Horse racing newsletter: Fireworks at CHRB meeting
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wait to see how Los Alamitos and the CHRB can come to an agreement both can live with.
Rarely has there been such high drama at a California Horse Racing Board meeting, which resulted in Los Alamitos owner Dr. Ed Allred saying he was withdrawing his application to run and would close down the track with the possibility of turning it into real estate.
It appeared as if Los Alamitos was all set to be approved for a year-long license when vice-chairman Oscar Gonzales offered up an idea that, in light of the horse fatalities at Los Alamitos, the license go only to June 30 so the CHRB can put forth a second approval if it was happy with the first half of the year.
The Board was in the middle of a vote, which seemed ready to pass, when Allred was buzzed in on the phone. He said if that was the case, he would withdraw his application and close the track. It hit like a bomb. Allred did not say it subtlety, he was unequivocal. He said his owners and trainers can’t make plans if they only know they will be at the track for half-a-year.
Gonzales asked for the vote to continue, which it did and ended in a tie. That means it doesn’t pass. Commissioner Alex Solis, who currently is working in Kentucky, wasn’t at the meeting, meaning only six members.
Then another proposal was made that Los Alamitos get a year’s license with a six-month review process. This, too, finished in a tie.
This is where Board chairman Greg Ferraro could have called for a recess to try and get a solution that everyone could back. But instead, the process went on.
After much discussion without Allred, commissioners Dennis Alfieri and Damascus Castellanos come over to the Gonzales side and it was 5-1 vote for the six-moth license. Ferraro was the lone dissenting vote, saying it was a “bad idea.”
But Los Alamitos plans to ask the Board to reconsider.
If Allred were to close Los Alamitos, it would not only kill night-time quarter-horse racing in the state also have a profound impact on the daytime thoroughbred industry. The track has been approved for seven weeks of daytime thoroughbred racing next year and there are hundreds of thoroughbreds who are stabled at the track.
So, that’s where we are. But will Los Alamitos actually close down? Can a compromise be reached? We’ll know pretty soon as the new Los Alamitos quarter horse season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 26.
If I were to venture a guess, Allred will not close down the track. He loves the business so much that I can’t see him hanging out all the owners, trainers and jockeys that are at Los Alamitos on virtually no notice. It would also benefit the Board to come up with a way to allow Allred to save some face after making such a bold proclamation.
Before we leave this topic, I thought the best point made during the almost 5 ½-hour meeting came from commissioner Wendy Mitchell on another license application. It’s a point she’s made before and, yet, we still find ourselves in the same position. Why is the Board ruling on the license of a track, with sometimes incomplete information, a week before the track is scheduled to open?
I’ve wondered that myself. Maybe that another reform the Board should look at.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature on Thursday was 5 ½ furlong maiden special for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies. The winner was longshot Swift Nonni, whose four-length win triggered another Pick Six carryover, this time $423,178. It will likely make an already wildly successful meet ever more successful.
Swift Nonni paid $33.00, $13.60 and $7.20 for trainer Marcia Stortz and jockey Edgar Payeras. Ten the Smart Way was second and Amazen Grazen finished third.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
The final Friday card of this year’s L.A. County Fair meeting has nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Who would have ever thought mentioning there are only five races with 10-horse fields would be viewed as a negative? The fact is, it isn’t a negative, but a reflection on how successful this meeting has been as it has benefited from the closure of Golden Gate Fields because of the pandemic. The first seven races are all 5 ½ furlongs, with a six-furlong feature and a closer that is a mile.
The six-furlong feature is for Cal-breds 3 and up going for a purse of $48,000, the biggest on the card. The favorite, at even money, is Fratelli for trainer Andrew Lerner and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. This 4-year-old gelding is on his third trainer this year, starting with Mark Glatt before moving to Peter Miller and now to Lerner. The horse has won three-of-eight lifetime and is coming off a win in starter allowance.
Afternoon Heat (Steve Knapp, Tyler Baze) and Johnny Podres (Steve Miyadi, Abel Cedillo) are the 5-1 second choices. Post is around 3:58 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 10 (1 also eligible), 10, 7, 8, 10 (2 ae), 9, 9, 10 (1ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick
FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Ricky B (6-1)
Ricky B is a value play based on trainer Lornezo Ruiz’s racing stats and who is two for two at the meet. This trainer has won 40% of his races second off the claim. He wins 32% second off the layoff and 25% second start with him as a trainer. Jockey Abel Cedillo has won two of three for Ruiz in the last few weeks. This horse is also unbeaten going three for three at Friday’s distance. We are getting a nice 6-1 value price.
Thursday’s review: Sizzling Jamie tracked in second but had no punch down the stretch running third. I would bet this horse again going shorter.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview
Los Alamitos is the only place in racing that currently runs day-night doubleheaders. You’ve read about daytime, but the nighttime, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Entries to the $20,000 A Ransom Handicap for 3-year-olds were overflowing earlier this week with 16 sophomores looking to compete in the 350-yard race. Scott Craigmyle, racing director at Los Alamitos Race Course, responded by splitting the race into two divisions and offering equal $20,000 purses for each stakes race. Each will have a field of eight.
“It’s exciting anytime you get such a great response for a good race, particularly this late in the year,” Craigmyle said. “I spoke to [track owner Dr. [Ed] Allred and he gave the OK to split the race and have the extra money to make them both $20,000. Both races feature some quality horses. We have a good card on Friday night and it’s a great way to kick off the final week of the current meet.”
“First post is 6 p.m. with the stakes divisions of the A Ransom to be the seventh and eighth races. The first division will be headed by the recent arrival of Dr Tool, who finished second in the Adequan Derby Championship Challenge at Albuquerque Downs on Oct. 25. The Kiss My Hocks gelding was fourth in the La Fiesta Derby prior to that race and for the year has won three of seven starts. Jose Flores will saddle the Andy Caulo-bred runner, who will start from post three.
“Other top names in this division include Made Over, who ran a strong second to Grade 1 derby standout Mental Error in a trial to the Grade 2 Southern California Derby. Victorioso Dinastia, the runner-up in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap, Allred’s Town Policy Handicap winner Doctor Gene, and Los Alamitos Super Derby finalist Mr Ricks will also run.
“The second division will be headed by Pesky. The Favorite Cartel colt won his Super Derby trial in October and just missed making the final before returning a good second in his Southern California trial on Nov. 29. While he missed advancing to those finals, Pesky has been very consistent runner and should be major threat.
“On Saturday, Corona Jumpim Mrl will enter the $25,000 First Down Dash Handicap for 3-year-olds and up after winning one of the most visually impressive races of the season at Los Alamitos. The Brazilian-bred runner won the Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials by a nose, rallying from seventh after getting bumped early to win in the final yards.
“What made the race one to remember was how close the last few jumps of the race truly were in that 400-yard dash. In fact, all seven horses – from the winners to the seventh-place finishers -- in the race were separated by less than half a length.
“’Owner Marcos Leite absolutely loves this horse,” said trainer Jaime Gomez. “He is his favorite. The horse went into the race in terrific shape. He’s sound, happy, and was eating great. I thought he would run a good race and he did. Mr. Leite owns a horse that qualified to Brazil’s version of the Champion of Champions. We were hoping that Corona Jumpim Mrl would enjoy the same luck.” “Closing night of the current season is Sunday with the featured event being the Grade 2, $154,550 Southern California Derby at 400 yards. The field will be headed by fastest qualifier Cattail Cove, the runner-up in last year’s Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, plus 2020 derby winner Nomadic and Circle City, who also happen to be full brothers from Allred’s racing stable. Scott Willoughby trains both sprinters. Runforyourlife, winner of the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity last year, and Grade 1 Los Alamitos Super Derby runner-up Mental Error are among the other top contenders.”
Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick
FIRST RACE: No. 8 Banze No Oeste (7-2)
He has been my featured selection in both of his starts over the Orange County oval for a top-notch barn and each effort has resulted in runner-up finishes against the same wire-to-wire winner (Walk On Water). Here’s to third time being the charm. In his most recent affair five nights ago, this hard knocker broke a tad slow and inward at the gate opening to lose multiple lengths to put himself behind the eight-ball right from the get go. He was kinda one paced down the backside until he put forth a big run through the turn and down the lane to get within a half-length at the wire before displaying a very solid gallop out. With slightly my top figure in tow and the quick turnaround, which is one of my favorite angles, we’ll push his entrant steadily at a possible medium mutual payout.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 17.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 11-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $13,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 23.01 46.68 1:12.49 1:25.49 1:38.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Tyler's Tek
|121
|4
|6
|6–2½
|6–2
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|Cedillo
|3.90
|11
|Incredible Luck
|121
|10
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–1½
|2–ns
|Gonzalez
|1.40
|2
|Hot Socks
|114
|2
|1
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–2
|Rivera
|6.80
|9
|Remembertobreathe
|123
|8
|5
|7–1½
|7–1
|5–1
|4–2
|4–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.00
|6
|Hey Sequoia
|111
|6
|10
|10
|9–1½
|9–3
|7–½
|5–½
|Ellingwood
|8.10
|5
|Tequila Blanco
|121
|5
|8
|8–4
|8–4
|8–2½
|5–1
|6–6
|Matias
|19.10
|7
|Write Me a Song
|121
|7
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–2
|8–3
|7–¾
|Maldonado
|6.10
|1
|Magic Mosco
|114
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–2
|4–1
|6–½
|8–9
|Pyfer
|12.40
|3
|Devil's Teeth
|121
|3
|7
|4–1
|4–1
|7–½
|9–5
|9–6
|Amparan
|49.50
|10
|Muhney Line
|121
|9
|9
|9–hd
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Figueroa
|145.20
|4
|TYLER'S TEK
|9.80
|3.80
|3.20
|11
|INCREDIBLE LUCK
|3.00
|2.60
|2
|HOT SOCKS
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-11)
|$16.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-11-2-9)
|$61.60
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-11-2)
|$82.60
Winner–Tyler's Tek Ch.g.6 by Midas Touch (GB) out of Jig (IRE), by Catrail. Bred by Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Madden Racing and MJVET Stables. Mutuel Pool $73,054 Exacta Pool $71,522 Superfecta Pool $31,160 Trifecta Pool $37,531. Scratched–Ronton, Unstoppable Guy.
TYLER'S TEK bumped both sides at the start, raced in range through the early stages, went between rivals at the seven-sixteenths pole, remained off the rail then angled in upper stretch, bid inside the top pair and dug in late for the score. INCREDIBLE LUCK went four wide around the first turn, stalked off the inside or outside a rival, entered the stretch four wide, bid outside the leader and was floated out near the quarter pole, cleared rival mid-stretch, flattened a bit late late and was overtaken. HOT SOCKS dueled for the lead outside a rival to the stretch, cleared inside rival then shifted out at the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch, then stayed on gamely and came back at the leader in the final sixteenth and missed the place. REMEMBERTOBREATHE raced three wide around the first turn, four wide around the second, stayed within striking distance in the drive but went evenly late. HEY SEQUOIA tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved out further in the lane and finished willingly. TEQUILA BLANCO bumped leaving the gate, sat off the pace, saved ground into the stretch and improved position. WRITE ME A SONG took the first turn three wide or outside a rival, went four to five wide around the far turn and weakened. MAGIC MOSCO dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch and gave way. DEVIL'S TEETH bumped at the start, stalked the pace near the inside, saved ground then angled out in the lane and tired. MUHNEY LINE went five then four wide around the first turn, entered the far turn in the two path, angled out into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.24 45.92 58.04 1:04.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Queen Stormborn
|122
|9
|2
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2
|Fuentes
|3.00
|7
|Stylish in Red
|122
|7
|3
|1–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Pereira
|2.00
|5
|A J Rock
|120
|5
|7
|10
|7–1
|4–2½
|3–1½
|Franco
|12.30
|6
|Wild Arch
|120
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–2
|4–2
|T Baze
|12.50
|8
|Please Me
|117
|8
|9
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–3
|Rivera
|20.90
|4
|She Loves Karaoke
|122
|4
|6
|5–2
|5–1
|6–½
|6–2½
|Maldonado
|6.50
|2
|Torquay
|122
|2
|5
|8–½
|9–hd
|9–2½
|7–½
|Matias
|31.00
|3
|Mojo Mama
|123
|3
|1
|7–2
|8–1
|8–½
|8–1
|Valdivia, Jr.
|24.60
|10
|Ya Beauty
|122
|10
|8
|4–1
|4–2
|7–2½
|9–3½
|Cedillo
|3.60
|1
|Carelesswitdatruth
|122
|1
|10
|9–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Flores
|54.40
|9
|QUEEN STORMBORN
|8.00
|4.60
|4.00
|7
|STYLISH IN RED
|4.00
|3.00
|5
|A J ROCK
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$50.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-5-6)
|$44.17
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-7-5)
|$92.40
Winner–Queen Stormborn B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Westwood Pride, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $100,398 Daily Double Pool $19,099 Exacta Pool $74,993 Superfecta Pool $37,414 Trifecta Pool $47,769. Claimed–Ya Beauty (GB) by Jerry Jamgotchian. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Bandon Colleen, Kiss of Congrats.
QUEEN STORMBORN brushed the outside gate and bumped with outside rival at the start, pressed the pace up the backstretch, took a short lead at the three-eighths pole, fought with inner rival into the stretch then drew off in the late stages. STYLISH IN RED set the pace under pressure from the outside, lost command at the three-eighths, stayed inside the leader to the stretch, could not match the winner in the late stages and held the place. A J ROCK broke in and bumped rival at the start, bumped again at the seven-sixteenths pole, came five wide into the stretch and finished with late run to gain the show. WILD ARCH chased off the inside, two wide then angled out at the quarter pole, chased through the lane but could not find more in the final furlong. PLEASE ME off slow to begin, went three to four wide around the turn and never threatened. SHE LOVES KARAOKE stumbled and bumped at the start, raced mid-pack through the turn, between foes at the furlong marker and never responded to urging. TORQUAY chased along the inside, caught in tight and checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, stayed inside to the stretch and weakened. MOJO MAMA tracked outside a rival then two wide around the turn and proved no menace. YA BEAUTY (GB) bumped with inside rival at the start, chased the top pair outside a rival, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened. CARELESSWITDATRUTH off slow to begin, bumped with outside rival into the turn, went three to four wide around the bend and made no impact.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.40 46.12 58.51 1:05.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Cojo
|122
|5
|5
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|Maldonado
|1.40
|8
|Brananx
|117
|8
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|2–2
|2–3½
|Rivera
|3.10
|7
|Big Discount
|122
|7
|8
|5–1½
|5–2
|4–½
|3–nk
|Hernandez
|5.20
|2
|Lil Ricardo
|115
|2
|10
|8–hd
|8–1½
|7–hd
|4–½
|Pyfer
|7.00
|3
|Catbernay
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|Pereira
|31.50
|4
|Mancuso At the Mic
|122
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–2½
|6–¾
|Figueroa
|55.60
|9
|Royal Dude
|115
|9
|6
|6–1
|7–4
|8–7
|7–¾
|Centeno
|41.30
|10
|Fleet Roy
|122
|10
|9
|7–3
|6–½
|6–1
|8–12
|Flores
|7.10
|6
|Just a Command
|122
|6
|7
|10
|10
|10
|9–2
|Van Dyke
|12.80
|1
|The Henrietta
|119
|1
|2
|9–½
|9–½
|9–hd
|10
|Amparan
|94.90
|5
|COJO
|4.80
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|BRANANX
|3.20
|2.60
|7
|BIG DISCOUNT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$27.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$9.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-2)
|$12.71
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-8-7)
|$34.50
Winner–Cojo Dbb.g.2 by Tourist out of Distant Memories, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $80,955 Daily Double Pool $8,750 Exacta Pool $74,030 Superfecta Pool $33,510 Trifecta Pool $37,983. Scratched–Chief Jackson, Stone's River.
$1 Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $77.70. Pick Three Pool $26,641.
COJO chased the leader early then moved up to duel from outside, cleared around the turn, urged right-handed in the lane and held well. BRANANX broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked from outside, three wide into the stretch, drifted in then raced a bit erratic in the stretch and finished well for second. BIG DISCOUNT bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, came off the turn four wide and got up for the show. LIL RICARDO off slow and broke in, raced two wide on the turn, rallied late along the inside and finished well for a minor award. CATBERNAY away quickly in the beginning, took control early, dueled with outside rival into the turn, outpaced by the winner around the bend, chased inside to the stretch and went evenly late. MANCUSO AT THE MIC in range two wide into the lane and flattened in the final furlong. ROYAL DUDE broke in and bumped at the start, went four wide into the lane and never rallied. FLEET ROY raced off the pace, angled in entering the turn, exited the bend three wide and never responded to urging. JUST A COMMAND entered the stretch three wide and was never a factor. THE HENRIETTA chased along the inside, steadied inside a rival at the three-eighths pole, remained near the fence into the drive and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.46 46.51 58.64 1:05.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Billy K
|112
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–2
|1–hd
|1–4
|Ellingwood
|15.60
|2
|Well Done Sally
|122
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|2.30
|7
|Brite Tan
|122
|7
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|Payeras
|56.80
|1
|Apache Pass
|117
|1
|7
|6–½
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–2½
|Pyfer
|3.50
|9
|Real Good Deal
|124
|9
|6
|8–2½
|7–½
|6–½
|5–2
|Figueroa
|3.70
|10
|Goddess Aphrodite
|117
|10
|8
|9–½
|9–1
|8–2
|6–nk
|Ortega
|103.50
|3
|Ever Vigilant
|117
|3
|10
|7–hd
|5–½
|5–1
|7–½
|Centeno
|2.90
|5
|Glitter Gulch
|117
|5
|9
|10
|10
|9–½
|8–1¼
|Lopez
|20.00
|6
|Charming Life
|119
|6
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|7–½
|9–¾
|Rivera
|71.20
|8
|Deltary
|122
|8
|5
|4–1
|8–½
|10
|10
|Gonzalez
|12.40
|4
|BILLY K
|33.20
|10.40
|6.80
|2
|WELL DONE SALLY
|3.60
|3.80
|7
|BRITE TAN
|14.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$207.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$70.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-1)
|$521.38
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-7)
|$1,206.40
Winner–Billy K B.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Cayman Sunrise, by Petionville. Bred by Respite Farm (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Christopher, Girdner, Paul K. and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $97,544 Daily Double Pool $10,487 Exacta Pool $81,886 Superfecta Pool $42,449 Trifecta Pool $46,714. Scratched–Dairy Kid, Pasito.
$1 Pick Three (9-5-4) paid $248.20. Pick Three Pool $13,911.
BILLY K bumped hard at the start, chased the speed through the turn, bid between foes in upper stretch, took over nearing the eighth pole and widened to the wire. WELL DONE SALLY dueled for the lead from inside then vied with a pair of rivals around the turn, fought back to the furlong grounds, could not match the winner late and stayed on to secure the place. BRITE TAN up close outside the top pair, bid three deep around the bend, challenged to the eighth pole then flattened a bit late. APACHE PASS chased from inside, saved ground into the stretch and needed to find more in the final furlong. REAL GOOD DEAL bumped at the start, raced four wide on the turn then angled out in the stretch and could not rally. GODDESS APHRODITE raced off the rail, two wide into the stretch and proved no menace. EVER VIGILANT broke out and bumped rival hard, pulled early and was rank entering the turn, went between rivals and three deep around the bend, angled out into the drive and flattened out. GLITTER GULCH off rail in the early going, angled in on the turn and was never a factor. CHARMING LIFE dueled for the lead from outside then vied between around the turn and into the stretch, then faded in the late stages. DELTARY bumped with outside rival at the start, chased outside a foe up the backstretch, raced off the rail through the turn then lugged out into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $13,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.89 45.56 58.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Purdue
|124
|8
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–4
|1–2½
|Maldonado
|3.10
|11
|Just Classy
|122
|10
|10
|10
|8–2
|6–1
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|5.30
|5
|Give Me a Hint
|124
|5
|4
|6–1
|6–2
|5–½
|3–1
|Franco
|3.60
|1
|Tiger Mom
|124
|1
|6
|4–½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|4–1¼
|Payeras
|14.40
|6
|Hit It Twice
|124
|6
|8
|9–2
|10
|9–1
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|23.80
|4
|Cioppino Pasadino
|124
|4
|2
|3–2
|2–1
|3–1
|6–¾
|Guce
|19.40
|2
|Brilliant Bird
|117
|2
|3
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|7–ns
|Pyfer
|2.50
|8
|Luv Is All U Need
|117
|7
|9
|8–1
|7–1½
|8–1
|8–3
|Ortega
|90.10
|3
|Lady Chrome
|119
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|7–½
|9–1¾
|Rivera
|15.90
|10
|Come On Kat
|124
|9
|7
|7–2
|9–2
|10
|10
|Orduna-Rojas
|10.60
|9
|PURDUE
|8.20
|4.40
|3.00
|11
|JUST CLASSY
|5.60
|4.00
|5
|GIVE ME A HINT
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$262.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-11)
|$19.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-5-1)
|$67.55
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-11-5)
|$83.00
Winner–Purdue B.m.5 by Game Plan out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $96,050 Daily Double Pool $12,778 Exacta Pool $59,350 Superfecta Pool $33,652 Trifecta Pool $33,097. Claimed–Just Classy by MJVET Stables and KAM Racing Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Brilliant Bird by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–Sugaratsundown.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-9) paid $231.20. Pick Three Pool $28,312. $1 Pick Four (9-5/11/12-4-9) 4 correct paid $1,762.90. Pick Four Pool $67,159. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-9-5/11/12-4-9) 5 correct paid $6,928.25. Pick Five Pool $225,600.
PURDUE sped clear and crossed over to the inside, inched away upper stretch, put to right-handed urging and held safely. JUST CLASSY trailed early, angled in on the turn, traveled two wide into the stretch, closed well through the drive and earned the place but could not threaten the winner. GIVE ME A HINT chased outside a pair of rivals, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch and was along for the show. TIGER MOM hopped at the start, tracked from inside, angled out on the turn, went four wide into the drive and finished evenly. HIT IT TWICE went three wide into the turn, angled five wide leaving the bend and passed tired rivals. CIOPPINO PASADINO stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside a rival, two then three wide around the turn and weakened. BRILLIANT BIRD chased along the inside to the lane and weakened. LUV IS ALL U NEED steadied between rivals early, steered over to the inside, saved ground to the lane and was never a factor. LADY CHROME came three wide into the stretch and proved no menace. COME ON KAT took the turn four wide and was always outrun.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.45 46.76 1:11.72 1:24.17 1:37.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Fabozzi
|124
|5
|2
|4–1½
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|Hernandez
|2.00
|2
|Black Storm
|121
|2
|7
|9–2
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–2½
|2–¾
|T Baze
|4.60
|7
|Sizzling Jamie
|114
|7
|6
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–2½
|Pyfer
|6.10
|9
|R Cha Cha
|121
|9
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–5
|Fuentes
|7.60
|3
|Debt Monger
|122
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–½
|Payeras
|12.50
|8
|Buster Douglas
|124
|8
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|7–2½
|7–3
|6–nk
|Franco
|5.30
|4
|More Honor
|121
|4
|8
|8–hd
|7–1
|6–1
|6–½
|7–4
|Maldonado
|27.20
|1
|Most Determined
|124
|1
|5
|6–1
|9–5
|8–1½
|8–5
|8–11
|Gutierrez
|29.50
|10
|Implicitly
|119
|10
|9
|7–hd
|8–½
|9–5
|9–4
|9–1
|Rivera
|9.90
|6
|Lifeline
|124
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|18.60
|5
|FABOZZI
|6.00
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|BLACK STORM
|4.20
|3.80
|7
|SIZZLING JAMIE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$13.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-9)
|$44.08
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-2-7)
|$57.10
Winner–Fabozzi Dbb.g.7 by Sidney's Candy out of Resident Alien, by Bertrando. Bred by Budget Stable (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Norman Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $115,285 Daily Double Pool $12,414 Exacta Pool $75,999 Superfecta Pool $34,062 Trifecta Pool $40,807. Claimed–Fabozzi by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Aotearoa, Hydrogen.
$1 Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $352.90. Pick Three Pool $26,148.
FABOZZI stalked in the two path, bid inside the top pair at the five-sixteenths, took control shortly after, cleared at the top of the lane and held well in the late stages. BLACK STORM settled a bit off the rail, went between rivals at the half-mile pole, angled to the rail and saved ground into the stretch and finished well to earn the place. SIZZLING JAMIE chased three wide then moved up to press the leader from outside on the backstretch, headed rival at the thee-eighths pole, floated out by rival leaving the bend then finished willingly in the final furlong. R CHA CHA away quickly and cleared the field, angled into the two path on the first turn, pressured up the backstretch, headed at the three-eighths pole, drifted out leaving that turn and flattened to a minor award. DEBT MONGER in range off the inside to the stretch and flattened in the late stages. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) went four wide around the clubhouse turn, remained off the inside then came six to seven wide into the stretch and weakened. MORE HONOR traveled off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, four deep at the half-mile point, exited the far turn four wide and never responded to urging. MOST DETERMINED tracked the pace inside and lacked a rally. IMPLICITLY went four wide around the first turn, five deep at the halfway marker, angled in and raced two to three wide into the stretch and could not rally. LIFELINE raced four wide around the first turn then angled to the inside, saved ground and was never involved.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.45 46.85 1:12.25 1:25.36 1:38.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Red Bunting
|124
|9
|5
|5–5
|5–4
|4–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|Hernandez
|4.30
|7
|Realrealgood
|121
|6
|8
|8–3
|8–4
|7–1
|5–½
|2–1¼
|Amparan
|21.60
|9
|Heart River
|119
|8
|7
|6–hd
|7–2½
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Figueroa
|8.40
|3
|Lucky Stepper
|124
|2
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|4–1¼
|Gonzalez
|9.70
|8
|Info's Treasure
|115
|7
|6
|7–4
|6–hd
|8–4
|6–2
|5–4
|Pyfer
|4.30
|4
|Sapphire Silk
|120
|3
|3
|3–2
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–½
|6–3
|Payeras
|9.30
|1
|Bella Figura
|119
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–3
|7–2½
|Rivera
|3.40
|5
|Wine At Sunset
|117
|4
|4
|4–2
|4–hd
|6–1½
|8–4
|8–9
|Franco
|4.50
|6
|Kayda
|115
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Centeno
|10.30
|11
|RED BUNTING (IRE)
|10.60
|6.00
|4.20
|7
|REALREALGOOD
|15.00
|6.40
|9
|HEART RIVER
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)
|$26.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-7)
|$60.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-7-9-3)
|$346.86
|$1 TRIFECTA (11-7-9)
|$441.20
Winner–Red Bunting (IRE) B.f.4 by Rip Van Winkle (IRE) out of Red Avis (GB), by Exceed And Excel (AUS). Bred by Epona Bloodstock Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $120,753 Daily Double Pool $11,877 Exacta Pool $88,035 Superfecta Pool $49,310 Trifecta Pool $57,302. Scratched–Reds Tribal Heart, Unchain Her Heart.
$1 Pick Three (9-5-11) paid $74.00. Pick Three Pool $32,248.
RED BUNTING (IRE) tracked off the rail, four wide into the stretch, struck the front approaching the eighth pole, drifted out late and held off the runner-up. REALREALGOOD tucked inside on the first turn then moved out on the backstretch, exited the far turn five wide, angled out upper stretch, closed widest through the final furlong but was too late. HEART RIVER traveled outside a rival around the first turn and backstretch, angled out around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied but was not enough. LUCKY STEPPER vied between for the lead to the stretch, clung to a short lead mid-stretch, lost command nearing the eighth pole and yielded late. INFO'S TREASURE angled to the inside early and settled off the pace, saved ground to the stretch and improved position. SAPPHIRE SILK vied three deep then outside a rival to mid-stretch and gave way. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) vied for the lead from inside to upper stretch and weakened. WINE AT SUNSET well placed off the inside behind the top trio, chased outside a rival leaving the backstretch and around the far turn, stayed off the rail into the lane and weakened. KAYDA traveled along the inside to the stretch and was always outrun.
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.94 44.63 56.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sequentially
|124
|1
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–4
|1–nk
|Franco
|8.10
|2
|Mr. Lovejoy
|124
|2
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–4
|Pereira
|2.00
|6
|Oil Can Knight
|124
|5
|5
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–1
|3–2½
|Maldonado
|1.60
|7
|Sweet River Baines
|124
|6
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|T Baze
|7.70
|4
|Flip the Coin Jan
|117
|4
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5–¾
|Centeno
|20.30
|3
|Blackout
|122
|3
|6
|5–2½
|4–½
|5–1
|6
|Prat
|3.30
|1
|SEQUENTIALLY
|18.20
|5.20
|2.80
|2
|MR. LOVEJOY
|3.60
|3.20
|6
|OIL CAN KNIGHT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1)
|$102.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$29.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-7)
|$19.54
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-6)
|$84.40
Winner–Sequentially B.h.6 by Forestry out of Ashbecca, by Sandpit (BRZ). Bred by Dr. Rodney E. Orr (KY). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Hat Trick Racing. Mutuel Pool $125,000 Daily Double Pool $15,039 Exacta Pool $67,472 Superfecta Pool $33,099 Trifecta Pool $44,248. Claimed–Mr. Lovejoy by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Captain Scotty.
$1 Pick Three (5-11-1) paid $177.10. Pick Three Pool $19,880.
SEQUENTIALLY chased along the inside then moved out into the two path around the turn, drew alongside MR. LOVEJOY nearing the eighth pole, dug in late and edged the runner-up. MR. LOVEJOY sped clear early, showed the way into the stretch, held a diminishing lead approaching the furlong grounds, met challenger in deep stretch and yielded grudgingly. OIL CAN KNIGHT tracked four wide through the turn and bested the rest. SWEET RIVER BAINES forwardly placed while outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch and weakened. FLIP THE COIN JAN lacked early speed, angled in on the turn and made no impact. BLACKOUT (FR) settled early, raced a bit off the rail around the bend and never showed the needed response when called upon.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.59 46.18 58.16 1:04.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Swift Nonni
|122
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–4
|1–4
|Payeras
|15.50
|8
|Ten the Smart Way
|122
|8
|5
|7–1
|7–hd
|4–1
|2–¾
|Gonzalez
|23.40
|10
|Amazen Grazen
|122
|10
|9
|9–20
|8–2
|5–hd
|3–3
|Franco
|23.80
|2
|Squared Shady
|122
|2
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2½
|4–3½
|Maldonado
|1.80
|4
|Sircat Nelly
|122
|4
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5–2
|Hernandez
|4.70
|3
|Always for Money
|117
|3
|4
|5–½
|4–½
|7–6
|6–ns
|Rivera
|20.90
|5
|Chieftess Aine
|122
|5
|6
|4–hd
|5–3
|6–1
|7–10
|Figueroa
|93.60
|6
|Jeanne B
|122
|6
|8
|6–2
|6–½
|8–5
|8–13
|Boulanger
|61.00
|9
|Zu Zu Flynn
|122
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–2½
|Fuentes
|5.00
|7
|Coco's Joy
|122
|7
|7
|8–2
|9–20
|9–12
|10
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|1
|SWIFT NONNI
|33.00
|13.60
|7.20
|8
|TEN THE SMART WAY
|21.20
|12.80
|10
|AMAZEN GRAZEN
|11.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$279.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$277.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-10-2)
|$1,241.85
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-10-2-4)
|Carryover $69,226
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-8-10)
|$2,372.90
Winner–Swift Nonni B.f.2 by Run Brother Ron out of Free Sunset, by Sierra Sunset. Bred by George Schmitt & Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Marcia Stortz. Owner: Orsi, Bernardo, Schmitt, George F., Schmitt, Mary Clare and Stortz, Marcia. Mutuel Pool $135,231 Daily Double Pool $48,468 Exacta Pool $79,926 Superfecta Pool $48,080 Super High Five Pool $66,254 Trifecta Pool $51,393. Scratched–Complete Control, Military Princess.
$1 Pick Three (11-1-1) paid $696.90. Pick Three Pool $64,861. $1 Pick Four (5/11-11-1-1) 4 correct paid $4,825.10. Pick Four Pool $276,086. $2 Pick Six (4-9-5/11-11-1-1) 5 out of 6 paid $5,168.40. Pick Six Pool $528,484. Pick Six Carryover $423,178.
SWIFT NONNI vied for the lead inside a pair of rivals, went two wide into the turn then three wide and clear into the stretch, then powered away through the final furlong. TEN THE SMART WAY chased from the far outside, seven wide into the turn, angled into the two path around the bend, rallied and gained the place. AMAZEN GRAZEN took the turn four wide, moved out a bit further in the drive and finished well for the show honors. SQUARED SHADY vied for the lead between foes, lost contact with the winner while four wide leaving the turn and weakened in the late stages. SIRCAT NELLY vied three deep for command, could not keep pace with the top pair around the bend, entered the drive five wide and faded. ALWAYS FOR MONEY stumbled at the start, chased along the inside to the stretch and flattened out. CHIEFTESS AINE bumped by JEANNE B early, raced outside a rival or two wide around the turn and could not rally. JEANNE B crowded and bumped with inside rival early, chased six wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend and proved no menace. ZU ZU FLYNN was always outrun. COCO'S JOY fractious and unseated rider in the gate, raced between early then angled in on the turn, steered back out in upper stretch, eased late in the drive and walked off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$24,041
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$39,577
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,429,149
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$4,492,767
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, December 18.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 11-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lovesick Blues
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|30,000
|2
|Sailing for Home
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|30,000
|3
|Reckoning Day
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Kodiaction
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Andreas Psarras
|20-1
|30,000
|5
|Big Endeavor
|Fernandez Rojas
|122
|II Earl T. Baze
|7-2
|30,000
|6
|Runneratthecorner
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|30,000
|7
|Runaway Kristin
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|9-2
|30,000
|8
|Hot Pursuit
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|30,000
|9
|Grey Point
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|30,000
|10
|Handr'sdream
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|30,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Harper's Gem
|Cesar Ortega
|117
|Adriana Vallejo
|15-1
|6,250
|2
|True Regards
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Jesus J. Uranga
|20-1
|6,250
|3
|Jedi Knight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andreas Psarras
|4-1
|6,250
|4
|Satanta
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Reid France
|3-1
|6,250
|5
|Rineshaft
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|6,250
|6
|Shanghai Curly
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|4-1
|6,250
|7
|Big Sky Logan
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|6,250
|8
|No More Fireball
|Juan Sanchez
|122
|Sergio Morfin
|5-1
|6,250
|9
|Musket Powder
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|9-2
|6,250
|10
|Proudtobesicilian
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|6,250
|Also Eligible
|11
|Unstoppable Guy
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|10-1
|6,250
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Child Sbud
|Luis Valenzuela
|122
|Oscar Heredia
|4-1
|30,000
|2
|Mr. Artistic
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|O. J. Jauregui
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|U Aint Rite
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Debbie Winick
|30-1
|30,000
|4
|Presto Bench
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|12-1
|30,000
|5
|Chief Jackson
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|30,000
|6
|Walking With Dino
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Bill McLean
|6-1
|30,000
|7
|Royal Orb
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|30,000
|8
|Freerunning
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Luis Mendez
|2-1
|30,000
|9
|Sarlat
|Javier Matias
|122
|Jose Bautista
|12-1
|30,000
|10
|Rest Easy Two Four
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Dan L. Markle
|6-1
|30,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roman Rush
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|8-1
|2
|Castle Gate
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|6-1
|3
|Sokudo
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Jesus J. Uranga
|4-1
|4
|Autumn Day
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Ryan Hanson
|7-2
|5
|Awhitesportscoat
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|6
|Rickey B
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|7
|Shake N Fries
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Robert J. Lucas
|10-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Donna Bella
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|2
|Empire House
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|8-5
|3
|Dorita's Happy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|4
|Bathory
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|5
|Philly Lishes
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|6
|Midnight Diva
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-2
|7
|Aadhana
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|8
|Whistler's Style
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rocky's Show
|Henry Lopez
|117
|Jesus J. Uranga
|4-1
|8,000
|2
|Royal Seeker
|Alex Jimenez
|124
|Marcelo Polanco
|20-1
|8,000
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Tribal Storm
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Tim McCanna
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|J T's A. T. M.
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|9-2
|8,000
|6
|Dizzy Dancer
|Cesar Ortega
|117
|Quinn Howey
|20-1
|8,000
|7
|Tiz Love
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Patricia Harrington
|9-2
|8,000
|8
|Fire When Ready
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|8,000
|9
|D K's Crown
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Luis Mendez
|10-1
|8,000
|10
|Convex
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|Jorge Rosales
|8-1
|8,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Cannonball Comin
|Javier Matias
|124
|Jose Bautista
|10-1
|8,000
|12
|Malibu Alex
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Reid France
|8-1
|8,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Handsome Cat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|50,000
|2
|Octopus
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|45,000
|3
|Promise Nothing
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|20-1
|45,000
|4
|Howbeit
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|50,000
|5
|Antithetical
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|No Longer Silent
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|50,000
|7
|Alcools
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|45,000
|8
|Bronn
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|50,000
|9
|Silardi
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|45,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Single Me Out
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|8-1
|2
|I Will Not
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|3
|Fratelli
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|1-1
|4
|Rinse and Repeat
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Afternoon Heat
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|6
|Johnny Podres
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|7
|Perfect Wager
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Victor M. Trujillo
|20-1
|8
|Asaro
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Karen Headley
|20-1
|9
|Hollywood Heat
|Javier Matias
|124
|Jose Raudales
|30-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Magical Smile
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|Our Bonnie Lass
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|10-1
|18,000
|3
|Turkish Angel
|Alex Jimenez
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|50-1
|18,000
|4
|Little Miss Belle
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Zahra
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|O. J. Jauregui
|2-1
|20,000
|6
|Slew's Screen Star
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|5-1
|20,000
|7
|Anatolia
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|18,000
|8
|Slamin' Daddy
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|30-1
|18,000
|9
|Keep It Classy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Joe Herrick
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Princess Tale
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Kiss of Congrats
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Rene Amescua
|6-1
|20,000
