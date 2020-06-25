Horse racing newsletter: Los Alamitos returns Friday

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter, as Jon White gives us his Kentucky Derby rankings and Tiz The Law is not at No. 1.

Well, here we are, time for the seven-day Los Alamitos meeting. This is the lost soul of the Southern California racing circuit. It seems to get the crumbs that Santa Anita and Del Mar don’t want. But always remember, it was Ed Allred, with help from the late Brad McKinzie, who stepped up big after Hollywood Park closed to fill in the gaps in the schedule.

The meeting is Friday through Sunday this week and Thursday through Sunday next week. And here’s a stat for you. When was the last time there was racing on a Thursday in Southern California? Think, think, think. It was Dec. 12 of last year at Los Alamitos. Santa Anita didn’t have one Thursday card, and when Del Mar rolls around, it won’t have one card on a Thursday.

So, next Thursday will be somewhat historic in the most inconsequential of ways.

There are three stakes races during the meeting. July 4 is the big day with the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M. Stakes for fillies and mares 3 and up and the Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race, for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles.

In addition, on Saturday will be the $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes, for Cal-bred going a mile.

OK, on to some news.

— Santa Anita had 17 COVID-19 positives during the meeting. It included one trainer, a jockey who never made it on the grounds, and someone in the racing office. More details can be found in a story I helped with Tuesday. Just click here.

— Churchill Downs says it will have spectators. Jon White has more about it below.

— Roy H, a two-time Breeders’ Cup sprint winner, is retired, but it’s not the last you will hear from him. Here’s a statement from trainer Peter Miller.

“It is with some sadness but also great joy that we announce the retirement of Roy H from racing,” Miller said. “What can you say about a horse like this who has given us so many thrilling moments? He is the embodiment of class and we will definitely miss seeing him compete. Fortunately, we will not have to miss him for long as he will be retired as a barn pony and remain a very important part of our team. He is a ‘favorite son’ among our staff and the feeling seems to be mutual as Roy H loves to be around the other horses and loves to train.”

On to the good stuff.

Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings

As always, we’re lucky to have top expert Jon White take a look at what’s happening on the Triple Crown trail. Jon makes the morning line at Santa Anita, he’s a licensed steward, and he’s the preeminent historian on racing. We’re lucky to have him. So, here’s his Kentucky Derby rankings, brought courtesy of Xpressbet.com.

“Tiz the time to switch back to Kentucky Derby rankings this week following Tiz The Law’s emphatic victory in last Saturday’s 1 1/8-mile Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.

“For the first time in history, the Belmont kicked off this country’s Triple Crown series for 3-year-olds. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Belmont was moved from June 4 to June 20 and shortened considerably from its traditional 1 1/2-mile distance.

“Next in the Triple Crown series is the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby, which will be run at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5 instead of its original date of May 2. The 1 3/16-mile Preakness Stakes, originally slated for May 16, will be Oct. 3 at Pimlico Race Course.

“I wrote last week that I believed Tiz The Law’s odds in the Belmont would be 4-5 or lower at post time. Sent away as the 4-5 favorite, he began beautifully, then sat close up in third through the early furlongs while on the outside and in the clear. When jockey Manny Franco pushed the button, Tiz The Law responded readily to take over coming into the stretch and went on to prevail by 3 3/4 lengths.

“Barclay Tagg trains Tiz The Law, a New York-bred Constitution colt.

“Tagg, 82, became the oldest trainer to win the Belmont Stakes. Winning this coveted New York event for the first time meant a lot to Tagg, a longtime trainer at New York tracks. But even though he finally achieved this goal, Tagg displayed his usual calm demeanor after the race when he said to Britney Eurton on the NBC telecast: ‘Yeah, I wanted to have a Belmont victory before I gave it up or died or something like that.’

“Tiz The Law became the first New York-bred to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years. The Belmont has been run 152 times. Only four New York-breds have won it — Ruthless in 1867, Fenian in 1869, Forester in 1882 and now Tiz TheLaw in 2020.

“Sackatoga Stable owns Tiz The Law. Sackatoga and Tagg collaborated to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Funny Cide in 2003. However, Funny Cide, a New York-bred gelding, had his bid for a Triple Crown sweep thwarted when he finished third behind Empire Maker and Ten Most Wanted in the Belmont.

“Tiz The Law has lost only once in six career starts. He has never been defeated when racing on a fast track. Next up for him is the 1 1/4-mile Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 8, followed by the Kentucky Derby.

“Due to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the attendance at this year’s Belmont Stakes was 0. It looks like it will be much more than that at the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs announced Thursday that after consultation with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and local public health officials, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 will occur with customers allowed under strict guidelines.

“Among the protocols, ‘guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times, unless seated in their reserved seat or venue’ and ‘guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible’ while attending the Sept. 4 Kentucky Oaks card or the Kentucky Derby program the following day. Churchill will provide more detailed and additional information regarding the protocols in coming days.

“In terms of points, Tiz The Law has safely secured a spot in the new 20-horse starting gate that will be utilized for this year’s Kentucky Derby. Tiz The Law got 150 Kentucky Derby points for his Belmont Stakes triumph, raising his total to 272, which makes him the leader by a large margin.

“Others currently in training who have more than 70 points are Honor A.P. (120), Authentic (100), King Guillermo (90) and Ete Indien (74).

“There are 10 remaining races in this country offering points to the first four finishers. They are:

“— Ohio Derby (20-8-4-2) at Thistledown on Saturday.

“— Los Alamitos Derby (20-8-4-2) at Los Alamitos on July 4.

“— Indiana Derby (20-8-4-2) at Indiana Grand on July 8.

“— Blue Grass Stakes (100-40-20-10) at Keeneland on July 11.

“— Peter Pan Stakes (50-20-10-5) at Saratoga on July 16.

“— Haskell Invitational (100-40-20-10) at Monmouth Park on July 18.

“— Shared Belief Stakes (50-20-10-5) at Del Mar on Aug. 1.

“— Travers Stakes (100-40-20-10) at Saratoga on Aug. 8.

“— Ellis Park Derby (50-20-10-5) at Ellis Park on Aug. 9.

“— Pegasus Stakes (20-8-4-2) at Monmouth Park on Aug. 15.

“It appears that Cafe Pharoah, an undefeated American-bred colt based in Japan, might run in the Kentucky Derby. A number of races in Japan offer points toward the Kentucky Derby. One spot in the Run for the Roses is reserved, if wanted, for the horse in Japan who collects the most Kentucky Derby points.

“Three horses based in Japan have competed in the Kentucky Derby — Ski Captain (who finished 14th in 1995), Lani (who finished ninth in 2016) and Master Fencer (who finished seventh and was elevated to sixth via the DQ of Maximum Security in 2019). Master Fencer was the first to go into the Kentucky Derby by utilizing the spot in the gate reserved for the horse with the most points earned in Japan.

“Daily Racing Form’s Jay Privman reported Wednesday that Churchill Downs officials have received encouraging feedback from Cafe Pharoah’s connections regarding a potential start in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

“A $475,000 purchase at a Florida auction last year, Cafe Pharoah is three for three after winning last Sunday’s Unicorn Stakes by five lengths at Tokyo Racecourse. His sire is American Pharoah, who in 2015 swept the Triple Crown.

“Cafe Pharoah is No. 9 in my Kentucky Derby rankings this week.

“I hit the pause button early this year with respect to my Kentucky Derby rankings when the race was moved from the spring to early September. I switched to rankings for the Belmont Stakes following the announcement that it would be the first of this year’s Triple Crown events to be run.

“With the Belmont Stakes in the rearview mirror, my Kentucky Derby rankings resume this week. And following Tiz The Law’s dominant win in the Belmont, you might assume he is No. 1 on my Kentucky Derby rankings. But as I see right now, I believe Honor A.P. has a slightly better chance of winning this year’s Kentucky Derby than Tiz The Law. Consequently, it’s Honor A.P. who occupies the top spot on this week’s Kentucky Derby rankings.

“As expected, Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. is headed to Del Mar’s Shared Belief Stakes for his next start. Trained by John Shirreffs, the Kentucky-bred Honor Code ridgling recorded a terrific four-furlong workout Wednesday in 47.20 at Sana Anita.

“Honor A.P. worked by himself while wearing a shadow roll. Turning for home, without missing a beat, he effortlessly moved around another horse who was traveling next to the inside rail. The long-striding Honor A.P. then bounded down the lane enthusiastically without being asked at all by the rider. This drill suggests Honor A.P. has never been better.

“Santa Anita Derby runner-up Authentic, who is No. 3 on my Kentucky Derby rankings, has Monmouth Park’s July 18 Haskell Invitational at 1 1/8 miles on his agenda. The Kentucky-bred colt, who has won three of four career starts, took the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita on March 7. Honor A.P. ran second in the San Felipe.

“Bob Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby five times and the Triple Crown twice, trains Authentic. At Santa Anita on Monday, Authentic worked four furlongs in 49.00.

“Authentic’s sire is Into Mischief. Speaking of that sire, the exciting Into Mischief filly Gamine won last Saturday’s Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park. Trained by Baffert and now three for three, Gamine won the Acorn by a stakes-record 18 3/4 lengths while competing at one mile around one turn in a stakes-record 1:32.55. That clocking was only .31 of a second off the 17-year-old track record held by Najran.

“Baffert quickly took the wind out of the sails among those hoping that perhaps Gamine would run in the Kentucky Derby saying she will be aimed for the Sept. 4 Kentucky Oaks, with one start before then. As for the Oct. 3 Preakness, it could be a possibility for the 3-year-old filly, according to Baffert.

“If Baffert had said the Kentucky Derby was under consideration for Gamine, I would have put her right at the top of this week’s rankings.

“Southern California-based Storm The Court is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Saturday’s Ohio Derby, which has drawn a bulky field of 15, including one horse on the also-eligible list.

“Trained by Peter Eurton, Storm The Court topped my initial 2020 Kentucky Derby rankings in early January. Storm The Court was voted the 2019 Eclipse Award as champion 2-year-old male, but he’s winless in three starts this year. In his most recent start, the Kentucky-bred Court Vision colt finished sixth in a division of the Arkansas Derby won by Nadal on May 2.

“Flavien Prat, who won the jockey title at the recently concluded Santa Anita meet, rides Storm The Court in the Ohio Derby. In all but one of Storm The Court’s starts, he has been ridden by Prat. Joel Rosario was aboard when Storm The Court finished third behind Authentic and Honor A.P. in the San Felipe. Prat and Storm The Court teamed to win last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at 45-1.

“Here are this week’s rankings for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Xpressbet:

1. Honor A.P. (NR)

2. Tiz The Law (1)

3. Authentic (NR)

4. Dr Post (4)

5. Uncle Chuck (NR)

6. Cezanne (NR)

7. Max Player (7)

8 Art Director (NR)

9. Cafe Pharoah (NR)

10. Rushie (NR)

NOTE: Last week’s Belmont Stakes rankings in parentheses

Los Alamitos preview

It’s an eight-race card starting at 1 p.m. It’s not much of a card unless you are a fan of claiming races, which make up seven of the races. Four of those claimers are for maidens. The feature is $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds going five furlongs.

Schnell is the favorite at 2-1 for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Ruben Fuentes. This is his first start and he is coming off a bullet work at three furlongs. He hasn’t worked at more than four furlongs.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Dyn O Mite for Keith Desormeaux and Jose Valdivia Jr. He has one start, a second at Santa Anita on May 25. Prat rode him in his only start but he’s taking a few days off before riding in the Ohio Derby on Saturday.

The field sizes are pretty good. Here they are, in order: 7, 8, 8, 7, 8, 9, 8, 10 (2 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick

RACE FIVE: No. 5 Cognac Cat (15-1)

Cognac Cat is at 15-1 morning line for trainer David Hofmans. This trainer is having a stellar year with his small stable winning 21% and 45% in the money. In maiden claimer debut races, he is winning 24% and 43% in the money for a profit. Jockey J.C Diaz Jr. has already won for Hofmans. Dam has two winners from four starters. On paper this debut horse looks as good as the 5-2 debut favorite.

My Los Alamitos FULL CARDS are free for the entire meet for L.A. Times readers. Just click on this link daily.

Sunday’s Santa Anita result: Yes I Am Free broke nicely and tracked in third but there was no catching the gate-to-wire winner and the horse finished fourth.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day. (Of course, that’s when there is racing.)

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to preview the second-half of the Los Alamitos doubleheader and for that we turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“It’s doubleheader time at Los Alamitos Race Course, as the night program will follow the daytime thoroughbred action Friday, through Sunday this week. The weekend’s feature is the $25,000 Vandy’s Flash Handicap at 400 yards on Sunday night featuring Cattail Cove, who returns for the first time since running second in the Grade 1, $1.9-million Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity on Dec. 15. The Favorite Cartel gelding worked 220 yards in :12.40 in preparation for this race on June 13 and could be a medium price as he’ll face 2020 stakes winners John Carter Cash and Up And Coming.

“John Carter Cash will be one of the favorites in the Vandy’s Flash after a length victory in the Dillingham Handicap on May 16. He flew out of the gate from post four and relished the 400-yard distance for his fourth career victory. He’ll start from the four this Sunday and he’ll be unbeatable if he repeats his Dillingham effort. The Chris O’Dell-trained Up And Coming is the other top contender following his third-place finish in the Dillingham and his solid third-to-first win in the James Smith Handicap on April 15. He also raced in the Two Million last year, running ninth to Cartel Jess Rockin on that night.

”Following Chance To Excel’s impressive victory in last Sunday’s Ed Burke Million Futurity, trainer Monty Arrossa was asked to name some of his other top 2-year-olds. Aint She Tempting, the impressive Oklahoma Futurity winner, was among those, as was sharp maiden winner Apollitical Patty.

“’She’s a half-sister to champion Zoomin For Spuds,’ Arrossa said. ‘And she’s pretty good.’

“Apollitical Patty won her May 24 debut by 1 3/4 lengths at Los Alamitos. She covered 300 yards in 15.479 seconds, among the fastest by a 2-year-old this season. Apollitical Patty will return for her second career start when she heads an $11,825 conditioned allowance event on Friday. College Scandal, who won a trial to the (GII) Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity, is among the chief rivals in the sixth race.

“Seven runners will be in the fifth race for 2-year-olds at 300 yards. Bob E McGee, who ran a solid third in his Kindergarten trial before a rough start took him out of contention in the final, is the one to beat.

“Saturday night, Ms Racy Eagle, an $85,000 yearling purchase at the Ruidoso Sale, will look to break her maiden when she heads a field of seven in the $9,000 seventh race at 300 yards.

“Ms Racy Eagle is by the champion One Famous Eagle and out of the unraced mare First Down Racy. Her granddam is the outstanding Miss Racy Vike, a multiple graded stakes winner of $263,661 and the dam of top runners like AQHA champion Miss Racy Jess and top California-based stallion Kiddy Up.

“Ms Racy Eagle, who will start from the one, finished second to Sassies Blues Girl when debuting May 2 before running fifth in her trial for the Ed Burke Million Futurity on June 7. She will look to improve under the guidance of leading jockey Oscar Peinado.

Chris Wade’s LA pick

RACE TWO: No. 3 Bonmont (4-1)

He just finished a solid second in a much-needed return effort off the long 279-night layoff and he did it against a solid cast of rivals for the level. Bonmont broke on the lead and dueled between runners on the way to holding on gamely for the runner-up position while earning a quality figure that compares favorably against this pack Friday. With a nice number going in along with an expected step forward in his second start back this evening, this gelding should be a contender at decent odds for a jockey/trainer combo looking to heat up.

Now, the star of the show, Friday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, June 26. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Kaely's Candy Ricardo Gonzalez 123 Peter Miller 3-1 30,000 2 Clearly Classy Victor Flores 116 Neil A. Koch 20-1 30,000 3 Sapphire Silk Edwin Maldonado 123 Steve Knapp 5-1 30,000 4 Our Bonnie Lass Drayden Van Dyke 123 Thomas Ray Bell, II 5-1 30,000 5 Chromes Lil Sis Edgar Payeras 123 Vernon E. Aguayo 10-1 30,000 6 Canadian Ginger Mario Gutierrez 123 George Papaprodromou 10-1 30,000 7 Trouville Eswan Flores 123 Leonard Powell 6-5 30,000 SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Winsinfashion Edwin Maldonado 124 George Papaprodromou 7-2 6,250 2 Durga Juan Sanchez 124 Brian T. Cunningham 6-1 6,250 3 Blooming Hannah Victor Flores 117 Robert A. Bean 6-1 6,250 4 Copper Cowgirl Christian Aragon 124 Patricia Harrington 7-2 6,250 5 Coalinga Hills Evin Roman 124 Martin F. Jones 2-1 6,250 6 Night of Idiots Francisco Orduna-Rojas 124 Brian T. Cunningham 12-1 6,250 7 Stellar Way Edgar Payeras 124 John Cisneros 20-1 6,250 8 Madame Mousse Fernandez Rojas 124 Salvador Naranjo 10-1 6,250 THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Bit of Cactus Christian Aragon 123 Angela Maria Aquino 20-1 30,000 2 Wild Arch Austin Solis 123 Anthony K. Saavedra 6-1 30,000 3 Stormy Sun Assael Espinoza 123 Marcia Stortz 8-1 30,000 4 Big Game Plan Ramon Guce 123 Art Sherman 15-1 30,000 5 I'm So Adorable Tiago Pereira 123 Daniel Dunham 6-1 30,000 6 Queen Verrazano Francisco Orduna-Rojas 123 Jose Antonio Flores 9-2 30,000 7 Flatterwithjewels J.C. Diaz, Jr. 123 David E. Hofmans 5-1 30,000 8 Enriched by Deb Juan Hernandez 123 Richard Baltas 7-5 30,000 FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Brony Boy Aaron Gryder 122 Luis Mendez 3-1 2 Gone Rogue Assael Espinoza 122 Dan Blacker 8-1 3 Falcons Fury Juan Hernandez 122 Reed Saldana 12-1 4 Dyn O Mite Jose Valdivia, Jr. 122 J. Keith Desormeaux 5-2 5 Foxborough Jorge Velez 122 Ryan Hanson 5-1 6 Jeanne B Carlos Lopez, Jr. 119 Charles R. Stutts 20-1 7 Schnell Ruben Fuentes 122 Simon Callaghan 2-1 FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Calder Vale Carlos Lopez, Jr. 124 Ricardo Zamora 6-1 50,000 2 Jay Boy Fernandez Rojas 120 Jesus Nunez 20-1 50,000 3 Synsky Eswan Flores 120 Hector O. Palma 5-2 50,000 4 Wicked Blue Edgar Payeras 120 Vernon E. Aguayo 6-1 50,000 5 Cognac Cat J.C. Diaz, Jr. 124 David E. Hofmans 15-1 50,000 6 Tiger's Song Ruben Fuentes 120 Andrew Lerner 9-2 50,000 7 Tough to Break Vinnie Bednar 124 Scott Willoughby 4-1 50,000 8 Shark Cat Tiago Pereira 120 Dean Greenman 7-2 50,000 SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Derby Star Geovanni Franco 124 Ruben Gomez 15-1 20,000 2 Endless Tale Edwin Maldonado 124 Javier Jose Sierra 4-1 20,000 3 My Sunshine Ruben Fuentes 120 Patrick Gallagher 7-2 20,000 4 Master Recovery Eswan Flores 120 Hector O. Palma 5-2 20,000 5 Four O'Five Victor Flores 113 Richard Baltas 12-1 20,000 6 Fort Dodge Jorge Velez 122 Martin Valenzuela, III 10-1 18,000 7 Prince Ricky Heriberto Figueroa 120 Craig Anthony Lewis 6-1 20,000 8 Bodega Juan Hernandez 120 Rene Amescua 9-2 20,000 9 Zees Empire J.C. Diaz, Jr. 120 Mike Harrington 30-1 20,000 SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Taste's Legend Juan Hernandez 124 Jonathan Wong 5-2 16,000 2 Gryffindor Jorge Velez 119 Ryan Hanson 6-1 14,000 3 Stay Golden Johnny Allen 121 Oscar Heredia 20-1 16,000 4 Kidmon Assael Espinoza 121 Steve Knapp 4-1 16,000 5 Super Classic Geovanni Franco 119 Ruben Gomez 6-1 14,000 6 Big Impression Carlos Lopez, Jr. 119 Rafael Becerra 20-1 14,000 7 Blame It On Kitty Edwin Maldonado 121 Craig Dollase 2-1 16,000 8 Linfield Tiago Pereira 115 Eoin G. Harty 10-1 14,000 EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Kirsch Truffle Assael Espinoza 124 Peter Miller 7-2 20,000 2 Lucky Daughter Victor Flores 113 Rafael DeLeon 3-1 20,000 3 Elemental Vinnie Bednar 124 Keith E. Craigmyle 8-1 20,000 4 Casillalater Henry Lopez 117 Felix L. Gonzalez 6-1 20,000 5 Gemma Royal Alexis Centeno 114 Javier Jose Sierra 20-1 20,000 6 Bluegrass Boogie Tiago Pereira 120 Jose G. Hernandez, Sr. 12-1 20,000 7 Arrivederci Amore Fernandez Rojas 124 Sally Rivera 30-1 20,000 8 Enchanting Moon Ramon Guce 120 Hector O. Palma 9-2 20,000 9 Final Demand Juan Hernandez 120 Tim Yakteen 6-1 20,000 10 Kuda Huraa Edwin Maldonado 120 George Papaprodromou 10-1 20,000 Also Eligible 11 Autumn Isabella Eswan Flores 124 Felimon Alvarado 30-1 20,000 12 Gem of a Tiger Edgar Payeras 120 Steve Martinez 15-1 20,000