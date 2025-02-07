High school basketball: Thursday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
-
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
CITY SECTION
Animo Robinson 59, USC Hybrid 27
Animo Watts 85, Burton 31
CALS Early College 30, Alliance Bloomfield 28
Collins Family 62, ESAT 31
Downtown Magnets 62, Anime Bunche 30
East College Prep 52, Academia Avance 45
Los Angeles 70, Jefferson 31
Marquez 65, Maywood CES 24
Orthopaedic 62, Aspire Ollin 28
Reseda 84, Van Nuys 74
Rise Kohyang 41, School of L.A. 13
San Fernando 51, Panorama 46
Sotomayor 70, Maywood Academy 50
Stern 59, Animo De La Hoya 57
SOUTHERN SECTION
Malibu d. Highland Hall, forfeit
INTERSECTIONAL
First Baptist 72, Liberty Baptist Academy (NV) 56
Indiana Christian Academy (IN) 70, First Baptist 25
Lancaster Baptist 53, Liberty Baptist Academy (NV) 51
GIRLS
CITY SECTION
Alliance Bloomfield 32, CALS Early College 20
Animo Bunche 30, Downtown Magnets 15
Animo Robinson 65, USC Hybrid 15
Animo Watts d. Burton, forfeit
Annenberg 28, USC MAE 23
Aspire Ollin 43, Orthopaedic 16
Elizabeth 26, Torres 24
Hamilton d. University, forfeit
Marquez 42, Maywood CES 24
Northridge Academy 61, Vaughn 17
Poly 77, Monroe 8
Reseda 61, Canoga Park 20
San Fernando 69, Panorama 29
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 77, VAAS 22
