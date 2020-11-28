Horse racing newsletter: Ready for the Kentucky Derby?
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for a turf-filled, full-field day at Del Mar.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
If it’s Thanksgiving weekend, then there can only be one thing on everyone’s mind: next year’s Kentucky Derby winner. Of course, that is meant facetiously. Didn’t it seem like the Derby was run a couple months ago?
Anyway, this weekend marks the first Kentucky Derby Futures Pool. It ends on Sunday at 3 p.m. PST. The key word here is “pool,” meaning the final odds will be determined on Sunday afternoon. If you prefer likely better and fixed odds and more selections, you are much smarter to go through Las Vegas or overseas. But that’s not always as easy as betting through your ADW on your couch.
Contributor Ron Flatter is the expert on Derby futures, so we’ll leave the deep analysis to him. Instead, it seemed like a good time to see who are the favorites for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The odds are morning line and actual betting has changed them.
— Essential Quality (10-1, trainer Brad Cox). Winner of all three starts including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.
— Highly Motivated (15-1, Chad Brown). Winner of two of three including the Nyquist at Keeneland.
— Life Is Good (15-1, Bob Baffert). Won only start by 9 ½ lengths at Del Mar.
— Get Her Number (20-1, Peter Miller). Winner of two of three including the American Pharoah at Santa Anita.
— Hot Rod Charlie (20-1, Doug O’Neill). Second in BC Juvenile, won one of five starts.
— Jackie’s Warrior (20-1, Steve Asmussen). Won first four races but a disappointing fourth in BC Juvenile.
— Keepmeinmind (20-1, Robertino Diodoro). Still a maiden in three starts but third in BC Juvenile.
— Pickin’ Time (20-1, Kelly Breen). Won three of five including Grade 3 Nashua at Aqueduct.
— Savile Row (20-1, Baffert). Winner of only race by 1 ¼ at Del Mar.
There are other horses at 30-1 and 50-1 and, of course, the highly likely favorite to come out of the first pool “All other Three Year Olds” at 6-5.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Del Mar review
Friday’s feature was the Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup for horses going 1 ½ miles on, you guessed it, the turf. Arklow, a classy 6-year-old with top-notch jockey Joel Rosario ran a perfect race to win by a half-length. It looked easier than the margin. Arklow tracked through the second time around the track, made his move on the far turn and eased to a lead near the top of the stretch and won from there.
Arklow paid $5.80, $3.40 and $2.80. Laccario was second, and Say the Word finished third.
Blake Cox (assistant trainer and son of winning trainer Brad Cox): “It kind of worked out the way we had drawn it up. Joel [Rosario] was able to get a real good stalking position and then finish strong. What’s next will be up to Jerry Crawford and Donegal Racing, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pegasus World Cup Turf is on the radar. ”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “He broke well and we got a good spot. I stepped on the brakes a little bit because I was comfortable where we were. I saved ground with him, then moved up a little bit outside. I could tell we were going slow, so I felt OK being closer with him. He was running good. When we turned for home, I knew he was a fighter and I knew he’s be tough to beat. He finished strong. He’s a good horse.”
Del Mar preview
Saturday is a pretty good day of racing on Del Mar’s nine-race card with a 12:30 first post. There are three graded stakes all on the turf. Five of Saturday’s races are on the turf and there are three allowance races in addition to stakes. The field sizes are amazing.
The first stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Fluffy Socks is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for trainer Chad Brown and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. Fluffy Socks has won two of four races and finished second by a nose in a stakes at Belmont last out. The second favorite, at 5-1, is Bay Storm for Jonathan Thomas and Joel Rosario. She won her second start last out to break her maiden. She ships in from Belmont. Post is around 2:29 p.m.
The Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap is the second stakes of the day for horses going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Flavius is the 5-2 favorite for Brown and Ortiz. This lightly raced 5-year-old has won three of eight lifetime and is coming off a fifth in the Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland. He has never won a graded stakes. Anothertwistafate is the second choice at 4-1 for Peter Miller and Rosario. He won the Lonacres Mile last out at Emerald Downs after a 16-month layoff. Post is around 3:27 p.m.
The Grade 1 on Saturday’s card is the $300,000 Hollywood Derby, which moved over from Hollywood Park in 2014. It’s 1 1/8 miles for 3-year-olds. Decorated Invader is the 3-1 favorite for Christophe Clement and Rosario. He has won five of his nine lifetime races, but has a second and fifth in his last two starts. Smooth Like Strait is the second choice at 7-2 for Mike McCarthy and Umberto Rispoli. He has three of his four lifetime races and is coming off a win in the Twilight Derby at Santa Anita. It’s the last race of the day with a 4:25 p.m. post.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 11,8, 10, 7, 13, 11, 13, 10, 13.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 8 Abusive Gary (15-1)
Taking a shot in this Cal-bred allowance sprint with a horse returning from the Bay Area. Comes off a runner-up try against open allowance company for trainer Leobardo Rivera in a race where he broke sharply but was guzzled off the pace behind the leaders, then finished as well as possible to be second at a big price. He is a three-time winner, likes this track and is drawn well outside. Not sure it will be enough to beat the favorites but he should outrun his morning line price in here.
Friday’s results: Say the Word (6-1) lagged far back off a moderate pace in turf marathon, was given a lot to do turning for home, then flew late but couldn’t get to the other two logical Eastern invaders, who ran 1-2. He might develop into the top turf marathon runner on the West Coast if he stays here.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 10 U.S Danger (12-1)
U.S Danger from this far outside post will have to be sent early and that should be no problem for a horse who has gone gate to wire wins in the last two races for trainer Jonathan Wong. The first seven races for this horse were on dirt even though the dam has three turf winners from six starters. First time turf in early October from an outside post position saw a three-length win. Last out in late October saw a six-length win. Lightbulb moment for a horse who wanted turf all along? This trainer has won 31% when his horse won last out. We are getting a great 12-1 value price to start the day.
Friday’s result: Helen Marie broke slow again but this time had no late kick, no anything and finished far back.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:48 Aqueduct (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Shared Sense (3-2)
10:23 Laurel (3): $100,000 Primonetta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Alisio (2-1)
10:53 Laurel (4): $100,000 Concern Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Francatelli (7-5)
11:23 Laurel (5): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Reagan’s Edge (2-1)
11:44 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Central Park Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Never Surprised (5-2)
11:53 Laurel (6): $100,000 Frank Y. Whiteley Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Majestic Dunhill (7-2)
12:23 Laurel (7): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Awe Emma (3-1)
12:44 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sayyaaf (3-1)
12:53 Laurel (8): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Harpers First Ride (9-5)
1:13 Aqueduct (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Mutamakina 7-2)
1:57 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Simply Ravishing (1-1)
2:07 Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Delta Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (3-1)
2:29 Del Mar (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fluffy Socks (5-2)
2:56 Churchill (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Keepmeinvolved (6-5)
3:27 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Flavius (5-2)
4:25 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Decorated Invader (3-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 6 Eagles Royal Dynasty (6-1)
He will be in for a solid barn that can pop with a price. He’s a big-bodied runner who has a tendency to run in zigzag fashion, but he has shown the ability to post competitive numbers for this event with trouble plus track variant factored in. He had a much better than looked runner-up effort 22 nights ago against a well deserving winner Jess Good Corona and I love how strong of a run he put together after the gap. He followed with a quality finish and a promising gallop out — two factors that gives me confidence in pushing him at a nice price.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 27.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.72 44.96 56.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Yeng Again
|122
|9
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|2.00
|1
|Port Saint Joe
|122
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|2–ns
|Hernandez
|7.00
|5
|Kalon
|119
|5
|7
|8–2
|7–1
|5–1
|3–½
|Rosario
|7.90
|8
|Ekin
|122
|8
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|4–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.40
|2
|Absolute Unit
|122
|2
|3
|7–hd
|6–2
|4–1
|5–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.50
|4
|Explosive
|122
|4
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–4¼
|Prat
|3.00
|6
|Hallowed Gift
|122
|6
|8
|4–½
|4–1
|7–2½
|7–1¼
|Gonzalez
|28.90
|3
|Bushido's Way
|122
|3
|9
|9
|9
|8–3
|8–3½
|Flores
|78.20
|7
|Form A Square
|124
|7
|6
|6–1
|8–1
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|36.00
|9
|YENG AGAIN
|6.00
|3.80
|3.40
|1
|PORT SAINT JOE
|5.20
|3.40
|5
|KALON
|6.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$15.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-9)
|$20.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-8)
|$49.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5)
|$57.65
Winner–Yeng Again B.c.3 by Carpe Diem out of Aspen Light, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $166,685 Exacta Pool $86,283 Quinella Pool $4,194 Superfecta Pool $37,903 Trifecta Pool $56,357. Scratched–none.
YENG AGAIN away quickly from the outside, stalked behind the leader up the backstretch, applied pressured into the turn but could not keep pace and chased two wide to the stretch, drew alongside the leader once again at the eighth pole and drove clear. PORT SAINT JOE chased the speed from inside through the turn, finished well along the fence and earned the place. KALON bumped from the outside leaving the gate, raced off the pace in the two path, angled in upper stretch, rallied and missed second. EKIN sped to the front then crossed over to the inside, inched away around the turn, challenged at the eighth pole, lost command nearing the sixteenth pole and yielded late. ABSOLUTE UNIT saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the drive, finished with a mild response but needed more. EXPLOSIVE stalked the pace between rivals, two wide and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked further response. HALLOWED GIFT knocked into rival at the start, traveled three wide in range around the bend and into the stretch and weakened in the lane. BUSHIDO'S WAY steadied early, dropped to the back of the field, took the turn two wide and proved no menace. FORM A SQUARE (GB) broke in and bumped rival, chased four wide into the turn then three wide into the stretch, came out a bit into the drive then drifted inward and had little left.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.49 46.54 1:12.02 1:24.91 1:37.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Offshore Affair
|122
|2
|1
|2–3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|4.30
|3
|El Huerfano
|124
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–5¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|0.80
|1
|Antithetical
|120
|1
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|3.90
|7
|It's Fitting
|122
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|4–2½
|4–6¾
|Franco
|22.20
|6
|Friday's At Shady
|122
|5
|5
|5–1
|5–1
|5–½
|5–½
|5–1
|Cedillo
|15.00
|5
|Bottle of Smoke
|120
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Prat
|5.50
|2
|OFFSHORE AFFAIR
|10.60
|3.80
|2.60
|3
|EL HUERFANO
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|ANTITHETICAL
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2)
|$49.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$11.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$7.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-7)
|$15.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$14.05
Winner–Offshore Affair Grr.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $127,390 Daily Double Pool $34,314 Exacta Pool $53,429 Quinella Pool $2,730 Superfecta Pool $23,028 Trifecta Pool $37,916. Scratched–Autisms World.
OFFSHORE AFFAIR away quickest at the start, dueled for the lead around the first turn then dropped back into a stalking position, challenged again around the far turn and headed rival at the five-sixteenths pole, took a short lead shortly after, battled down the stretch with EL HUERFANO and finished strong along the inside. EL HUERFANO dueled for the lead from outside through the first turn then cleared rival on the backstretch, showed the way to the far turn, met challenger around that bend, lost command past the five-sixteenths pole, fought back into the lane and stayed on gamely to prove second best. ANTITHETICAL stalked off the inside, asked at the five-sixteenths pole, chased the top pair three wide into the lane and proved no match in the late stages. IT'S FITTING lost footing at the start, traveled off the rail to the stretch, shifted out then back in near the eighth pole and lacked a rally. FRIDAY'S AT SHADY settled off the pace, saved ground around the final turn and was never a factor. BOTTLE OF SMOKE tracked the pace from off the rail, went three to four wide around the far turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.49 47.32 1:10.83 1:34.63 1:40.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Gallovie
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–7
|1–3½
|Ortiz, Jr.
|2.70
|6
|Viazar
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–½
|2–1¼
|Smith
|1.00
|2
|DQ–Listen to Blue
|122
|2
|5
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|3–ns
|Franco
|77.80
|7
|Goodtingscominpink
|122
|7
|2
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–1½
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|7.30
|3
|Zucchera
|122
|3
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–8¾
|Rosario
|6.60
|1
|A Thousand Dreams
|120
|1
|3
|3–2
|3–2
|3–hd
|7
|6–½
|Hernandez
|10.00
|5
|Buy Wave Buy
|124
|5
|4
|2–1
|2–2
|2–3½
|6–2
|7
|T Baze
|11.40
|4
|GALLOVIE (GB)
|7.40
|3.20
|2.60
|6
|VIAZAR
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|GOODTINGSCOMINPINK
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$52.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$10.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-2)
|$28.76
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$16.25
Winner–Gallovie (GB) Dbb.f.4 by Kyllachy (GB) out of Rowan Brae (GB), by Haafhd (GB). Bred by Whatton Manor Stud (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $181,928 Daily Double Pool $15,697 Exacta Pool $71,705 Quinella Pool $2,530 Superfecta Pool $30,787 Trifecta Pool $46,777. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Listen to Blue–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-4) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $48,825.
GALLOVIE (GB) sped to the front and controlled the pace, drew away around the second turn and widened in upper stretch, kept to task in the late stages and won easily. VIAZAR off slow to begin, trailed the field early, angled four wide around the second turn, drifted in bit nearing the eighth pole and gained ground on the winner in the final sixteenth. LISTEN TO BLUE settled off the pace, raced two to three wide into the lane, drifted out and bothered foe nearing the eighth pole then held the show. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK traveled near the back of the pack outside a rival, raced two then three wide around the final turn, squeezed between rivals and steadied near the eighth pole, then finished willingly to miss the show. ZUCCHERA off a bit slow to begin, raced inside a rival well off the pace, tipped out near the quarter pole and could not rally. A THOUSAND DREAMS stalked the leader from inside, lacked room off heels in upper stretch, shifted out and had nothing left. BUY WAVE BUY up close behind the pacesetter early, lost ground around the far turn and chased a bit off the rail into the drive and faded. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED LISTEN TO BLUE FROM THIRD TO FOURTH FOR DRIFTING OUT AND TAKING THE PATH OF GOODTINGSCOMINPINK IN THE STRETCH, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.50 45.85 1:11.33 1:18.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lady On Ice
|122
|4
|1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3¾
|Franco
|1.20
|8
|Saving Sophie
|124
|7
|7
|6–hd
|7
|4–hd
|2–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.70
|1
|Cowboys Daughter
|122
|1
|3
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–2½
|3–1
|T Baze
|22.80
|6
|Chollima
|122
|5
|2
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–3½
|Cedillo
|5.40
|7
|Apache Pass
|115
|6
|6
|5–1½
|3–½
|3–2
|5–nk
|Pyfer
|15.10
|3
|Sapphire Silk
|122
|3
|5
|7
|6–½
|6
|6
|Franco
|65.20
|2
|Magnolia's Hope
|124
|2
|4
|1–½
|4–1
|dnf
|Gonzalez
|9.00
|5
|LADY ON ICE
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|8
|SAVING SOPHIE
|2.60
|2.40
|1
|COWBOYS DAUGHTER
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$23.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$4.70
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-1-6)
|$11.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-1)
|$21.45
Winner–Lady On Ice Dbb.f.3 by Archarcharch out of Steel and Ice, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Dream Walkin' Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $160,902 Daily Double Pool $15,254 Exacta Pool $80,070 Quinella Pool $3,135 Superfecta Pool $34,320 Trifecta Pool $53,661. Claimed–Lady On Ice by Remmah Racing, Inc. Trainer: Carla Gaines. Claimed–Saving Sophie by Besecker, Joseph, E. and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Lady O'Prado.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-5) paid $29.25. Pick Three Pool $20,753.
LADY ON ICE broke alertly then prompted the pace from outside, challenged for command at the seven-sixteenths pole, took control past the three-eighths marker, vied inside into the stretch, cleared outside pair and drew away. SAVING SOPHIE settled well off the inside, raced six wide into the turn, angled into the four path around the bend, rallied widest in the stretch and gained the place. COWBOYS DAUGHTER stalked the pace along the rail into the turn, tipped out around rival at the five-sixteenths, angled back to the rail past the eighth pole and got outkicked for second. CHOLLIMA raced in range four wide into the turn, bid three deep and between rivals around the bend and weakened in the late stages. APACHE PASS tracked the pace off the rail, bid four deep past the three-eighths pole, vied three deep into the stretch and weakened. SAPPHIRE SILK raced off the pace in the early going, took the turn three wide and never threatened. MAGNOLIA'S HOPE sped to the front, set a pressured pace to the turn, vied inside then could not keep pace with outside trio, lost ground into the lane, eased in the stretch and was vanned off.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.89 48.19 1:13.04 1:24.85 1:36.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Carpe Fortuna
|120
|3
|2
|3–1½
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Gutierrez
|7.90
|11
|Avisse
|120
|11
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|11.10
|4
|Golden
|120
|4
|6
|7–1
|9–1½
|8–½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Prat
|9.30
|7
|Ivy League
|120
|7
|5
|5–2
|6–1½
|5–½
|4–2
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|1.80
|6
|Sweetest Angel
|120
|6
|8
|8–½
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Smith
|5.60
|1
|Focaccina
|120
|1
|11
|11
|11
|10–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|Rosario
|16.70
|8
|Miss Peaky Blinder
|120
|8
|9
|10–2
|10–½
|11
|7–1
|7–2¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|3.10
|2
|Lisette
|120
|2
|10
|9–1½
|8–hd
|9–1
|10–½
|8–¾
|Van Dyke
|85.80
|10
|Nurturing
|120
|10
|4
|4–½
|4–1
|4–hd
|8–½
|9–½
|Franco
|39.50
|9
|Full of Laughs
|120
|9
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1½
|9–½
|10–1¼
|Cedillo
|74.60
|5
|Helen Marie
|120
|5
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|11
|11
|T Baze
|22.70
|3
|CARPE FORTUNA
|17.80
|8.80
|6.60
|11
|AVISSE
|11.60
|7.20
|4
|GOLDEN
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$62.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-11)
|$89.20
|$2 QUINELLA (3-11)
|$86.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-4-7)
|$322.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-4)
|$425.10
Winner–Carpe Fortuna Ch.f.2 by Carpe Diem out of Seeking Luck, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,786 Daily Double Pool $21,539 Exacta Pool $158,883 Quinella Pool $5,517 Superfecta Pool $72,696 Trifecta Pool $102,126. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $89.65. Pick Three Pool $62,858. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-4/5-3) 4 correct paid $574.45. Pick Four Pool $139,598. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2-4-4/5-3) 5 correct paid $1,743.10. Pick Five Pool $524,667.
CARPE FORTUNA stalked near the rail, angled out into the stretch, bid outside and took control in upper stretch, moved clear at the eight pole under strong handling and was ridden out nearing the wire. AVISSE away quickly from the outside, cleared the field and crossed over to the inside, inched away near the five-sixteenths pole, challenged by the winner in upper stretch and proved no match. GOLDEN settled off the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch and gained the show. IVY LEAGUE bumped inside rival at the start, angled to the inside early, tracked the pace from inside then came out at the three-sixteenths pole and missed the show. SWEETEST ANGEL bumped from the outside at the start then bumped gain and force to check between rivals, raced off the rail then came five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FOCACCINA rank early from the inside, remained inside to the stretch and improved position. MISS PEAKY BLINDER raced well off the pace, moved further off the rail on the backstretch, entered the stretch four wide then angled out and improved position. LISETTE raced off the pace and between rivals, traveled two then three wide, angled in near the eighth pole and never threatened. NURTURING stalked in the two path and had little left in the drive. FULL OF LAUGHS closest to the leader in the early going, asked at the three-eighths pole but could not match the leader around the far turn, dropped back and weakened in the drive. HELEN MARIE bumped and crowded shortly after the start, traveled three wide then four wide on the second turn, came out and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.62 45.59 57.82 1:10.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Tigre Di Slugo
|124
|1
|8
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–3
|1–1¼
|Rosario
|3.50
|8
|Rayray
|122
|8
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Ortiz, Jr.
|3.50
|3
|Jamming Eddy
|124
|3
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|Prat
|2.30
|4
|Royal Trump
|124
|4
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|4–nk
|Maldonado
|8.30
|7
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|7
|7
|8
|8
|6–1½
|5–½
|T Baze
|7.50
|2
|Appreciated
|124
|2
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–7½
|Pereira
|9.50
|6
|Prodigal Son
|124
|6
|3
|4–½
|7–2
|7–1
|7–1¼
|Gutierrez
|15.80
|5
|Soldier Boy
|122
|5
|6
|7–2½
|6–½
|8
|8
|Gonzalez
|14.90
|1
|TIGRE DI SLUGO
|9.00
|4.20
|3.40
|8
|RAYRAY
|4.60
|3.20
|3
|JAMMING EDDY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$92.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$21.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$20.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-3-4)
|$30.37
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-3)
|$35.95
Winner–Tigre Di Slugo Ch.g.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Erica's Smile, by Williamstown. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing, Tiger Racing, Inc. and Puype, Mike. Mutuel Pool $253,499 Daily Double Pool $23,516 Exacta Pool $130,119 Quinella Pool $4,835 Superfecta Pool $59,009 Trifecta Pool $89,255. Claimed–Royal Trump by .Hess, Jr., Robert B. and McCanne, S. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $81.85. Pick Three Pool $54,505.
TIGRE DI SLUGO off a bit slow from the inside, rated off the pace in the early going, went between runners into the turn, exited the bend three wide, angled out and closed fast to overhaul RAYRAY in deep stretch. RAYRAY bobbled leaving the gate but quickly cleared and steered over to the inside, vied for the lead around the turn and into the stretch, clung to a short lead through the lane then put away outside rivals but could not hold off the late surge from the winner. JAMMING EDDY chased outside a rival, bid between foes at the five-sixteenths pole, challenged into the drive but flattened in the furlong grounds and stayed on for the show. ROYAL TRUMP chased three deep early, bid three deep around the turn and flattened out in the late stages. HEARTFULLOFSTARS trailed the field early, angled out into the stretch and closed belatedly in the final furlong. APPRECIATED chased from inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, looked to rally but lacked room off heels through the lane. PRODIGAL SON bumped at the start, traveled four deep on the backstretch, dropped back around the turn and faded. SOLDIER BOY broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, tracked the pace off the rail, exited the bend four wide and proved no menace.
SEVENTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.51 49.64 1:14.55 1:38.78 2:02.62 2:26.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Arklow
|126
|5
|6–hd
|5–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|Rosario
|1.90
|8
|Laccario
|126
|8
|5–hd
|7–2
|5–½
|4–1
|3–2
|2–½
|Franco
|2.60
|4
|Say the Word
|126
|4
|10–2
|10–1½
|10–1½
|9–2
|5–hd
|3–1
|Prat
|6.80
|7
|Acclimate
|124
|7
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–¾
|T Baze
|22.40
|3
|Red King
|124
|3
|9–1
|9–1
|9–1½
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|7.30
|2
|Oscar Dominguez
|124
|2
|12
|12
|11–½
|10–1½
|8–2
|6–1¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|11.90
|9
|Ward 'n Jerry
|122
|9
|7–2
|6–½
|6–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|7–1
|Valdivia, Jr.
|114.50
|12
|Another Mystery
|122
|11
|11–½
|11–hd
|12
|11–½
|10–2½
|8–1¼
|Smith
|22.40
|10
|Proud Pedro
|122
|10
|8–½
|8–1
|8–hd
|8–½
|9–1
|9–5¾
|Hernandez
|19.70
|1
|North County Guy
|122
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|7–hd
|10–3½
|Gutierrez
|13.00
|6
|Gregorian Chant
|122
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1
|6–1
|11–4
|11–1
|Gonzalez
|59.30
|13
|Tartini
|122
|12
|4–1
|4–½
|7–2
|12
|12
|12
|Franco
|123.10
|5
|ARKLOW
|5.80
|3.40
|2.80
|8
|LACCARIO (GER)
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|SAY THE WORD
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$9.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-7)
|$51.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4)
|$27.90
Winner–Arklow B.h.6 by Arch out of Unbridled Empire, by Empire Maker. Bred by John R. Penn & Frank Penn (KY). Trainer: Brad H. Cox. Owner: Donegal Racing, Bulger, Joseph and Estate of Peter Coneway. Mutuel Pool $578,429 Daily Double Pool $36,055 Exacta Pool $337,395 Quinella Pool $10,390 Superfecta Pool $177,363 Trifecta Pool $241,910. Scratched–Fivestar Lynch (IRE), Marckie's Water.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $97.35. Pick Three Pool $56,937.
ARKLOW stalked the pacesetter from inside then moved outside that rival, applied pressure near the half-mile pole but lost contact into the final turn, came again and challenged from outside in upper stretch, took the lead inside the furlong marker and held off the runner-up. LACCARIO (GER) stalked from between runners then angled in on the first turn, stayed near the fence then angled out leaving the final turn, finished well through the final furlong and kept gaining to the wire. SAY THE WORD traveled off the pace, angled out into the stretch and closed well for the show. ACCLIMATE sped clear and angled to the inside, controlled the pace through the early stages, pressured on the backstretch then inched away into the final turn, asked at the three-sixteenths pole and was challenged once again by ARKLOW in upper stretch, held a short lead to the eighth pole then relinquished command and flattened in the late stages. RED KING angled to the rail early, saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the lane and finished willingly in the final furlong. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) settled near the back of the pace near the inside, entered the stretch two wide, steered back inside in the lane and finished with a mild rally. WARD 'N JERRY tracked two wide then angled in on the final turn, moved off the rail bit in the lane and lacked a bid. ANOTHER MYSTERY unhurried in the early stages, traveled two wide then angled in on the final turn, angled out in upper stretch and improved position. PROUD PEDRO (FR) settled off the pace while outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. NORTH COUNTY GUY chased the pace from inside then in two path, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) in range early while off the inside, entered the stretch three wide and faded. TARTINI raced mid-pack in the early stages, exited the final turn four wide and came up empty.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.43 46.75 1:12.16 1:24.79 1:37.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Golden Principal
|120
|5
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–3½
|Smith
|1.60
|8
|Last First Kiss
|120
|8
|4
|4–2
|4–1
|3–2
|2–1½
|2–8¼
|Van Dyke
|7.70
|1
|Velvet Queen
|122
|1
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–nk
|Rosario
|1.50
|4
|Northern Graystar
|124
|4
|5
|3–1
|3–½
|4–3
|4–5
|4–7
|Gutierrez
|15.60
|6
|Powerfulattraction
|120
|6
|3
|6–2
|6–2½
|6–4
|5–½
|5–5¼
|Gonzalez
|17.50
|3
|Scherzo
|120
|3
|8
|7–1
|8
|8
|7–2½
|6–3¼
|Pereira
|11.30
|2
|Tiz Wonderfully
|124
|2
|6
|5–2
|5–2
|5–1½
|6–3
|7–4
|Espinoza
|15.20
|7
|Miss Flawless
|122
|7
|7
|8
|7–1
|7–1½
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|32.50
|5
|GOLDEN PRINCIPAL
|5.20
|3.60
|2.40
|8
|LAST FIRST KISS
|6.80
|3.20
|1
|VELVET QUEEN
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$13.20
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$22.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-1-4)
|$11.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-1)
|$12.60
Winner–Golden Principal Dbb.f.3 by Constitution out of Gold D' Medaglia, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by CESA Farm (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $264,768 Daily Double Pool $47,495 Exacta Pool $147,210 Quinella Pool $5,258 Superfecta Pool $84,415 Trifecta Pool $126,868. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $22.70. Pick Three Pool $56,213.
GOLDEN PRINCIPAL up close behind the pacesetter, collared rival at the five-sixteenths pole, took over approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear in upper stretch and drew away. LAST FIRST KISS tracked from off the rail, moved closer nearing the far turn, bid three deep at the five-sixteenths pole, could not match the winner in the late stages but was clearly second best. VELVET QUEEN set the pace inside, headed at the five-sixteenths pole, vied inside to the stretch, lugged out in the lane and held the show, then vanned off following the race. NORTHERN GRAYSTAR in range in the early stages, traveled two to three wide around the second turn and lacked the needed response. POWERFULATTRACTION tracked the pace off the inside, went two wide into the lane and never rallied. SCHERZO (GB) stumbled leaving the gate, raced near the back of the pack, came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. TIZ WONDERFULLY settled off the pace, went four wide into the lane and weakened. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) stumbled at the start, went three wide into the stretch and made no impact.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.34 49.06 1:13.41 1:36.26 1:42.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Keystone Field
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Pyfer
|2.20
|8
|Frasard
|122
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|3.80
|4
|On Easy Street
|124
|4
|6
|5–1
|3–½
|3–2
|3–6
|3–3½
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|6
|Seven Charms
|122
|6
|8
|8–hd
|8–½
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Rosario
|18.40
|5
|Uncle Ray
|122
|5
|9
|10
|10
|9–1½
|7–½
|5–nk
|Ortiz, Jr.
|4.50
|2
|Leme At Em
|124
|2
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–1½
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|9.10
|9
|Juror
|122
|9
|7
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–4¼
|Flores
|70.30
|10
|Oculus
|122
|10
|4
|7–hd
|6–hd
|8–½
|9–2½
|8–½
|T Baze
|94.30
|7
|Inch
|122
|7
|10
|9–2
|9–1
|6–hd
|8–3
|9–2¾
|Rispoli
|16.60
|3
|Paradise Forever
|122
|3
|5
|4–hd
|7–1
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|142.70
|1
|KEYSTONE FIELD
|6.40
|3.80
|2.60
|8
|FRASARD (GB)
|4.40
|2.60
|4
|ON EASY STREET
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$12.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-6)
|$20.21
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-4-6-5)
|$709.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4)
|$15.45
Winner–Keystone Field Dbb.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of She's an Eleven, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $435,731 Daily Double Pool $113,062 Exacta Pool $266,567 Quinella Pool $7,577 Superfecta Pool $140,555 Super High Five Pool $24,175 Trifecta Pool $205,297. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $14.30. Pick Three Pool $235,785. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5/11/14-5-1) 4 correct paid $94.40. Pick Four Pool $656,667. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-5/11/14-5-1) 5 correct paid $1,406.10. Pick Five Pool $690,893. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4/5-3-1-5/11/14-5-1) 6 correct paid $5,041.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $140,387. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $21,426. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $8,450.60. Place Pick All Pool $22,147.
KEYSTONE FIELD showed speed down along the inside, set the pace with company to the outside, cleared rival at the top of the lane and edged away. FRASARD (GB) closest in pursuit early, moved up to apply pressure from outside, could not keep pace with the winner in the stretch but proved second best. ON EASY STREET stalked three deep around the first turn then outside a rival on the backstretch, went three to four wide around the far turn and finished a clear third. SEVEN CHARMS tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside to the stretch and bested the rest. UNCLE RAY content to trail the field early, advanced along the inside into the far turn then moved out into the two path, came out and bumped rival past the eighth pole and improved position. LEME AT EM stalked the leader down near the inside, entered the stretch two wide, raced between foes in upper stretch and lacked the needed response. JUROR went four deep around the first turn, traveled four then three wide around the second and weakened in the drive. OCULUS raced three deep around the first turn then outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and was never a factor. INCH tracked between foes early then off the rail, came four wide into the lane, bumped by rival mid-stretch and weakened. PARADISE FOREVER chased the pace from between foes, dropped back to mid-pack on the backstretch, dropped back further into the far turn, went three to four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$116,074
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,266,456
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,066,433
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$10,448,963
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 28.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; 50-cent Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 14th day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Act
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|2
|Three Ay Em
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
|3
|Masteroffoxhounds
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|4
|Irish Heatwave
|Manuel Franco
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Shot of a Lifetime
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Ellen L. Jackson
|20-1
|6
|Kazan
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|40,000
|7
|Lure Him In
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|8
|Marckie's Water
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|40,000
|9
|M Town Gem
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|10
|U. S. Danger
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|11
|Never Easy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Runaway Wywy
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Edwin Alvarez
|20-1
|32,000
|2
|The Roan Ranger
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|David Bernstein
|15-1
|32,000
|3
|Short Rib
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|King Wave
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|Sky Navigator
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Dean Pederson
|12-1
|32,000
|6
|Gates of Heaven
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|7-2
|32,000
|7
|Love My Jimmy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Craig Dollase
|2-1
|32,000
|8
|Ghoster
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Princess of Cairo
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Sandi Gann
|6-1
|2
|Nasty
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|119
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|3
|Zee Drop
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Carpe Vinum
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|5
|Gypsy Spirit
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Leonard Powell
|10-1
|6
|Croughavouke
|Joel Rosario
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|7
|Meal Ticket
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|8
|Mo See Cal
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|9
|Pulpit Rider
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Mike Puype
|10-1
|10
|Heathers Grey
|Jessica Pyfer
|114
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Willy the Cobbler
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Steve Knapp
|30-1
|2
|North Pole
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|3
|Heliochrome
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|4
|Enough Nonsense
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|5
|Allaboutthemoney
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|6
|Editor in Chief
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|7
|Parnelli
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-5
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Inner Beauty
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|2
|Plum Sexy
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|Closing Remarks
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|4
|Nimbostratus
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|5
|Javanica
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|6-1
|6
|Consternation
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|7
|Pizzazz
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|8
|Fluffy Socks
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|124
|Chad C. Brown
|5-2
|9
|Quattroelle
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|10
|Bay Storm
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Jonathan Thomas
|5-1
|11
|Polished Lady
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|30-1
|12
|Magical Thought
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|13
|Invincible Gal
|Manuel Franco
|120
|H. Graham Motion
|6-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Connection
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|16,000
|2
|King Parker
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|14,000
|3
|Great Power
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|16,000
|4
|Ecologist
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|16,000
|5
|Single Me Out
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|16,000
|6
|Final Rose
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Rene Amescua
|10-1
|16,000
|7
|Baby Gronk
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|14,000
|8
|Big Bad Gary
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|14,000
|9
|Surfside Sunset
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Dean Greenman
|30-1
|14,000
|10
|Bedrock
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|16,000
|11
|Cal's Gem
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Luis Mendez
|15-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Boy Jack
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|30-1
|2
|Camino Del Paraiso
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|O. J. Jauregui
|15-1
|3
|Spirit Animal
|Manuel Franco
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|8-1
|4
|Imperador
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Paulo H. Lobo
|15-1
|5
|Count Again
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|6
|Majestic Eagle
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|7
|Blitzkrieg
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|8
|Anothertwistafate
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|9
|Next Shares
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|10
|One Bad Boy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|11
|Tartini
|Edwin Maldonado
|117
|Mark Glatt
|30-1
|12
|Flavius
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|123
|Chad C. Brown
|5-2
|13
|Bowies Hero
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Strike It Lucky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|2
|Agamemnon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|4-1
|3
|I Will Not
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Coalinga Road
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|5
|Policy
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|Perfect Fanny
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.
|30-1
|7
|Curry
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Bruce Headley
|5-2
|8
|Abusive Gary
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Leobardo Rivera
|15-1
|9
|Colt Fiction
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|3-1
|10
|Night Gig
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Isidro Tamayo
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kanderel
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|30-1
|2
|Smooth Like Strait
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|3
|Scarto
|Manuel Franco
|122
|Mike Puype
|10-1
|4
|Taishan
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|5
|Storm the Court
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|6
|California Kook
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|119
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|7
|Strongconstitution
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|8
|Domestic Spending
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|5-1
|9
|Get Smokin
|Mike Smith
|122
|Thomas M. Bush
|12-1
|10
|Decorated Invader
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Christophe Clement
|3-1
|11
|Ever Dangerous
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|George Weaver
|12-1
|12
|Lane Way
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|13
|Gufo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Christophe Clement
|4-1
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.