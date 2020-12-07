Horse racing newsletter: Final Del Mar stewards’ rulings

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 6. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.23 48.73 1:13.68 1:25.89 1:38.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Club Cal 122 6 5 5–hd 5–2 4–1½ 1–2½ 1–4 Maldonado 4.40 4 Lemon Drop Shot 122 3 2 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 2–4 2–8 Gonzalez 2.10 1 Equivocator 118 1 4 4–½ 6 6 6 3–½ Figueroa 27.00 6 Broken Finger 122 5 3 3–1 3–1 2–½ 3–1 4–1¾ Matias 13.00 3 He Be Dangerous 111 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 5–½ Pyfer 7.70 5 Crash Corrigan 122 4 6 6 4–hd 5–5 5–2 6 T Baze 1.10

7 CLUB CAL 10.80 4.20 3.80 4 LEMON DROP SHOT 3.20 2.80 1 EQUIVOCATOR 7.80

$1 EXACTA (7-4) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-6) $71.20 $1 TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $170.00

Winner–Club Cal Dbb.g.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Yawannagokid, by Rocky Bar. Bred by Dr. John Araujo (CA). Trainer: Cynthia A. Kelley. Owner: Cynthia A. Kelley. Mutuel Pool $95,106 Exacta Pool $64,637 Superfecta Pool $32,288 Trifecta Pool $41,244. Scratched–Lovesick Blues.

CLUB CAL stalked three deep up the backstretch, moved four wide into the stretch, collared rival inside the quarter pole, kicked clear and drew away. LEMON DROP SHOT pressed the pace from outside, vied between around the far turn, took a short lead into the stretch, could not match strides with the winner but was clearly second best. EQUIVOCATOR chased inside, dropped back past the halfway point, traveled three wide into the lane, then came back on mildly to pass tired rivals for the show. BROKEN FINGER went three wide around the first turn, tugged his way to the front outside the top pair, dropped back into a stalking position, challenged three deep again around the far turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the lane. HE BE DANGEROUS sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, set the pace under pressure then vied with a pair of rivals around the far turn and into the lane, then gave way. CRASH CORRIGAN off slow to begin, pulled early, went between rivals on the backstretch, chased two wide leaving the far turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.07 45.22 57.50 1:04.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ca Dreamer 124 4 3 2–1 2–3 1–1½ 1–1½ Rojas Fernandez 8.00 1 Purdue 124 1 1 1–1 1–hd 2–3 2–hd Maldonado 6.80 2 Just Grace 124 2 6 6–2 6–2 3–2 3–3 Cedillo 1.00 3 Jenpirestrikesback 124 3 7 7 7 4–1½ 4–3½ Hernandez 4.80 8 Coalinga Hills 124 7 2 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ 5–3½ Payeras 3.60 7 C C the Bartender 124 6 4 4–hd 4–hd 6–hd 6–2½ Guce 39.10 5 Takes a Village 117 5 5 3–½ 3–hd 7 7 Rivera 15.30

4 CA DREAMER 18.00 7.00 3.60 1 PURDUE 6.20 4.00 2 JUST GRACE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $132.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $53.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-3) $30.29 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $159.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6) $10.40

Winner–Ca Dreamer Dbb.m.5 by Tale of the Cat out of Casey's Dreamin', by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Kingview Farms (ON). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $109,400 Daily Double Pool $25,661 Exacta Pool $63,954 Superfecta Pool $40,074 Trifecta Pool $39,074. Scratched–Mama's Kid.

CA DREAMER drifted inward in the early stages, chased inside the leader then angled to the outside, bid alongside rival and dueled around the turn, cleared foe in upper stretch and remained strong to the wire under right-handed urging. PURDUE away quickly from inside, set the pace off the inside then angled inward, met the challenge from CA DREAMER and dueled from inside through the turn, lost contact with that rival in upper stretch but stayed on and held the place. JUST GRACE chased the speed early, saved ground from inside, came out in upper stretch and missed the place. JENPIRESTRIKESBACK trailed the field early, entered the turn two wide then exited a bit off the rail, finished willingly and passed tired rivals. COALINGA HILLS tracked outside a pair, went five wide into the turn then angled into the four path and lacked a rally. C C THE BARTENDER tracked outside a rival, took the turn four then three wide and weakened. TAKES A VILLAGE stalked off the inside, traveled three then two wide around the turn and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.75 46.01 58.64 1:05.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Paint Me Again 115 10 3 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1¾ Centeno 5.20 5 Atlantic Strike 122 5 5 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd 2–¾ Gutierrez 8.80 9 As Required 117 9 4 5–½ 4–½ 4–2 3–½ Rivera 5.30 2 Daring Cat 122 2 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 4–nk T Baze 3.80 7 Tequila Diva 122 7 9 10 9–2 6–2 5–1¼ Hernandez 2.00 1 Winter Star 122 1 10 9–hd 8–hd 5–hd 6–2½ Lopez, Jr. 15.00 8 Take Her Temp 122 8 6 7–1 10 7–1½ 7–4 Gonzalez 6.60 4 Best Lady 122 4 7 8–1 7–hd 9–2 8–1½ Matias 80.80 6 Pink Phlox 122 6 8 6–2 6–1½ 8–2 9–6 Fuentes 31.10 3 Clare's Irish Eyes 122 3 2 3–hd 5–hd 10 10 Guce 59.00

10 PAINT ME AGAIN 12.40 9.40 5.80 5 ATLANTIC STRIKE 10.00 7.60 9 AS REQUIRED 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $279.00 $1 EXACTA (10-5) $58.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-9-2) $137.39 $1 TRIFECTA (10-5-9) $356.50

Winner–Paint Me Again B.f.2 by Paynter out of Scammony, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Straight Fire, LLC (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $143,148 Daily Double Pool $12,833 Exacta Pool $87,382 Superfecta Pool $49,921 Trifecta Pool $54,755. Scratched–Big Hoochie Mama, Streaming Tiger. $1 Pick Three (7-4-10) paid $387.90. Pick Three Pool $34,957. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-6-10) paid $51.00.

PAINT ME AGAIN sped clear while rider was trying to ration the early speed, led two wide then three wide into the stretch and remained clear to the wire. ATLANTIC STRIKE broke out and bumped rival, chased three deep early, three to four wide around the turn and whittled the gap on the winner in the final sixteenth. AS REQUIRED traveled mid-pack early while off the inside, took the turn four wide then moved five wide entering the stretch, closed furlong grounds but flattened out a bit late but got up for the show. DARING CAT chased the pace from inside and went evenly through the final furlong. TEQUILA DIVA bumped leaving the gate, shuffled back early, traveled three wide on the turn then got floated out five wide by inner rival, drifted in a bit in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages. WINTER STAR raced two wide into the turn then went between rivals around the bend, angled out leaving the turn and failed to find more in the final furlong. TAKE HER TEMP tracked off the rail, went four wide into the turn, floated six wide by rivals entering the stretch and proved no menace. BEST LADY saved ground around the turn, tipped out into the lane, lacked room upper stretch, moved out and could not rally. PINK PHLOX bumped both sides at the start then steadied briefly early, settled off the pace, two wide around the turn, shifted in upper stretch and weakened. CLARE'S IRISH EYES chased between rivals, dropped back on the turn and faded in the lane.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.20 48.91 1:13.60 1:26.21 1:39.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Meadway 117 7 9 7–1 6–½ 4–1 2–3 1–1 Centeno 3.60 6 Twirling Derby 117 6 3 5–2 5–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–6 Rivera 6.20 2 Fort Dodge 124 2 6 6–hd 8–3 8–2½ 6–hd 3–¾ Payeras 24.90 4 Classic Presence 110 4 5 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 4–hd Ellingwood 15.50 3 Afleeting Life 124 3 8 8–4 7–2½ 7–1½ 7–2 5–1¾ Franco 4.10 1 Floyd Moneymaker 122 1 2 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 3–1 6–1 T Baze 4.80 8 Barhopsky 122 8 4 4–hd 2–hd 6–1 5–½ 7–nk Guce 6.20 9 Gambini 113 9 10 9–1 9–2 9–4 9–6 8–6 Pyfer 3.50 5 Magical Illusion 122 5 1 3–2 4–hd 5–½ 8–1 9–6 Amparan 63.70 10 Here I Go Indy 122 10 7 10 10 10 10 10 Boulanger 93.90

7 MEADWAY 9.20 5.20 3.40 6 TWIRLING DERBY 7.80 5.20 2 FORT DODGE 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $91.00 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $25.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-4) $350.52 $1 TRIFECTA (7-6-2) $304.80

Winner–Meadway Dbb.c.4 by Tizway out of Romantic Intention, by Suave. Bred by John Arthur Elder (KY). Trainer: John E. Cortez. Owner: John A. Elder. Mutuel Pool $194,313 Daily Double Pool $15,079 Exacta Pool $126,252 Superfecta Pool $74,226 Trifecta Pool $81,153. Scratched–Luck Is My Name, Marino Heat. $1 Pick Three (4-10-7) paid $592.10. Pick Three Pool $17,377.

MEADWAY bumped leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning, went three to four wide around the first turn, closed in around the far turn and entered the stretch five wide, reeled in the leader in the final furlong and edged away late. TWIRLING DERBY broke out and bumped rival at the start, entered the first turn six wide then angled into the four path, stayed off the rail up the backstretch, bid four deep around the far turn, took command past the three-eighths pole, cleared into the stretch, caught in the final sixteenth and took an awkward step late while proving second best. FORT DODGE tracked two wide early, off the rail on the backstretch, four wide into the lane, came out upper stretch and bested the rest. CLASSIC PRESENCE went four then two wide around the first turn, chased off the rail, challenged between rivals around the far turn and into the stretch but proved no match in the late stages while keeping on for a minor award. AFLEETING LIFE tucked inside on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, lacked room in upper stretch, angled out then back inside and improved position. FLOYD MONEYMAKER sped to the front and took control early, led up the backstretch then vied for command around the far turn from inside and weakened in the lane. BARHOPSKY traveled four then three wide around the first turn, angled in on the backstretch, chased two wide into the lane and never rallied. GAMBINI angled in on the first turn, went five wide into the stretch and was never a factor. MAGICAL ILLUSION went five wide into the first turn then angled into the three path, chased outside a rival then vied three deep around the far turn, chased into the lane and weakened. HERE I GO INDY traveled five then three wide around the clubhouse turn, trailed the field through the early stages, went two wide into the lane and never got involved.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bayakoa Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.58 46.76 1:11.09 1:35.90 1:42.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Proud Emma 119 6 3 5–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 2–2 1–½ Hernandez 4.60 5 Message 119 5 2 2–½ 3–2 2–1 1–½ 2–6 Prat 2.20 4 Stellar Sound 116 4 6 3–hd 1–2 1–½ 3–3 3–2½ Espinoza 1.30 1 Miss Stormy D 119 1 1 1–1½ 2–1½ 4–3 4–3 4–1¼ Rispoli 3.60 2 Blue Diva 119 2 5 6 6 5–½ 5–2 5–13 Gonzalez 18.50 3 Donut Girl 121 3 4 4–½ 5–2 6 6 6 Maldonado 38.10

6 PROUD EMMA 11.20 3.80 2.40 5 MESSAGE 4.00 2.40 4 STELLAR SOUND 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $34.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1) $6.47 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $29.30

Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.4 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gem, Inc. and Kagele, Tom. Mutuel Pool $255,597 Daily Double Pool $34,176 Exacta Pool $110,951 Superfecta Pool $59,433 Trifecta Pool $71,240. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-7-6) paid $198.20. Pick Three Pool $62,879. $1 Pick Four (4-10-7-6) 4 correct paid $3,012.80. Pick Four Pool $136,620. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-10-7-6) 5 correct paid $8,320.45. Pick Five Pool $367,680.

PROUD EMMA settled off the pace, loomed four wide into the stretch, rallied outside the leader, drifted in and brushed MESSAGE near the eighth pole, then dug in late to edge the runner-up. MESSAGE forwardly place off the inside, bid outside the leader approaching the three-eighths, took over in upper stretch, brushed by PROUD EMMA at the eighth pole, fought back from inside but could not hold off the winner. STELLAR SOUND came away last at the start, went four wide around the first turn then surged to the front into the backstretch, cleared inside rival and showed the way to the far turn, challenged near the three-eighths pole, fought back into the lane and weakened to third. MISS STORMY D showed early speed along the inside, was overtaken early on the backstretch then chased the speed from inside, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch, moved out at the eighth pole and weakened. BLUE DIVA traveled a bit off the rail early, went outside a rival on the far turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked a rally. DONUT GIRL tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside into the second bend then moved out into the two path into the stretch and failed to threaten.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.04 45.16 57.21 1:09.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Awhitesportscoat 124 7 2 5–2½ 3–1 2–3½ 1–nk Maldonado 2.10 5 Autumn Day 114 5 3 2–1 1–1 1–½ 2–4 Ellingwood 5.60 6 Buster Douglas 124 6 6 6–hd 5–hd 4–1 3–½ Orduna-Rojas 4.30 9 R Cha Cha 117 9 8 8–2 8–3 5–1 4–½ Centeno 1.70 2 Turnaround 124 2 5 3–½ 4–3 3–2 5–9 Rojas Fernandez 22.90 4 Always Working 122 4 4 1–hd 2–½ 6–2 6–2 Figueroa 15.50 1 Dutt Bart 124 1 1 4–½ 6–2 7–2 7–2½ L Valenzuela 90.80 3 Hong Kong Cowboy 124 3 7 7–1½ 7–hd 8–3 8–3 Payeras 17.60 8 Muhney Line 119 8 9 9 9 9 9 Rivera 106.40

7 AWHITESPORTSCOAT 6.20 3.40 2.60 5 AUTUMN DAY 6.00 3.60 6 BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $28.60 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-9) $7.40 $1 TRIFECTA (7-5-6) $45.90

Winner–Awhitesportscoat Grr.g.6 by Hansen out of Shesadozer, by Perigee Moon. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing LLC and Knapp, Steve R.. Mutuel Pool $171,663 Daily Double Pool $29,544 Exacta Pool $112,372 Superfecta Pool $72,377 Trifecta Pool $80,321. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-6-7) paid $74.50. Pick Three Pool $75,251.

AWHITESPORTSCOAT in range three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch, closed well and wore down AUTUMN DAY late under a drive. AUTUMN DAY vied for the lead from outside, dueled around the turn, cleared rival past the three-eighths pole, challenged mid-stretch, fought gamely through deep stretch and yielded grudgingly. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) traveled off the pace, four wide into the lane, drifted inward through the stretch and gained the show. R CHA CHA raced off the pace, four to five wide around the turn and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. TURNAROUND up close early, went two wide into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch and never produced a bid. ALWAYS WORKING drifted in and bumped rival early, vied for the lead off the rail then dueled with outside rival, chased the leader past the three-eighths pole and tired in the lane. DUTT BART showed early speed from inside then chased along the rail into the turn, entered the lane two wide and weakened. HONG KONG COWBOY bumped and checked between rivals early, traveled three wide then angled out in upper stretch and lacked further response. MUHNEY LINE angled in and saved ground into the lane and was always outrun.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 21.75 44.80 57.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rinse and Repeat 124 3 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–2 1–hd Payeras 3.80 2 See Through It 122 2 4 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1¾ Orduna-Rojas 8.30 7 Potente Alba 124 7 6 5–½ 4–2 4–1½ 3–½ Cedillo 6.80 9 Leadville 124 9 9 9–4 6–hd 7–hd 4–nk Figueroa 35.60 1 Rocky's Show 117 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 5–nk Lopez 12.10 10 Short of Ez 124 10 8 7–1½ 5–1 5–1 6–1 T Baze 1.90 6 Good On Ya 119 6 5 6–hd 7–1 6–1 7–1½ Rivera 35.40 5 More Honor 122 5 7 8–hd 9–7 9–12 8–nk Maldonado 9.90 4 Portando 124 4 3 4–hd 8–½ 8–hd 9–20 Guce 5.10 8 Little Cents 122 8 10 10 10 10 10 Gonzalez 24.00

3 RINSE AND REPEAT 9.60 4.80 3.60 2 SEE THROUGH IT 8.40 6.00 7 POTENTE ALBA 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $48.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-9) $571.44 $1 TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $314.10

Winner–Rinse and Repeat B.h.6 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $176,308 Daily Double Pool $17,066 Exacta Pool $125,573 Superfecta Pool $74,743 Trifecta Pool $89,928. Claimed–Short of Ez by Chris Mitchell. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $90.70. Pick Three Pool $80,160.

RINSE AND REPEAT broke in and bumped rival, chased off the inside, two wide into the lane, split foes at the eighth pole and edged SEE THROUGH IT under strong urging. SEE THROUGH IT bumped leaving the gate, up close early outside the leader, bid alongside rivals around the turn, went three wide into the lane, gained command in upper stretch, challenged from inside in the furlong grounds and battled with the winner late but got outkicked. POTENTE ALBA chased outside a rival, took the turn four wide and finished well to gain ground late and earn the show. LEADVILLE raced off the pace, went four to five wide around the turn and finished with a belated rally. ROCKY'S SHOW away quickest from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, held a short lead into the stretch, fought back through the lane then weakened late. SHORT OF EZ outside a pair of rivals early, took the turn four to five wide and kept on in the final furlong. GOOD ON YA chased three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. MORE HONOR angled in early, saved ground along the rail into the lane and proved no menace. PORTANDO chased off the rail then angled to the rail, exited the bend two wide and lacked a rally. LITTLE CENTS trailed the field into the turn, went three then four wide around the turn and was through early.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.77 44.51 55.97 1:02.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Captain Scotty 124 10 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–ns Gonzalez 2.20 6 Thanks Mr. Eidson 122 6 4 4–1½ 2–2 2–3 2–4 Maldonado 4.10 1 Lincoln City 124 1 9 9–2 9–1 4–hd 3–hd Van Dyke 14.10 3 Fantastic Day 120 3 10 10 10 5–1½ 4–1¼ Figueroa 48.00 5 Jamming Eddy 122 5 1 3–hd 3–½ 3–2½ 5–4 Hernandez 4.00 7 Sigalert 122 7 6 6–½ 7–1 7–1½ 6–hd Rispoli 9.00 8 Passionate Reward 122 8 7 5–hd 4–hd 6–½ 7–4 T Baze 12.20 2 Hollywood Heat 124 2 5 8–2 8–1 10 8–½ Matias 107.10 9 Tilted Towers 122 9 8 7–2 5–½ 8–½ 9–nk Cedillo 4.70 4 Darnquick 120 4 2 2–hd 6–½ 9–½ 10 Franco 17.10

10 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 6.40 3.80 3.20 6 THANKS MR. EIDSON 4.80 4.00 1 LINCOLN CITY 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $65.00 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-1-3) $212.72 $1 TRIFECTA (10-6-1) $153.70

Winner–Captain Scotty B.g.6 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by John R. Mulholland &Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $213,234 Daily Double Pool $29,827 Exacta Pool $136,117 Superfecta Pool $81,499 Trifecta Pool $96,111. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-10) paid $60.60. Pick Three Pool $46,788.

CAPTAIN SCOTTY sped clear from the far outside, angled into the two path, led three wide into the lane, responded when challenged in upper stretch and held gamely to the wire. THANKS MR. EIDSON stalked three deep, bid outside the leader in upper stretch but lacked the needed final kick to get by. LINCOLN CITY sat off the pace early, angled out on the turn, split foes late and got up for the show. FANTASTIC DAY trailed the field early, went two wide into the turn, angled six wide leaving the turn and was edged for the show. JAMMING EDDY away quickly, chased the lone speed from between foes, exited the bend two wide, drifted out in the stretch and finished evenly. SIGALERT went three to four wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and could not rally. PASSIONATE REWARD tracked well off the rail early between a pair of foes, angled inward then came three wide into the stretch and failed to response when called upon. HOLLYWOOD HEAT chased from inside, dropped back into the turn, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out and was never a factor. TILTED TOWERS chased widest early while outside a pair of rivals, went four wide into the lane and weakened. DARNQUICK chased the speed from inside, lost ground around the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.95 44.93 56.83 1:03.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Miss Fia 124 6 2 5–2 5–2 2–1½ 1–3½ Hernandez 1.90 10 Florentine Diamond 122 9 4 2–2 1–½ 1–hd 2–nk Franco 15.50 3 Trouville 117 3 3 4–hd 4–hd 3–2 3–1¼ Rivera 3.20 4 Flat Out Joy 124 4 7 6–1 6–1 6–hd 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 5.70 5 Secret Square 122 5 8 7–1 8–1 7–1½ 5–2½ Gonzalez 11.00 1 Don't Stop Lookin 122 1 6 9–½ 7–½ 8–2½ 6–1½ Payeras 62.10 2 Queen of the Track 124 2 1 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 7–nk Maldonado 10.90 11 Ole Silver 115 10 10 8–1 9–1 10 8–ns Centeno 10.00 7 Sugar Pickel 122 7 9 10 10 9–½ 9–1¼ Rispoli 11.90 8 Munny 122 8 5 1–½ 2–2 4–½ 10 T Baze 15.00

6 MISS FIA 5.80 4.20 3.40 10 FLORENTINE DIAMOND 13.20 9.60 3 TROUVILLE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (6-10) $36.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-3-4) $75.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-3-4-5) Carryover $7,911 $1 TRIFECTA (6-10-3) $165.10

Winner–Miss Fia Dbb.f.4 by Maclean's Music out of Setafire, by Jump Start. Bred by Tarabilla Farms (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Tarabilla Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $226,265 Daily Double Pool $84,698 Exacta Pool $129,866 Superfecta Pool $77,454 Super High Five Pool $10,574 Trifecta Pool $89,919. Scratched–Raneem, Sarah's Smirk. $1 Pick Three (3-10-6) paid $58.30. Pick Three Pool $124,669. $1 Pick Four (7-3-10-6/9/12) 4 correct paid $170.90. Pick Four Pool $510,610. $2 Pick Six (7-6-7-3-10-6/9/12) 5 out of 6 paid $135.80. $2 Pick Six (7-6-7-3-10-6/9/12) 6 correct paid $10,571.20. Pick Six Pool $222,855.

MISS FIA in range three deep around the turn and into the stretch, rallied from outside and headed rival at the eighth pole, drove past and drew away. FLORENTINE DIAMOND bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed and pressed from outside, took control at the three-eighths pole, cleared at the top of the stretch, headed by rival at the eighth pole, could not go on with the winner and held the place. TROUVILLE chased from between rivals to the stretch, was within range through the drive, continued willingly through the final furlong and missed the place. FLAT OUT JOY stumbled a bit at the start, tracked off the inside, spun four wide off the turn and finished willingly. SECRET SQUARE traveled off the pace up the backstretch, angled five wide into the turn and showed a mild response to improve position while outfinished for a minor award. DON'T STOP LOOKIN dropped back early, went two wide into the lane, moved out in the stretch and improved position. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly to show early speed, chased from inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved out in the lane and weakened. OLE SILVER bumped with inside rival at the start, traveled near the back of the pack, angled six wide into the stretch and had little left. SUGAR PICKEL raced off the rail, three wide into the turn, angled out upper stretch and made no impact. MUNNY set the pace with company to the outside, angled to the two path approaching the turn, moved to the rail on the turn and lost command at the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch and gave way.