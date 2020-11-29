Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we learn more about the mystery of the jockey who hit a horse in the head.

The mystery is solved. If you’ve been paying attention, I’ve recently focused on a stewards’ ruling in which jockey Yuttakarn Chopthongland was fined $300 for disorderly conduct for striking a horse in the head with his hand on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita. The stewards’ minutes on this incident were as complete as my knowledge of neurosurgery. So, I filed a public records request for as much info as possible.

I still haven’t gotten a response, partially because of the Thanksgiving holiday, which all horsemen, this newsletter scribe, and a lot of our readers worked. But Scott Chaney, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, no doubt sick of my insinuations that CHRB lawyers’ first instinct is to exclude rather than include public record requests, dispatched Mike Marten on the case early last week to go even deeper than public records would reveal. Sincerely, thank you, Scott.

Mike is the indefatigable public information officer of the CHRB. So, he went straight to the stewards to find out what happened. (To those in the horse racing business, a call from Mike is much like a call from the principal’s office; it rarely is to tell you about winning the lottery.)

He was told that Chopthongland was riding an unidentified horse during morning exercise when the horse became unruly and potentially dangerous to others on the track. Because use of a riding crop during training is prohibited, the jockey hit the horse with his open hand to get the horse’s attention. It was viewed a safety measure.

The violation occurred when there was no racing at Santa Anita, only training. So, there were no stewards in Arcadia to watch over things. So, it was decided the best way to handle this was to have Santa Anita’s security to issue a citation after the infraction was reported by an outrider.

Great sleuthing job by Mike, which would have been much easier if the stewards had been more expansive in their minutes. (Note to stewards: If the infraction involves a person hitting a horse in the head, maybe more detail is the way to go.) Thank you, Mike.

OK, I still have a question. If the jockey had a crop, would he have hit the horse in the head with the crop for safety reasons? If not, why did he choose to hit the horse in the head without a crop? I don’t ride, so I don’t know, but I’m hard pressed to come up with any reason to hit a horse (or dog, cat, person, etc.) in the head. Just sayin’.

Regular stewards’ rulings return tomorrow.

Del Mar review

Three great stakes races on Saturday. Let’s get right to them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes. This one-mile turf race for 2-year-old fillies is run over, you guessed it, the Jimmy Durante Turf Course. Fluffy Socks ran a great race from behind and rallied big in the stretch to win the race as the favorite by half-a-length in the 10-horse race.

Fluffy Socks paid $5.40, $3.40 and $2.60. Javanica was second and Quattroelle finished third.

Jose Hernandez (assistant to winning trainer Chad Brown): “I don’t think that anything will happen [with the inquiry]. I don’t see anything that would make them change it. I really thought this filly was going to win. She’s a really nice one. ”

Irad Ortiz Jr. (winning jockey): “No special instructions for me. He (trainer Chad Brown) just said ‘Ride her like you did before.’ She felt like a winner all the way around. We had some traffic on the [far] turn, but I got through and got her to where I wanted to be. She’s a nice filly. Big kick.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap: Count Again came from next to last with yet another rousing stretch run to win the 1 1/16-mile turf race by three-quarters of a length. Count Again, who had been running in Canada, was making his first California start for new trainer Phil D’Amato.

Count Again paid $18.80, $8.40 and $5.80. Flavius was second and Next Shares finished third.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “[Previous trainer] Gail Cox delivered this horse to me in excellent condition and I was really glad to have him. She got him going really good and his confidence up as well and I just kind of trained on from that. I’m just fortunate to have him. [Jockey] Juan [Hernandez] followed our plan. I just told him to save all the ground and come with one run. If the race sets up for us, great, if not we’ll stretch him out next time. He followed those instructions to a ‘T’ and he came with a monstrous run. ”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “He’d been running longer races (10 and 12 furlongs) and when he broke a little slow [Saturday] I didn’t rush him. We were in a good spot on the backside and I could feel I had plenty of horse. When we hit the three-eighths [pole] I wheeled him outside and we started to pick them up. He ran hard through the stretch and we got it done.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby: Domestic Spending came from far back, came four-wide in the stretch and beat a talented field by a head in a blanket finish in the big race on Saturday’s card.

Domestic Spending paid $10.40, $5.00 and $3.20. Smooth Like Strait was second and Gufo finished third. It was the second Brown-Ortiz win on the day and third in two days. Brown has three horses in Sunday’s Matriarch.

Jose Hernandez (assistant to winning trainer Chad Brown): “Three down, one more to go. I talked to Chad coming over to the paddock and he just said stay with the plan. He broke a little slow but he was in good position and at about the half-mile point he started picking it up and by then I knew he was going to be there at the end. He’s a really good horse. ”

Irad Ortiz Jr. (winning jockey): “I thought I was going to be closer with him but he came out of there a little slow and we were in the back. I worked my way up on the backside and he was running perfect. When I asked him for his run at the three-eighths [pole], he was ready. He really put in a nice kick. He’s been a little green in his earlier races but he’s getting better all the time.”

Del Mar preview

It’s closing day at Del Mar with a 10-race card starting at noon; that’s a half-hour earlier than normal. My main takeaway is Del Mar kicked you-know-what on field sizes this meet. There were some lean days early but Tom Robbins and David Jerkens showed why they are the best racing office in the state. Now, if it’s me, wouldn’t you want to make them in charge of all the state racing offices (and by all, I mean the main thoroughbred tracks)? Visualize those two guys shaking their heads no in as emphatic a nature as possible while reading this. (By the way, we don’t really presume they read this newsletter.)

OK, on to Sunday, where there are two stakes and five turf races. The first stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 7-2, is Royal Prince for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario. He’s coming off a 1 ¼ maiden win in his second lifetime race. That’s it, all he’s got so far in his career. The second favorite is Wootten Asset, at 9-2, for Graham Motion and Manny Franco. He has won two of six, both those victories in France. He hasn’t won in his tow U.S. starts at Pimlico and Belmont. Post is around 2:58 p.m.

The big race of the day is the Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. This one looks very challenging to handicap as the favorite, Viadera, is at 7-2 and there are three horses at 4-1 as second choices. Viadera runs for Chad Brown and Rosario will ride. She has won her only two U.S. starts, a stakes at Saratoga and a Grade 3 at Belmont.

The three second choices are Blowout (Brown, Flavien Prat), Juliet Foxtrot (Cox, Mike Smith) and Tamahere (Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr.). Post is around 3:56 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 12 (2 also eligible), 8, 12 (1 ae), 7, 12 (1 ae), 9, 11, 11, 9, 11.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 11 Got Curly (7-2)

Lukewarm favorite in this 2-year-old maiden race going one mile on turf comes off a very good second when stretching out and should be tough to deny as blinkers are added here. Caught three-wide early from outside post, settled mid-pack, fired through the lane but had to settle for second behind perfect-trip winner. Will again need to overcome an outside post but should be graduation day this time.

Saturday’s result: Abusive Gary (25-1), dead on the board, pressed leader early, then threw in the towel at 1/4-pole. Badly overmatched, as was this pick.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick(s) of the day

THIIRD RACE: No. 12 Airman (8-1)

Airman gets the first time Umberto Rispoli betting angle for Sunday’s race. This is the second start for this horse on turf after what can only be described as a bad debut ride. Stuck in Tijuana for most of the race, Airman made a late rally and galloped out past the winner after the finish line. Trainer John Sherrifs wins 40% second time grass and 29% second time routing. This small stable excels in races like Sunday’s. Airman has as much speed as the top choices and a nice 8-1 value. Thank you for reading my value plays here during the Fall Meet.

Saturday’s result: U.S. Danger was a scratch in the first race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Aqueduct (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Forza Di Oro ($8.30)

Laurel (3): $100,000 Primonetta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Dontletsweetfoolya ($10.40)

Laurel (4): $100,000 Concern Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Air Token ($35.60)

Laurel (5): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hello Beautiful ($3.40)

Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Central Park Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Never Surprised ($6.50)

Laurel (6): $100,000 Frank Y. Whiteley Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Whereshetoldmetogo ($9.80)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Eres Tu ($11.80)

Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Turned Aside ($12.00)

Laurel (8): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Harpers First Ride ($4.00)

Aqueduct (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mutamakina ($5.90)

Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Travel Column ($11.80)

Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Delta Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Hunka Burning Love ($6.20)

Del Mar (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Fluffy Socks ($5.40)

Churchill (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Keepmeinmind ($6.00)

Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Count Again ($18.80)

Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Domestic Spending ($10.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

11:44 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Autumn Day Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Timely Tradition (7-5)

12:15 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Fall Highweight Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Share the Ride (9-5)

12:44 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Tepin Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Lovestruck (7-5)

3:00 Del Mar (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Royal Prince (7-2)

4:00 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Viadera (7-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Made Over (7-2)

He is an improving runner who has moved forward with each subsequent start while earning a competitive number for this Grade 2 level in three straight efforts. He had a sluggish start in his last effort 30 nights ago, but quickly made the lead and held sway while racing on his on to post a quality charting. He’s facing a strong runner in Grade 1 Los Alamitos Super Derby runner-up Mental Error, but with another step forward it’s not hard to think that he could deliver a win at a medium price. He’s a runner on the rise.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.









And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 28. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 14th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.13 49.48 1:14.21 1:39.12 2:03.00 2:14.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Masteroffoxhounds 120 3 3–1½ 4–hd 3–1½ 3–1 1–2½ 1–4¼ Ortiz, Jr. 4.90 2 Three Ay Em 124 2 8–½ 9 8–½ 8–hd 4–hd 2–nk Rispoli 1.60 7 Lure Him In 120 6 6–1½ 6–1 7–½ 7–hd 5–½ 3–½ Hernandez 11.50 9 M Town Gem 122 8 9 2–½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–1¼ Van Dyke 12.00 4 Irish Heatwave 124 4 4–½ 5–½ 5–hd 4–hd 3–1 5–1¾ Franco 6.50 1 Royal Act 120 1 5–½ 7–hd 6–1 5–1 6–3 6–1¾ Cedillo 7.20 8 Marckie's Water 124 7 7–hd 8–1 9 9 7–2½ 7–10½ Pereira 5.00 5 Shot of a Lifetime 122 5 2–1½ 3–1 4–hd 6–½ 9 8–½ Gonzalez 79.00 11 Never Easy 124 9 1–2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 8–2½ 9 Rosario 20.40 3 MASTEROFFOXHOUNDS 11.80 6.00 4.20 2 THREE AY EM 3.40 2.60 7 LURE HIM IN 5.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $21.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-9) $85.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $79.95 Winner–Masteroffoxhounds B.c.3 by War Front out of Outstanding (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Orpendale/Chelston/Wynatt (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $232,283 Exacta Pool $128,461 Quinella Pool $4,169 Superfecta Pool $43,775 Trifecta Pool $74,039. Claimed–Marckie's Water by Crevier, Donnie and Yakteen, Tim. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Scratched–Kazan (IRE), U. S. Danger. MASTEROFFOXHOUNDS broke well then dropped back to stalk the top pair, moved three wide into the far turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, kicked clear and powered away through the lane. THREE AY EM settled near the fence, angled three wide on the final turn, rallied an edged LURE HIM IN for second. LURE HIM IN broke out and bumped rival, chased off the inside, traveled four deep into the stretch and was edged for the place honors. M TOWN GEM hopped at the start, trailed the field early from off the rail, tugged his way to the front, dueled for the lead from outside, gained command early on the final turn, was overtaken at the quarter pole and flattened in the late stages. IRISH HEATWAVE tracked between rivals, three deep at the quarter pole, asked in the drive but never produced a bid. ROYAL ACT settled early along the inside, moved out into the two path around the final turn and failed to respond. MARCKIE'S WATER bumped leaving the gate, unhurried through the opening stages, traveled two wide then three wide on the backstretch, angled into the four path on the last turn and made no impact. SHOT OF A LIFETIME showed early speed then stalked the leader, pulled briefly to attend the pace before dropping back again first time through the stretch, stalked three deep up the backstretch, dropped back between rivals on the final turn and faded. NEVER EASY sprinted to the front to take control then slowed the pace first time through the stretch, dueled for the lead from the inside through the clubhouse turn, up the backstretch, and into the final turn, lost command around that bend and gave way in the drive. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.10 45.81 58.26 1:04.81 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Gates of Heaven 120 6 2 2–½ 2–1 1–1 1–3½ Gutierrez 5.50 7 Love My Jimmy 120 7 1 1–1 1–1 2–2½ 2–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 1.30 5 Sky Navigator 120 5 6 7–1 6–2 5–1½ 3–¾ Hernandez 9.20 3 Short Rib 120 3 3 4–1½ 3–1 3–2½ 4–1½ Prat 8.40 2 The Roan Ranger 120 2 7 5–1 5–1 4–1 5–7¾ Franco 53.80 8 Ghoster 120 8 5 3–½ 4–2 6–4 6–1 Cedillo 2.50 4 King Wave 120 4 4 6–½ 7–2 7–2½ 7–4 Rispoli 11.20 1 Runaway Wywy 120 1 8 8 8 8 8 Flores 64.00 6 GATES OF HEAVEN 13.00 4.60 3.40 7 LOVE MY JIMMY 2.80 2.40 5 SKY NAVIGATOR 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $102.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $17.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-3) $38.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5) $41.15 Winner–Gates of Heaven Dbb.c.2 by Kantharos out of On Rainbow Bridge, by Bold Executive. Bred by Ruis Racing (CA). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,489 Daily Double Pool $63,684 Exacta Pool $116,819 Quinella Pool $3,521 Superfecta Pool $44,768 Trifecta Pool $81,285. Claimed–Love My Jimmy by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. GATES OF HEAVEN stalked off the inside, three wide into the turn, bid outside the leader around the bend, floated out by that rival into the stretch, took control and cleared at the eighth pole and drew off. LOVE MY JIMMY sped to the front and crossed over, entered the turn in the two path then drifted out leaving the bend, could not hold off the winner in upper stretch but stayed on to preserve the place. SKY NAVIGATOR bumped at the start, trailed early, advanced four then three wide around the turn and rallied for the show. SHORT RIB chased the speed along the rail, two wide into the stretch and lost the show. THE ROAN RANGER off a bit slow to begin, took the turn two wide and lacked a rally. GHOSTER stalked outside a pair of rivals, went four then five wide around the turn and weakened in the drive. KING WAVE broke out and bumped rival, raced off the pace, went three then four wide around the turn and never made an impact. RUNAWAY WYWY stumbled leaving the gate, chased along the rail into the turn, moved out into the two path around the bend and failed to threaten. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.18 46.85 1:10.32 1:22.34 1:33.97 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Meal Ticket 121 7 9 9 9 8–1 5–1½ 1–¾ T Baze 46.00 10 Heathers Grey 114 9 4 2–1 2–3 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ Pyfer 13.00 3 Zee Drop 121 3 2 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 3–1 3–2¼ Gutierrez 4.40 6 Croughavouke 121 6 7 7–½ 6–hd 5–1 4–½ 4–1¼ Rosario 8.40 2 Nasty 119 2 1 4–1 7–1½ 6–1 6–1½ 5–nk Ortiz, Jr. 1.60 8 Mo See Cal 121 8 3 1–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 6–1½ Prat 3.00 4 Carpe Vinum 119 4 5 6–½ 5–hd 7–½ 7–1½ 7–1¾ Cedillo 12.60 1 Princess of Cairo 121 1 8 8–2 8–½ 9 9 8–3¼ Van Dyke 13.60 5 Gypsy Spirit 123 5 6 5–hd 1–1 2–1 8–hd 9 Gonzalez 28.50 7 MEAL TICKET 94.00 33.80 14.00 10 HEATHERS GREY 15.20 6.40 3 ZEE DROP 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $586.00 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $456.10 $2 QUINELLA (7-10) $447.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-3-6) $1,107.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-3) $1,190.15 Winner–Meal Ticket Dbb.m.6 by Malibu Moon out of Rainbow's Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Jeong, Peter and Johnston, Keith F.. Mutuel Pool $316,712 Daily Double Pool $32,995 Exacta Pool $170,145 Quinella Pool $5,494 Superfecta Pool $65,404 Trifecta Pool $114,655. Scratched–Pulpit Rider. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $1,330.35. Pick Three Pool $74,039. MEAL TICKET settled at the back of the field, went outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, angled to the inside in the drive, rallied along the fence and overhauled HEATHERS GREY in the closing moments. HEATHERS GREY vied for the lead from outside early then cleared foe around the first turn, lost command at the five-eighths pole and chased the leader up the backstretch, went up inside to take control once again at the three-eighths, cleared around the final turn, led through the drive but was caught in deep stretch. ZEE DROP stalked between rivals then outside a foe, closed in around the far turn, angled five wide into the stretch, rallied but got outkicked by the top pair. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) bumped leaving the gate, settled off the pace, raced two wide then angled to the inside, angled out into the stretch, angled out further mid-stretch and finished evenly in the late stages. NASTY pulled early a bit off the rail, chased between rivals on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane, angled out with a furlong to go and never rallied. MO SEE CAL showed early speed and angled to the inside quickly, moved back into the stalking position around the first turn, came off the rail into the stretch, asked and weakened in the drive. CARPE VINUM tracked three deep then four wide into the lane and failed to rally. PRINCESS OF CAIRO raced off the pace along the inside, was in a bit tight at the five-eighths pole, cut the corner into the stretch and came up empty. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) shifted out and bumped rival in the beginning, chased four deep into the first turn then closed in on the leader, assumed command at the five-eighths pole, showed the way up the backstretch then relinquished control at the three-eighths, chased four wide into the lane and faded. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.72 46.82 1:12.63 1:25.58 1:38.58 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Parnelli 120 7 2 3–1 3–2 1–1 1–3 1–5¾ Van Dyke 0.30 6 Editor in Chief 120 6 5 7 7 3–½ 3–2 2–1 Prat 4.30 2 North Pole 120 2 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–4¾ Ortiz, Jr. 9.80 5 Allaboutthemoney 120 5 4 5–2 5–½ 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–2¼ Rispoli 18.00 1 Willy the Cobbler 120 1 7 6–½ 6–hd 6–4 6–8 5–nk T Baze 78.90 3 Heliochrome 120 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 5–2 5–1½ 6–17¼ Hernandez 35.80 4 Enough Nonsense 120 4 6 4–1 4–hd 7 7 7 Gutierrez 12.60 7 PARNELLI 2.60 2.10 2.10 6 EDITOR IN CHIEF 3.00 2.60 2 NORTH POLE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $129.60 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $3.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-5) $5.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2) $8.05 Winner–Parnelli B.c.2 by Quality Road out of Sip Sip, by Bernardini. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $325,376 Daily Double Pool $39,116 Exacta Pool $159,230 Quinella Pool $5,373 Superfecta Pool $67,490 Trifecta Pool $120,341. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-7) paid $198.80. Pick Three Pool $39,585. PARNELLI stalked the top pair from off the rail, bid three deep at the three-eighths pole, took the lead near the five-sixteenths pole, cleared at the quarter pole, then drew off under hand urging. EDITOR IN CHIEF raced four to three wide around the first turn, traveled three deep and between foes at the seven-sixteenths marker, advanced three wide around the bend and finished well for the place. NORTH POLE bumped entering the first turn, pressed the pace from outside, took a short lead at the three-eighths then was overtaken at the five-sixteenths, chased the leader from inside into the lane and lost the place. ALLABOUTTHEMONEY bumped and steadied into the first turn, chased off the rail, four wide into the stretch and kept on for a minor award. WILLY THE COBBLER settled along the inside, coaxed at the three-eighths, angled three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. HELIOCHROME set the pace under pressure, lost command at the three-eighths pole, dropped back around the turn and tired. ENOUGH NONSENSE bumped and steadied into the first turn, raced off the rail in range, between runners at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back around the final turn and tired. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 47.00 1:11.69 1:23.94 1:35.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Fluffy Socks 124 8 9 8–½ 9–1 8–½ 3–hd 1–½ Ortiz, Jr. 1.70 5 Javanica 120 5 7 6–½ 6–½ 7–hd 7–hd 2–nk Prat 4.80 9 Quattroelle 120 9 8 9–2 8–hd 9–½ 8–1 3–1¼ T Baze 8.70 7 Pizzazz 120 7 5 7–1 7–1 6–1 1–1 4–1¾ Smith 2.60 6 Consternation 120 6 10 10 10 10 10 5–1½ Van Dyke 44.70 12 Magical Thought 120 10 6 5–1½ 5–1 5–hd 6–½ 6–¾ Cedillo 37.80 1 Inner Beauty 120 1 4 4–½ 4–½ 3–½ 2–hd 7–ns Pereira 48.20 2 Plum Sexy 120 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–hd 8–1¼ Hernandez 14.00 4 Nimbostratus 120 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 5–½ 9–½ Gonzalez 34.50 3 Closing Remarks 120 3 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 9–½ 10 Rispoli 7.80 8 FLUFFY SOCKS 5.40 3.40 2.60 5 JAVANICA 5.20 3.80 9 QUATTROELLE (IRE) 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $15.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-9-7) $31.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-9) $51.15 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-10) $2.20 Winner–Fluffy Socks B.f.2 by Slumber (GB) out of Breakfast Time, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by Head Of Plains Partners (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Head of Plains Partners LLC. Mutuel Pool $454,945 Exacta Pool $231,406 Quinella Pool $7,318 Superfecta Pool $95,327 Trifecta Pool $137,732. Scratched–Bay Storm, Invincible Gal (GB), Polished Lady. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-8) paid $122.50. Pick Three Pool $112,970. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-7-10) paid $34.55. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-7-8/10/11/13) 4 correct paid $599.70. Pick Four Pool $268,416. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-7-7-8/10/11/13) 5 correct paid $3,033.60. Pick Five Pool $683,847. FLUFFY SOCKS settled off the pace, bumped rival at the five-sixteenths then drifted out again and bumped at the quarter pole, came five wide into the stretch, rallied and finished strong under urging. JAVANICA mid-pack early on, raced two wide then three wide into the stretch, steered out then closed well but could not get by the winner. QUATTROELLE (IRE) traveled near the back of the pace off the rail, bumped at the quarter pole, exited the far turn six wide, close and finished a game third. PIZZAZZ tracked outside a rival, ranged up five wide leaving the far turn, struck the front in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole but flattened in the final sixteenth. CONSTERNATION (IRE) angled to the inside early, trailed the field early, went between rivals at the three-eighths, bumped at the five-sixteenths then got bumped again and checked at the quarter pole, kept on through the final furlong and improved position. MAGICAL THOUGHT stalked three deep then four wide into the lane and weakened. INNER BEAUTY (IRE) stalked the pace from inside, bid along the fence at the top of the lane but proved no match in the final furlong. PLUM SEXY set the pace under pressure and gave way in the lane. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) pressed the pace from outside and weakened in the drive. CLOSING REMARKS stalked between rivals, lacked room entering the stretch, angled to the inside and lacked room at the eighth pole, then faded in the late stages. THERE WAS A STEWARDS INQUIRY AND RIDER'S OBJECTION PLACED BY THE RIDER ABOARD CONSTERNATION AGAINST FLUFFY SOCKS. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH FLUFFY SOCKS DID DRIFT OUT AND BUMP CONSTERNATION AT THE QUARTER POLE, IT DID NOT COST CONSTERNATION A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH. HAND-TIMED. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.21 45.65 1:11.27 1:17.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Bedrock 122 10 5 7–2 7–1 2–2 1–1¾ T Baze 13.40 3 Great Power 122 3 4 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.00 5 Single Me Out 124 5 9 8–1 8–4 6–1½ 3–1¾ Franco 7.80 4 Ecologist 122 4 6 6–1 5–hd 3–½ 4–1¾ Espinoza 18.30 11 Cal's Gem 115 11 10 10–hd 10–hd 10–1 5–½ Pyfer 14.30 7 Baby Gronk 122 7 1 1–½ 2–1½ 5–1 6–nk Cedillo 55.70 2 King Parker 122 2 8 9–3 9–2½ 7–½ 7–¾ Prat 13.40 6 Final Rose 122 6 2 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 8–½ Maldonado 16.90 9 Surfside Sunset 122 9 11 11 11 11 9–2 Valdivia, Jr. 163.50 1 Connection 122 1 7 5–½ 6–hd 9–½ 10–nk Rosario 3.00 8 Big Bad Gary 122 8 3 2–½ 3–1 8–½ 11 Flores 119.60 10 BEDROCK 28.80 8.40 5.40 3 GREAT POWER 3.20 2.60 5 SINGLE ME OUT 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-10) $93.40 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $37.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-10) $34.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-5-4) $130.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-5) $114.25 Winner–Bedrock B.c.3 by Red Rocks (IRE) out of Great Design, by Storm Cat. Bred by Delaverne Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Bonfante, Lloyd, Cavalli, John, Peal, Larry and Silverstone, Monty. Mutuel Pool $306,898 Daily Double Pool $36,152. Claimed–Great Power by Reed Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Connection by Bowyer Racing Stable LLC, Best and Teernboom. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-10) paid $32.25. Pick Three Pool $98,595. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-10-10) paid $9.50. BEDROCK settled off the pace, raced six then five wide around the turn, closed outside and drew clear. GREAT POWER vied for the lead from inside, led past the seven-sixteenths pole, showed the way clear into the stretch but could not hold off the winner. SINGLE ME OUT unhurried in the early going, closed in around the turn, waited for room near the quarter pole, entered the stretch two wide, checked upper stretch, angled in then back out a bit and finished well. ECOLOGIST chased off the rail then between rivals, raced four wide into the lane, brushed with rival in upper stretch and kept on for a minor award. CAL'S GEM lacked early speed and raced outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. BABY GRONK set the pace early, vied between rivals then dueled outside a foe, could not keep pace into the lane, brushed with rival in upper stretch and weakened. KING PARKER raced off the pace, saved ground into the lane, steadied briefly nearing the eight pole, angled out and could not rally. FINAL ROSE showed early speed between foes then chased the top trio, raced a bit off the rail into the lane and weakened. SURFSIDE SUNSET was always outrun. CONNECTION angled out early, raced four wide on the turn, dropped back and weakened. BIG BAD GARY showed early speed four deep then three deep, chased three wide into the lane and weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.03 48.27 1:12.02 1:35.31 1:40.84 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Count Again 120 5 11 12 11–hd 11–hd 5–1 1–¾ Hernandez 8.40 12 Flavius 123 11 7 9–hd 9–½ 8–hd 2–½ 2–¾ Ortiz, Jr. 2.80 9 Next Shares 120 9 9 8–½ 8–½ 7–hd 4–½ 3–1 Valdivia, Jr. 20.40 8 Anothertwistafate 120 8 1 1–½ 2–hd 4–1 3–hd 4–¾ Rosario 2.20 13 Bowies Hero 121 12 12 11–hd 12 12 9–4 5–hd Rispoli 13.50 3 Spirit Animal 118 3 8 7–1 7–1 9–1 7–½ 6–1 Franco 8.80 6 Majestic Eagle 119 6 5 6–hd 6–hd 3–hd 8–hd 7–½ Gutierrez 75.00 7 Blitzkrieg 120 7 6 3–½ 3–2 1–2 1–½ 8–nk Cedillo 15.30 4 Imperador 120 4 3 5–1 5–1 2–hd 6–hd 9–3¼ Van Dyke 18.90 1 My Boy Jack 118 1 10 10–1 10–1 10–hd 10–2 10–2¾ Espinoza 55.80 2 Camino Del Paraiso 119 2 4 4–½ 4–hd 6–hd 11 11 Pereira 39.30 10 One Bad Boy 120 10 2 2–1 1–hd 5–1 dnf Prat 7.00 5 COUNT AGAIN 18.80 8.40 5.80 12 FLAVIUS 4.20 3.40 9 NEXT SHARES 10.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $400.80 $1 EXACTA (5-12) $40.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-12) $35.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-12-9-8) $468.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-12-9) $375.50 Winner–Count Again B.g.5 by Awesome Again out of Count to Three, by Red Ransom. Bred by Sam-Son Farm (ON). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm. Mutuel Pool $584,685 Exacta Pool $397,565 Quinella Pool $8,353 Superfecta Pool $145,065 Trifecta Pool $253,625. Scratched–Tartini. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-10-5) paid $252.45. Pick Three Pool $81,052. COUNT AGAIN traveled near the back of the field off the inside, angled out on the second turn, entered the stretch four to five wide, closed fast and bested the runner up. FLAVIUS raced three wide around the first turn, unhurried in the early going, exited the final turn five wide, rallied to the front inside the eighth pole but could not hold off the winner. NEXT SHARES tracked two wide to the stretch, split foes mid-stretch and finished well to earn the show. ANOTHERTWISTAFATE showed early speed, led early then lost command at the nine-sixteenths, chased inside into the second turn, tipped out into the stretch but got outkicked in the final furlong. BOWIES HERO raced three wide then outside a rival, raced five to six wide into the stretch and showed a mild response. SPIRIT ANIMAL chased along the inside, saved ground into the stretch, lacked room at the eighth pole, tipped out and finished willingly. MAJESTIC EAGLE tracked off the inside, went four wide into the lane and lacked a serious bid. BLITZKRIEG chased early then pressed three deep, led at the three-eighths pole, cleared around the final turn, held a short lead at the eighth pole but weakened in the final furlong. IMPERADOR (ARG) in range two then three wide and flattened in the late stages. MY BOY JACK raced off the pace near the fence, steadied and altered out at the five-sixteenths pole, continued off the rail into the stretch and could not rally. CAMINO DEL PARAISO in range through the early stages, lacked room and checked behind ONE BAD BOY who was being eased, angled out then back in on the turn and was not persevered with. ONE BAD BOY stalked early then moved up to take control at the nine-sixteenths, eased out of the race at the five-sixteenths pole, pulled up in the stretch and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.39 45.31 57.21 1:09.58 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Colt Fiction 122 9 2 3–½ 2–1 2–2 1–hd Pereira 1.60 7 Curry 115 7 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–3¼ Pyfer 1.90 4 Coalinga Road 122 4 3 5–1½ 5–½ 4–1½ 3–1¾ Rispoli 10.60 3 I Will Not 122 3 4 4–hd 3–½ 3–½ 4–1½ Gutierrez 14.70 5 Policy 122 5 8 8–2 8–6 7–2 5–1½ Ortiz, Jr. 7.40 2 Agamemnon 120 2 7 7–4 6–hd 5–1 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.30 8 Abusive Gary 122 8 1 2–hd 4–½ 6–hd 7–5¾ Cedillo 25.10 6 Perfect Fanny 120 6 6 6–½ 7–2 8–6 8–7¼ Maldonado 111.30 1 Strike It Lucky 120 1 9 9 9 9 9 Van Dyke 33.00 9 COLT FICTION 5.20 3.00 2.40 7 CURRY 3.20 2.80 4 COALINGA ROAD 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $70.20 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $7.50 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-4-3) $23.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-4) $27.60 Winner–Colt Fiction Ch.g.5 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Devilish Pro, by Eddington. Bred by Robert Mitchell (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $463,084 Daily Double Pool $65,835 Exacta Pool $306,587 Quinella Pool $8,670 Superfecta Pool $134,464 Trifecta Pool $215,479. Scratched–Night Gig. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-9) paid $273.50. COLT FICTION chased the speed from outside, exited the turn three wide, closed in the final furlong and reeled in CURRY in deep stretch. CURRY set the pace and angled inward, led clear to the eighth pole but was caught in the late stages. COALINGA ROAD in range off the inside, entered the stretch three to four wide and kept on to secure the show. I WILL NOT forwardly placed along the inside, traveled a bit off the rail into the stretch and finished evenly. POLICY raced off the pace off the inside, came out into the stretch and improved position. AGAMEMNON stalked the pacesetter from inside, cut the corner into the drive and failed to respond when called upon. ABUSIVE GARY up close early outside the leader, chased two to three wide into the stretch and faded. PERFECT FANNY chased off the rail, went four to five wide around the turn and weakened. STRIKE IT LUCKY stumbled leaving the gate, trailed the field early and was never a factor. NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.87 48.23 1:12.38 1:35.79 1:47.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Domestic Spending 122 7 7 10–2 9–½ 8–1 5–½ 1–hd Ortiz, Jr. 4.20 2 Smooth Like Strait 122 2 3 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–nk Rispoli 2.80 13 Gufo 122 11 11 11 11 10–1 7–½ 3–½ Prat 3.20 9 Get Smokin 122 8 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 4–2½ Smith 30.40 10 Decorated Invader 122 9 10 8–1 6–1½ 5–1 6–1 5–hd Rosario 4.30 3 Scarto 122 3 4 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 4–½ 6–1 Franco 13.20 5 Storm the Court 122 5 9 9–½ 10–1 11 11 7–ns Hernandez 10.40 12 Lane Way 122 10 2 5–½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 8–nk Van Dyke 23.40 4 Taishan 122 4 6 6–hd 8–1 7–½ 8–½ 9–1 Gutierrez 18.70 1 Kanderel 122 1 8 7–hd 7–hd 9–½ 10–hd 10–½ Franco 121.60 7 Strongconstitution 122 6 5 4–½ 5–½ 6–½ 9–1½ 11 Cedillo 37.30 8 DOMESTIC SPENDING (GB) 10.40 5.00 3.20 2 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 4.20 3.00 13 GUFO 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $21.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-13-9) $141.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-13-9-10) $1,317.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-13) $41.40 Winner–Domestic Spending (GB) B.g.3 by Kingman (GB) out of Urban Castle, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Klaravich Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $938,169 Daily Double Pool $267,292 Exacta Pool $565,591 Quinella Pool $14,284 Superfecta Pool $248,269 Super High Five Pool $33,741 Trifecta Pool $425,176. Scratched–California Kook, Ever Dangerous. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-8) paid $89.95. Pick Three Pool $349,111. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-5-9/10-8) 4 correct paid $1,475.80. Pick Four Pool $841,063. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/10/11/13-10-5-9/10-8) 5 correct paid $3,954.15. Pick Five Pool $945,431. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-8/10/11/13-10-5-9/10-8) 6 correct paid $4,926.35. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $161,373. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $46,058. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $4,069.70. Place Pick All Pool $25,437. DOMESTIC SPENDING (GB) raced three wide then four wide into the stretch, closed fast and got up in time. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT forwardly placed through the early stages, bid outside with a furlong to go, led late but got nailed in the final moments. GUFO trailed early off the rail, came out into the stretch, surged late and finished a strong third. GET SMOKIN sped clear early, set the pace up the backstretch, showed the way around the far turn and into the stretch, held a short lead nearing the eighth pole, fought back when challenged from outside but yielded in the final sixteenth. DECORATED INVADER bothered by inside rival entering the first turn, tracked off the inside, raced three wide then four wide in upper stretch and finished evenly. SCARTO pulled a bit into the first turn while angled to the inside, stalked along the rail to the stretch and also went evenly through the final furlong. STORM THE COURT went three wide into the stretch, angled out and improved position. LANE WAY traveled off the rail in range, raced three wide to the stretch and weakened. TAISHAN shifted out and steadied entered the first turn, raced off the rail to the lane and never rallied. KANDEREL steadied along the inside into the first turn, remained inside then tipped out into the stretch and proved no menace. STRONGCONSTITUTION tracked two wide then angled to the rail and weakened. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $236,199 Inter-Track N/A $3,210,658 Out of State N/A $12,408,195 TOTAL N/A $15,855,052