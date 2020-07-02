Horse racing newsletter: Jon White previews the Los Alamitos Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter, as we look at Cezanne’s win in an allowance at Los Alamitos.

In case you missed our Thursday newsletter, we welcomed aboard Mike Tierney with an occasional TV column on horse racing. You can read the web version here. And as we head into Del Mar, and I hate to be a tease, but we’ll have a little change in our handicapping for the meet. Stay tuned.

And while we’re recommending things to read, here’s a really great read on the things Del Mar is doing to keep things safe from my friend Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune. You can read it here.

On to more of the good stuff.

Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings

As always, we’re lucky to have top expert Jon White take a look at what’s happening on the Triple Crown trail. Jon makes the morning line at Santa Anita, he’s a licensed steward, and he’s the preeminent historian on racing. We’re lucky to have him. So, here are his Kentucky Derby rankings, brought courtesy of Xpressbet.com.

“Will trainer Bob Baffert extend his Los Alamitos Derby winning streak to four?

“Saturday’s $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby has drawn a field of five. The 1 1/8-mile race is the lone race in the U.S. this week offering points toward the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby. The first four finishers in the Los Alamitos Derby will be rewarded with Kentucky Derby points on a 20-8-4-2 scale.

“The Los Alamitos Derby formerly was the Swaps Stakes at Hollywood Park. Undefeated Seattle Slew, fresh off a Triple Crown sweep, was sent off as a 1-5 favorite in the 1977 Swaps. But he finished fourth, 16 lengths behind the victorious J.O. Tobin.

“When Hollywood Park stopped racing after its 2013 autumn meeting, the Swaps Stakes was moved to Los Alamitos and given its present name. Baffert has won this race a record nine times (five times when known as the Swaps).

“Baffert’s winners have been Captain Steve (2000), Congaree (2001), During (2003), Misremembered (2009), Blueskiesnrainbows (2012), Gimma Da Lute (2015), West Coast (2017), Once On Whiskey (2018) and Game Winner (2019).

“Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby five times and the Triple Crown twice, will be represented in Saturday’s Los Alamitos Derby by Uncle Chuck and Thousand Words. Uncle Chuck ranks No. 5 in my current Kentucky Derby rankings. Thousand Words is not ranked at this time, but he was No. 2 early in the year.

“A $250,000 auction purchase, Uncle Chuck goes into Saturday’s race with just one start, which was an impressive one-mile maiden win at Santa Anita on June 12.

“Uncle Chuck broke a step slow, then moved up quickly to engage for the lead not too long after the start. It was to his credit that he was not rank or headstrong early. Drawing away in the stretch, the Kentucky-bred Uncle Mo colt won by seven lengths. He then substantially increased the gap back to the others while galloping out after the finish.

“With a long, effortless stride, Uncle Chuck moves as gracefully as a ballerina. Mike Smith, who rode Uncle Chuck in his debut, has compared the colt’s stride to that of Arrogate, the Eclipse Award-winning 3-year-old male champion of 2016.

“Uncle Chuck is going to have a different jockey Saturday, Luis Saez, because Smith will be in New York to ride McKinzie in the Met Mile.

“Los Alamitos oddsmaker Ed Burgart has installed Uncle Chuck as the Los Alamitos Derby morning-line favorite at 6-5. Thousand Words is 9-5. As for the other three entrants, Anneau d’Or is 9-5, Great Power is 6-1 and the maiden Cosmo is 20-1.

“A $1-million auction purchase, Thousand Words won the first three starts of his career. In his final race as a 2-year-old, he took the Los Alamitos Futurity on Dec. 7. In his first start at 3, he won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Feb. 1.

“Following the Lewis, Thousand Words was No. 2 (behind Tiz The Law) in my Feb. 7 Kentucky Derby rankings. But Thousand Words’ two subsequent performances have not been pretty.

“In Santa Anita’s San Felipe Stakes on March 7, Thousand Words lost by 11 1/4 lengths when he finished fourth behind Authentic, Honor A.P. and Storm The Court. Thousand Words then was sent off as the 5-2 favorite in the Oaklawn Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 11, but he stumbled badly at the start and ended up 11th on a sloppy track when losing by nearly 30 lengths.

“Joe Talamo rode Thousand Words at Oaklawn. The Florida-bred Pioneerof the Nile colt will be reunited with jockey Flavien Prat in the Los Alamitos Derby. Prat, who won the riding title at the recently concluded Santa Anita meet, has been aboard Thousand Words in all three of his wins.

“It appears that it’s all systems go for Thousand Words going into Saturday’s race. He’s been training splendidly in recent weeks, according to Baffert.

“Anneau d’Or narrowly lost last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile to Storm The Court and Los Alamitos Futurity to Thousand Words. Anneau d’Or is winless in three starts this year. In his most recent start, he finished fourth behind Honor A.P., Authentic and Rushie in the June 6 Santa Anita Derby.

“Great Power has raced just twice. He won a 6 1/2-furlong race by 3 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita last Sept. 29, then lost by 12 1/2 lengths when third behind Charlatan and Rushie in a one-mile allowance/optional claiming race at the Arcadia track on March 14.

“Cosmo has lost all five of his races so far.

“While Baffert tries to win yet another Los Alamitos Derby on Saturday, he sent out the highly regarded 3-year-old and $3.65-million auction purchase Cezanne to win a one-mile allowance/optional claiming race Thursday at Los Alamitos. Pounded down to 1-10 favoritism, Cezanne got the job done by 1 3/4 lengths in 1:35.99. He now is two for two and is No. 6 in my Kentucky Derby rankings.

“While Cezanne’s performance Thursday was far from jaw-dropping, it appears he does have much upside. It will be interesting to see where the big Kentucky-bred Curlin colt runs next.

“Tiz The Law, winner of this year’s Belmont Stakes and Florida Derby, closed as the 2-1 favorite in Churchill Downs’ Kentucky Derby Future Pool 5 conducted last week. Honor A.P. was the 6-1 second choice. Tiz The Law also is the 7-5 favorite in Marty McGee’s current Kentucky Derby odds for the Daily Racing Form, while Honor A.P. is at 4-1.

“At Belmont Park on Wednesday, Tiz The Law worked four furlongs in an easy :50.06 on the main track. Jockey Manny Franco was aboard the New York-bred Constitution colt. It was Tiz The Law’s first workout since his 3 3/4-length victory in the 1 1/8-mile Belmont Stakes on June 20. Trained by Barclay Tagg, Tiz The Law is scheduled to make his next start in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 8.

“Tiz The Law is the leader by far in terms of Kentucky Derby points with 272. The others currently in training who have more than 70 points are Honor A.P. (120), Authentic (100), King Guillermo (90) and Ete Indien (74).

“Looking ahead, the 1 1/8-mile Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand will offer 20-8-4-2 Kentucky Derby points this Wednesday. Ten are entered in what appears to be a wide-open race.

“The 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes will be run at Keeneland on July 11. It will have 100-40-20-10 Kentucky Derby points up for grabs. Trainer Ken McPeek seriously is considering running the filly Swiss Skydiver against the boys. In Swiss Skydiver’s latest start, she won the Santa Anita Oaks by four lengths on June 6. The Kentucky-bred Daredevil filly also has won this year’s Gulfstream Park Oaks and Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn.

“The Blue Grass is on the agenda for Art Collector, who is No. 9 in my Kentucky Derby rankings. The Kentucky-bred Bernardini colt is two for two this year. Trained by Tom Drury Jr., Art Collector will go into the Blue Grass off a sparkling 6 1/2-length victory in an allowance/optional claiming June 13 at Churchill Downs when he completed 1 1/16 miles in an excellent 1:41.35.

“Here are this week’s rankings for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Xpressbet:

1. Honor A.P. (1)

2. Tiz The Law (2)

3. Authentic (3)

4. Dr Post (4)

5. Uncle Chuck (5)

6. Cezanne (6)

7. Cafe Pharoah (9)

8. Max Player (7)

9. Art Director (8)

10. Rushie (10)

NOTE: Last week’s rankings in parentheses”

Los Alamitos daytime review

There was only one race that everyone was looking forward to Thursday and that was a one-mile allowance/optional claimer. The reason? The second lifetime race for Cezanne, a $3.65-million purchase as a 2-year-old. He won by 1 ¾ lengths and looked good doing it. Once again, it didn’t have the wow factor that Justify had as a young 3-year-old, but the horse looked as if he was moving forward. Thursday’s race did nothing to get him any Kentucky Derby points, so some major preps are in his future.

Cezanne paid $2.20 and $2.10 in the five-horse race. Mongolian Legend was second followed by Bronn, Itsthattime and Never Easy.

“I think he made the lead a little early and was kind of lost [late in the stretch] but I thought it was good,’’ Baffert told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “We wanted to get a nice two-turn race into him. He needed it and he ran pretty fast.

“I’m glad we found this spot. He’s got a ways to go, but he’s improving. We’ll have to see how he comes out of this, but we’ll try to find a little stakes race for him, probably out of town.’’

Prat was the rider.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

Los Alamitos has a very workmanlike seven-race card starting at 1 p.m. Friday. There is one allowance/optional claimer and two maiden specials with the remaining races either claimers or starter allowances (almost the same thing).

There wasn’t the high-profile allowance there was onThursday, but the sixth race is an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs. Ava’s Charm is the 2-1 favorite for Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She is one for four lifetime, finishing second and third in her last two allowance races at Santa Anita.

The second favorite is Mean Sophia, at 4-1, for Peter Miller and Prat. She is also one for four and has two fourth-place finishes in black-type stakes at Churchill Downs and Los Alamitos. The question gets asked, what’s a black-type race? It’s a designation that is used in breeding catalogs if a horse places in one of those races. Certainly, graded stakes meet that bar, but this is important to designate a non-graded stakes that is better than many others. To put it in school terms, it would be an AP race, maybe. Post for the sixth is listed as 3:28 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 5, 7, 6, 7, 10, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s Los Al pick

RACE THREE: No. 6 Suezaaana (20-1)

Suezaaana was a value play on June 12 and after tracking nicely in second briefly took the lead in the stretch but was passed and held on for second. The horse stretches out to a route and picks up bug-boy Alexis Conteno and his big weight break. This jockey has four career races and has finished second twice already. Top dirt speed in this race and we are getting 20-1 or more. We should get our money’s worth on this horse today.

My Los Alamitos full cards are free for the entire meet for L.A. Times readers. Just click on this link daily.

Sunday’s result: Show Business came from Santa Anita late even though the race was at Los Al. Having the horse that far back, we never had a chance.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to preview the second half of the Los Alamitos doubleheader, except for Saturday, and for that we turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“It’s a two-night racing week at Los Alamitos, as the track will be closed Saturday night (July 4) after the last daytime race. The good news is that the Friday and Sunday cards are strong, and will feature attractive feature events.

“On Friday night, stakes winners Alamode, Tac Me Up, Rite Quick and Ai Babe Foose are among the eight older horses in the Grade 3, $25,000 Independence Day Handicap at 300 yards. First post is 6 p.m.

“Now owned by Genaro Martinez and trained by John Cooper, Alamode has been one of the sharpest older runners this season. The Kiddy Up gelding won the Mr Jet Moore Handicap on March 31 and since then has posted back-to-back second-place finishes to Chocolatito. Alamode was second in the Kaweah Bar Handicap on May 2 and second in an allowance on May 24. He has flashed top speed in all three of those starts and this 300-yard distance should be right up his alley.

“The running of the Grade 1, $150,000 Vessels Maturity will headline Sunday night with older horses going 400 yards. The field will be headed by Mister Appolitical, who closed out his 3-year-old campaign with a victory in the Southern California Derby last year. Trained by Terry Knight, Mister Appolitical was impressive in his 2020 debut, easily winning his Vessels trial on July 14. Chocolatito and Cole Man 47 are among the other top contenders in the Vessels Maturity. The winner will also earn a provisional berth to the $600,000 Champion of Champions.

“Chance To Excel, the winner of the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity on June 21 and the West Coast’s top juvenile, had surgery on his left knee on Saturday and will likely miss the rest of the 2020 racing season, said trainer Monty Arrossa. Dr. Wayne McIlwraith performed the surgery to remove a bone chip from the gelding’s left knee. ‘Chance To Excel came out of the surgery in excellent condition and he is resting comfortably back in his own stall at Los Alamitos,’ Arrossa said. ‘My guess is that he’ll miss the rest of this season. We’ll see Chance To Excel back for his 3-year-old year.’

“Chance To Excel won the $1,115,000 Ed Burke Million Futurity.

“Los Alamitos will open to the public for daytime simulcasting beginning Monday, the day after the conclusion of the summer thoroughbred meet. Live nighttime quarter horse and thoroughbred racing will continue with no spectators at this time.

“The grandstand at Los Alamitos will be open for daytime simulcasting on Monday through Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. Burgart’s will be open on weekends starting at 9:30 a.m. Both areas will close to the public following the final daytime simulcast race.”

Chris Wade’s LA pick

RACE FIVE: No. 7 Royaltys Molly (7-2)

She has improved in her last two efforts on my speed comparison charts and she just crushed a solid cast of maidens 27 nights ago. In that race, she broke well to take the lead and cruised to the winner’s circle under a hold late while earning a career best figure for her effort that is best for tonight’s endeavor. With my top number going in along with a big post upgrade this evening, we’ll push the gray filly to be a big player in this affair at a medium mutual.

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, July 2. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.55 45.99 57.90 1:04.48 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mama's Kid 124 6 2 2–1 2–3 1–½ 1–2 Espinoza 1.50 7 Purdue 124 7 1 1–1 1–½ 2–4 2–2 Payeras 1.50 4 Laker Jet 124 4 4 5–1 6–1 4–½ 3–½ Maldonado 27.50 2 Drop the Mic 124 2 5 6–1½ 5–1 3–hd 4–2½ Franco 11.20 3 Family Trips 120 3 6 4–½ 3–hd 5–2 5–1¾ Rojas Fernandez 70.60 1 Luv Is All U Need 114 1 7 7 7 7 6–2 Centeno 3.50 5 At the Margin 117 5 3 3–1 4–½ 6–½ 7 Flores 25.60 6 MAMA'S KID 5.00 2.80 2.60 7 PURDUE 2.80 2.60 4 LAKER JET 4.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $5.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-2) $16.09 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $34.30 Winner–Mama's Kid Grr.m.5 by Richard's Kid out of Mama's Con, by Restless Con. Bred by Geri Forrester (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $79,860 Exacta Pool $42,219 Superfecta Pool $21,267 Trifecta Pool $27,865. Scratched–none. MAMA'S KID bobbled break, stalked outside a rival, moved up alongside the leader around the turn, fanned six wide into the stretch, took control past the three-sixteenths and drew clear. PURDUE set the pace off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, fought back from the inside but could not match the winner in the final sixteenth. LAKER JET tracked from the inside, angled out on the turn, split foes in the drive and gained the show. DROP THE MIC settled off the rail, came out on the turn and five wide into the lane, drifted out in upper stretch and lost the show. FAMILY TRIPS stumbled leaving the gate, exited the turn four wide and never responded to urging. LUV IS ALL U NEED tossed head and off slow at the start, chased the pace to the turn, entered the stretch six wide and never rallied. AT THE MARGIN chased between rivals early then angled inside, moved to the rail around the bend then the two path entering the stretch and weakened. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.24 46.22 58.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Exchange Vows 122 5 4 4–6 3–3 1–½ 1–3 Payeras 1.80 5 Mucha Woman 122 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–3½ Diaz, Jr. 11.90 4 Spicy Sommelier 122 3 1 1–2 1–1 3–8 3–7 Fuentes 0.80 3 Monicat 122 2 2 3–2 4–6 4–6 4–8 Maldonado 4.30 1 Best Lady 115 1 5 5 5 5 5 Flores 23.20 6 EXCHANGE VOWS 5.60 3.60 2.40 5 MUCHA WOMAN 5.60 2.80 4 SPICY SOMMELIER 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $19.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-3) $8.21 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $46.50 Winner–Exchange Vows Ch.f.2 by Tapiture out of Champagne Exchange, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $80,925 Daily Double Pool $11,757 Exacta Pool $36,752 Superfecta Pool $13,815 Trifecta Pool $22,145. Scratched–Feeling Grazeful. EXCHANGE VOWS tracked off the rail, swung four wide into the lane, challenged outside the top pair in the drive, gained control approaching the eighth pole and won going away. MUCHA WOMAN chased outside a rival, moved closer around the turn and bid three wide outside the leader into the drive, vied between foes in the lane and got outkicked by the winner. SPICY SOMMELIER sped clear in the early going, set the pace in the two path, vied inside, drifted to the rail in the final furlong and proved no match in deep stretch while finishing a clear third. MONICAT forwardly placed from the inside, saved ground around the turn, came out a bit in the lane and weakened. BEST LADY veered in leaving the gate, saved ground to the stretch and never threatened. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.97 45.40 57.63 1:10.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Shane Zain 124 1 1 1–½ 1–2 1–1 1–1¾ Delgadillo 2.90 5 Quick Finish 124 5 2 3–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–nk Van Dyke 1.10 3 Antithetical 120 3 4 2–½ 2–hd 3–2½ 3–3 Pereira 7.20 2 Show Business 120 2 6 6 6 4–2 4–6 Hernandez 17.00 4 Wild Bean 124 4 3 4–hd 4–1 5–5 5–8 Guce 9.50 6 Commander 120 6 5 5–2½ 5–1 6 6 Espinoza 4.20 1 SHANE ZAIN 7.80 3.60 2.80 5 QUICK FINISH 2.80 2.20 3 ANTITHETICAL 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $38.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-2) $10.05 $1 TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $25.90 Winner–Shane Zain B.g.5 by Medaglia d'Oro out of My Gi Gi, by E Dubai. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $85,318 Daily Double Pool $5,796 Exacta Pool $49,400 Superfecta Pool $18,458 Trifecta Pool $30,879. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-1) paid $49.70. Pick Three Pool $20,020. SHANE ZAIN vied for the lead from the inside, inched away around the turn, exited the turn in the three path and held well under urging. QUICK FINISH attended the pace four deep in the early going, chased SHANE ZAIN outside a rival and four or five wide into the stretch, drifted inward and corrected quickly off the heels of the winner and kept on willingly. ANTITHETICAL pressed the pace between early, chased the speed four wide into the stretch, angled in near the three-sixteenths, drifted in further late and was outfinished for the place. SHOW BUSINESS dropped back early, went three wide into the stretch and finished evenly in the final furlong. WILD BEAN three deep early, angled in on the turn, entered the lane in the two path and faded. COMMANDER (FR) chased from the outside, came wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.21 46.50 59.53 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 None Above the Law 122 6 7 6–5 5–5 4–hd 1–1 Gryder 3.90 4 Wedding Groom 122 4 5 5–hd 4–1 5–8 2–nk Espinoza 7.60 1 Dennis Celery 122 1 1 2–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 3–4 Cedillo 2.60 2 Rousing Slammer 122 2 3 3–6 3–2 2–hd 4–2½ Maldonado 5.20 3 Hot Box 122 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 5–9 Gonzalez 1.60 7 Govenor Bernstein 122 7 4 4–hd 6–6 6–8 6–8 Hernandez 24.80 5 Hard to Do 122 5 6 7 7 7 7 Lopez, Jr. 56.70 6 NONE ABOVE THE LAW 9.80 4.60 3.20 4 WEDDING GROOM 5.80 3.80 1 DENNIS CELERY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $26.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-2) $27.54 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $91.90 Winner–None Above the Law Grr.g.2 by Karakontie (JPN) out of Legally Blanca, by Northern Afleet. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $102,123 Daily Double Pool $7,247 Exacta Pool $48,622 Superfecta Pool $20,986 Trifecta Pool $30,627. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $100.40. Pick Three Pool $7,724. NONE ABOVE THE LAW stumbled leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival, split foes on the turn, came out mid-stretch and surged late to overhaul rival. WEDDING GROOM stalked off the inside, angled in on the turn, angled out mid-stretch then dove inside at the eighth pole, put in a late bid between foes and earned the place. DENNIS CELERY vied for command from the inside, cleared nearing the eighth pole but was overtaken by the top pair. ROUSING SLAMMER vied between foes into and around the turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the late stages. HOT BOX vied three deep to the lane and weakened. GOVENOR BERNSTEIN chased outside a rival, drifted out at the seven-sixteenths marker, came four wide into the lane and never responded when asked. HARD TO DO chased off the rail, angled in nearing the turn, lugged out entering the bend and tired in the lane. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.02 46.24 1:10.63 1:23.11 1:35.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cezanne 117 5 4 3–2 2–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–1¾ Prat 0.10 3 Mongolian Legend 124 3 5 5 5 3–3 2–½ 2–8 Fuentes 33.00 4 Bronn 117 4 1 1–1 1–1 2–2½ 3–12 3–17 Van Dyke 5.10 1 Itsthattime 120 1 2 2–hd 3–1 5 5 4–9 Figueroa 13.60 2 Never Easy 121 2 3 4–2½ 4–hd 4–3 4–1 5 Espinoza 10.80 5 CEZANNE 2.20 2.10 3 MONGOLIAN LEGEND 6.80 4 BRONN $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $8.40 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $21.00 Winner–Cezanne B.c.3 by Curlin out of Achieving, by Bernardini. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. &St. Elias Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B., Smith, Derrick and St. Elias Stable. Mutuel Pool $254,291 Daily Double Pool $15,947 Exacta Pool $84,901 Trifecta Pool $70,880. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-6-5) paid $25.70. Pick Three Pool $29,454. $1 Pick Four (6-1-6-5) 4 correct paid $146.80. Pick Four Pool $51,225. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-1-6-5) 5 correct paid $260.85. Pick Five Pool $153,934. CEZANNE went three wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, started to move midway around the far turn, gained control at the top of the lane, kicked clear of BRONN and inched away, drifted inward in the final furlong and held sway. MONGOLIAN LEGEND unhurried in the beginning, entered the first turn four wide, angled in shortly after coming into the backstretch, settled a bit off the rail, split foes on the far turn, rallied and proved second best. BRONN sped to the front, controlled the pace up the backstretch, challenged by the winner around the far turn, lost command approaching the quarter pole and bested the rest. ITSTHATTIME bumped by rival into the first turn, lost the whip near the three-quarter pole, angled to the inside, drifted out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. NEVER EASY pulled early and bumped inside rival entering the first turn, raced three wide then steered out into the clear, went three deep into the far turn, asked around the bend and lacked a response. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.32 47.13 1:12.45 1:24.87 1:37.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mongolian Window 124 4 2 2–1 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ Fuentes 6.70 6 Meso 124 6 6 6 5–1 3–2½ 2–5 2–14 Hernandez 3.20 3 Perfect Ice Storm 124 3 3 3–1 4–2 4–1 3–1 3–8 Prat 2.10 1 Majestic Diva 124 1 4 4–½ 6 6 6 4–½ Pereira 3.50 5 She Cherie 124 5 5 5–½ 3–hd 5–3 5–2 5–½ Maldonado 5.70 2 Tiz Toffee 124 2 1 1–2 1–1½ 2–1 4–4 6 Espinoza 6.60 4 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 15.40 8.40 4.20 6 MESO 5.60 2.60 3 PERFECT ICE STORM 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $27.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-1) $21.39 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $109.60 Winner–Mongolian Window B.m.5 by Drosselmeyer out of Window Shopper, by Dynaformer. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $126,247 Daily Double Pool $17,221 Exacta Pool $58,378 Superfecta Pool $21,056 Trifecta Pool $30,906. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $56.20. Pick Three Pool $16,552. MONGOLIAN WINDOW three wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, went three deep into the far turn, drifted into the lane, gained command nearing the quarter pole, dueled with the runner-up in the late stages and held gamely. MESO bumped leaving the gate then angled in, reserved from off the rail, raced three wide then angled out leaving the bend, challenged from the outside and dueled with MONGOLIAN WINDOW through the final furlong but lacked the late punch to get by. PERFECT ICE STORM between foes early then two wide, stalked a bit off the rail then along the inside to the stretch, angled out some in the lane and kept on for a clear third. MAJESTIC DIVA settled along the inside, came out on the far turn and passed tired rivals. SHE CHERIE broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, settled early, raced off the rail, advanced up the backstretch, in tight and steadied between foes at the seven-sixteenths marker, traveled two wide into the lane and tired. TIZ TOFFEE off alertly, set the pace a bit off the rail then came out entering the backstretch, angled in entering the the far turn, overtaken by the winner at the top of the lane, gave way and was not persevered with. SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.25 45.53 57.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 I'm So Anna 122 1 1 2–hd 2–1 2–4 1–4 Gonzalez 10.00 5 Mamba Queen 122 5 2 1–1 1–2 1–½ 2–5 Franco 7.90 8 Steinway 122 7 6 7–½ 7–1 5–1 3–½ Maldonado 87.20 6 Will Take a Kiss 122 6 7 4–2½ 4–2½ 3–hd 4–1¼ Hernandez 6.10 9 Complete Control 122 8 9 8–2 8–3 8–6 5–ns Diaz, Jr. 63.40 3 Miss Ever Ready 122 3 4 6–2 6–1 7–½ 6–1¼ Prat 1.70 2 Stars of Bluegrass 122 2 3 5–2 5–1 6–hd 7–3 Van Dyke 3.30 4 Righteously 122 4 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 8–3½ Gutierrez 25.20 11 September Secret 122 10 10 10 10 9–2 9–2½ Fuentes 4.60 10 Clare's Irish Eyes 122 9 8 9–4 9–½ 10 10 Payeras 95.50 1 I'M SO ANNA 22.00 10.40 7.40 5 MAMBA QUEEN 9.00 4.80 8 STEINWAY 15.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $181.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $89.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-8-6) $2,254.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-8-6-9) $100,393.20 $1 TRIFECTA (1-5-8) $2,925.60 Winner–I'm So Anna Dbb.f.2 by Fast Anna out of So So Fast, by Jet West. Bred by KMC Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve M. Sherman. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $212,311 Daily Double Pool $43,714 Exacta Pool $99,929 Superfecta Pool $47,334 Super High Five Pool $86,079 Trifecta Pool $65,283. Scratched–Koko's Mom. $1 Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $83.40. Pick Three Pool $69,529. $1 Pick Four (6-5-4-1) 4 correct paid $482.50. Pick Four Pool $169,582. $2 Pick Six (6-1-6-5-4-1) 5 out of 6 paid $343.40. $2 Pick Six (6-1-6-5-4-1) 6 correct paid $71,510.80. Pick Six Pool $86,205. I'M SO ANNA away quickly from the inside, pressed the leader briefly then chased two wide, stay a bit off the rail into the lane, rallied inside the leader and surged clear in the final furlong. MAMBA QUEEN set the pace two to three wide, led to the eighth pole but could not match the winner in the final sixteenth. STEINWAY settled off the rail, raced two wide on the turn and got up for the show honors. WILL TAKE A KISS traveled three deep into and around the turn, floated out some at the top of the lane and was edged for third. COMPLETE CONTROL off slow and bumped at the start, angled in and saved ground around the turn, angled off the rail in the stretch and never responded when called upon. MISS EVER READY bumped at the start, traveled between foes early, four wide leaving the bend and failed to rally. STARS OF BLUEGRASS tracked from the inside, saved ground into the lane and weakened. RIGHTEOUSLY came in and bumped rival leaving the gate, raced off the rail then between rivals on the turn, came out a bit at the top of the lane, drifted in mid-stretch and weakened. SEPTEMBER SECRET settled outside, traveled four wide into the stretch and proved. CLARE'S IRISH EYES broke in and bumped rivals, exited the turn three wide and made no impact.