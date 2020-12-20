Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Horse racing newsletter: Spielberg gets Los Alamitos Futurity win

Los Alamitos in 2014
Los Alamitos Race Course in July 2014.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Mike Tierney brings back his takes on TV.

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve heard from our TV critic, Mike Tierney, but you can tell he’s got stuff on his mind. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mike, rumor has it you want to talk about the post parade. Take it away.

“The finish line for 2020 is approaching — blessedly so for nearly all of us. Yet today’s theme deals with TV’s coverage of the hallowed ritual that leads up to the starting gate.

“The post parade.

“You know the drill. Ideally, as the entrants march roughly in single file, the audience is formally introduced to each. Name, jockey, trainer, owner, maybe a fun fact. And, most essentially, a brief synopsis of their previous work as it pertains to their outlook on this day.

“The big-boy networks — NBC, chiefly — have gotten the process down pat. When the camera hones in on each horse, the host or analyst concisely recites prepared remarks, wrapping up in time before moving on to the next one.

“No excess chatter or frivolity. No ruminating on how a horse’s name is remindful of a favorite song. No tales about a most wonderful breeder who gives so much to the sport that he/she deserves a statue.

“Count me among the viewers who consider it a desecration when we are denied info, data and focused opinions on the contestants as they make their way to the gate.

“Which might explain the bruises on my remote control from being banged on the coffee table in reaction to announcers who pooh-pooh the post parade.

“Tepid applause is due the NYRA crew on Fox Sports, which has reduced (though not eliminated) its irrelevant jabbering during the parade. Props to the unsung producers if they are keeping the cast in line.

“Not so with TVG, where a few violators stand out.

Todd Schrupp and Christina Blacker, who often excel, are serial parade fumblers in their different roles. Both seem so incapable of conveying a thought/observation in a few words or squeezing their remarks into a short time frame that we must assume they struggle completing a message on Twitter before the character limit is reached.

“As host, Schrupp all too frequently is rambling on as the parade begins and is unable — or unwilling — to wind down until it is sometimes halfway or more complete. An egregious example: He yakked about the contacts in his cellphone through one entire procession.

“On the occasion that Schrupp turns over the parade duties to an analyst such as Mike Joyce who gets it, hallelujah. Blacker, though, appears to require at least three horses passing by onscreen to deliver her comments on one of them.

“Viewers can engage in a drinking game, downing a shot whenever she says, ‘and the No. 6 went by,’ without expressing a single thought on the horse bearing that number. It happens up to four times in some races.

“Would it be too much to ask that Schrupp hand things off to a sidekick as soon as the lead horse steps onto the track? (Or for the producer to cut off his mic?)

“And for Joyce to tutor his colleagues, particularly Blacker, on zipping through the runners with fairly equal attention devoted to each?

“Please, stop raining on our parade.

“Over on Fox Sports, there are no sweeter words that spill from the mouth of Andy Serling than these: ‘I will expand on my thoughts on that horse after the post parade is over.’

“Joyous holidays to all those in racing TV land. I’ll be back about the time we cross that 2020 finish line to present a wish list for ’21.”

Can’t wait, Mike.

Los Alamitos daytime review

It should come as no surprise that Bob Baffert won the Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity. It was his seventh straight at the Orange County track and 13th overall of you count his wins at Hollywood Park. It was a really tight finish as Spielberg ran down The Great One in deep, deep stretch and won the head bob by a nose.

Spielberg ran off the pace most of the race and when The Great One took a two-length lead entering the long Los Al stretch it was unclear if anyone could catch him. Spielberg did.

Spielberg paid $5.80, $3.60 and $4.80. The Great One was second, followed by Petruchio, Red Flag, Weston and Positivity.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “[The Great One] was tough to get by. We needed every bit of that stretch and we were fortunate to get there. I didn’t know if I was going to run him here and I didn’t decide until after he worked well this week. I knew he was going to run well because he had shipped well over here and he was really on it in the paddock. I’m just happy for everybody in the ownership group. Now we can start thinking [Kentucky] Derby. It starts here for us. I thought it was an easy spot last time (fourth in Bob Hope Stakes at Del Mar] and he didn’t ship well. He got nervous when he got in the stall there and was just flat. We ran him back too quick. I asked [jockey Flavien] Prat if there’s more there and he said there’s a lot more. I think he’ll get better with maturity. He’s a beautiful horse.’’

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I’d never ridden him before, but (trainer) Bob (Baffert) told me he was doing great. The outside was a good draw for him. He broke well and was able to relax. I thought we had it all the way down the stretch but it was close.’’

Los Alamitos daytime preview

The final day of the very successful L.A. County Fair meet at Los Alamitos has 10 races starting at noon. There are six claiming races and six races for fillies and mares. The feature is the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going a mile.

Mister Bold is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Mike Smith. He has won his only two starts by 4 ½ and 1 length. Good With People is the second choice at 7-2 for Peter Miller and Ricardo Gonzalez. He has won three of five starts and is coming off a win in the Golden State Juvenile.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 10, 7, 10, 10 (2 also eligible), 10, 8, 10 (2 ae), 10 (2 ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No.3 Full Draw (8-1)

Full Draw moves back to dirt at a distance that he lost a photo finish with Umberto Rispoli riding for the first time in October. Rispoli rides again Sunday for trainer Reed Saldana who drops the horse in class and goes from sprint to route to sprint, a category he has won 40%. He is also 22% second off the claim. Both those categories that meet today’s criteria also see a 60% in the money percentage. 8-1 value to start the last day of the Los Al meet. Thank you for reading and see you all on Boxing Day for the Santa Anita opening!

Saturday’s result: Ca Dreamer drifted out to 9-1 and after a great break took a four-length lead deep into the stretch. Alas the 21-second opening quarter was too much and Dreamer was nailed at the line to run second.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Queens Country Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Backsideofthemoon ($9.20)

Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Via Borghese Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Always Shopping ($7.40)

Los Alamitos (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Spielberg ($5.80)

Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sleepy Eyes Todd ($12.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

3:58 Los Alamitos (9): $100,000 King Glorious Stakes, Cal-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Mister Bold (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Western Smoke (4-1)

He has been earning quality figures in recent outings while facing tougher rivals and the good looker exits a tough tripped fifth-place finish over the oval nine days ago. The gelding broke a bit slow at the gate and raced wide throughout when finishing evenly and splitting the field. I like the drop in class this evening and really like an aggressive rider on board to ensure a close up journey. We’ll push this runner steadily to be close up throughout at a medium mutuel on closing night.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 19.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.38 44.27 56.52 1:03.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 She's a Dime 117 5 8 5–hd 5–½ 4–2 1–½ Centeno 21.70
8 Ca Dreamer 124 8 2 1–2½ 1–4 1–4 2–3 Rojas Fernandez 9.80
7 Sweet Rafaela 124 7 5 4–3½ 3–1 2–2 3–nk Maldonado 7.80
1 Dr Wysong 124 1 6 8 8 5–2 4–3 Prat 2.80
2 Eternal Endeavour 117 2 7 7–hd 7–hd 6–1½ 5–2 Pyfer 4.10
3 Uno Trouble Maker 124 3 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–hd 6–½ Cedillo 1.60
4 Sheza Factor 114 4 4 6–2 6–2 7–3 7–13 Ellingwood 52.70
6 Premiere Lady 124 6 1 3–1 4–2½ 8 8 Hernandez 8.40
5 SHE'S A DIME 45.40 17.00 8.60
8 CA DREAMER 9.60 6.20
7 SWEET RAFAELA 5.40
$1 EXACTA (5-8)  $181.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-1)  $355.15
$1 TRIFECTA (5-8-7)  $1,761.30

Winner–She's a Dime Ch.f.4 by Eskendereya out of Revealing, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R. Chris Larsen. Mutuel Pool $74,053 Exacta Pool $44,709 Superfecta Pool $23,694 Trifecta Pool $29,948. Scratched–none.

SHE'S A DIME unhurried in the opening stages, angled four wide into the stretch, flew late and inhaled rival to get up in time. CA DREAMER sped clear from outside, drew away around the turn, carried a comfortable lead to the eighth pole, led through the final sixteenth and got nailed in the final moments. SWEET RAFAELA tracked off the inside, went three wide around the turn, lacked a serious bid and stayed on to secure the show. DR WYSONG raced near the inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, tipped out in upper stretch, angled inside approaching the furlong grounds and showed a mild rally. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) trailed the field into the turn, angled out and came five wide into the lane and improved position. UNO TROUBLE MAKER stalked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch and flattened out. SHEZA FACTOR unhurried in the beginning, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and failed to respond when asked. PREMIERE LADY chased outside a rival, two to three wide around the turn, tired in the stretch, eased late and walked off.

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.07 45.20 56.96 1:03.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Bedrock 115 5 4 4–2½ 3–2 1–hd 1–½ Pyfer 2.70
7 Carpe Victoriam 122 7 7 1–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 T Baze 2.20
2 See Through It 122 2 5 2–½ 1–hd 3–2½ 3–nk Orduna-Rojas 2.50
6 Hidden Promise 117 6 2 5–1 5–2 4–5 4–8 Rivera 6.60
1 Hydrogen 115 1 1 8 8 7–½ 5–¾ Centeno 22.80
3 Vegas Moon 112 3 6 6–½ 7–1½ 8 6–1¼ Ellingwood 51.10
4 Active Pass 122 4 8 7–5 6–3 5–hd 7–3 Cedillo 6.30
8 Stay Legendary 113 8 3 3–½ 4–2 6–1 8 Ortega 60.20
5 BEDROCK 7.40 3.20 2.40
7 CARPE VICTORIAM 3.00 2.80
2 SEE THROUGH IT 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)  $181.40
$1 EXACTA (5-7)  $11.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-6)  $5.88
$1 TRIFECTA (5-7-2)  $26.00

Winner–Bedrock B.c.3 by Red Rocks (IRE) out of Great Design, by Storm Cat. Bred by Delaverne Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Bonfante, Lloyd, Cavalli, John, Peal, Larry and Silverstone, Monty. Mutuel Pool $103,747 Daily Double Pool $14,972 Exacta Pool $72,814 Superfecta Pool $34,421 Trifecta Pool $46,432. Claimed–See Through It by Jet Enterprises, Inc. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none.

BEDROCK came away awkwardly, raced up close in the two path into the turn, bid three deep around the bend, vied with a pair of rivals down the stretch and proved best late. CARPE VICTORIAM stumbled leaving the gate, sent for the lead, vied between rivals leaving the turn and into the stretch, battled into the furlong grounds and yielded grudgingly to the winner. SEE THROUGH IT stumbled and was pinballed at the start, recovered quickly and went for the front, vied for command into the stretch and down the lane and got outfinished by the top pair. HIDDEN PROMISE tracked off the inside, two to three wide around the turn and finished well. HYDROGEN stumbled a bit and got bumped at the start, dropped back early and was never a factor. VEGAS MOON bumped both sides leaving the gate, raced along the inside into the turn, angled out around the bend and never threatened. ACTIVE PASS broke in and bumped rival at the start, took the turn three wide and lacked a rally. STAY LEGENDARY attended the pace from outside, cut inside at the five-sixteenths pole then faded out of contention.

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.88 45.45 57.87 1:04.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
9 My Man Bags 122 7 3 2–1½ 2–2 1–3 1–2 Hernandez 5.10
1 Va Va Vegas 122 1 6 6–½ 6–1½ 4–½ 2–3½ Van Dyke 0.80
8 Gordy's Boy 122 6 4 7–½ 7–1 6–3 3–½ Pereira 11.80
10 Bob Daniels 122 8 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 4–3½ T Baze 4.70
5 Proud Musket 117 4 1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–2 5–½ Rivera 86.30
3 Playing Hardball 122 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 6–3½ Cedillo 12.00
7 Gallant Guy 115 5 9 9 9 8–2 7–5 Pyfer 7.40
11 Habanero Kid 122 9 8 4–1 4–2 7–5 8–3½ Fuentes 40.30
2 Bravestone 122 2 7 8–4 8–4 9 9 Payeras 96.20
9 MY MAN BAGS 12.20 4.40 2.80
1 VA VA VEGAS 2.80 2.20
8 GORDY'S BOY 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)  $39.40
$1 EXACTA (9-1)  $16.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-8-10)  $29.58
$1 TRIFECTA (9-1-8)  $91.20
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-6)  $7.60

Winner–My Man Bags Ch.r.2 by Daredevil out of Nile Delta, by Pioneerof the Nile. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Metanoia Racing. Mutuel Pool $129,084 Daily Double Pool $12,362 Exacta Pool $81,388 Superfecta Pool $34,222 Trifecta Pool $45,561. Scratched–Complete Control, Lessons of Autism, Run King Stud Run.

$1 Pick Three (5-5-9) paid $462.30. Pick Three Pool $24,158. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $57.30.

MY MAN BAGS pressed from outside, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, cleared at the quarter pole, drifted out mid-stretch and held safely. VA VA VEGAS chased along the inside, angled out into the three path on the turn, closed well and proved second best. GORDY'S BOY raced off the pace, went four wide around the bend, rallied and got up for the show. BOB DANIELS chased three wide then two wide on the turn and went evenly through the final furlong. PROUD MUSKET stalked off the inside, angled to the fence around the turn and could not rally. PLAYING HARDBALL broke in and bumped rival at the start, set the pace with rival to the outside, headed at the three-eighths pole, fought back inside to upper stretch and weakened. GALLANT GUY trailed the field early, went three wide around the turn and was always outrun. HABANERO KID chased four wide to the stretch and weakened. BRAVESTONE bumped leaving the gate, took the turn two to three wide and had little left for the late stages.

FOURTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Los Alamitos Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 23.01 47.15 1:10.66 1:35.81 1:42.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Spielberg 120 6 3 3–hd 4–2 2–1½ 2–3 1–ns Prat 1.90
3 The Great One 120 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 2–3½ Cedillo 33.60
2 Petruchio 120 2 4 6 5–1 5–3 3–hd 3–5 Smith 6.00
1 Red Flag 120 1 5 4–2 3–hd 3–1 4–6 4–6 Espinoza 0.90
4 Weston 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–½ 4–hd 5–2½ 5–2½ T Baze 21.10
5 Positivity 120 5 6 5–½ 6 6 6 6 Van Dyke 7.20
6 SPIELBERG 5.80 3.60 4.80
3 THE GREAT ONE 16.00 10.80
2 PETRUCHIO 5.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6)  $33.20
$1 EXACTA (6-3)  $44.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-1)  $28.66
$1 TRIFECTA (6-3-2)  $203.50

Winner–Spielberg Ch.c.2 by Union Rags out of Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson. Mutuel Pool $223,216 Daily Double Pool $20,034 Exacta Pool $93,319 Superfecta Pool $42,086 Trifecta Pool $65,873. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-9-6) paid $70.10. Pick Three Pool $20,104. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $19.50.

SPIELBERG stalked off the rail through the early stages, took closer order leaving the backstretch, chased two to three wide into the stretch, put in a late bid outside THE GREAT ONE, dug in and won the head bob at the wire. THE GREAT ONE sped to the front to set the pace, pressured from the outside seven-sixteenths, kicked away around the far turn, remained clear to the sixteenth pole, challenged by the winner in the closing moments and got outnodded. PETRUCHIO tucked inside on the first turn, tracked two wide then angled out around the final bend and kept on to gain the show. RED FLAG stalked the pace from inside, angled out into the stretch and weakened. WESTON broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, showed a mild bid at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back around the far turn and tired. POSITIVITY stumbled and got bumped leaving the gate, raced off the pace and off the inside, went three wide into the lane and never threatened. HALF-MILE FRACTION HAND-TIMED.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.20 45.93 57.64 1:03.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Respectfully 122 8 1 1–hd 1–1 1–3 1–7 Fuentes 2.30
5 Kate Boss 122 5 6 4–2 4–2 2–4 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.30
8 Best of Show 122 7 9 7–½ 7–2½ 3–2 3–7 Cedillo 8.10
1 Felicidad Legada 122 1 7 6–½ 5–½ 4–½ 4–8 Pereira 14.90
7 Nurse Hardbody 122 6 3 5–hd 6–hd 6–3 5–ns T Baze 8.40
10 Mesa Star 117 9 5 3–hd 3–½ 5–2½ 6–4 Rivera 36.10
2 Olbia 115 2 4 8–4 8–1½ 8–hd 7–1¾ Pyfer 20.90
4 Decorate 122 4 2 2–2 2–hd 7–2 8–¾ Flores 11.70
3 Big Hoochie Mama 115 3 8 9 9 9 9 Lopez 21.00
9 RESPECTFULLY 6.60 3.40 2.60
5 KATE BOSS 2.80 2.40
8 BEST OF SHOW 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)  $22.40
$1 EXACTA (9-5)  $7.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-8-1)  $21.17
$1 TRIFECTA (9-5-8)  $33.30
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6)  $6.80

Winner–Respectfully Dbb.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $118,258 Daily Double Pool $18,861 Exacta Pool $82,480 Superfecta Pool $40,461 Trifecta Pool $50,315. Scratched–Disko Fever, Dontmesswithtess, Kwikkissme.

$1 Pick Three (9-6-9) paid $81.30. Pick Three Pool $37,942. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-6-6) paid $30.80. $1 Pick Four (5-9-6-9) 4 correct paid $360.10. Pick Four Pool $118,809. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-9-6-9) 5 correct paid $4,121.25. Pick Five Pool $254,007.

RESPECTFULLY dueled with DECORATE to the turn, cleared rival around the bend, showed the way three wide into the stretch and widened in the final furlong. KATE BOSS tracked three deep early, roused two wide around the turn, moved into second at the top of the lane but could not make an impact on the winner. BEST OF SHOW unhurried in the early going, advanced four to five wide around the turn and churned on for a clear third. FELICIDAD LEGADA off slow and veered in at the start, chased along the inside then two wide into the stretch and never threatened. NURSE HARDBODY tracked three wide around the turn and never rallied. MESA STAR up close early behind the top pair, chased outside a rival around the bend, angled four wide into the stretch and faded. OLBIA chased between rivals early, outside a foe or two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch and had little left. DECORATE dueled for the lead up the backstretch and into the turn, could not match the leader around the turn, chased into the drive and tired. BIG HOOCHIE MAMA shuffled back at the start, saved ground and was never a factor.

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.76 45.24 58.08 1:04.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Gov From Above 122 7 7 6–1½ 6–1 2–½ 1–1¼ Prat 2.60
2 Tiger's Song 122 2 6 7–4 7–4 6–2 2–2½ Pereira 14.30
5 Moogie Cat 117 5 2 2–2 1–½ 1–2½ 3–nk Rivera 14.20
9 Arrivederci Roma 115 8 3 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 4–1 Centeno 37.90
10 Wild Cat Canyon 124 9 5 5–2½ 5–2 5–hd 5–1½ Rojas Fernandez 26.10
6 Lucky Ryan Seven 122 6 4 4–½ 3–hd 4–1 6–2 Fuentes 3.20
4 Mr. Clutch 122 4 9 8–hd 8–½ 8–2 7–3 Flores 30.50
3 Battling Gervinho 122 3 1 1–hd 2–2 7–2 8–ns Guce 7.00
1 Lugia 122 1 8 9 9 9 9 Cedillo 1.90
8 GOV FROM ABOVE 7.20 3.80 3.20
2 TIGER'S SONG 10.20 5.80
5 MOOGIE CAT 8.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8)  $22.40
$1 EXACTA (8-2)  $35.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-5-9)  $509.67
$1 TRIFECTA (8-2-5)  $437.60
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-7)  $6.60

Winner–Gov From Above Dbb.g.3 by Govenor Charlie out of Celestial Being, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Edward C. Allred. Mutuel Pool $157,652 Daily Double Pool $13,027 Exacta Pool $98,582 Superfecta Pool $58,860 Trifecta Pool $71,723. Claimed–Lugia by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Marino Heat.

$1 Pick Three (6-9-8) paid $62.90. Pick Three Pool $37,668. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-6-7) paid $3.00. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-6-8) paid $17.90. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-9-7) paid $11.70.

GOV FROM ABOVE broke in and bumped rival at the start, settled off the pace, went four wide into the turn, swung seven wide into the stretch, rallied through the lane then lugged in past mid-stretch and drew clear. TIGER'S SONG raced off the pace, angled five wide into the stretch, came out further at the top of the lane, rallied and earned the place honors. MOOGIE CAT dueled outside a rival for the lead, cleared into the stretch, drew away in the lane then flattened in the final furlong and could not offer resistance to the top pair. ARRIVEDERCI ROMA stalked outside the top pair, angled to the two path into the turn, floated out by rival leaving the turn and entered the stretch five wide, stayed in range through the drive, bothered by the winner past the eighth pole and kept on for a minor award. WILD CAT CANYON tracked three wide into the turn, floated six wide into the lane, angled inside a rival in upper stretch and failed to find more. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN bumped at the start, stalked the pace from inside, drifted out into the stretch and flattened late. MR. CLUTCH turned head and was off slow to begin, went two wide into the stretch and proved no menace. BATTLING GERVINHO dueled for the lead from inside into and around the turn then gave way in the stretch. LUGIA off slow to begin, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. THE RIDER ABOARD ARRIVEDERCI ROMA LODGED AN OBJECTION AGAINST EVENTUAL WINNER GOV FROM ABOVE, ALLEGING INTERFERENCE PAST THE EIGHTH POLE. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THE INCIDENT BETWEEN THE RUNNERS WAS MINOR AND HAD NO BEARING ON THE OUTCOME OF THE RACE AND WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER FINISH. HAND-TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.82 47.55 1:12.36 1:25.28 1:38.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Majestic Diva 112 5 1 1–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1¾ Pyfer 11.00
3 Senoradiablo 121 3 4 4–½ 4–hd 3–2 3–3 2–½ Pereira 2.30
8 Miss You Mom 121 7 9 9 8–hd 7–8 4–1½ 3–2 Valdivia, Jr. 8.40
2 Aries 116 2 2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–2 2–1 4–3½ Rivera 2.40
7 Pasito 121 6 3 3–½ 5–1 4–½ 5–1½ 5–3 Fuentes 8.90
11 Boonesboro Beauty 119 8 8 7–5 6–4 6–hd 6–1 6–3½ Cedillo 3.70
4 Free My Soul 121 4 7 6–1 3–½ 5–1 7–12 7–27 Figueroa 11.10
1 Charlie's A. T. M. 120 1 6 8–1½ 9 8–2½ 8–6 8–7 E Garcia 61.80
12 Trafficiskillingme 119 9 5 5–hd 7–½ 9 9 9 Orduna-Rojas 49.70
6 MAJESTIC DIVA 24.00 9.40 5.20
3 SENORADIABLO 4.00 2.80
8 MISS YOU MOM 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)  $73.00
$1 EXACTA (6-3)  $46.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-2)  $177.84
$1 TRIFECTA (6-3-8)  $335.90
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-10)  $6.80

Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.6 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Taboada, Johnny and Taboada, Marcel. Mutuel Pool $191,252 Daily Double Pool $17,436 Exacta Pool $145,713 Superfecta Pool $59,596 Trifecta Pool $76,132. Claimed–Aries by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Boonesboro Beauty by MJVET Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Born to Reign, Laker Jet, Lulumaru.

$1 Pick Three (9-8-6) paid $108.00. Pick Three Pool $27,271. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-7-10) paid $1.90. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-7-6) paid $14.80. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-8-10) paid $19.10.

MAJESTIC DIVA dueled for the lead outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch, cleared rival mid-stretch and finished strong under urging. SENORADIABLO in range from inside, tipped out in the stretch and finished well for the place. MISS YOU MOM off a bit slow to begin, lagged behind early, raced well off the rail up the backstretch then dove inside nearing the far turn, traveled two wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch, closed well through the lane and kept gaining to the wire. ARIES dueled with MAJESTIC DIVA throughout, fought back from inside to the three-sixteenths pole and weakened late. PASITO stalked outside a pair of rivals then four wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside past mid-stretch and weakened. BOONESBORO BEAUTY tracked off the inside, four wide into the far turn, five wide entering the lane and lacked further response. FREE MY SOUL stalked between rivals then two wide exiting the far turn and weakened. CHARLIE'S A. T. M. lacked early speed, saved ground along the rail, eased in the stretch and walked off. TRAFFICISKILLINGME chased four wide, dropped back leaving the backstretch, went three wide into the lane, eased in the stretch and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.70 45.30 57.61 1:04.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Yellow Dress 122 5 2 4–1½ 4–1 2–1½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 5.70
8 Reign of Fire 117 8 4 3–hd 2–hd 1–1 2–½ Rivera 4.90
6 Dancing Dana 115 6 8 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 3–1½ Centeno 3.80
1 Risen Lady 122 1 7 9–2 9–1 6–1 4–3 Pereira 9.20
7 Do You Hear That 122 7 1 2–½ 1–hd 4–2 5–1½ T Baze 9.30
2 Ruthies Racer 122 2 5 7–hd 6–½ 5–hd 6–3 Prat 3.20
10 Big Mama Sue 122 10 10 10 10 10 7–2 Hernandez 5.50
9 Exchange Vows 122 9 9 6–½ 8–1 9–½ 8–½ Payeras 37.00
3 Malibu Mistress 122 3 6 8–2 7–½ 8–hd 9–1 Figueroa 17.40
4 Paint Me Again 122 4 3 1–½ 3–1 7–2 10 Flores 57.70
5 YELLOW DRESS 13.40 7.00 4.20
8 REIGN OF FIRE 6.40 4.00
6 DANCING DANA 3.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)  $199.00
$1 EXACTA (5-8)  $52.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-1)  $226.84
$1 TRIFECTA (5-8-6)  $302.40

Winner–Yellow Dress Dbb.f.2 by Shanghai Bobby out of Bromelia, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Stables (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hale, Jr., Richard and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $192,740 Daily Double Pool $20,900 Exacta Pool $133,791 Superfecta Pool $57,084 Trifecta Pool $68,332. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (8-6-5) paid $365.00. Pick Three Pool $47,122. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-10-5) paid $63.40.

YELLOW DRESS up close just outside the leader then dropped back into a stalking position, angled to the rail entering the turn, stayed inside then swung out into the stretch, closed in outside REIGN OF FIRE and wore down the runner-up in deep stretch. REIGN OF FIRE broke out and bumped rival, chased from outside, challenged three wide around the turn and into the stretch, took control at the top of the lane, cleared at the three-sixteenths pole but got outfinished in the final sixteenth. DANCING DANA settled early, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch, finished willingly but lacked the needed late punch. RISEN LADY tracked the pace from inside, angled out on the turn then further out entering the stretch, then summoned a mid rally to earn a minor award. DO YOU HEAR THAT stalked the leader up the backstretch, bid outside into the turn, vied between rivals to the stretch, relinquished the lead at the top of the lane and weakened. RUTHIES RACER bumped at the start, saved ground into the stretch and failed to rally. BIG MAMA SUE lacked early speed, traveled four to five wide around the turn then angled in at the top of the lane and passed tired rivals. EXCHANGE VOWS bumped at the start, took the turn four wide and weakened. MALIBU MISTRESS bumped both sides at the start, traveled outside a rival, two to three wide around the turn and never threatened. PAINT ME AGAIN broke in and bumped rival, sped to the front and set the pace up the backstretch, vied for command through the turn and into the stretch, then gave way in the drive.

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.15 46.88 1:13.40 1:26.84 1:40.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
10 Cozy Bear 120 9 7 10 10 6–1 1–1 1–½ T Baze 7.80
7 Twice the Price 117 7 6 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 5–1 2–2 Rivera 18.80
5 Stalking Shadow 122 5 9 9–2 8–hd 3–1 2–½ 3–½ Prat 4.00
2 Father O'Flaherty 113 2 10 8–1 7–1 8–2 7–8 4–hd Pyfer 2.70
9 Short Rib 122 8 2 6–½ 4–hd 7–1 6–hd 5–1 Cedillo 3.50
1 Hard Metal 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 3–hd 6–3 Flores 38.70
3 Smoke Stack 122 3 4 5–1 3–1 2–1 4–hd 7–9 Gonzalez 5.60
11 Broken Finger 122 10 8 7–½ 6–hd 5–½ 8–6 8–10 Figueroa 37.50
4 Colavito 115 4 3 2–½ 2–1½ 9–15 9 9 Centeno 12.00
6 King Wave 120 6 5 3–2 9–1 10 dnf Hernandez 12.20
10 COZY BEAR 17.60 8.40 4.40
7 TWICE THE PRICE 17.00 7.80
5 STALKING SHADOW 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)  $106.80
$1 EXACTA (10-7)  $167.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-5-2)  $239.60
$1 TRIFECTA (10-7-5)  $802.80

Winner–Cozy Bear Ch.g.2 by Commissioner out of Gia Is a Bella, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Rising Star Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Rising Star Farm and Henson, Michael R.. Mutuel Pool $182,667 Daily Double Pool $22,933 Exacta Pool $103,606 Superfecta Pool $51,490 Trifecta Pool $64,326. Scratched–Brochacho, Sleep Over.

$1 Pick Three (6-5-10) paid $1,011.20. Pick Three Pool $30,709.

COZY BEAR went eight wide into the first turn then angled in some, unhurried through the early stages, angled out around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied and struck the front mid-stretch, cleared rivals then held held the runner-up at bay. TWICE THE PRICE traveled seven wide into the first turn then angled in some around the firs turn, dropped back to stalk the pace, went two wide into the stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole, split foes then rallied but could not get by the winner. STALKING SHADOW bumped leaving the gate, went two wide around the first turn, moved further out on the backstretch, ranged up five wide around the far turn and got outkicked in the late stages. FATHER O'FLAHERTY tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside then swung six wide into the stretch and showed late effort to close the gap. SHORT RIB went eight wide into the first turn then angled in some around the bend, stayed well off the rail, went four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HARD METAL showed speed three wide into the first turn, set the pace with company to the outside, moved clear at the seven-sixteenths pole, challenged from outside at the quarter pole, relinquished control in the lane and flattened out. SMOKE STACK squeezed between rivals into the first turn, angled in then stalked the leaders from inside, went two wide into the stretch, bid outside at the quarter pole, took control in upper stretch then weakened in the late stages. BROKEN FINGER went three wide around the first turn, tracked off the inside, angled in around the final turn and faded. COLAVITO traveled five wide into the first turn, pressed the pace from outside and faded. KING WAVE bumped with rival at the start, raced six wide into the first turn, four wide into the stretch, eased and pulled up in the lane and walked off.

TENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.13 47.21 1:12.13 1:24.70 1:37.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Master Recovery 122 4 7 2–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–5 1–5 Franco 4.70
9 Twirling Derby 117 9 2 6–1½ 4–1 4–5 4–7 2–3½ Rivera 7.40
5 Seiche 122 5 5 4–1 3–2 3–1½ 2–½ 3–ns Cedillo 1.00
8 Question Authority 121 8 6 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 4–7 Valdivia, Jr. 16.70
1 Gambini 115 1 4 5–hd 6–½ 5–2½ 5–2 5–ns Pyfer 19.00
6 Noble Pursuit 122 6 8 8–2 9–½ 7–1 6–1½ 6–3½ Gonzalez 3.60
7 Fort Dodge 124 7 9 9–1 10 9 7–2½ 7–8 Payeras 41.20
3 My Lucky Bid 124 3 10 10 7–hd 6–2 8–3 8–7 Figueroa 20.70
10 Asset 122 10 3 7–4 8–1 8–hd 9 9 Guce 84.90
2 El Mas Poderoso 115 2 1 1–2 5–1 dnf Lopez 110.30
4 MASTER RECOVERY 11.40 5.60 3.00
9 TWIRLING DERBY 6.00 2.80
5 SEICHE 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4)  $147.80
$1 EXACTA (4-9)  $26.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-5-8)  $34.69
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-5-8-1)  $2,105.90
$1 TRIFECTA (4-9-5)  $63.60

Winner–Master Recovery B.g.3 by Bodemeister out of Petition the Lady, by Petionville. Bred by Breffni Farm & Tony Holmes (KY). Trainer: Cesar DeAlba. Owner: CNG Racing Stable, De Alba, Cesar and Montenegro, Kathleen. Mutuel Pool $217,181 Daily Double Pool $66,066 Exacta Pool $156,952 Superfecta Pool $111,918 Super High Five Pool $16,852 Trifecta Pool $125,491. Scratched–Luck Is My Name.

$1 Pick Three (5-10-4) paid $568.00. Pick Three Pool $100,569. $1 Pick Four (6-5-10-4) 4 correct paid $6,659.80. Pick Four Pool $515,171. $2 Pick Six (9-8-6-5-10-4) 5 out of 6 paid $1,206.00. Pick Six Pool $42,897. Pick Six Carryover $22,514.

MASTER RECOVERY bumped twice leaving the gate, chased two wide around the first turn, went up to take command early on the backstretch then cleared inside rival, showed the way along the inside then in the two path entering the stretch and drew off. TWIRLING DERBY went five deep around the first turn, raced off the rail in range on the backstretch, two wide leaving the far turn, tipped out and went outside a pair of rivals in the stretch and bested the rest. SEICHE raced three deep around the first turn, chased off the inside then angled to the rail entering the far turn, saved ground into the stretch, asked in the drive, could not summon the needed late kick and held the show. QUESTION AUTHORITY raced four deep around the first turn, chased outside a rival or two wide into the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. GAMBINI tracked the pace from inside, angled out and went three wide into the drive and weakened. NOBLE PURSUIT tucked inside on the first turn, stayed inside then angled around weakening rival entering the far turn, exited that bend three wide and never made an impact. FORT DODGE raced three wide into the first turn, four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. MY LUCKY BID off slow, broke out and bumped rival at the start, was hard to ride into the first turn, steered off the inside and remained off the rail into the stretch and came up empty. ASSET hard to load prior to the start, broke out, went six deep into the first turn then angled in some leaving the bend, tracked two wide into the stretch and faded. EL MAS PODEROSO broke out and bumped rival at the start and recovered quickly to take control, led through the first turn then lost command early on the backstretch, chased rival then dropped back leaving the backstretch, eased around the far turn and down the stretch, eventually crossed the wire and walked off.

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, December 20.

Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 11th day of a 11-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Me MachoAlexis Centeno117John E. Cortez8-140,000
2Prince MagicianEswan Flores122Hector O. Palma6-140,000
3Full DrawUmberto Rispoli124Reed Saldana8-140,000
4Top GunnerRicardo Gonzalez122John W. Sadler7-240,000
5CrankinHeriberto Figueroa122Luis Mendez6-140,000
6Holden the LuteAbel Cedillo122Bob Baffert1-140,000
7Magical IllusionFrancisco Amparan122Alberto Amparan30-140,000

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Flying BusinessTyler Baze122Mark Glatt8-120,000
2Miss KitnessTiago Pereira122Shelbe Ruis5-120,000
3Don't Stop LookinAlexis Centeno115Robert A. Bean20-120,000
4StradariGeovanni Franco122O. J. Jauregui6-120,000
5Pearl DragonAbel Cedillo122Dan L. Markle4-120,000
6Canadian GingerMario Gutierrez122George Papaprodromou3-120,000
7Mischievous CurlinRicardo Gonzalez122Faith Taylor12-120,000
8Lady On IceJessica Pyfer115Carla Gaines5-220,000

THIRD RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sweet TopperEdwin Maldonado122Quentin B. Miller20-120,000
2Watch the FedEswan Flores122Leonard Powell10-120,000
3Bottle NeckGerardo Martin122Jose Raudales8-120,000
4Palm d'OroJessica Pyfer117Art Sherman7-220,000
5Bandon ColleenRamon Guce122Michael Lenzini15-120,000
6Flashy PassRuben Fuentes122Steven Miyadi6-120,000
7RocketannJavier Matias124Marcia Stortz9-220,000
8Jaydann BusCesar Ortega117Jesus Nunez12-120,000
9Kiss of CongratsAlexis Centeno115Rene Amescua4-120,000
10Cocoa CentsTiago Pereira122Brian J. Koriner6-120,000

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Go Smiley GoGeovanni Franco124O. J. Jauregui5-116,000
2Sea GlassErick Garcia124Santos R. Perez15-116,000
3All Tea All ShadeEswan Flores122Jorge Periban6-114,000
4You Wanna Ear RipJose Valdivia, Jr.124Andreas Psarras3-116,000
5Be Lifted UpAlexis Centeno115O. J. Jauregui8-114,000
6ChollimaAbel Cedillo122Lorenzo Ruiz2-116,000
7Tim's Street GirlTyler Baze122Monty R. Meier4-116,000

FIFTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sharona SunsetRamon Guce124Marcia Stortz8-1
2GironaJessica Pyfer117Paul G. Aguirre5-2
3MusicallyFrancisco Orduna-Rojas122Brian T. Cunningham7-2
4ThanksEdgar Payeras124Robert J. Lucas12-1
5Coalinga HillsGeovanni Franco124Martin F. Jones5-1
6Takes a VillageAlexis Centeno115Reed Saldana30-1
7Star SundaeJuan Sanchez124Sergio Morfin8-1
8Spectacular StormHenry Lopez117Jerry Wallace, II8-1
9Back BeautyCesar Ortega117Jesus J. Uranga12-1
10DurgaFernandez Rojas124Brian T. Cunningham6-1

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1BekeleHeriberto Figueroa122Rafael DeLeon30-130,000
2Night GamesFernandez Rojas122Martin Valenzuela, III20-130,000
3Ranger MollyJessica Pyfer115Victor M. Trujillo9-230,000
4Disko FeverCerapio Figueroa122John W. Sadler7-230,000
5BacktoflashFrancisco Orduna-Rojas122Jose Antonio Flores10-130,000
6Remember to BidHenry Lopez115Felix L. Gonzalez12-130,000
7Daring CatTyler Baze122Alfredo P. Marquez2-130,000
8Best LadyJavier Matias122Rafael DeLeon20-130,000
9Smart LolaJose Valdivia, Jr.122Kristin Mulhall8-130,000
10DontmesswithtessTiago Pereira122Jose Hernandez, Jr.5-130,000
Also Eligible
11Electric ElizabetaRamon Guce122Marcia Stortz6-130,000
12HaynespunGeovanni Franco122Daniel Dunham10-130,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Honoring MajorTyler Baze124Ryan Hanson9-2
2Race HomeTiago Pereira122Manuel Ortiz, Sr.8-1
3Pubilius SyrusJuan Hernandez124Vladimir Cerin9-2
4CauseididitmywayEswan Flores124Sal Gonzalez20-1
5Truth SeekerMario Gutierrez124Steven Miyadi3-1
6SlyDrayden Van Dyke124Richard E. Mandella8-1
7Conquest CobraJessica Pyfer117Vann Belvoir6-1
8Big Hoof DynamiteAbel Cedillo122Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-1
9SignofthecrossFlavien Prat122Leonard Powell8-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Irish HeatwaveJessica Pyfer114Doug F. O'Neill6-140,000
2Sith LordHeriberto Figueroa121Andreas Psarras12-1
3Mystery ManMike Smith119Richard E. Mandella7-2
4VantasticFlavien Prat121Peter Eurton4-1
5Margot's BoyJuan Hernandez119Craig Anthony Lewis2-1
6Square DealTyler Baze119Tim Yakteen10-1
7Go Daddy GoTiago Pereira121Brian J. Koriner12-1
8Royal ActAbel Cedillo119Peter Eurton6-1

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'King Glorious Stakes'. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Club CalEdwin Maldonado117Cynthia A. Kelley20-1
2Wedding GroomEswan Flores117Sal Gonzalez30-1
3TacoflavoredkissesUmberto Rispoli119Simon Callaghan6-1
4PositivityDrayden Van Dyke119Patrick Gallagher3-1
5From the Get GoJose Valdivia, Jr.117Luis Mendez30-1
6Mister BoldMike Smith117Jeff Bonde5-2
7Ascot StormJuan Hernandez117John W. Sadler5-1
8Good With PeopleRicardo Gonzalez121Peter Miller7-2
9Govenor's PartyGeovanni Franco117Daniel Franko50-1
10Play ChickenMario Gutierrez117Doug F. O'Neill6-1
Also Eligible
11Moving FastTyler Baze117Sean McCarthy6-1
12Bobby's AlibiSantos Rivera117Faith Taylor20-1

TENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Gemstone GalSantos Rivera117Dean Pederson5-130,000
2Brewed BigRamon Guce122Sergio Morfin30-130,000
3Sideways SuancesTyler Baze122Jeff Mullins2-130,000
4Redemption CodeJessica Pyfer113Carla Gaines10-128,000
5Copper WingsErick Garcia122LaTorre III Jose L. De30-130,000
6Martique MissAbel Cedillo122Jerry Hollendorfer3-130,000
7See You At the TopEswan Flores122Sal Gonzalez8-130,000
8Lady MoAlexis Centeno117Ruben Gomez30-130,000
9FictionalTiago Pereira122Victor M. Trujillo6-130,000
10Simmer DownJuan Sanchez122Matthew A. Troy8-130,000
Also Eligible
11Princess SadieAlexis Centeno113Doug F. O'Neill7-228,000
12Mama SuperiorTiago Pereira122Steve Knapp6-130,000
Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

