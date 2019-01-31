NBA notes: Knicks agree to trade Kristaps Prizingis to Mavericks

The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. The 23-year-old All-Star forward is currently recovering from a torn knee ligament.
The Knicks would acquire guard Dennis Smith Jr. and center DeAndre Jordan while also sending Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas. Other players would be added to the deal Thursday to make the salaries work.
The people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was still being completed. It was first reported by ESPN.com.
The 7-foot-3 Porzingis was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft and once was expected to be the Knicks' franchise player for years. But they declined to give him a contract extension last summer, and now by trading him and Hardaway seem instead to be gearing up to pursue players in free agency.
Love nears return
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love took part in a contact scrimmage and could be days from playing in a game. Love has been out since late October after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He played in just four games before the pain became too much and he opted for surgery.
Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said Love “did pretty well” during Thursday's 5-on-5 workout.
The Cavaliers host Dallas on Saturday. But Drew said it would be “pushing it” for Love to play. Drew said the team wants to see how Love responds before deciding the next step in his recovery.
Love hurt his foot in Cleveland's exhibition opener. He sat out a few preseason games and opened the regular season before doctors recommended an operation to alleviate pressure around his big toe.
The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $120-million contract extension last summer.