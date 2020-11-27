Horse racing newsletter: A look ahead to Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we head into the final weekend of racing at Del Mar.

I know this came out last week, but Santa Anita announced its stakes schedule for this coming year. It starts with a two-day weekend with an opening day (Dec. 26) of six stakes races. Other days to note include March 6 (Santa Anita Handicap and San Felipe Stakes), April 3 (Santa Anita Derby and Oaks) and May 31 (three Grade 1s).

Before we share the stakes schedule, the big question at Santa Anita is who is in charge? When Aidan Butler was moved to Florida to run East Coast operations of The Stronach Group, Tiffani Steer, TSG’s corporate communications person, told me an announcement on who is running Santa Anita on a day-to-day basis would be coming shortly. That was Oct. 22.

Craig Fravel, the chief executive of TSG racing, was said to be overseeing West Coast operations, which means Santa Anita and Golden Gate. But Fravel is more of a view-from-10,000-feet guy, not the person who sullies his hands with things such as the size of the program. When Golden Gate shut down with a coronavirus outbreak, Butler flew back from Florida to handle things, rather than Fravel being the front guy.

The early money on who was running Santa Anita was on Nate Newby, a senior vice president and assistant general manager, to be the day-to-day person. Who is the general manager? No one, Santa Anita didn’t have one. Huh? You can have an assistant general manger who reports to the general manager, who doesn’t exist?

And in the conversation is Amy Zimmerman, the other senior VP and executive producer. The problem with her resume is that her identity has almost exclusively been associated with the broadcast aspect of horse racing. She also runs XBTV.

None of this should be surprising to anyone as TSG has had one of the most confoundingly murky management structures around. It’s difficult to determine who works for whom. From where I sit, its not good for anyone, be it outside or inside the organization. Successful organizations are usually not built on the chaos theory and an unclear line of authority.

OK, I’m guessing you are bored with this inside discussion, so let’s look at the stakes schedule.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs

Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs

Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 Lady of Shamrock Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks, fillies 3yo, 1 ¼ mile on turf

Sunday, Dec. 27

Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

$75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes, 2yo, 1 mile on turf

Thursday, Dec. 31

$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes, 2yo, 1 mile on turf

Friday, Jan. 1

Grade 2 $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, Jan. 2

Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3yo 1 mile

Sunday, Jan. 3

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs

Saturday, Jan. 9

Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, Jan. 10

$75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs

Saturday, Jan. 16

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

$200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal-breds 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

$150,000 Sunshine Millions, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

$150,000 California Cup Sprint, Cal-bred 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Sunday, Jan. 17

Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf

Monday, Jan. 18

Grade 3 $100,000 Magahertz Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up 1 mile on turf

Saturday, Jan. 23

Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Sunday, Jan. 24

$70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, Jan. 30

Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles

Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcus Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Sunday, Jan. 31

$75,000 Baffle Stakes, 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, Feb. 6

Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile

Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs

Saturday, Feb. 13

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs

Sunday, Feb. 14

Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3yo, 6 furlongs on turf

Monday, Feb. 15

$75,000 Wishing Well Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, Feb. 20

Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, Feb. 21

$100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Saturday, Feb. 27

$100,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3yo, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, Feb. 28

$100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile

Saturday, March 6

Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles

Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos, 4 and up, 7 furlongs

Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 China Doll Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, March 7

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Saturday, March 13

Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile

Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Sunday, March 14

$100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, March 20

Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf

Sunday, March 21

$100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Saturday, March 27

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Sunday, March 28

$75,000 Santana Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile

Saturday, April 3

Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, 3yo, 1 1/8 miles

Grade 2 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-bred 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs

$150,000 Evening Jewel, Cal-bred fillies 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs

Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes, fillies and mares, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Sunday, April 4

Grade 3 $100,000 Los Flores Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs

Saturday, April 10

$75,000 Mizdirection Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, April 17

Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles

Sunday, April 18

Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles

Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs

Saturday, April 24

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles

$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

Sunday, April 25

$100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3yo, 1 mil eon turf

Saturday, May 1

Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 Angel’s Flight Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs

Saturday, May 8

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf

Sunday, May 9

$100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

Saturday, May 15

Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs

Sunday, May 16

Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs

Saturday, May 22

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Sunday, May 23

$100,000 Cinema Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Saturday, May 29

Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs

Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ miles on turf

Sunday, May 30

Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks, filies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles

Monday, May 31

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles

Grade 1 Shoemaker Stakes, 3 and up 1 mile on turf

Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf

Saturday, June 5

Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Sunday, June 6

$75,000 Desert Code Stakes, 3yo, 6 furlongs on turf

Saturday, June 12

$100,000 Thor’s Echo Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs

Sunday, June 13

Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes, 3yo 1 1/16 miles

$75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf

Saturday, June 19

$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf

$100,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf

$75,000 Siren Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf

Sunday, June 20

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

Grade 3 $100,000 American, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf

$75,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity, 2yo, 5 furlongs

$75,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante Fillies, fillies 2yo, 5 furlongs

Del Mar review

New York shipper Orglandes mad a sharp move between horses in mid-stretch (the second time around) to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Handicap for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. The winning margin was half-a-length in her third race in the U.S. after starting her career in France.

Orglandes paid $4.20, $3.40 and $2.80. Going to Vegas was second and Quick finished third.

Jose Hernandez (assistant to trainer Chad Brown): “I wasn’t really worried [about the inquiry]. There was a little bump but nothing serious. Chad talked to the jockey in the morning. He said just to break and play off of it. It’s a mile and three-eighth, a long race, so the jockey can do what he feels. The pace was good and he was in a really good position and then made a strong finish.”

Irad Ortiz, Jr. (winning jockey): “I had no special instructions. Just ride her. I liked where I was throughout the race. We thought this would be a better distance for her. The last time (a win in an allowance at Belmont Park) it was too short for her (1 1/8 miles). She got ‘racy’ on me. But this distance is much better for her. She did well with it.”

Del Mar preview

Friday’s card goes back to a 12:30 p.m. start for its nine-race card. Given it’s a turf festival weekend, five of the races are on the grass including the feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup for horses going 1 ½ miles. The favorite is Arklow, a shipper at 5-2, for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario. He has won seven-of-30 lifetime races with seven seconds. Last out, he was sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. And the race before that, he won the Grade 3 Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs.

The second favorite, at 3-1, is Laccario for Graham Motion and Manny Franco. This will be his second race in the U.S. after eight races in Germany. Last out, he finished second in a Grade 1 at Belmont. He has won four-of-nine lifetime with three seconds and a third. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 7, 7, 8, 11, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 8, 10.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 4 Say the Word (5-1)

I think one of the three Eastern invaders will win this mile and a half turf marathon, so let’s go with the best price of the three. Say the Word is an improving 5-year-old gelding that has found a home in marathon distances, evidenced by his Grade 1 win in the Northern Dancer last time out at Woodbine. He closes from far back, so let’s leave it up to turf rider extraordinaire Flavien Prat to time it right.

Thursday’s result: Burnin Turf broke a step slow and pulled some early, sat second down backstretch, engaged leader and put a head in front in mid-stretch, then was no match for the winner through final 70 yards and was nipped for second at the wire.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick

FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Helen Marie (12-1)

Helen Marie debuted here on dirt on Nov. 7 and brushed the gate at the start. Off slow she sat at the back of the pack before making a late move. After the finish line Helen cruised past the four horses that beat her. That race was six furlongs and Friday Helen moves to a mile on turf. Dam has four winners from five horses including two turf winners. Helen has the top last race speed and the last race replay suggests this distance is ideal as is the 12-1 value price we are getting.

Thursday’s result: Awesome Drive did not drive but instead stayed parked at the back of the field in a disappointing effort.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

Los Alamitos remains the mainstay of nighttime racing in Southern California. So, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Frank Lucarelli, a seven-time training champion at Emerald Downs and the track’s all-time leading conditioner in both wins and earnings, will have a pair of thoroughbreds at Los Alamitos on Friday night. Lucarelli was the leading trainer at the recently concluded 2020 meet with 42 victories just one year after setting the track’s single season record for most wins with 67. Lucarelli, who also maintains a string of horses in Northern California, has more than 1,800 wins in his career and more than $22 million in earnings. He will saddle a pair of Washington-bred runners at Los Alamitos with Chante in the first race and four-time winner Jupiter S. in the second.

“The outstanding horseman was also an excellent pitcher in college and has the only perfect game in Western Washington University history. He pitched two seasons at Western from 1977 to 1978, posting a 1.65 earned run average, while striking out 90 in 87 1/3 innings.

“After a brief minor-league career in the Northwest and California independent leagues, Lucarelli turned to horse racing, getting his trainer’s license in 1979. It has proven to be a perfect move as he’s finished in the top two in 18 of the last 20 seasons at Emerald Downs.

“Saturday’s eight-race program will include a pair of allowances, while the final set of quarter-horse stakes trials of the meet will take place on Sunday night to decide the 10 qualifiers to the 400-yard Grade 2 Southern California Derby. Derby winners expected to race include Governor’s Cup Derby winner Nomadic, Golden State Derby winner Circle City, 2019 Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Runforyourlife and Grade 1 stakes placed runner Cattail Cove. Three-time derby winner Tell Cartel will not be in these trials and is now being pointed to the $600,000 Champion of Champions on Dec. 12.

“As for the trials to the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity trials, a week after Zoomin For Spuds became only the third horse to qualify to the Champion of Champions five times, his half-sister Apollitical Patty enjoyed her own moment with the fastest qualifying time to the Two Million on Sunday night.

Advertisement

“Apollitical Patty won the 10th of 12 trials to the Two Million by two lengths in a 400-yard time of :19.646. The Two Million is California’s richest horse race of the year and will be on Sunday, Dec. 13. The race will also feature Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Apollitical Gold, Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Monopolist, and Grade 2 Oklahoma Futurity winner Aint She Tempting plus Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity runner-up Terrific Temper and Grade 1 All American Futurity finalist Flash Bak.”

Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick

FIFTH RACE: No. 8 Going Somewhere (9-2)

He is a big bodied well-bred gelding who improved immensely in his second career start despite a less than stellar journey against a long gone first-time starter. In that effort 35 nights ago, this runner got a bit rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking a tad slow and inward to lose some ground and some early racing momentum. Going Somewhere showed a nice turn of foot past the gap from there to get into contention prior to finishing in solid form for second despite racing with his head turned sideways in the late going. This is a wide-open affair and this entrant should improve in just his third career start.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.









Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.