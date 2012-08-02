Advertisement

U.S. swimmers add to the medal count

Aug 02, 2012 | 12:35 PM
Rebecca Soni sets a world record in 200m breaststroke. Michael Phelps wins 200m individual medley duel with Ryan Lochte to get his 20th Olympic medal. And, Tyler Clary takes the 200m backstroke gold while breaking an Olympic mark.
Advertisement
Next Gallery
Advertisement