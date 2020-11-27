Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Horse racing newsletter: A look ahead to Santa Anita

Horses take off from the starting gate at Del Mar.
(Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we head into the final weekend of racing at Del Mar.

I know this came out last week, but Santa Anita announced its stakes schedule for this coming year. It starts with a two-day weekend with an opening day (Dec. 26) of six stakes races. Other days to note include March 6 (Santa Anita Handicap and San Felipe Stakes), April 3 (Santa Anita Derby and Oaks) and May 31 (three Grade 1s).

Before we share the stakes schedule, the big question at Santa Anita is who is in charge? When Aidan Butler was moved to Florida to run East Coast operations of The Stronach Group, Tiffani Steer, TSG’s corporate communications person, told me an announcement on who is running Santa Anita on a day-to-day basis would be coming shortly. That was Oct. 22.

Craig Fravel, the chief executive of TSG racing, was said to be overseeing West Coast operations, which means Santa Anita and Golden Gate. But Fravel is more of a view-from-10,000-feet guy, not the person who sullies his hands with things such as the size of the program. When Golden Gate shut down with a coronavirus outbreak, Butler flew back from Florida to handle things, rather than Fravel being the front guy.

The early money on who was running Santa Anita was on Nate Newby, a senior vice president and assistant general manager, to be the day-to-day person. Who is the general manager? No one, Santa Anita didn’t have one. Huh? You can have an assistant general manger who reports to the general manager, who doesn’t exist?

And in the conversation is Amy Zimmerman, the other senior VP and executive producer. The problem with her resume is that her identity has almost exclusively been associated with the broadcast aspect of horse racing. She also runs XBTV.

Enjoying this newsletter?

Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

None of this should be surprising to anyone as TSG has had one of the most confoundingly murky management structures around. It’s difficult to determine who works for whom. From where I sit, its not good for anyone, be it outside or inside the organization. Successful organizations are usually not built on the chaos theory and an unclear line of authority.

OK, I’m guessing you are bored with this inside discussion, so let’s look at the stakes schedule.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs

Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs

Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 Lady of Shamrock Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks, fillies 3yo, 1 ¼ mile on turf

Sunday, Dec. 27

Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

$75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes, 2yo, 1 mile on turf

Thursday, Dec. 31

$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes, 2yo, 1 mile on turf

Friday, Jan. 1

Grade 2 $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, Jan. 2

Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3yo 1 mile

Sunday, Jan. 3

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs

Saturday, Jan. 9

Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, Jan. 10

$75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs

Saturday, Jan. 16

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

$200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal-breds 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

$150,000 Sunshine Millions, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

$150,000 California Cup Sprint, Cal-bred 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Sunday, Jan. 17

Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf

Monday, Jan. 18

Grade 3 $100,000 Magahertz Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up 1 mile on turf

Saturday, Jan. 23

Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Sunday, Jan. 24

$70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, Jan. 30

Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles

Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcus Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Sunday, Jan. 31

$75,000 Baffle Stakes, 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, Feb. 6

Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile

Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs

Saturday, Feb. 13

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs

Sunday, Feb. 14

Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3yo, 6 furlongs on turf

Monday, Feb. 15

$75,000 Wishing Well Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, Feb. 20

Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, Feb. 21

$100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Saturday, Feb. 27

$100,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3yo, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, Feb. 28

$100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile

Saturday, March 6

Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles

Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos, 4 and up, 7 furlongs

Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 China Doll Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, March 7

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Saturday, March 13

Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile

Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Sunday, March 14

$100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, March 20

Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf

Sunday, March 21

$100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, March 27

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Sunday, March 28

$75,000 Santana Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile

Saturday, April 3

Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, 3yo, 1 1/8 miles

Grade 2 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-bred 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs

$150,000 Evening Jewel, Cal-bred fillies 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs

Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes, fillies and mares, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Sunday, April 4

Grade 3 $100,000 Los Flores Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Saturday, April 10

$75,000 Mizdirection Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, April 17

Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles

Sunday, April 18

Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles

Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs

Saturday, April 24

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles

$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, April 25

$100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3yo, 1 mil eon turf

Saturday, May 1

Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 Angel’s Flight Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs

Saturday, May 8

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf

Sunday, May 9

$100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

Saturday, May 15

Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs

Sunday, May 16

Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs

Saturday, May 22

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Sunday, May 23

$100,000 Cinema Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Saturday, May 29

Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs

Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ miles on turf

Sunday, May 30

Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks, filies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Monday, May 31

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles

Grade 1 Shoemaker Stakes, 3 and up 1 mile on turf

Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Saturday, June 5

Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Sunday, June 6

$75,000 Desert Code Stakes, 3yo, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, June 12

$100,000 Thor’s Echo Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs

Sunday, June 13

Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes, 3yo 1 1/16 miles

$75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Saturday, June 19

$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

$100,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf

$75,000 Siren Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Sunday, June 20

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 American, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity, 2yo, 5 furlongs

$75,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante Fillies, fillies 2yo, 5 furlongs

Del Mar review

New York shipper Orglandes mad a sharp move between horses in mid-stretch (the second time around) to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Handicap for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. The winning margin was half-a-length in her third race in the U.S. after starting her career in France.

Orglandes paid $4.20, $3.40 and $2.80. Going to Vegas was second and Quick finished third.

Jose Hernandez (assistant to trainer Chad Brown): “I wasn’t really worried [about the inquiry]. There was a little bump but nothing serious. Chad talked to the jockey in the morning. He said just to break and play off of it. It’s a mile and three-eighth, a long race, so the jockey can do what he feels. The pace was good and he was in a really good position and then made a strong finish.”

Irad Ortiz, Jr. (winning jockey): “I had no special instructions. Just ride her. I liked where I was throughout the race. We thought this would be a better distance for her. The last time (a win in an allowance at Belmont Park) it was too short for her (1 1/8 miles). She got ‘racy’ on me. But this distance is much better for her. She did well with it.”

Del Mar preview

Friday’s card goes back to a 12:30 p.m. start for its nine-race card. Given it’s a turf festival weekend, five of the races are on the grass including the feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup for horses going 1 ½ miles. The favorite is Arklow, a shipper at 5-2, for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario. He has won seven-of-30 lifetime races with seven seconds. Last out, he was sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. And the race before that, he won the Grade 3 Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs.

The second favorite, at 3-1, is Laccario for Graham Motion and Manny Franco. This will be his second race in the U.S. after eight races in Germany. Last out, he finished second in a Grade 1 at Belmont. He has won four-of-nine lifetime with three seconds and a third. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 7, 7, 8, 11, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 8, 10.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 4 Say the Word (5-1)

I think one of the three Eastern invaders will win this mile and a half turf marathon, so let’s go with the best price of the three. Say the Word is an improving 5-year-old gelding that has found a home in marathon distances, evidenced by his Grade 1 win in the Northern Dancer last time out at Woodbine. He closes from far back, so let’s leave it up to turf rider extraordinaire Flavien Prat to time it right.

Thursday’s result: Burnin Turf broke a step slow and pulled some early, sat second down backstretch, engaged leader and put a head in front in mid-stretch, then was no match for the winner through final 70 yards and was nipped for second at the wire.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick

FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Helen Marie (12-1)

Helen Marie debuted here on dirt on Nov. 7 and brushed the gate at the start. Off slow she sat at the back of the pack before making a late move. After the finish line Helen cruised past the four horses that beat her. That race was six furlongs and Friday Helen moves to a mile on turf. Dam has four winners from five horses including two turf winners. Helen has the top last race speed and the last race replay suggests this distance is ideal as is the 12-1 value price we are getting.

Thursday’s result: Awesome Drive did not drive but instead stayed parked at the back of the field in a disappointing effort.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

Los Alamitos remains the mainstay of nighttime racing in Southern California. So, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Frank Lucarelli, a seven-time training champion at Emerald Downs and the track’s all-time leading conditioner in both wins and earnings, will have a pair of thoroughbreds at Los Alamitos on Friday night. Lucarelli was the leading trainer at the recently concluded 2020 meet with 42 victories just one year after setting the track’s single season record for most wins with 67. Lucarelli, who also maintains a string of horses in Northern California, has more than 1,800 wins in his career and more than $22 million in earnings. He will saddle a pair of Washington-bred runners at Los Alamitos with Chante in the first race and four-time winner Jupiter S. in the second.

“The outstanding horseman was also an excellent pitcher in college and has the only perfect game in Western Washington University history. He pitched two seasons at Western from 1977 to 1978, posting a 1.65 earned run average, while striking out 90 in 87 1/3 innings.

“After a brief minor-league career in the Northwest and California independent leagues, Lucarelli turned to horse racing, getting his trainer’s license in 1979. It has proven to be a perfect move as he’s finished in the top two in 18 of the last 20 seasons at Emerald Downs.

“Saturday’s eight-race program will include a pair of allowances, while the final set of quarter-horse stakes trials of the meet will take place on Sunday night to decide the 10 qualifiers to the 400-yard Grade 2 Southern California Derby. Derby winners expected to race include Governor’s Cup Derby winner Nomadic, Golden State Derby winner Circle City, 2019 Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Runforyourlife and Grade 1 stakes placed runner Cattail Cove. Three-time derby winner Tell Cartel will not be in these trials and is now being pointed to the $600,000 Champion of Champions on Dec. 12.

“As for the trials to the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity trials, a week after Zoomin For Spuds became only the third horse to qualify to the Champion of Champions five times, his half-sister Apollitical Patty enjoyed her own moment with the fastest qualifying time to the Two Million on Sunday night.

“Apollitical Patty won the 10th of 12 trials to the Two Million by two lengths in a 400-yard time of :19.646. The Two Million is California’s richest horse race of the year and will be on Sunday, Dec. 13. The race will also feature Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Apollitical Gold, Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Monopolist, and Grade 2 Oklahoma Futurity winner Aint She Tempting plus Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity runner-up Terrific Temper and Grade 1 All American Futurity finalist Flash Bak.”

Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick

FIFTH RACE: No. 8 Going Somewhere (9-2)

He is a big bodied well-bred gelding who improved immensely in his second career start despite a less than stellar journey against a long gone first-time starter. In that effort 35 nights ago, this runner got a bit rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking a tad slow and inward to lose some ground and some early racing momentum. Going Somewhere showed a nice turn of foot past the gap from there to get into contention prior to finishing in solid form for second despite racing with his head turned sideways in the late going. This is a wide-open affair and this entrant should improve in just his third career start.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 26.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 12th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.28 48.56 1:14.16 1:27.78 1:41.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 DQ–Papale 122 3 5 4–1 5–1½ 4–4 2–1 1–3¼ Prat 1.60
2 Govenor's Party 115 2 2 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 4–4 2–1 Pyfer 6.80
7 Cozy Bear 120 7 6 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 Rispoli 5.50
1 Paisano 120 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 4–1¼ T Baze 27.80
5 Today Matters 122 5 4 7 7 6–1 5–4 5–12¾ Pereira 1.40
6 Saguaro 120 6 7 5–½ 4–hd 5–hd 6–5 6–16¼ Van Dyke 27.30
4 Red Hot Cat 122 4 3 6–½ 6–½ 7 7 7 Gonzalez 21.40
2 GOVENOR'S PARTY 15.60 5.40 3.00
3 DQ–PAPALE 3.20 2.40
7 COZY BEAR 2.80
$1 EXACTA (2-3)  $21.40
$2 QUINELLA (2-3)  $18.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-1)  $42.55
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7)  $41.95

Winner–Govenor's Party Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Spring Moon, by Zensational. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Daniel Franko. Owner: Daniel Franko. Mutuel Pool $139,265 Exacta Pool $87,410 Quinella Pool $3,198 Superfecta Pool $35,856 Trifecta Pool $50,347. Scratched–none. DQ–#3 Papale–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.

PAPALE broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked the pace near the inside, came out and bumped GOVERNOR'S PARTY twice at the three-sixteenths pole, headed the leader at the eighth pole and drew clear. GOVENOR'S PARTY pressed the early leader from outside, chased that foe from between rivals and got bumped twice into the stretch, then continued willingly through the final furlong to secure second. COZY BEAR attended the pace three deep, chased the leader into the lane and was floated out at the three-sixteenths pole, then finished evenly through the late stages. PAISANO quickly took control from inside, showed the way with company to the outside, cleared rival at the quarter pole, headed with a furlong to go and weakened. TODAY MATTERS pulled early while between rivals, stayed off the rail and came four wide into the lane and never rallied. SAGUARO traveled four deep at the seven-eighths pole, chased from off the rail to the drive and weakened. RED HOT CAT stumbled and got bumped by inner rival, chased off the inside and tired. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED PAPALE FROM FIRST TO SECOND FOR SHIFTING OUT AND BUMPING GOVENOR'S PARTY AT THE TOP OF THE STRETCH, COSTING GOVENOR'S PARTY A CHANCE A BETTER PLACING.

SECOND RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 47.31 1:11.74 1:36.10 1:42.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
9 One Fast Bro 122 9 7 5–½ 5–1 5–2 3–½ 1–1¼ Pereira 3.00
8 Secret Club 122 8 8 7–1½ 7–½ 7–1 5–1 2–nk Van Dyke 16.90
6 Burnin Turf 124 6 5 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 3–1 Cedillo 5.70
5 Cool Your Jets 124 5 6 8–8 8–8 8 6–2 4–½ Hernandez 3.20
2 Mamba Cool 122 2 2 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 5–nk Rispoli 3.40
3 N. K. Rocket Man 124 3 4 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–1 6–3¼ T Baze 8.50
7 Squared Straight 122 7 1 6–½ 6–½ 6–hd 7–½ 7–1¼ Prat 9.80
4 Question Authority 122 4 3 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 104.10
1 Duchesne 122 1 9 9 9 dnf Rosario 13.50
9 ONE FAST BRO 8.00 4.60 3.40
8 SECRET CLUB 14.40 10.20
6 BURNIN TURF 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)  $75.00
$1 EXACTA (9-8)  $66.60
$2 QUINELLA (8-9)  $75.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-5)  $186.94
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6)  $227.75

Winner–One Fast Bro B.g.3 by Coil out of Awesome Broad, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Ruis Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,072 Daily Double Pool $42,923 Exacta Pool $121,170 Quinella Pool $5,108 Superfecta Pool $43,405 Trifecta Pool $73,595. Scratched–none.

ONE FAST BRO tracked the leader in the two path, four wide in upper stretch, drifted in a bit then closed outside the leader, took a short lead at the sixteenth pole and edged away. SECRET CLUB tucked inside early, angled out in upper stretch, rallied and got up for second. BURNIN TURF crowded between soon after the start, stalked outside the leader, applied pressure leaving the backstretch, took over with a furlong to go, lost command near the sixteenth pole and was edged for second. COOL YOUR JETS in tight between rivals early then settled inside before moving out a path, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and finished willingly. MAMBA COOL chased from inside, angled out at the top of the lane, lacked room in the stretch and kept on. N. K. ROCKET MAN pulled early while going to the lead, set the pace from inside, responded when challenged around the far turn, fought back from inside then weakened late. SQUARED STRAIGHT traveled three wide on the first turn, entered the stretch two wide, lacked room at the three-sixteenths pole and lacked further response. QUESTION AUTHORITY stalked three wide to the lane and had little left for the drive. DUCHESNE trailed the field early, eased around the far turn, pulled up near the eighth pole and walked off.

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.30 45.01 1:10.43 1:16.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Secret Courier 118 5 2 2–2 2–2½ 2–2½ 1–2¼ Franco 2.60
2 Natural History 118 1 6 6 6 5–2 2–ns Espinoza 10.50
9 Lionite 120 6 4 5–10 5–6 4–1 3–¾ Rispoli 1.90
3 Cartellate 116 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 Gonzalez 25.10
5 Italiano 115 3 3 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–2½ Pyfer 7.50
7 Horse Greedy 118 4 5 3–½ 4–1 6 6 Hernandez 2.00
8 SECRET COURIER 7.20 4.60 3.00
2 NATURAL HISTORY 7.80 3.40
9 LIONITE 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8)  $52.60
$1 EXACTA (8-2)  $32.20
$2 QUINELLA (2-8)  $40.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-9-3)  $60.54
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-9)  $43.60

Winner–Secret Courier B.g.4 by Paynter out of Courier, by El Corredor. Bred by C. Kidder, N. Cole, L. Griggs & W. Betz (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $178,937 Daily Double Pool $20,131 Exacta Pool $87,902 Quinella Pool $3,929 Superfecta Pool $37,316 Trifecta Pool $56,100. Claimed–Secret Courier by Steve Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Julius, Leading Score, Royal Trump.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-8) paid $80.80. Pick Three Pool $56,421.

SECRET COURIER prompted the pace from outside, collared the leader at the eighth pole, cleared inside the furlong grounds and inched away. NATURAL HISTORY lacked early speed, whittled the gap around the turn from inside, rallied through the lane and got up for the place. LIONITE settled off the pace, went four wide through the turn, finished well but got outkicked for the place honors. CARTELLATE set the pace under pressure, carried a short lead into the lane, fought back to the eighth pole and yielded late. ITALIANO stalked the top pair in the two path to the stretch and never produced a bid. HORSE GREEDY bobbled leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival then between foes past the midway point on the turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.13 46.62 1:11.09 1:35.37 1:41.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Beguiled 120 1 4 4–½ 4–1 1–5 1–hd 1–½ Prat 5.00
4 Applecross 120 3 5 6–½ 7–½ 5–1 3–1 2–½ Rosario 1.70
3 Avenue de France 120 2 10 9–1 10 7–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ Van Dyke 10.50
10 Woke Up to Aces 120 8 1 1–2½ 1–8 2–1 2–1½ 4–nk T Baze 20.00
8 Go Big Blue Nation 120 7 7 8–½ 8–½ 10 6–½ 5–½ Pereira 83.00
7 Over Attracted 120 6 6 5–1½ 5–½ 6–1 5–½ 6–1¾ Ortiz, Jr. 8.00
11 Miss Addie Pray 120 9 8 7–½ 6–1 8–½ 10 7–1 Smith 23.10
6 Awesome Drive 120 5 9 10 9–1 9–1½ 9–hd 8–½ Rispoli 15.80
12 Freedom Lass 120 10 3 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 7–1 9–4¼ Cedillo 8.10
5 Dolce 120 4 2 2–1 2–½ 4–1 8–½ 10 Gutierrez 4.10
1 BEGUILED 12.00 5.00 3.60
4 APPLECROSS (IRE) 4.00 2.80
3 AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)  $75.20
$1 EXACTA (1-4)  $23.30
$2 QUINELLA (1-4)  $15.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-10)  $189.68
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)  $66.40

Winner–Beguiled B.f.3 by Orb out of Charming N Lovable, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $308,474 Daily Double Pool $25,451 Exacta Pool $170,182 Quinella Pool $6,809 Superfecta Pool $61,622 Trifecta Pool $97,848. Scratched–Lucia's Design, Reiwa, Resarcio.

50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-1) paid $81.75. Pick Three Pool $39,210.

BEGUILED unhurried in the early going, went inside a pair of rivals at the three-eighths pole, closed in on the leader around the far turn, took aim two wide entering the stretch, collared rival and put a head in front at the eighth pole, cleared that rival and held well in the closing moments. APPLECROSS (IRE) settled off the pace from inside, saved ground into the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole and finished gamely. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) pulled early, raced off the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch, steered out with a furlong to go and was gaining late. WOKE UP TO ACES away quickly from the start, went to the front and opened up a large lead early, held a diminishing lead through the far turn, led clear into the stretch, lost command at the eighth pole and weakened to a minor award. GO BIG BLUE NATION traveled off the pace, saved ground from inside, steadied briefly off heels late, angled to the inside and finished willingly. OVER ATTRACTED settled off the pace, angled four wide leaving the second turn and failed to rally. MISS ADDIE PRAY stalked off the rail, came five wide into the lane and proved no menace. AWESOME DRIVE trailed the field early, went outside a pair on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and failed to rally. FREEDOM LASS chased in the two path then moved out three wide, stayed in that path to the stretch and never responded to urging. DOLCE stalked from the two path into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.74 47.00 1:12.78 1:25.54 1:38.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Street Behavior 122 8 1 4–2 4–2 2–1½ 2–4 1–nk Hernandez 1.30
2 Most Sandisfactory 122 2 3 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–8¼ T Baze 2.10
7 Master Recovery 122 7 7 6–6 5–½ 3–2 3–4 3–4½ Franco 24.80
1 Mongol Altai 122 1 5 5–1½ 6–6 6–2½ 4–3 4–3¾ Gutierrez 26.90
6 Derby War 122 6 9 9 8–2½ 8–4½ 6–½ 5–¾ Flores 94.70
5 Malibu Prince 122 5 8 8–1½ 7–½ 7–hd 7–4 6–3¼ Gonzalez 8.50
3 Western Smoke 122 3 2 2–1 2–1 4–1 5–1 7–4¼ Maldonado 4.70
4 Kenjilookslucky 122 4 6 7–½ 9 9 8–1 8–8¾ Valdivia, Jr. 16.90
9 River North 115 9 4 3–1 3–½ 5–hd 9 9 Pyfer 47.00
8 STREET BEHAVIOR 4.60 2.60 2.40
2 MOST SANDISFACTORY 3.00 2.40
7 MASTER RECOVERY 6.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)  $45.00
$1 EXACTA (8-2)  $5.10
$2 QUINELLA (2-8)  $6.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-1)  $19.04
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7)  $16.55

Winner–Street Behavior Grr.g.3 by Street Sense out of Exotic Behavior, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Linda Madsen (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Mojallali Stables, Inc. and Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $233,393 Daily Double Pool $23,541 Exacta Pool $150,369 Quinella Pool $5,219 Superfecta Pool $61,600 Trifecta Pool $97,481. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-8) paid $36.25. Pick Three Pool $56,285. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-8-1-8) 4 correct paid $226.80. Pick Four Pool $239,877. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-9-8-1-8) 5 correct paid $2,701.15. Pick Five Pool $549,443.

STREET BEHAVIOR stalked the pace near the rail, urged upon around the far turn and tipped out a path, chased the winner through the drive then dug in late and edged rival in the final moments. MOST SANDISFACTORY hustled to the front, dueled from inside then cleared rival past the nine-sixteenths pole, cut the corner into the stretch, responded to urging when challenged in the late stages but could not hold off the winner. MASTER RECOVERY bumped from the inside at the start, raced three to four wide on both turns and bested the rest. MONGOL ALTAI tracked the pace from inside, angled out on the second turn and kept on for a minor award. DERBY WAR bumped both sides leaving the gate, angled in on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch and summoned a mild rally. MALIBU PRINCE broke out and bumped rival at the start, raced near the back of the field off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. WESTERN SMOKE dueled for the lead early outside a rival, could not keep pace near the nine-sixteenths pole and chased the winner to the far turn, lost ground around that bend and faded through the drive. KENJILOOKSLUCKY raced well of the pace, came four wide into the stretch and made no impact. RIVER NORTH forwardly placed behind the to pair, dropped back on the second turn, exited that bend two wide and tired.

SIXTH RACE.

1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Red Carpet H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.91 49.06 1:14.71 1:40.08 2:04.46 2:15.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Orglandes 120 4 6–½ 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 6–2 1–½ Ortiz, Jr. 1.10
5 Going to Vegas 118 5 2–3 2–5 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1 Gutierrez 15.70
10 Quick 118 10 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 6–2 5–hd 3–nk Rispoli 8.10
3 Colonial Creed 121 3 5–2 5–1 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–½ 4–1 Prat 9.40
8 Blame Debbie 120 8 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd 4–1 5–½ Franco 5.40
7 Aunt Lubie 117 7 1–2 1–5 1–3 1–1 2–1 6–1¼ Espinoza 48.90
1 California Kook 119 1 8–2 8–1½ 8–1 8–1½ 7–½ 7–ns Rosario 4.70
2 Never Be Enough 122 2 7–½ 6–hd 7–1 7–hd 8–2½ 8–4½ Pereira 12.00
9 Hollywood Girl 117 9 10 9–hd 9–1 9–½ 10 9–¾ Smith 50.60
6 Woodfin 120 6 9–hd 10 10 10 9–1 10 Valdivia, Jr. 81.50
4 ORGLANDES (FR) 4.20 3.40 2.80
5 GOING TO VEGAS 11.80 6.20
10 QUICK (GB) 5.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)  $14.60
$1 EXACTA (4-5)  $21.60
$2 QUINELLA (4-5)  $38.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-10-3)  $70.52
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-10)  $70.45

Winner–Orglandes (FR) B.f.4 by Le Havre (IRE) out of Influence (FR), by Dansili (GB). Bred by S.A. Franklin Finance & Elisabeth Vidal (FR). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables. Mutuel Pool $457,999 Daily Double Pool $29,968 Exacta Pool $210,023 Quinella Pool $7,377 Superfecta Pool $98,259 Trifecta Pool $145,780. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $24.05. Pick Three Pool $57,719.

ORGLANDES (FR) broke in and bumped rival, traveled near the back of the field then moved up to mid-pack on the backstretch, raced two wide into the stretch, came out and bumped rival at the sixteenth pole, then surged outside the runner-up to prove best. GOING TO VEGAS stalked outside the early leader, closed in around the final turn, took the lead in upper stretch but was reeled in by the winner. QUICK (GB) raced mid-pack early while a bit off the rail then outside a rival, angled out into the stretch, got bumped at the sixteenth pole and finished willingly for the show honors. COLONIAL CREED bumped leaving the gate, in range from inside, tipped out at the top of the lane, put to right-handed urging but lacked the needed late punch. BLAME DEBBIE broke out and bumped rival, stalked the pacesetter from inside the raced outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide then four wide in upper stretch, knocked into rival at the sixteenth pole and could not regain momentum. AUNT LUBIE sped clear early, held a short lead into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and weakened late. CALIFORNIA KOOK lacked room through the first turn, settled off the pace near the rail, lacked room near the quarter pole, angled out into the drive and lacked a rally. NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) checked early on the first turn then angled out around a rival, settled outside a foe, angled out into the stretch and failed to produced a bid. HOLLYWOOD GIRL bumped leaving the gate, race far off the pace, traveled outside a rival then came three wide into the lane and never made an impact. WOODFIN angled in early, saved ground to the stretch and was always outrun. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH ORGALANDES CAME OUT AND BUMPED BLAME DEBBIE INTO QUICK NEAR THE SIXTEENTH POLE, IT DID NOT COST EITHER HORSE A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.

SEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.15 45.40 58.22 1:11.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Gangly 120 9 3 7–2 5–2 3–½ 1–¾ Maldonado 13.10
6 Smileforme 122 6 10 10 9–1 5–hd 2–½ Prat 16.60
10 Octopus 122 10 4 3–3 2–1½ 1–½ 3–3 Cedillo 0.90
1 Satchel de Ritches 122 1 7 4–½ 4–1 4–2 4–¾ Hernandez 10.20
3 Uncaptured Hero 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 5–½ Franco 12.70
7 Big Barrel 124 7 5 5–½ 6–2 6–2 6–3½ T Baze 40.50
2 Leatherneck 122 2 9 8–½ 7–1½ 7–½ 7–4¾ Flores 47.10
8 Call You Tomorrow 124 8 6 6–hd 8–½ 9–2½ 8–3¼ Gonzalez 3.90
5 Dorita's Lemon 121 5 8 9–3 10 10 9–4½ Pereira 20.90
4 Street Image 122 4 2 2–hd 3–2 8–2 10 Rispoli 10.70
9 GANGLY 28.20 12.20 5.40
6 SMILEFORME 17.00 7.80
10 OCTOPUS 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)  $124.80
$1 EXACTA (9-6)  $203.50
$2 QUINELLA (6-9)  $231.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-10-1)  $334.31
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-10)  $292.95

Winner–Gangly B.c.3 by Khozan out of Starship Crystal, by Congrats. Bred by Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Coffman, John Eric, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David, Susi, Jess and Underhill, Peter G. Mutuel Pool $338,678 Daily Double Pool $34,372 Exacta Pool $227,695 Quinella Pool $6,734 Superfecta Pool $121,977 Trifecta Pool $179,290. Claimed–Octopus by Alydom Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-9) paid $37.25. Pick Three Pool $49,295.

GANGLY came in and steadied early, settled outside a trio of rivals, raced five wide into the turn, angled in some then moved back out leaving the bend, closed fast and reeled in the leader and inched away. SMILEFORME bumped with outside rival at the start, unhurried trailing the field early on, angled out into the stretch, summoned a late rally and earned the place. OCTOPUS up close to the pace while outside a pair of rivals, bid alongside the leader at the quarter pole, led in upper stretch, could not hold off the winner and lost the place. SATCHEL DE RITCHES tracked the pacesetter from inside, angled four wide and finished evenly through the final furlong. UNCAPTURED HERO set the pace and angled to the inside, fought back to the eighth pole and weakened. BIG BARREL bumped leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival, raced two wide then three wide in upper stretch and lacked a response when needed. LEATHERNECK checked between rivals early, saved ground into the lane and never threatened. CALL YOU TOMORROW chased three deep early, three to four wide into the stretch and weakened. DORITA'S LEMON chased off the rail then outside a rival, went four to five wide into the lane and was always outrun. STREET IMAGE showed early speed outside the leader, chased two wide into the drive and tired.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.00 46.81 1:11.01 1:23.02 1:34.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Gregdar 120 3 4 3–1 3–hd 2–1½ 1–2 1–2 Rispoli 6.50
2 Bench Judge 122 1 9 9–4 9–3 9–2 4–½ 2–1¼ Rosario 2.20
10 Hoop Dream 122 9 3 4–hd 5–1 4–1 3–1 3–2¼ Hernandez 9.50
5 Armour Plate 122 4 1 7–hd 8–2 7–hd 5–1 4–¾ Prat 5.00
9 Invictatatus 124 8 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–hd 5–nk Cedillo 7.80
7 Turn the Switch 122 6 5 8–1 6–hd 6–½ 7–3 6–1¼ Ortiz, Jr. 4.80
8 Palace Prince 122 7 6 6–1½ 7–½ 8–½ 6–hd 7–1¾ Pereira 49.00
3 Go Time 120 2 11 11 10–½ 10–2 8–½ 8–1 Franco 21.00
11 Bud Knight 122 10 8 5–1 4–½ 5–hd 9–1 9–3½ Gonzalez 8.60
14 Railsplitter 122 11 7 2–½ 2–1 3–hd 10–4 10–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 49.90
6 Praise Loudly 113 5 10 10–½ 11 11 11 11 Pyfer 115.20
4 GREGDAR 15.00 5.40 4.60
2 BENCH JUDGE 4.40 3.60
10 HOOP DREAM 5.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)  $301.00
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $35.20
$2 QUINELLA (2-4)  $29.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-10-5)  $152.61
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-10-5-9)  $10,164.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-10)  $129.80

Winner–Gregdar Grr.c.3 by Graydar out of Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. Bred by Stephen J. McDonald (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Rio Del Sol Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $369,465 Daily Double Pool $103,828 Exacta Pool $228,195 Quinella Pool $10,169 Superfecta Pool $119,927 Super High Five Pool $122,286 Trifecta Pool $206,912. Scratched–Antithetical, Dreamer's Reality, Final Rose.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-4) paid $236.20. Pick Three Pool $185,785. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-4-9-4) 4 correct paid $482.90. Pick Four Pool $547,645. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-4-9-4) 5 correct paid $4,575.00. Pick Five Pool $623,433. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-1-8-4-9-4) 6 correct paid $248,187.20. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $167,633. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $5,937.30. Place Pick All Pool $23,340.

GREGDAR stalked the pace near the fence, angled outside the leader on the far turn, bid alongside at the three-sixteenths pole, cleared rival and inched away under urging. BENCH JUDGE pulled early, raced off the pace then swung out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped rival near the eight pole, drifted further in after, rallied and proved second best. HOOP DREAM stalked the leader in the two path, was in range at the top of the stretch but lacked needed late punch and got outfinished for the place. ARMOUR PLATE angled in early then back out on the first turn and raced between rivals into the backstretch, traveled two wide into the lane and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. INVICTATATUS sped clear to gain control, crossed over to the inside, inched away into the second turn then got pressured around the far turn, challenged at the three-sixteenths pole, lost control in upper stretch and gave way. TURN THE SWITCH raced mid-pack while off the rail, went three wide into the far turn then angled out and raced four to five wide into the lane, bumped by outside rival near the eighth pole and weakened. PALACE PRINCE angled to the rail entering the first turn, settled off the pace, saved ground to the lane and never rallied. GO TIME dropped back early, saved ground along the fence and never threatened. BUD KNIGHT chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. RAILSPLITTER up close early just behind the leader to the outside, lost ground around the far turn and weakened in the drive. PRAISE LOUDLY dropped back early, raced outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and was never a factor.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track102$43,755
Inter-TrackN/A$1,623,228
Out of StateN/A$7,760,559
TOTAL102 $9,427,542

Del Mar Entries for Friday, November 27.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; 50-cent Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 13th day of a 15-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Port Saint JoeJuan Hernandez122Doug F. O'Neill6-1
2Absolute UnitUmberto Rispoli122Peter Eurton5-1
3Bushido's WayEswan Flores122Alberto Amparan20-1
4ExplosiveFlavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella7-2
5KalonJoel Rosario119John W. Sadler4-1
6Hallowed GiftRicardo Gonzalez122John W. Sadler20-1
7Form A Square Victor Espinoza124John A. Shirreffs15-1
8EkinJose Valdivia, Jr.122Mike Puype6-1
9Yeng AgainAbel Cedillo122Richard Baltas5-2

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1AntitheticalTyler Baze120Steven Miyadi7-2
2Offshore AffairUmberto Rispoli122Carla Gaines5-1
3El HuerfanoIrad Ortiz, Jr.124Mark Glatt9-520,000
4Autisms WorldTiago Pereira120Isidro Tamayo12-1
5Bottle of SmokeFlavien Prat120O. J. Jauregui4-1
6Friday's At ShadyAbel Cedillo122Isidro Tamayo5-1
7It's FittingGeovanni Franco122James M. Cassidy8-1

THIRD RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1A Thousand DreamsJuan Hernandez120Vladimir Cerin6-1
2Listen to BlueGeovanni Franco122James M. Cassidy20-1
3ZuccheraJoel Rosario122Richard Baltas4-1
4Gallovie Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Richard Baltas3-1
5Buy Wave BuyTyler Baze124Alexis Barba10-1
6ViazarMike Smith124Patrick Gallagher9-5
7GoodtingscominpinkUmberto Rispoli122Vladimir Cerin4-1

FOURTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Cowboys DaughterTyler Baze122Thomas Ray Bell, II12-116,000
2Magnolia's HopeRicardo Gonzalez124Jonathan Wong7-216,000
3Sapphire SilkGeovanni Franco122Jorge Periban12-116,000
4Lady O'PradoJuan Hernandez122Robert B. Hess, Jr.5-116,000
5Lady On IceManuel Franco122Richard Baltas5-216,000
6ChollimaAbel Cedillo122Lorenzo Ruiz6-116,000
7Apache PassJessica Pyfer115Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-114,000
8Saving SophieJose Valdivia, Jr.124Ronald W. Ellis4-116,000

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1FocaccinaJoel Rosario120Michael W. McCarthy8-1
2LisetteDrayden Van Dyke120Patrick Gallagher20-1
3Carpe FortunaMario Gutierrez120Peter Eurton12-1
4GoldenFlavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella8-1
5Helen MarieTyler Baze120Jeff Bonde12-1
6Sweetest AngelMike Smith120George Papaprodromou5-1
7Ivy LeagueUmberto Rispoli120Richard E. Mandella5-2
8Miss Peaky BlinderIrad Ortiz, Jr.120Neil D. Drysdale3-1
9Full of LaughsAbel Cedillo120Michael W. McCarthy20-1
10NurturingManuel Franco120Michael W. McCarthy20-1
11AvisseJuan Hernandez120Doug F. O'Neill8-1

SIXTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tigre Di SlugoJoel Rosario124Mike Puype5-1
2AppreciatedTiago Pereira124Rafael Becerra6-1
3Jamming EddyFlavien Prat124Peter Miller5-2
4Royal TrumpEdwin Maldonado124Mark Glatt4-140,000
5Soldier BoyRicardo Gonzalez122John W. Sadler6-1
6Prodigal SonMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill10-1
7HeartfullofstarsTyler Baze122Edwin Alvarez5-1
8RayrayIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Mark Glatt8-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1North County GuyMario Gutierrez122Richard Baltas15-1
2Oscar Dominguez Irad Ortiz, Jr.124Richard Baltas15-1
3Red KingUmberto Rispoli124Philip D'Amato5-1
4Say the WordFlavien Prat126Philip D'Amato5-1
5ArklowJoel Rosario126Brad H. Cox5-2
6Gregorian Chant Ricardo Gonzalez122Philip D'Amato20-1
7AcclimateTyler Baze124Philip D'Amato12-1
8Laccario Manuel Franco126H. Graham Motion3-1
9Ward 'n JerryJose Valdivia, Jr.122Mike Puype20-1
10Proud Pedro Juan Hernandez122Leonard Powell20-1
11Marckie's WaterTiago Pereira124Peter Eurton30-1
12Another MysteryMike Smith122Michael W. McCarthy10-1
Also Eligible
13TartiniTyler Baze122Mark Glatt30-1
14Fivestar Lynch Abel Cedillo122Richard Baltas30-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Velvet QueenJoel Rosario122Richard Baltas8-5
2Tiz WonderfullyVictor Espinoza124James M. Cassidy10-1
3Scherzo Tiago Pereira120Manuel Badilla6-1
4Northern GraystarMario Gutierrez124Sandi Gann4-150,000
5Golden PrincipalMike Smith120Bob Baffert3-1
6PowerfulattractionRicardo Gonzalez120Peter Eurton10-1
7Miss Flawless Abel Cedillo122Doug F. O'Neill15-150,000
8Last First KissDrayden Van Dyke120Gary Mandella12-1

NINTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Keystone FieldJessica Pyfer117Richard E. Mandella3-1
2Leme At EmMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill8-1
3Paradise ForeverTiago Pereira122Ed Moger, Jr.30-1
4On Easy StreetDrayden Van Dyke124Patrick Gallagher5-2
5Uncle RayIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Mike Puype6-1
6Seven CharmsJoel Rosario122Michael W. McCarthy15-1
7InchUmberto Rispoli122Michael W. McCarthy6-1
8Frasard Juan Hernandez122Leonard Powell4-1
9JurorEswan Flores122Sal Gonzalez20-1
10OculusTyler Baze122Vann Belvoir30-1

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

