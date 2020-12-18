Horse racing newsletter: Fireworks at CHRB meeting

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wait to see how Los Alamitos and the CHRB can come to an agreement both can live with.

Rarely has there been such high drama at a California Horse Racing Board meeting, which resulted in Los Alamitos owner Dr. Ed Allred saying he was withdrawing his application to run and would close down the track with the possibility of turning it into real estate.

It appeared as if Los Alamitos was all set to be approved for a year-long license when vice-chairman Oscar Gonzales offered up an idea that, in light of the horse fatalities at Los Alamitos, the license go only to June 30 so the CHRB can put forth a second approval if it was happy with the first half of the year.

The Board was in the middle of a vote, which seemed ready to pass, when Allred was buzzed in on the phone. He said if that was the case, he would withdraw his application and close the track. It hit like a bomb. Allred did not say it subtlety, he was unequivocal. He said his owners and trainers can’t make plans if they only know they will be at the track for half-a-year.

Gonzales asked for the vote to continue, which it did and ended in a tie. That means it doesn’t pass. Commissioner Alex Solis, who currently is working in Kentucky, wasn’t at the meeting, meaning only six members.

Then another proposal was made that Los Alamitos get a year’s license with a six-month review process. This, too, finished in a tie.

This is where Board chairman Greg Ferraro could have called for a recess to try and get a solution that everyone could back. But instead, the process went on.

After much discussion without Allred, commissioners Dennis Alfieri and Damascus Castellanos come over to the Gonzales side and it was 5-1 vote for the six-moth license. Ferraro was the lone dissenting vote, saying it was a “bad idea.”

But Los Alamitos plans to ask the Board to reconsider.

If Allred were to close Los Alamitos, it would not only kill night-time quarter-horse racing in the state also have a profound impact on the daytime thoroughbred industry. The track has been approved for seven weeks of daytime thoroughbred racing next year and there are hundreds of thoroughbreds who are stabled at the track.

So, that’s where we are. But will Los Alamitos actually close down? Can a compromise be reached? We’ll know pretty soon as the new Los Alamitos quarter horse season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 26.

If I were to venture a guess, Allred will not close down the track. He loves the business so much that I can’t see him hanging out all the owners, trainers and jockeys that are at Los Alamitos on virtually no notice. It would also benefit the Board to come up with a way to allow Allred to save some face after making such a bold proclamation.

Before we leave this topic, I thought the best point made during the almost 5 ½-hour meeting came from commissioner Wendy Mitchell on another license application. It’s a point she’s made before and, yet, we still find ourselves in the same position. Why is the Board ruling on the license of a track, with sometimes incomplete information, a week before the track is scheduled to open?

I’ve wondered that myself. Maybe that another reform the Board should look at.

Los Alamitos daytime review

The feature on Thursday was 5 ½ furlong maiden special for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies. The winner was longshot Swift Nonni, whose four-length win triggered another Pick Six carryover, this time $423,178. It will likely make an already wildly successful meet ever more successful.

Swift Nonni paid $33.00, $13.60 and $7.20 for trainer Marcia Stortz and jockey Edgar Payeras. Ten the Smart Way was second and Amazen Grazen finished third.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

The final Friday card of this year’s L.A. County Fair meeting has nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Who would have ever thought mentioning there are only five races with 10-horse fields would be viewed as a negative? The fact is, it isn’t a negative, but a reflection on how successful this meeting has been as it has benefited from the closure of Golden Gate Fields because of the pandemic. The first seven races are all 5 ½ furlongs, with a six-furlong feature and a closer that is a mile.

The six-furlong feature is for Cal-breds 3 and up going for a purse of $48,000, the biggest on the card. The favorite, at even money, is Fratelli for trainer Andrew Lerner and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. This 4-year-old gelding is on his third trainer this year, starting with Mark Glatt before moving to Peter Miller and now to Lerner. The horse has won three-of-eight lifetime and is coming off a win in starter allowance.

Afternoon Heat (Steve Knapp, Tyler Baze) and Johnny Podres (Steve Miyadi, Abel Cedillo) are the 5-1 second choices. Post is around 3:58 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 10 (1 also eligible), 10, 7, 8, 10 (2 ae), 9, 9, 10 (1ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick

FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Ricky B (6-1)

Ricky B is a value play based on trainer Lornezo Ruiz’s racing stats and who is two for two at the meet. This trainer has won 40% of his races second off the claim. He wins 32% second off the layoff and 25% second start with him as a trainer. Jockey Abel Cedillo has won two of three for Ruiz in the last few weeks. This horse is also unbeaten going three for three at Friday’s distance. We are getting a nice 6-1 value price.

Thursday’s review: Sizzling Jamie tracked in second but had no punch down the stretch running third. I would bet this horse again going shorter.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview

Los Alamitos is the only place in racing that currently runs day-night doubleheaders. You’ve read about daytime, but the nighttime, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Entries to the $20,000 A Ransom Handicap for 3-year-olds were overflowing earlier this week with 16 sophomores looking to compete in the 350-yard race. Scott Craigmyle, racing director at Los Alamitos Race Course, responded by splitting the race into two divisions and offering equal $20,000 purses for each stakes race. Each will have a field of eight.

“It’s exciting anytime you get such a great response for a good race, particularly this late in the year,” Craigmyle said. “I spoke to [track owner Dr. [Ed] Allred and he gave the OK to split the race and have the extra money to make them both $20,000. Both races feature some quality horses. We have a good card on Friday night and it’s a great way to kick off the final week of the current meet.”

“First post is 6 p.m. with the stakes divisions of the A Ransom to be the seventh and eighth races. The first division will be headed by the recent arrival of Dr Tool, who finished second in the Adequan Derby Championship Challenge at Albuquerque Downs on Oct. 25. The Kiss My Hocks gelding was fourth in the La Fiesta Derby prior to that race and for the year has won three of seven starts. Jose Flores will saddle the Andy Caulo-bred runner, who will start from post three.

“Other top names in this division include Made Over, who ran a strong second to Grade 1 derby standout Mental Error in a trial to the Grade 2 Southern California Derby. Victorioso Dinastia, the runner-up in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap, Allred’s Town Policy Handicap winner Doctor Gene, and Los Alamitos Super Derby finalist Mr Ricks will also run.

“The second division will be headed by Pesky. The Favorite Cartel colt won his Super Derby trial in October and just missed making the final before returning a good second in his Southern California trial on Nov. 29. While he missed advancing to those finals, Pesky has been very consistent runner and should be major threat.

“On Saturday, Corona Jumpim Mrl will enter the $25,000 First Down Dash Handicap for 3-year-olds and up after winning one of the most visually impressive races of the season at Los Alamitos. The Brazilian-bred runner won the Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials by a nose, rallying from seventh after getting bumped early to win in the final yards.

“What made the race one to remember was how close the last few jumps of the race truly were in that 400-yard dash. In fact, all seven horses – from the winners to the seventh-place finishers -- in the race were separated by less than half a length.

“’Owner Marcos Leite absolutely loves this horse,” said trainer Jaime Gomez. “He is his favorite. The horse went into the race in terrific shape. He’s sound, happy, and was eating great. I thought he would run a good race and he did. Mr. Leite owns a horse that qualified to Brazil’s version of the Champion of Champions. We were hoping that Corona Jumpim Mrl would enjoy the same luck.” “Closing night of the current season is Sunday with the featured event being the Grade 2, $154,550 Southern California Derby at 400 yards. The field will be headed by fastest qualifier Cattail Cove, the runner-up in last year’s Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, plus 2020 derby winner Nomadic and Circle City, who also happen to be full brothers from Allred’s racing stable. Scott Willoughby trains both sprinters. Runforyourlife, winner of the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity last year, and Grade 1 Los Alamitos Super Derby runner-up Mental Error are among the other top contenders.”

Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick

FIRST RACE: No. 8 Banze No Oeste (7-2)

He has been my featured selection in both of his starts over the Orange County oval for a top-notch barn and each effort has resulted in runner-up finishes against the same wire-to-wire winner (Walk On Water). Here’s to third time being the charm. In his most recent affair five nights ago, this hard knocker broke a tad slow and inward at the gate opening to lose multiple lengths to put himself behind the eight-ball right from the get go. He was kinda one paced down the backside until he put forth a big run through the turn and down the lane to get within a half-length at the wire before displaying a very solid gallop out. With slightly my top figure in tow and the quick turnaround, which is one of my favorite angles, we’ll push his entrant steadily at a possible medium mutual payout.

And now the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.