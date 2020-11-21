Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we ready for a pre-holiday weekend of racing.

Is it my imagination, but does the onset of Thanksgiving start to signal the holiday season, even though Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa (and others I haven’t mentioned) will be unlike any other we’ve experienced? It’s a time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future.

Down in South Florida, there is this track called Gulfstream Park West, which is really Calder, whose future seems nonexistent with its last racing day being next Saturday. It’s pretty much a done deal, but, I guess, there is always a chance for a late reprieve. I wouldn’t take that bet.

We have several Florida subscribers, and they would tell you that South Florida was once a hotbed for thoroughbred racing. There was Gulfstream, Tropical, Hialeah and Calder, although Tropical moved its dates to Calder in the early 1970s. (I’ll always remember watching when racing was canceled at Hialeah when a sinkhole developed leaving the far turn.) As you know, Tropical and Hialeah said goodbye and Calder filled in and took care of all racing outside the prestigious Gulfstream winter racing.

In 1999, Calder was bought by Churchill Downs Inc. and in 2014 the track was leased to the Stronach Group, which runs the current meeting. Well, Florida, not one of the best regulated states in the country, had a rule that in order to run a casino, such as the one at GPW/Calder, you had to have at least 40 days of live gambling.

As you may have noticed CDI, a public company, is most interested in profit and gaming. Horse racing, yeah, maybe on the first Saturday in May. So, it found this loophole in the state statute that allowed it to change the live gaming at GPW to jai alai, which is way cheaper to manage than a race track. So, come next Saturday, when the lease ends, it’s bye bye to Calder as a racetrack.

As an aside, I love jai alai. Good jai alai, not bad jai alai. It really is very exciting.

Back to racing. The big-boy Gulfstream will pick up most of the missing racing, but there will be some gaps, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

If you want to know more about this little saga, Bill Finley of Thoroughbred Daily News has a very good story on this. Just click here.

Calder, RIP (in a week).

What you are thankful for

I haven’t done this in a couple years, but with Thanksgiving around the corner, I’d like to hear what you are thankful for when it comes to racing. Please limit it to no more than two sentences and include your name, not just your email handle. I likely won’t run the real snarky or negative ones as we want to keep this positive. Just email me and put Thanksgiving in the subject line. I’ll run the best ones in the Thanksgiving newsletter. If you’ve already submitted, no need to repeat.

Del Mar review

One note to start, trainer Mark Glatt won his 1,000th race when Zestful won an allowance/optional claimer in the third race.

Friday’s feature was a $65,000 allowance for horses going five furlongs on the turf, which was won by favorite Chaos Theory by a head for trainer John Sadler and jockey Umberto Rispoli. He paid $4.40, $2.40 and $2.10. Texas Wedge was second, followed by Mikes Tiznow, Overdue, Mr Vargas and Tilted Towers.

That summary seems sort of unsatisfying, so we stole from stats from Del Mar’s Mac McBride and Hank Wesch at Del Mar, who admittedly stole them from David Jerkens and the racing office. All stats are from before Friday’s racing and comparisons are to the same point, not date, as a year ago. (We’re going to use quote marks because it’s verbatim from them.)

“Fields for dirt races have averaged 7.46 this year, 6.47 in 2019 … 2020, (8 days) 69 races, 533 starters and average field size 7.72; 2019 (7 days) 59 races, 414 starters and a 7.02 average field size … For Week 3 alone: 2020 (3 days) 27 races, 216 starters, 8.0; 2019 (Nov. 14-17, 4 days) 33 races, 221 starters, 6.70 … Turf racing 2020: 32 races, 257 starters, average field size 8.03. Forty-six percent of all races have been run on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course.

“Additional statistics: 26 horses have qualified for the ‘Ship and Win’ program with four recording wins… Overall, 523 horses have started with 10 making multiple starts … A total of 113 trainers have started at least one horse through the first three weeks.”

Thanks, guys.

Del Mar preview

Saturday’s card is a little less than we’ve grown used to for this day. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. Four are on the turf and 5 ½ are claiming races. The half is a starter optional claiming race, which is essentially claiming level horses running where they may be exempt from being claimed. Only one horse in this race is up for a tag. OK, on to the feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes for horses going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt.

It’s a field of five going early in the program as the second race. Midcourt is the 4-5 morning-line favorite for trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Victor Espinoza. This is a big-time horse that has been racing at the upper levels. His last seven races have been Grade 1 or Grade 2. Last out he was third behind Improbable and Maximum Security in the Awesome Again at Santa Anita. He has won five-of-14 lifetime.

The second favorite at 3-1 is Extra Hope for Richard Mandella and Juan Hernandez. This colt finished second last year to Midcourt in the Native Diver. His resume isn’t as deep as Midcourt’s, having never won a stakes. He has won three-of-13 lifetime. Post is around 1 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 7, 7, 8, 7, 8, 8, 9 (2 also eligible).

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

NINTH RACE: No. 9 Colosi (8-1)

Tough race and tough post to overcome, but this older gelding has an upset chance in here. Reclaimed by trainer Mark Glatt off a dirt win versus softer last time, Colosi got a confident class boost (despite being out of claiming jail) and goes back to turf, where he is 0-for-6 at Del Mar. However, some of those grass races have been competitive and his work pattern since the claim is very solid, so let’s take a shot with a price in a very competitive $25,000 claimer.

Friday’s results: Clayton Delaney (6-1) made a clear early lead, set legitimate fractions, fired big through the lane but couldn’t hold off favorite Fly to Mars in the final 30 yards. Big effort on the stretch out, tough beat while well clear of the third horse.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).



Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 3 A Real Hero (8-1)

A Real Hero debuts for trainer Michael McCarthy, who has won with three of his five horses and all of those wins in the last few days. Umberto Rispoli rides and together this tandem is winning 50% for a nice profit. This trainer does not typically win first out, but with a Bob Baffert debut horse in the race, the 8-1 price we are getting is a nice value. Streaky trainers tend to streak at Del Mar.

Friday’s result: Handsome Cat tracked nicely in fourth into the turn but did not have enough to make an impact down the stretch.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.



Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:25 Woodbine (3): $150,000 Ontario Damsel Stakes, Can-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Curlin’s Voyage (7-5)

12:45 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Red Smith Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (8-5)

1:28 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs/ Favorite: Caira (3-1)

1:58 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Field Pass (2-1)

2:06 Churchill (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Chilukki Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Finite (8-5)

2:28 Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Kennedy Road Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (7-5)

2:58 Woodbine (10): Grade 2 $175,000 Bessarabian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Painting (2-1)

4:00 Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midcourt (4-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 10 Ladys A Cartel (12-1)

She had a lot of trouble in her last start when facing a lot of rivals in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels that she’ll take on again this evening in the Grade 2 Las Damas Handicap. In the Millie Vessels, this filly got slightly fractious in the gate before breaking outward and getting bumped pretty hard to lose over a length and a half right from the start. After such a tough early go, this runner finished fairly well for fourth and earned a solid figure for this affair. She gets an outside draw tonigh,t which gives her an opportunity to have a clear path to the wire. I’ll give her a long look at all the board placings and at a big price.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

