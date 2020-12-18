Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Horse racing newsletter: Fireworks at CHRB meeting

Horses bolt out of the starting gate at Los Alamitos Race Track
The starting gate at Los Alamitos Race Track in July 2014.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wait to see how Los Alamitos and the CHRB can come to an agreement both can live with.

Rarely has there been such high drama at a California Horse Racing Board meeting, which resulted in Los Alamitos owner Dr. Ed Allred saying he was withdrawing his application to run and would close down the track with the possibility of turning it into real estate.

It appeared as if Los Alamitos was all set to be approved for a year-long license when vice-chairman Oscar Gonzales offered up an idea that, in light of the horse fatalities at Los Alamitos, the license go only to June 30 so the CHRB can put forth a second approval if it was happy with the first half of the year.

The Board was in the middle of a vote, which seemed ready to pass, when Allred was buzzed in on the phone. He said if that was the case, he would withdraw his application and close the track. It hit like a bomb. Allred did not say it subtlety, he was unequivocal. He said his owners and trainers can’t make plans if they only know they will be at the track for half-a-year.

Gonzales asked for the vote to continue, which it did and ended in a tie. That means it doesn’t pass. Commissioner Alex Solis, who currently is working in Kentucky, wasn’t at the meeting, meaning only six members.

Then another proposal was made that Los Alamitos get a year’s license with a six-month review process. This, too, finished in a tie.

This is where Board chairman Greg Ferraro could have called for a recess to try and get a solution that everyone could back. But instead, the process went on.

After much discussion without Allred, commissioners Dennis Alfieri and Damascus Castellanos come over to the Gonzales side and it was 5-1 vote for the six-moth license. Ferraro was the lone dissenting vote, saying it was a “bad idea.”

But Los Alamitos plans to ask the Board to reconsider.

If Allred were to close Los Alamitos, it would not only kill night-time quarter-horse racing in the state also have a profound impact on the daytime thoroughbred industry. The track has been approved for seven weeks of daytime thoroughbred racing next year and there are hundreds of thoroughbreds who are stabled at the track.

So, that’s where we are. But will Los Alamitos actually close down? Can a compromise be reached? We’ll know pretty soon as the new Los Alamitos quarter horse season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 26.

If I were to venture a guess, Allred will not close down the track. He loves the business so much that I can’t see him hanging out all the owners, trainers and jockeys that are at Los Alamitos on virtually no notice. It would also benefit the Board to come up with a way to allow Allred to save some face after making such a bold proclamation.

Before we leave this topic, I thought the best point made during the almost 5 ½-hour meeting came from commissioner Wendy Mitchell on another license application. It’s a point she’s made before and, yet, we still find ourselves in the same position. Why is the Board ruling on the license of a track, with sometimes incomplete information, a week before the track is scheduled to open?

I’ve wondered that myself. Maybe that another reform the Board should look at.

Los Alamitos daytime review

The feature on Thursday was 5 ½ furlong maiden special for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies. The winner was longshot Swift Nonni, whose four-length win triggered another Pick Six carryover, this time $423,178. It will likely make an already wildly successful meet ever more successful.

Swift Nonni paid $33.00, $13.60 and $7.20 for trainer Marcia Stortz and jockey Edgar Payeras. Ten the Smart Way was second and Amazen Grazen finished third.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

The final Friday card of this year’s L.A. County Fair meeting has nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Who would have ever thought mentioning there are only five races with 10-horse fields would be viewed as a negative? The fact is, it isn’t a negative, but a reflection on how successful this meeting has been as it has benefited from the closure of Golden Gate Fields because of the pandemic. The first seven races are all 5 ½ furlongs, with a six-furlong feature and a closer that is a mile.

The six-furlong feature is for Cal-breds 3 and up going for a purse of $48,000, the biggest on the card. The favorite, at even money, is Fratelli for trainer Andrew Lerner and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. This 4-year-old gelding is on his third trainer this year, starting with Mark Glatt before moving to Peter Miller and now to Lerner. The horse has won three-of-eight lifetime and is coming off a win in starter allowance.

Afternoon Heat (Steve Knapp, Tyler Baze) and Johnny Podres (Steve Miyadi, Abel Cedillo) are the 5-1 second choices. Post is around 3:58 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 10 (1 also eligible), 10, 7, 8, 10 (2 ae), 9, 9, 10 (1ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick

FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Ricky B (6-1)

Ricky B is a value play based on trainer Lornezo Ruizs racing stats and who is two for two at the meet. This trainer has won 40% of his races second off the claim. He wins 32% second off the layoff and 25% second start with him as a trainer. Jockey Abel Cedillo has won two of three for Ruiz in the last few weeks. This horse is also unbeaten going three for three at Friday’s distance. We are getting a nice 6-1 value price.

Thursday’s review: Sizzling Jamie tracked in second but had no punch down the stretch running third. I would bet this horse again going shorter.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview

Los Alamitos is the only place in racing that currently runs day-night doubleheaders. You’ve read about daytime, but the nighttime, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Entries to the $20,000 A Ransom Handicap for 3-year-olds were overflowing earlier this week with 16 sophomores looking to compete in the 350-yard race. Scott Craigmyle, racing director at Los Alamitos Race Course, responded by splitting the race into two divisions and offering equal $20,000 purses for each stakes race. Each will have a field of eight.

“It’s exciting anytime you get such a great response for a good race, particularly this late in the year,” Craigmyle said. “I spoke to [track owner Dr. [Ed] Allred and he gave the OK to split the race and have the extra money to make them both $20,000. Both races feature some quality horses. We have a good card on Friday night and it’s a great way to kick off the final week of the current meet.”

“First post is 6 p.m. with the stakes divisions of the A Ransom to be the seventh and eighth races. The first division will be headed by the recent arrival of Dr Tool, who finished second in the Adequan Derby Championship Challenge at Albuquerque Downs on Oct. 25. The Kiss My Hocks gelding was fourth in the La Fiesta Derby prior to that race and for the year has won three of seven starts. Jose Flores will saddle the Andy Caulo-bred runner, who will start from post three.

“Other top names in this division include Made Over, who ran a strong second to Grade 1 derby standout Mental Error in a trial to the Grade 2 Southern California Derby. Victorioso Dinastia, the runner-up in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap, Allred’s Town Policy Handicap winner Doctor Gene, and Los Alamitos Super Derby finalist Mr Ricks will also run.

“The second division will be headed by Pesky. The Favorite Cartel colt won his Super Derby trial in October and just missed making the final before returning a good second in his Southern California trial on Nov. 29. While he missed advancing to those finals, Pesky has been very consistent runner and should be major threat.

“On Saturday, Corona Jumpim Mrl will enter the $25,000 First Down Dash Handicap for 3-year-olds and up after winning one of the most visually impressive races of the season at Los Alamitos. The Brazilian-bred runner won the Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials by a nose, rallying from seventh after getting bumped early to win in the final yards.

“What made the race one to remember was how close the last few jumps of the race truly were in that 400-yard dash. In fact, all seven horses – from the winners to the seventh-place finishers -- in the race were separated by less than half a length.

“’Owner Marcos Leite absolutely loves this horse,” said trainer Jaime Gomez. “He is his favorite. The horse went into the race in terrific shape. He’s sound, happy, and was eating great. I thought he would run a good race and he did. Mr. Leite owns a horse that qualified to Brazil’s version of the Champion of Champions. We were hoping that Corona Jumpim Mrl would enjoy the same luck.” “Closing night of the current season is Sunday with the featured event being the Grade 2, $154,550 Southern California Derby at 400 yards. The field will be headed by fastest qualifier Cattail Cove, the runner-up in last year’s Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, plus 2020 derby winner Nomadic and Circle City, who also happen to be full brothers from Allred’s racing stable. Scott Willoughby trains both sprinters. Runforyourlife, winner of the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity last year, and Grade 1 Los Alamitos Super Derby runner-up Mental Error are among the other top contenders.”

Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick

FIRST RACE: No. 8 Banze No Oeste (7-2)

He has been my featured selection in both of his starts over the Orange County oval for a top-notch barn and each effort has resulted in runner-up finishes against the same wire-to-wire winner (Walk On Water). Here’s to third time being the charm. In his most recent affair five nights ago, this hard knocker broke a tad slow and inward at the gate opening to lose multiple lengths to put himself behind the eight-ball right from the get go. He was kinda one paced down the backside until he put forth a big run through the turn and down the lane to get within a half-length at the wire before displaying a very solid gallop out. With slightly my top figure in tow and the quick turnaround, which is one of my favorite angles, we’ll push his entrant steadily at a possible medium mutual payout.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 17.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 11-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $13,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 23.01 46.68 1:12.49 1:25.49 1:38.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Tyler's Tek 121 4 6 6–2½ 6–2 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd Cedillo 3.90
11 Incredible Luck 121 10 3 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 1–1½ 2–ns Gonzalez 1.40
2 Hot Socks 114 2 1 2–3 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 3–2 Rivera 6.80
9 Remembertobreathe 123 8 5 7–1½ 7–1 5–1 4–2 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 15.00
6 Hey Sequoia 111 6 10 10 9–1½ 9–3 7–½ 5–½ Ellingwood 8.10
5 Tequila Blanco 121 5 8 8–4 8–4 8–2½ 5–1 6–6 Matias 19.10
7 Write Me a Song 121 7 4 5–hd 5–hd 6–2 8–3 7–¾ Maldonado 6.10
1 Magic Mosco 114 1 2 1–hd 2–2 4–1 6–½ 8–9 Pyfer 12.40
3 Devil's Teeth 121 3 7 4–1 4–1 7–½ 9–5 9–6 Amparan 49.50
10 Muhney Line 121 9 9 9–hd 10 10 10 10 Figueroa 145.20
4 TYLER'S TEK 9.80 3.80 3.20
11 INCREDIBLE LUCK 3.00 2.60
2 HOT SOCKS 4.40
$1 EXACTA (4-11)  $16.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-11-2-9)  $61.60
$1 TRIFECTA (4-11-2)  $82.60

Winner–Tyler's Tek Ch.g.6 by Midas Touch (GB) out of Jig (IRE), by Catrail. Bred by Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Madden Racing and MJVET Stables. Mutuel Pool $73,054 Exacta Pool $71,522 Superfecta Pool $31,160 Trifecta Pool $37,531. Scratched–Ronton, Unstoppable Guy.

TYLER'S TEK bumped both sides at the start, raced in range through the early stages, went between rivals at the seven-sixteenths pole, remained off the rail then angled in upper stretch, bid inside the top pair and dug in late for the score. INCREDIBLE LUCK went four wide around the first turn, stalked off the inside or outside a rival, entered the stretch four wide, bid outside the leader and was floated out near the quarter pole, cleared rival mid-stretch, flattened a bit late late and was overtaken. HOT SOCKS dueled for the lead outside a rival to the stretch, cleared inside rival then shifted out at the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch, then stayed on gamely and came back at the leader in the final sixteenth and missed the place. REMEMBERTOBREATHE raced three wide around the first turn, four wide around the second, stayed within striking distance in the drive but went evenly late. HEY SEQUOIA tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved out further in the lane and finished willingly. TEQUILA BLANCO bumped leaving the gate, sat off the pace, saved ground into the stretch and improved position. WRITE ME A SONG took the first turn three wide or outside a rival, went four to five wide around the far turn and weakened. MAGIC MOSCO dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch and gave way. DEVIL'S TEETH bumped at the start, stalked the pace near the inside, saved ground then angled out in the lane and tired. MUHNEY LINE went five then four wide around the first turn, entered the far turn in the two path, angled out into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.24 45.92 58.04 1:04.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Queen Stormborn 122 9 2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2 1–2 Fuentes 3.00
7 Stylish in Red 122 7 3 1–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Pereira 2.00
5 A J Rock 120 5 7 10 7–1 4–2½ 3–1½ Franco 12.30
6 Wild Arch 120 6 4 3–1 3–1 3–2 4–2 T Baze 12.50
8 Please Me 117 8 9 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 5–3 Rivera 20.90
4 She Loves Karaoke 122 4 6 5–2 5–1 6–½ 6–2½ Maldonado 6.50
2 Torquay 122 2 5 8–½ 9–hd 9–2½ 7–½ Matias 31.00
3 Mojo Mama 123 3 1 7–2 8–1 8–½ 8–1 Valdivia, Jr. 24.60
10 Ya Beauty 122 10 8 4–1 4–2 7–2½ 9–3½ Cedillo 3.60
1 Carelesswitdatruth 122 1 10 9–hd 10 10 10 Flores 54.40
9 QUEEN STORMBORN 8.00 4.60 4.00
7 STYLISH IN RED 4.00 3.00
5 A J ROCK 6.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)  $50.80
$1 EXACTA (9-7)  $12.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-5-6)  $44.17
$1 TRIFECTA (9-7-5)  $92.40

Winner–Queen Stormborn B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Westwood Pride, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $100,398 Daily Double Pool $19,099 Exacta Pool $74,993 Superfecta Pool $37,414 Trifecta Pool $47,769. Claimed–Ya Beauty (GB) by Jerry Jamgotchian. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Bandon Colleen, Kiss of Congrats.

QUEEN STORMBORN brushed the outside gate and bumped with outside rival at the start, pressed the pace up the backstretch, took a short lead at the three-eighths pole, fought with inner rival into the stretch then drew off in the late stages. STYLISH IN RED set the pace under pressure from the outside, lost command at the three-eighths, stayed inside the leader to the stretch, could not match the winner in the late stages and held the place. A J ROCK broke in and bumped rival at the start, bumped again at the seven-sixteenths pole, came five wide into the stretch and finished with late run to gain the show. WILD ARCH chased off the inside, two wide then angled out at the quarter pole, chased through the lane but could not find more in the final furlong. PLEASE ME off slow to begin, went three to four wide around the turn and never threatened. SHE LOVES KARAOKE stumbled and bumped at the start, raced mid-pack through the turn, between foes at the furlong marker and never responded to urging. TORQUAY chased along the inside, caught in tight and checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, stayed inside to the stretch and weakened. MOJO MAMA tracked outside a rival then two wide around the turn and proved no menace. YA BEAUTY (GB) bumped with inside rival at the start, chased the top pair outside a rival, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened. CARELESSWITDATRUTH off slow to begin, bumped with outside rival into the turn, went three to four wide around the bend and made no impact.

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.40 46.12 58.51 1:05.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Cojo 122 5 5 1–½ 1–2 1–2 1–1½ Maldonado 1.40
8 Brananx 117 8 3 3–½ 3–1 2–2 2–3½ Rivera 3.10
7 Big Discount 122 7 8 5–1½ 5–2 4–½ 3–nk Hernandez 5.20
2 Lil Ricardo 115 2 10 8–hd 8–1½ 7–hd 4–½ Pyfer 7.00
3 Catbernay 122 3 1 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 5–1 Pereira 31.50
4 Mancuso At the Mic 122 4 4 4–1 4–hd 5–2½ 6–¾ Figueroa 55.60
9 Royal Dude 115 9 6 6–1 7–4 8–7 7–¾ Centeno 41.30
10 Fleet Roy 122 10 9 7–3 6–½ 6–1 8–12 Flores 7.10
6 Just a Command 122 6 7 10 10 10 9–2 Van Dyke 12.80
1 The Henrietta 119 1 2 9–½ 9–½ 9–hd 10 Amparan 94.90
5 COJO 4.80 3.00 2.40
8 BRANANX 3.20 2.60
7 BIG DISCOUNT 3.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)  $27.60
$1 EXACTA (5-8)  $9.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-2)  $12.71
$1 TRIFECTA (5-8-7)  $34.50

Winner–Cojo Dbb.g.2 by Tourist out of Distant Memories, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $80,955 Daily Double Pool $8,750 Exacta Pool $74,030 Superfecta Pool $33,510 Trifecta Pool $37,983. Scratched–Chief Jackson, Stone's River.

$1 Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $77.70. Pick Three Pool $26,641.

COJO chased the leader early then moved up to duel from outside, cleared around the turn, urged right-handed in the lane and held well. BRANANX broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked from outside, three wide into the stretch, drifted in then raced a bit erratic in the stretch and finished well for second. BIG DISCOUNT bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, came off the turn four wide and got up for the show. LIL RICARDO off slow and broke in, raced two wide on the turn, rallied late along the inside and finished well for a minor award. CATBERNAY away quickly in the beginning, took control early, dueled with outside rival into the turn, outpaced by the winner around the bend, chased inside to the stretch and went evenly late. MANCUSO AT THE MIC in range two wide into the lane and flattened in the final furlong. ROYAL DUDE broke in and bumped at the start, went four wide into the lane and never rallied. FLEET ROY raced off the pace, angled in entering the turn, exited the bend three wide and never responded to urging. JUST A COMMAND entered the stretch three wide and was never a factor. THE HENRIETTA chased along the inside, steadied inside a rival at the three-eighths pole, remained near the fence into the drive and weakened.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.46 46.51 58.64 1:05.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Billy K 112 4 4 5–hd 6–2 1–hd 1–4 Ellingwood 15.60
2 Well Done Sally 122 2 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 2–½ Cedillo 2.30
7 Brite Tan 122 7 3 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 3–½ Payeras 56.80
1 Apache Pass 117 1 7 6–½ 4–hd 4–2 4–2½ Pyfer 3.50
9 Real Good Deal 124 9 6 8–2½ 7–½ 6–½ 5–2 Figueroa 3.70
10 Goddess Aphrodite 117 10 8 9–½ 9–1 8–2 6–nk Ortega 103.50
3 Ever Vigilant 117 3 10 7–hd 5–½ 5–1 7–½ Centeno 2.90
5 Glitter Gulch 117 5 9 10 10 9–½ 8–1¼ Lopez 20.00
6 Charming Life 119 6 1 2–½ 2–hd 7–½ 9–¾ Rivera 71.20
8 Deltary 122 8 5 4–1 8–½ 10 10 Gonzalez 12.40
4 BILLY K 33.20 10.40 6.80
2 WELL DONE SALLY 3.60 3.80
7 BRITE TAN 14.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)  $207.00
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $70.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-1)  $521.38
$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-7)  $1,206.40

Winner–Billy K B.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Cayman Sunrise, by Petionville. Bred by Respite Farm (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Christopher, Girdner, Paul K. and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $97,544 Daily Double Pool $10,487 Exacta Pool $81,886 Superfecta Pool $42,449 Trifecta Pool $46,714. Scratched–Dairy Kid, Pasito.

$1 Pick Three (9-5-4) paid $248.20. Pick Three Pool $13,911.

BILLY K bumped hard at the start, chased the speed through the turn, bid between foes in upper stretch, took over nearing the eighth pole and widened to the wire. WELL DONE SALLY dueled for the lead from inside then vied with a pair of rivals around the turn, fought back to the furlong grounds, could not match the winner late and stayed on to secure the place. BRITE TAN up close outside the top pair, bid three deep around the bend, challenged to the eighth pole then flattened a bit late. APACHE PASS chased from inside, saved ground into the stretch and needed to find more in the final furlong. REAL GOOD DEAL bumped at the start, raced four wide on the turn then angled out in the stretch and could not rally. GODDESS APHRODITE raced off the rail, two wide into the stretch and proved no menace. EVER VIGILANT broke out and bumped rival hard, pulled early and was rank entering the turn, went between rivals and three deep around the bend, angled out into the drive and flattened out. GLITTER GULCH off rail in the early going, angled in on the turn and was never a factor. CHARMING LIFE dueled for the lead from outside then vied between around the turn and into the stretch, then faded in the late stages. DELTARY bumped with outside rival at the start, chased outside a foe up the backstretch, raced off the rail through the turn then lugged out into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $13,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.89 45.56 58.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Purdue 124 8 1 1–2 1–2 1–4 1–2½ Maldonado 3.10
11 Just Classy 122 10 10 10 8–2 6–1 2–1¼ T Baze 5.30
5 Give Me a Hint 124 5 4 6–1 6–2 5–½ 3–1 Franco 3.60
1 Tiger Mom 124 1 6 4–½ 4–1½ 2–hd 4–1¼ Payeras 14.40
6 Hit It Twice 124 6 8 9–2 10 9–1 5–1¼ Fuentes 23.80
4 Cioppino Pasadino 124 4 2 3–2 2–1 3–1 6–¾ Guce 19.40
2 Brilliant Bird 117 2 3 2–hd 3–½ 4–hd 7–ns Pyfer 2.50
8 Luv Is All U Need 117 7 9 8–1 7–1½ 8–1 8–3 Ortega 90.10
3 Lady Chrome 119 3 5 5–hd 5–½ 7–½ 9–1¾ Rivera 15.90
10 Come On Kat 124 9 7 7–2 9–2 10 10 Orduna-Rojas 10.60
9 PURDUE 8.20 4.40 3.00
11 JUST CLASSY 5.60 4.00
5 GIVE ME A HINT 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)  $262.00
$1 EXACTA (9-11)  $19.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-5-1)  $67.55
$1 TRIFECTA (9-11-5)  $83.00

Winner–Purdue B.m.5 by Game Plan out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $96,050 Daily Double Pool $12,778 Exacta Pool $59,350 Superfecta Pool $33,652 Trifecta Pool $33,097. Claimed–Just Classy by MJVET Stables and KAM Racing Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Brilliant Bird by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–Sugaratsundown.

$1 Pick Three (5-4-9) paid $231.20. Pick Three Pool $28,312. $1 Pick Four (9-5/11/12-4-9) 4 correct paid $1,762.90. Pick Four Pool $67,159. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-9-5/11/12-4-9) 5 correct paid $6,928.25. Pick Five Pool $225,600.

PURDUE sped clear and crossed over to the inside, inched away upper stretch, put to right-handed urging and held safely. JUST CLASSY trailed early, angled in on the turn, traveled two wide into the stretch, closed well through the drive and earned the place but could not threaten the winner. GIVE ME A HINT chased outside a pair of rivals, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch and was along for the show. TIGER MOM hopped at the start, tracked from inside, angled out on the turn, went four wide into the drive and finished evenly. HIT IT TWICE went three wide into the turn, angled five wide leaving the bend and passed tired rivals. CIOPPINO PASADINO stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside a rival, two then three wide around the turn and weakened. BRILLIANT BIRD chased along the inside to the lane and weakened. LUV IS ALL U NEED steadied between rivals early, steered over to the inside, saved ground to the lane and was never a factor. LADY CHROME came three wide into the stretch and proved no menace. COME ON KAT took the turn four wide and was always outrun.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.45 46.76 1:11.72 1:24.17 1:37.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Fabozzi 124 5 2 4–1½ 3–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Hernandez 2.00
2 Black Storm 121 2 7 9–2 5–hd 4–1 4–2½ 2–¾ T Baze 4.60
7 Sizzling Jamie 114 7 6 2–½ 2–1 3–1½ 3–hd 3–2½ Pyfer 6.10
9 R Cha Cha 121 9 1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–½ 2–hd 4–5 Fuentes 7.60
3 Debt Monger 122 3 4 5–hd 6–½ 5–hd 5–2 5–½ Payeras 12.50
8 Buster Douglas 124 8 3 3–hd 4–1 7–2½ 7–3 6–nk Franco 5.30
4 More Honor 121 4 8 8–hd 7–1 6–1 6–½ 7–4 Maldonado 27.20
1 Most Determined 124 1 5 6–1 9–5 8–1½ 8–5 8–11 Gutierrez 29.50
10 Implicitly 119 10 9 7–hd 8–½ 9–5 9–4 9–1 Rivera 9.90
6 Lifeline 124 6 10 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 18.60
5 FABOZZI 6.00 3.60 3.00
2 BLACK STORM 4.20 3.80
7 SIZZLING JAMIE 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)  $26.20
$1 EXACTA (5-2)  $13.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-9)  $44.08
$1 TRIFECTA (5-2-7)  $57.10

Winner–Fabozzi Dbb.g.7 by Sidney's Candy out of Resident Alien, by Bertrando. Bred by Budget Stable (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Norman Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $115,285 Daily Double Pool $12,414 Exacta Pool $75,999 Superfecta Pool $34,062 Trifecta Pool $40,807. Claimed–Fabozzi by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Aotearoa, Hydrogen.

$1 Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $352.90. Pick Three Pool $26,148.

FABOZZI stalked in the two path, bid inside the top pair at the five-sixteenths, took control shortly after, cleared at the top of the lane and held well in the late stages. BLACK STORM settled a bit off the rail, went between rivals at the half-mile pole, angled to the rail and saved ground into the stretch and finished well to earn the place. SIZZLING JAMIE chased three wide then moved up to press the leader from outside on the backstretch, headed rival at the thee-eighths pole, floated out by rival leaving the bend then finished willingly in the final furlong. R CHA CHA away quickly and cleared the field, angled into the two path on the first turn, pressured up the backstretch, headed at the three-eighths pole, drifted out leaving that turn and flattened to a minor award. DEBT MONGER in range off the inside to the stretch and flattened in the late stages. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) went four wide around the clubhouse turn, remained off the inside then came six to seven wide into the stretch and weakened. MORE HONOR traveled off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, four deep at the half-mile point, exited the far turn four wide and never responded to urging. MOST DETERMINED tracked the pace inside and lacked a rally. IMPLICITLY went four wide around the first turn, five deep at the halfway marker, angled in and raced two to three wide into the stretch and could not rally. LIFELINE raced four wide around the first turn then angled to the inside, saved ground and was never involved.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.45 46.85 1:12.25 1:25.36 1:38.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
11 Red Bunting 124 9 5 5–5 5–4 4–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Hernandez 4.30
7 Realrealgood 121 6 8 8–3 8–4 7–1 5–½ 2–1¼ Amparan 21.60
9 Heart River 119 8 7 6–hd 7–2½ 5–1 3–hd 3–1¼ Figueroa 8.40
3 Lucky Stepper 124 2 2 2–hd 2–hd 1–½ 2–1 4–1¼ Gonzalez 9.70
8 Info's Treasure 115 7 6 7–4 6–hd 8–4 6–2 5–4 Pyfer 4.30
4 Sapphire Silk 120 3 3 3–2 3–1½ 2–hd 4–½ 6–3 Payeras 9.30
1 Bella Figura 119 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 7–3 7–2½ Rivera 3.40
5 Wine At Sunset 117 4 4 4–2 4–hd 6–1½ 8–4 8–9 Franco 4.50
6 Kayda 115 5 9 9 9 9 9 9 Centeno 10.30
11 RED BUNTING (IRE) 10.60 6.00 4.20
7 REALREALGOOD 15.00 6.40
9 HEART RIVER 6.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)  $26.60
$1 EXACTA (11-7)  $60.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-7-9-3)  $346.86
$1 TRIFECTA (11-7-9)  $441.20

Winner–Red Bunting (IRE) B.f.4 by Rip Van Winkle (IRE) out of Red Avis (GB), by Exceed And Excel (AUS). Bred by Epona Bloodstock Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $120,753 Daily Double Pool $11,877 Exacta Pool $88,035 Superfecta Pool $49,310 Trifecta Pool $57,302. Scratched–Reds Tribal Heart, Unchain Her Heart.

$1 Pick Three (9-5-11) paid $74.00. Pick Three Pool $32,248.

RED BUNTING (IRE) tracked off the rail, four wide into the stretch, struck the front approaching the eighth pole, drifted out late and held off the runner-up. REALREALGOOD tucked inside on the first turn then moved out on the backstretch, exited the far turn five wide, angled out upper stretch, closed widest through the final furlong but was too late. HEART RIVER traveled outside a rival around the first turn and backstretch, angled out around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied but was not enough. LUCKY STEPPER vied between for the lead to the stretch, clung to a short lead mid-stretch, lost command nearing the eighth pole and yielded late. INFO'S TREASURE angled to the inside early and settled off the pace, saved ground to the stretch and improved position. SAPPHIRE SILK vied three deep then outside a rival to mid-stretch and gave way. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) vied for the lead from inside to upper stretch and weakened. WINE AT SUNSET well placed off the inside behind the top trio, chased outside a rival leaving the backstretch and around the far turn, stayed off the rail into the lane and weakened. KAYDA traveled along the inside to the stretch and was always outrun.

EIGHTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.94 44.63 56.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Sequentially 124 1 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–4 1–nk Franco 8.10
2 Mr. Lovejoy 124 2 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 2–4 Pereira 2.00
6 Oil Can Knight 124 5 5 4–hd 5–2 4–1 3–2½ Maldonado 1.60
7 Sweet River Baines 124 6 3 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ T Baze 7.70
4 Flip the Coin Jan 117 4 4 6 6 6 5–¾ Centeno 20.30
3 Blackout 122 3 6 5–2½ 4–½ 5–1 6 Prat 3.30
1 SEQUENTIALLY 18.20 5.20 2.80
2 MR. LOVEJOY 3.60 3.20
6 OIL CAN KNIGHT 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1)  $102.80
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $29.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-7)  $19.54
$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-6)  $84.40

Winner–Sequentially B.h.6 by Forestry out of Ashbecca, by Sandpit (BRZ). Bred by Dr. Rodney E. Orr (KY). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Hat Trick Racing. Mutuel Pool $125,000 Daily Double Pool $15,039 Exacta Pool $67,472 Superfecta Pool $33,099 Trifecta Pool $44,248. Claimed–Mr. Lovejoy by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Captain Scotty.

$1 Pick Three (5-11-1) paid $177.10. Pick Three Pool $19,880.

SEQUENTIALLY chased along the inside then moved out into the two path around the turn, drew alongside MR. LOVEJOY nearing the eighth pole, dug in late and edged the runner-up. MR. LOVEJOY sped clear early, showed the way into the stretch, held a diminishing lead approaching the furlong grounds, met challenger in deep stretch and yielded grudgingly. OIL CAN KNIGHT tracked four wide through the turn and bested the rest. SWEET RIVER BAINES forwardly placed while outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch and weakened. FLIP THE COIN JAN lacked early speed, angled in on the turn and made no impact. BLACKOUT (FR) settled early, raced a bit off the rail around the bend and never showed the needed response when called upon.

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.59 46.18 58.16 1:04.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Swift Nonni 122 1 1 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–4 Payeras 15.50
8 Ten the Smart Way 122 8 5 7–1 7–hd 4–1 2–¾ Gonzalez 23.40
10 Amazen Grazen 122 10 9 9–20 8–2 5–hd 3–3 Franco 23.80
2 Squared Shady 122 2 3 2–½ 2–1 2–2½ 4–3½ Maldonado 1.80
4 Sircat Nelly 122 4 2 3–2 3–1½ 3–hd 5–2 Hernandez 4.70
3 Always for Money 117 3 4 5–½ 4–½ 7–6 6–ns Rivera 20.90
5 Chieftess Aine 122 5 6 4–hd 5–3 6–1 7–10 Figueroa 93.60
6 Jeanne B 122 6 8 6–2 6–½ 8–5 8–13 Boulanger 61.00
9 Zu Zu Flynn 122 9 10 10 10 10 9–2½ Fuentes 5.00
7 Coco's Joy 122 7 7 8–2 9–20 9–12 10 Van Dyke 2.30
1 SWIFT NONNI 33.00 13.60 7.20
8 TEN THE SMART WAY 21.20 12.80
10 AMAZEN GRAZEN 11.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)  $279.40
$1 EXACTA (1-8)  $277.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-10-2)  $1,241.85
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-10-2-4)  Carryover $69,226
$1 TRIFECTA (1-8-10)  $2,372.90

Winner–Swift Nonni B.f.2 by Run Brother Ron out of Free Sunset, by Sierra Sunset. Bred by George Schmitt & Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Marcia Stortz. Owner: Orsi, Bernardo, Schmitt, George F., Schmitt, Mary Clare and Stortz, Marcia. Mutuel Pool $135,231 Daily Double Pool $48,468 Exacta Pool $79,926 Superfecta Pool $48,080 Super High Five Pool $66,254 Trifecta Pool $51,393. Scratched–Complete Control, Military Princess.

$1 Pick Three (11-1-1) paid $696.90. Pick Three Pool $64,861. $1 Pick Four (5/11-11-1-1) 4 correct paid $4,825.10. Pick Four Pool $276,086. $2 Pick Six (4-9-5/11-11-1-1) 5 out of 6 paid $5,168.40. Pick Six Pool $528,484. Pick Six Carryover $423,178.

SWIFT NONNI vied for the lead inside a pair of rivals, went two wide into the turn then three wide and clear into the stretch, then powered away through the final furlong. TEN THE SMART WAY chased from the far outside, seven wide into the turn, angled into the two path around the bend, rallied and gained the place. AMAZEN GRAZEN took the turn four wide, moved out a bit further in the drive and finished well for the show honors. SQUARED SHADY vied for the lead between foes, lost contact with the winner while four wide leaving the turn and weakened in the late stages. SIRCAT NELLY vied three deep for command, could not keep pace with the top pair around the bend, entered the drive five wide and faded. ALWAYS FOR MONEY stumbled at the start, chased along the inside to the stretch and flattened out. CHIEFTESS AINE bumped by JEANNE B early, raced outside a rival or two wide around the turn and could not rally. JEANNE B crowded and bumped with inside rival early, chased six wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend and proved no menace. ZU ZU FLYNN was always outrun. COCO'S JOY fractious and unseated rider in the gate, raced between early then angled in on the turn, steered back out in upper stretch, eased late in the drive and walked off.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$24,041
Inter-TrackN/A$39,577
Out of StateN/A$4,429,149
TOTALN/A $4,492,767

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, December 18.

Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 11-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lovesick BluesSantos Rivera117Steven Miyadi4-130,000
2Sailing for HomeJessica Pyfer115Jonathan Wong12-130,000
3Reckoning DayAbel Cedillo122Clifford W. Sise, Jr.6-130,000
4KodiactionJose Valdivia, Jr.122Andreas Psarras20-130,000
5Big EndeavorFernandez Rojas122II Earl T. Baze7-230,000
6RunneratthecornerTiago Pereira122Edward R. Freeman20-130,000
7Runaway KristinEdgar Payeras122Marcia Stortz9-230,000
8Hot PursuitRicardo Gonzalez122Kristin Mulhall4-130,000
9Grey PointFrancisco Orduna-Rojas122Jeffrey Metz20-130,000
10Handr'sdreamAlexis Centeno115Jeff Bonde6-130,000

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Harper's GemCesar Ortega117Adriana Vallejo15-16,250
2True RegardsFernandez Rojas124Jesus J. Uranga20-16,250
3Jedi KnightAbel Cedillo122Andreas Psarras4-16,250
4SatantaTyler Baze124Reid France3-16,250
5RineshaftTiago Pereira124Hector O. Palma6-16,250
6Shanghai CurlyEdgar Payeras122Philip A. Oviedo4-16,250
7Big Sky LoganFrancisco Orduna-Rojas124Jeffrey Metz30-16,250
8No More FireballJuan Sanchez122Sergio Morfin5-16,250
9Musket PowderHeriberto Figueroa122Jeffrey Metz9-26,250
10ProudtobesicilianAlexis Centeno117Robert A. Bean30-16,250
Also Eligible
11Unstoppable GuyEdwin Maldonado122Marcia Stortz10-16,250

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1My Child SbudLuis Valenzuela122Oscar Heredia4-130,000
2Mr. ArtisticGeovanni Franco122O. J. Jauregui6-130,000
3U Aint RiteRamon Guce122Debbie Winick30-130,000
4Presto BenchTyler Baze122Ryan Hanson12-130,000
5Chief JacksonRuben Fuentes122Jeff Bonde5-130,000
6Walking With DinoAlexis Centeno115Bill McLean6-130,000
7Royal OrbEswan Flores122Ruben Gomez30-130,000
8FreerunningEdwin Maldonado122Luis Mendez2-130,000
9SarlatJavier Matias122Jose Bautista12-130,000
10Rest Easy Two FourMario Gutierrez122Dan L. Markle6-130,000

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Roman RushTiago Pereira124Victor M. Trujillo8-1
2Castle GateEdgar Payeras124Sergio Morfin6-1
3SokudoRamon Guce124Jesus J. Uranga4-1
4Autumn DayEmily Ellingwood114Ryan Hanson7-2
5AwhitesportscoatEdwin Maldonado124Steve Knapp2-1
6Rickey BAbel Cedillo124Lorenzo Ruiz6-1
7Shake N FriesFernandez Rojas124Robert J. Lucas10-1

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Donna BellaFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan2-1
2Empire HouseRicardo Gonzalez122Jonathan Wong8-5
3Dorita's HappyDrayden Van Dyke122J. Eric Kruljac6-1
4BathoryTyler Baze122Doug F. O'Neill20-1
5Philly LishesJessica Pyfer115Richard Baltas12-1
6Midnight DivaAbel Cedillo122Michael W. McCarthy9-2
7AadhanaAlexis Centeno115Doug F. O'Neill10-1
8Whistler's StyleJuan Hernandez122Ian Kruljac20-1

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Rocky's ShowHenry Lopez117Jesus J. Uranga4-18,000
2Royal SeekerAlex Jimenez124Marcelo Polanco20-18,000
3Captain N. BarronRamon Guce124Sergio Morfin8-18,000
4Tribal StormTiago Pereira124Tim McCanna7-28,000
5J T's A. T. M.Abel Cedillo124Martin Valenzuela, III9-28,000
6Dizzy DancerCesar Ortega117Quinn Howey20-18,000
7Tiz LoveTyler Baze124Patricia Harrington9-28,000
8Fire When ReadyJuan Hernandez124Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-18,000
9D K's CrownEdwin Maldonado122Luis Mendez10-18,000
10ConvexCerapio Figueroa122Jorge Rosales8-18,000
Also Eligible
11Cannonball CominJavier Matias124Jose Bautista10-18,000
12Malibu AlexJessica Pyfer117Reid France8-18,000

SEVENTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Handsome CatJose Valdivia, Jr.122Steven Miyadi4-150,000
2OctopusRuben Fuentes120Andrew Lerner12-145,000
3Promise NothingTyler Baze120Rafael Becerra20-145,000
4HowbeitAbel Cedillo122Doug F. O'Neill9-250,000
5AntitheticalTiago Pereira122Steven Miyadi8-150,000
6No Longer SilentRicardo Gonzalez122Jonathan Wong7-250,000
7AlcoolsJuan Hernandez120Peter Miller8-145,000
8BronnDrayden Van Dyke122Bob Baffert6-150,000
9SilardiFlavien Prat120Peter Miller4-145,000

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Single Me OutGeovanni Franco122Gary Stute8-1
2I Will NotMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill8-1
3FratelliDrayden Van Dyke122Andrew Lerner1-1
4Rinse and RepeatEdgar Payeras124Lorenzo Ruiz6-120,000
5Afternoon HeatTyler Baze124Steve Knapp5-1
6Johnny PodresAbel Cedillo122Steven Miyadi5-1
7Perfect WagerTiago Pereira122Victor M. Trujillo20-1
8AsaroEdwin Maldonado124Karen Headley20-1
9Hollywood HeatJavier Matias124Jose Raudales30-1

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Magical SmileRuben Fuentes124Clifford W. Sise, Jr.30-120,000
2Our Bonnie LassJessica Pyfer113Thomas Ray Bell, II10-118,000
3Turkish AngelAlex Jimenez120Marcelo Polanco50-118,000
4Little Miss BelleTiago Pereira122Edward R. Freeman5-120,000
5ZahraAbel Cedillo124O. J. Jauregui2-120,000
6Slew's Screen StarGeovanni Franco122Daniel Dunham5-120,000
7AnatoliaFlavien Prat120Peter Miller9-218,000
8Slamin' DaddyAlexis Centeno113Craig Anthony Lewis30-118,000
9Keep It ClassyJose Valdivia, Jr.122Joe Herrick20-120,000
10Princess TaleTyler Baze122Mark Glatt3-120,000
Also Eligible
11Kiss of CongratsJuan Hernandez122Rene Amescua6-120,000

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

