1½ 3–2¼ Van Dyke 3.60 8 Sheer Flattery 124 7 4 6–1 6–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ Prat 4.80 7 Giant Influence 124 6 7 7–1 7–2½ 6–1½ 6–1 5–2¾ T Baze 4.50 9 Canadian Game 120 8 8 8 8 7–1½ 7–8 6–4¼ Gutierrez 16.40 1 Jan's Reserve 122 1 6 4–hd 5–1 5–1 5–1 7–11 Talamo 14.40 6 Bellerin 122 5 2 3–1 3–hd 8 8 8 Cruz 15.20

3 KERSHAW 7.20 4.60 3.00 5 POPULAR KID 5.20 3.80 4 JUNGLE WARFARE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $117.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $17.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-8) $18.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $30.65

Winner–Kershaw B.g.3 by Run Away and Hide out of Texit, by Tapit. Bred by Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $297,676 Daily Double Pool $30,090 Exacta Pool $137,425 Quinella Pool $4,658 Superfecta Pool $57,388 Trifecta Pool $88,144. Claimed–Sheer Flattery by Knapp, Steve and Vanderussen, Robert. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Lord Guinness. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $70.40. Pick Three Pool $82,318.

KERSHAW sent along inside, set the pace along the rail, responded when challenged on the second turn and into the stretch, inched clear again and held under urging. POPULAR KID four wide on the first turn, stalked outside then four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. JUNGLE WARFARE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail then between rivals leaving the backstretch, bid outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. SHEER FLATTERY four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. GIANT INFLUENCE also four wide on the first turn, chased outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. CANADIAN GAME broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and did not rally. JAN'S RESERVE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. BELLERIN stalked three deep, dropped back between then outside on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.75 47.81 1:12.37 1:35.53 1:41.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Caribou Club 119 1 6 7–½ 5–hd 6–1 2–hd 1–1¼ Talamo 7.10 11 Secretary At War 117 11 3 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 2–hd Fuentes 72.80 7 Synchrony 120 7 12 11–2 11–hd 11–hd 6–½ 3–1 Bravo 1.70 2 Big Score 120 2 10 10–½ 9–hd 9–1 4–1 4–1¼ Franco 4.00 8 Kenjisstorm 118 8 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ 3–3 5–1¼ Bejarano 23.00 12 He Will 120 12 8 12 12 10–½ 5–1 6–1½ Desormeaux 22.10 10 Ohio 117 10 4 8–hd 10–½ 12 8–½ 7–hd Van Dyke 7.20 4 Pincheck 119 4 11 9–2 8–1 8–hd 9–hd 8–¾ Smith 6.30 9 Le Ken 117 9 2 6–1½ 7–hd 7–hd 12 9–1¾ T Baze 54.30 6 Madame Stripes 118 6 9 5–½ 6–1 5–½ 11–1 10–3¼ Pereira 37.60 3 Ann Arbor Eddie 117 3 5 4–hd 3–1 4–hd 10–hd 11–½ Gutierrez 16.50 5 Holiday Stone 118 5 7 3–hd 4–½ 3–1 7–hd 12 Prat 26.00

1 CARIBOU CLUB 16.20 10.20 4.80 11 SECRETARY AT WAR 47.40 12.60 7 SYNCHRONY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $65.40 $1 EXACTA (1-11) $312.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-11) $332.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-11-7-2) $1,089.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-11-7) $728.75

Winner–Caribou Club Ch.g.4 by City Zip out of Broken Dreams, by Broken Vow. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Thomas F. Proctor. Owner: Glen Hill Farm. Mutuel Pool $519,310 Daily Double Pool $40,434 Exacta Pool $280,803 Quinella Pool $8,158 Superfecta Pool $115,024 Trifecta Pool $190,557. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $160.20. Pick Three Pool $68,421.

CARIBOU CLUB bobbled at the start, chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the lead past midstretch and proved best under left handed urging. SECRETARY AT WAR five wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked outside a foe, bid between horses on the second turn then outside the pacesetter, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and held second. SYNCHRONY chased outside a rival then between foes, steadied off heels leaving the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and closed willingly late. BIG SCORE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch and was outfinished. KENJISSTORM angled in and dueled inside then kicked clear, fought back leaving the second turn and until past midstretch and weakened late. HE WILL angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the backstretch, went four wide approaching and on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OHIO (BRZ) pulled his way along to stalk the pace three deep, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. PINCHECK (IRE) pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn, was in tight a quarter mile out, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. LE KEN (ARG) pulled four wide early, stalked three deep, steadied in a bit tight leaving the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) stalked outside a rival then three deep between foes, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ANN ARBOR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. HOLIDAY STONE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.56 46.17 58.52 1:11.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Spokane Eagle 124 4 2 4–1½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–1¾ Pereira 2.20 6 Face of Victory 124 5 1 3–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–nk T Baze 3.00 3 Tanners Pride 124 2 3 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–1¼ Talamo 3.10 7 Psychedelicat 124 6 6 6–3 5–3½ 4–1 4–1¼ Gutierrez 7.70 8 Zippy Groom 122 7 5 8–2 6–hd 7–1½ 5–1 Roman 7.60 9 Downside Up 119 8 7 7–hd 7–hd 6–hd 6–1¼ Fuentes 20.50 2 Will Tell 124 1 4 9 9 8–10 7–½ Franco 44.60 10 Our Tiger's Boy 122 9 8 5–hd 4–hd 5–2 8–30 Fuentes 18.20 4 Silver Summer 117 3 9 2–½ 8–1½ 9 9 Figueroa 27.80

5 SPOKANE EAGLE 6.40 3.60 2.80 6 FACE OF VICTORY 4.20 3.00 3 TANNERS PRIDE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $54.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $12.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-7) $16.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $15.35

Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.4 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Sperry, Ross and Dina. Mutuel Pool $300,288 Daily Double Pool $33,807 Exacta Pool $174,432 Quinella Pool $6,012 Superfecta Pool $100,860 Trifecta Pool $129,817. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by A and J Racing and Birkes, Jerry. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Face of Victory by Hess, M.E. and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Smuggler Union. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $56.05. Pick Three Pool $42,794.

SPOKANE EAGLE had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, bid between foes on the turn, took a short lead in the stretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under left handed urging. FACE OF VICTORY stalked four wide then outside, bid three deep leaving the turn, fell back some in the stretch then edged the pacesetter for the place. TANNERS PRIDE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back inside leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. PSYCHEDELICAT chased off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was outfinished. ZIPPY GROOM settled off the rail, split horses into the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOWNSIDE UP chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. WILL TELL settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. OUR TIGER'S BOY stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SILVER SUMMER bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.20 44.79 56.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Suspicious Spouse 120 1 1 4–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 1–hd Prat 2.80 3 Helen's Tiger 122 3 11 6–hd 6–1½ 4–1 2–¾ Bejarano 4.20 8 Kentan Road 117 8 6 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 3–¾ Fuentes 7.90 9 Batiquitos 124 9 7 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 4–ns Pedroza 11.80 5 Naughty Sophie 120 5 5 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 5–2½ T Baze 3.90 4 Gone to Town 122 4 9 11 10–1½ 9–1½ 6–ns Gutierrez 26.50 2 Fracas 120 2 4 8–hd 8–1 7–1 7–ns Maldonado 91.90 6 Well Hello 120 6 10 10–hd 7–hd 8–hd 8–ns Van Dyke 7.80 7 Happiness 120 7 8 3–1½ 4–1 6–2 9–3¾ Coa 19.40 10 Ladybug 120 10 3 9–½ 9–½ 10–3½ 10–3½ Desormeaux 7.50 11 Hailey Rachele 124 11 2 7–1 11 11 11 Pereira 71.20

1 SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE 7.60 4.40 3.80 3 HELEN'S TIGER 4.80 3.20 8 KENTAN ROAD 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $32.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $15.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-8-9) $60.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-8-9-5) $1,817.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-8) $54.05

Winner–Suspicious Spouse B.f.3 by First Defence out of Foxysox (GB), by Foxhound. Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Williamson Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $425,923 Daily Double Pool $133,561 Exacta Pool $247,928 Quinella Pool $8,368 Superfecta Pool $121,413 Trifecta Pool $179,685. Scratched–Bako Sweets, Easy Grader, Time for Ebby. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $136,446. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $49.45. Pick Three Pool $153,476. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $264.20. Pick Four Pool $582,544. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $4,688.60. Pick Five Pool $418,977. $2 Pick Six (4-3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 5 out of 6 paid $155.60. $2 Pick Six (4-3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 6 correct paid $34,018.60. Pick Six Pool $127,355. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $738.10. Place Pick All Pool $27,081.

SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and surged under some urging between foes to get up late. HELEN'S TIGER a step slow to begin, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished willingly four wide on the line. KENTAN ROAD dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch, put a head in front a sixteenth out and was caught between foes late. BATIQUITOS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. NAUGHTY SOPHIE had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished. GONE TO TOWN chased a bit off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued just off the inside then outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FRACAS saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. WELL HELLO chased between horses, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. HAPPINESS dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival leaving the turn and weakened. LADYBUG chased three deep between rivals then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. HAILEY RACHELE broke out a bit, stalked four wide, dropped back on the turn, angled in some into the stretch and weakened.