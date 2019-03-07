Simona Halep, the world's No. 2 player, takes on BNP Paribas Open without a coach

That sequence of events led Halep to “cheat” before a recent match in Dubai. She’d had trouble sleeping and felt tired when her alarm sounded at 8 a.m., so she slept in for two hours. She then dressed, had breakfast, and went to play her match without her usual preparations. She won, but she wouldn’t have turned off the alarm if a coach had been overseeing her schedule. “It’s never easy without a coach. At this level it’s nearly impossible,” she said on Wednesday. “But for a little bit of time it’s also nice to be alone.”