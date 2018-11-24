Best Game Ever: Mike Conley gets elementary on this one

“The best basketball game I ever played was probably when I was in the fifth grade. I was in Arkansas. We were playing, I think it was Holcomb Elementary or New School [in Fayetteville]. I can’t remember which I was at. For whatever reason, I decided I was going to try and score every time. I had 51 that game, but it felt like I didn’t even shoot that much. I’m very unselfish, and I know I had 20 assists because I was moving the ball. But, it felt like I was a part of every single point scored that game. It really felt like I couldn’t miss. I couldn’t be stopped. I’d never felt better during a game than that one.”