Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 13. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 6th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.11 44.87 56.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Gator Shining 120 3 3 4–3 4–2 4–½ 1–hd Gonzalez 1.90 2 Enough Nonsense 113 2 4 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 2–ns Centeno 10.30 5 Gregory's Pride 120 5 7 7 5–1½ 5–1 3–½ Hernandez 19.30 8 Mac Daddy Too 120 7 1 2–1 2–1 1–1 4–1½ Cedillo 8.40 6 Chasing Fame 120 6 5 5–2 6–10 6–20 5–1½ Prat 1.50 1 Lance the Legend 120 1 2 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 6–40½ Maldonado 8.90 4 Sai Con 120 4 6 6–hd 7 7 7 Rispoli 7.80

3 GATOR SHINING 5.80 3.20 2.60 2 ENOUGH NONSENSE 8.60 5.80 5 GREGORY'S PRIDE 7.40

$1 EXACTA (3-2) $23.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $38.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-8) $94.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $96.60

Winner–Gator Shining Ch.c.2 by Noble Mission (GB) out of Underway, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by St. Elias Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $145,494 Exacta Pool $75,213 Quinella Pool $3,069 Superfecta Pool $31,225 Trifecta Pool $47,870. Scratched–Whidbey Prince.

GATOR SHINING broke out slightly, tracked leader while bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, rallied from between rivals through the drive and got up gamely while three deep on the wire. ENOUGH NONSENSE stalked early from along the rail, continued inside, steadied sharply in tight quarters just outside quarter marker, dropped back some, angled out some, rallied from between rivals and inside the winner and narrowly missed in game effort. GREGORY'S PRIDE settled off the leaders, chased two or three wide, tipped out further exiting the turn, battled outside winner and four wide through the lane and lost a narrow decision. MAC DADDY TOO prompted the pace while outside leader to the bend, moved up and challenged entering the stretch, gained advantage, angled in bit and could not hold off rivals late. CHASING FAME reserved while outside rival, continued two wide to the turn, lacked room behind rivals on the bend, angled to the inside and went willingly to the wire. LANCE THE LEGEND was sent up from the inside to gain command, set pace from the rail, relinquished control into the lane, fought back briefly from the inside but gave way in the final sixteenth. SAI CON (FR) settled inside, dropped well back around the turn , was eventually eased in the stretch and walked off.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.07 47.04 1:12.70 1:26.76 1:41.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Summer Love 112 3 3 1–2 1–4 1–5 1–3½ 1–4¾ Pyfer 2.70 1 Invincibella 124 1 2 4–hd 2–1 2–5 2–4 2–½ Hernandez 2.70 4 Realrealgood 117 4 6 8 8 7–2 5–1½ 3–½ Centeno 17.20 6 Heart River 122 6 8 7–1 7–½ 4–½ 3–2 4–5¾ Figueroa 22.90 2 La Rosa Drive 122 2 1 2–hd 3–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–ns Diaz, Jr. 9.40 7 Samandah 124 7 7 6–2½ 5–½ 6–½ 6–hd 6–7¼ T Baze 6.30 8 Pasito 124 8 5 5–hd 6–2½ 8 8 7–2 Gonzalez 6.90 5 Sapphire Silk 122 5 4 3–1 4–½ 3–½ 7–2½ 8 Cedillo 4.10

3 SUMMER LOVE 7.40 4.00 3.00 1 INVINCIBELLA (GB) 3.80 3.40 4 REALREALGOOD 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $12.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6) $66.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $48.05

Winner–Summer Love B.f.3 by Summer Front out of Feline Flatline, by Lion Heart. Bred by Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $124,641 Daily Double Pool $28,470 Exacta Pool $77,250 Quinella Pool $2,820 Superfecta Pool $41,911 Trifecta Pool $59,574. Claimed–Invincibella (GB) by Altamira Racing Stable and Sides, Clay. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

SUMMER LOVE sped clear and angled to the rail on the first turn, padded the lead around the second bend and stayed clear under right-handed urging. INVINCIBELLA (GB) settled early near the fence, advanced inside rivals up the backstretch, chased the winner two wide into the lane and held the place. REALREALGOOD trailed early on from inside, angled three wide on the far turn, drifted out in the lane and gained the show. HEART RIVER raced off the pace while outside a rival, advanced two wide around the far turn, and kept on for a minor award. LA ROSA DRIVE stalked the lone leader from inside then a bit off the rail, angled in around the far turn and saved ground into the stretch and failed to threaten. SAMANDAH went four wide through both turns and came up empty. PASITO went five wide while outside foes on the first turn, entered the far turn five wide then moved down into the four path and was never a factor. SAPPHIRE SILK stalked the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.84 47.58 1:12.39 1:24.25 1:36.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Buy Wave Buy 124 6 1 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–3½ T Baze 29.60 1 Lakaya 122 1 5 9 7–1 6–1½ 3–½ 2–½ Maldonado 12.30 8 Rose's Crystal 122 8 8 8–hd 8–hd 7–hd 6–½ 3–1 Hernandez 0.70 2 Phoenix Tears 115 2 3 1–1 1–½ 2–2 2–2 4–nk Centeno 124.60 3 Slew South 124 3 4 6–2 5–½ 5–½ 4–hd 5–1¼ Prat 8.50 9 Keep Dancing 122 9 9 7–hd 9 8–2 7–½ 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.00 4 Jan Jan Can 124 4 6 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ 5–1 7–2¼ Rispoli 3.70 7 Envy 124 7 2 3–1 3–½ 4–½ 8–6 8–7¼ Cedillo 8.50 5 Forever Free 122 5 7 5–hd 6–1 9 9 9 Figueroa 102.40

6 BUY WAVE BUY 61.20 21.00 7.00 1 LAKAYA 14.40 6.00 8 ROSE'S CRYSTAL 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $439.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $389.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $609.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-2) $1,893.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $510.15

Winner–Buy Wave Buy Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heatwave out of Limited Passion, by Cactus Creole. Bred by Jerry Engelauf (CA). Trainer: Alexis Barba. Owner: Jerry Engelauf. Mutuel Pool $208,354 Daily Double Pool $14,012 Exacta Pool $139,144 Quinella Pool $4,334 Superfecta Pool $73,182 Trifecta Pool $108,333. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $320.80. Pick Three Pool $55,635.

BUY WAVE BUY off alertly and showed early speed, stalked the leader then moved up to press the pace. LAKAYA tucked inside early, saved ground into the stretch, rallied and earned the place honors. ROSE'S CRYSTAL stumbled badly at the start, raced between rivals then lacked room and steadied a bit at the three-eighths pole, steered out into the lane and produced a mild rally. PHOENIX TEARS set the pace under pressure from outside, lost command at the five-sixteenths pole, drifted out in the lane and flattened. SLEW SOUTH raced a bit off the rail then moved into the two path, angled four wide around the far turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. KEEP DANCING bit fractious in the gate, went three deep around the first turn, traveled four wide around the second bend and lacked a rally. JAN JAN CAN stalked the pace near the inside, moved forward tugging early on the backstretch, angled out in upper stretch and weakened. ENVY fractious in the gate, stalked off the rail, crowded in upper stretch and weakened. FOREVER FREE tracked outside a rival, checked between foes while dropping back near the quarter pole and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.14 47.59 1:13.81 1:27.40 1:40.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Midnight Jamboree 124 4 6 5–2 5–2½ 3–½ 2–1½ 1–nk Pereira 1.20 8 Into Victory 122 7 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ 2–3½ Hernandez 1.70 4 Gotta Be Lucky 117 3 3 4–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–5 3–10 Pyfer 4.40 6 With a Whisper 122 5 5 8 6–½ 6–1 6–3 4–½ Maldonado 29.60 9 Slew's Screen Star 122 8 2 2–½ 4–2 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–nk Diaz, Jr. 22.90 7 Nicole Grace 122 6 7 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 6–6¾ Cedillo 12.90 2 Moreavino 124 1 8 7–½ 7–hd 7–8 7–20 7 Figueroa 56.60 3 Adrienne's Progeny 115 2 4 6–1 8 8 8 dnf Centeno 35.50

5 MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE 4.40 2.60 2.10 8 INTO VICTORY 2.80 2.20 4 GOTTA BE LUCKY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $290.20 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $5.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $5.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-6) $6.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $5.40

Winner–Midnight Jamboree Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Jax El, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Bob Baffert (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Sanford, Thomas C. and Wafer, Jr., Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $251,172 Daily Double Pool $21,412 Exacta Pool $126,973 Quinella Pool $4,101 Superfecta Pool $78,582 Trifecta Pool $93,151. Scratched–Princess Tale. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $253.20. Pick Three Pool $25,227.

MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE fractious in the gate, raced mid-pack, angled four wide around the turn and ranged up three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the drive and wore down the runner-up. INTO VICTORY set the pace early, received some pressure near the halfway point then inched away from rival, saved ground around the far turn, asked at the three-sixteenths pole, held a short lead over the winner through the lane but was overtaken in deep stretch. GOTTA BE LUCKY stumbled leaving the gate, stalked near the inside, two wide into the lane, could not kick on with the top pair but finished well clear of next rival. WITH A WHISPER traveled at the back of the field, stayed off the rail to the stretch and improved willingly. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR stalked the leader off the inside, between rivals nearing the far turn, angled in around the second bend and weakened. NICOLE GRACE off slow to begin, stalked outside a rival then three deep at the seven-sixteenths pole, moved out into the four path around the last turn and also weakened. MOREAVINO fractious in the gate, bumped at the start, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. ADRIENNE'S PROGENY bumped inside rival at the start, dropped back into the far turn and was through early.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.24 48.58 1:13.01 1:25.16 1:36.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Seaside Dancer 118 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd Prat 9.90 5 Lucky Peridot 120 5 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 2–hd Cedillo 7.60 8 Hurley 120 8 9 9 9 9 5–hd 3–hd Rispoli 2.30 6 Quinnie 120 6 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 3–hd 4–½ Hernandez 5.90 7 Miss Flawless 121 7 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 5–nk Valdivia, Jr. 30.60 1 Lakerball 120 1 7 8–1½ 7–hd 8–½ 8–½ 6–¾ Smith 2.60 4 Sugary 118 4 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1 7–hd 7–½ Van Dyke 5.20 2 Peach Time 120 2 5 5–½ 5–½ 5–½ 6–½ 8–1¼ Figueroa 64.80 9 Lexington Grace 120 9 8 7–hd 8–1½ 7–hd 9 9 Maldonado 19.70

3 SEASIDE DANCER 21.80 10.20 5.00 5 LUCKY PERIDOT 7.80 3.80 8 HURLEY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $62.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $66.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-6) $138.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-8) $116.75

Winner–Seaside Dancer Dbb.f.4 by Fed Biz out of Hottie Dancer, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Jim Fitzgerald & Katie Fitzgerald (VA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $244,070 Daily Double Pool $28,670 Exacta Pool $126,006 Quinella Pool $5,810 Superfecta Pool $63,026 Trifecta Pool $96,480. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $475.90. Pick Three Pool $66,124. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-1/5-3) 4 correct paid $2,474.65. Pick Four Pool $151,545. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-6-1/5-3) 5 correct paid $11,502.60. Pick Five Pool $481,551.

SEASIDE DANCER brushed leaving the gate, sped to the front, responded when challenged from outside, turned away MISS FLAWLESS in deep stretch and held off the late rally from LUCKY PERIDOT in the closing moments. LUCKY PERIDOT bumped leaving the gate, stalked the pace inside, asked upper stretch, rallied inside the winner and missed. HURLEY threw head and was off very slow, trailed the field to the far turn, went three wide into the lane, rallied through the drive and finished a game third. QUINNIE stalked outside a rival, three wide leaving the far turn, tipped out in the lane, rallied but got outkicked. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) forwardly placed in the beginning outside the leader, bid alongside at the quarter pole, challenged through the drive and flattened out in deep stretch. LAKERBALL traveled along the inside, saved ground into the lane, failed to find a clear path and finished willingly. SUGARY bumped leaving the gate, settled off the pace, angled four wide into the stretch, floated out at the eighth pole and failed to rally. PEACH TIME pulled early along the inside through the first turn, tipped out into the two path around the far turn and lacked late punch. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) raced off the pace and outside a rival, angled out on the second turn and came five wide into the stretch and lacked further response. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT HURLEY CAUSED HER OWN PROBLEMS AT THE START BY THROWING HER HEAD WHICH CAUSED HER TO BREAK SLOW AND IS RULED A STARTER.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.28 47.10 1:13.45 1:20.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Just Grace 120 6 3 1–hd 3–1 3–2 1–½ Cedillo 1.80 2 Mama's Kid 115 2 2 3–1 2–½ 1–1 2–¾ Centeno 4.50 5 Senoradiablo 120 5 7 6–½ 4–1 4–hd 3–¾ Pereira 1.90 9 Sybil's Kitty 120 7 1 2–1 1–1½ 2–½ 4–2½ T Baze 7.40 3 Hit It Twice 122 3 4 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2½ 5–2½ Flores 13.50 1 Majestic Diva 113 1 6 7 7 7 6–1¼ Pyfer 10.40 4 Zillinda 120 4 5 4–½ 6–1 6–½ 7 Maldonado 31.50

7 JUST GRACE 5.60 3.20 2.20 2 MAMA'S KID 4.20 2.60 5 SENORADIABLO 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $122.40 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $9.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-5-9) $6.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-5) $11.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-6) $20.20

Winner–Just Grace Ch.f.4 by Graydar out of Special Grayce, by Smart Strike. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Cady, Todd, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David, Rodriguez, Larry, Toland, Robert, Nolan,. Mutuel Pool $185,296 Daily Double Pool $18,445 Exacta Pool $121,530 Quinella Pool $3,762 Superfecta Pool $53,149 Trifecta Pool $84,889. Claimed–Just Grace by Altamira Racing Stable and Sides, Clay. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Mama's Kid by MJVET Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Give Me a Hint, Super Klaus. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $47.25. Pick Three Pool $73,601. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $11.35.

JUST GRACE dueled for the lead inside a rival, chased that foe into the turn, raced outside a rival and three wide into the stretch, summoned a late bid and overtook MAMA'S KID in the final moments. MAMA'S KID up close from inside, moved out into the two path on the turn, took command approaching the eighth pole, held the lead through the final furlong but succumbed to the late bid from the winner. SENORADIABLO raced off the pace, took the turn three wide, closed through the late stages and kept gaining to the wire. SYBIL'S KITTY dueled for the lead outside a rival, cleared into the bend and steered to the inside, lost command nearing the furlong grounds and flattened out in deep stretch. HIT IT TWICE chased the top pair along the inside into the turn, exited two wide and lacked a bid. MAJESTIC DIVA entered the turn along the inside, angled out around the bend and made no impact. ZILLINDA chased the speed from off the rail, steadied off heels at the three-eighths pole, angled in on the turn and could not rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.27 49.07 1:13.41 1:36.45 1:42.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Musawaat 121 6 3 4–½ 4–1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–ns Valdivia, Jr. 18.10 4 Cali Caliente 125 2 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–nk Hernandez 1.70 6 Salvator Mundi 123 4 5 5–1 6–1 5–½ 4–1 3–nk Rispoli 4.20 1 Murad Khan 121 1 4 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 4–1¼ Gonzalez 3.50 9 Kazan 121 7 8 8 8 8 7–3 5–½ Van Dyke 30.50 7 Untamed Domain 121 5 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–½ 6–½ 6–hd Pereira 15.90 10 Cleopatra's Strike 121 8 6 6–1 5–½ 6–1½ 5–½ 7–18 Cedillo 6.60 5 Gray Magician 121 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 8 8 Prat 6.60

8 MUSAWAAT (GB) 38.20 13.40 7.00 4 CALI CALIENTE 3.60 2.60 6 SALVATOR MUNDI 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $128.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $62.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $55.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-1) $63.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-6) $97.55

Winner–Musawaat (GB) B.g.6 by Equiano (FR) out of Starry Sky (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). Bred by Lark Copse Ltd (GB). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Bassim, LLC. Mutuel Pool $317,642 Daily Double Pool $28,880 Exacta Pool $149,340 Quinella Pool $5,800 Superfecta Pool $66,091 Trifecta Pool $101,838. Claimed–Cleopatra's Strike by Atreides LLC. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Barristan The Bold (GB), Tartini. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-8) paid $507.00. Pick Three Pool $53,673. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $116.55.

MUSAWAAT (GB) settled early, traveled two wide then bid three wide on the second turn, hounded CALI CALIENTE through the final furlong and wore down rival to be up late. CALI CALIENTE set the pace inside, met bids around the far turn, resisted through the final furlong but was finally overtaken in the closing moments. SALVATOR MUNDI raced two wide into the stretch for the first time then angled to the rail, moved off the inside on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, rallied and was gaining to the wire four deep late. MURAD KHAN (FR) stalked the pace from inside, waited for room at the five-sixteenths pole, urged upon leaving the final turn, lacked room in upper stretch, angled in late and finished well up the inside. KAZAN (IRE) angled in entering the stretch the first time, trailed the field to the far turn, angled out entering the lane for the final time and showed a mild rally. UNTAMED DOMAIN steadied off heels entering the first turn, settled off the pace, checked off the heels MURAD KHAN in deep stretch and was too late to regain momentum. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE broke in and bit, settled off the pace, went four wide into the lane and lacked a rally. GRAY MAGICIAN up close early outside the leader, showed a mild bid between foes but failed to kick on into the stretch and tired. HAND-TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 21.71 46.51 59.34 1:06.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ruthies Racer 120 1 6 3–½ 3–1½ 1–1 1–2¼ Prat 6.20 8 I'm the Boss of Me 120 7 1 2–3 2–2 2–2 2–3¾ Gonzalez 1.10 4 Daring Cat 120 4 2 5–1½ 5–2½ 5–2½ 3–2¼ T Baze 23.50 2 Bingos System 120 2 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ Maldonado 31.20 12 Tequila Diva 120 10 4 10–10 9–hd 7–½ 5–2 Hernandez 11.90 11 You're All Talk 120 9 9 8–½ 6–1 6–1 6–nk Cedillo 10.60 3 Gemstone Gal 120 3 10 9–½ 10–10 8–3 7–½ Pereira 19.70 9 Paint Me Again 113 8 3 1–2 1–1 3–2 8–7¼ Centeno 65.70 5 As Required 120 5 7 6–hd 7–hd 9–2 9–½ Rispoli 3.00 13 Brewed Big 120 11 11 11 11 11 10–½ Flores 70.30 6 Smart Lola 121 6 8 7–1 8–2 10–3 11 Valdivia, Jr. 54.40

1 RUTHIES RACER 14.40 5.40 4.00 8 I'M THE BOSS OF ME 3.00 2.60 4 DARING CAT 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $279.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $17.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-2) $117.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4) $88.65

Winner–Ruthies Racer Ch.f.2 by Flashback out of Twilight Lightning, by Pride of Burkaan. Bred by Keith Lancaster (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: SoCal Seven Racing. Mutuel Pool $257,975 Daily Double Pool $23,136 Exacta Pool $148,466 Quinella Pool $4,546 Superfecta Pool $88,884 Trifecta Pool $120,325. Scratched–Best Lady, Lady Mo, Pirates Cross. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-1) paid $296.70. Pick Three Pool $41,572.

RUTHIES RACER stalked the pace near the inside, bid inside the top pair leaving the turn, took over at the three-sixteenths and kicked clear in the late stages. I'M THE BOSS OF ME chased the leader up the backstretch, bid three wide on the turn, shifted out at the three-sixteenths and could not match the winner in the final furlong. DARING CAT traveled mid-pack early on, went five then four wide on the turn and bested the rest. BINGOS SYSTEM chased the pace off the rail, angled in on the turn and kept on for a minor award. TEQUILA DIVA chased three deep early, came six wide into the stretch and showed a mild response in the lane. YOU'RE ALL TALK chased between foes early, went five then three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GEMSTONE GAL off slow to begin, traveled near the back of the field, angled out in upper stretch and failed to threaten. PAINT ME AGAIN sped clear of the field and angled in some, traveled two to three wide around the turn, lost command into the stretch and gave way. AS REQUIRED bumped leaving the gate, raced mid-pack up the backstretch, entered the turn six wide then moved down into the four path and never responded to urging. BREWED BIG off a bit slow to begin, dropped back early, angled in on the turn and was never a factor. SMART LOLA broke in and bumped rival at the start, went five wide into the stretch and had little left.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.13 46.87 1:11.56 1:35.52 1:41.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Tembo 122 8 10 10 9–2½ 8–1 4–1½ 1–½ Rispoli 7.00 2 Canadian Luck 124 2 5 5–1½ 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–1½ Franco 3.40 4 C Falls 124 4 1 2–2 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 3–nk Hernandez 2.70 3 My Indy 124 3 7 6–hd 6–½ 5–½ 3–hd 4–5½ Figueroa 6.30 10 Full Draw 120 10 6 1–½ 1–2 1–hd 5–4 5–1¼ Maldonado 18.50 6 Meadway 113 6 9 9–2 10 10 8–hd 6–1¼ Centeno 101.90 5 Capo Mafioso 122 5 2 3–½ 5–1½ 4–½ 6–1 7–ns Prat 4.60 9 Drasario 122 9 4 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–½ 7–1 8–1¾ Gonzalez 12.80 1 Recreate 122 1 8 8–1½ 8–½ 9–1 9–2 9–3¼ Pereira 90.30 7 K P D Day 122 7 3 4–½ 4–hd 6–1 10 10 Espinoza 8.10

8 TEMBO 16.00 6.20 3.40 2 CANADIAN LUCK 5.00 3.20 4 C FALLS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $75.80 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $60.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $46.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-4-3) $137.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-4-3-10) $12,169.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-4) $134.30

Winner–Tembo B.g.3 by Carpe Diem out of The Hess Express, by Lord Carson. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Colbart Stables, Michael McCarthy Racing Stable, Inc. and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $314,812 Daily Double Pool $109,205 Exacta Pool $174,847 Quinella Pool $6,243 Superfecta Pool $95,707 Super High Five Pool $15,945 Trifecta Pool $136,102. Scratched–Most Sandisfactory, River North, Western Smoke. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-8) paid $1,079.00. Pick Three Pool $130,755. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/7-8-1-8) 4 correct paid $3,537.55. Pick Four Pool $624,544. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6/7-8-1-8) 5 correct paid $27,606.85. Pick Five Pool $470,242. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/5-3-6/7-8-1-8) 6 correct paid $50,774.10. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $112,094. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $12,442.60. Place Pick All Pool $16,303.

TEMBO hesitated and tossed head at the start in a poor beginning, trailed the field into the first turn, advanced up the inside then swung out into the stretch, rallied alongside CANADIAN LUCK and drove past. CANADIAN LUCK tucked inside early stalking the pace, angled three wide on the second turn, took over past the eighth pole but got outkicked by TEMBO in the late stages. C FALLS showed early speed from inside then steadied briefly at the three-quarter pole, stalked outside the leader up the backstretch, bid outside at the five-sixteenths marker, took over shortly after and led into the stretch, lost command inside the eighth pole, then held the show. MY INDY settled off the pace, advanced along the inside, tipped out into the stretch, raced between foes in upper stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. FULL DRAW showed early speed from outside, cleared inside rival around the first turn, challenged around the far turn and fought back inside to the stretch, then weakened in the drive. MEADWAY tossed head and came away to an awkward beginning, lacked early speed, trailed the field to the far turn, bobbled past the quarter pole while angling out, came five wide into the stretch and improved position. CAPO MAFIOSO in range early, traveled two wide then between foes, exited the far turn three wide and failed to rally. DRASARIO (IRE) raced off the pace and outside a rival and proved no menace. RECREATE settled near the back of the field and never got involved. K P D DAY chased off the inside, four wide into the lane and faded. HAND-TIMED.