Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back … and stay out of the tunnel

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have a few days off before racing at Santa Anita resumes on Friday.

With all the news going on, we’re way behind on the stewards' rulings. As behind as we are, it pales in comparison as to how slow it is to get the stewards minutes made public. C’mon CHRB, let’s start making state public records available a little faster. Let’s roll.

--Jockey Norman Rodriguez was fined $100 because he had five parking violations in the stable area. The stewards only get involved in parking tickets if someone has more than one. Rodriguez said he had no valid explanation for his misconduct.

--Trainer Patrick Gallagher was fined $100 because he had three parking violations in the stable area. Gallagher explained he parked in the space for the track Chaplin to transport carrots he buys for horses in his stable.

--Groom Eswin Ceron was suspended indefinitely after failing to show for a hearing over admitted drug use. On Jan. 30, Santa Anita security determined that Ceron was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the stewards’ minutes, he was searched and a glass pipe and plastic bag with a white powdery substance was found. Ceron said the substance was crystal meth. Ceron is denied access to the track during his suspension.

--We’re going to lump all five of these rulings together. Exercise riders Max Corrales , Alejandro Covarrubias , Adan Perez Fuentes , Jose Flores and Tony Gutierrez were each fined $50 for waiting in the tunnel to the training track before the allotted time to gallop.

--Exercise rider and assistant trainer Tony Rubalcava was fined $50 for entering the tunnel to the training track on horseback during the 15 minute workers-only period. He was very apologetic.

--Jockey John Jude was ordered to pay $670 in boarding fees for one of his horses. The unnamed horse was stabled for three weeks in the bar of trainer Walther Solis . Failure to pay the debt will result in suspension of all licenses. Steward Grant Baker voted to dismiss the complaint.

--Exercise rider Marcelino Olguin was fined $50 for being in the training track tunnel during the workers only period. Olguin said he wasn’t warned, outrider Juan Garcia said he warned him previously.

We did, and by we, I don’t mean me. For reasons that are unexplained both in print and in the newsletter, we had a ninth race listed in Sunday’s entries. There was no ninth race. We get our statistical stuff from an outside vendor and they likely had some kind of glitch. No big deal but we always try and own up to our faux pas.

--"I’ve said all along, some day somebody will ask me, ‘How did you get this horse beat so many times?’ I started saying that way back because we always thought [the talent] was there.”

--(On shipping to Churchill Downs) “I don’t want to go [Monday] morning. I just got him here. Let him have an extra day. I’m thinking of just putting him on a van and go straight through. … I’m thinking that might be a better way.”

--“[Improbable] got away well from the one hole and Jose Ortiz rode a great race. We just came up second-best. . . . I had some anxious moments, but was pretty relieved that we ran second, got in the Derby and learned some things about the horse.”

--"He does have gears, took dirt for the first time and hung in there after getting upset in the gate. I’m not sure if it was the blinkers, because I noticed in the post parade he was rubbing his head, just being a little anxious. But he was fresh, because I’ve just been running him into shape. I haven’t really tightened the screws. I wanted the races to do that, and he got beat by a very good horse.”

--“Here’s what I’m proud about. At Santa Anita, we’ve gotten all this bad publicity, and these horses have been training on this surface, and look at them. They’re going into the Derby as the top four favorites, so I don’t want to hear any more about how bad it is in California.”

The feature was the Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup for older horses going 1 ½ miles on the dirt. Campaign, running his fourth race for John Sadler , bided his time near the back of the compact five-horse field, entered the stretch a very close third and then rallied to the front to win by 3 ¼ lengths. It was Campaign’s third win in four California starts. In fact, he’s coming off a very short layoff having run fourth a little over a week ago in the Santa Anita Handicap.

Campaign, with jockey Rafael Bejarano up, paid $7.00, $3.20 and $2.20. Beach View was second followed by Acker and Arch Prince. Full of Luck was pulled up when he went wide entering the stretch but he walked off the course.

“The race set up perfectly and coming back on short rest, you have to be really careful with that,” Sadler told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I don’t do it very often, but I thought this was a case where I could do it. Turning for home I felt pretty good, because he’ll run all day. He’s a true stayer.”

“I had a lot of confidence in this horse [Sunday], because I’ve ridden him in his last two races,” Bejarano said. “In the Big ‘Cap, he didn’t have any pace to run at. [Sunday], he was very relaxed and he was full of run going into the far turn. I didn’t want to try and go inside, because I know this horse likes to make a run on the outside. At the top of the stretch, I was about two or three lengths behind Beach View and I was very confident.”

Gotta say, watching the final round of the Masters in the morning is a real treat. A little Sunday mimosa action, the best back nine of a final round every year. They should play it early every year. And could you imagine a better comeback story than Tiger Woods winning it? Then you’ve got the whole afternoon to go to the races. OK, I’m done.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 14. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.24 46.13 1:10.66 1:23.24 1:36.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Preaching Trainer 118 5 4 3–2 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 1–½ Van Dyke 1.90 2 Hit the Seam 124 2 2 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1½ Gutierrez 1.30 3 Jetovator 118 3 5 4–1 4–2½ 3–5 3–8 3–10 Bejarano 2.60 4 Unusually Handsome 111 4 1 2–hd 3–hd 4–6 4–9 4–9½ Diaz, Jr. 13.70 1 Unusual Spice 118 1 6 6 6 5–½ 5–5 5–18½ Quinonez 15.30 6 Rare Journey 124 6 3 5–4½ 5–4 6 6 6 Martin 44.80

5 PREACHING TRAINER 5.80 3.00 2.10 2 HIT THE SEAM 3.00 2.10 3 JETOVATOR 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-4) $2.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $5.05

Winner–Preaching Trainer Ch.g.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Debbie Sue, by Citidancer. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines . Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $143,917 Roulette Pool $182 Exacta Pool $60,083 Superfecta Pool $30,703 Trifecta Pool $43,106. Scratched–none.

PREACHING TRAINER pulled his way along to duel three deep then took the lead and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the runner-up under urging in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. HIT THE SEAM had good early speed and dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, re-bid outside the winner into the stretch, fought back in the drive but was outgamed. JETOVATOR a bit slow to begin, chased inside then just off the rail to the stretch and bested the others. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival or inside to the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL SPICE broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside chasing the pace, fell back on the backstretch, went around a rival on the second turn and lacked a further response. RARE JOURNEY drifted out into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then inside, dropped back along the rail on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.29 48.56 1:13.98 1:27.41 1:41.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bellerin 124 4 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–1½ Van Dyke 2.60 1 I Can Do This 122 1 5 4–1 5 4–2½ 2–½ 2–4½ Talamo 2.30 2 Ack 118 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 3–1¼ Maldonado 9.40 3 Desert General 122 3 4 5 4–1½ 3–½ 4–6 4–10 Bejarano 4.30 5 Wilshire Dude 124 5 2 3–½ 3–hd 5 5 5 Gutierrez 2.00

4 BELLERIN 7.20 3.20 2.40 1 I CAN DO THIS 2.80 2.20 2 ACK 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $8.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $16.65

Winner–Bellerin B.g.5 by Malibu Moon out of Seek to Soar, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $129,414 Daily Double Pool $27,089 Exacta Pool $57,255 Trifecta Pool $35,566. Scratched–none.

BELLERIN had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, battled outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in the drive, drifted out late and held gamely. I CAN DO THIS chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch to loom a threat behind the winner in the drive but could not catch that one. ACK hustled along early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. DESERT GENERAL pulled outside a rival and was in a bit tight midway on the first turn, went up four wide with a bid on the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. WILSHIRE DUDE three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide between horses on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.07 44.99 56.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Overdue 124 2 2 2–1½ 2–2 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 1.00 5 Victory Element 124 5 3 3–2 3–2½ 3–2½ 2–1¼ Talamo 1.10 4 Farquhar 111 4 4 5 4–hd 4–1 3–1½ Velez 8.30 1 Bowl of Spaghetti 118 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 4–2¾ Maldonado 9.00 3 Derby Champ 124 3 5 4–½ 5 5 5 Quinonez 48.60

2 OVERDUE 4.00 2.20 2.10 5 VICTORY ELEMENT 2.60 2.10 4 FARQUHAR 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $3.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $3.35

Winner–Overdue Grr.g.4 by Overanalyze out of Nushka, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Columbiana Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: H and E Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $202,528 Daily Double Pool $12,460 Exacta Pool $80,780 Trifecta Pool $63,221. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $11.55. Pick Three Pool $35,204.

OVERDUE broke out and bumped a rival, had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, put a head in front nearing the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to kick clear and drew away under a brisk hand ride and a hold late. VICTORY ELEMENT three deep early, stalked off the rail, angled in a bit on the turn and gained the place. FARQUHAR squeezed some at the break, chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BOWL OF SPAGHETTI had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. DERBY CHAMP hopped some and was squeezed at the start, saved ground chasing the pace and lacked a response in the stretch. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.22 45.88 1:11.64 1:18.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Buckys Pick 124 4 3 3–½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–5¼ Prat 1.90 3 Denman's Call 124 2 4 4 4 3–1 2–1¼ Bejarano 0.80 4 Facts Matter 122 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 3–3¼ Pereira 3.90 1 Joe Jackson 122 1 2 2–½ 2–1 4 4 Pedroza 7.90

5 BUCKYS PICK 5.80 2.40 3 DENMAN'S CALL 2.20 4 FACTS MATTER

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $5.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $3.65

Winner–Buckys Pick Grr.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of Blind Date, by Not For Love. Bred by William M. Backer Revocable Trust (VA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Bambauer, Sheila, Westside Racing Stable and Mora, Leandro. Mutuel Pool $99,576 Daily Double Pool $16,513 Exacta Pool $44,144 Trifecta Pool $29,119. Scratched–River Echo (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $15.75. Pick Three Pool $14,547.

BUCKYS PICK pressed then stalked the pace outside a rival, came out some in the stretch, bid outside a foe to gain the lead under urging in midstretch and drew clear. DENMAN'S CALL hopped some and was bumped at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and gained the place. FACTS MATTER dueled outside a rival then between foes, battled alongside a foe on the turn, inched clear leaving the turn, fought back just off the inside in midstretch then weakened but held third. JOE JACKSON broke out and bumped the runner-up, had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back midway on the turn, stalked leaving the bend and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.24 48.36 1:12.26 1:23.66 1:35.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ahimsa 122 1 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–3¼ Blanc 5.70 4 Tapped 122 4 5 5 5 5 4–½ 2–½ Bejarano 5.50 2 Causeforcommotion 124 2 3 3–½ 3–½ 4–1½ 3–2½ 3–½ Van Dyke 3.20 5 Gliding By 122 5 2 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 4–4¼ Gutierrez 4.00 3 Love and Peace 122 3 4 4–1½ 4–2 3–hd 5 5 Prat 1.20

1 AHIMSA 13.40 6.40 3.80 4 TAPPED 6.20 3.60 2 CAUSEFORCOMMOTION 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $38.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $34.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $52.30

Winner–Ahimsa Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Hot Affair, by Cuvee. Bred by Three Great Sons, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Three Great Sons, LLC and Hughes, Darryl. Mutuel Pool $216,902 Daily Double Pool $12,955 Exacta Pool $87,468 Trifecta Pool $61,562. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-1) paid $28.70. Pick Three Pool $33,918. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-5-1) 435 tickets with 4 correct paid $136.95. Pick Four Pool $78,041. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-2-5-1) 557 tickets with 5 correct paid $499.85. Pick Five Pool $323,957.

AHIMSA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again a half mile out, responded when challenged on the second turn, edged away again in the stretch and drew clear under a brisk hand ride. TAPPED chased a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and got up late for the place outside foes. CAUSEFORCOMMOTION saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for second between horses late. GLIDING BY had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the winner early on the backstretch then tracked again, re-bid outside that one on the second turn, was not a match for that rival in the drive and was edged for a minor award nearing the wire. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 26.01 51.57 1:18.18 1:43.66 2:09.23 2:34.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Campaign 120 1 5 5 5 4–4 3–1½ 1–3¼ Bejarano 2.50 5 Beach View 122 5 4–3½ 4–4 4–5 3–2½ 1–½ 2–2¾ Prat 0.90 2 Acker 120 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ Espinoza 2.30 4 Arch Prince 120 4 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 4 4 Quinonez 19.50 3 Full of Luck 120 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5 dnf Gutierrez 16.30

1 CAMPAIGN 7.00 3.20 2.20 5 BEACH VIEW 2.40 2.10 2 ACKER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $51.40 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $5.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $7.90

Winner–Campaign B.c.4 by Curlin out of Arania, by Dynaformer. Bred by Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Woodford Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $226,675 Daily Double Pool $32,352 Exacta Pool $77,196 Trifecta Pool $72,545. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-1) paid $37.05. Pick Three Pool $22,284.

CAMPAIGN settled inside then off the rail into the backstretch, went outside a rival on the final turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up a sixteenth out and won clear. BEACH VIEW chased off the rail then inside on the middle turn, went outside a rival on the last turn, bid three deep a quarter mile out, took the lead in upper stretch, fought back past midstretch then could not match the winner while clearly second best. ACKER took the early lead and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and final turn, fought back inside in midstretch and held third. ARCH PRINCE stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch then outside the pacesetter on the final turn, battled between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, dropped back on the last turn, drifted out while being pulled up into the stretch and was walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.35 47.18 1:12.18 1:24.33 1:36.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Persephone 118 1 7 5–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 1–2 1–1¼ Prat 5.60 2 Breezy Bee 124 2 4 7 7 5–1 2–hd 2–2¼ Bejarano 2.20 6 Sapori Girl 118 6 5 6–hd 6–hd 7 6–½ 3–1½ Talamo 9.40 3 Daddys Real Diva 118 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 4–½ Roman 35.90 7 Field Bet 111 7 6 4–1 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 5–1½ Velez 1.60 5 Meso 111 5 1 3–hd 5–1 6–hd 7 6–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 20.40 4 Gotta Be Lucky 118 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 5–1 7 Van Dyke 4.70

1 PERSEPHONE 13.20 5.00 4.20 2 BREEZY BEE 3.40 2.80 6 SAPORI GIRL 5.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $51.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $17.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-3) $63.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-6-3-7) $1,607.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $42.00

Winner–Persephone Dbb.f.3 by Real Solution out of Treqqer, by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Ciaglia Racing, LLC, Savides, Dominic and Van Doren, Paul. Mutuel Pool $241,382 Roulette Pool $485 Daily Double Pool $27,541 Exacta Pool $119,683 Superfecta Pool $54,332 Super High Five Pool $6,319 Trifecta Pool $81,968. Claimed–Field Bet by Pappas Horse Racing Corp., Bambauer,Sheila,Mansor,Tom,Tucker,Terri and Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $55.10. Pick Three Pool $31,357.

PERSEPHONE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn, bid three deep between foes, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held gamely. BREEZY BEE saved ground chasing the pace, pulled and moved up inside then was in tight leaving the backstretch into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and finished well. SAPORI GIRL chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and gained the show. DADDYS REAL DIVA had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FIELD BET four wide through the first turn, stalked three deep, bid four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, continued four wide in midstretch and also weakened in the final furlong. MESO chased between horses, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and lacked a rally. GOTTA BE LUCKY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, fought back between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.59 46.17 1:11.91 1:18.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Royal Trump 122 3 9 6–hd 4–½ 4–hd 1–hd Talamo 4.70 2 Rinse and Repeat 124 2 10 5–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 6.90 4 Teacher's Treasure 118 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–nk Prat 4.00 5 Fire When Ready 115 5 5 3–hd 2–hd 2–1 4–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 17.40 7 Minoso 124 7 8 9–1½ 8–½ 6–hd 5–1¼ Fuentes 3.50 8 Psycho Dar 122 8 3 4–1 3–1½ 3–½ 6–3¼ Roman 13.00 11 Red Envelope 124 10 7 7–½ 7–1½ 7–3 7–4¾ Van Dyke 4.00 9 Nap Lajoie 124 9 1 8–1 10 9–1 8–ns Maldonado 8.50 6 Shaymin 124 6 4 10 9–hd 10 9–4½ Mn Garcia 91.20 1 Carnivorous 118 1 6 2–½ 5–hd 8–1 10 Gutierrez 40.50

3 ROYAL TRUMP 11.40 6.60 3.80 2 RINSE AND REPEAT 7.40 4.40 4 TEACHER'S TREASURE 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $82.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-5) $185.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-4-5-7) $6,114.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $81.85

Winner–Royal Trump B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Royal Woodman, by Woodman. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry Williams (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rodney E. Orr. Mutuel Pool $413,515 Roulette Pool $528 Daily Double Pool $94,306 Exacta Pool $225,709 Superfecta Pool $140,568 Super High Five Pool $16,025 Trifecta Pool $162,782. Scratched–Dialed Up. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $64.80. Pick Three Pool $136,013. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-1-1-3) 659 tickets with 4 correct paid $440.00. Pick Four Pool $379,762. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-1-1-3) 81 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,913.05. Pick Five Pool $203,038. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-1-1-1-3) 37 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,715.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $118,857. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $106,200.

ROYAL TRUMP in tight early, steadied between foes nearing the five eighths pole, stalked between horses, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide late. RINSE AND REPEAT stalked inside then between rivals on the turn, continued between horses in midstretch, bid between foes a sixteenth out and continued willingly. TEACHER'S TREASURE sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. FIRE WHEN READY came in when stalking between foes early then bid three deep between foes to duel for the lead, battled between horses on the turn and into the stretch and outside a rival in midstretch and was edged for third between horses late. MINOSO chased off the rail then inside into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. PSYCHO DAR stalked early then bid four wide to duel for the lead, battled three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and weakened. RED ENVELOPE stalked outside then four wide on the turn, came under urging five wide into the stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. NAP LAJOIE chased off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHAYMIN settled off the inside then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CARNIVOROUS went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the drive.