Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we see the jockey colony dealing with the coronavirus.
Before we get to the stewards’ rulings, we have to get to the top news story, the coronavirus sidelining Flavien Prat and Victor Espinoza. In addition, two out-of-town jockeys and a quarter-horse jockey also tested positive.
Prat had ridden Saturday in Keeneland on Saturday and was tested Sunday morning near Del Mar. The test came back positive and he was removed from his mounts. Prat and Espinoza joined Martin Garcia, Luis Saez and quarter-horse jockey Eduard Kennis Rojas Fernandez as having the virus. All have low to no symptoms. All of the thoroughbred jockeys raced on July 4, the biggest day of the Los Alamitos seven-day meeting.
For more on this story, check out the story I wrote for the web. Just click here.
Stewards’ rulings
If it’s Monday, it must be time for stewards’ rulings. These are entire two weeks of the Los Alamitos meeting, although not all the rulings are from Los Al. It should be noted that Eswan Flores hit the trifecta with three rulings. We think the last person to do that in a single newsletter was Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
So, let’s get to them.
--Trainer Rene Amescua is fined $400 for the late registration of Bodega as a bleeder in the sixth race on June 26. Bodega won the race by seven lengths for a $9,000 winning purse. A trainer’s standard share would be $900. Amescua accepted full responsibility.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without allowing his mount, Trouville, respond in the first race on June 26. Trouville won by three-quarters of a length in a race in which in which she earned $10,200. The standard jockey’s share of that win would be $1,020. Flores admitted he violated the rule.
--Trainer Rafael DeLeon was fined $750 for the late declaration that Broken Finger had been gelded prior to the first race on May 22 at Santa Anita. He did report it that day but the mutuel windows had already been opened. The horse was scratched. The stewards’ minutes referred to the horse as “Broken Arrow” but the ruling said “Broken Finger.”
--This one has been reported previously but here’s he official ruling. Trainer John Sadler was fined $15,000 and suspended for 60 days (stayed to 15) after three horses—Field Bet in the seventh at Santa Anita on April 14, 2019; Jasika in the fifth at Santa Anita on April 28, 2019 and Sneem in the second at Golden Gate Fields on May, 10, 2019—tested positive for drug overages. It was negotiated that he would serve from June 29 to July 14, providing there were no other positives.
The positives were for gabapentin, a seizure medication, and clenbuterol, which can aid in breathing. Both are Class 3 medications. Filed Bet finished fifth, Jasikan was third and Sneem won his race.
Sadler issued the following statement: “As you know, trainers are liable for the condition of their horses regardless of the acts of third parties. The imposition of the trainer insurer rule requires only the detection of a prohibited substance in an official sample and identification of the trainer of the horse. The trainer insurer rule is not based on actual administration of a drug or negligent care. Fault is not an element of liability under the trainer insurer rule.
“The incidents covered by the settlement agreement and the penalties imposed under the agreement reflect the fact that these incidents resulted from circumstances beyond my control but which nonetheless are my responsibility. Two of these cases involved the passive transmission by a groom of a medication prescribed for his own medical condition. The other involved detection of a prohibited substance in a horse over which I did not have actual custody or control.”
--Jockey Assael Espinoza was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop on Market Sentiment, during the fifth race on June 27. The horse finished seventh in the eight-horse race. Espinoza was suspended two days for excessive use of the whip on Jan. 26 of this year. Espinoza acknowledged the violation.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $200 for using the riding crop more than three times without letting his mount, Wishful, respond in the seventh race on June 27. Wishful finished second, earning $5,600. The standard jockey’s share of that purse is $560. It was Flores’ second violation in the last 60 days. Flores acknowledged the violation.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was fined $100 for using the riding crop more than three times without letting his mount, Irish Ballad, respond in the first race on June 28. Irish Ballad finished second with a purse of $2,800. The standard jockey’s share would be $280. Centeno is new to the jockey colony and said he was not clear about the crop rules. The stewards said the rules were explained when he was granted a license. Steward Tom Ward voted for a warning.
--Jockey Assael Espinoza was given a three-day suspension (July 10, 11 and 12) for his ride aboard Short of Ez in the seventh race on June 28. The stewards determined that he didn’t make the proper effort to maintain a straight course and his use of the left-handed whip caused the horse to drift out. The horse won the allowance by three-quarters of a length and got a purse of $27,000. The standard jockey’s share of that would be $2,700. Espinoza said he “should have done better.”
--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $200 when he failed to show up for his mount in the fourth race on July 2. Flores said he didn’t know there was racing on Thursday. The stewards explained he needed to communicate better with his agent.
--Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was fined $300 when a welt was discovered on the skin of The Last Ruler in the test barn after the running of the sixth race on Feb. 23 at Santa Anita. The discovery was made by safety steward Paul Atkinson, who photographed it. The horse won the race by three-quarters of a length. The first-place winnings were $33,000 making the standard jockey’s share $3,300. Flores apologized for the violation.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended for three days (July 10, 11 and 12) for failure to maintain a straight course while riding Brahms Command in the eighth race on June 28. The stewards said Gutierrez shifted in at the half-pole causing contact with the inside horse. Gutierrez contended he was holding his lane. Brahams Command finished seventh and last in the race. It was a majority decision as steward Tom Ward voted for a warning.
--Trainer Gary Mandella was fined $500 when his horse Zusha tested positive for Phenylbutazone, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, in the eighth race on Feb. 15 at Santa Anita. The horse finished third. Mandella said he may have accidentally double-treated the mare.
--Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop on Mr. Vitamin in the seventh race on July 4. Mr. Vitamin finished eighth in the 10-horse race. The horse won $500 making the standard jockey’s share $50. Flores said he was sorry and had no excuse.
Del Mar review
Sunday’s feature was the $65,000 Osunitas Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It was a total wire job from Cordiality, who was handled brilliantly by Umberto Rispoli. The 7-year-old mare looked beatable at times but as the wire grew closer it was clear there was enough left in the tank.
Cordiality paid $18.40, $6.60 and $4.40. Super Patriot was second and Don’t Blame Judy finished third. Tim Yakteen was he winning trainer.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Ready to Repeat ($7.00)
Woodbine (5): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Heavenly Curlin ($16.60)
Keeneland (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Transylvania Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Field Pass ($6.40)
Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Pioneer Man ($8.00)
Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Elkhorn Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Zulu Alpha ($4.00)
Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Royal Wedding ($18.10)
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, July 12.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.80 46.36 59.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Good With People
|121
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–5
|1–3¼
|Cedillo
|3.00
|3
|Eagle in the Sky
|121
|3
|5
|6–1
|6–3
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|1.20
|7
|Big Fish
|121
|7
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|3–2
|Rispoli
|3.10
|2
|Ingest
|121
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|4–1½
|Gutierrez
|11.10
|4
|Proud Lion
|121
|4
|1
|3–1½
|3–1
|5–1
|5–½
|Maldonado
|18.90
|6
|Finding Silver
|121
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–nk
|Gryder
|10.60
|1
|Investment Account
|121
|1
|3
|5–½
|5–½
|6–3½
|7
|Pereira
|23.30
|5
|GOOD WITH PEOPLE
|8.00
|4.20
|2.80
|3
|EAGLE IN THE SKY
|2.80
|2.10
|7
|BIG FISH
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$11.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$9.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-2)
|$13.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$14.25
Winner–Good With People Dbb.c.2 by Curlin to Mischief out of Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $257,168 Exacta Pool $121,370 Quinella Pool $5,075 Superfecta Pool $45,740 Trifecta Pool $77,414. Scratched–none.
GOOD WITH PEOPLE shifted in and brushed rival at the start, sped to the front, set the pace in the two path then slightly off the rail, widened around the turn and drew away under left-handed encouragement and hand urging in deep stretch. EAGLE IN THE SKY crowded and steadied briefly early, raced outside a rival or two wide around the turn, finished well and bested the others. BIG FISH stalked from the outside, four wide into the turn and five wide leaving, showed a mild response in the lane but got outfinished for the place honors. INGEST stalked a bit off the rail, went two to three wide around the bend and weakened in the drive. PROUD LION brushed by the winner at the start, raced outside a rival, four wide into the lane and lacked a rally. FINDING SILVER trailed in the early going, went three wide through the turn and proved no menace. INVESTMENT ACCOUNT raced inside, saved ground to the lane and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.84 47.70 1:11.40 1:35.39 1:41.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Kazan
|121
|2
|8
|8
|7–hd
|6–½
|4–hd
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|1.10
|3
|Big Buzz
|121
|3
|5
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|12.40
|8
|Dubby Dubbie
|121
|8
|1
|4–2
|4–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–ns
|Desormeaux
|2.60
|6
|Cupid's Claws
|123
|6
|4
|7–1½
|8
|7–hd
|7–1
|4–ns
|Gonzalez
|10.90
|5
|Winning Element
|121
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|5–½
|Flores
|5.20
|1
|Holy Ghost
|123
|1
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–hd
|6–½
|Cedillo
|12.90
|7
|East Rand
|121
|7
|7
|6–1
|6–½
|8
|8
|7–3¼
|Hernandez
|56.90
|4
|Move Over
|121
|4
|3
|2–½
|3–2
|3–½
|6–hd
|8
|Delgadillo
|23.60
|2
|KAZAN (IRE)
|4.20
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|BIG BUZZ
|6.40
|3.20
|8
|DUBBY DUBBIE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$24.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$17.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$24.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-8-6)
|$37.01
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-8)
|$39.85
Winner–Kazan (IRE) Dbb.g.5 by Shanghai Bobby out of Thousandfold, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Rathbarry Stud (IRE). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Bambauer, Sheila, King, James S., O'Neill, Doug F. and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $318,336 Daily Double Pool $58,240 Exacta Pool $186,275 Quinella Pool $7,028 Superfecta Pool $78,842 Trifecta Pool $127,472. Claimed–Kazan (IRE) by Frank Reynoso, Jr. Trainer: Javier Sierra. Claimed–Big Buzz by Firsthome Thoroughbreds, Sebold Racing LLC and Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Dubby Dubbie by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: Juan Leyva. Claimed–Cupid's Claws by David A Bernsen LLC, Lambert, Jeffrey and Jacobs, Gary. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
KAZAN (IRE) unhurried in the early stages, raced along the inside, angled out near the eighth pole, rallied and bested the runner-up. BIG BUZZ pulled early, stalked inside the moved outside the leader, headed rival in upper stretch, gained a short lead and yielded to the winner in the late stages. DUBBY DUBBIE stalked off the rail, went three wide into the stretch and finished willingly for the show. CUPID'S CLAWS raced two wide the moved out into the backstretch, raced three deep then four wide into the lane, angled out further and put in a late bid while widest through the drive. WINNING ELEMENT set the pace angled to the inside, put to a drive in the two path around the turn, relinquished the lead approaching the sixteenth pole and lost the show. HOLY GHOST traveled along the inside, saved ground into the stretch, lacked room behind the leader in upper stretch, found room along the rail after and went evenly late. EAST RAND traveled two wide to the stretch and never rallied. MOVE OVER (GB) pulled early, two wide into the first turn, raced outside a rival then four wide into the lane and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $37,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.03 45.93 58.90 1:12.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|125
|4
|3
|5
|4–4
|2–½
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|14.00
|4
|Jewel Thief
|119
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1½
|Cedillo
|0.40
|6
|Wishful
|123
|5
|5
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–5¼
|Flores
|19.50
|2
|Queen of the Track
|123
|1
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–6
|4–7½
|Van Dyke
|5.20
|3
|Dehydration
|121
|2
|4
|4–1
|5
|5
|5
|Hernandez
|3.40
|5
|HOT ON THE TRAIL
|30.00
|5.60
|3.00
|4
|JEWEL THIEF
|2.20
|2.10
|6
|WISHFUL
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$88.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$28.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-2)
|$20.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$49.25
Winner–Hot On the Trail Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Winning Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Mutuel Pool $258,720 Daily Double Pool $36,681 Exacta Pool $125,796 Quinella Pool $5,398 Superfecta Pool $45,282 Trifecta Pool $90,569. Scratched–Dorita's Lemon.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $100.05. Pick Three Pool $73,318.
HOT ON THE TRAIL chased off the rail then outside a rival, angled out leaving the bend, rallied and took over nearing the sixteenth marker and drove clear. JEWEL THIEF set the pace up the backstretch, inched away from WISHFUL into the drive, overtaken by HOT ON THE RAIL nearing the sixteenth pole but was clearly second best. WISHFUL chased from the outside, made mild bid alongside the leader around the turn, lost contact entering the stretch and went evenly in the late stages. QUEEN OF THE TRACK bumped with outside rival at the start, traveled along the inside to the stretch and weakened. DEHYDRATION stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, went two wide into the stretch and never threatened.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.35 45.24 57.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Foothill
|121
|3
|8
|6–1
|5–1½
|2–½
|1–hd
|Gryder
|6.40
|1
|Master Ryan
|124
|1
|5
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|Cedillo
|2.40
|2
|Caerulean
|121
|2
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|4.80
|11
|Spud
|121
|10
|9
|9–1½
|8–½
|9–½
|4–¾
|Delgadillo
|28.10
|7
|Lil Richards Bello
|121
|7
|10
|10–3½
|10–8
|8–½
|5–hd
|Rispoli
|3.70
|9
|Count Alexei
|121
|8
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–1½
|Gonzalez
|6.10
|12
|King Arthur
|121
|11
|2
|5–1
|6–1
|7–hd
|7–ns
|Pereira
|32.20
|4
|Bona Fortuna
|121
|4
|7
|8–hd
|9–½
|5–hd
|8–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|83.80
|5
|Cal's Gem
|121
|5
|11
|11
|11
|11
|9–1½
|Fuentes
|9.80
|6
|Hot Socks
|121
|6
|6
|7–1½
|7–hd
|10–2½
|10–4
|Franco
|37.30
|10
|Stir the Pot
|121
|9
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|11
|Hernandez
|21.20
|3
|FOOTHILL
|14.80
|7.00
|4.40
|1
|MASTER RYAN
|4.00
|2.60
|2
|CAERULEAN
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$312.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$24.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$22.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-11)
|$122.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$46.35
Winner–Foothill Dbb.g.3 by Vronsky out of Starry Skies, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Ron Beegle (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Kim Beegle. Mutuel Pool $465,546 Daily Double Pool $44,323 Exacta Pool $281,887 Quinella Pool $9,746 Superfecta Pool $115,971 Trifecta Pool $187,083. Scratched–El Chapin, Luvluv, Paul L.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $280.95. Pick Three Pool $51,840.
FOOTHILL stalked from the inside, came in tight quarters entering the stretch, snuck through and rallied inside to get up in time. MASTER RYAN showed speed along the rail, inched around the turn, drifted out near the sixteenth pole and caught late. CAERULEAN up close early, stalked outside the leader, raced a bit off the rail, moved out three wide in upper stretch, angled out near the sixteenth pole and finished a gamely third. SPUD off a bit slow, raced outside a rival, went three deep on the turn, angled out in upper stretch and showed a late effort. LIL RICHARDS BELLO off a bit slow to begin, saved ground into the lane, went between runners in the drive and produced a mild late bid. COUNT ALEXEI vied three deep then chased between, traveled three wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. KING ARTHUR chased off the rail, went four wide into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch, tight near the sixteenth pole and flattened. BONA FORTUNA bumped early, saved ground and lacked a response to urging. CAL'S GEM shifted in and bumped rival soon after the start, pulled early, trailed from the inside and improved position late. HOT SOCKS mid-pack in the early going, raced in the two path into the drive, angled out in the stretch, lacked room and steadied at the eighth pole and ridden out after. STIR THE POT vied four deep early, chased the leader around the turn, went four wide into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.87 45.31 57.91 1:04.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Street Image
|125
|1
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|Pereira
|2.30
|6
|Poise to Strike
|125
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–6
|2–2¾
|Roman
|2.80
|5
|Bedrock
|121
|4
|3
|4–3½
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–4¾
|Fuentes
|1.90
|4
|Strike It Lucky
|121
|3
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–5
|4–5¼
|Figueroa
|12.50
|7
|Finally Got a Red
|121
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–12¼
|Velez
|21.20
|3
|Street Behavior
|121
|2
|4
|3–8
|3–8
|5–½
|6
|Cedillo
|5.00
|2
|STREET IMAGE
|6.60
|3.40
|2.20
|6
|POISE TO STRIKE
|3.80
|2.20
|5
|BEDROCK
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$52.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$8.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4)
|$3.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$6.55
Winner–Street Image B.g.4 by Street Sense out of Miss Emelina, by Big Brown. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $288,063 Daily Double Pool $54,978 Exacta Pool $144,491 Quinella Pool $6,241 Superfecta Pool $52,615 Trifecta Pool $92,865. Claimed–Strike It Lucky by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–California Tenga.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $288.05. Pick Three Pool $100,642. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-3-2) 4 correct paid $708.55. Pick Four Pool $265,335. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-3-2) 5 correct paid $4,886.60. Pick Five Pool $619,364.
STREET IMAGE showed good early speed, led clear two wide into the stretch and held well under mild urging. POISE TO STRIKE broke out, pressed the leader then chased off the rail to the stretch, continued to give chase through the drive then dug in late but was denied by the winner. BEDROCK broke out, unhurried from off the inside, raced four wide into the turn, angled into the two path around the bend and whittle the gap on the top pair. STRIKE IT LUCKY off slow and broke out, tracked from the inside and weakened in the lane. FINALLY GOT A RED veered out leaving the gate, asked but lacked early foot, raced two wide leaving the bend and proved no menace. STREET BEHAVIOR lost footing at the start and was off a bit slow, chased off the rail, drifted out into the stretch and tired.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. 'Osunitas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 47.08 1:10.42 1:21.98 1:33.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Cordiality
|123
|6
|1
|1–3
|1–2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|Rispoli
|8.20
|1
|Super Patriot
|123
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–½
|2–¾
|Hernandez
|1.20
|2
|Don't Blame Judy
|121
|2
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|9.00
|7
|Sedamar
|121
|7
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–2
|4–3¼
|Blanc
|4.40
|4
|Meal Ticket
|121
|4
|5
|6–½
|6–1½
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–2½
|Pereira
|6.10
|5
|Desert Oasis
|121
|5
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1
|6–1
|6–¾
|Van Dyke
|7.10
|3
|Ziarah
|121
|3
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|6–1
|7
|7
|Alvarado
|12.50
|6
|CORDIALITY
|18.40
|6.60
|4.40
|1
|SUPER PATRIOT
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$73.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$26.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$20.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7)
|$35.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$53.25
Winner–Cordiality Dbb.m.7 by Papa Clem out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Dr. Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Donnie Crevier. Mutuel Pool $450,647 Daily Double Pool $49,109 Exacta Pool $211,204 Quinella Pool $9,137 Superfecta Pool $75,575 Trifecta Pool $137,472. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-6) paid $114.25. Pick Three Pool $149,390.
CORDIALITY set all the pace, inside to the stretch, urged right-handed in the final furlong and held safely. SUPER PATRIOT settled inside, moved out and raced off the rail up the backstretch, went three wide into the far turn, swung five wide leaving the bend, closed fast but was too late. DON'T BLAME JUDY settled inside, inched closer into the far turn, kept along the rail to the stretch and got edged for second. SEDAMAR stalked the pace, moved forward past the half-mile marker, chased outside a rival around the far turn and into the stretch, finished willingly but never threatened. MEAL TICKET three wide into the first turn, four deep on the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and flattened. DESERT OASIS (GB) stalked outside a rival, three wide around the second turn, then weakened in the lane. ZIARAH (IRE) traveled two wide, went between runners near the half-mile marker, angled to the rail and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 46.32 59.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|What's Up Surfer
|121
|6
|4
|4–1
|3–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Gonzalez
|2.90
|2
|Rantanen
|121
|2
|1
|2–hd
|4–1½
|3–2
|2–3½
|Fuentes
|13.60
|4
|Lemon Zinger
|121
|4
|2
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–4½
|Gryder
|6.90
|3
|Tacoflavoredkisses
|121
|3
|7
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–4¼
|Rispoli
|2.30
|5
|Teton Valley
|121
|5
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–2½
|5–1¾
|Velez
|2.30
|1
|Colavito
|121
|1
|5
|5–3
|5–2½
|6
|6
|Hernandez
|7.90
|7
|Detective Bernardo
|121
|7
|6
|dnf
|Franco
|44.90
|6
|WHAT'S UP SURFER
|7.80
|4.60
|3.80
|2
|RANTANEN
|9.60
|6.20
|4
|LEMON ZINGER
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$90.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$39.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$48.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-3)
|$64.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4)
|$99.65
Winner–What's Up Surfer B.g.2 by Surf Cat out of Helluva Hooley, by Touch Gold. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $294,316 Daily Double Pool $37,394 Exacta Pool $145,197 Quinella Pool $6,436 Superfecta Pool $46,898 Trifecta Pool $88,053. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $69.70. Pick Three Pool $87,167.
WHAT'S UP SURFER stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the turn, kicked clear in upper stretch and held sway. RANTANEN vied for command from the inside, outpaced and chased inside then angled out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished gamely. LEMON ZINGER vied between rivals, dueled from the inside on the turn and weakened to third. TACOFLAVOREDKISSES off slow to begin, chased wide into and around the turn, angled out at the top of the lane and improved position. TETON VALLEY vied three deep, dueled outside CALIFORNIA KOOK around the turn, vied between rivals leaving the bend and gave way. COLAVITO chased inside, angled out turn, back in some leaving the bend and had little left for the drive. DETECTIVE BERNARDO looked uncomfortable early, eased and pulled up on the turn and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.22 48.04 1:12.60 1:36.42 1:42.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Carpe Vinum
|120
|2
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|6.90
|4
|California Kook
|123
|4
|7
|4–½
|5–1
|4–1½
|4–1
|2–½
|Rispoli
|1.50
|3
|Red Lark
|120
|3
|8
|7–½
|8–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|3–1
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|1
|Moonhall Milly
|120
|1
|6
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–hd
|6–½
|4–¾
|Flores
|24.50
|6
|Mylittlerunaway
|120
|6
|3
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|5–nk
|Pereira
|14.50
|8
|Going to Vegas
|120
|8
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|6–2
|Valdivia, Jr.
|6.10
|11
|Beguiled
|120
|10
|1
|8–hd
|7–½
|8–1
|7–1½
|7–5
|Hernandez
|21.30
|5
|Fashion Royalty
|123
|5
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|8–½
|Fuentes
|48.70
|10
|Lucia's Design
|120
|9
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|8–5
|9–12¼
|Velez
|22.80
|7
|Colombian Gold
|120
|7
|9
|9–5
|9–4
|9–3
|10
|10
|Gonzalez
|27.40
|2
|CARPE VINUM
|15.80
|6.20
|3.00
|4
|CALIFORNIA KOOK
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|RED LARK (IRE)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$88.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$24.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$21.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-1)
|$61.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$36.65
Winner–Carpe Vinum Ch.f.3 by Carpe Diem out of Martita Sangrita, by Johar. Bred by Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Platts, Joey. Mutuel Pool $407,094 Daily Double Pool $52,403 Exacta Pool $227,143 Quinella Pool $8,186 Superfecta Pool $92,026 Trifecta Pool $141,815. Scratched–Applecross (IRE), Kustom for Karl.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $197.60. Pick Three Pool $78,922.
CARPE VINUM broke out and bumped rival, in range along the rail, angled out upper stretch, bid outside the top pair, gained command and held the runner-up at bay. CALIFORNIA KOOK bumped leaving the gate, raced two wide then between rivals, angled out upper stretch, closed well but could not get by the winner. RED LARK (IRE) bumped both sides leaving the gate, tracked between foes to the lane, angled out upper stretch and finished well. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) stalked inside, awaited room behind rivals in upper stretch, angled out and finished willingly. MYLITTLERUNAWAY set the pace, dueled into and around the far turn and into the stretch, fought back in the lane but was outfinished in the late stages. GOING TO VEGAS broke in and bumped rival at the start, prompted the pace outside, moved up to duel into and around the far turn, resisted in the lane but was also outfinished. BEGUILED away quickly from the outside then chased three wide to the first turn, went three deep on the backstretch, took an awkward step past the half-mile marker, continued three deep into the far turn, swung four wide leaving the bend and weakened. FASHION ROYALTY (GB) lagged behind, traveled along the rail, angled out exiting the far turn and passed tired foes. LUCIA'S DESIGN raced three deep and weakened. COLOMBIAN GOLD bumped at the start, raced between rivals early then angled in, saved ground into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.28 45.23 57.49 1:09.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|P R Radio Star
|120
|4
|2
|4–½
|5–½
|2–½
|1–1
|Hernandez
|3.80
|6
|I Am the Danger
|120
|6
|5
|1–1
|1–3
|1–3
|2–3½
|Figueroa
|3.90
|3
|Blameitonthelaw
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–nk
|Van Dyke
|11.50
|7
|Fight On
|120
|7
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–½
|Roman
|3.90
|5
|Tiger Dad
|122
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.60
|1
|Kneedeepinsnow
|122
|1
|6
|6–4½
|6–4
|6–1½
|6–4¾
|Cedillo
|5.30
|2
|Principe Carlo
|120
|2
|3
|5–2
|4–1
|5–1
|7
|Delgadillo
|7.20
|4
|P R RADIO STAR
|9.60
|5.20
|3.80
|6
|I AM THE DANGER
|5.40
|3.80
|3
|BLAMEITONTHELAW
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$110.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$33.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$42.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-7)
|$85.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3)
|$134.05
Winner–P R Radio Star B.g.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Ain't It Sweep, by End Sweep. Bred by Tonya Jurgens & Mark Toothakre (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $459,896 Daily Double Pool $47,543 Exacta Pool $239,249 Quinella Pool $7,808 Superfecta Pool $79,893 Trifecta Pool $144,256. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $147.75. Pick Three Pool $63,902.
P R RADIO STAR settled between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled four wide leaving the turn, rallied and drew clear late. I AM THE DANGER tossed head and bumped both sides at the start, dueled for the lead from the outside, moved clear into the stretch, inched away in the lane then caught in deep stretch. BLAMEITONTHELAW turned head and off slow at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, raced five then six wide into the stretch, rallied late and gained the show honors. FIGHT ON bumped at the start, chased three wide around the turn and lost the show. TIGER DAD bumped leaving the gate, dueled inside into and around the turn, chased the leader into the stretch and weakened. KNEEDEEPINSNOW along the inside then angled out off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and lacked further response. PRINCIPE CARLO chased inside, two wide into the stretch and faded. THE STEWARDS REVIEWED THE START OF BLAMEITONTHE LAW AND RULED THAT HE TURNED HIS HEAD, CAUSING HIS OWN PROBLEMS AT THE START AND IS DECLARED A STARTER.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.11 46.24 1:10.00 1:22.23 1:34.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ostini
|125
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|7–1
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|13.20
|1
|Unusually Handsome
|123
|1
|4
|6–½
|7–½
|4–hd
|2–1
|2–nk
|Rispoli
|5.50
|5
|Rustic Canyon
|123
|5
|9
|9–hd
|9–hd
|9–½
|4–½
|3–1
|Hernandez
|28.50
|6
|Golden Doughnut
|123
|6
|5
|5–1½
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|4.50
|8
|Jetovator
|123
|7
|10
|10–3
|8–½
|8–½
|6–½
|5–¾
|Maldonado
|9.80
|10
|Sea of Liberty
|123
|9
|8
|7–½
|10–2½
|10–hd
|9–1
|6–ns
|Velez
|4.60
|2
|Push Through
|123
|2
|1
|3–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–1½
|7–1½
|Gutierrez
|4.50
|3
|King Eddie
|123
|3
|2
|1–2½
|1–1½
|2–1
|5–½
|8–3¼
|Gonzalez
|13.80
|12
|Fly the Sky
|119
|11
|6
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|8–½
|9–4¼
|Cedillo
|22.50
|11
|Shadrack
|123
|10
|7
|8–½
|5–1
|6–1
|10–7
|10–9¼
|Desormeaux
|5.00
|9
|Posterize
|123
|8
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|7–hd
|11
|11
|Franco
|48.70
|4
|OSTINI
|28.40
|14.80
|10.80
|1
|UNUSUALLY HANDSOME
|7.20
|5.60
|5
|RUSTIC CANYON
|15.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$206.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$97.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$88.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-6)
|$869.26
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-6-8)
|Carryover $39,503
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5)
|$679.50
Winner–Ostini Grr.g.6 by Decarchy out of Autumn Light, by North Light (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric and Weaver, Gordon. Mutuel Pool $578,420 Daily Double Pool $205,229 Exacta Pool $328,991 Quinella Pool $10,372 Superfecta Pool $161,301 Super High Five Pool $31,684 Trifecta Pool $232,981. Scratched–Bench Judge, Incredible Luck.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $302.55. Pick Three Pool $262,589. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-4-4) 4 correct paid $2,053.65. Pick Four Pool $747,490. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-2-4-4) 5 correct paid $31,725.50. Pick Five Pool $831,387. $2 Pick Six (2-6-6-2-4-4) 5 out of 6 paid $917.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-6-2-4-4) 6 correct paid $129,935.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $200,296. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $1,610.10. Place Pick All Pool $31,645.
OSTINI squeezed back at the start, raced along the inside, angled out and bumped rival entering the stretch, rallied and got up in time. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME traveled along the inside, angled around a rival on the backstretch, raced between on the far turn and into the stretch, moved up alongside the leader and took control, led late and was caught by the winner. RUSTIC CANYON raced a bit off the rail, inside around the far turn, angled out in the stretch, bid three deep and got outkicked. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT bumped start, gave chase into the backstretch, bid inside near the seven-sixteenths, gained command and inched away but was outfinished in the late stages. JETOVATOR broke in and bumped leaving the gate, raced four wide then three deep, angled five wide and showed a mild response in the drive. SEA OF LIBERTY knocked into rival leaving the gate, raced off the rail, bumped by inside rival leaving the far turn, angled in near the eighth pole and finished with a mild rally. PUSH THROUGH stalked inside, saved ground into the stretch, in tight and steadied past the eighth pole and flattened. KING EDDIE sped to the front, led a bit off the rail, vied between, chased three wide into the lane and weakened. FLY THE SKY stalked off the rail, bid four deep on the backstretch, outpaced around the turn, bothered in the stretch and weakened. SHADRACK bumped at the start, went three wide into the first turn, moved out on the backstretch, advanced and bid five deep, came foru wide into the stretch and tired. POSTERIZE pinballed at the start, pressed the pace then stalked the leader, bid three deep near the seven-sixteenths pole, dropped back on the turn and tired.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$35,111
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,090,761
|Out of State
|N/A
|$11,859,674
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$14,985,546
