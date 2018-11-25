Racing! Michael Wrona fired at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
Some news you can predict and some you can’t. Saturday, Michael Wrona was fired as the race caller at Santa Anita. He got the job in 2016 after a public audition, where four people were in contention. A couple of international callers were brought in but the eventual choice was coming down to Wrona or Frank Mirahmadi.
Mirahmadi calls at Aqueduct and Monmouth and will certainly be in the conversation as the replacement. As will other Stronach track announcers, Pete Aiello at Gulfstream, Dave Rodman at Laurel and Pimlico and Matt Dinerman at Golden Gate. It’s very likely that the replacement will be a known quantity.
No one offered an explanation, or much of anything, on what precipitated the move. But the speculation is that Wrona’s style of giving lots of information on the horses during the race did not sit sell with Tim Ritvo, the chief operating officer at the Stronach Company. Neither Ritvo nor Wrona returned calls from The Times. But, Ritvo did tell Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form that an announcement on the new announcer could come in the next couple of days.
The early guess is that Mirahmadi will get the job, but that’s based only on gut. Frank is very persuasive in person and he’s also a damn good race caller.
XBTV, also owned by Stronach Group, recently purged itself of most of its on-camera staff including Aaron Vercruysse. It’s also been reported by Bloodhorse that Megan Devine was also let go.
Stay tuned, more to come.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the ninth race at Del Mar. Take it away, Rob.
“This is a maiden $20,000 claimer at six furlongs, a terrible offering. The question we’ll address today is, what to do with a huge class dropper such as SPANISH BAY (#5)? No question he’s got some issues, away for 13 months, and now dropped to the bottom, but as for today, he’s easy to find. We consider this type of spotting as ‘free placement,’ meaning, Richard Mandella knows he can pull this drop off looking for some confidence, as few wanna spend $20,000 with this type of drop and the recent layoff in the picture. He’s basically able to spot him to show something, anything at this point, and if not, he can ship him elsewhere, sell privately, etc. If he gets the win, with better health sneaking into the picture, he then has a large variety of choices with Santa Anita’s opening day just a month away. Expecting he’ll show something, likely enough to beat this group, probably on the front end. Remember, horses are herd animals by nature, thus, when able to hit the front end, they can gain an instant swagger. Expecting a sharp effort, despite many likely doubting him on the drop. SINGLE.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“WCHR Maiden Power Rating: - 11.00 (horrible group)
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,3,6,10,11
“Positive Notes: “2 Sought Bai - From a smaller outfit, remember, never eliminate a runner based on the smaller outfit, after all, these types of barns needs good efforts each and every time to not only pay the bills, but to attract new owners, betters riders, etc.
“TOP PICK: SPANISH BAY (#5 7-2 Talamo)
“SECOND CHOICE: SOUGHT BAI (#2 4-1 Fuentes)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
In Saturday’s newsletter, I called the Hollywood Turf Cup the
Del Mar review
The first stakes on Saturday, the Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, was won by Elsa, who worked her way from the back in the early part of the race, grabbing the lead at the top of the stretch and then winning by a comfortable 2 ¼ lengths for trainer Michael Stidham and jockey Joe Bravo.
It was the filly’s second win in four starts.
“No sprint, no soft – just what we wanted,” Bravo said, comparing how she finished seventh at Laurel in a sprint on a yielding course. “Michael [Stidham] said we’ve got to go somewhere where they’ve got some fast turf, so you know that had to be Southern California. She ran good and she was in the right spot at the finish.”
Elsa paid $24.80, $11.20 and $7.00. Courteous was second and Pivottina was third.
The second stakes of the day, the Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap for horses going 1 1/16 miles on the turf, was won by Caribou Club who ran a ground-saving trip and won by 1 ¼ lengths.
It was second stakes win in two days for Glen Hill Farm and trainer Tom Proctor, who won the Hollywood Turf Cup on Friday.
“Good trip all the way,” winning jockey Joe Talamo said. “He was a lot closer up this time. They weren’t running any :42 and 3 like last time [down the hill at Santa Anita.] When I asked him, he had a great turn of foot. I used a saddle
Caribou Club paid $16.20, $10.20 and $4.80. Secretary At War was second and Synchrony finished third.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar’s penultimate weekend of the fall meeting finishes up with two stakes races, one of which is much more interesting than the other. It’s a nine-race card starting at the usual 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races.
I like the Grade 3 $100,000 Native Dive Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles. There are only six starters and Del Mar has it carded as the third race at about 1:30 p.m. The unretired Battle of Midway is the 6-5 favorite for trainer
The second favorite is Dabster for
The other stakes is the $100,000 Cecile B. DeMille for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. There are some pretty lightly raced colts. The favorite, at 2-1, is Flying Scotsman for Hollendorfer and Prat. He won his second race, a maiden special, by a nose. The 5-2 second choice is Vantastic, who also won his second race, a maiden special, by 1 ¼ lengths. Peter Eurton trains and Mike Smith rides. Post is about 3 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 6, 9, 9, 6, 10, 10, 11.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Plainsman ($3.80)
Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Turf Sprint Championship Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: White Flag ($22.60)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Willa On the Move Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Late Night Pow Wow ($9.60)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $400,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Lady Paname ($9.90)
Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Kennedy Road Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ikerrin Road ($15.70)
Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Liora ($56.80)
Del Mar (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Elsa ($24.80)
Churchill (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Signalman ($9.20)
Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Caribou Club ($16.20)
Golden Gate (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Berkeley Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Editore ($8.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
10:47 Aqueduct (4): $100,000 Notebook Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Kosciuszko (8-5)
12:17 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Tepin Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Fierce Scarlett (2-1)
12:47 Aqueduct (8): $125,000 Autumn Days Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sounds Delicious (8-5)
1:30 Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Battle of Midway (6-5)
1:38 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Bessarabian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jessica Krupnick (3-1)
3:00 Del Mar (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Flying Scotsman (2-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 8 The Hunted (4-1)
Cal-bred gelding from the Richard Baltas stable looked like a different horse last time when removing blinkers and turning in a dominating maiden victory under this rider. He showed the ability to relax for the first time, then powered home to win by more than five lengths. Look for him to continue his improving pattern.
Saturday’s result: Ohio (7-1) raced wide in traffic but never mustered a strong rally, going only one paced through the stretch to finish off the board in the seventh race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Magnum Moonflash (3-1)
He was arguably best when beaten only by a neck while third in first local try one month ago at shorter distance. He appeared to drop 1 ½ lengths behind the leader after stumbling while getting bumped away from the gate and finished with big strides. He was fourth in a 400-yard New Mexico futurity two outs ago and has solid connections of trainer Christopher O’Dell and jockey Cody Jensen.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 24.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.17 47.82 1:11.88 1:23.66 1:35.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Zaffinah
|120
|8
|7
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|Bejarano
|4.70
|6
|Pulpit Rider
|118
|6
|5
|8
|7–hd
|8
|5–hd
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|4
|English Dancer
|115
|4
|1
|2–2½
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–¾
|Figueroa
|3.10
|7
|Flammetta
|118
|7
|3
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–1
|3–1
|4–3½
|Prat
|3.80
|5
|Jazaalah
|122
|5
|8
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1½
|6–½
|5–1¼
|Desormeaux
|10.80
|3
|One Fast Broad
|118
|3
|4
|7–½
|8
|7–½
|7–2
|6–1½
|Fuentes
|5.70
|1
|Wicked Storm
|118
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–hd
|7–3¾
|T Baze
|14.00
|2
|Melissa Jane
|120
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Franco
|13.10
|8
|ZAFFINAH (IRE)
|11.40
|5.80
|3.60
|6
|PULPIT RIDER
|4.20
|3.60
|4
|ENGLISH DANCER
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$30.00
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$31.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-7)
|$48.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4)
|$80.00
Winner–Zaffinah (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Casamento (IRE) out of Grand Zafeen (GB), by Zafeen (FR). Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,194 Exacta Pool $143,487 Quinella Pool $4,460 Superfecta Pool $50,361 Trifecta Pool $84,986. Scratched–none.
ZAFFINAH (IRE) three deep early, angled in and stalked just off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front outside foes in deep stretch and held gamely. PULPIT RIDER settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. ENGLISH DANCER prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away off the rail into the stretch and fought back between foes late. FLAMMETTA chased outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch, angled in passing midstretch and bid along the rail in deep stretch. JAZAALAH settled off the rail then chased alongside a foe, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ONE FAST BROAD saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. WICKED STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. MELISSA JANE (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out and steadied in tight into the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.72 46.76 1:12.50 1:25.56 1:38.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Gray Magician
|122
|4
|1
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–3
|1–3
|1–9½
|Prat
|0.50
|1
|Alleva
|122
|1
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–4½
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|12.00
|5
|Asano
|122
|5
|4
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–1½
|2–hd
|3–nk
|Desormeaux
|8.50
|3
|Royal Insider
|122
|3
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–3½
|4–2
|T Baze
|37.90
|6
|Harmon
|122
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–9
|Smith
|3.70
|2
|Highlight Reel
|122
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|5–2½
|6
|6
|Talamo
|8.50
|4
|GRAY MAGICIAN
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|ALLEVA
|5.80
|3.40
|5
|ASANO
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$6.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-3)
|$14.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5)
|$14.10
Winner–Gray Magician Grr.c.2 by Graydar out of Burg Berg, by Johannesburg. Bred by Twin Creeks Farm (KY). Trainer:
GRAY MAGICIAN stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, bid outside and took the lead three deep into the stretch and drew off under urging then a long hold late while drifting in some. ALLEVA saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, bid between horses into the stretch and gained the place. ASANO had speed three deep then kicked away and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, battled along the rail into the stretch and just held third. ROYAL INSIDER between horses on the first turn, settled off the pace inside, went around a rival into the stretch and was edged for the show. HARMON a bit slow to begin, chased three deep on the first turn then off the rail, went outside as rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HIGHLIGHT REEL stalked the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.61 47.88 1:11.31 1:35.12 1:41.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Acker
|122
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|1–4
|Bejarano
|7.50
|4
|Trojan Spirit
|122
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|7.30
|5
|Cimpl Man
|124
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|Desormeaux
|7.40
|7
|Erotic
|120
|7
|6
|7–2
|7–½
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|21.90
|2
|Tough It Out
|124
|2
|5
|8–½
|8–1
|8–1
|8–3½
|5–ns
|Smith
|2.30
|3
|Taki's Choice
|122
|3
|8
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|6–hd
|T Baze
|19.50
|6
|Oiseau de Guerre
|122
|6
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1½
|7–1¾
|Bravo
|3.20
|1
|Tartini
|122
|1
|7
|5–1
|3–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|8–4¼
|Pereira
|10.90
|9
|Terrys Tom Cat
|124
|9
|1
|4–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|9
|9
|7.20
|8
|ACKER
|17.00
|8.60
|5.40
|4
|TROJAN SPIRIT
|7.80
|4.80
|5
|CIMPL MAN
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$21.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$86.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$92.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-7)
|$427.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-5)
|$259.05
Winner–Acker B.g.4 by Include out of A. P. Few, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Silver Ranch Stable and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $313,649 Daily Double Pool $28,617 Exacta Pool $193,579 Quinella Pool $6,748 Superfecta Pool $76,429 Trifecta Pool $125,046. Claimed–Tough It Out by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-8) paid $43.95. Pick Three Pool $80,731.
ACKER stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch and drew off under some urging. TROJAN SPIRIT hopped in a slow start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. CIMPL MAN stalked between horses then outside a rival, split foes into the second turn, came out into the stretch and got up for the show between foes late. EROTIC four wide leaving the chute, angled in and chased just off the rail or outside a rival, came out in the stretch and was edged for third five wide on the line. TOUGH IT OUT between horses early, saved ground off the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and was edged for a minor award late. TAKI'S CHOICE pulled between foes and steadied past the wire the first time, stalked a bit off the rail, split foes on the second turn, came out then angled in again in the stretch and also was edged for a minor share. OISEAU DE GUERRE had speed off the rail then angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was between rivals late. TARTINI saved ground chasing the pace and could not offer the necessary late kick. TERRYS TOM CAT five wide leaving the chute and four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.82 46.49 58.81 1:11.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Damiano
|120
|4
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3¼
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|1
|Runningwscissors
|120
|1
|4
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–5
|2–5½
|Gutierrez
|11.70
|2
|Ohtani
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–2
|3–¾
|Pereira
|16.40
|3
|Diamond Blitz
|120
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–1¼
|Arias
|7.50
|5
|Seeking Refuge
|120
|5
|3
|5–10
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Prat
|2.40
|6
|Drinks All Around
|116
|6
|2
|4–hd
|5–2½
|6
|6
|Coa
|36.70
|4
|DAMIANO
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|RUNNINGWSCISSORS
|7.00
|4.40
|2
|OHTANI
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$33.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$9.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-3)
|$12.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2)
|$21.55
Winner–Damiano B.c.2 by Gio Ponti out of Beautifulballerina, by Nureyev. Bred by Castleton Lyons (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $311,915 Daily Double Pool $25,826 Exacta Pool $173,448 Quinella Pool $5,505 Superfecta Pool $71,179 Trifecta Pool $120,046. Claimed–Damiano by Ruis Racing LLC. Trainer: Mick Ruis. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-4) paid $11.50. Pick Three Pool $36,403.
DAMIANO dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and drifted in late. RUNNINGWSCISSORS broke out onto a foe, dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn, could not match the winner in the stretch but was clearly second best. OHTANI pinched back and steadied sharply at the start, dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the show. DIAMOND BLITZ broke in onto a rival, stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. SEEKING REFUGE stalked between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. DRINKS ALL AROUND close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch, continued outside a foe on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 47.07 1:11.37 1:23.61 1:35.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Elsa
|120
|3
|6
|9–1½
|8–1
|5–hd
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Bravo
|11.40
|11
|Courteous
|120
|10
|2
|1–2½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|Talamo
|28.40
|6
|Pivottina
|120
|6
|10
|11–4
|10–hd
|10–1
|6–1
|3–1½
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|12
|Velvet Queen
|120
|11
|11
|7–hd
|6–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–1
|Delgadillo
|13.90
|9
|Kookie Gal
|120
|9
|5
|6–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–2½
|Pereira
|56.50
|2
|Lakerball
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|6–hd
|Gutierrez
|5.60
|13
|Discreet Diva
|118
|12
|7
|4–hd
|4–1
|6–1½
|7–5
|7–8¼
|Roman
|99.60
|8
|Creative Instinct
|120
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|7–1
|8–2
|8–½
|T Baze
|22.60
|5
|Cedars of Lebanon
|122
|5
|9
|10–2½
|11–3
|11–2½
|10–2
|9–1¾
|Bejarano
|16.80
|4
|Monette
|120
|4
|4
|5–½
|7–1
|8–1
|9–1
|10–¾
|Desormeaux
|4.10
|1
|Italia
|120
|1
|12
|12
|12
|12
|11–1½
|11–7¼
|Smith
|5.80
|7
|Thriving
|120
|7
|8
|8–hd
|9–2
|9–hd
|12
|12
|Prat
|11.90
|3
|ELSA
|24.80
|11.20
|7.00
|11
|COURTEOUS
|22.40
|12.20
|6
|PIVOTTINA (FR)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$47.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-11)
|$204.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-11)
|$466.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-6-12)
|$1,439.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-6)
|$580.40
Winner–Elsa B.f.2 by
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-3) paid $106.75. Pick Three Pool $63,878. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-8-4-3) 4 correct paid $225.65. Pick Four Pool $216,047. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-8-4-3) 5 correct paid $1,261.60. Pick Five Pool $657,155.
ELSA chased inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, advanced outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging. COURTEOUS had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away again a half mile out, fought back along the rail in the stretch and gamely held second. PIVOTTINA (FR) angled in and settled just off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. VELVET QUEEN hopped in a bit of a slow start, pulled four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep into the stretch then between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. KOOKIE GAL pulled three deep between foes into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid between foes into the stretch but could not sustain the bid in the final furlong. LAKERBALL saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. DISCREET DIVA pulled four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. CREATIVE INSTINCT four wide early, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and also weakened. CEDARS OF LEBANON (IRE) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, steadied sharply in tight and was forced four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response. MONETTE (FR) pulled between horses stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ITALIA (SPA) hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside, came out on the second turn then was forced far wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. THRIVING (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, steadied sharply in tight a quarter mile out and dropped back.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.38 1:11.74 1:24.23 1:37.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Kershaw
|115
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|Figueroa
|2.60
|5
|Popular Kid
|124
|4
|5
|5–2½
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–3½
|2–4¼
|Desormeaux
|5.00
|4
|Jungle Warfare
|120
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–2¼
|Van Dyke
|3.60
|8
|Sheer Flattery
|124
|7
|4
|6–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1½
|Prat
|4.80
|7
|Giant Influence
|124
|6
|7
|7–1
|7–2½
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–2¾
|T Baze
|4.50
|9
|Canadian Game
|120
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|7–8
|6–4¼
|Gutierrez
|16.40
|1
|Jan's Reserve
|122
|1
|6
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1
|7–11
|Talamo
|14.40
|6
|Bellerin
|122
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Cruz
|15.20
|3
|KERSHAW
|7.20
|4.60
|3.00
|5
|POPULAR KID
|5.20
|3.80
|4
|JUNGLE WARFARE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$117.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$17.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-8)
|$18.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$30.65
Winner–Kershaw B.g.3 by Run Away and Hide out of Texit, by Tapit. Bred by Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $297,676 Daily Double Pool $30,090 Exacta Pool $137,425 Quinella Pool $4,658 Superfecta Pool $57,388 Trifecta Pool $88,144. Claimed–Sheer Flattery by Knapp, Steve and Vanderussen, Robert. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Lord Guinness.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $70.40. Pick Three Pool $82,318.
KERSHAW sent along inside, set the pace along the rail, responded when challenged on the second turn and into the stretch, inched clear again and held under urging. POPULAR KID four wide on the first turn, stalked outside then four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. JUNGLE WARFARE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail then between rivals leaving the backstretch, bid outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. SHEER FLATTERY four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. GIANT INFLUENCE also four wide on the first turn, chased outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. CANADIAN GAME broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and did not rally. JAN'S RESERVE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. BELLERIN stalked three deep, dropped back between then outside on the second turn and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.75 47.81 1:12.37 1:35.53 1:41.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Caribou Club
|119
|1
|6
|7–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|2–hd
|1–1¼
|Talamo
|7.10
|11
|Secretary At War
|117
|11
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|Fuentes
|72.80
|7
|Synchrony
|120
|7
|12
|11–2
|11–hd
|11–hd
|6–½
|3–1
|Bravo
|1.70
|2
|Big Score
|120
|2
|10
|10–½
|9–hd
|9–1
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Franco
|4.00
|8
|Kenjisstorm
|118
|8
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–3
|5–1¼
|Bejarano
|23.00
|12
|He Will
|120
|12
|8
|12
|12
|10–½
|5–1
|6–1½
|Desormeaux
|22.10
|10
|Ohio
|117
|10
|4
|8–hd
|10–½
|12
|8–½
|7–hd
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|4
|Pincheck
|119
|4
|11
|9–2
|8–1
|8–hd
|9–hd
|8–¾
|Smith
|6.30
|9
|Le Ken
|117
|9
|2
|6–1½
|7–hd
|7–hd
|12
|9–1¾
|T Baze
|54.30
|6
|Madame Stripes
|118
|6
|9
|5–½
|6–1
|5–½
|11–1
|10–3¼
|Pereira
|37.60
|3
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|117
|3
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|10–hd
|11–½
|Gutierrez
|16.50
|5
|Holiday Stone
|118
|5
|7
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|7–hd
|12
|Prat
|26.00
|1
|CARIBOU CLUB
|16.20
|10.20
|4.80
|11
|SECRETARY AT WAR
|47.40
|12.60
|7
|SYNCHRONY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$65.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-11)
|$312.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-11)
|$332.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-11-7-2)
|$1,089.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-11-7)
|$728.75
Winner–Caribou Club Ch.g.4 by City Zip out of Broken Dreams, by Broken Vow. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Thomas F. Proctor. Owner: Glen Hill Farm. Mutuel Pool $519,310 Daily Double Pool $40,434 Exacta Pool $280,803 Quinella Pool $8,158 Superfecta Pool $115,024 Trifecta Pool $190,557. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $160.20. Pick Three Pool $68,421.
CARIBOU CLUB bobbled at the start, chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the lead past midstretch and proved best under left handed urging. SECRETARY AT WAR five wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked outside a foe, bid between horses on the second turn then outside the pacesetter, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and held second. SYNCHRONY chased outside a rival then between foes, steadied off heels leaving the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and closed willingly late. BIG SCORE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch and was outfinished. KENJISSTORM angled in and dueled inside then kicked clear, fought back leaving the second turn and until past midstretch and weakened late. HE WILL angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the backstretch, went four wide approaching and on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OHIO (BRZ) pulled his way along to stalk the pace three deep, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. PINCHECK (IRE) pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn, was in tight a quarter mile out, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. LE KEN (ARG) pulled four wide early, stalked three deep, steadied in a bit tight leaving the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) stalked outside a rival then three deep between foes, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ANN ARBOR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. HOLIDAY STONE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.56 46.17 58.52 1:11.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Spokane Eagle
|124
|4
|2
|4–1½
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|2.20
|6
|Face of Victory
|124
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|2–nk
|T Baze
|3.00
|3
|Tanners Pride
|124
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1¼
|Talamo
|3.10
|7
|Psychedelicat
|124
|6
|6
|6–3
|5–3½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|7.70
|8
|Zippy Groom
|122
|7
|5
|8–2
|6–hd
|7–1½
|5–1
|Roman
|7.60
|9
|Downside Up
|119
|8
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–1¼
|Fuentes
|20.50
|2
|Will Tell
|124
|1
|4
|9
|9
|8–10
|7–½
|Franco
|44.60
|10
|Our Tiger's Boy
|122
|9
|8
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|8–30
|Fuentes
|18.20
|4
|Silver Summer
|117
|3
|9
|2–½
|8–1½
|9
|9
|Figueroa
|27.80
|5
|SPOKANE EAGLE
|6.40
|3.60
|2.80
|6
|FACE OF VICTORY
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|TANNERS PRIDE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$54.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$12.20
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$11.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-7)
|$16.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3)
|$15.35
Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.4 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Sperry, Ross and Dina. Mutuel Pool $300,288 Daily Double Pool $33,807 Exacta Pool $174,432 Quinella Pool $6,012 Superfecta Pool $100,860 Trifecta Pool $129,817. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by A and J Racing and Birkes, Jerry. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Face of Victory by Hess, M.E. and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Smuggler Union.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $56.05. Pick Three Pool $42,794.
SPOKANE EAGLE had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, bid between foes on the turn, took a short lead in the stretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under left handed urging. FACE OF VICTORY stalked four wide then outside, bid three deep leaving the turn, fell back some in the stretch then edged the pacesetter for the place. TANNERS PRIDE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back inside leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. PSYCHEDELICAT chased off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was outfinished. ZIPPY GROOM settled off the rail, split horses into the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOWNSIDE UP chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. WILL TELL settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. OUR TIGER'S BOY stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SILVER SUMMER bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.20 44.79 56.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Suspicious Spouse
|120
|1
|1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–hd
|Prat
|2.80
|3
|Helen's Tiger
|122
|3
|11
|6–hd
|6–1½
|4–1
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|4.20
|8
|Kentan Road
|117
|8
|6
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–¾
|Fuentes
|7.90
|9
|Batiquitos
|124
|9
|7
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–ns
|Pedroza
|11.80
|5
|Naughty Sophie
|120
|5
|5
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–2½
|T Baze
|3.90
|4
|Gone to Town
|122
|4
|9
|11
|10–1½
|9–1½
|6–ns
|Gutierrez
|26.50
|2
|Fracas
|120
|2
|4
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–1
|7–ns
|Maldonado
|91.90
|6
|Well Hello
|120
|6
|10
|10–hd
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–ns
|Van Dyke
|7.80
|7
|Happiness
|120
|7
|8
|3–1½
|4–1
|6–2
|9–3¾
|Coa
|19.40
|10
|Ladybug
|120
|10
|3
|9–½
|9–½
|10–3½
|10–3½
|Desormeaux
|7.50
|11
|Hailey Rachele
|124
|11
|2
|7–1
|11
|11
|11
|Pereira
|71.20
|1
|SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE
|7.60
|4.40
|3.80
|3
|HELEN'S TIGER
|4.80
|3.20
|8
|KENTAN ROAD
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$32.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$15.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$18.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-8-9)
|$60.82
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-8-9-5)
|$1,817.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-8)
|$54.05
Winner–Suspicious Spouse B.f.3 by First Defence out of Foxysox (GB), by Foxhound. Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Williamson Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $425,923 Daily Double Pool $133,561 Exacta Pool $247,928 Quinella Pool $8,368 Superfecta Pool $121,413 Trifecta Pool $179,685. Scratched–Bako Sweets, Easy Grader, Time for Ebby.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $136,446. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $49.45. Pick Three Pool $153,476. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $264.20. Pick Four Pool $582,544. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $4,688.60. Pick Five Pool $418,977. $2 Pick Six (4-3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 5 out of 6 paid $155.60. $2 Pick Six (4-3-2/3-1-1/5-1/12/13/14) 6 correct paid $34,018.60. Pick Six Pool $127,355. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $738.10. Place Pick All Pool $27,081.
SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and surged under some urging between foes to get up late. HELEN'S TIGER a step slow to begin, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished willingly four wide on the line. KENTAN ROAD dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch, put a head in front a sixteenth out and was caught between foes late. BATIQUITOS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. NAUGHTY SOPHIE had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished. GONE TO TOWN chased a bit off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued just off the inside then outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FRACAS saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. WELL HELLO chased between horses, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. HAPPINESS dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival leaving the turn and weakened. LADYBUG chased three deep between rivals then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. HAILEY RACHELE broke out a bit, stalked four wide, dropped back on the turn, angled in some into the stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$846,364
|Inter-Track
|6,926
|$4,168,432
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,674,575
|TOTAL
|6,926
|$12,689,371
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, November 25.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Princess Kendra
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Reed Saldana
|3-1
|2
|Tizway That Way
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-2
|3
|Princess Leia
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|4-1
|4
|Fellina
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|5
|Sweet Treat
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|6
|Lea's Reward
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Armando Cardenas
|12-1
|7
|Ipray
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|7-2
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Maestro Dearte
|Mike Smith
|120
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|2
|Any Questions
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|3
|Sawyer's Hill
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-1
|62,500
|4
|Blackout
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|62,500
|5
|Eckersley
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Scott
|6-1
|6
|Perfectly Majestic
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|62,500
|7
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|10-1
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Native Diver Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roman Rosso
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
|2
|Gift Box
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|3
|Kershaw
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|4
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-5
|5
|Isotherm
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|6
|Dabster
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Carbon Zero
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|80,000
|2
|Knight's Cross
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|80,000
|3
|You Must Chill
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|80,000
|4
|Fortnite Dance
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|3-1
|80,000
|5
|Gleyber
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|80,000
|6
|Weekly Call
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|80,000
|7
|Salah
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-1
|80,000
|8
|Surprise Fashion
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|80,000
|9
|Indy Jones
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|80,000
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Resky Business
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Gus Headley
|10-1
|8,000
|2
|Devil's Beauty
|Luis Fuentes
|113
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|8,000
|3
|Swallows Inn Gal
|Evin Roman
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|8,000
|4
|Sought More Pep
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Eddie Truman
|4-1
|8,000
|5
|Lovely Linda
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|7,000
|6
|Dressed in Prada
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|15-1
|8,000
|7
|Honor Maker
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Kelly Castaneda
|12-1
|8,000
|8
|Lucky Student
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|8,000
|9
|Kristie's Heart
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|5-1
|7,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cecil B. DeMille Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Takeo Squared
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|2
|Rijeka
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|3
|Vantastic
|Mike Smith
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|4
|Irish Heatwave
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|5
|Sayin Grace
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|8-1
|6
|Flying Scotsman
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bizwhacks
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|2
|Claudelle
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|3
|Suprema
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|4
|Posit
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|15-1
|5
|To the Morning
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|6
|Happy Tune
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|7
|Fight Night
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|8
|Tizwellwithmysoul
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|9
|Qahira
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|10
|Slewgoodtobetrue
|Mike Smith
|120
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hot Perfection
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Gary Mandella
|20-1
|2
|Push Through
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|3
|Acclimate
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|4
|Six Point Rack
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|5
|Jet Set Ruler
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|Elwood J
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Eddie Truman
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Shaymin
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|8-1
|8
|The Hunted
|Angel Cruz
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|9
|Carville
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|10
|Duke of Fallbrook
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|30-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fleetwood
|Humberto Tellez
|112
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Sought Bai
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Thomas N. Valenzuela
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Mikeys Glory
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Iron Curtain
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Spanish Bay
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|20,000
|6
|Jonas
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Moon Juice
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Astonishing Tweet
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Littlebitamedal
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|20,000
|10
|Malachim
|Angel Cruz
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|20-1
|20,000