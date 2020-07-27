Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we have one of those rare Monday racing cards not on a holiday.
Before we get to the good stuff, I wanted to call your attention to Sunday’s 10th race at Del Mar, a Cal-bred stakes race. We’ll get to the winner later in the newsletter. What’s worth mentioning is that in the stretch, Camino Del Paraiso likely clipped heels causing him to stumble and drop his rider, the talented Drayden Van Dyke.
Great spoiler alert, everyone is fine. Luckily, the horse was at the back of the pack, so Van Dyke, falling to the outside was OK. In fact, he showed more energy getting in to and out of the ambulance than I do in my morning workout.
But, while Camino Del Pariso continued to run past the finish line, it was jockey Tiago Pereira, aboard Desmond Doss, who kept the rider-less horse to his inside and under control until the outrider could corral the horse. TVG also noted Pereira’s exemplary horsemanship.
I can tell you first hand, in horse racing, there are few things scarier things than a rider-less horse going full speed. Pereira unquestionably knew this because a loose horse can run into things that can have devastating consequences. Pereira’s actions kept that from being anything to worry about. We’ll be checking to see if Pereira gets kudos in the stewards’ minutes.
And speaking of stewards’ minutes …
Stewards’ rulings
With a week off, the stewards have been less busy with no racing, but these rulings come from the first week of Del Mar. No big bombshells, but, as always, worth looking at.
--Trainer Jeff Mullins was fined $200 after KP All Systems Go showed up wearing toe grabs on his hind shoes for the Oceanside Stakes, a turf race on July 10. He finished seventh in the race.
--Apprentice jockey Jerick Ello was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times on his mount, Dynamic Duo, without giving the horse a chance to respond during the third race on July 10. Dynamic Duo finished fourth in the seven-horse race. The horse won $3,900, with the jockey’s standard share being $390. Ello admitted his error and said he would be more careful.
--Jockey Aaron Gryder was fined $50 for being late to the paddock to ride Unbridled’s Skye in the 10th race on July 10. The horse finished 11th in the 11-horse race.
--Trainer Alfredo Marquez was fined $500 when Storming Lady tested positive for Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory, after winning the fifth race at Santa Anita on March 1. Marquez said his medications are administered by his veterinarian and could “offer no other explanation.” It was a Class 4C violation, which does not carry with it a disqualification or purse redistribution.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $200 for using his riding crop more than three times on his mount, Buyback, without giving the horse a chance to respond in the ninth race on July 11. Buyback finished fourth in the seven-horse race and the horse earned $2,220 in purse money. The standard jockey share would have been $222. Van Dyke acknowledged the violation. It was his second offense in the past 60 days.
--Owner Ahmed Zayat was suspended when he failed to show for a hearing over an alleged unpaid bill of $600 to horse transportation company known as B and S Equine Enterprises. The suspension was to start on July 20. During this time, Zayat is denied entrance to any race track facility in California.
Del Mar review
There were a couple of stakes races on the Sunday card, so that’s where we’ll focus this report.
Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie Read Stakes: This was a decent turf race for horses going 1 1/8 miles. United, the heavy favorite, set up nicely on the outside of pace-setting Neptune’s Storm and then waited until the right time mid-stretch and then surged ahead to win by half-a-length.
United paid $4.80, $3.40 and $2.60. Sharp Samurai was second followed by Neptune’s Storm, Bowies Hero, Originaire and Cleopatra’s Strike.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “We ran him short (less distance) just to pick his head up. Sometimes you run them long too many times they get stale. But this horse is training so well on the dirt, month after month, I’m going to consider running him in the Pacific Classic. I’ve been thinking all summer about it. We’ll think about the Del Mar Handicap on turf, too, but if he keeps training on dirt as well as he has been…”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The race came up perfect. He broke real well and we got a great spot. We went along fine and when I asked him, he just went on with it. When you ride a really good horse like this, it makes things easier. Good horses do good things; they put you in good spots. It’s all easier with his kind.”
$125,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes: It was a pretty full field of 11 for these Cal-breds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Up top, we mentioned what happened at the back, but how about the front? Galilean stalked nicely and then heading into the stretch, went wide and pulled ahead to win by a half-length.
Galilean paid $4.40, $3.80 and $2.80. Whooping Jay was second and Brandothebartender finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “A beautiful ride by Flavien [Prat]. A ground-saving trip and he liked the turf just as we thought he would. We like to run twice here so we’ll look for something at the end of the meet, but nothing really jumps out off the top of my head right now. We’ll see.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “It’s going well [wining four stakes in six days]. Everything seems to be good. My agent (Derek Lawson) is working hard – he better be – and I seem to be riding well. This horse [Sunday] put me in a good spot, I was able to save ground and he ran well to finish.”
Here’s a little trivia for you. Lawson, Prat’s agent, has guided the jockey’s U.S. career brilliantly. But last year, before the Arkansas Derby, Lawson pointed Prat to ride Galilean instead of Omaha Beach, as he had the first call on both. Well, Omaha Beach ended up the Kentucky Derby favorite. Sure, didn’t seem like a smart move.
But then, Omaha Beach scratches out of the Derby. Maximum Security wins the Derby only to be disqualified, moving up Country House. Who was his jockey? Well, by me asking the question you know the answer, Prat. That move was somewhere between blind, dumb luck and Einstein-like genius. You choose.
What is clear, if you were to name the top jockeys in the country, Prat doesn’t have very many names, if any, in front of him.
Del Mar preview
In what may be the only Monday card until Labor Day, Del Mar has 10 races with all of the even ones on the turf. It’s the usual post of 2 p.m. There are no stakes races but there are four allowance/optional claimers.
The feature looks to be the eighth, which is an allowance/optional claimer for horses going a mile on the turf. The purse is $53,000. The favorite, at 5-2, is Mesuit for trainer Carla Gaines and jockey Umberto Rispoli. This 6-year-old gelding has won two-of-13 lifetime and is coming off a second in the Siren Lure Stakes at Santa Anita. He was off from May of last year until June of this year.
The second favorite is Untamed Domain for John Sadler and Juan Hernandez. He has won two-of-15 lifetime and will be making his West Coast debut. He was previously trained by Graham Motion and has never raced west of Kentucky. He was racing a lot of graded stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar in 2017. His last race was Sept. 5 of last year.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 10, 11 (3 also eligible), 12, 11, 10 (1 ae), 6, 9, 12 (1 ae).
Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 5 Rio Oro (3-1)
Sophomore gelding from the Jeff Mullins stable is likely to go off favored in this maiden turf event but he should be ready to graduate with a clean trip. Euro import encountered all kinds of trouble in his U.S. debut on May 30 (broke slowly, took up in mid-stretch) before finishing on his own courage and galloping out strongly. He can definitely run and will be tough to deny in this spot.
Sunday’s result: Neptune’s Storm (7-2) made the lead but wasn’t able to shake clear from the winner at any point, finally cracked late and wound up third in the Grade 2 stakes.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 2 Munning’s Pilot (12-1)
Munning’s Pilot is 12-1 with Flavien Prat riding for Richard Baltas. This tandem is winning 50% right now so if Prat got the call Monday it shows Baltas means business second start off the layoff. They take blinkers off and Baltas is 23% on this move. The horse also races protected today. Prat is named to ride Bob Baffert’s AE however in post 14 it’s a slim chance that horse draws in. Prat also rode the favorite Rio Ocho in the US Debut in May. He chooses the Baltas horse over that one. Abel Cedillo rides Rio Ocho for Jeff Mullins and he is 0 for 11 for that trainer. Wide open race with a beatable favorite I am looking for value here for my Pick 5 and not using the favorite.
Sunday’s result: Brandothebartender sat perfectly off the pace but came just a little too late to run third. On the gallop out he passed the winner. Next out, watch out.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Just Like Larry ($12.30)
Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Elke Do Jaguarete ($10.80)
Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Seagram Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr Ritz ($4.60)
Monmouth (9): $100,000 Jersey Derby Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Vanzzy ($7.20)
Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Avie’s Samurai ($8.60)
Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Bernard Baruch Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Somelikeithotbrown ($19.60)
Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie Read Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: United ($4.80)
Del Mar (10): $125,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Galilean ($4.40).
A final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, July 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 6th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.47 44.84 56.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sparky Ville
|121
|4
|1
|5
|4–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|Smith
|4.00
|1
|Bombard
|121
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–ns
|Prat
|3.50
|3
|Baja Sur
|121
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|3–2
|Hernandez
|2.50
|2
|Blitzkrieg
|123
|2
|5
|4–hd
|5
|4–hd
|4–ns
|Espinoza
|1.20
|5
|Calexman
|121
|5
|2
|3–2
|3–hd
|5
|5
|Desormeaux
|24.50
|4
|SPARKY VILLE
|10.00
|4.60
|3.00
|1
|BOMBARD
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|BAJA SUR
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$17.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$20.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$30.60
Winner–Sparky Ville Ch.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Lorelei K, by Storm Cat. Bred by Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $240,320 Exacta Pool $90,892 Quinella Pool $3,735 Trifecta Pool $55,797. Scratched–none.
SPARKY VILLE stalked from the inside, angled out in the drive, rallied outside the top pair and got up three deep at the line. BOMBARD set the pace inside while under pressure, dueled into and down the lane, drifted out late and finished gamely to the wire. BAJA SUR pressed outside, moved closer and headed rival rival near the quarter pole, took a short lead a furlong out, drifted out late and got outfinished between rivals in the final moments. BLITZKRIEG off a bit slow, tracked outside a rival, three deep or four wide into the stretch and failed to respond when needed. CALEXMAN up close outside the top pair, went three wide around the turn, between rivals in the lane and never produced a bid.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.46 48.51 1:14.94 1:27.68 1:40.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Vodka Twist
|121
|7
|2
|2–½
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|Maldonado
|5.80
|5
|Debt Monger
|121
|5
|8
|7–1
|6–½
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Delgadillo
|10.00
|1
|All I Can Say
|125
|1
|5
|6–1½
|4–½
|6–1
|4–1
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|6.70
|6
|Speakerofthehouse
|123
|6
|4
|5–½
|7–2
|7–1½
|6–hd
|4–½
|Franco
|3.50
|8
|Bodega
|121
|8
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–ns
|Velez
|6.40
|3
|Go for a Ride
|113
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–½
|Centeno
|6.10
|2
|Rogallo
|125
|2
|3
|4–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–½
|7–¾
|Prat
|2.80
|4
|Linfield
|121
|4
|7
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–½
|5–hd
|8
|Pereira
|15.90
|7
|VODKA TWIST
|13.60
|5.80
|4.60
|5
|DEBT MONGER
|9.00
|5.60
|1
|ALL I CAN SAY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$67.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$72.80
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$52.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-6)
|$213.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$197.55
Winner–Vodka Twist B.g.3 by Distorted Humor out of Diamondsandcaviar, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Bacharach, Burt, Bacharach, Jane, Speelman, Anthony and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $237,412 Daily Double Pool $40,379 Exacta Pool $133,710 Quinella Pool $5,556 Superfecta Pool $38,807 Trifecta Pool $73,432. Claimed–Vodka Twist by Rexius, Kurt and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Bodega by Little Red Feather Racing. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none.
VODKA TWIST pressed the pace outside, dropped back a bit and chased up the backstretch, bid alongside the leader into the far turn, dueled and gained the lead near the quarter pole, put away that rival to the inside then held the runner-up at bay. DEBT MONGER reserved in the early stages, raced two wide, went between runners on the second turn, angled four wide leaving the bend, closed from the outside but was not enough to best the winner. ALL I CAN SAY pulled early to around the half-mile marker, angled out into the stretch and summoned a late effort to earn the show. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE three wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, five wide into the far turn, six wide exiting the bend, showed a mild response and picked up a minor award. BODEGA three wide into the first turn, trailed off the inside, moved further out nearing the second turn, six wide into the bend and seven wide into the stretch then passed tired rivals. GO FOR A RIDE broke out, sped to the front and set the pace off the inside, inched away on the backstretch, dueled two wide around the second turn, relinquished the lead near the quarter pole and weakened in the final furlong. ROGALLO stalked inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. LINFIELD bothered by GO FOR A RIDE leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.30 47.25 1:11.91 1:24.16 1:36.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sugary
|121
|4
|7
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|3–1½
|1–1¼
|Desormeaux
|9.20
|6
|Hurley
|119
|6
|3
|6–½
|8–1
|4–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|Gonzalez
|15.10
|12
|Lexington Grace
|121
|12
|8
|9–1
|9–1½
|9–1
|6–1
|3–1¼
|Franco
|8.70
|1
|Lostintranzlation
|121
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|4–nk
|Blanc
|2.20
|9
|Dorita's Lemon
|121
|9
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–1¼
|Smith
|7.70
|7
|Avalon Ride
|121
|7
|10
|10–1
|11–1
|10–hd
|9–1
|6–nk
|Velez
|34.10
|11
|Kittyhawk Lass
|121
|11
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|Rispoli
|5.70
|3
|Unchaining Melody
|121
|3
|5
|5–2
|5–2
|6–hd
|7–½
|8–2¼
|Pereira
|73.80
|2
|Social Graces
|119
|2
|12
|12
|10–½
|11–3
|8–hd
|9–½
|Van Dyke
|67.40
|8
|Senoradiablo
|119
|8
|11
|11–1
|12
|12
|11–1
|10–6¼
|Flores
|116.70
|10
|Ruby Bradley
|119
|10
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|10–½
|11–hd
|Cedillo
|25.80
|5
|Tammy's Window
|121
|5
|9
|7–½
|6–hd
|8–hd
|12
|12
|Prat
|3.00
|4
|SUGARY
|20.40
|10.20
|7.20
|6
|HURLEY
|15.40
|9.60
|12
|LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE)
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$125.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$99.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$135.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-12-1)
|$474.04
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-12)
|$452.05
Winner–Sugary B.m.7 by Indygo Shiner out of Hello Sugar, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pamela Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Button Stable, J Squared Holdings LP, Fogel, Jo and Hicker, George. Mutuel Pool $339,310 Daily Double Pool $24,237 Exacta Pool $189,283 Quinella Pool $7,220 Superfecta Pool $71,158 Trifecta Pool $102,962. Claimed–Kittyhawk Lass by Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Trainer: Hector Palma. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-4) paid $174.30. Pick Three Pool $78,798.
SUGARY angled in to the inside, tipped out on the backstretch and went between runners, bit off the rail into the far turn, angld four wide, surged to the front and edged away. HURLEY raced outside a rival and two wide first turn, mid-pack up the backstretch, advanced four wide around the second turn, three wide into the stretch, bid in upper stretch but was outkicked by the winner. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) raced off the rail outside a rival, angled five wide and finished well. LOSTINTRANZLATION sped to the front, inched away on the backstretch, urged right-handed at the eighth pole and weakened late. DORITA'S LEMON stalked a bit off the rail, raced in range at the top of the lane but flattened in the late stages. AVALON RIDE raced to wide, in tight briefly near the eleven-sixteenths, tracked off the rail, raced four wide then angled out in the lane and finished willingly. KITTYHAWK LASS tracked outside a rival, three deep into the second turn, went three wide into the lane and flattened. UNCHAINING MELODY (GB) angled to the inside, moved a bit off the rail, went between into the far turn, lacked room into the stretch, gained clear sailing and kept on to the wire. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) traveled along the inside, angled three wide leaving the turn and could not rally. SENORADIABLO raced three wide early, moved out further on the backstretch, four wide into the stretch and never made an impact. RUBY BRADLEY stalked inside, was in tight and steadied into the stretch and faded after. TAMMY'S WINDOW off a bit slow to begin, tucked inside, advanced up the backstretch, lacked room briefly into the stretch then lacked room again in upper stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.80 47.13 1:12.06 1:18.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Big Cheddar
|124
|6
|3
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Delgadillo
|1.50
|8
|Moana Luna
|124
|7
|4
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Maldonado
|12.50
|10
|Hudson River Park
|124
|9
|8
|7–½
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–1
|Hernandez
|1.00
|5
|Sharp Speaker
|121
|4
|10
|10
|10
|6–1
|4–4¾
|Gutierrez
|15.70
|11
|Fight Me
|121
|10
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|4–1
|5–1¼
|Roman
|31.10
|2
|Air Jockey
|124
|1
|7
|4–1
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–2½
|Fuentes
|14.80
|6
|Santiago's Tower
|121
|5
|5
|6–½
|7–4
|8–2½
|7–¾
|Flores
|62.50
|3
|Bobs Blues Man
|121
|2
|2
|2–½
|5–hd
|7–2
|8–3
|Pereira
|76.20
|4
|Papa Lorenzo
|121
|3
|9
|9–3½
|8–1
|9–8
|9–20¾
|Franco
|102.00
|9
|Bold Effort
|121
|8
|6
|8–2½
|9–½
|10
|10
|Valdivia, Jr.
|22.40
|7
|BIG CHEDDAR
|5.00
|3.20
|2.20
|8
|MOANA LUNA
|7.60
|3.60
|10
|HUDSON RIVER PARK
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$63.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$17.70
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$22.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-10-5)
|$16.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-10)
|$16.60
Winner–Big Cheddar Dbb.g.4 by Goldencents out of Princess Kate, by Orientate. Bred by David Meche, Tonya Jergens & MarkToothaker (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $343,796 Daily Double Pool $30,813 Exacta Pool $229,790 Quinella Pool $7,201 Superfecta Pool $111,393 Trifecta Pool $147,076. Claimed–Big Cheddar by Vincent Marchionno. Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Claimed–Hudson River Park by Besecker, Joseph E., O'Neill, Dennis and Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Endless Tale.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-7) paid $105.70. Pick Three Pool $51,116.
BIG CHEDDAR stalked from the outside, bid alongside the leader around the turn, led into the stretch, challenged by MOANA LUNA in the drive and held well. MOANA LUNA tracked off the inside, bid four wide on the turn, pressured the winner in the drive but lacked the needed late punch in the final sixteenth. HUDSON RIVER PARK settled early while widest up the backstretch, crept closer around the turn, came four wide into the lane, drifted in late and held the show. SHARP SPEAKER chased from the inside, came out into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and finished willingly. FIGHT ME sped to the front and crossed over, angled to the rail on the turn, lost command into the stretch and weakened. AIR JOCKEY stalked inside, angled out around rival and came two wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SANTIAGO'S TOWER between runners into and around the turn, exited the bend four wide and weakened. BOBS BLUES MAN chased inside, saved ground around the turn and also weakened. PAPA LORENZO chased off the inside, went four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. BOLD EFFORT settled early, dropped back on the turn and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.99 48.09 1:13.24 1:26.30 1:39.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Destiny's Journey
|121
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|5.00
|1
|First Empress
|121
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–2
|2–3
|2–6¼
|Prat
|1.90
|7
|Manresa
|125
|7
|10
|9–1½
|8–2
|4–1
|3–2
|3–1
|Blanc
|8.10
|6
|Info's Treasure
|123
|6
|9
|10
|10
|7–hd
|6–3½
|4–½
|Franco
|57.40
|8
|Samandah
|125
|8
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–2¾
|Gutierrez
|16.70
|10
|Miss Bennet
|125
|10
|4
|5–½
|4–½
|5–3½
|5–2½
|6–18½
|Espinoza
|3.30
|2
|Establish Justice
|121
|2
|6
|6–1
|6–½
|6–1
|7–4½
|7–6¼
|Hernandez
|11.90
|4
|Truth Prevails
|123
|4
|2
|4–hd
|5–½
|8–½
|8–hd
|8–nk
|Figueroa
|103.40
|9
|Pasito
|123
|9
|7
|8–hd
|7–hd
|9–2½
|9–2
|9–4¼
|Rispoli
|5.90
|5
|Billy K
|121
|5
|8
|7–1
|9–1½
|10
|10
|10
|Velez
|25.60
|3
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|12.00
|5.00
|3.60
|1
|FIRST EMPRESS
|4.40
|3.40
|7
|MANRESA
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$38.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$22.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-6)
|$185.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7)
|$68.10
Winner–Destiny's Journey B.f.3 by Paynter out of Destiny Calls, by With Approval. Bred by Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $394,033 Daily Double Pool $41,676 Exacta Pool $221,893 Quinella Pool $7,766 Superfecta Pool $96,894 Trifecta Pool $136,021. Claimed–First Empress by Harris, John P., Meyer, Michael and Pederson, Dean. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Manresa by Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Trainer: Gary Stute. Claimed–Pasito by Peal, Larry and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $99.10. Pick Three Pool $114,259. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-7-3) 4 correct paid $780.45. Pick Four Pool $282,191. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-4-7-3) 5 correct paid $4,439.50. Pick Five Pool $706,724.
DESTINY'S JOURNEY set the pace near the inside, showed the way two wide into the stretch and remained clear. FIRST EMPRESS in range of the lead fro the inside, moved a bit off the rail, chased two to three wide into the lane, could not threaten the winner but was clearly second best. MANRESA settled off the inside, advance up the backstretch, angled to the rail on the far turn and bested the rest. INFO'S TREASURE settled inside, moved out on the backstretch, split foes around the final turn, came three to four wide into the stretch and showed a mild rally. SAMANDAH stalked outside, lost ground around the far turn, raced between rivals then three wide into the lane and weakened. MISS BENNET tracked off the rail, raced four wide and came up empty in the drive. ESTABLISH JUSTICE two wide around the first turn, steadied past the three-quarter pole, tracked near the inside, two wide into the lane and eased in the drive. TRUTH PREVAILS broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased between runners then took back briefly, continued between foes on the backstretch then outside a rival on the far turn and was eased in the stretch. PASITO four wide into the first turn, three deep on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and eased in the lane. BILLY K bumped leaving the gate, three wide into the clubhouse turn, pulled from the three-quarter mark to around the five-eighthsh pole, kept inside to the stretch and was also eased.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.61 45.53 57.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Songofthedesert
|125
|8
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.80
|8
|Queensbeccaandjane
|119
|7
|8
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|Franco
|7.70
|6
|Smiling Annie
|123
|5
|4
|6–½
|6–½
|8–2
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|3.60
|1
|Shylock Eddie
|123
|1
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|4–1
|4–¾
|Gryder
|24.90
|2
|Plum Wild
|123
|2
|3
|7–1
|7–1
|6–½
|5–½
|Maldonado
|9.30
|10
|Florentine Diamond
|119
|9
|9
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–nk
|Pereira
|66.90
|3
|D's Lovely Sophia
|125
|3
|7
|8–1
|8–½
|7–hd
|7–1¼
|Figueroa
|14.30
|7
|Mommy Rose
|123
|6
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8–ns
|Fuentes
|16.10
|4
|Dim Lights
|121
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|9
|Hernandez
|3.30
|9
|SONGOFTHEDESERT
|5.60
|4.40
|3.20
|8
|QUEENSBECCAANDJANE
|8.20
|5.00
|6
|SMILING ANNIE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$56.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$24.20
|$2 QUINELLA (8-9)
|$29.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-1)
|$66.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6)
|$45.45
Winner–Songofthedesert Ch.m.5 by Desert Code out of Unchanged Melody, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $521,307 Daily Double Pool $39,455 Exacta Pool $273,745 Quinella Pool $7,936 Superfecta Pool $107,294 Trifecta Pool $159,941. Scratched–Bella Vita, Square Peggy.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-9) paid $35.05. Pick Three Pool $140,946.
SONGOFTHEDESERT pressed outside, moved up to duel with the leader, took over in upper stretch, kicked clear and drew away under a drive. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE well placed behind the top pair, traveled in the two path then moved out to enter the stretch three wide, never poised a threat to the winner and held the place. SMILING ANNIE stalked outside a rival, three deep then three wide into the lane, angled out and finished with a late bid to earn the show honors. SHYLOCK EDDIE traveled along the inside, angled out and went between runners in the stretch and edged for the show. PLUM WILD tracked between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled out in the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stalked the pace from the outside, bid three deep into the turn, drifted out around the bend, steered back in a few paths and flattened in the drive. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA off the rail early, three wide then four wide leaving the bend, came out entering the stretch and never threatened MOMMY ROSE four wide into the turn, five wide leaving the bend, steered inside upper stretch and proved no menace. DIM LIGHTS gained command early, angled to the inside, dueled into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.20 45.44 58.16 1:10.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Sweet River Baines
|120
|10
|3
|6–hd
|5–½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Pereira
|56.20
|9
|Lionite
|122
|9
|8
|9–1
|8–1½
|6–½
|2–1¼
|Desormeaux
|4.40
|5
|Oh Marvelous Me
|120
|5
|7
|5–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|Prat
|3.80
|4
|Posterize
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|4–2
|Franco
|5.90
|8
|Pure Comedy
|120
|8
|2
|7–1½
|7–1
|7–1
|5–nk
|Hernandez
|10.10
|1
|I'm Busy
|120
|1
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–½
|6–½
|Rispoli
|2.40
|3
|Make It a Triple
|122
|3
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–2½
|7–¾
|Cedillo
|49.70
|2
|Jan's Reserve
|120
|2
|6
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|8–1¼
|Delgadillo
|11.50
|7
|Hot Sean
|120
|7
|9
|8–hd
|10
|10
|9–1
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|6
|Luck's Royal Flush
|120
|6
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|8–½
|10
|Maldonado
|32.00
|10
|SWEET RIVER BAINES
|114.40
|34.00
|13.60
|9
|LIONITE
|5.60
|3.80
|5
|OH MARVELOUS ME
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10)
|$363.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-9)
|$299.00
|$2 QUINELLA (9-10)
|$299.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-5-4)
|$1,035.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-5)
|$733.20
Winner–Sweet River Baines Dbb.g.6 by Stroll out of Winlocs Glory Days, by Belong to Me. Bred by E. H. Lane III (KY). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Kelly, Glyn C. and McCanna, Ray. Mutuel Pool $356,809 Daily Double Pool $45,922 Exacta Pool $212,855 Quinella Pool $7,745 Superfecta Pool $71,292 Trifecta Pool $112,060. Claimed–Lionite by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-10) paid $614.85. Pick Three Pool $133,822.
SWEET RIVER BAINES settled off the inside, went four wide into the turn, tipped out a path and came five wide into the stretch, rallied and drew clear under a drive and hand urging late. LIONITE raced off the rail, went three deep into the turn, angled out and came six wide into the stretch, closed well and proved second best. OH MARVELOUS ME bumped leaving the gate, traveled outside a rival, steered five wide into the stretch, showed late effort and edged rival for the show. POSTERIZE set the pace under pressure to the inside, moved clear in upper stretch, lost command inside the eighth pole and got nailed for third. PURE COMEDY bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, two wide into the stretch, split foes in the drive and showed a mild response to improve. I'M BUSY stumbled a bit leaving the gate, recovered quickly to prompt the pace inside, lost contact with the leader nearing the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. MAKE IT A TRIPLE off a bit slow to begin, went three wide into the stretch, angled out and improved. JAN'S RESERVE chased a bit off the inside, three wide leaving the bend and flattened. HOT SEAN bumped at the start, raced off the rail then angled to the inside, saved ground around the turn and was never a factor. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH bumped leaving the gate, chased outside the top pair, raced three wide then four wide into the lane and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Eddie Read Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.88 47.84 1:11.68 1:35.27 1:46.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|United
|123
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–½
|Prat
|1.40
|3
|Sharp Samurai
|121
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–5
|2–½
|Hernandez
|5.50
|6
|Neptune's Storm
|121
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|1
|Bowies Hero
|123
|1
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–¾
|Pereira
|4.40
|2
|Originaire
|121
|2
|3
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–9½
|Rispoli
|4.90
|5
|Cleopatra's Strike
|121
|4
|6
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|22.50
|7
|UNITED
|4.80
|3.40
|2.60
|3
|SHARP SAMURAI
|6.00
|3.80
|6
|NEPTUNE'S STORM
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7)
|$443.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$17.60
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$24.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-1)
|$11.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-6)
|$27.15
Winner–United Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $605,849 Daily Double Pool $40,549 Exacta Pool $259,894 Quinella Pool $8,017 Superfecta Pool $71,823 Trifecta Pool $132,735. Scratched–Combatant.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-10-7) paid $333.05. Pick Three Pool $131,115.
UNITED pressed the leader from the outside, roused near the three-sixteenths pole, headed rival a furlong out, dug in late under right then left-handed urging and proved best. SHARP SAMURAI raced three deep and between rivals early, taken back nearing the clubhouse turn, settled off the rail, angled in around the far turn, rallied along the fence and outkicked rival for the place. NEPTUNE'S STORM quickly took command, set the pace and angled to the fence, showed the way with UNITED to the outside, responded when challenged in the lane, fought back through the final furlong and yielded grudgingly. BOWIES HERO tracked the speed from the inside to the far turn, angled out entering the stretch and finished willingly in deep stretch. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) tracked between rivals, came three wide into the lane, asked but needed to find more in the late stages. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE four deep early, three deep into the clubhouse turn and up the backstretch, went three to four wide around the far turn and weakened in the lane.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.25 46.73 1:12.98 1:26.46 1:39.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Friar's Road
|121
|10
|9
|10
|10
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–1½
|Espinoza
|1.00
|6
|Charlito
|125
|6
|7
|6–hd
|8–hd
|8–½
|3–1
|2–hd
|Rispoli
|4.50
|3
|Whirl Candy
|121
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–½
|Prat
|10.30
|5
|Solo Animo
|121
|5
|2
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|5.50
|7
|Invictatatus
|118
|7
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|5–10¾
|Flores
|65.90
|8
|Adare
|125
|8
|8
|8–hd
|7–hd
|9
|8–1½
|6–nk
|Maldonado
|11.20
|2
|Still in the Game
|125
|2
|6
|5–2
|4–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–6¼
|Gutierrez
|15.50
|1
|Winners Club
|121
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|6–½
|9
|8–1¾
|Figueroa
|83.30
|9
|Holden the Lute
|121
|9
|4
|7–2½
|6–1
|3–½
|6–1
|9
|Van Dyke
|13.20
|4
|A. P. Pharoah
|121
|4
|10
|9–hd
|9–hd
|dnf
|Hernandez
|36.10
|10
|FRIAR'S ROAD
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|CHARLITO
|4.40
|2.80
|3
|WHIRL CANDY
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$7.00
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-3-5)
|$23.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-3)
|$22.60
Winner–Friar's Road B.c.3 by Quality Road out of My Sugar Bear, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. William K.. Mutuel Pool $446,716 Daily Double Pool $62,404 Exacta Pool $234,321 Quinella Pool $8,183 Superfecta Pool $89,640 Trifecta Pool $124,387. Scratched–Divine Armor.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-7-10) paid $284.20. Pick Three Pool $100,024.
FRIAR'S ROAD five wide intot he first turn, settled outside a rival, four deep on the backstretch, rallied five wide around the far turn, collared rival inside the eighth pole and cleared late. CHARLITO off the early then raced between foes, asked near the seven-sixteenths marker, angled out on the turn and came five wide into the drive, closed and got up for the place. WHIRL CANDY bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed, lost command and pressed from the outside, bid into the second turn, gained command after the three-eighths pole, cleared, fought back to the sixteenth pole and lost the place. SOLO ANIMO chased off the rail, between foes into the final turn, exchanged bumps with inner rival late on the bend, drifted out in the lane and finished with interest. INVICTATATUS stalked outside the top pair, ridden along on the far turn, two wide into the stretch then moved to the rail in the lane and finished willingly. ADARE four wide into the first turn, pulled from the five-eighths to around the half-mile marker, came five wide into the lane and weakened. STILL IN THE GAME bumped start, stalked the pace under restraint near the inside, lacked room and steadied into the far turn, steadied once more off heels near the quarter pole, angled out and never got involved after. WINNERS CLUB chased early then moved to gain command and set the pace, lost command near the three-eighths, exchanged bumps with outside rival on the turn and tired in the drive. HOLDEN THE LUTE went five wide into the first turn, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, moved closer into the far turn, took that turn three to four wide and gave way in the lane. A. P. PHAROAH bumped at the start, traveled two wide, chased off the pace, eased and pulled up at the top of the lane and walked off under his own power.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'California Dreamin' Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.43 47.02 1:10.93 1:34.84 1:40.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Galilean
|125
|2
|6
|4–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|Prat
|1.20
|9
|Whooping Jay
|123
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–1
|6–1½
|4–1
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|27.60
|3
|Brandothebartender
|121
|3
|7
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–1
|3–½
|Rispoli
|8.40
|4
|Desmond Doss
|123
|4
|8
|10–2
|10–1½
|8–hd
|6–½
|4–½
|Pereira
|49.00
|8
|Three Ay Em
|123
|8
|4
|7–hd
|6–½
|9–2½
|7–½
|5–1
|Smith
|8.20
|11
|Irish Heatwave
|121
|11
|3
|5–1
|5–1
|3–1
|3–½
|6–1
|Cedillo
|8.50
|6
|Loud Mouth
|121
|6
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10
|7–½
|Hernandez
|65.90
|7
|Ultimate Bango
|121
|7
|2
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–½
|8–hd
|8–½
|Fuentes
|12.70
|10
|Take the One O One
|123
|10
|1
|3–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|9–4¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|44.40
|5
|Grinning Tiger
|125
|5
|5
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–hd
|9–1½
|10
|Figueroa
|12.50
|1
|Camino Del Paraiso
|121
|1
|10
|9–2½
|9–1½
|10–1½
|dnf
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|2
|GALILEAN
|4.40
|3.80
|2.80
|9
|WHOOPING JAY
|20.00
|9.60
|3
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$8.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$46.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-9)
|$63.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-3-4)
|$335.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-3)
|$129.30
Winner–Galilean B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B. and S. Mutuel Pool $435,878 Daily Double Pool $52,005 Exacta Pool $246,957 Quinella Pool $8,776 Superfecta Pool $119,522 Trifecta Pool $170,113. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-10-2) paid $12.45. Pick Three Pool $100,916.
GALILEAN bumped with inside rival at the start, stalked inside, angled out upper stretch, split foes, cleared and held well. WHOOPING JAY tracked outside a rival, went three deep up the backstretch, three wide around the far turn, tipped out at the three-sixteenths and finished well. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER settled inside and saved ground, came out a bit and split foes in the stretch and rallied for the show. DESMOND DOSS traveled a bit off the rail, moved out on the backstretch, went four wide into the stretch and produced a late rally. THREE AY EM outside a rival then between foes, angled out at the three-sixteenths marker and brushed with rival, kept on willingly after to gain ground in the late stages. IRISH HEATWAVE settled off the rail then three deep, advanced around the far turn off the rail, exited the final turn three wide, bid three deep in the lane but weakened in the final furlong. LOUD MOUTH raced inside, three wide into the stretch and never rallied. ULTIMATE BANGO between rivals on the backstretch then chased two wide, angled out and steadied off heels in upper stretch and lacked a rally. TAKE THE ONE O ONE three deep into the first turn, took over midway around that turn, led inside to the stretch, lost the lead with a furlong to go and gave way. GRINNING TIGER showed speed then hard to ride in the early stages, rider took control of his mount and pressed outside, chased the leader two wide into the stretch and faded. CAMINO DEL PARAISO chased inside, angled out into the stretch, clipped heels and lost the rider soon after and walked away under his own power. AFTER A REVIEW OF THE INCIDENT OF GRINNING TIGER CLIPPING HEELS AT THE TOP OF THE STRETCH, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT BECAUSE OF CONCERNING FACTORS THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.
ELEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.92 46.17 59.36 1:06.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Canadian Ginger
|121
|11
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–2½
|1–3¾
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|4
|Big Game Plan
|121
|4
|8
|9–1½
|8–1½
|5–½
|2–1
|Gonzalez
|87.20
|3
|Caught in a Trappe
|124
|3
|9
|10–4
|10–5
|7–1½
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|10.80
|7
|Miss Mozart
|124
|7
|7
|5–½
|5–2½
|4–1
|4–nk
|Pereira
|10.60
|10
|DQ–It's a Riddle
|121
|10
|1
|6–2
|6–½
|6–½
|5–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.10
|1
|Second Avenue
|124
|1
|2
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|6–5¼
|Delgadillo
|8.40
|5
|Vangogo
|124
|5
|5
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|7–ns
|Maldonado
|1.60
|6
|Wine At Sunset
|121
|6
|6
|7–½
|7–hd
|9–1
|8–ns
|Fuentes
|6.70
|8
|Forehead Kisses
|121
|8
|12
|11–1½
|11–1
|11–½
|9–hd
|Blanc
|38.50
|2
|Miracle Miler
|124
|2
|11
|12
|12
|12
|10–2½
|Roman
|39.60
|9
|Cool Night
|121
|9
|10
|8–hd
|9–1
|10–2½
|11–6¼
|Flores
|60.10
|12
|Spreckels
|124
|12
|4
|4–3
|4–2
|8–1½
|12
|Espinoza
|60.30
|11
|CANADIAN GINGER
|8.20
|4.80
|4.20
|4
|BIG GAME PLAN
|54.80
|26.80
|3
|CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (11-4)
|$262.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-11)
|$591.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-3-7)
|$1,843.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-3-7-10)
|Carryover $14,300
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-3)
|$1,208.20
Winner–Canadian Ginger Ch.f.3 by Flatter out of Canadian Mistress, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,155 Daily Double Pool $113,958 Exacta Pool $224,492 Quinella Pool $8,036 Superfecta Pool $113,661 Super High Five Pool $18,739 Trifecta Pool $164,863. Scratched–Final Demand, Sweet Regards. DQ–#10 It's a Riddle–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-11) paid $16.10. Pick Three Pool $183,314. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-10/11-2-11) 4 correct paid $70.50. Pick Four Pool $891,928. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-7-10/11-2-11) 5 correct paid $3,625.85. Pick Five Pool $1,148,578. 20-Cent Pick Six (5/9-10-7-10/11-2-11) 5 out of 6 paid $61.60. 20-Cent Pick Six (5/9-10-7-10/11-2-11) 6 correct paid $173,912.80. Pick Six Pool $212,896. 10-Cent Place Pick All 8 out of 11 paid $852.60. Place Pick All Pool $23,183.
CANADIAN GINGER up close three deep, bid outside near the five-sixteenths, cleared four wide around the turn, drifted inward upper stretch and drew off. BIG GAME PLAN mid-pack early, saved ground inside, rallied next to the fence in the drive and bested the rest. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE broke in, settled a bit off the rail, took the turn two wide, rallied late and gained the show. MISS MOZART bobbled at the start, bumped twice and checked in the early stages, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out upper stretch and finished with a mild response. IT'S A RIDDLE came in and bumped foes early causing two rivals to check, chased off the inside, exited the turn five wide, angled in entering the stretch and lacked the needed response late. SECOND AVENUE had good early speed, dueled then vied inside on the turn, lost the lead around the bend and weakened in the drive. VANGOGO chased the speed then moved up to duel from the outside, vied between rivals on the turn, outpaced leaving the bend and came three wide into the lane and faded. WINE AT SUNSET bumped and checked early, outside a rival, put to a drive around the turn, came out into the lane then back inside in the stretch and failed to rally. FOREHEAD KISSES bumped at the start, raced off the rail, two wide into the stretch and passed tired rivals. MIRACLE MILER broke in, ridden along early, chased inside and never threatened. COOL NIGHT stumbled, broke in and bumped rival at the start, came five wide into the lane and weakened. SPRECKELS stalked four wide into the turn, five wide leaving the bend and faded. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED IT'S A RIDDLE FROM FIFTH TO EIGHTH FOR COMING IN EARLY AND CAUSING MISS MOZART AND WINE AT SUNSET TO CHECK EARLY.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$53,463
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,041,915
|Out of State
|N/A
|$13,443,195
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$16,538,573
Del Mar Entries for Monday, July 27.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 7th day of a 28-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Velvet Queen
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|2
|Mongolian Window
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|12-1
|40,000
|3
|Great Return
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-5
|4
|Harvest Moon
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|5
|Shanghai Truffles
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|6
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Quick
|Umberto Rispoli
|125
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|2
|Miss Flawless
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|40,000
|3
|Muchly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|4
|Lavender
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|40,000
|5
|Gallovie
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|6
|Gypsy Spirit
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|7
|Zest
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|8
|Saints Paynter
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Awesome Amanda
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|16,000
|2
|Musically
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|16,000
|3
|Flying Business
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|16,000
|4
|Real Good Deal
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|14,000
|5
|Sindy's Revenge
|Agapito Delgadillo
|119
|Blake R. Heap
|12-1
|14,000
|6
|Sherilinda
|Eswan Flores
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|16,000
|7
|Midnight Garden
|Evin Roman
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|3-1
|16,000
|8
|La Croix
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Rene Amescua
|8-1
|14,000
|9
|Boolicious
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|16,000
|10
|Thunder Woman
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Bill McLean
|6-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Capital Call
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|2
|Munnings' Pilot
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|3
|Oculus
|Evin Roman
|121
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|4
|Cosmo
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|5
|Rio Ocho
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|6
|No Slo Mo
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|7
|Power Source
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|8
|Inch
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|9
|Comradery
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|10
|Dominant Soul
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Paula S. Capestro
|6-1
|11
|Newell
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Hollywoodhellraisr
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|13
|Form A Square
|Brice Blanc
|125
|John A. Shirreffs
|30-1
|14
|War Path
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ole Silver
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|50,000
|2
|Warren's Empress
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|50,000
|3
|Apache Pass
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Jan Jan Can
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|50,000
|5
|Hot Chicken
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|50,000
|6
|South Beach Gal
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|50,000
|7
|Va Va Voom
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Mountain Pass
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|20-1
|50,000
|9
|Approved for Flyby
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
|50,000
|10
|Candy's Honey
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|50,000
|11
|Little Miss Ellie
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|50,000
|12
|Too Hot for Curlin
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kylemore
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|25,000
|2
|Pubilius Syrus
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Hootie
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|25,000
|4
|Stay Golden
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|Oscar Heredia
|30-1
|25,000
|5
|Ocean Fury
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|22,500
|6
|Never Easy
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Contagion
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|25,000
|8
|Conquest Lemonraid
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|25,000
|9
|Captivate
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|25,000
|10
|Erotic
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|25,000
|11
|Worthy Turk
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|22,500
|12
|The Creep
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|22,500
|Also Eligible
|13
|French Getaway
|Mike Smith
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|25,000
|14
|Mithqaal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|25,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twirling Derby
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|121
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Drink to That
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Shelbe Ruis
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|Hapi Hapi
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Ziyanair
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Negotiator
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Ultimate Mystery
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|World Affairs
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Most Sandisfactory
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|20,000
|9
|Kazansky
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Eddie Truman
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Agent Zero
|Heriberto Figueroa
|125
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|My Sunshine
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|20,000
|12
|Bigfoot City
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Tim McCanna
|15-1
|20,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Order and Law
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|62,500
|2
|King of Speed
|Mike Smith
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|3
|Untamed Domain
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Fight On
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|62,500
|5
|Maestro Dearte
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|6
|Gregorian Chant
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|7
|Mesut
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Li'l Grazen
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Give Me a Hint
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Warm Summer
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|O. J. Jauregui
|4-1
|4
|Clearly Gone
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Sean McCarthy
|20-1
|5
|Anna Fantastic
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Karen Headley
|5-1
|6
|A Melis
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|7
|Stormin Ranger
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|8
|Hot On the Trail
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|9
|Silk From Heaven
|Eswan Flores
|125
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|20,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cheerful Charm
|Umberto Rispoli
|125
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|2
|Cassie Belle
|Aaron Gryder
|125
|Sean McCarthy
|4-1
|3
|Empress of Fire
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|4
|Tsunami Spring
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Andy Mathis
|8-1
|5
|From Jamesto Jamie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|6
|New Heat
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|7
|Rose's Crystal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|8
|Zahra
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|O. J. Jauregui
|8-1
|9
|Big Time Grammy
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|10
|Elegant Silk
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|11
|Capital Heat
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|12
|Lakaya
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Rockie Causeway
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|14
|Shez Our Arch
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Jorge Gutierrez
|15-1
