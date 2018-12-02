Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wonder if Santa Anita executives are sleeping well at night.

--Jockey Ricardo Jaime was fined $100 for using his riding crop three times in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond. Now, here’s where it gets tricky. The stewards’ minutes and the ruling said the offense took place in the sixth race on Sun., Nov. 11, but Jaime did not ride in that race. So, here’s guessing the infraction took place on Mon., Nov. 12, where he rode Monterey Shale to a third-place finish in the sixth race. Who goofed, I’ve got to know? (Done for effect, really don’t need to know.)

--Jockey agent Richard Silverstein was fined $200 for failure to conduct business in a proper manner. In this case, he said he forgot to alert the stewards that his jockey Martin Pedroza would not be riding on Nov. 14. He only had one mount that day.

--Jockey agent Nelson Arroyo was fined $200 for failure to conduct business in a proper manner. Arroyo said he “spun” owner Nick Hines that his jockey would ride Empress of Joy in the fourth race on Nov. 17, according to the stewards’ minutes. The stewards did not identify which jockey was supposed to ride the horse but Arroyo represents Kent Desormeaux and Norberto Arroyo, Jr . Desormeaux was on another horse in that race. Now, there also was no horse in the race called Empress of Joy, but we are assuming it was Empress of Lov, who finished fourth with Luis Fuentes aboard. (See first ruling.)

--Owner Michael Martin was suspended starting Nov. 23 for failure to appear at a hearing at which it was alleged that he owed the Equine Medical and Surgical Group $2,016.60. He is barred from the all areas of the track until the suspension is lifted.

--Owner/trainer Lance Hellum was suspended for failure to fulfill a 2016 financial agreement that resulted in a debt of $1,159.61 to vendor Matt Unamuno of Angels’ Feed. The suspension went into effect on Nov. 25 and Hellum is barred from all areas of the track until the suspension is lifted.

--Owner Samantha Siegel of Jay Em Ess Stable and jockey Joe Talamo were ordered to return all purse money after Mr. Vargas, who won the seventh race on Aug. 18 at Del Mar, tested positive for procaine, an antibiotic. The stewards’ minutes said the level was 2,932 ng/ml, the ruling said it was in excess of that. It was further ruled that Mr. Vargas be disqualified and ruled unplaced in the race. Gato Del Oro is the new winner, however, the ruling does not change any of the pari-mutuel payouts. It cost Jay Em Ess Stable $34,843 and Talamo has to return $3,900. The monies are due by Dec. 18. Brian Koriner is the trainer of Mr. Vargas and was not named in the ruling.

--Trainer Mike Machowsky was fined $400 for a late declaration to not run his horse, Ria Munk in the second race on Nov. 22. The stewards ruled the trainer did not have a valid reason for scratching his horse.

The feature on Saturday was the Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The race lived up to its billing with the two favorites battling down the stretch. In the end, shipper Raging Bull for trainer Chad Brown , rallied from the back of the pack, entered the stretch wide and won by a half-length over a game River Boyne. Joel Rosario , who is relocated to Southern California, flew in to ride the colt.

“I thought I was on the best horse, so I rode him that way,” Rosario said. “With him, he has a powerful quarter-mile kick at the end. Terrific acceleration. So, I just needed to keep him outside, keep him in the clear where I could ride him at the finish. It worked out just the way I’d hoped.”

“I expected him to be a little closer in the first part,” Hernandez said. “The speed had been holding in the earlier turf races. But he came from off the pace very well. Rosario is a good rider and he knows what he’s doing, especially here in California. One [race] down, three [horses the Matriarch] to go.”

A few days ago, we put up the stats on 2-year-olds trained by Bob Baffert . In Saturday’s eighth race, Kingly won another one for the Hall of Fame trainer. His record with young horses seems incredible so far this year.

This is it for the fall meeting at Del Mar, which except for a day or rain on Thursday, has had a seemingly very successful meeting. The closing day card is none-races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races including the Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile.

We rarely root for a horse but can’t help but love the story line on the favorite in the race, Vasilika at 7-2. I know I’ve told the story before, but I’ll tell it again. She was claimed 10 races back by Jerry Hollendorfer for $40,000. Since then she’s won nine of 10, including eight in a row. She’s won three graded stakes. Flavien Prat gets the ride. We’ve probably had a time in our life where we finally figure something out and, while not even Hollendorfer could have expected these kinds of results, it seems like this filly has figured it out, whatever “it” is.

Reminds us of the movie “City Slickers” where Jack Palance and Billy Crystal discuss the secret of life and try and figure out what’s the “one thing.” Classic scene, contains bad words, but if you want to watch it, here it is . Oh, and there are horses in it, too.

Back to our regularly scheduled newsletter. The second favorite is another Brown shipper from New York called Uni. She is three for three this year with two graded stakes wins. Brown also has Quidura (8-1) and Rymska (5-1) in the 14-horse race. Rosario will be riding Uni.

I like two 6-1 shots in here, Twisted Rosie and Brookes All Mine. Twisted Rosie tired after contesting the pace last time but is better with a target at which to run, and Brookes All Mine returns from Golden Gate and gets back on dirt, which is her preferred surface (she won here during the summer at 5-1). Box these two in the exacta and call it a meet at Del Mar.

Most eyes will be on CM Whatta About Me, dropping back to the maiden ranks after a solid fourth-place finish in the Wild West Futurity five weeks ago. But I loved the works on debut runner First To The Moon V, whose dam Your First Moon is a multiple Grade I winner. First To The Moon V was very quick early in both of her local 12.1 and 12.2 gate drills and was geared down with big strides in latest work. Also, her trainer Jaime Gomez is exceptional with 2-year-olds.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, December 1. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 15th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Good

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.81 49.55 1:14.07 1:25.96 1:38.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Swamp Souffle 120 7 7 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–¾ Prat 2.50 7 Mayan Warrior 120 6 4 3–2 3–1 3–1½ 2–2 2–1½ Delgadillo 12.20 2 Saltarin 120 2 1 7 6–hd 6–1½ 5–3 3–2¾ Quinonez 9.50 1 Honcho 120 1 5 6–1 4–1 4–2½ 4–½ 4–¾ T Baze 1.90 5 I Belong to Becky 120 4 2 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 3–1 5–hd Flores 3.20 6 Daddy Jones 120 5 3 4–1 7 7 7 6–1 Fuentes 19.30 3 Lead Star 118 3 6 5–½ 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1 7 Espinoza 8.70

8 SWAMP SOUFFLE 7.00 4.40 2.80 7 MAYAN WARRIOR 12.40 7.00 2 SALTARIN 4.80

$1 EXACTA (8-7) $37.80 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $57.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-2-1) $47.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-2) $100.80

Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.2 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $188,086 Exacta Pool $99,941 Quinella Pool $4,477 Superfecta Pool $41,907 Trifecta Pool $66,327. Scratched–Ack.

SWAMP SOUFFLE angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, re-bid between foes leaving the second turn to gain the lead nearing the stretch, drifted out a bit into the lane, drifted in some in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MAYAN WARRIOR also angled in early and stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch, fought back alongside the winner in the drive, also drifted in some and continued willingly. SALTARIN pulled along the inside and was in tight past the wire the first time, saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and finished with interest. HONCHO taken off the rail and outside a rival early, went three deep into the backstretch, chased alongside a foe then off the rail leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I BELONG TO BECKY took the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DADDY JONES chased outside a rival then between foes into the backstretch, continued alongside a foe, angled in leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. LEAD STAR saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.42 45.59 1:10.43 1:16.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Spend Spend Spend 122 5 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–4 1–4¾ Pereira 1.50 2 Lovely Finish 122 2 4 4–hd 4–6 2–2½ 2–1¼ Vergara, Jr. 20.60 4 Confidentially 122 4 6 6 5–hd 4–4 3–8½ Rosario 3.60 1 Johansson 117 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 4–16 Figueroa 10.10 3 Gracious Me 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 5 5 Prat 1.20 6 Tribal Ann 114 6 5 5–6 6 dnf Donoe 88.30

5 SPEND SPEND SPEND 5.00 3.60 2.60 2 LOVELY FINISH 11.00 4.80 4 CONFIDENTIALLY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $27.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $34.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-1) $19.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $55.15

Winner–Spend Spend Spend B.f.3 by Majestic Warrior out of Holiday Shopping, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $249,442 Daily Double Pool $43,528 Exacta Pool $105,038 Quinella Pool $4,269 Superfecta Pool $43,791 Trifecta Pool $75,221. Scratched–none.

SPEND SPEND SPEND had speed between foes then dueled alongside a rival, took the lead just past midway on the turn, inched away nearing the stretch and drew clear under a left handed crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling. LOVELY FINISH stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and held second. CONFIDENTIALLY broke in and slowly, settled inside, went around a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and bested the others. JOHANSSON saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened. GRACIOUS ME had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back in the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. TRIBAL ANN had speed outside then stalked three deep, dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, took a bad step and was pulled up in distress midway on the turn and was vanned off.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.14 45.06 56.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Eddie Haskell 122 3 3 3–½ 4–1 3–1 1–1¾ Rosario 1.50 1 Calculator 120 1 5 4–hd 3–hd 4–2 2–¾ Prat 1.40 7 Cistron 120 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–ns T Baze 3.00 8 Go On Mary 121 5 1 2–2½ 2–1 2–½ 4–1¾ Bejarano 10.40 3 Allaboutaction 120 2 4 5 5 5 5 Pereira 19.30

5 EDDIE HASKELL 5.00 2.60 2.10 1 CALCULATOR 2.80 2.20 7 CISTRON 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $4.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $5.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-7-8) $1.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-7) $3.50

Winner–Eddie Haskell B.g.5 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, Jim. Mutuel Pool $334,313 Daily Double Pool $23,158 Exacta Pool $130,933 Quinella Pool $5,008 Superfecta Pool $41,579 Trifecta Pool $86,004. Scratched–Apalachee Bay, Bay Muzik, Sixes, St. Joe Bay, Surrender Now. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-5) paid $13.30. Pick Three Pool $59,248.

EDDIE HASKELL stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage approaching the sixteenth pole and proved best under a moderate hand ride and a snug hold late. CALCULATOR a half step slow into stride, stalked inside, waited off heel from upper stretch to midstretch, came out and got up for the place three deep on the line. CISTRON sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and just held third. GO ON MARY had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. ALLABOUTACTION stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.98 45.12 57.07 1:03.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Placido 124 6 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–4½ 1–4¾ Pedroza 0.90 1 Isee It in Hiseyes 122 1 8 3–1 2–½ 2–2 2–1 Delgadillo 6.50 7 Schulace 122 7 1 2–hd 3–1½ 4–2½ 3–½ Quinonez 6.20 2 Giddymeister 122 2 2 5–3 4–hd 3–hd 4–¾ Roman 18.60 8 Builder 122 8 5 4–hd 5–4 5–2½ 5–1¼ Gryder 4.90 5 Powerful Thirst 122 5 6 8 8 6–5 6–9½ Fuentes 14.80 3 Drizzy 113 3 7 7–1½ 7–½ 7–½ 7–½ Fuentes 8.60 4 Demonslayer 114 4 4 6–hd 6–hd 8 8 Donoe 65.90

6 PLACIDO 3.80 2.80 2.40 1 ISEE IT IN HISEYES 5.00 3.80 7 SCHULACE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $11.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-2) $35.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $29.85

Winner–Placido Ch.c.4 by Shackleford out of Intentional Cry, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by William D. Graham (ON). Trainer: Simon Callaghan . Owner: Arnold Zetcher LLC. Mutuel Pool $249,959 Daily Double Pool $29,247 Exacta Pool $147,893 Quinella Pool $5,951 Superfecta Pool $81,728 Trifecta Pool $109,643. Claimed–Placido by Lorenzo Ruiz. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Powerful Thirst by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $28,429.

PLACIDO had speed off the rail then between foes, inched away nearing the turn, angled in on the turn, was shaken up to widen in the stretch then drew away under a couple cracks of the whip and a hold late. ISEE IT IN HISEYES a step slow to begin, went up inside to press then stalk the pace, came out into the stretch and held second. SCHULACE had speed outside foes then stalked alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. GIDDYMEISTER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was edged for the show. BUILDER five wide early, chased outside then alongside a rival on the backstretch and turn and was outfinished for a minor award. POWERFUL THIRST dropped back off the rail early, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DRIZZY between foes early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. DEMONSLAYER between horses early, chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.30 48.30 1:13.24 1:25.15 1:37.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Giza Goddess 122 10 9 2–1 1–hd 1–2 1–3½ 1–5¼ Blanc 7.50 9 My Sweet Baboo 122 7 4 6–1½ 6–1 4–1 3–1 2–nk Prat 1.70 10 Hello Bubbles 122 8 2 8–1½ 8–1½ 6–hd 5–1 3–1 Rosario 2.60 11 Nomizar 122 9 7 1–1 2–1 2–1 2–2 4–2½ Bejarano 68.50 5 Shes All Woman 122 5 5 7–½ 7–½ 7–hd 6–2 5–1 Pereira 37.10 13 Landon 122 11 1 3–hd 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 6–3¼ T Baze 55.80 3 Queen Ryker 122 3 11 11 9–hd 9–hd 8–1 7–ns Van Dyke 7.20 7 Super Klaus 122 6 8 10–hd 10–hd 11 10–2½ 8–½ Cruz 92.40 2 Woodfin 117 2 10 9–hd 11 10–hd 9–½ 9–½ Figueroa 44.60 1 Opus Won 122 1 6 4–½ 5–½ 8–1 7–½ 10–26 Geroux 12.80 4 Enamored 122 4 3 5–½ 4–hd 5–1 11 11 Talamo 5.90

12 GIZA GODDESS 17.00 6.40 3.80 9 MY SWEET BABOO 3.40 2.40 10 HELLO BUBBLES 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-12) $60.60 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $24.60 $2 QUINELLA (9-12) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-10-11) $115.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-10) $36.65 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-8) $5.00

Winner–Giza Goddess Grr.f.2 by Cairo Prince out of Comfort and Joy, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds , Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $554,523 Daily Double Pool $39,473 Exacta Pool $340,076 Quinella Pool $11,561 Superfecta Pool $148,189 Trifecta Pool $217,247. Scratched–Fabulous Star, Lily Con, Samandah. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-12) paid $33.50. Pick Three Pool $77,094. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $2.60. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-6-12) 4 correct paid $98.85. Pick Four Pool $181,744. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-5-5-6-12) 5 correct paid $450.50. Pick Five Pool $544,272.

GIZA GODDESS angled in and stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took the lead a half mile out, inched away and angled in on the second turn and drew off in the stretch under a late left handed tap of the whip and steady handling. MY SWEET BABOO stalked three deep to the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and edged a foe for the place. HELLO BUBBLES angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. NOMIZAR sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, stalked on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SHES ALL WOMAN angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, went between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LANDON three deep on the first turn, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the second turn, found the inside in the drive and weakened. QUEEN RYKER (IRE) broke slowly, went three deep on the first turn and backstretch and into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. SUPER KLAUS settled between horses chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. WOODFIN broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. OPUS WON close up stalking the pace along the inside, fell back leaving the second turn and weakened. ENAMORED stalked between horses, dropped back between foes into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.12 46.36 1:11.92 1:25.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sauce On Side 119 1 7 8 8 7–hd 1–nk Rosario 2.90 5 Tiz Toffee 114 5 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1¼ Espinoza 4.30 4 Tapitha Bonita 119 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–3 3–1 Pereira 9.90 3 Pied N True 117 3 8 7–hd 7–2 4–1 4–hd Fuentes 57.10 2 Mongolian Humor 119 2 2 6–5 6–½ 6–½ 5–5¼ Bejarano 2.30 7 Gypsy Blu 124 7 4 4–1 3–hd 5–hd 6–4¼ Gryder 10.70 6 Tiz Wonderfully 120 6 6 5–1½ 5–6 3–½ 7–½ Desormeaux 19.20 8 Vallestina 121 8 1 3–hd 4–hd 8 8 T Baze 4.00

1 SAUCE ON SIDE 7.80 4.00 2.80 5 TIZ TOFFEE 5.00 3.80 4 TAPITHA BONITA 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-1) $99.40 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $18.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-3) $96.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $67.40

Winner–Sauce On Side Dbb.f.3 by Violence out of Carphonic, by Lion Heart. Bred by Maharg Management Inc. (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $400,045 Daily Double Pool $41,739 Exacta Pool $206,696 Quinella Pool $8,522 Superfecta Pool $96,298 Trifecta Pool $142,846. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-12-1) paid $58.25. Pick Three Pool $74,368. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-8-1) paid $5.30.

SAUCE ON SIDE settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up nearing the wire. TIZ TOFFEE dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch, inched away in deep stretch and was caught late. TAPITHA BONITA angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. PIED N TRUE broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then inside on the turn and in the stretch and finished with some interest. MONGOLIAN HUMOR settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and also finished with some interest. GYPSY BLU pressed the pace three deep between foes most of the way to the turn, stalked between foes on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. TIZ WONDERFULLY stalked just off the rail on the backstretch and turn, swung out into the stretch and also weakened. VALLESTINA prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.70 48.20 1:12.48 1:36.74 1:48.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Raging Bull 122 6 11 11–2 11–2 10–hd 2–½ 1–½ Rosario 1.90 4 River Boyne 122 4 2 9–1 8–hd 3–½ 1–1½ 2–2¾ Prat 2.70 7 Instilled Regard 122 7 5 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 5–1½ 3–hd Geroux 5.70 13 Prince Earl 122 13 7 4–½ 7–1 7–1 4–hd 4–1¾ Pereira 29.60 11 Carrick 122 11 4 7–1½ 4–hd 1–hd 3–hd 5–nk Desormeaux 7.00 5 Fight On 122 5 3 12–½ 12–hd 12–1 8–1 6–½ Quinonez 116.60 3 Risky Proposition 122 3 12 10–3 9–½ 11–½ 12–2½ 7–nk Talamo 48.20 8 Desert Stone 122 8 10 6–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 8–½ T Baze 23.10 2 Kazan 122 2 13 13 13 13 11–hd 9–hd Blanc 30.10 9 Platinum Warrior 122 9 8 8–½ 10–1½ 9–1 9–1 10–¾ Van Dyke 17.40 10 Way Early 122 10 6 5–hd 6–½ 8–½ 10–hd 11–5¼ Cruz 114.30 1 Have At It 122 1 9 1–1 1–½ 2–1 6–1 12–14 Cohen 10.40 12 Pubilius Syrus 122 12 1 3–1 3–1 6–hd 13 13 Maldonado 49.20

6 RAGING BULL (FR) 5.80 3.40 2.80 4 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 3.40 2.80 7 INSTILLED REGARD 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $22.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $9.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-13) $70.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $27.55

Winner–Raging Bull (FR) B.c.3 by Dark Angel (IRE) out of Rosa Bonheur, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Dayton Investments Limited (FR). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Peter M. Brant. Mutuel Pool $709,593 Daily Double Pool $67,513 Exacta Pool $359,926 Quinella Pool $9,856 Superfecta Pool $172,032 Trifecta Pool $265,793. Scratched–Californiagoldrush. 50-Cent Pick Three (12-1-6) paid $103.00. Pick Three Pool $87,853.

RAGING BULL (FR) angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up nearing the wire. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked inside then between horses, continued off the rail on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in the stretch and held on well but could not contain the winner late. INSTILLED REGARD stalked off the rail then bid between foes on the backstretch, tracked just off the rail on the second turn, split horses in the stretch and came back for the show. PRINCE EARL five wide leaving the chute, stalked three deep then four wide into the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. CARRICK stalked outside, went up four wide to the lead on the backstretch, dueled outside a rival into and on the second urn and was outfinished in the drive. FIGHT ON saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and improved position. RISKY PROPOSITION broke a bit slowly, settled inside then between foes on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. DESERT STONE (IRE) angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. KAZAN (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled inside then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PLATINUM WARRIOR (IRE) chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. WAY EARLY three deep leaving the chute, stalked outside a rival then between foes, steadied in tight leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. HAVE AT IT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back into and on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. PUBILIUS SYRUS four wide leaving the chute, stalked three deep then between foes, steadied in tight into the second turn, dropped back and gave way in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.52 45.65 57.71 1:10.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kingly 122 4 3 1–hd 2–½ 3–3½ 1–¾ Van Dyke 4.10 8 Stretford End 122 8 2 4–1½ 3–2 2–hd 2–1 Prat 0.60 6 My Mandate 122 6 1 3–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–3½ Pereira 29.70 3 Mutineer 122 3 5 5–hd 4–1 4–4 4–nk Bejarano 57.00 1 Nolo Contesto 122 1 10 9–2 9–4½ 6–hd 5–4¼ Rosario 10.40 10 Nolde 117 10 7 8–2 6–hd 5–½ 6–1¾ Figueroa 44.90 5 Mo Reserve 122 5 4 2–hd 5–1½ 7–2 7–¾ T Baze 12.30 7 American Camp 122 7 6 6–2 8–½ 9–5 8–1 Roman 19.00 9 Moonoverthebayou 122 9 8 7–½ 7–2 8–3 9–5½ Desormeaux 44.30 2 Green Fleet 122 2 9 10 10 10 10 Talamo 13.20

4 KINGLY 10.20 3.60 2.80 8 STRETFORD END 2.20 2.20 6 MY MANDATE 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $10.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $6.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-3) $85.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $44.05

Winner–Kingly B.c.2 by Tapit out of Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. Bred by Clearsky Farms (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Clearview Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $417,974 Daily Double Pool $62,896 Exacta Pool $257,700 Quinella Pool $9,037 Superfecta Pool $136,606 Trifecta Pool $179,536. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $33.10. Pick Three Pool $76,207.

KINGLY dueled inside, fought back under urging in the stretch to regain the lead past midstretch and gamely prevailed. STRETFORD END pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and in the stretch and was outgamed late. MY MANDATE dueled three deep between horses then between foes on the turn, put a head in front in the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive but could not quite match the top pair late. MUTINEER saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NOLO CONTESTO bumped after the start and had the rider lose an iron briefly, settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. NOLDE chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MO RESERVE dueled between horses, fell back and stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. AMERICAN CAMP chased between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened. MOONOVERTHEBAYOU settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and did not rally. GREEN FLEET bumped with a rival after the start, chased a bit off the inside, came out into the turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.26 47.85 1:12.44 1:24.71 1:36.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Super Patriot 120 11 5 9–4 9–hd 6–hd 3–1 1–nk Van Dyke 7.00 8 Absolutely Perfect 122 8 4 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–hd 2–2 Geroux 6.60 9 Emmy and I 117 9 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–hd 2–2 3–1½ Espinoza 48.40 4 Sapphire Kid 120 4 8 8–hd 8–hd 8–hd 8–hd 4–nk T Baze 13.20 5 Quinnie 120 5 2 6–1½ 5–1 5–1 7–½ 5–nk Bejarano 15.60 6 Tenthousandreasons 122 6 11 10–hd 11 11 9–1 6–¾ Talamo 71.50 10 Thalia 122 10 6 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 5–hd 7–nk Prat 1.60 3 Drop the Mic 120 3 9 5–1 6–½ 3–hd 4–½ 8–nk Cruz 14.40 2 Speakers 124 2 10 7–hd 7–hd 7–hd 6–1 9–4 Pereira 9.90 7 Kennedie Sky 119 7 7 11 10–1½ 10–hd 10–2½ 10–2¼ Figueroa 41.20 1 Marjorie E 122 1 1 4–½ 4–½ 9–1½ 11 11 Rosario 3.70

11 SUPER PATRIOT 16.00 8.00 5.80 8 ABSOLUTELY PERFECT 7.60 4.80 9 EMMY AND I 12.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $69.00 $1 EXACTA (11-8) $54.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-11) $51.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-8-9-4) $1,210.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-8-9-4-5) Carryover $15,961 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-8-9) $463.55

Winner–Super Patriot Ch.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Bolton, George, Davenport, Jeff, Leidel, Peter, Lipman, Barry, Mathiesen, Mark, Molasky, Andrew, and. Mutuel Pool $398,118 Daily Double Pool $142,091 Exacta Pool $237,199 Quinella Pool $8,580 Superfecta Pool $127,458 Super High Five Pool $20,914 Trifecta Pool $174,129. Claimed–Speakers by Homme, Eric, St. Hilaire, Christopher, Richardson, Maureen and Del Mar Summer Ra. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-11) paid $54.40. Pick Three Pool $176,251. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6/14-4-11) 4 correct paid $215.15. Pick Four Pool $834,146. 50-Cent Pick Five (12-1-6/14-4-11) 5 correct paid $3,136.75. Pick Five Pool $563,095. $2 Pick Six (6-12-1-6/14-4-11) 5 out of 6 paid $118.60. $2 Pick Six (6-12-1-6/14-4-11) 6 correct paid $23,642.60. Pick Six Pool $132,767. Pick Six Carryover $21,460. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $478.80. Place Pick All Pool $25,098.

SUPER PATRIOT chased three deep then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some but rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ABSOLUTELY PERFECT angled in early then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the advantage into the stretch, inched away from that one in deep stretch and just failed to hold off the winner. EMMY AND I had speed outside the runner-up then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back in the stretch and to deep stretch, could not match the top pair late but held third. SAPPHIRE KID chased between rivals, split horses three deep leaving the second turn, angled in entering the stretch, went between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished. QUINNIE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick between foes. TENTHOUSANDREASONS broke slowly, settled inside, split horses into the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late response. THALIA was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then between horses into the stretch and could not summon the necessary rally. DROP THE MIC stalked between horses to the stretch and did not rally. SPEAKERS saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, angled back in and also lacked a rally. KENNEDIE SKY settled outside a rival then went up four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MARJORIE E saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.