Racing! Are you still on holiday today?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we look a little deeper in the controversy surrounding the banishment of Jerry Hollendorfer .

The controversy over Jerrry Hollendorfer’s ban from all Stronach tracks continues to be the hottest topic in racing. The Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Assn. (HBPA) and the Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Assn. (THA) issued a joint statement on the holiday to voice their objection to the lack of due process in the Hollendorfer case.

You can read it for yourself:

“Due process is a fundamental and accepted constitutional right in our country. In a government sanctioned and regulated industry, it is required. Every person in our industry who holds a license to participate is given a right to due process when their livelihood is threatened. We are an industry that operates according to rules and regulations, standards are clear, violations have consequences and we are transparent.

“The situation which occurred recently at Santa Anita from the Stronach Group regarding Jerry Hollendorfer has clearly sidestepped those rights and exemplifies our concerns. By this action, every licensee in racing is on notice of potential arbitrary career-ending actions by racetracks without rules, standards, the right to due process, fundamental fairness and accountability.

“As horsemen, we know that our primary responsibility is the health, welfare and safety of the horse, the integrity of our sport, and the fairness of competition. There is no place in our sport for individuals who cannot accept this commitment. In this regard, racetracks, regulators and horsemen must constantly work together to find solutions to the challenges we face, with honest discussion and transparent decision-making. When decisions are made behind closed doors and without open communication, we create conflict and turmoil at a time when we need to be collectively focused on the betterment of horse racing.

“The HBPA and THA are in lockstep on this issue. We do not intend to stand idly by and let reputations be destroyed, and careers ruined. There must be a fair process that gives our horsemen a right to confront allegations of wrongdoing. In those states where horsemen are not accorded due process by racetracks, we will seek agreements to protect their rights or statutory protections. Our intent is to ensure a fair process. The time we take to do what is right and fair will be an invaluable investment in our industry.”

OK, that’s their point. Let’s go back to what The Stronach Group said the day the ban was placed on the trainer.

“Individuals who do not embrace the new rules and safety measures that put horse and rider safety above all else will have no place at any Stronach Group racetrack. We regret that Mr. Hollendorfer’s record in recent months at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields has become increasingly challenging and does not match the level of safety and accountability we demand. Effective immediately, Mr. Hollendorfer is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

As for what I think about this, well I’ve tried to put my journalism blinkers on so I can just see what’s real and not be distracted by my or other opinions. So, I’ll continue to strive to see both sides of the story as I continue to report it.

Still, there are a couple things we can all (well, almost all) agree on.

--Being the trainer of four of the 30 dead horses is an incredibly high number. And two additional deaths at Golden Gate is not good by any metric.

--The deaths in the Hollendorfer barn played well into the Stronach Group’s plan to switch the narrative away from itself and onto the trainers.

The remaining question is what will Del Mar do? Will they let Hollendorfer run horses under his own name? Well, I don’t know, but I have a guess.

I think Del Mar is trying to figure out a seamless way to try and let his horses run, but under a different name. Remember the name Art Sherman. Or, assistant trainer Dan Ward. I’m speculating that Del Mar does not want to have to make and announce a decision and that’s what it is working toward. We’ll see.

So, now it's time to see what you think. We've created a poll that you can vote on and we'll reveal the results in the Monday newsletter.

And, I've done this in the past with usually good results. Send me your thoughts on this issue in no more than two sentences, preferably one. DON'T GET PERSONAL. DON'T BE MEAN SPIRITED. BE THOUGHTFUL.

If I get enough usable ones, they will be in the Monday newsletter.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

The holiday feature, a $45,000 allowance/optional claimer, was won by Catcoa, who ran a smart race off the pace and cruised to an easy two-length win as the favorite.

Catacoa, trained by Anna Meah and ridden by Edwin Maldonado, paid $4.80, $3.40 and $2.40. Charimnslew, who set the pace, was second and Qafilah was third.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

This is the kind of card that makes you think a three-day racing week might not be a bad idea. There are seven races, three with five horses and three with six. First post is 1 p.m.

The feature, based on the high purse of $40,000, is the sixth race, a maiden speial for horses going six furlongs. The favorite is Oil Can Knight, at 7-5, who will be trying for a win for a fifth time. He was second last out in a maiden claimer. Doug O’Neill is the trainer and Abel Cedillo will ride. The horse was bought as a 2-year-old for $80,000.

The second favorite, at 2-1, is Noble Pursuit for John Sadler and Jorge Velez. He’s a first time starter but was $270,000 purchase in 2017 at the Ocala sale. He’s a son of Curlin. Now, Sadler is known for bringing horses along slowly, but probably not as slow as missing his entire 3-year-old season. So, that’s the negative for this well-bred colt.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 5, 6, 5, 6, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 3 Sippin’ Sweet Tea (8-1)

Sippin’ Sweet Tea moves up in class for trainer Eoin Harty off a win last out and gets Lasix for the second time, a move that the trainer wins 20% of the time with. The track profile looks to suit this horse perfectly. I especially like the last race notes of “driving” when racing up north implying the distance should be fine. Has a second from two starts at this mile distance. The horse won easy last out splitting horses into the turn and powering down the stretch. We are getting 8-1, the best value today on this entire card.

Thursday’s result: Saints Paynter went gate to wire to give us another big winner at 7-1 ($16.00). Boom!

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos nightime weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“A Pick 6 carryover of $7,951 and a trio of races for 2-year-olds in the final three races will highlight Friday’s seven-race program at Los Alamitos. The Pick 6 will start in the second race and with the new money expected to be wagered into the Pick 6, the total pool could be around $30,000. First post is 6:15 p.m.

“On Saturday, the 2018 AQHA champion 3-year-old Hotstepper will make his season debut when he takes on strong cast of older horses in the Grade 3 Independence Day Handicap at 300 yards. Eight races are on tap with a 6:55 p.m. start.

“Hotstepper, a $63,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale purchase, enjoyed a solid 2-year-old campaign finishing second in the Grade 1 Texas Classic Futurity, third in the Grade 1 All American Futurity and qualified to the Grade 1 Rainbow Futurity. He was superb during his sophomore campaign, winning the Grade 1 All American Derby and then scoring in the Grade 1 Texas Classic Derby. The son of One Famous Eagle would be named the champion 3-year-old and champion 3-year-old gelding after a year in which he earned $769,313 of his lifetime $1,254,409 in earnings.

“Trained by Paul Jones after being conditioned by Sleepy Gilbreath last year, Hotstepper has had a solid work tab at Los Alamitos that includes two bullet drills. This includes a 350-yard gate work in 18.0 seconds. He'll make his 2019 debut from the seven with jockey Cody Jensen.

“’This is a nice race to give him his first out of the year,’ Jones said. ‘We're looking to run him in the Go Man Go Handicap (on Sept. 1) and then the Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship (on Oct. 13). Our goal with him is the Champion of Champions. The 300 yards is probably not his best distance, but this is a good spot to give him an out.’

“Chance To Fire, an allowance winner in his last start and a horse with a lot of graded stakes appearances in his resume, will also compete in the Independence Day. Recent allowance winner Elicity, a top Utah-bred mare, is another solid runner to watch in this event. Eagles Policy, My Favorite Cartel, Jess Bet Me and Ray Donovan will complete the field.

“The marquee race of the weekend is the Grade 1 $155,100 Vessels Maturity – with an emphasis on Maturity – as three of the major contenders in this race are the 7-year-olds He Looks Hot and BH Lisas Boy and the 6-year-old Zoomin For Spuds. They are the past three winners of the Vessels Maturity. He Looks Hot, who posted the fastest qualifying time in the trials, won the 2016 running. BH Lisas Boy won the 2017 race and Zoomin For Spuds won it last year. The winner earns a provisional berth to this year’s $600,000 Champion of Champions. Nine horses will compete in the Vessels final.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 7 Wildness (3-1)

She drops into a much easier spot and gets a positive post change since fourth-place debut three weeks ago when finishing fourth while three lengths behind a rapid winner. After a sluggish start, she found a nice stride crossing the wire and was loaded with energy on the clubhouse turn. She has the most upside in a field where no rival has posted higher than a 66 last-out Trackmaster speed figure.

Final thought

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday's results and Friday's entries.

