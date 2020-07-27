Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, July 26. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 6th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.47 44.84 56.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sparky Ville 121 4 1 5 4–½ 3–1 1–hd Smith 4.00 1 Bombard 121 1 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 2–ns Prat 3.50 3 Baja Sur 121 3 3 2–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 3–2 Hernandez 2.50 2 Blitzkrieg 123 2 5 4–hd 5 4–hd 4–ns Espinoza 1.20 5 Calexman 121 5 2 3–2 3–hd 5 5 Desormeaux 24.50

4 SPARKY VILLE 10.00 4.60 3.00 1 BOMBARD 4.20 3.00 3 BAJA SUR 2.60

$1 EXACTA (4-1) $17.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $20.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $30.60

Winner–Sparky Ville Ch.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Lorelei K, by Storm Cat. Bred by Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $240,320 Exacta Pool $90,892 Quinella Pool $3,735 Trifecta Pool $55,797. Scratched–none.

SPARKY VILLE stalked from the inside, angled out in the drive, rallied outside the top pair and got up three deep at the line. BOMBARD set the pace inside while under pressure, dueled into and down the lane, drifted out late and finished gamely to the wire. BAJA SUR pressed outside, moved closer and headed rival rival near the quarter pole, took a short lead a furlong out, drifted out late and got outfinished between rivals in the final moments. BLITZKRIEG off a bit slow, tracked outside a rival, three deep or four wide into the stretch and failed to respond when needed. CALEXMAN up close outside the top pair, went three wide around the turn, between rivals in the lane and never produced a bid.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.46 48.51 1:14.94 1:27.68 1:40.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Vodka Twist 121 7 2 2–½ 3–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–½ Maldonado 5.80 5 Debt Monger 121 5 8 7–1 6–½ 3–½ 3–1½ 2–1¼ Delgadillo 10.00 1 All I Can Say 125 1 5 6–1½ 4–½ 6–1 4–1 3–¾ Hernandez 6.70 6 Speakerofthehouse 123 6 4 5–½ 7–2 7–1½ 6–hd 4–½ Franco 3.50 8 Bodega 121 8 6 8 8 8 8 5–ns Velez 6.40 3 Go for a Ride 113 3 1 1–1 1–1 2–½ 2–hd 6–½ Centeno 6.10 2 Rogallo 125 2 3 4–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–½ 7–¾ Prat 2.80 4 Linfield 121 4 7 3–hd 2–hd 4–½ 5–hd 8 Pereira 15.90

7 VODKA TWIST 13.60 5.80 4.60 5 DEBT MONGER 9.00 5.60 1 ALL I CAN SAY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $67.00 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $72.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $52.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-6) $213.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $197.55

Winner–Vodka Twist B.g.3 by Distorted Humor out of Diamondsandcaviar, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Bacharach, Burt, Bacharach, Jane, Speelman, Anthony and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $237,412 Daily Double Pool $40,379 Exacta Pool $133,710 Quinella Pool $5,556 Superfecta Pool $38,807 Trifecta Pool $73,432. Claimed–Vodka Twist by Rexius, Kurt and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Bodega by Little Red Feather Racing. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none.

VODKA TWIST pressed the pace outside, dropped back a bit and chased up the backstretch, bid alongside the leader into the far turn, dueled and gained the lead near the quarter pole, put away that rival to the inside then held the runner-up at bay. DEBT MONGER reserved in the early stages, raced two wide, went between runners on the second turn, angled four wide leaving the bend, closed from the outside but was not enough to best the winner. ALL I CAN SAY pulled early to around the half-mile marker, angled out into the stretch and summoned a late effort to earn the show. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE three wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, five wide into the far turn, six wide exiting the bend, showed a mild response and picked up a minor award. BODEGA three wide into the first turn, trailed off the inside, moved further out nearing the second turn, six wide into the bend and seven wide into the stretch then passed tired rivals. GO FOR A RIDE broke out, sped to the front and set the pace off the inside, inched away on the backstretch, dueled two wide around the second turn, relinquished the lead near the quarter pole and weakened in the final furlong. ROGALLO stalked inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. LINFIELD bothered by GO FOR A RIDE leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.30 47.25 1:11.91 1:24.16 1:36.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sugary 121 4 7 8–hd 7–hd 7–½ 3–1½ 1–1¼ Desormeaux 9.20 6 Hurley 119 6 3 6–½ 8–1 4–½ 2–½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 15.10 12 Lexington Grace 121 12 8 9–1 9–1½ 9–1 6–1 3–1¼ Franco 8.70 1 Lostintranzlation 121 1 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 4–nk Blanc 2.20 9 Dorita's Lemon 121 9 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 4–1 5–1¼ Smith 7.70 7 Avalon Ride 121 7 10 10–1 11–1 10–hd 9–1 6–nk Velez 34.10 11 Kittyhawk Lass 121 11 6 4–hd 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd 7–hd Rispoli 5.70 3 Unchaining Melody 121 3 5 5–2 5–2 6–hd 7–½ 8–2¼ Pereira 73.80 2 Social Graces 119 2 12 12 10–½ 11–3 8–hd 9–½ Van Dyke 67.40 8 Senoradiablo 119 8 11 11–1 12 12 11–1 10–6¼ Flores 116.70 10 Ruby Bradley 119 10 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 10–½ 11–hd Cedillo 25.80 5 Tammy's Window 121 5 9 7–½ 6–hd 8–hd 12 12 Prat 3.00

4 SUGARY 20.40 10.20 7.20 6 HURLEY 15.40 9.60 12 LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $125.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $99.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $135.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-12-1) $474.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-12) $452.05

Winner–Sugary B.m.7 by Indygo Shiner out of Hello Sugar, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pamela Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Button Stable, J Squared Holdings LP, Fogel, Jo and Hicker, George. Mutuel Pool $339,310 Daily Double Pool $24,237 Exacta Pool $189,283 Quinella Pool $7,220 Superfecta Pool $71,158 Trifecta Pool $102,962. Claimed–Kittyhawk Lass by Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Trainer: Hector Palma. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-4) paid $174.30. Pick Three Pool $78,798.

SUGARY angled in to the inside, tipped out on the backstretch and went between runners, bit off the rail into the far turn, angld four wide, surged to the front and edged away. HURLEY raced outside a rival and two wide first turn, mid-pack up the backstretch, advanced four wide around the second turn, three wide into the stretch, bid in upper stretch but was outkicked by the winner. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) raced off the rail outside a rival, angled five wide and finished well. LOSTINTRANZLATION sped to the front, inched away on the backstretch, urged right-handed at the eighth pole and weakened late. DORITA'S LEMON stalked a bit off the rail, raced in range at the top of the lane but flattened in the late stages. AVALON RIDE raced to wide, in tight briefly near the eleven-sixteenths, tracked off the rail, raced four wide then angled out in the lane and finished willingly. KITTYHAWK LASS tracked outside a rival, three deep into the second turn, went three wide into the lane and flattened. UNCHAINING MELODY (GB) angled to the inside, moved a bit off the rail, went between into the far turn, lacked room into the stretch, gained clear sailing and kept on to the wire. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) traveled along the inside, angled three wide leaving the turn and could not rally. SENORADIABLO raced three wide early, moved out further on the backstretch, four wide into the stretch and never made an impact. RUBY BRADLEY stalked inside, was in tight and steadied into the stretch and faded after. TAMMY'S WINDOW off a bit slow to begin, tucked inside, advanced up the backstretch, lacked room briefly into the stretch then lacked room again in upper stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.80 47.13 1:12.06 1:18.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Big Cheddar 124 6 3 3–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–¾ Delgadillo 1.50 8 Moana Luna 124 7 4 5–½ 3–hd 2–2 2–1¼ Maldonado 12.50 10 Hudson River Park 124 9 8 7–½ 4–½ 3–1½ 3–1 Hernandez 1.00 5 Sharp Speaker 121 4 10 10 10 6–1 4–4¾ Gutierrez 15.70 11 Fight Me 121 10 1 1–½ 1–1 4–1 5–1¼ Roman 31.10 2 Air Jockey 124 1 7 4–1 6–1 5–hd 6–2½ Fuentes 14.80 6 Santiago's Tower 121 5 5 6–½ 7–4 8–2½ 7–¾ Flores 62.50 3 Bobs Blues Man 121 2 2 2–½ 5–hd 7–2 8–3 Pereira 76.20 4 Papa Lorenzo 121 3 9 9–3½ 8–1 9–8 9–20¾ Franco 102.00 9 Bold Effort 121 8 6 8–2½ 9–½ 10 10 Valdivia, Jr. 22.40

7 BIG CHEDDAR 5.00 3.20 2.20 8 MOANA LUNA 7.60 3.60 10 HUDSON RIVER PARK 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $63.40 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $17.70 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $22.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-10-5) $16.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-10) $16.60

Winner–Big Cheddar Dbb.g.4 by Goldencents out of Princess Kate, by Orientate. Bred by David Meche, Tonya Jergens & MarkToothaker (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $343,796 Daily Double Pool $30,813 Exacta Pool $229,790 Quinella Pool $7,201 Superfecta Pool $111,393 Trifecta Pool $147,076. Claimed–Big Cheddar by Vincent Marchionno. Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Claimed–Hudson River Park by Besecker, Joseph E., O'Neill, Dennis and Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Endless Tale. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-7) paid $105.70. Pick Three Pool $51,116.

BIG CHEDDAR stalked from the outside, bid alongside the leader around the turn, led into the stretch, challenged by MOANA LUNA in the drive and held well. MOANA LUNA tracked off the inside, bid four wide on the turn, pressured the winner in the drive but lacked the needed late punch in the final sixteenth. HUDSON RIVER PARK settled early while widest up the backstretch, crept closer around the turn, came four wide into the lane, drifted in late and held the show. SHARP SPEAKER chased from the inside, came out into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and finished willingly. FIGHT ME sped to the front and crossed over, angled to the rail on the turn, lost command into the stretch and weakened. AIR JOCKEY stalked inside, angled out around rival and came two wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SANTIAGO'S TOWER between runners into and around the turn, exited the bend four wide and weakened. BOBS BLUES MAN chased inside, saved ground around the turn and also weakened. PAPA LORENZO chased off the inside, went four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. BOLD EFFORT settled early, dropped back on the turn and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.99 48.09 1:13.24 1:26.30 1:39.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Destiny's Journey 121 3 1 1–1 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–1¾ Cedillo 5.00 1 First Empress 121 1 5 3–hd 3–½ 2–2 2–3 2–6¼ Prat 1.90 7 Manresa 125 7 10 9–1½ 8–2 4–1 3–2 3–1 Blanc 8.10 6 Info's Treasure 123 6 9 10 10 7–hd 6–3½ 4–½ Franco 57.40 8 Samandah 125 8 3 2–½ 2–1½ 3–1 4–1½ 5–2¾ Gutierrez 16.70 10 Miss Bennet 125 10 4 5–½ 4–½ 5–3½ 5–2½ 6–18½ Espinoza 3.30 2 Establish Justice 121 2 6 6–1 6–½ 6–1 7–4½ 7–6¼ Hernandez 11.90 4 Truth Prevails 123 4 2 4–hd 5–½ 8–½ 8–hd 8–nk Figueroa 103.40 9 Pasito 123 9 7 8–hd 7–hd 9–2½ 9–2 9–4¼ Rispoli 5.90 5 Billy K 121 5 8 7–1 9–1½ 10 10 10 Velez 25.60

3 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 12.00 5.00 3.60 1 FIRST EMPRESS 4.40 3.40 7 MANRESA 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $38.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $22.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-6) $185.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $68.10

Winner–Destiny's Journey B.f.3 by Paynter out of Destiny Calls, by With Approval. Bred by Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $394,033 Daily Double Pool $41,676 Exacta Pool $221,893 Quinella Pool $7,766 Superfecta Pool $96,894 Trifecta Pool $136,021. Claimed–First Empress by Harris, John P., Meyer, Michael and Pederson, Dean. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Manresa by Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Trainer: Gary Stute. Claimed–Pasito by Peal, Larry and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $99.10. Pick Three Pool $114,259. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-7-3) 4 correct paid $780.45. Pick Four Pool $282,191. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-4-7-3) 5 correct paid $4,439.50. Pick Five Pool $706,724.

DESTINY'S JOURNEY set the pace near the inside, showed the way two wide into the stretch and remained clear. FIRST EMPRESS in range of the lead fro the inside, moved a bit off the rail, chased two to three wide into the lane, could not threaten the winner but was clearly second best. MANRESA settled off the inside, advance up the backstretch, angled to the rail on the far turn and bested the rest. INFO'S TREASURE settled inside, moved out on the backstretch, split foes around the final turn, came three to four wide into the stretch and showed a mild rally. SAMANDAH stalked outside, lost ground around the far turn, raced between rivals then three wide into the lane and weakened. MISS BENNET tracked off the rail, raced four wide and came up empty in the drive. ESTABLISH JUSTICE two wide around the first turn, steadied past the three-quarter pole, tracked near the inside, two wide into the lane and eased in the drive. TRUTH PREVAILS broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased between runners then took back briefly, continued between foes on the backstretch then outside a rival on the far turn and was eased in the stretch. PASITO four wide into the first turn, three deep on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and eased in the lane. BILLY K bumped leaving the gate, three wide into the clubhouse turn, pulled from the three-quarter mark to around the five-eighthsh pole, kept inside to the stretch and was also eased.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.61 45.53 57.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Songofthedesert 125 8 1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 1.80 8 Queensbeccaandjane 119 7 8 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 2–hd Franco 7.70 6 Smiling Annie 123 5 4 6–½ 6–½ 8–2 3–¾ Cedillo 3.60 1 Shylock Eddie 123 1 5 5–1 5–½ 4–1 4–¾ Gryder 24.90 2 Plum Wild 123 2 3 7–1 7–1 6–½ 5–½ Maldonado 9.30 10 Florentine Diamond 119 9 9 3–1 3–hd 5–hd 6–nk Pereira 66.90 3 D's Lovely Sophia 125 3 7 8–1 8–½ 7–hd 7–1¼ Figueroa 14.30 7 Mommy Rose 123 6 6 9 9 9 8–ns Fuentes 16.10 4 Dim Lights 121 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 9 Hernandez 3.30

9 SONGOFTHEDESERT 5.60 4.40 3.20 8 QUEENSBECCAANDJANE 8.20 5.00 6 SMILING ANNIE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $56.40 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $24.20 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-1) $66.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6) $45.45

Winner–Songofthedesert Ch.m.5 by Desert Code out of Unchanged Melody, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $521,307 Daily Double Pool $39,455 Exacta Pool $273,745 Quinella Pool $7,936 Superfecta Pool $107,294 Trifecta Pool $159,941. Scratched–Bella Vita, Square Peggy. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-9) paid $35.05. Pick Three Pool $140,946.

SONGOFTHEDESERT pressed outside, moved up to duel with the leader, took over in upper stretch, kicked clear and drew away under a drive. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE well placed behind the top pair, traveled in the two path then moved out to enter the stretch three wide, never poised a threat to the winner and held the place. SMILING ANNIE stalked outside a rival, three deep then three wide into the lane, angled out and finished with a late bid to earn the show honors. SHYLOCK EDDIE traveled along the inside, angled out and went between runners in the stretch and edged for the show. PLUM WILD tracked between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled out in the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stalked the pace from the outside, bid three deep into the turn, drifted out around the bend, steered back in a few paths and flattened in the drive. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA off the rail early, three wide then four wide leaving the bend, came out entering the stretch and never threatened MOMMY ROSE four wide into the turn, five wide leaving the bend, steered inside upper stretch and proved no menace. DIM LIGHTS gained command early, angled to the inside, dueled into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.20 45.44 58.16 1:10.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Sweet River Baines 120 10 3 6–hd 5–½ 2–1½ 1–1½ Pereira 56.20 9 Lionite 122 9 8 9–1 8–1½ 6–½ 2–1¼ Desormeaux 4.40 5 Oh Marvelous Me 120 5 7 5–½ 6–hd 5–hd 3–hd Prat 3.80 4 Posterize 122 4 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–2 Franco 5.90 8 Pure Comedy 120 8 2 7–1½ 7–1 7–1 5–nk Hernandez 10.10 1 I'm Busy 120 1 5 2–hd 2–1 4–½ 6–½ Rispoli 2.40 3 Make It a Triple 122 3 10 10 9–1 9–2½ 7–¾ Cedillo 49.70 2 Jan's Reserve 120 2 6 4–hd 4–1 3–hd 8–1¼ Delgadillo 11.50 7 Hot Sean 120 7 9 8–hd 10 10 9–1 Van Dyke 7.20 6 Luck's Royal Flush 120 6 4 3–½ 3–hd 8–½ 10 Maldonado 32.00

10 SWEET RIVER BAINES 114.40 34.00 13.60 9 LIONITE 5.60 3.80 5 OH MARVELOUS ME 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10) $363.80 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $299.00 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $299.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-5-4) $1,035.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-5) $733.20

Winner–Sweet River Baines Dbb.g.6 by Stroll out of Winlocs Glory Days, by Belong to Me. Bred by E. H. Lane III (KY). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Kelly, Glyn C. and McCanna, Ray. Mutuel Pool $356,809 Daily Double Pool $45,922 Exacta Pool $212,855 Quinella Pool $7,745 Superfecta Pool $71,292 Trifecta Pool $112,060. Claimed–Lionite by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-10) paid $614.85. Pick Three Pool $133,822.

SWEET RIVER BAINES settled off the inside, went four wide into the turn, tipped out a path and came five wide into the stretch, rallied and drew clear under a drive and hand urging late. LIONITE raced off the rail, went three deep into the turn, angled out and came six wide into the stretch, closed well and proved second best. OH MARVELOUS ME bumped leaving the gate, traveled outside a rival, steered five wide into the stretch, showed late effort and edged rival for the show. POSTERIZE set the pace under pressure to the inside, moved clear in upper stretch, lost command inside the eighth pole and got nailed for third. PURE COMEDY bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, two wide into the stretch, split foes in the drive and showed a mild response to improve. I'M BUSY stumbled a bit leaving the gate, recovered quickly to prompt the pace inside, lost contact with the leader nearing the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. MAKE IT A TRIPLE off a bit slow to begin, went three wide into the stretch, angled out and improved. JAN'S RESERVE chased a bit off the inside, three wide leaving the bend and flattened. HOT SEAN bumped at the start, raced off the rail then angled to the inside, saved ground around the turn and was never a factor. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH bumped leaving the gate, chased outside the top pair, raced three wide then four wide into the lane and faded.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Eddie Read Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.88 47.84 1:11.68 1:35.27 1:46.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 United 123 6 2 2–1 2–1 2–hd 2–2 1–½ Prat 1.40 3 Sharp Samurai 121 3 5 6 6 6 5–5 2–½ Hernandez 5.50 6 Neptune's Storm 121 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–½ Van Dyke 3.50 1 Bowies Hero 123 1 4 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 4–¾ Pereira 4.40 2 Originaire 121 2 3 5–hd 5–1½ 5–1 4–hd 5–9½ Rispoli 4.90 5 Cleopatra's Strike 121 4 6 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 6 6 Cedillo 22.50

7 UNITED 4.80 3.40 2.60 3 SHARP SAMURAI 6.00 3.80 6 NEPTUNE'S STORM 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $443.20 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $17.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-1) $11.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-6) $27.15

Winner–United Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $605,849 Daily Double Pool $40,549 Exacta Pool $259,894 Quinella Pool $8,017 Superfecta Pool $71,823 Trifecta Pool $132,735. Scratched–Combatant. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-10-7) paid $333.05. Pick Three Pool $131,115.

UNITED pressed the leader from the outside, roused near the three-sixteenths pole, headed rival a furlong out, dug in late under right then left-handed urging and proved best. SHARP SAMURAI raced three deep and between rivals early, taken back nearing the clubhouse turn, settled off the rail, angled in around the far turn, rallied along the fence and outkicked rival for the place. NEPTUNE'S STORM quickly took command, set the pace and angled to the fence, showed the way with UNITED to the outside, responded when challenged in the lane, fought back through the final furlong and yielded grudgingly. BOWIES HERO tracked the speed from the inside to the far turn, angled out entering the stretch and finished willingly in deep stretch. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) tracked between rivals, came three wide into the lane, asked but needed to find more in the late stages. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE four deep early, three deep into the clubhouse turn and up the backstretch, went three to four wide around the far turn and weakened in the lane.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.25 46.73 1:12.98 1:26.46 1:39.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Friar's Road 121 10 9 10 10 2–hd 2–2 1–1½ Espinoza 1.00 6 Charlito 125 6 7 6–hd 8–hd 8–½ 3–1 2–hd Rispoli 4.50 3 Whirl Candy 121 3 1 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–½ 3–½ Prat 10.30 5 Solo Animo 121 5 2 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–nk Cedillo 5.50 7 Invictatatus 118 7 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 5–10¾ Flores 65.90 8 Adare 125 8 8 8–hd 7–hd 9 8–1½ 6–nk Maldonado 11.20 2 Still in the Game 125 2 6 5–2 4–1 7–hd 7–hd 7–6¼ Gutierrez 15.50 1 Winners Club 121 1 5 1–½ 1–½ 6–½ 9 8–1¾ Figueroa 83.30 9 Holden the Lute 121 9 4 7–2½ 6–1 3–½ 6–1 9 Van Dyke 13.20 4 A. P. Pharoah 121 4 10 9–hd 9–hd dnf Hernandez 36.10

10 FRIAR'S ROAD 4.00 2.60 2.20 6 CHARLITO 4.40 2.80 3 WHIRL CANDY 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $7.00 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-3-5) $23.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-3) $22.60

Winner–Friar's Road B.c.3 by Quality Road out of My Sugar Bear, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. William K.. Mutuel Pool $446,716 Daily Double Pool $62,404 Exacta Pool $234,321 Quinella Pool $8,183 Superfecta Pool $89,640 Trifecta Pool $124,387. Scratched–Divine Armor. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-7-10) paid $284.20. Pick Three Pool $100,024.

FRIAR'S ROAD five wide intot he first turn, settled outside a rival, four deep on the backstretch, rallied five wide around the far turn, collared rival inside the eighth pole and cleared late. CHARLITO off the early then raced between foes, asked near the seven-sixteenths marker, angled out on the turn and came five wide into the drive, closed and got up for the place. WHIRL CANDY bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed, lost command and pressed from the outside, bid into the second turn, gained command after the three-eighths pole, cleared, fought back to the sixteenth pole and lost the place. SOLO ANIMO chased off the rail, between foes into the final turn, exchanged bumps with inner rival late on the bend, drifted out in the lane and finished with interest. INVICTATATUS stalked outside the top pair, ridden along on the far turn, two wide into the stretch then moved to the rail in the lane and finished willingly. ADARE four wide into the first turn, pulled from the five-eighths to around the half-mile marker, came five wide into the lane and weakened. STILL IN THE GAME bumped start, stalked the pace under restraint near the inside, lacked room and steadied into the far turn, steadied once more off heels near the quarter pole, angled out and never got involved after. WINNERS CLUB chased early then moved to gain command and set the pace, lost command near the three-eighths, exchanged bumps with outside rival on the turn and tired in the drive. HOLDEN THE LUTE went five wide into the first turn, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, moved closer into the far turn, took that turn three to four wide and gave way in the lane. A. P. PHAROAH bumped at the start, traveled two wide, chased off the pace, eased and pulled up at the top of the lane and walked off under his own power.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'California Dreamin' Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.43 47.02 1:10.93 1:34.84 1:40.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Galilean 125 2 6 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 1–1 1–½ Prat 1.20 9 Whooping Jay 123 9 9 8–½ 8–1 6–1½ 4–1 2–1 Gutierrez 27.60 3 Brandothebartender 121 3 7 6–hd 7–hd 7–hd 5–1 3–½ Rispoli 8.40 4 Desmond Doss 123 4 8 10–2 10–1½ 8–hd 6–½ 4–½ Pereira 49.00 8 Three Ay Em 123 8 4 7–hd 6–½ 9–2½ 7–½ 5–1 Smith 8.20 11 Irish Heatwave 121 11 3 5–1 5–1 3–1 3–½ 6–1 Cedillo 8.50 6 Loud Mouth 121 6 11 11 11 11 10 7–½ Hernandez 65.90 7 Ultimate Bango 121 7 2 2–hd 3–½ 4–½ 8–hd 8–½ Fuentes 12.70 10 Take the One O One 123 10 1 3–1½ 1–1 1–1 2–½ 9–4¼ Valdivia, Jr. 44.40 5 Grinning Tiger 125 5 5 1–hd 2–1½ 2–hd 9–1½ 10 Figueroa 12.50 1 Camino Del Paraiso 121 1 10 9–2½ 9–1½ 10–1½ dnf Van Dyke 4.20

2 GALILEAN 4.40 3.80 2.80 9 WHOOPING JAY 20.00 9.60 3 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $8.80 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $46.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $63.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-3-4) $335.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-3) $129.30

Winner–Galilean B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B. and S. Mutuel Pool $435,878 Daily Double Pool $52,005 Exacta Pool $246,957 Quinella Pool $8,776 Superfecta Pool $119,522 Trifecta Pool $170,113. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-10-2) paid $12.45. Pick Three Pool $100,916.

GALILEAN bumped with inside rival at the start, stalked inside, angled out upper stretch, split foes, cleared and held well. WHOOPING JAY tracked outside a rival, went three deep up the backstretch, three wide around the far turn, tipped out at the three-sixteenths and finished well. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER settled inside and saved ground, came out a bit and split foes in the stretch and rallied for the show. DESMOND DOSS traveled a bit off the rail, moved out on the backstretch, went four wide into the stretch and produced a late rally. THREE AY EM outside a rival then between foes, angled out at the three-sixteenths marker and brushed with rival, kept on willingly after to gain ground in the late stages. IRISH HEATWAVE settled off the rail then three deep, advanced around the far turn off the rail, exited the final turn three wide, bid three deep in the lane but weakened in the final furlong. LOUD MOUTH raced inside, three wide into the stretch and never rallied. ULTIMATE BANGO between rivals on the backstretch then chased two wide, angled out and steadied off heels in upper stretch and lacked a rally. TAKE THE ONE O ONE three deep into the first turn, took over midway around that turn, led inside to the stretch, lost the lead with a furlong to go and gave way. GRINNING TIGER showed speed then hard to ride in the early stages, rider took control of his mount and pressed outside, chased the leader two wide into the stretch and faded. CAMINO DEL PARAISO chased inside, angled out into the stretch, clipped heels and lost the rider soon after and walked away under his own power. AFTER A REVIEW OF THE INCIDENT OF GRINNING TIGER CLIPPING HEELS AT THE TOP OF THE STRETCH, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT BECAUSE OF CONCERNING FACTORS THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.

ELEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.92 46.17 59.36 1:06.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Canadian Ginger 121 11 3 3–1 3–1½ 1–2½ 1–3¾ Gutierrez 3.10 4 Big Game Plan 121 4 8 9–1½ 8–1½ 5–½ 2–1 Gonzalez 87.20 3 Caught in a Trappe 124 3 9 10–4 10–5 7–1½ 3–¾ Cedillo 10.80 7 Miss Mozart 124 7 7 5–½ 5–2½ 4–1 4–nk Pereira 10.60 10 DQ–It's a Riddle 121 10 1 6–2 6–½ 6–½ 5–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 15.10 1 Second Avenue 124 1 2 2–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 6–5¼ Delgadillo 8.40 5 Vangogo 124 5 5 1–hd 2–hd 3–1 7–ns Maldonado 1.60 6 Wine At Sunset 121 6 6 7–½ 7–hd 9–1 8–ns Fuentes 6.70 8 Forehead Kisses 121 8 12 11–1½ 11–1 11–½ 9–hd Blanc 38.50 2 Miracle Miler 124 2 11 12 12 12 10–2½ Roman 39.60 9 Cool Night 121 9 10 8–hd 9–1 10–2½ 11–6¼ Flores 60.10 12 Spreckels 124 12 4 4–3 4–2 8–1½ 12 Espinoza 60.30

11 CANADIAN GINGER 8.20 4.80 4.20 4 BIG GAME PLAN 54.80 26.80 3 CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $262.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-11) $591.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-3-7) $1,843.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-3-7-10) Carryover $14,300 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-3) $1,208.20

Winner–Canadian Ginger Ch.f.3 by Flatter out of Canadian Mistress, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,155 Daily Double Pool $113,958 Exacta Pool $224,492 Quinella Pool $8,036 Superfecta Pool $113,661 Super High Five Pool $18,739 Trifecta Pool $164,863. Scratched–Final Demand, Sweet Regards. DQ–#10 It's a Riddle–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 8th. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-11) paid $16.10. Pick Three Pool $183,314. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-10/11-2-11) 4 correct paid $70.50. Pick Four Pool $891,928. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-7-10/11-2-11) 5 correct paid $3,625.85. Pick Five Pool $1,148,578. 20-Cent Pick Six (5/9-10-7-10/11-2-11) 5 out of 6 paid $61.60. 20-Cent Pick Six (5/9-10-7-10/11-2-11) 6 correct paid $173,912.80. Pick Six Pool $212,896. 10-Cent Place Pick All 8 out of 11 paid $852.60. Place Pick All Pool $23,183.

CANADIAN GINGER up close three deep, bid outside near the five-sixteenths, cleared four wide around the turn, drifted inward upper stretch and drew off. BIG GAME PLAN mid-pack early, saved ground inside, rallied next to the fence in the drive and bested the rest. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE broke in, settled a bit off the rail, took the turn two wide, rallied late and gained the show. MISS MOZART bobbled at the start, bumped twice and checked in the early stages, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out upper stretch and finished with a mild response. IT'S A RIDDLE came in and bumped foes early causing two rivals to check, chased off the inside, exited the turn five wide, angled in entering the stretch and lacked the needed response late. SECOND AVENUE had good early speed, dueled then vied inside on the turn, lost the lead around the bend and weakened in the drive. VANGOGO chased the speed then moved up to duel from the outside, vied between rivals on the turn, outpaced leaving the bend and came three wide into the lane and faded. WINE AT SUNSET bumped and checked early, outside a rival, put to a drive around the turn, came out into the lane then back inside in the stretch and failed to rally. FOREHEAD KISSES bumped at the start, raced off the rail, two wide into the stretch and passed tired rivals. MIRACLE MILER broke in, ridden along early, chased inside and never threatened. COOL NIGHT stumbled, broke in and bumped rival at the start, came five wide into the lane and weakened. SPRECKELS stalked four wide into the turn, five wide leaving the bend and faded. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED IT'S A RIDDLE FROM FIFTH TO EIGHTH FOR COMING IN EARLY AND CAUSING MISS MOZART AND WINE AT SUNSET TO CHECK EARLY.