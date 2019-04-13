NBA playoffs: D'Angelo Russell leads Nets to Game 1 stunner over 76ers

Embiid was introduced to a roaring standing ovation and heard chants of “MVP!” and “Trust the Process” when he opened the game with two free throws. But he just wasn't ready to play at an All-Star level for any serious length of time. He was hit with a technical when he shoved Jared Dudley to the ground and went back to the locker room for more treatment with about 3 minutes left in the first half. He scored 22 points — including 12 free throws — and had 15 rebounds.