Horse racing newsletter: Final Del Mar stewards’ rulings
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we continue to marvel at the full fields at Los Alamitos.
This closes out the Del Mar meeting with two weeks’ worth of stewards’ rulings, based on the minutes filed with the state. Let’s get right to them.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $100 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Too Much Heaven in the first race on Nov. 15. Rispoli used the crop more than the allowable six times. Too Much Heaven won by a neck. Rispoli did not come for in the hearing but accepted responsibility.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno withdrew his appeal of a decision on Oct. 4 by Santa Anita stewards for a four-day suspension. He served the penalty on Nov. 26, 27, 28 and 29. The original ruling was for his ride aboard Run Snappy in the seventh race on Oct. 3. The stewards ruled that Centeno allowed his horse to cross over without sufficient clearance causing interference. It was his second careless riding ruling in 60 days causing an extra day of suspension.
--Trainer Blake Heap was fined $100 for failure to properly wear a face covering. Heap said he wasn’t around other licensees, which is why he didn’t have his face covering on correctly. The stewards were not persuaded.
--The connections of Git on Your Pulpit were ordered to forfeit all monies as the result of a second-place finish in the fourth race at Los Alamitos on June 28 after the horse tested positive for a metabolite of acepromazine, commonly used as a sedative. Owners Kathy Walsh and Marietta Gelalich forfeited $3,000. Walsh, also the trainer, has to give back an additional $300 and jockey Geovanni Franco lost $160.00. The horse was also stripped of second and deemed unplaced in the race.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $200 for using his riding crop more than six times while aboard Follow the Lute in the sixth race on Nov. 15. Follow the Lute finished second by 1 ¼ lengths. It was Van Dyke’s second violation in the last 60 days. It was a majority decision as steward Kim Sawyer voted for a $500 fine.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $200 for using his riding crop more than two times in succession without allowing his mount Justin’s Quest to respond in the ninth race on Nov. 21. Justin’s Quest finished second by half-a-length. Rispoli agreed he violated the rule. It was his second violation in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than six times while aboard Lionite in the third race on Nov. 26. Lionite finished third. Rispoli participated by phone and agreed he violated the rule. It was his third offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Flavien Prat was suspended three days (Dec. 4, 5 and 6) for careless riding while aboard Papale in the first race on Nov. 26. The stewards ruled that Prat altered course without sufficient clearance which resulted in Papale’s disqualification from first to second. Prat agreed he made a mistake in making that move. Prat was allowed to ride in designated races on those days.
--Veterinarian Jennifer Finley was fined $100 for failure to properly wear a face covering on Nov. 21. Finley accepted the penalty without dissent.
--Apprentice jockey David Mussad was suspended seven days (Nov. 29 through Dec. 5) for disorderly conduct for harassing exercise rider Hannah Leahey and apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer during a workout on May 11. In addition, Mussad allegedly damaged Leahey’s car by kicking it on May 16. Leahey and Pyfer participated in the hearing by phone. Mussad must also be evaluated by the Winners Foundation for any anger management issues. Mussad accepted responsibility and the penalty.
--Trainer Bob Baffert was fined $2,500 after his horse Merneith tested positive for a metabolite of Dextromethorphan, a therapeutic often found in cough medicine, on July 25. The case was made that the horse was accidentally exposed to cough medicine by a groom that had the coronavirus. Baffert was cited for violating the trainer’s insurer rule which places responsibility on the trainer regardless of how the violation occurred. No appeal was planned.
--Trainer Val Brinkerhoff was suspended 45 days (Dec. 7, 2020-Jan. 20, 2021) and fined $3,000 after his horse Girl Can Partie tested positive for Metaproterenol, used to aid in breathing, after winning a maiden claiming race on Aug. 1, 2019 at Del Mar. Girl Can Partie was also disqualified from first and is now listed as unplaced. The penalty was more severe because a syringe was found in Brinkerhoff’s truck. The trainer said it was there as a precaution against the horse contracting colic as it was being transported to Emerald Downs. No appeal was planned.
(Note: I wrote a story when the two rulings came down. You can read it, just click here.)
There were two other rulings on Brinkerhoff based on a settlement agreement with the California Horse Racing Board tied to the adjudication of the above penalties.
--Trainer Val Brinkerhoff was issued an official warning when his horse Watch Me Burn tested above the legal limits for testosterone after finishing fifth in the sixth race on Aug. 22, 2019 at Del Mar.
--Trainer Val Brinkerhoff was issued an official warning when his horse Girl Can Partie was above the legal limits for testosterone in an out-of-competition testing on Aug. 18, 2019
--Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., is suspended three days (Dec.6, 10 and 11) for his ride aboard Fluffy Socks in the fifth race on Nov. 28 when he altered course without sufficient clearance in the second turn causing interference. It did not result in a change to the placing but the stewards believed Ortiz could have made more of an effort to avoid the interference. The 2-year-old filly won the Jimmy Durante Stakes by half-a-length. Ortiz accepted the penalty.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was suspended for three days (Dec. 6, 10 and 11) and fined $300 for using the riding crop more than twice in a row without allowing his mount, Big Bad Gary, respond in the sixth race on Nov. 28. He finished 11th in the 11-horse race. It was Flores’ fifth violation in the last 60 days.
Parking Violations
Groom Rigoberto Rivera $25
Assistant starter Dean Greenman $25
Pony rider Wilver Orates $25
Los Alamitos review
In Sunday’s feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles, jockey Juan Hernandez got a pretty good pickup mount after Mike Smith was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Proud Emma benefitted from a tiring favorite, Stellar Sound, to win the race by half-a-length.
Stellar Sound was the favorite and broke slow, so jockey Victor Espinoza had to rush her to the front to keep her in the race. But the move might have taken too much out of her as she tired in the stretch. It allowed Message to go to the front and she couldn’t hold off a late-running Proud Emma.
Proud Emma paid $11.20, $3.80 and $2.40. Message was second followed by Stellar Sound, Miss Stormy D, Blue Diva and Donut Girl. Peter Miller was the winning trainer.
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “[Trainer] Peter [Miller] told me to just sit behind the speed and she’d give me a strong run. She relaxed perfectly, then really responded when I asked her to get by that other filly.
Tom Kagele (winning owner): “She ran great. We’ve been trying to get a graded stakes with her and she finally did it for us. She likes to sit off it and it set up very nicely for her. We were confident she would come running. She shows up every time, but this was awesome. The plan is to keep her in training in 2021.’’
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (6): $250,000 New York Stallion Series (Fifth Avenue Division), fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Laobanonaprayer ($4.00)
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Honor Way ($7.50)
Aqueduct (8): $250,000 New York Stallion Series (Great White Way Division), 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hold the Salsa ($12.40)
Los Alamitos (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Proud Emma ($11.20)
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Thursday.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 6.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.23 48.73 1:13.68 1:25.89 1:38.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Club Cal
|122
|6
|5
|5–hd
|5–2
|4–1½
|1–2½
|1–4
|Maldonado
|4.40
|4
|Lemon Drop Shot
|122
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|1–½
|2–4
|2–8
|Gonzalez
|2.10
|1
|Equivocator
|118
|1
|4
|4–½
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|Figueroa
|27.00
|6
|Broken Finger
|122
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|3–1
|4–1¾
|Matias
|13.00
|3
|He Be Dangerous
|111
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|Pyfer
|7.70
|5
|Crash Corrigan
|122
|4
|6
|6
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–2
|6
|T Baze
|1.10
|7
|CLUB CAL
|10.80
|4.20
|3.80
|4
|LEMON DROP SHOT
|3.20
|2.80
|1
|EQUIVOCATOR
|7.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-6)
|$71.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$170.00
Winner–Club Cal Dbb.g.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Yawannagokid, by Rocky Bar. Bred by Dr. John Araujo (CA). Trainer: Cynthia A. Kelley. Owner: Cynthia A. Kelley. Mutuel Pool $95,106 Exacta Pool $64,637 Superfecta Pool $32,288 Trifecta Pool $41,244. Scratched–Lovesick Blues.
CLUB CAL stalked three deep up the backstretch, moved four wide into the stretch, collared rival inside the quarter pole, kicked clear and drew away. LEMON DROP SHOT pressed the pace from outside, vied between around the far turn, took a short lead into the stretch, could not match strides with the winner but was clearly second best. EQUIVOCATOR chased inside, dropped back past the halfway point, traveled three wide into the lane, then came back on mildly to pass tired rivals for the show. BROKEN FINGER went three wide around the first turn, tugged his way to the front outside the top pair, dropped back into a stalking position, challenged three deep again around the far turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the lane. HE BE DANGEROUS sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, set the pace under pressure then vied with a pair of rivals around the far turn and into the lane, then gave way. CRASH CORRIGAN off slow to begin, pulled early, went between rivals on the backstretch, chased two wide leaving the far turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.07 45.22 57.50 1:04.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ca Dreamer
|124
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Rojas Fernandez
|8.00
|1
|Purdue
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–hd
|Maldonado
|6.80
|2
|Just Grace
|124
|2
|6
|6–2
|6–2
|3–2
|3–3
|Cedillo
|1.00
|3
|Jenpirestrikesback
|124
|3
|7
|7
|7
|4–1½
|4–3½
|Hernandez
|4.80
|8
|Coalinga Hills
|124
|7
|2
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–3½
|Payeras
|3.60
|7
|C C the Bartender
|124
|6
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|6–2½
|Guce
|39.10
|5
|Takes a Village
|117
|5
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|7
|7
|Rivera
|15.30
|4
|CA DREAMER
|18.00
|7.00
|3.60
|1
|PURDUE
|6.20
|4.00
|2
|JUST GRACE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$132.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$53.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-3)
|$30.29
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-2)
|$159.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6)
|$10.40
Winner–Ca Dreamer Dbb.m.5 by Tale of the Cat out of Casey's Dreamin', by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Kingview Farms (ON). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $109,400 Daily Double Pool $25,661 Exacta Pool $63,954 Superfecta Pool $40,074 Trifecta Pool $39,074. Scratched–Mama's Kid.
CA DREAMER drifted inward in the early stages, chased inside the leader then angled to the outside, bid alongside rival and dueled around the turn, cleared foe in upper stretch and remained strong to the wire under right-handed urging. PURDUE away quickly from inside, set the pace off the inside then angled inward, met the challenge from CA DREAMER and dueled from inside through the turn, lost contact with that rival in upper stretch but stayed on and held the place. JUST GRACE chased the speed early, saved ground from inside, came out in upper stretch and missed the place. JENPIRESTRIKESBACK trailed the field early, entered the turn two wide then exited a bit off the rail, finished willingly and passed tired rivals. COALINGA HILLS tracked outside a pair, went five wide into the turn then angled into the four path and lacked a rally. C C THE BARTENDER tracked outside a rival, took the turn four then three wide and weakened. TAKES A VILLAGE stalked off the inside, traveled three then two wide around the turn and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.75 46.01 58.64 1:05.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Paint Me Again
|115
|10
|3
|1–2½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Centeno
|5.20
|5
|Atlantic Strike
|122
|5
|5
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|8.80
|9
|As Required
|117
|9
|4
|5–½
|4–½
|4–2
|3–½
|Rivera
|5.30
|2
|Daring Cat
|122
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–nk
|T Baze
|3.80
|7
|Tequila Diva
|122
|7
|9
|10
|9–2
|6–2
|5–1¼
|Hernandez
|2.00
|1
|Winter Star
|122
|1
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|5–hd
|6–2½
|Lopez, Jr.
|15.00
|8
|Take Her Temp
|122
|8
|6
|7–1
|10
|7–1½
|7–4
|Gonzalez
|6.60
|4
|Best Lady
|122
|4
|7
|8–1
|7–hd
|9–2
|8–1½
|Matias
|80.80
|6
|Pink Phlox
|122
|6
|8
|6–2
|6–1½
|8–2
|9–6
|Fuentes
|31.10
|3
|Clare's Irish Eyes
|122
|3
|2
|3–hd
|5–hd
|10
|10
|Guce
|59.00
|10
|PAINT ME AGAIN
|12.40
|9.40
|5.80
|5
|ATLANTIC STRIKE
|10.00
|7.60
|9
|AS REQUIRED
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$279.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-5)
|$58.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-9-2)
|$137.39
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-5-9)
|$356.50
Winner–Paint Me Again B.f.2 by Paynter out of Scammony, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Straight Fire, LLC (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $143,148 Daily Double Pool $12,833 Exacta Pool $87,382 Superfecta Pool $49,921 Trifecta Pool $54,755. Scratched–Big Hoochie Mama, Streaming Tiger.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-10) paid $387.90. Pick Three Pool $34,957. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-6-10) paid $51.00.
PAINT ME AGAIN sped clear while rider was trying to ration the early speed, led two wide then three wide into the stretch and remained clear to the wire. ATLANTIC STRIKE broke out and bumped rival, chased three deep early, three to four wide around the turn and whittled the gap on the winner in the final sixteenth. AS REQUIRED traveled mid-pack early while off the inside, took the turn four wide then moved five wide entering the stretch, closed furlong grounds but flattened out a bit late but got up for the show. DARING CAT chased the pace from inside and went evenly through the final furlong. TEQUILA DIVA bumped leaving the gate, shuffled back early, traveled three wide on the turn then got floated out five wide by inner rival, drifted in a bit in upper stretch and kept on through the late stages. WINTER STAR raced two wide into the turn then went between rivals around the bend, angled out leaving the turn and failed to find more in the final furlong. TAKE HER TEMP tracked off the rail, went four wide into the turn, floated six wide by rivals entering the stretch and proved no menace. BEST LADY saved ground around the turn, tipped out into the lane, lacked room upper stretch, moved out and could not rally. PINK PHLOX bumped both sides at the start then steadied briefly early, settled off the pace, two wide around the turn, shifted in upper stretch and weakened. CLARE'S IRISH EYES chased between rivals, dropped back on the turn and faded in the lane.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.20 48.91 1:13.60 1:26.21 1:39.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Meadway
|117
|7
|9
|7–1
|6–½
|4–1
|2–3
|1–1
|Centeno
|3.60
|6
|Twirling Derby
|117
|6
|3
|5–2
|5–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–6
|Rivera
|6.20
|2
|Fort Dodge
|124
|2
|6
|6–hd
|8–3
|8–2½
|6–hd
|3–¾
|Payeras
|24.90
|4
|Classic Presence
|110
|4
|5
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|Ellingwood
|15.50
|3
|Afleeting Life
|124
|3
|8
|8–4
|7–2½
|7–1½
|7–2
|5–1¾
|Franco
|4.10
|1
|Floyd Moneymaker
|122
|1
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1
|3–1
|6–1
|T Baze
|4.80
|8
|Barhopsky
|122
|8
|4
|4–hd
|2–hd
|6–1
|5–½
|7–nk
|Guce
|6.20
|9
|Gambini
|113
|9
|10
|9–1
|9–2
|9–4
|9–6
|8–6
|Pyfer
|3.50
|5
|Magical Illusion
|122
|5
|1
|3–2
|4–hd
|5–½
|8–1
|9–6
|Amparan
|63.70
|10
|Here I Go Indy
|122
|10
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Boulanger
|93.90
|7
|MEADWAY
|9.20
|5.20
|3.40
|6
|TWIRLING DERBY
|7.80
|5.20
|2
|FORT DODGE
|9.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7)
|$91.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$25.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-4)
|$350.52
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-6-2)
|$304.80
Winner–Meadway Dbb.c.4 by Tizway out of Romantic Intention, by Suave. Bred by John Arthur Elder (KY). Trainer: John E. Cortez. Owner: John A. Elder. Mutuel Pool $194,313 Daily Double Pool $15,079 Exacta Pool $126,252 Superfecta Pool $74,226 Trifecta Pool $81,153. Scratched–Luck Is My Name, Marino Heat.
$1 Pick Three (4-10-7) paid $592.10. Pick Three Pool $17,377.
MEADWAY bumped leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning, went three to four wide around the first turn, closed in around the far turn and entered the stretch five wide, reeled in the leader in the final furlong and edged away late. TWIRLING DERBY broke out and bumped rival at the start, entered the first turn six wide then angled into the four path, stayed off the rail up the backstretch, bid four deep around the far turn, took command past the three-eighths pole, cleared into the stretch, caught in the final sixteenth and took an awkward step late while proving second best. FORT DODGE tracked two wide early, off the rail on the backstretch, four wide into the lane, came out upper stretch and bested the rest. CLASSIC PRESENCE went four then two wide around the first turn, chased off the rail, challenged between rivals around the far turn and into the stretch but proved no match in the late stages while keeping on for a minor award. AFLEETING LIFE tucked inside on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, lacked room in upper stretch, angled out then back inside and improved position. FLOYD MONEYMAKER sped to the front and took control early, led up the backstretch then vied for command around the far turn from inside and weakened in the lane. BARHOPSKY traveled four then three wide around the first turn, angled in on the backstretch, chased two wide into the lane and never rallied. GAMBINI angled in on the first turn, went five wide into the stretch and was never a factor. MAGICAL ILLUSION went five wide into the first turn then angled into the three path, chased outside a rival then vied three deep around the far turn, chased into the lane and weakened. HERE I GO INDY traveled five then three wide around the clubhouse turn, trailed the field through the early stages, went two wide into the lane and never got involved.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bayakoa Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.58 46.76 1:11.09 1:35.90 1:42.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Proud Emma
|119
|6
|3
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–½
|2–2
|1–½
|Hernandez
|4.60
|5
|Message
|119
|5
|2
|2–½
|3–2
|2–1
|1–½
|2–6
|Prat
|2.20
|4
|Stellar Sound
|116
|4
|6
|3–hd
|1–2
|1–½
|3–3
|3–2½
|Espinoza
|1.30
|1
|Miss Stormy D
|119
|1
|1
|1–1½
|2–1½
|4–3
|4–3
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|3.60
|2
|Blue Diva
|119
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–2
|5–13
|Gonzalez
|18.50
|3
|Donut Girl
|121
|3
|4
|4–½
|5–2
|6
|6
|6
|Maldonado
|38.10
|6
|PROUD EMMA
|11.20
|3.80
|2.40
|5
|MESSAGE
|4.00
|2.40
|4
|STELLAR SOUND
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$34.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1)
|$6.47
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-4)
|$29.30
Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.4 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gem, Inc. and Kagele, Tom. Mutuel Pool $255,597 Daily Double Pool $34,176 Exacta Pool $110,951 Superfecta Pool $59,433 Trifecta Pool $71,240. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (10-7-6) paid $198.20. Pick Three Pool $62,879. $1 Pick Four (4-10-7-6) 4 correct paid $3,012.80. Pick Four Pool $136,620. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-10-7-6) 5 correct paid $8,320.45. Pick Five Pool $367,680.
PROUD EMMA settled off the pace, loomed four wide into the stretch, rallied outside the leader, drifted in and brushed MESSAGE near the eighth pole, then dug in late to edge the runner-up. MESSAGE forwardly place off the inside, bid outside the leader approaching the three-eighths, took over in upper stretch, brushed by PROUD EMMA at the eighth pole, fought back from inside but could not hold off the winner. STELLAR SOUND came away last at the start, went four wide around the first turn then surged to the front into the backstretch, cleared inside rival and showed the way to the far turn, challenged near the three-eighths pole, fought back into the lane and weakened to third. MISS STORMY D showed early speed along the inside, was overtaken early on the backstretch then chased the speed from inside, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch, moved out at the eighth pole and weakened. BLUE DIVA traveled a bit off the rail early, went outside a rival on the far turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked a rally. DONUT GIRL tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside into the second bend then moved out into the two path into the stretch and failed to threaten.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.04 45.16 57.21 1:09.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Awhitesportscoat
|124
|7
|2
|5–2½
|3–1
|2–3½
|1–nk
|Maldonado
|2.10
|5
|Autumn Day
|114
|5
|3
|2–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–4
|Ellingwood
|5.60
|6
|Buster Douglas
|124
|6
|6
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|Orduna-Rojas
|4.30
|9
|R Cha Cha
|117
|9
|8
|8–2
|8–3
|5–1
|4–½
|Centeno
|1.70
|2
|Turnaround
|124
|2
|5
|3–½
|4–3
|3–2
|5–9
|Rojas Fernandez
|22.90
|4
|Always Working
|122
|4
|4
|1–hd
|2–½
|6–2
|6–2
|Figueroa
|15.50
|1
|Dutt Bart
|124
|1
|1
|4–½
|6–2
|7–2
|7–2½
|L Valenzuela
|90.80
|3
|Hong Kong Cowboy
|124
|3
|7
|7–1½
|7–hd
|8–3
|8–3
|Payeras
|17.60
|8
|Muhney Line
|119
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Rivera
|106.40
|7
|AWHITESPORTSCOAT
|6.20
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|AUTUMN DAY
|6.00
|3.60
|6
|BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ)
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$28.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-9)
|$7.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-5-6)
|$45.90
Winner–Awhitesportscoat Grr.g.6 by Hansen out of Shesadozer, by Perigee Moon. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing LLC and Knapp, Steve R.. Mutuel Pool $171,663 Daily Double Pool $29,544 Exacta Pool $112,372 Superfecta Pool $72,377 Trifecta Pool $80,321. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-6-7) paid $74.50. Pick Three Pool $75,251.
AWHITESPORTSCOAT in range three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch, closed well and wore down AUTUMN DAY late under a drive. AUTUMN DAY vied for the lead from outside, dueled around the turn, cleared rival past the three-eighths pole, challenged mid-stretch, fought gamely through deep stretch and yielded grudgingly. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) traveled off the pace, four wide into the lane, drifted inward through the stretch and gained the show. R CHA CHA raced off the pace, four to five wide around the turn and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. TURNAROUND up close early, went two wide into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch and never produced a bid. ALWAYS WORKING drifted in and bumped rival early, vied for the lead off the rail then dueled with outside rival, chased the leader past the three-eighths pole and tired in the lane. DUTT BART showed early speed from inside then chased along the rail into the turn, entered the lane two wide and weakened. HONG KONG COWBOY bumped and checked between rivals early, traveled three wide then angled out in upper stretch and lacked further response. MUHNEY LINE angled in and saved ground into the lane and was always outrun.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 21.75 44.80 57.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rinse and Repeat
|124
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–2
|1–hd
|Payeras
|3.80
|2
|See Through It
|122
|2
|4
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Orduna-Rojas
|8.30
|7
|Potente Alba
|124
|7
|6
|5–½
|4–2
|4–1½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|6.80
|9
|Leadville
|124
|9
|9
|9–4
|6–hd
|7–hd
|4–nk
|Figueroa
|35.60
|1
|Rocky's Show
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|5–nk
|Lopez
|12.10
|10
|Short of Ez
|124
|10
|8
|7–1½
|5–1
|5–1
|6–1
|T Baze
|1.90
|6
|Good On Ya
|119
|6
|5
|6–hd
|7–1
|6–1
|7–1½
|Rivera
|35.40
|5
|More Honor
|122
|5
|7
|8–hd
|9–7
|9–12
|8–nk
|Maldonado
|9.90
|4
|Portando
|124
|4
|3
|4–hd
|8–½
|8–hd
|9–20
|Guce
|5.10
|8
|Little Cents
|122
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Gonzalez
|24.00
|3
|RINSE AND REPEAT
|9.60
|4.80
|3.60
|2
|SEE THROUGH IT
|8.40
|6.00
|7
|POTENTE ALBA
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$48.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$33.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-9)
|$571.44
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-2-7)
|$314.10
Winner–Rinse and Repeat B.h.6 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $176,308 Daily Double Pool $17,066 Exacta Pool $125,573 Superfecta Pool $74,743 Trifecta Pool $89,928. Claimed–Short of Ez by Chris Mitchell. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $90.70. Pick Three Pool $80,160.
RINSE AND REPEAT broke in and bumped rival, chased off the inside, two wide into the lane, split foes at the eighth pole and edged SEE THROUGH IT under strong urging. SEE THROUGH IT bumped leaving the gate, up close early outside the leader, bid alongside rivals around the turn, went three wide into the lane, gained command in upper stretch, challenged from inside in the furlong grounds and battled with the winner late but got outkicked. POTENTE ALBA chased outside a rival, took the turn four wide and finished well to gain ground late and earn the show. LEADVILLE raced off the pace, went four to five wide around the turn and finished with a belated rally. ROCKY'S SHOW away quickest from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, held a short lead into the stretch, fought back through the lane then weakened late. SHORT OF EZ outside a pair of rivals early, took the turn four to five wide and kept on in the final furlong. GOOD ON YA chased three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. MORE HONOR angled in early, saved ground along the rail into the lane and proved no menace. PORTANDO chased off the rail then angled to the rail, exited the bend two wide and lacked a rally. LITTLE CENTS trailed the field into the turn, went three then four wide around the turn and was through early.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.77 44.51 55.97 1:02.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Captain Scotty
|124
|10
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Gonzalez
|2.20
|6
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|122
|6
|4
|4–1½
|2–2
|2–3
|2–4
|Maldonado
|4.10
|1
|Lincoln City
|124
|1
|9
|9–2
|9–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Van Dyke
|14.10
|3
|Fantastic Day
|120
|3
|10
|10
|10
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|48.00
|5
|Jamming Eddy
|122
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2½
|5–4
|Hernandez
|4.00
|7
|Sigalert
|122
|7
|6
|6–½
|7–1
|7–1½
|6–hd
|Rispoli
|9.00
|8
|Passionate Reward
|122
|8
|7
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|7–4
|T Baze
|12.20
|2
|Hollywood Heat
|124
|2
|5
|8–2
|8–1
|10
|8–½
|Matias
|107.10
|9
|Tilted Towers
|122
|9
|8
|7–2
|5–½
|8–½
|9–nk
|Cedillo
|4.70
|4
|Darnquick
|120
|4
|2
|2–hd
|6–½
|9–½
|10
|Franco
|17.10
|10
|CAPTAIN SCOTTY
|6.40
|3.80
|3.20
|6
|THANKS MR. EIDSON
|4.80
|4.00
|1
|LINCOLN CITY
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10)
|$65.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-1-3)
|$212.72
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-6-1)
|$153.70
Winner–Captain Scotty B.g.6 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by John R. Mulholland &Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $213,234 Daily Double Pool $29,827 Exacta Pool $136,117 Superfecta Pool $81,499 Trifecta Pool $96,111. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-10) paid $60.60. Pick Three Pool $46,788.
CAPTAIN SCOTTY sped clear from the far outside, angled into the two path, led three wide into the lane, responded when challenged in upper stretch and held gamely to the wire. THANKS MR. EIDSON stalked three deep, bid outside the leader in upper stretch but lacked the needed final kick to get by. LINCOLN CITY sat off the pace early, angled out on the turn, split foes late and got up for the show. FANTASTIC DAY trailed the field early, went two wide into the turn, angled six wide leaving the turn and was edged for the show. JAMMING EDDY away quickly, chased the lone speed from between foes, exited the bend two wide, drifted out in the stretch and finished evenly. SIGALERT went three to four wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and could not rally. PASSIONATE REWARD tracked well off the rail early between a pair of foes, angled inward then came three wide into the stretch and failed to response when called upon. HOLLYWOOD HEAT chased from inside, dropped back into the turn, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out and was never a factor. TILTED TOWERS chased widest early while outside a pair of rivals, went four wide into the lane and weakened. DARNQUICK chased the speed from inside, lost ground around the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.95 44.93 56.83 1:03.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Miss Fia
|124
|6
|2
|5–2
|5–2
|2–1½
|1–3½
|Hernandez
|1.90
|10
|Florentine Diamond
|122
|9
|4
|2–2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Franco
|15.50
|3
|Trouville
|117
|3
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–2
|3–1¼
|Rivera
|3.20
|4
|Flat Out Joy
|124
|4
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|6–hd
|4–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.70
|5
|Secret Square
|122
|5
|8
|7–1
|8–1
|7–1½
|5–2½
|Gonzalez
|11.00
|1
|Don't Stop Lookin
|122
|1
|6
|9–½
|7–½
|8–2½
|6–1½
|Payeras
|62.10
|2
|Queen of the Track
|124
|2
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|7–nk
|Maldonado
|10.90
|11
|Ole Silver
|115
|10
|10
|8–1
|9–1
|10
|8–ns
|Centeno
|10.00
|7
|Sugar Pickel
|122
|7
|9
|10
|10
|9–½
|9–1¼
|Rispoli
|11.90
|8
|Munny
|122
|8
|5
|1–½
|2–2
|4–½
|10
|T Baze
|15.00
|6
|MISS FIA
|5.80
|4.20
|3.40
|10
|FLORENTINE DIAMOND
|13.20
|9.60
|3
|TROUVILLE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-10)
|$36.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-3-4)
|$75.95
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-3-4-5)
|Carryover $7,911
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-10-3)
|$165.10
Winner–Miss Fia Dbb.f.4 by Maclean's Music out of Setafire, by Jump Start. Bred by Tarabilla Farms (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Tarabilla Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $226,265 Daily Double Pool $84,698 Exacta Pool $129,866 Superfecta Pool $77,454 Super High Five Pool $10,574 Trifecta Pool $89,919. Scratched–Raneem, Sarah's Smirk.
$1 Pick Three (3-10-6) paid $58.30. Pick Three Pool $124,669. $1 Pick Four (7-3-10-6/9/12) 4 correct paid $170.90. Pick Four Pool $510,610. $2 Pick Six (7-6-7-3-10-6/9/12) 5 out of 6 paid $135.80. $2 Pick Six (7-6-7-3-10-6/9/12) 6 correct paid $10,571.20. Pick Six Pool $222,855.
MISS FIA in range three deep around the turn and into the stretch, rallied from outside and headed rival at the eighth pole, drove past and drew away. FLORENTINE DIAMOND bumped leaving the gate, showed early speed and pressed from outside, took control at the three-eighths pole, cleared at the top of the stretch, headed by rival at the eighth pole, could not go on with the winner and held the place. TROUVILLE chased from between rivals to the stretch, was within range through the drive, continued willingly through the final furlong and missed the place. FLAT OUT JOY stumbled a bit at the start, tracked off the inside, spun four wide off the turn and finished willingly. SECRET SQUARE traveled off the pace up the backstretch, angled five wide into the turn and showed a mild response to improve position while outfinished for a minor award. DON'T STOP LOOKIN dropped back early, went two wide into the lane, moved out in the stretch and improved position. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stumbled leaving the gate, recovered quickly to show early speed, chased from inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved out in the lane and weakened. OLE SILVER bumped with inside rival at the start, traveled near the back of the pack, angled six wide into the stretch and had little left. SUGAR PICKEL raced off the rail, three wide into the turn, angled out upper stretch and made no impact. MUNNY set the pace with company to the outside, angled to the two path approaching the turn, moved to the rail on the turn and lost command at the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$35,717
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$413,650
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,541,973
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$6,991,340
