Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie and daily handicapper Bob Ike remains red-hot.

Today is the big day at the Breeders’ Cup with all the 2-year-old races out of the way. You can find the list of the races below with the favorite. As for the Classic, we look at the three Bob Baffert trainees and also some of the other stuff that has been swirling around the Hall of Fame trainer. Just click here.

So, let’s get right to Friday’s Breeders’ Cup races.

$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint. There was never any doubt that Golden Pal would win this 5 ½-furlong turf race. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr, hustled the colt out of the gate and went for the lead. But then he pulled the horse back to sit just off the leaders. When he needed to move on the turn, it was easy, taking a five-length lead. He cruised in the stretch to win by three-quarters of a length.

Golden Pal paid $3.60, $2.80 and $2.60. Cowan was second and Ubettabelieveit was third. Windy City Red, trained by Jonothan Wong, was 10th in the 14-horse field.

Wesley Ward (winning trainer): “He’s just amazing. I got a little worried on the backside. Irad [Ortiz Jr.] kind of lost a little momentum there and took a pretty good hold of him, but then he just accelerated down the lane. When he accelerated past the quarter-pole, I knew we were OK. I got a little worried on the last part and was hugging onto my son, but we got there. He’s a champion colt. … [Next year’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar] is where we’re heading, but first we’re going to Royal Ascot. Here we come. He’s going to get them this year!”

Irad Ortiz Jr. (winning jockey) “He’s a really nice horse. He did the hard job. I just sat in him waiting for the time to go. He ran great. He really has a lot of potential.”

$1 million Juvenile Turf. Longshot Fire At Will did just that by sitting off the lead in the one-mile turf race. When asked midstretch, he motored past leader Outadore to win by three lengths.

Fire At Will paid $62.40, $24.40 and $14.00. Favorite Battleround was second, and Outadore was third. Ebeko, trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Flavien Prat, was ninth in the 14-horse field.

Mike Maker (winning trainer): “I tell you we have been high on him since Day 1 and with each race he’s gotten better. It’s very satisfying to get Three Diamonds Farm their very first Breeders’ Cup win.”

Ricardo Santana Jr. (winning jockey): “I got a beautiful trip. I had plenty of horse in the tank. Thank God everything played out perfect. … He put me where he wanted to be and that’s why we won.”

$2 million Juvenile Fillies. All eyes were on the undefeated filly Princess Noor, but she came up empty and Vequist ran a smart rail-hugging race to win by two lengths. Dayoutoftheoffice went to the lead with Princess Noor running on the outside in this 1 1/16-mile race. But heading into the stretch, Princess Noor started to falter and Vequist moved side by side with the leader and eventually pulled away at the end.

Vequist paid $15.20, $6.80 and $4.40. Dayoutoftheoffice was second, followed by Girl Daddy, Simply Ravishing, Princess Noor, Crazy Beautiful and Thoughtfully.

Butch Reid (winning trainer): “My wife [Ginny] did a sensational job with her all week. She really thrived on this air and the weather. She looked great coming in. I knew we would be laying up close. She’s a sharp filly. She doesn’t mind the inside obviously. I don’t know that you ever have that kind of feeling, but we knew she was doing very well, and we know she’s a very talented filly.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “I tried to save ground. It was hard for her in the turn because I had a horse outside me. But she did great. I never gave up my position. As soon as I asked her, she went on with it. It was a very good performance.”

$1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf. Favored Aunt Pearl went gate to wire to win the one-mile turf race by 2 ½ lengths. A couple of fillies tried to put themselves in a stalking position, but on the backstretch it seemed clear that it would take a super effort to beat Aunt Pearl. That performance never came.

Aunt Pearl paid $7.20, $5.40 and $3.80. Mother Earth was second, and Miss Amulet finished third.

Brad Cox (Winning trainer): “That was a devastating performance. She is an amazing filly. Very proud of her. Speed is her weapon and she knows how to use it. I was pretty confident [she would win] when I saw the :47 and [jockey Florent [Geroux] obviously knows her well.”

Florent Geroux (winning jockey): “I know she is extremely fast. I just tried to get away good. She was off to a flying start. She went pretty quick early on and after that I tried to get her to relax. On the backside she came back to me. When I asked her, she had plenty left. She’s extremely talented. I think the sky is the limit for her. Over the winter, hopefully she’ll grow a little bit and next year we can do it again.”

$2 million Juvenile. Jackie’s Warrior was the big favorite in this 1 1/16-mile race, but things didn’t go as planned.

Instead, it was another undefeated colt, Essential Quality, who won by three-quarters of a length. Essential Quality was content to be in the middle of the 14-horse race for the first three-quarters of a mile before making his move going four-wide into the stretch for the win.

Essential Quality paid $9.40, $6.20 and $4.40. Hot Rod Charlie, for trainer Doug O’Neill, was second and paid $51.60 and $4.40. Keepmeinmind was third, and Jackie’s Warrior finished fourth.

Brad Cox (winning trainer): “It was a tremendous effort by this horse. Luis [Saez] stayed after him the whole way. He overcame a lot. He’s a nice colt. Distance is no issue with him. He’ll run all day. I’m very proud of him and I’m so happy for the Godolphin organization. What a horse. At the three-eighths pole, Luis stayed after him pretty good and I was hoping he wouldn’t flatten out. But he stayed on. He’s a tremendous horse, has an amazing amount of stamina. We’re going to enjoy this one and obviously [the Kentucky Derby] will be our goal moving forward.”

Luis Saez (winning jockey): “I had a perfect trip, a beautiful trip. My horse broke so well. He was in the right spot. I knew there was going to be a lot of speed, so we were in the right spot. At the three-eighths he gave me that kick, so I knew we had a chance to win the race. He can run all day. He’s a nice horse.”

Del Mar review

The feature was the $150,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. September Secret came wide late and was part of a four-way picture for the win. September Secret paid $28.60, $12.40 and $6.60, with Dylans Wild Cat second and Eddie’s New Dream third.

Peter Miller (winning trainer by phone from Keeneland): “I watched the race from here. Once I quit cussing [jockey Ricardo Gonzalez], I started cheering him even though I didn’t know if he was going to get there. It was a roller coaster of emotion. She was much the best and he had a ton of horse but had trouble getting her out in the clear. Absolutely, it’s good to start the weekend with a stakes win. It’s the same owner (Tom Kagele) as C Z Rocket, [who runs in Saturday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint], so maybe it’s a good omen.”

Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “This was the first time I rode her, but Peter told me to just let her break and get a good spot. She did and I was happy with what we were doing. Going into the turn, she was dragging me to the front, so I knew I was loaded. I was looking for a spot with her and finally went outside and she gave me her kick. I knew it was close there at the finish, but I was pretty sure we won it.”

Del Mar preview

Del Mar’s non-Breeders’ Cup card has no real firepower to it, but the fields are mostly full. There are eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. Half the races are on the turf. The feature is the same as Friday’s except not restricted to fillies. It’s the $150,000 Golden State Juvenile for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs. The favorite, at 5-2, is Good With People for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Ricardo Gonzalez. He is two for four and coming off a fourth in the Indian Summer at Keeneland. So, they thought enough of him to ship him east. The second favorite is Touchdown Brown at 7-2 for Rafael Becerra and Tiago Pereira. He won his first race and then posted a seventh, second and sixth, the latter in the American Pharoah at Santa Anita. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SIXTH RACE No. 1 Irish Heatwave (4-1)

Colt from the Doug O’Neill barn wheels back in two weeks but had no real chance last time when beaten less than two lengths by similar first-level allowance runners. Shortening up a furlong, ‘Heatwave sat behind the leaders from good inside spot but was blocked behind horses from the 1/4-pole to the wire while never getting a chance to show his best. He goes to apprentice rider Alexis Centeno, who must work out a trouble-free trip from the rail with the turf rails out 18 feet.

Friday’s results: Cherry City ($8.80) was sent hard early from the rail to make the lead inside, opened daylight on the turn, then held that advantage through the stretch to record a comfortable win. We stayed undefeated at the young meet, two of those wins with hot-riding Tyler Baze aboard.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Tacoflavoredkisses (8-1)

Tacoflavoredkisses won last out on the Golden Gate all-weather track going a mile in an impressive performance. After taking the lead in the stretch Taco fought back the late charge by a horse that was a next out winner in a stakes race. Trainer Simon Callaghan is 44% going from sprint to route to sprint like Saturday’s race. Mike Smith gets the ride today and he has an impressive 3-1-1 record from his last six starts. I like this 8-1 value today. Taco has the best “wet track” breeding of all the horses in the race, so with heavy rain expected should excel in the expected conditions.

Friday’s result: Love Wins matched the 3-2 favorite into the turn but had nothing in the tank and faded on a track that is favoring closers right now.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Friday.

Keeneland (1): $125,000 Nyquist Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Highly Motivated ($7.20)

Keeneland (2): $125,000 Songbird Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Joy’s Rocket ($19.00)

Keeneland (3): $150,000 Bryan Station Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Ever Dangerous ($150.60)

Keeneland (4): $150,000 McConnell Springs Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Amy’s Challenge ($7.80)

Keeneland (5): Garde 2 $200,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes, 3 and up, 1 5/8 miles. Winner: Rocketry ($25.20)

Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Golden Pal ($3.60)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Tempted Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Malathaat ($4.00)

Keeneland (7): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juveniles Turf, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Fire At Will ($62.40)

Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $2 million Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vequist ($15.20)

Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Aunt Pearl ($7.20)

Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 mile. Winner: Essential Quality ($9.40)

Del Mar (7): $150,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, Cal-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: September Secret ($28.60)

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

7:15 Keeneland (1): $125,000 Perryville Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Nashville (4-5)

7:45 Keeneland (2): $150,000 Lafayette Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Engage (4-1)

8:20 Keeneland (3): $125,000 Fort Springs Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Merneith (3-1)

8:50 Aqueduct (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Turnback the Alarm Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Royal Flag (1-1)

9:02 Keeneland (4): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gamine (7-5)

9:39 Keeneland (5): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (7-2)

9:59 Woodbine (2): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Witch Moon (5-2)

10:18 Keeneland (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Complexity (2-1)

10:57 Keeneland (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Rushing Fall (5-2)

11:36 Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Vekoma (3-1)

11:52 Woodbine (5): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Crystal Glacier (5-2)

12:03 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Stewart Manor Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Magisterium (2-1)

12:15 Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Ivar (4-1)

12:32 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Maple Leaf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Art of Almost (2-1)

12:54 Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Monomoy Girl (8-5)

1:33 Keeneland (11): Grade 1 $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Magical (5-2)

1:52 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Autumn Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Salute With Honor (1-1)

2:18 Keeneland (12): Grade 1 $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Improbable (5-2)

2:35 Woodbine (9): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Polar Appeal (3-1)

3:05 Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance optional claiming, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Rocket Reload (8-5)

3:35 Woodbine (11): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Vegas Kitten (3-1)

4:10 Del Mar (7): $150,000 Golden State Juvenile Stakes, Cal-bred 2-year-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Good With People (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 5 Dairy Kid (5-1)

She is a consistent competitor and should find a pace scenario in this race that tilts our opinion her way at a nice price. In her most recent outing 14 nights ago, this runner broke well but fell back some down the backstretch and then took up some in close quarters at the turn to lose some momentum. She had a decent trip from there, showing some late run to finish with a better-than-looked fourth-place finish. She’s facing a field that includes at least three rivals who figure to want the early lead, we’ll push this entrant to sit a nice fourth over the trip to the top of the stretch prior to showing her usual late kick, which should be enhanced with the blinkers off equipment change for a solid jockey/trainer combo. Could be the late running longshot nearing the wire.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries. Due to a technical problem, Saturday’s Del Mar entries are unable to be embedded into this newsletter. You can view them by clicking here. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 6. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 15-day meet. Cloudy & Fast FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.17 46.38 58.17 1:11.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Refi Now 120 6 3 2–½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–4½ Gutierrez 1.00 2 Stone's River 113 2 1 3–1 3–2½ 3–4½ 2–2½ Centeno 6.30 5 Ghoster 120 5 2 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–hd Gryder 2.20 3 Crash Corrigan 120 3 7 7 7 5–3 4–7¼ T Baze 6.90 4 Flactem Legacy 120 4 5 6–5 6–½ 6–3 5–¾ Maldonado 29.60 7 Flash of Glory 120 7 4 4–2 4–4 4–½ 6–10¾ Pereira 10.20 1 Deputy Gary 120 1 6 5–3 5–1 7 7 Flores 87.90 6 REFI NOW 4.00 3.00 2.10 2 STONE'S RIVER 7.80 4.00 5 GHOSTER 2.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $13.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $19.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3) $9.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $18.30 Winner–Refi Now Ch.c.2 by Wicked Strong out of E Classic, by E Dubai. Bred by Stoneview Farm Inc. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $292,646 Exacta Pool $98,871 Quinella Pool $2,552 Superfecta Pool $45,916 Trifecta Pool $70,623. Scratched–none. REFI NOW broke in and bumped GHOSTER at the start, stalked just off the leader from outside, bid alongside rival at the quarter pole, took control in upper stretch and kicked clear. STONE'S RIVER stalked the pace inside, angled out into the three path on the turn, finished willingly through the final furlong but could not threaten the winner. GHOSTER bumped leaving the gate, set the pace up the backstretch, angled in on the turn, headed at the quarter pole, lost the lead in upper stretch, weakened and lasted for the show. CRASH CORRIGAN dwelt in the beginning and came away slowly, trailed the field up the backstretch, raced along the inside then moved out three wide, showed a late effort and missed the show. FLACTEM LEGACY stumbled leaving the gate, dropped back early, went three to four wide around the turn and had little left for the drive. FLASH OF GLORY tracked off the inside, three wide around the turn and faded. DEPUTY GARY broke out a bit at the start, traveled in the two path through the turn and proved no menace. THE STEWARDS REVIEWED THE START OF CRASH CORRIGAN AND RULED HE CAUSED HIS OWN PROBLEMS AT THE START AND IS CONSIDERED A STARTER. HAND-TIMED. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.05 46.76 1:10.85 1:23.23 1:35.23 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Donut Girl 122 5 7 6–hd 6–hd 7 5–1 1–1¼ Maldonado 4.00 4 New Heat 122 4 4 4–½ 4–1 4–1 3–hd 2–hd T Baze 12.90 2 Kleen Karma 120 2 5 5–1½ 5–1 5–1 6–½ 3–½ Pereira 6.00 3 Cassie Belle 122 3 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ Gryder 14.40 1 Empress of Fire 122 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 5–ns Cedillo 1.00 7 Almost a Factor 122 7 6 7 7 6–1 7 6–1¼ Gonzalez 4.30 6 Sherilinda 120 6 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 7 Gutierrez 34.90 5 DONUT GIRL 10.00 5.20 3.60 4 NEW HEAT 10.00 6.00 2 KLEEN KARMA 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $57.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $63.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3) $118.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $114.90 Winner–Donut Girl B.m.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Saturday's Girl, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Rusty Brown (CA). Trainer: Brian T. Cunningham. Owner: Cunningham Stables. Mutuel Pool $209,420 Daily Double Pool $32,646 Exacta Pool $108,707 Quinella Pool $2,656 Superfecta Pool $43,253 Trifecta Pool $73,118. Scratched–none. DONUT GIRL off a bit slow to begin, unhurried in the early going, raced two wide then angled in on the far turn, moved back out into the two path nearing the stretch, angled out in the lane, closed outside the leader and drew clear. NEW HEAT in range early from the two path, went three wide into the stretch, bid three wide in the drive, got outkicked by the winner and saved the place. KLEEN KARMA tracked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch, angled out and put in a mild late bid but missed the place. CASSIE BELLE forwardly placed along the inside, saved ground into the lane, lacked room next to the fence and steadied briefly at the eighth pole, shifted out with a sixteenth to go and bumped rival and finished willingly. EMPRESS OF FIRE sped to the front, set the pace from inside, led clear to the eighth pole and yielded in the final sixteenth. ALMOST A FACTOR traveled at the back of the pack, raced outside a rival or three wide, angled out in upper stretch and finished evenly. SHERILINDA stalked the leader from outside, took aim two wide into the stretch but flattened in the final furlong. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.94 46.00 58.82 1:05.51 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Miss Kitness 122 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–¾ Pereira 12.70 8 Enriched by Deb 115 7 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–4¾ Centeno 3.80 6 Daniel the Dreamer 122 5 5 5–4 5–5 5–2 3–2½ Gonzalez 2.90 3 Norma's Love 122 3 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 4–ns Van Dyke 2.60 7 Heart River 112 6 7 7 7 6–2 5–2¾ Pyfer 15.70 2 Ever Vigilant 124 2 3 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 6–1¼ Cedillo 9.20 4 Apache Pass 124 4 6 6–½ 6–hd 7 7 T Baze 3.50 1 MISS KITNESS 27.40 10.00 6.60 8 ENRICHED BY DEB 5.20 3.60 6 DANIEL THE DREAMER 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $138.80 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $59.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $79.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-3) $80.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6) $107.80 Winner–Miss Kitness Dbb.f.3 by Competitive Edge out of Kitness, by Storm Cat. Bred by Ruis Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,656 Daily Double Pool $17,667 Exacta Pool $111,248 Quinella Pool $3,541 Superfecta Pool $421,115 Trifecta Pool $71,796. Scratched–Flawless Gem. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-1) paid $85.35. Pick Three Pool $38,638. MISS KITNESS set the pace with pressure to the outside, vied with rivals midway around the turn, led through the lane with ENRICHED BY DEB to the outside and held foe at bay. ENRICHED BY DEB bumped leaving the gate, stalked outside the top pair, bid three deep at the five-sixteenths pole but lacked the needed late kick in the final furlong. DANIEL THE DREAMER broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, went six wide into the turn then angled in a path to come off the turn five wide and bested the rest. NORMA'S LOVE veered out and bumped rival at the start, raced five then four wide around the turn and lacked a rally. HEART RIVER broke out and bumped at the start, raced outside a rival and two wide around the turn, angled out late and improved position. EVER VIGILANT veered out at the start, pressed the pace from outside, vied between foes around the turn and retreated in the drive. APACHE PASS bumped, forced out, and steadied in the beginning, raced at the back of the pack inside a rival, saved ground into the stretch and never threatened. FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.78 45.83 57.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Coalinga Road 120 1 6 5–½ 5–1 5–1 1–1 T Baze 2.00 7 Brix 122 7 5 7 6–½ 6–1 2–½ Gonzalez 4.40 6 Mr. Brownstone 122 6 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ Cedillo 7.10 2 Rickey B 124 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 4–½ Maldonado 32.70 4 Zipper Mischief 115 4 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 5–ns Centeno 3.10 3 Perfect Fanny 120 3 7 6–½ 7 7 6–1 Pereira 81.10 5 Hit the Seam 122 5 2 3–1½ 3–2 3–1 7 Gutierrez 2.80 1 COALINGA ROAD 6.00 3.80 2.80 7 BRIX 4.20 3.20 6 MR. BROWNSTONE 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $94.80 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $13.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-2) $39.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-6) $39.40 Winner–Coalinga Road B.g.3 by Quality Road out of Coco Ecolo, by Johannesburg. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $376,465 Daily Double Pool $16,297 Exacta Pool $177,121 Quinella Pool $5,443 Superfecta Pool $80,453 Trifecta Pool $119,320. Scratched–Sunrise Journey. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-1) paid $101.90. Pick Three Pool $16,769. COALINGA ROAD settled early, saved ground then came a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled back to the fence and bid inside the leader, then surged clear under urging. BRIX raced off the pace, took the turn four wide, six wide in upper stretch, rallied and earned the place honors. MR. BROWNSTONE tracked off the inside, went three to four wide around turn, summoned a mild late bid and got outkicked for second. RICKEY B vied for the lead from inside, held a short lead to the eighth pole and flattened in deep stretch. ZIPPER MISCHIEF vied between foes for the lead to the stretch, challenged outside the leader in the lead and weakened late. PERFECT FANNY off a bit slow to begin, lacked room and steadied off heels early, went two to three wide into the lane, angled to the inside and lacked a rally. HIT THE SEAM vied for the lead outside a pair of rivals into and around the turn and weakened in the drive. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.26 45.57 1:11.48 1:18.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Awhitesportscoat 122 5 3 5–hd 4–½ 2–2 1–½ Maldonado 4.30 8 Autumn Day 110 8 1 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ Pyfer 7.00 4 R Cha Cha 120 4 2 4–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 7.40 3 Black Storm 122 3 7 7–hd 6–½ 6–3 4–1¼ T Baze 2.50 2 Burn Me Twice 120 2 4 3–½ 5–1½ 5–1 5–1¼ Pereira 3.90 6 Lucky Romano 111 6 5 2–1 2–1½ 4–hd 6–3¾ Centeno 5.70 7 Victor's Show 120 7 6 8 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–5¼ Gonzalez 69.40 1 Quality Line 118 1 8 6–½ 8 8 8 Cedillo 7.90 5 AWHITESPORTSCOAT 10.60 4.80 3.80 8 AUTUMN DAY 7.40 5.20 4 R CHA CHA 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $46.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $39.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $38.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-3) $94.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $120.35 Winner–Awhitesportscoat Grr.g.6 by Hansen out of Shesadozer, by Perigee Moon. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $267,327 Daily Double Pool $27,482 Exacta Pool $165,184 Quinella Pool $3,973 Superfecta Pool $70,486 Trifecta Pool $107,233. Claimed–Awhitesportscoat by Thomsen Racing LLC and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Write Me a Song. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $112.15. Pick Three Pool $39,550. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-1/8-5) 4 correct paid $724.85. Pick Four Pool $109,083. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-1-1/8-5) 5 correct paid $1,402.65. Pick Five Pool $296,345. AWHITESPORTSCOAT tracked the top pair off the inside, floated out by rival into the stretch, headed AUTUMN DAY at the eighth pole and edged rival under a drive. AUTUMN DAY showed good early speed from the outside, set the pace under pressure, cleared rival around the turn, headed by the winner at the eighth pole and got outfinished in the late stages. R CHA CHA stalked outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch, bumped by rival at the top of the lane and stayed on for the show. BLACK STORM chased outside a rival, raced two then three wide on the turn and produced a mild rally to earn a minor award. BURN ME TWICE chased three wide then angled into the two path on the turn, moved down to the rail in the stretch and lacked a bid. LUCKY ROMANO pressed the pace outside the leader, lost contact around the turn, drifted out and bumped rival at the top of the lane and weakened. VICTOR'S SHOW went five wide through the turn and never threatened. QUALITY LINE saved ground around the bend and was always outrun. SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.80 46.20 58.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cherry City 121 1 3 1–½ 1–2 1–2 1–1¾ T Baze 3.40 11 Predictable Tully 121 10 6 6–½ 7–2 3–½ 2–¾ Pereira 1.80 8 She Loves Karaoke 118 7 4 5–½ 2–hd 2–1 3–1 Gryder 9.90 10 Verry Bossy 121 9 7 7–2 6–hd 5–½ 4–1 Gutierrez 41.60 6 Vangogo 116 5 10 10 10 9–½ 5–ns Centeno 5.00 9 Siena Silk 121 8 1 4–1 5–hd 7–1½ 6–1¼ Van Dyke 6.00 5 My Girl Pearl 121 4 9 8–½ 8–1 8–½ 7–ns Maldonado 19.80 4 Cocoa Cents 121 3 5 3–½ 4–2 4–hd 8–1½ Gonzalez 11.60 2 Ketchup 121 2 2 2–½ 3–hd 6–hd 9–ns Flores 74.30 7 Mojo Mama 121 6 8 9–1½ 9–1 10 10 Cedillo 24.20 1 CHERRY CITY 8.80 4.20 3.20 11 PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) 3.80 2.80 8 SHE LOVES KARAOKE 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $55.40 $1 EXACTA (1-11) $15.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-11) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-11-8-10) $111.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-11-8) $45.05 Winner–Cherry City Ch.f.3 by City Zip out of Voyage, by Rahy. Bred by B. P. Walden Jr. & L. B. Taylor (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Orr, Rodney E., Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $283,317 Daily Double Pool $18,181 Exacta Pool $170,885 Quinella Pool $4,743 Superfecta Pool $74,784 Trifecta Pool $116,252. Scratched–Awesome Galaxy. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $49.50. Pick Three Pool $57,203. CHERRY CITY had good early speed from inside, cleared rival at the three-eighths pole, saved ground into the stretch and remained clear under mild urging. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) chased outside a rival then between foes at the quarter pole, steadied off heels into the stretch, angled out in the drive, closed and gained the place. SHE LOVES KARAOKE stalked off the inside, angled to the rail, saved ground then tipped out in the lane and flattened out in the late stages. VERRY BOSSY angled in nearing the turn, saved ground into the stretch and finished evenly. VANGOGO knocked into rival at the start then steadied off heels early, went four to five wide around the bend, came out into the stretch, drifted out further in the lane and summoned a mild rally. SIENA SILK chased the speed from outside, went four to five wide into the lane and never found the needed rally. MY GIRL PEARL bumped from the outside and steadied at the start, took the turn two wide and failed to threaten. COCOA CENTS in range early outside the top pair, chased three deep at the quarter pole, then weakened in the drive. KETCHUP pressed the pace from outside, could not keep pace at the three-eighths, chased between rivals on the turn and weakened in the lane. MOJO MAMA broke in and bumped rival, steadied off heels soon after, raced three wide around the turn, came out in the stretch and proved no menace. SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.00 45.10 1:11.63 1:25.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 September Secret 120 4 4 4–hd 6–hd 4–½ 1–hd Gonzalez 13.30 3 Dylans Wild Cat 120 3 8 9 5–½ 1–½ 2–ns Smith 15.80 2 Eddie's New Dream 120 2 9 6–½ 4–1 3–1½ 3–ns Gutierrez 2.60 10 Governor Goteven 124 9 3 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 4–3¼ Pereira 1.50 7 Wishtheyallcouldbe 120 7 7 5–hd 3–½ 5–1 5–1½ Gryder 18.60 1 Starlight Stroll 120 1 1 7–hd 8–hd 6–4 6–7¼ Maldonado 4.80 6 Will Take a Kiss 120 6 6 8–2 9 7–2 7–nk T Baze 22.50 8 Super Game 120 8 2 3–1 7–1½ 9 8–16¾ Van Dyke 42.30 5 Love Wins 120 5 5 1–hd 1–hd 8–½ 9 Cedillo 9.20 4 SEPTEMBER SECRET 28.60 12.40 6.60 3 DYLANS WILD CAT 14.00 7.20 2 EDDIE'S NEW DREAM 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $110.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $144.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $179.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-10) $169.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $362.80 Winner–September Secret Grr.f.2 by Grazen out of Sweetest Secret, by Sea of Secrets. Bred by Jennifer Saavedra (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Kagele, Tom and Shaw, Ken. Mutuel Pool $364,246 Daily Double Pool $28,329 Exacta Pool $192,842 Quinella Pool $4,884 Superfecta Pool $93,024 Trifecta Pool $142,982. Scratched–Okoye. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $186.70. Pick Three Pool $36,103. SEPTEMBER SECRET stalked the pace up the backstretch, lacked room inside past the quarter pole, altered out into the two path, came out at the sixteenth pole and surged late to get up in time. DYLANS WILD CAT steadied off heels early, advanced four to five wide around the turn, took over in upper stretch and led through the drive but flattened a bit late while drifting out. EDDIE'S NEW DREAM stalked the pace from inside then two wide on the turn, rallied along the fence in the drive but got outkicked. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN dueled outside a rival for the lead, gained a short advantage at the five-sixteenths pole, came off the turn three wide, lost command in upper stretch, re-bid with a sixteenth to go and finished gamely to the wire. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE stalked off the inside, closed in three wide on the turn but proved no match in the final furlong. STARLIGHT STROLL settled early on the backstretch, traveled along the inside then angled four wide around the bend and lacked a rally when called upon. WILL TAKE A KISS broke in and brushed rival, tracked the pace from off the rail, checked at the three-eighths pole, went four to five wide into the stretch and weakened. SUPER GAME showed early speed between the top pair then dropped back to chased, went two to three wide into the lane and tired. LOVE WINS brushed from the outside at the start, dueled for the lead from inside, lost command at the five-sixteenths pole and retreated in the lane. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.11 47.25 1:12.71 1:24.99 1:36.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Sensible Cat 120 8 6 4–½ 4–½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 Smith 5.70 2 Warrens Candy Girl 120 2 8 8–hd 7–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–1¾ Van Dyke 2.00 3 Miss Ever Ready 120 3 4 5–1½ 5–1 6–2 5–2½ 3–1¼ Gonzalez 3.90 8 Big Stretch 120 7 2 3–2 3–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–½ Cedillo 2.90 10 Princess Sadie 120 9 1 2–2 2–2 1–hd 2–hd 5–3¼ Pereira 35.30 1 Sideways Suances 120 1 9 9–6 9–3 8–1½ 6–2 6–3 T Baze 14.70 5 St Helena 120 5 7 7–2 6–hd 7–½ 7–2½ 7–5¼ Gutierrez 7.60 11 Medusa's Gaze 120 10 10 10 10 9–2 8–2 8–7¼ Gryder 109.50 4 Pink Phlox 120 4 3 1–1 1–1½ 4–½ 9–6 9–11¼ Flores 126.00 6 Don't Rub It 120 6 5 6–hd 8–2 10 10 10 Maldonado 37.90 9 SENSIBLE CAT 13.40 5.80 4.20 2 WARRENS CANDY GIRL 3.60 2.40 3 MISS EVER READY 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $267.00 $1 EXACTA (9-2) $22.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-3-8) $20.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-3-8-10) $2,670.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-3) $33.35 Winner–Sensible Cat B.f.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $358,451 Daily Double Pool $79,172 Exacta Pool $195,006 Quinella Pool $6,122 Superfecta Pool $103,232 Super High Five Pool $59,170 Trifecta Pool $147,544. Scratched–Snazzy Cazzy. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-9) paid $160.80. Pick Three Pool $133,625. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-4-9) 4 correct paid $1,009.85. Pick Four Pool $333,062. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/8-5-1-4-9) 5 correct paid $4,305.15. Pick Five Pool $389,220. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-1/8-5-1-4-9) 6 correct paid $86,343.05. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $59,645. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $4,089.20. Place Pick All Pool $16,075. SENSIBLE CAT settled off the pace, ridden along into the far turn, bid outside a pair and outside a rival into the stretch, took over in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole then inched away in the late stages. WARRENS CANDY GIRL broke out and bumped rival, raced two wide around the first turn, went three to four wide around the far turn, took aim at the leader but could not match the winner in the final furlong while proving second best. MISS EVER READY bumped both sides at the start, traveled in mid-pack early, bothered by rival shifting out at the five-sixteenths pole, went three wide into the lane and finished willingly for the show honors. BIG STRETCH broke in and bumped rival, traveled along the inside, lacked room at the five-sixteenths pole, tipped out into the two path, then finished evenly in for a minor award. PRINCESS SADIE up close behind the leader early, took over past the five-sixteenths pole, angled to the rail after clearing inside rival, got overtaken in upper stretch and weakened after. SIDEWAYS SUANCES broke out, pulled early into the first turn, raced along the inside then two wide into the stretch and never threatened. ST HELENA came in and bumped rival at the start, forced out and bumped rival at the five-sixteenths pole, came off the far turn three wide and never responded to urging. MEDUSA'S GAZE off slow from the far outside, dropped back early and was always outrun. PINK PHLOX broke in and and got pinballed between rivals leaving the gate, recovered quickly to sprint to the front, set the pace inside to the far turn, lost command past the five-sixteenths pole and tired in the lane. DON'T RUB IT bumped and bobbled at the start, raced two wide then moved out on the backstretch, bumped by inside rival at the five-sixteenths pole and had little left for the drive. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $132,182 Inter-Track N/A $4,868,219 Out of State N/A $6,407,581 TOTAL N/A $11,407,982