Best Game Ever: Blake Griffin had a bounce-back game for the ages

“I had 40 in college once, but I don’t think that was the best I’ve ever been. I think the best, the most effortless, hitting stuff that was kind of crazy was in my rookie year against Indiana on Martin Luther King Day. I had 47. I think I missed like five shots. I don’t know for sure. But I was hitting my jumpers off the glass … I shot felt like it was going in. And I’m pretty sure I airballed my first shot. (Note: He didn’t, but he did open the game with a turnover.) We played the Lakers the night before, and it was terrible … I had a rough night. It was Lamar (Odom), Pau (Gasol) and (Andrew) Bynum coming at you nonstop. The very next day, I’m pretty sure it was the next day, I ended up with my career high until this season. It was just a really good reminder that you’ve got to move on.”