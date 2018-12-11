Advertisement

College basketball: Trip to Northern California doesn't go well for Fullerton, Long Beach

By Associated Press
Dec 10, 2018 | 8:35 PM
Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) defends against Long Beach State forward Mason Riggins (5) on Nov. 16. (Jim Lytle / Associated Press)

at St. Mary’s 81, Cal State Fullerton 66: Jordan Ford scored all 19 of his points in the first half and senior Jordan Hunter had his second career double-double to help the Gaels beat the Titans for their fourth straight win.

at Pacific 74, Long Beach State 68: Lafayette Dorsey scored a career-high 31 points, Roberto Gallinat had 16 points and the Tigers rallied to beat their former conference foe 49ers. It was the first contest in the 95-game series since the 2012-13 season.

San Diego 82, Cal State Northridge 68 (Sunday): Alex Floresca scored a career-high 16 points, Isaiah Pineiro also scored 16 and the Toreros beat the Matadors to improve to 8-2.

