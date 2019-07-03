NBA free agency: Warriors to re-sign Kevon Looney, reach agreements to sign two others

Looney agreed to a three-year deal expected to be for $15 million to stay with Golden State, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contracts can be signed until the NBA's business moratorium ends at 3 p.m. PDT Saturday. Though the Warriors frequently altered their starting center based on matchups, Looney was getting the bulk of the minutes in the postseason and had been identified by coach Steve Kerr as one of the team's core pieces.