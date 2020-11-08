Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we put another Breeders’ Cup in the books.

Got a lot to get to, so let’s get right to the summaries of the Breeders’ Cup races. If you want a summary of all the races except the Classic, just click here. And, as for the Classic, just click here.

Saturday’s races:

$1 million Filly & Mare Sprint: Gamine shook off the specter of an underwhelming performance in the Kentucky Oaks and two medication violations to convincingly win this seven-furlong race. She set the track record (1:20.20) at this distance and also passed a horse in the stretch for the first time in her five-race career. She set off Serengeti Empress through the early stages of the race, moved even entering the stretch and pulled away for a 6 1/4-length win.

Gamine paid $4.20, $3.00 and $2.40. Serengeti Empress was second, and Bell’s the One finished third. Speech, for Michael McCarthy, was sixth and Venetian Harbor, running for Richard Baltas, finished eighth in an eight-horse field.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I knew [Serengeti Empress] was going to go and I told Johnny [Velazquez] if you get separation to get to the outside. She is doing as well as she did when she won the Acorn. She is just brilliant. She is the fastest filly going one turn I’ve ever trained. I wanted it bad for her. What she’s gone through. She deserved it. Of all my races, this meant the most to me.”

John Velazquez (winning jockey): “We knew that other horse would come out running, but I didn’t want to give it up too easy. I wanted to make him [Luis Saez] work a little harder. Once he passed me, I came off the rail and even then I didn’t get want to give it to him that easy either. I made sure I put a little pressure on because I know that filly is really tough on the lead. I made sure I was close to him. When I asked my filly, she was there for me.”

$1 million Turf Sprint: Glass Slippers was biding his time on the rail through the early stages of this 5 ½-furlong race, then slipped between horses off the rail in the stretch and won by half a length. Glass Slippers paid $22.40, $10.60 and $6.60. Wet Your Whistle was second, and Leinster finished third. Wildman Jack, for Doug O’Neill, was seventh and Bombard finished eighth for Richard Mandella.

Kevin Ryan (winning trainer): “I’m ecstatic. To come and compete against the best sprinters in the world and beat them is just amazing. She’s been great all week. Every day getting fresher and cantering on the turf track every morning. I said to Tom [Eaves] earlier in the week, now you’re going quicker running into bend, let’s see how she changes her legs and straight away no issues at all in the bend. I knew then we were in business. We decided going on a brave ride up the inner and go the shortest route and, if it didn’t work, such is life. Today was our day.”

Tom Eaves (winning jockey): “I talked to Ryan Moore, who rode her in her last race. He knows the track well. That was the right thing to sit down there and ride for a bit of luck. It paid off.”

$1 million Dirt Mile: Knicks Go went to the lead and never looked back and won by 3 ½ lengths in a track record 1:33.85. It was the third Breeders’ Cup win this weekend for trainer Brad Cox and second for jockey Joel Rosario.

Knicks Go paid $5.60, $5.00 and $3.80. Jesus’ Team was second and Sharp Samurai, for Mark Glatt, was third. Rushie, for Michael McCarthy, was seventh.

Brad Cox (winning trainer): “He’s very fast and he loves Keeneland as well. We picked the horse up last winter and he really loves it here. Joel did a fantastic job of asking him to be forwardly placed and he responded well. They went very quick and he was able to keep going. This is a good race for him with the short stretch. A lot of things were in his favor today. He’s a very aggressive horse, he loves to train. He’s just a very classy horse.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “It looked like he was going easy. I didn’t know how fast he was going. He went 44 (seconds for a half mile). That was very fast. He was able to hang in there and have a kick at the eighth pole. It was a very good performance.”

$2 million Filly and Mare Turf: Audarya, making her first start in the U.S., settled nicely mid-pack in this 1 3/16-mile race and then gained ground, went three wide and caught a game Rushing Fall to win by a neck. Starship Jubilee stumbled at the start and threw jockey Florent Geroux. The horse ran close to the outside rail but was caught. Geroux was unhurt.

Audarya paid $37.60, $16.00 and $10.20. Rushing Fall was second and Harvey’s Kittle Goil finished third. Lady Prancelot, for Richard Baltas, was fourth and Mucho Unusual, for Tim Yakteen, finished 12th in the 14-horse race.

James Fanshawe (winning trainer): “The [traveling crew] has looked after her superbly since she’s been here. She’s done everything right since she’s been here. I just can’t believe it, some race to win. I’m just so thrilled. [Pierre-Charles Boudot] gave her a superb ride. Breeders Cup has looked after us amazingly.”

$2 million Sprint: Whitmore, a 7-year-old gelding, won this six-furlong race in his fourth try with a strong move mid-stretch to win by a resounding 3 ¼ lengths. He finished seventh at Del Mar in 2017 and second at Churchill Downs in 2018. He was third last year at Santa Anita.

Whitmore paid $38.80, $13.80 and $7.60. C Z Rocket, for Peter Miller, was second and Firenze finished third. Collusion Illusion, for Mark Glatt, was 12th in the 14-horse field.

Ron Moquett (winning trainer): “I said in the pre-race interview that whenever there are this many track records, it’s almost impossible to think a closer is going to do well. For him to run against the bias the way he did and the patience of the rider, the willingness to listen, it all worked out. I’m so proud of the horse, proud for the connections. I’m proud for everyone out there that’s thinking when you run last in the Kentucky Derby, kick them out, do right by the horse, come back, and you have a shot to reach other dreams. You don’t discard them. You just do right by the horse and it keeps working out.

Irad Ortiz Jr. (winning jockey): “He had a great trip. We wanted to break and have him relax and that’s what we did. He relaxed so good. I was able to cut the corner on the turn and when I tipped him out, he just exploded. He’s a nice horse. He’s been running for so many years. He’s a warrior.”

$2 million Mile: Aidan O’Brien had three starters in this turf race and his longest shot, Order of Australia, ran a smart race just off the pace and then charged forward in the stretch and held off Circus Maximus to win by a neck.

Order of Australia paid $148.40, $57.00 and $25.60. Circus Maximus was second, and Lope Y Fernandez finished third.

Pat Keating (traveling assistant to Aidan O’Brien): “It’s a real team effort, we’re very happy. First three home is unbelievable. You need a lot of luck in this game. We’re looking enough to have good horses and good jockeys. I’m just happy for everyone involved.”

Pierre-Charles Boudot (winning jockey): “It’s dream come true. It is only by chance to get these rides and I’m sorry for Ioritz Mendizabal (previous rider of Audarya) and Christophe Soumillon (removed from his mounts after testing positive for COVID-19). Audarya was amazing a real warrior. … Order Of Australia is a fast horse, the mile is very good for him and the good ground was perfect. He gave me a nice turn of foot but when he got to the front. He’s a tricky horse as he needs some help to concentrate. I’m over the moon.”

$2 million Distaff: This was supposed by a match-up of Monomoy Girl, a past winner of this race, and Swiss Skydiver, winner of the Preakness Stakes. But Swiss Skydiver stumbled out of the gate, pretty much taking her out of the 1 1/8 mile race, and allowed Monomoy Girl to stalk on the outside and then take the lead at the top of the stretch and win by 1 ¾ lengths. It was her 11th straight win, punctuated by an 18-month layoff for physical issues. Her win in this race was in 2018 at Churchill Downs.

Monomoy Girl paid $4.00, $3.00 and $2.40. Valiance was second, and Dunbar Road was third. There were some Southern California horses in the race. Harvest Moon (Simon Callaghan) was fourth, Ce Ce (Michael McCarthy) was fifth and Ollie’s Candy (John Sadler) was eighth in the 10-horse race. Swiss Skydiver was seventh.

Brad Cox (winning trainer): “Honestly it’s a relief. She means the world to me and it’s a lot of pressure when we run her, I don’t know why. It just is. It’s been a long road back. She’s a real race horse. She’s meant so much for so many people’s lives, she’s an amazing creature. I love her to pieces. Words can’t even describe it. I think she plays a big role in our other three Breeders’ Cup victories over the weekend. She’s meant so much to so many people’s lives. She was my first Grade 1 winner here at Keeneland. I’m just do proud of her.”

Florent Geroux (winning jockey): “What a mare, just exceptional. She’s a mare of a lifetime, very rare. It’s like finding a diamond. When you have it, you do the best you can. It’s a gift. Even after all she’s been through, being off a year and a half, to come back and still be at the top of her game is unreal. I’m super thankful for the opportunity that Brad and the owners have given me.”

$4 million Turf: The second richest race on the day, at 1 ½ miles, was won by Tarnawa running wide and late in the stretch to win by a length for trainer Dermot Weld. Channel Maker held the lead for most of the race but with favorite Magical looming and Tarnawa on the move, it was too much for the Bill Mott trainee.

Tarnawa paid $11.40, and $5.40 and $4.00. Magical was second, and Channel Maker finished third. United, for Richard Mandella, was eighth and Red King, going for Phil D’Amato was ninth in the 10-horse field.

Colin Keane (winning jockey): “Pretty straightforward to be honest. Mr. [Dermot] Weld said get her out the gates and ride her as you find her. I spoke to Oisin Orr (who had ridden her previously) and he said she’s very straightforward. We just tipped away down the back straight, then we got going before the bend, then off she went. We got a clean run then, and she was very good to the line.”

$6 million Classic: Gate to wire it was Authentic. What more is there to say? He paid $10.40, $5.40 and $4.20. Improbable was second, followed by Global Campaign, Tacitus, Maximum Security, Tiz the Law, Title Ready, By My Standards, Tom’s d’Etat and Higher Power. If you want more, just click here.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “You know what, they were all training so well and [Authentic] was training well. I think Johnny [Velazquez] got to know him a lot better and he’s just a quirky guy. But when I saw him out there, he’s catching up with these older horses. That’s what they do at this time of year. What a horse. He’s the real deal. … That was awesome. I tell you what, I needed that, didn’t I?”

John Velazquez (winning jockey): “It’s incredible. The older I get, the more emotional I get. It worked out perfect. Bob said to take him to the lead so he doesn’t wander so much and keep his mind on running. It worked out. He did everything I wanted him to do.”

Del Mar review

The feature on Breeders’ Cup Saturday was the male version of Friday’s feature, this time the $150,000 Golden State Juvenile for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs. And, like Friday, it was won by trainer Peter Miller. On Saturday, it was Good With People; on Friday, it was September Secret.

Good with People got an early lead and was never headed, winning by three-quarters of a length. Good With People paid $6.20, $3.60 and $2.80. Positivity was second, and Ascot Storm finished third.

Ricky Gonzalez (winning jockey): “I like this, winning stakes. This time Peter [Miller] told me: ‘Go to the front and don’t look back.’ I did it and it worked out great.”

Del Mar preview

The day after the Breeders’ Cup is usually pretty light nationally (see big races below) and Del Mar’s Sunday card fits right in. However, the track is one of only two that has a $100,000 stakes. What makes this different is that it’s an all-dirt card, no doubt because of the weekend rain. Imagine how this would play if it were next year when the Breeders’ Cup is there.

The one stakes is the $100,000 Betty Grable for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs. Just Grazed Me is the 2-1 favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She won the California Distaff last out with Rispoli aboard and is seven-of-14 lifetime. The second favorite, at 5-2, is Warren’s Showtime for Craig Lewis and Juan Hernandez. She is coming off a win in the Grade 3 Autumn Miss and was third in the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks. She has won six-of-13 lifetime. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 7, 7, 8, 9, 8, 9.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 3 P R Radio Star (8-1)

Phil D’Amato-trained sprinter was in too tough when fading badly in the Grade 2 Pat O’Brien in August but has been freshened and won his other two Del Mar starts during the summer meet. He should sit a good trip behind the pacesetters and is a win type that has taken 10 of 31 lifetime races. His work tab looks very solid, and he figures to give a good account in here.

Saturday’s result: Irish Heatwave (8-5) sat a great trip behind leaders while saving ground, cut corner into stretch, wasn’t good enough and got nipped for second at the wire.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 He’s The Reason (15-1)

He’s The Reason ships from Hastings Race track in Canada for the small stable of trainer Sandi Gann, who is winning 27% on the year. Sandi does not risk his horse Sunday in a sign of optimism and qualifies for the Ship & Win bonus money as well. This is the first start since July for a trainer who excels at this, winning 36% off the bench. There are a series of very sharp workouts for a horse with blistering early speed. This horse has been heavily bet in every career race. As a side note, I will be the guest handicapper on Frank Scantoni’s Del Mar Live TV show Sunday. Watch live on the Del Mar website, Facebook page, Twitter or YouTube channel, and see all my picks for today’s card. You can click here.

Saturday’s result: I handicapped the race for heavy rain and a sloppy track and like a SoCal weatherman I was wrong. Jockey Mike Smith broke bad and had the horse in Tijuana, then pulled hard and that was it. This is the life of a value player!

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Keeneland (1): $125,000 Perryville Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Nashville ($2.20)

Keeneland (2): $150,000 Lafayette Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sleepy Eyes Todd ($10.00)

Keeneland (3): $125,000 Fort Springs Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Merneith ($11.20)

Aqueduct (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Turnback the Alarm Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Royal Flag ($4.10)

Keeneland (4): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Gamine ($4.20)

Keeneland (5): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Glass Slippers ($22.40)

Woodbine (2): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Saratoga Vision ($9.10)

Keeneland (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Knicks Go ($5.60)

Keeneland (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Audarya ($37.60)

Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Whitmore ($38.89)

Woodbine (5): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: No Mo Temper ($5.80)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Stewart Manor Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Illegal Smile ($10.40)

Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Order of Australia ($148.40)

Woodbine (6): Grade 3 $125,000 Maple Leaf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Heavenly Curlin ($7.60)

Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Monomoy Girl ($4.00)

Keeneland (11): Grade 1 $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Tarnawa ($11.40)

Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Autumn Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Skywire ($6.70)

Keeneland (12): Grade 1 $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Authentic ($10.40)

Woodbine (9): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Drunk Dial ($6.90)

Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance optional claiming, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Aug Lutes ($4.10)

Woodbine (11): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Perfect Speighty ($15.60)

Del Mar (7): $150,000 Golden State Juvenile Stakes, Cal-bred 2-year-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Good With People ($6.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

11:25 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Tuned (9-5)

12:28 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Magic Spin (2-1)

12:47 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Nashua Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Ten for Ten (6-5)

12:58 Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Succeedandsurpass (3-1)

1:58 Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Pound Green (3-1)

3:30 Del Mar (7): $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Just Grazed Me (2-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 2 Shake N Fries (8-1)

He won a similar event that produced a next out winner in Run Factor when tracking the leader from the start on the way to recording a competitive figure for this evening’s endeavor. Shake N Fries loves this distance (4-2-1-0) and should get his preferred tracking journey with four runners in this field that figure to fight for the lead right from the start. Add to that a solid jockey/trainer combo and my vote goes to Shake N Fries as the price play of the night at Los Alamitos.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

