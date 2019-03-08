Marcos Giron is a winner in upset over Jeremy Chardy at Paribas Open

That ride continues. Giron, who won the 2014 NCAA championship while at UCLA, upset Chardy 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) for the biggest win of his career. “This year has been a terrific year,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of matches and I think it’s helped me. I’ve had a lot of momentum.” He also credited his success to teaming with JC Aragone of Yorba Linda to win the doubles title at a Challenger Series event last week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. “I was able to get good prep,” Giron said. “Even though it was doubles it gave me a lot of practice on the court.”