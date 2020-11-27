Horse racing newsletter: A look ahead to Santa Anita
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we head into the final weekend of racing at Del Mar.
I know this came out last week, but Santa Anita announced its stakes schedule for this coming year. It starts with a two-day weekend with an opening day (Dec. 26) of six stakes races. Other days to note include March 6 (Santa Anita Handicap and San Felipe Stakes), April 3 (Santa Anita Derby and Oaks) and May 31 (three Grade 1s).
Off to the races
Before we share the stakes schedule, the big question at Santa Anita is who is in charge? When Aidan Butler was moved to Florida to run East Coast operations of The Stronach Group, Tiffani Steer, TSG’s corporate communications person, told me an announcement on who is running Santa Anita on a day-to-day basis would be coming shortly. That was Oct. 22.
Craig Fravel, the chief executive of TSG racing, was said to be overseeing West Coast operations, which means Santa Anita and Golden Gate. But Fravel is more of a view-from-10,000-feet guy, not the person who sullies his hands with things such as the size of the program. When Golden Gate shut down with a coronavirus outbreak, Butler flew back from Florida to handle things, rather than Fravel being the front guy.
The early money on who was running Santa Anita was on Nate Newby, a senior vice president and assistant general manager, to be the day-to-day person. Who is the general manager? No one, Santa Anita didn’t have one. Huh? You can have an assistant general manger who reports to the general manager, who doesn’t exist?
And in the conversation is Amy Zimmerman, the other senior VP and executive producer. The problem with her resume is that her identity has almost exclusively been associated with the broadcast aspect of horse racing. She also runs XBTV.
None of this should be surprising to anyone as TSG has had one of the most confoundingly murky management structures around. It’s difficult to determine who works for whom. From where I sit, its not good for anyone, be it outside or inside the organization. Successful organizations are usually not built on the chaos theory and an unclear line of authority.
OK, I’m guessing you are bored with this inside discussion, so let’s look at the stakes schedule.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs
Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs
Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles
Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf
$75,000 Lady of Shamrock Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf
Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks, fillies 3yo, 1 ¼ mile on turf
Sunday, Dec. 27
Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf
$75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes, 2yo, 1 mile on turf
Thursday, Dec. 31
$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes, 2yo, 1 mile on turf
Friday, Jan. 1
Grade 2 $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf
Saturday, Jan. 2
Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf
Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3yo 1 mile
Sunday, Jan. 3
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs
Saturday, Jan. 9
Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles
Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf
Saturday, Jan. 10
$75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs
Saturday, Jan. 16
$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf
$200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal-breds 3yo, 1 1/16 miles
$200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf
$150,000 Sunshine Millions, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf
$150,000 California Cup Sprint, Cal-bred 4 and up, 6 furlongs
Sunday, Jan. 17
Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf
Monday, Jan. 18
Grade 3 $100,000 Magahertz Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up 1 mile on turf
Saturday, Jan. 23
Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs
Sunday, Jan. 24
$70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf
Saturday, Jan. 30
Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles
Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcus Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf
Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/16 miles
Sunday, Jan. 31
$75,000 Baffle Stakes, 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs on turf
Saturday, Feb. 6
Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile
Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf
Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs
Saturday, Feb. 13
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs
Sunday, Feb. 14
Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3yo, 6 furlongs on turf
Monday, Feb. 15
$75,000 Wishing Well Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf
Saturday, Feb. 20
Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf
Sunday, Feb. 21
$100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs
Saturday, Feb. 27
$100,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3yo, 1 mile on turf
Sunday, Feb. 28
$100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile
Saturday, March 6
Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles
Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos, 4 and up, 7 furlongs
Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/16 miles
Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf
$75,000 China Doll Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf
Sunday, March 7
Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles
Saturday, March 13
Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile
Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf
Sunday, March 14
$100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf
Saturday, March 20
Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf
Sunday, March 21
$100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf
Saturday, March 27
Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf
Sunday, March 28
$75,000 Santana Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile
Saturday, April 3
Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, 3yo, 1 1/8 miles
Grade 2 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles
$150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-bred 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs
$150,000 Evening Jewel, Cal-bred fillies 3yo, 6 ½ furlongs
Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes, fillies and mares, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf
Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf
Sunday, April 4
Grade 3 $100,000 Los Flores Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs
Saturday, April 10
$75,000 Mizdirection Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf
Saturday, April 17
Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles
Sunday, April 18
Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles
Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs
Saturday, April 24
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles
$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf
Sunday, April 25
$100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3yo, 1 mil eon turf
Saturday, May 1
Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 mile on turf
$75,000 Angel’s Flight Stakes, fillies 3yo, 7 furlongs
Saturday, May 8
Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf
Sunday, May 9
$100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf
Saturday, May 15
Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3yo, 7 furlongs
Sunday, May 16
Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs
Saturday, May 22
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles
Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf
Sunday, May 23
$100,000 Cinema Stakes, 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf
Saturday, May 29
Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs
Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf
Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ miles on turf
Sunday, May 30
Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks, filies 3yo, 1 1/16 miles
Monday, May 31
Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles
Grade 1 Shoemaker Stakes, 3 and up 1 mile on turf
Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf
Saturday, June 5
Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf
Sunday, June 6
$75,000 Desert Code Stakes, 3yo, 6 furlongs on turf
Saturday, June 12
$100,000 Thor’s Echo Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs
Sunday, June 13
Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes, 3yo 1 1/16 miles
$75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf
Saturday, June 19
$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3yo, 1 1/8 miles on turf
$100,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles
Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf
$75,000 Siren Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf
Sunday, June 20
Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf
Grade 3 $100,000 American, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf
$75,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity, 2yo, 5 furlongs
$75,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante Fillies, fillies 2yo, 5 furlongs
Del Mar review
New York shipper Orglandes mad a sharp move between horses in mid-stretch (the second time around) to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Handicap for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. The winning margin was half-a-length in her third race in the U.S. after starting her career in France.
Orglandes paid $4.20, $3.40 and $2.80. Going to Vegas was second and Quick finished third.
Jose Hernandez (assistant to trainer Chad Brown): “I wasn’t really worried [about the inquiry]. There was a little bump but nothing serious. Chad talked to the jockey in the morning. He said just to break and play off of it. It’s a mile and three-eighth, a long race, so the jockey can do what he feels. The pace was good and he was in a really good position and then made a strong finish.”
Irad Ortiz, Jr. (winning jockey): “I had no special instructions. Just ride her. I liked where I was throughout the race. We thought this would be a better distance for her. The last time (a win in an allowance at Belmont Park) it was too short for her (1 1/8 miles). She got ‘racy’ on me. But this distance is much better for her. She did well with it.”
Del Mar preview
Friday’s card goes back to a 12:30 p.m. start for its nine-race card. Given it’s a turf festival weekend, five of the races are on the grass including the feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup for horses going 1 ½ miles. The favorite is Arklow, a shipper at 5-2, for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario. He has won seven-of-30 lifetime races with seven seconds. Last out, he was sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. And the race before that, he won the Grade 3 Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs.
The second favorite, at 3-1, is Laccario for Graham Motion and Manny Franco. This will be his second race in the U.S. after eight races in Germany. Last out, he finished second in a Grade 1 at Belmont. He has won four-of-nine lifetime with three seconds and a third. Post is around 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 7, 7, 8, 11, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 8, 10.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 4 Say the Word (5-1)
I think one of the three Eastern invaders will win this mile and a half turf marathon, so let’s go with the best price of the three. Say the Word is an improving 5-year-old gelding that has found a home in marathon distances, evidenced by his Grade 1 win in the Northern Dancer last time out at Woodbine. He closes from far back, so let’s leave it up to turf rider extraordinaire Flavien Prat to time it right.
Thursday’s result: Burnin Turf broke a step slow and pulled some early, sat second down backstretch, engaged leader and put a head in front in mid-stretch, then was no match for the winner through final 70 yards and was nipped for second at the wire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick
FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Helen Marie (12-1)
Helen Marie debuted here on dirt on Nov. 7 and brushed the gate at the start. Off slow she sat at the back of the pack before making a late move. After the finish line Helen cruised past the four horses that beat her. That race was six furlongs and Friday Helen moves to a mile on turf. Dam has four winners from five horses including two turf winners. Helen has the top last race speed and the last race replay suggests this distance is ideal as is the 12-1 value price we are getting.
Thursday’s result: Awesome Drive did not drive but instead stayed parked at the back of the field in a disappointing effort.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos weekend preview
Los Alamitos remains the mainstay of nighttime racing in Southern California. So, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Frank Lucarelli, a seven-time training champion at Emerald Downs and the track’s all-time leading conditioner in both wins and earnings, will have a pair of thoroughbreds at Los Alamitos on Friday night. Lucarelli was the leading trainer at the recently concluded 2020 meet with 42 victories just one year after setting the track’s single season record for most wins with 67. Lucarelli, who also maintains a string of horses in Northern California, has more than 1,800 wins in his career and more than $22 million in earnings. He will saddle a pair of Washington-bred runners at Los Alamitos with Chante in the first race and four-time winner Jupiter S. in the second.
“The outstanding horseman was also an excellent pitcher in college and has the only perfect game in Western Washington University history. He pitched two seasons at Western from 1977 to 1978, posting a 1.65 earned run average, while striking out 90 in 87 1/3 innings.
“After a brief minor-league career in the Northwest and California independent leagues, Lucarelli turned to horse racing, getting his trainer’s license in 1979. It has proven to be a perfect move as he’s finished in the top two in 18 of the last 20 seasons at Emerald Downs.
“Saturday’s eight-race program will include a pair of allowances, while the final set of quarter-horse stakes trials of the meet will take place on Sunday night to decide the 10 qualifiers to the 400-yard Grade 2 Southern California Derby. Derby winners expected to race include Governor’s Cup Derby winner Nomadic, Golden State Derby winner Circle City, 2019 Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Runforyourlife and Grade 1 stakes placed runner Cattail Cove. Three-time derby winner Tell Cartel will not be in these trials and is now being pointed to the $600,000 Champion of Champions on Dec. 12.
“As for the trials to the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity trials, a week after Zoomin For Spuds became only the third horse to qualify to the Champion of Champions five times, his half-sister Apollitical Patty enjoyed her own moment with the fastest qualifying time to the Two Million on Sunday night.
“Apollitical Patty won the 10th of 12 trials to the Two Million by two lengths in a 400-yard time of :19.646. The Two Million is California’s richest horse race of the year and will be on Sunday, Dec. 13. The race will also feature Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Apollitical Gold, Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Monopolist, and Grade 2 Oklahoma Futurity winner Aint She Tempting plus Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity runner-up Terrific Temper and Grade 1 All American Futurity finalist Flash Bak.”
Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick
FIFTH RACE: No. 8 Going Somewhere (9-2)
He is a big bodied well-bred gelding who improved immensely in his second career start despite a less than stellar journey against a long gone first-time starter. In that effort 35 nights ago, this runner got a bit rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking a tad slow and inward to lose some ground and some early racing momentum. Going Somewhere showed a nice turn of foot past the gap from there to get into contention prior to finishing in solid form for second despite racing with his head turned sideways in the late going. This is a wide-open affair and this entrant should improve in just his third career start.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 26.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 26.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.28 48.56 1:14.16 1:27.78 1:41.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|DQ–Papale
|122
|3
|5
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–4
|2–1
|1–3¼
|Prat
|1.60
|2
|Govenor's Party
|115
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|4–4
|2–1
|Pyfer
|6.80
|7
|Cozy Bear
|120
|7
|6
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|Rispoli
|5.50
|1
|Paisano
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–1¼
|T Baze
|27.80
|5
|Today Matters
|122
|5
|4
|7
|7
|6–1
|5–4
|5–12¾
|Pereira
|1.40
|6
|Saguaro
|120
|6
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–5
|6–16¼
|Van Dyke
|27.30
|4
|Red Hot Cat
|122
|4
|3
|6–½
|6–½
|7
|7
|7
|Gonzalez
|21.40
|2
|GOVENOR'S PARTY
|15.60
|5.40
|3.00
|3
|DQ–PAPALE
|3.20
|2.40
|7
|COZY BEAR
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$21.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$18.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-1)
|$42.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7)
|$41.95
Winner–Govenor's Party Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Spring Moon, by Zensational. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Daniel Franko. Owner: Daniel Franko. Mutuel Pool $139,265 Exacta Pool $87,410 Quinella Pool $3,198 Superfecta Pool $35,856 Trifecta Pool $50,347. Scratched–none. DQ–#3 Papale–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.
PAPALE broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked the pace near the inside, came out and bumped GOVERNOR'S PARTY twice at the three-sixteenths pole, headed the leader at the eighth pole and drew clear. GOVENOR'S PARTY pressed the early leader from outside, chased that foe from between rivals and got bumped twice into the stretch, then continued willingly through the final furlong to secure second. COZY BEAR attended the pace three deep, chased the leader into the lane and was floated out at the three-sixteenths pole, then finished evenly through the late stages. PAISANO quickly took control from inside, showed the way with company to the outside, cleared rival at the quarter pole, headed with a furlong to go and weakened. TODAY MATTERS pulled early while between rivals, stayed off the rail and came four wide into the lane and never rallied. SAGUARO traveled four deep at the seven-eighths pole, chased from off the rail to the drive and weakened. RED HOT CAT stumbled and got bumped by inner rival, chased off the inside and tired. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED PAPALE FROM FIRST TO SECOND FOR SHIFTING OUT AND BUMPING GOVENOR'S PARTY AT THE TOP OF THE STRETCH, COSTING GOVENOR'S PARTY A CHANCE A BETTER PLACING.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 47.31 1:11.74 1:36.10 1:42.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|One Fast Bro
|122
|9
|7
|5–½
|5–1
|5–2
|3–½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|3.00
|8
|Secret Club
|122
|8
|8
|7–1½
|7–½
|7–1
|5–1
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|16.90
|6
|Burnin Turf
|124
|6
|5
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|3–1
|Cedillo
|5.70
|5
|Cool Your Jets
|124
|5
|6
|8–8
|8–8
|8
|6–2
|4–½
|Hernandez
|3.20
|2
|Mamba Cool
|122
|2
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1½
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|3.40
|3
|N. K. Rocket Man
|124
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|6–3¼
|T Baze
|8.50
|7
|Squared Straight
|122
|7
|1
|6–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–½
|7–1¼
|Prat
|9.80
|4
|Question Authority
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|8
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|104.10
|1
|Duchesne
|122
|1
|9
|9
|9
|dnf
|Rosario
|13.50
|9
|ONE FAST BRO
|8.00
|4.60
|3.40
|8
|SECRET CLUB
|14.40
|10.20
|6
|BURNIN TURF
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$75.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$66.60
|$2 QUINELLA (8-9)
|$75.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-5)
|$186.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6)
|$227.75
Winner–One Fast Bro B.g.3 by Coil out of Awesome Broad, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Ruis Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,072 Daily Double Pool $42,923 Exacta Pool $121,170 Quinella Pool $5,108 Superfecta Pool $43,405 Trifecta Pool $73,595. Scratched–none.
ONE FAST BRO tracked the leader in the two path, four wide in upper stretch, drifted in a bit then closed outside the leader, took a short lead at the sixteenth pole and edged away. SECRET CLUB tucked inside early, angled out in upper stretch, rallied and got up for second. BURNIN TURF crowded between soon after the start, stalked outside the leader, applied pressure leaving the backstretch, took over with a furlong to go, lost command near the sixteenth pole and was edged for second. COOL YOUR JETS in tight between rivals early then settled inside before moving out a path, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and finished willingly. MAMBA COOL chased from inside, angled out at the top of the lane, lacked room in the stretch and kept on. N. K. ROCKET MAN pulled early while going to the lead, set the pace from inside, responded when challenged around the far turn, fought back from inside then weakened late. SQUARED STRAIGHT traveled three wide on the first turn, entered the stretch two wide, lacked room at the three-sixteenths pole and lacked further response. QUESTION AUTHORITY stalked three wide to the lane and had little left for the drive. DUCHESNE trailed the field early, eased around the far turn, pulled up near the eighth pole and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.30 45.01 1:10.43 1:16.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Secret Courier
|118
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–2½
|1–2¼
|Franco
|2.60
|2
|Natural History
|118
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–2
|2–ns
|Espinoza
|10.50
|9
|Lionite
|120
|6
|4
|5–10
|5–6
|4–1
|3–¾
|Rispoli
|1.90
|3
|Cartellate
|116
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1
|Gonzalez
|25.10
|5
|Italiano
|115
|3
|3
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–2½
|Pyfer
|7.50
|7
|Horse Greedy
|118
|4
|5
|3–½
|4–1
|6
|6
|Hernandez
|2.00
|8
|SECRET COURIER
|7.20
|4.60
|3.00
|2
|NATURAL HISTORY
|7.80
|3.40
|9
|LIONITE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8)
|$52.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$32.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$40.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-9-3)
|$60.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-9)
|$43.60
Winner–Secret Courier B.g.4 by Paynter out of Courier, by El Corredor. Bred by C. Kidder, N. Cole, L. Griggs & W. Betz (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $178,937 Daily Double Pool $20,131 Exacta Pool $87,902 Quinella Pool $3,929 Superfecta Pool $37,316 Trifecta Pool $56,100. Claimed–Secret Courier by Steve Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Julius, Leading Score, Royal Trump.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-8) paid $80.80. Pick Three Pool $56,421.
SECRET COURIER prompted the pace from outside, collared the leader at the eighth pole, cleared inside the furlong grounds and inched away. NATURAL HISTORY lacked early speed, whittled the gap around the turn from inside, rallied through the lane and got up for the place. LIONITE settled off the pace, went four wide through the turn, finished well but got outkicked for the place honors. CARTELLATE set the pace under pressure, carried a short lead into the lane, fought back to the eighth pole and yielded late. ITALIANO stalked the top pair in the two path to the stretch and never produced a bid. HORSE GREEDY bobbled leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival then between foes past the midway point on the turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.13 46.62 1:11.09 1:35.37 1:41.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Beguiled
|120
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–1
|1–5
|1–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|5.00
|4
|Applecross
|120
|3
|5
|6–½
|7–½
|5–1
|3–1
|2–½
|Rosario
|1.70
|3
|Avenue de France
|120
|2
|10
|9–1
|10
|7–½
|4–1½
|3–1½
|Van Dyke
|10.50
|10
|Woke Up to Aces
|120
|8
|1
|1–2½
|1–8
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–nk
|T Baze
|20.00
|8
|Go Big Blue Nation
|120
|7
|7
|8–½
|8–½
|10
|6–½
|5–½
|Pereira
|83.00
|7
|Over Attracted
|120
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–1
|5–½
|6–1¾
|Ortiz, Jr.
|8.00
|11
|Miss Addie Pray
|120
|9
|8
|7–½
|6–1
|8–½
|10
|7–1
|Smith
|23.10
|6
|Awesome Drive
|120
|5
|9
|10
|9–1
|9–1½
|9–hd
|8–½
|Rispoli
|15.80
|12
|Freedom Lass
|120
|10
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|7–1
|9–4¼
|Cedillo
|8.10
|5
|Dolce
|120
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|4–1
|8–½
|10
|Gutierrez
|4.10
|1
|BEGUILED
|12.00
|5.00
|3.60
|4
|APPLECROSS (IRE)
|4.00
|2.80
|3
|AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR)
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$75.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$23.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$15.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-10)
|$189.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$66.40
Winner–Beguiled B.f.3 by Orb out of Charming N Lovable, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $308,474 Daily Double Pool $25,451 Exacta Pool $170,182 Quinella Pool $6,809 Superfecta Pool $61,622 Trifecta Pool $97,848. Scratched–Lucia's Design, Reiwa, Resarcio.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-1) paid $81.75. Pick Three Pool $39,210.
BEGUILED unhurried in the early going, went inside a pair of rivals at the three-eighths pole, closed in on the leader around the far turn, took aim two wide entering the stretch, collared rival and put a head in front at the eighth pole, cleared that rival and held well in the closing moments. APPLECROSS (IRE) settled off the pace from inside, saved ground into the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole and finished gamely. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) pulled early, raced off the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch, steered out with a furlong to go and was gaining late. WOKE UP TO ACES away quickly from the start, went to the front and opened up a large lead early, held a diminishing lead through the far turn, led clear into the stretch, lost command at the eighth pole and weakened to a minor award. GO BIG BLUE NATION traveled off the pace, saved ground from inside, steadied briefly off heels late, angled to the inside and finished willingly. OVER ATTRACTED settled off the pace, angled four wide leaving the second turn and failed to rally. MISS ADDIE PRAY stalked off the rail, came five wide into the lane and proved no menace. AWESOME DRIVE trailed the field early, went outside a pair on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and failed to rally. FREEDOM LASS chased in the two path then moved out three wide, stayed in that path to the stretch and never responded to urging. DOLCE stalked from the two path into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.74 47.00 1:12.78 1:25.54 1:38.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Street Behavior
|122
|8
|1
|4–2
|4–2
|2–1½
|2–4
|1–nk
|Hernandez
|1.30
|2
|Most Sandisfactory
|122
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–8¼
|T Baze
|2.10
|7
|Master Recovery
|122
|7
|7
|6–6
|5–½
|3–2
|3–4
|3–4½
|Franco
|24.80
|1
|Mongol Altai
|122
|1
|5
|5–1½
|6–6
|6–2½
|4–3
|4–3¾
|Gutierrez
|26.90
|6
|Derby War
|122
|6
|9
|9
|8–2½
|8–4½
|6–½
|5–¾
|Flores
|94.70
|5
|Malibu Prince
|122
|5
|8
|8–1½
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–4
|6–3¼
|Gonzalez
|8.50
|3
|Western Smoke
|122
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1
|5–1
|7–4¼
|Maldonado
|4.70
|4
|Kenjilookslucky
|122
|4
|6
|7–½
|9
|9
|8–1
|8–8¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.90
|9
|River North
|115
|9
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|5–hd
|9
|9
|Pyfer
|47.00
|8
|STREET BEHAVIOR
|4.60
|2.60
|2.40
|2
|MOST SANDISFACTORY
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|MASTER RECOVERY
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$45.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$5.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-1)
|$19.04
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7)
|$16.55
Winner–Street Behavior Grr.g.3 by Street Sense out of Exotic Behavior, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Linda Madsen (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Mojallali Stables, Inc. and Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $233,393 Daily Double Pool $23,541 Exacta Pool $150,369 Quinella Pool $5,219 Superfecta Pool $61,600 Trifecta Pool $97,481. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-8) paid $36.25. Pick Three Pool $56,285. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-8-1-8) 4 correct paid $226.80. Pick Four Pool $239,877. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-9-8-1-8) 5 correct paid $2,701.15. Pick Five Pool $549,443.
STREET BEHAVIOR stalked the pace near the rail, urged upon around the far turn and tipped out a path, chased the winner through the drive then dug in late and edged rival in the final moments. MOST SANDISFACTORY hustled to the front, dueled from inside then cleared rival past the nine-sixteenths pole, cut the corner into the stretch, responded to urging when challenged in the late stages but could not hold off the winner. MASTER RECOVERY bumped from the inside at the start, raced three to four wide on both turns and bested the rest. MONGOL ALTAI tracked the pace from inside, angled out on the second turn and kept on for a minor award. DERBY WAR bumped both sides leaving the gate, angled in on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch and summoned a mild rally. MALIBU PRINCE broke out and bumped rival at the start, raced near the back of the field off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. WESTERN SMOKE dueled for the lead early outside a rival, could not keep pace near the nine-sixteenths pole and chased the winner to the far turn, lost ground around that bend and faded through the drive. KENJILOOKSLUCKY raced well of the pace, came four wide into the stretch and made no impact. RIVER NORTH forwardly placed behind the to pair, dropped back on the second turn, exited that bend two wide and tired.
SIXTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Red Carpet H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.91 49.06 1:14.71 1:40.08 2:04.46 2:15.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Orglandes
|120
|4
|6–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–2
|1–½
|Ortiz, Jr.
|1.10
|5
|Going to Vegas
|118
|5
|2–3
|2–5
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|15.70
|10
|Quick
|118
|10
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–2
|5–hd
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|8.10
|3
|Colonial Creed
|121
|3
|5–2
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–1
|Prat
|9.40
|8
|Blame Debbie
|120
|8
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|Franco
|5.40
|7
|Aunt Lubie
|117
|7
|1–2
|1–5
|1–3
|1–1
|2–1
|6–1¼
|Espinoza
|48.90
|1
|California Kook
|119
|1
|8–2
|8–1½
|8–1
|8–1½
|7–½
|7–ns
|Rosario
|4.70
|2
|Never Be Enough
|122
|2
|7–½
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–hd
|8–2½
|8–4½
|Pereira
|12.00
|9
|Hollywood Girl
|117
|9
|10
|9–hd
|9–1
|9–½
|10
|9–¾
|Smith
|50.60
|6
|Woodfin
|120
|6
|9–hd
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|10
|Valdivia, Jr.
|81.50
|4
|ORGLANDES (FR)
|4.20
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|GOING TO VEGAS
|11.80
|6.20
|10
|QUICK (GB)
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$21.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$38.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-10-3)
|$70.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-10)
|$70.45
Winner–Orglandes (FR) B.f.4 by Le Havre (IRE) out of Influence (FR), by Dansili (GB). Bred by S.A. Franklin Finance & Elisabeth Vidal (FR). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables. Mutuel Pool $457,999 Daily Double Pool $29,968 Exacta Pool $210,023 Quinella Pool $7,377 Superfecta Pool $98,259 Trifecta Pool $145,780. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $24.05. Pick Three Pool $57,719.
ORGLANDES (FR) broke in and bumped rival, traveled near the back of the field then moved up to mid-pack on the backstretch, raced two wide into the stretch, came out and bumped rival at the sixteenth pole, then surged outside the runner-up to prove best. GOING TO VEGAS stalked outside the early leader, closed in around the final turn, took the lead in upper stretch but was reeled in by the winner. QUICK (GB) raced mid-pack early while a bit off the rail then outside a rival, angled out into the stretch, got bumped at the sixteenth pole and finished willingly for the show honors. COLONIAL CREED bumped leaving the gate, in range from inside, tipped out at the top of the lane, put to right-handed urging but lacked the needed late punch. BLAME DEBBIE broke out and bumped rival, stalked the pacesetter from inside the raced outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide then four wide in upper stretch, knocked into rival at the sixteenth pole and could not regain momentum. AUNT LUBIE sped clear early, held a short lead into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and weakened late. CALIFORNIA KOOK lacked room through the first turn, settled off the pace near the rail, lacked room near the quarter pole, angled out into the drive and lacked a rally. NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) checked early on the first turn then angled out around a rival, settled outside a foe, angled out into the stretch and failed to produced a bid. HOLLYWOOD GIRL bumped leaving the gate, race far off the pace, traveled outside a rival then came three wide into the lane and never made an impact. WOODFIN angled in early, saved ground to the stretch and was always outrun. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH ORGALANDES CAME OUT AND BUMPED BLAME DEBBIE INTO QUICK NEAR THE SIXTEENTH POLE, IT DID NOT COST EITHER HORSE A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.15 45.40 58.22 1:11.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Gangly
|120
|9
|3
|7–2
|5–2
|3–½
|1–¾
|Maldonado
|13.10
|6
|Smileforme
|122
|6
|10
|10
|9–1
|5–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|16.60
|10
|Octopus
|122
|10
|4
|3–3
|2–1½
|1–½
|3–3
|Cedillo
|0.90
|1
|Satchel de Ritches
|122
|1
|7
|4–½
|4–1
|4–2
|4–¾
|Hernandez
|10.20
|3
|Uncaptured Hero
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–2
|5–½
|Franco
|12.70
|7
|Big Barrel
|124
|7
|5
|5–½
|6–2
|6–2
|6–3½
|T Baze
|40.50
|2
|Leatherneck
|122
|2
|9
|8–½
|7–1½
|7–½
|7–4¾
|Flores
|47.10
|8
|Call You Tomorrow
|124
|8
|6
|6–hd
|8–½
|9–2½
|8–3¼
|Gonzalez
|3.90
|5
|Dorita's Lemon
|121
|5
|8
|9–3
|10
|10
|9–4½
|Pereira
|20.90
|4
|Street Image
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|3–2
|8–2
|10
|Rispoli
|10.70
|9
|GANGLY
|28.20
|12.20
|5.40
|6
|SMILEFORME
|17.00
|7.80
|10
|OCTOPUS
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$124.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$203.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$231.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-10-1)
|$334.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-10)
|$292.95
Winner–Gangly B.c.3 by Khozan out of Starship Crystal, by Congrats. Bred by Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Coffman, John Eric, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David, Susi, Jess and Underhill, Peter G. Mutuel Pool $338,678 Daily Double Pool $34,372 Exacta Pool $227,695 Quinella Pool $6,734 Superfecta Pool $121,977 Trifecta Pool $179,290. Claimed–Octopus by Alydom Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-9) paid $37.25. Pick Three Pool $49,295.
GANGLY came in and steadied early, settled outside a trio of rivals, raced five wide into the turn, angled in some then moved back out leaving the bend, closed fast and reeled in the leader and inched away. SMILEFORME bumped with outside rival at the start, unhurried trailing the field early on, angled out into the stretch, summoned a late rally and earned the place. OCTOPUS up close to the pace while outside a pair of rivals, bid alongside the leader at the quarter pole, led in upper stretch, could not hold off the winner and lost the place. SATCHEL DE RITCHES tracked the pacesetter from inside, angled four wide and finished evenly through the final furlong. UNCAPTURED HERO set the pace and angled to the inside, fought back to the eighth pole and weakened. BIG BARREL bumped leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival, raced two wide then three wide in upper stretch and lacked a response when needed. LEATHERNECK checked between rivals early, saved ground into the lane and never threatened. CALL YOU TOMORROW chased three deep early, three to four wide into the stretch and weakened. DORITA'S LEMON chased off the rail then outside a rival, went four to five wide into the lane and was always outrun. STREET IMAGE showed early speed outside the leader, chased two wide into the drive and tired.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.00 46.81 1:11.01 1:23.02 1:34.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Gregdar
|120
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|Rispoli
|6.50
|2
|Bench Judge
|122
|1
|9
|9–4
|9–3
|9–2
|4–½
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|2.20
|10
|Hoop Dream
|122
|9
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|3–1
|3–2¼
|Hernandez
|9.50
|5
|Armour Plate
|122
|4
|1
|7–hd
|8–2
|7–hd
|5–1
|4–¾
|Prat
|5.00
|9
|Invictatatus
|124
|8
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|7.80
|7
|Turn the Switch
|122
|6
|5
|8–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|7–3
|6–1¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|4.80
|8
|Palace Prince
|122
|7
|6
|6–1½
|7–½
|8–½
|6–hd
|7–1¾
|Pereira
|49.00
|3
|Go Time
|120
|2
|11
|11
|10–½
|10–2
|8–½
|8–1
|Franco
|21.00
|11
|Bud Knight
|122
|10
|8
|5–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|9–1
|9–3½
|Gonzalez
|8.60
|14
|Railsplitter
|122
|11
|7
|2–½
|2–1
|3–hd
|10–4
|10–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|49.90
|6
|Praise Loudly
|113
|5
|10
|10–½
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Pyfer
|115.20
|4
|GREGDAR
|15.00
|5.40
|4.60
|2
|BENCH JUDGE
|4.40
|3.60
|10
|HOOP DREAM
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)
|$301.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$35.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$29.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-10-5)
|$152.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-10-5-9)
|$10,164.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-10)
|$129.80
Winner–Gregdar Grr.c.3 by Graydar out of Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. Bred by Stephen J. McDonald (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Rio Del Sol Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $369,465 Daily Double Pool $103,828 Exacta Pool $228,195 Quinella Pool $10,169 Superfecta Pool $119,927 Super High Five Pool $122,286 Trifecta Pool $206,912. Scratched–Antithetical, Dreamer's Reality, Final Rose.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-4) paid $236.20. Pick Three Pool $185,785. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-4-9-4) 4 correct paid $482.90. Pick Four Pool $547,645. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-4-9-4) 5 correct paid $4,575.00. Pick Five Pool $623,433. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-1-8-4-9-4) 6 correct paid $248,187.20. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $167,633. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $5,937.30. Place Pick All Pool $23,340.
GREGDAR stalked the pace near the fence, angled outside the leader on the far turn, bid alongside at the three-sixteenths pole, cleared rival and inched away under urging. BENCH JUDGE pulled early, raced off the pace then swung out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped rival near the eight pole, drifted further in after, rallied and proved second best. HOOP DREAM stalked the leader in the two path, was in range at the top of the stretch but lacked needed late punch and got outfinished for the place. ARMOUR PLATE angled in early then back out on the first turn and raced between rivals into the backstretch, traveled two wide into the lane and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. INVICTATATUS sped clear to gain control, crossed over to the inside, inched away into the second turn then got pressured around the far turn, challenged at the three-sixteenths pole, lost control in upper stretch and gave way. TURN THE SWITCH raced mid-pack while off the rail, went three wide into the far turn then angled out and raced four to five wide into the lane, bumped by outside rival near the eighth pole and weakened. PALACE PRINCE angled to the rail entering the first turn, settled off the pace, saved ground to the lane and never rallied. GO TIME dropped back early, saved ground along the fence and never threatened. BUD KNIGHT chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. RAILSPLITTER up close early just behind the leader to the outside, lost ground around the far turn and weakened in the drive. PRAISE LOUDLY dropped back early, raced outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and was never a factor.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|102
|$43,755
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,623,228
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,760,559
|TOTAL
|102
|$9,427,542
Del Mar Entries for Friday, November 27.
Del Mar Entries for Friday, November 27.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Port Saint Joe
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Absolute Unit
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|3
|Bushido's Way
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Alberto Amparan
|20-1
|4
|Explosive
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|5
|Kalon
|Joel Rosario
|119
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|6
|Hallowed Gift
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|7
|Form A Square
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|8
|Ekin
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|9
|Yeng Again
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Antithetical
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|2
|Offshore Affair
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|3
|El Huerfano
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|124
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|20,000
|4
|Autisms World
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Isidro Tamayo
|12-1
|5
|Bottle of Smoke
|Flavien Prat
|120
|O. J. Jauregui
|4-1
|6
|Friday's At Shady
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Isidro Tamayo
|5-1
|7
|It's Fitting
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|A Thousand Dreams
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|2
|Listen to Blue
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|3
|Zucchera
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Gallovie
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|5
|Buy Wave Buy
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Alexis Barba
|10-1
|6
|Viazar
|Mike Smith
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|9-5
|7
|Goodtingscominpink
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cowboys Daughter
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Magnolia's Hope
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|16,000
|3
|Sapphire Silk
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|16,000
|4
|Lady O'Prado
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|16,000
|5
|Lady On Ice
|Manuel Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Chollima
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Apache Pass
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|14,000
|8
|Saving Sophie
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|4-1
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Focaccina
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|2
|Lisette
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|3
|Carpe Fortuna
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|4
|Golden
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|5
|Helen Marie
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|6
|Sweetest Angel
|Mike Smith
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|7
|Ivy League
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|8
|Miss Peaky Blinder
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
|9
|Full of Laughs
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|10
|Nurturing
|Manuel Franco
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|11
|Avisse
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tigre Di Slugo
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|2
|Appreciated
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|3
|Jamming Eddy
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|4
|Royal Trump
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|Soldier Boy
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|Prodigal Son
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|7
|Heartfullofstars
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Edwin Alvarez
|5-1
|8
|Rayray
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|North County Guy
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|2
|Oscar Dominguez
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|124
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|3
|Red King
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|4
|Say the Word
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|Arklow
|Joel Rosario
|126
|Brad H. Cox
|5-2
|6
|Gregorian Chant
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|7
|Acclimate
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|8
|Laccario
|Manuel Franco
|126
|H. Graham Motion
|3-1
|9
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|10
|Proud Pedro
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|11
|Marckie's Water
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Peter Eurton
|30-1
|12
|Another Mystery
|Mike Smith
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Tartini
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|30-1
|14
|Fivestar Lynch
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|30-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Velvet Queen
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|2
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|3
|Scherzo
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Manuel Badilla
|6-1
|4
|Northern Graystar
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Sandi Gann
|4-1
|50,000
|5
|Golden Principal
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|6
|Powerfulattraction
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|7
|Miss Flawless
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|50,000
|8
|Last First Kiss
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Keystone Field
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|2
|Leme At Em
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|3
|Paradise Forever
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|30-1
|4
|On Easy Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|5
|Uncle Ray
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|6
|Seven Charms
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|7
|Inch
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|8
|Frasard
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|9
|Juror
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|10
|Oculus
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
