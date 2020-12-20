Horse racing newsletter: Spielberg gets Los Alamitos Futurity win

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 19. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.38 44.27 56.52 1:03.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 She's a Dime 117 5 8 5–hd 5–½ 4–2 1–½ Centeno 21.70 8 Ca Dreamer 124 8 2 1–2½ 1–4 1–4 2–3 Rojas Fernandez 9.80 7 Sweet Rafaela 124 7 5 4–3½ 3–1 2–2 3–nk Maldonado 7.80 1 Dr Wysong 124 1 6 8 8 5–2 4–3 Prat 2.80 2 Eternal Endeavour 117 2 7 7–hd 7–hd 6–1½ 5–2 Pyfer 4.10 3 Uno Trouble Maker 124 3 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–hd 6–½ Cedillo 1.60 4 Sheza Factor 114 4 4 6–2 6–2 7–3 7–13 Ellingwood 52.70 6 Premiere Lady 124 6 1 3–1 4–2½ 8 8 Hernandez 8.40

5 SHE'S A DIME 45.40 17.00 8.60 8 CA DREAMER 9.60 6.20 7 SWEET RAFAELA 5.40

$1 EXACTA (5-8) $181.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-1) $355.15 $1 TRIFECTA (5-8-7) $1,761.30

Winner–She's a Dime Ch.f.4 by Eskendereya out of Revealing, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R. Chris Larsen. Mutuel Pool $74,053 Exacta Pool $44,709 Superfecta Pool $23,694 Trifecta Pool $29,948. Scratched–none.

SHE'S A DIME unhurried in the opening stages, angled four wide into the stretch, flew late and inhaled rival to get up in time. CA DREAMER sped clear from outside, drew away around the turn, carried a comfortable lead to the eighth pole, led through the final sixteenth and got nailed in the final moments. SWEET RAFAELA tracked off the inside, went three wide around the turn, lacked a serious bid and stayed on to secure the show. DR WYSONG raced near the inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, tipped out in upper stretch, angled inside approaching the furlong grounds and showed a mild rally. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) trailed the field into the turn, angled out and came five wide into the lane and improved position. UNO TROUBLE MAKER stalked the pace from inside, two wide into the stretch and flattened out. SHEZA FACTOR unhurried in the beginning, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and failed to respond when asked. PREMIERE LADY chased outside a rival, two to three wide around the turn, tired in the stretch, eased late and walked off.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.07 45.20 56.96 1:03.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bedrock 115 5 4 4–2½ 3–2 1–hd 1–½ Pyfer 2.70 7 Carpe Victoriam 122 7 7 1–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 T Baze 2.20 2 See Through It 122 2 5 2–½ 1–hd 3–2½ 3–nk Orduna-Rojas 2.50 6 Hidden Promise 117 6 2 5–1 5–2 4–5 4–8 Rivera 6.60 1 Hydrogen 115 1 1 8 8 7–½ 5–¾ Centeno 22.80 3 Vegas Moon 112 3 6 6–½ 7–1½ 8 6–1¼ Ellingwood 51.10 4 Active Pass 122 4 8 7–5 6–3 5–hd 7–3 Cedillo 6.30 8 Stay Legendary 113 8 3 3–½ 4–2 6–1 8 Ortega 60.20

5 BEDROCK 7.40 3.20 2.40 7 CARPE VICTORIAM 3.00 2.80 2 SEE THROUGH IT 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $181.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-6) $5.88 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $26.00

Winner–Bedrock B.c.3 by Red Rocks (IRE) out of Great Design, by Storm Cat. Bred by Delaverne Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Bonfante, Lloyd, Cavalli, John, Peal, Larry and Silverstone, Monty. Mutuel Pool $103,747 Daily Double Pool $14,972 Exacta Pool $72,814 Superfecta Pool $34,421 Trifecta Pool $46,432. Claimed–See Through It by Jet Enterprises, Inc. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none.

BEDROCK came away awkwardly, raced up close in the two path into the turn, bid three deep around the bend, vied with a pair of rivals down the stretch and proved best late. CARPE VICTORIAM stumbled leaving the gate, sent for the lead, vied between rivals leaving the turn and into the stretch, battled into the furlong grounds and yielded grudgingly to the winner. SEE THROUGH IT stumbled and was pinballed at the start, recovered quickly and went for the front, vied for command into the stretch and down the lane and got outfinished by the top pair. HIDDEN PROMISE tracked off the inside, two to three wide around the turn and finished well. HYDROGEN stumbled a bit and got bumped at the start, dropped back early and was never a factor. VEGAS MOON bumped both sides leaving the gate, raced along the inside into the turn, angled out around the bend and never threatened. ACTIVE PASS broke in and bumped rival at the start, took the turn three wide and lacked a rally. STAY LEGENDARY attended the pace from outside, cut inside at the five-sixteenths pole then faded out of contention.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.88 45.45 57.87 1:04.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 My Man Bags 122 7 3 2–1½ 2–2 1–3 1–2 Hernandez 5.10 1 Va Va Vegas 122 1 6 6–½ 6–1½ 4–½ 2–3½ Van Dyke 0.80 8 Gordy's Boy 122 6 4 7–½ 7–1 6–3 3–½ Pereira 11.80 10 Bob Daniels 122 8 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 4–3½ T Baze 4.70 5 Proud Musket 117 4 1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–2 5–½ Rivera 86.30 3 Playing Hardball 122 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 6–3½ Cedillo 12.00 7 Gallant Guy 115 5 9 9 9 8–2 7–5 Pyfer 7.40 11 Habanero Kid 122 9 8 4–1 4–2 7–5 8–3½ Fuentes 40.30 2 Bravestone 122 2 7 8–4 8–4 9 9 Payeras 96.20

9 MY MAN BAGS 12.20 4.40 2.80 1 VA VA VEGAS 2.80 2.20 8 GORDY'S BOY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $39.40 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $16.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-8-10) $29.58 $1 TRIFECTA (9-1-8) $91.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-6) $7.60

Winner–My Man Bags Ch.r.2 by Daredevil out of Nile Delta, by Pioneerof the Nile. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Metanoia Racing. Mutuel Pool $129,084 Daily Double Pool $12,362 Exacta Pool $81,388 Superfecta Pool $34,222 Trifecta Pool $45,561. Scratched–Complete Control, Lessons of Autism, Run King Stud Run. $1 Pick Three (5-5-9) paid $462.30. Pick Three Pool $24,158. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $57.30.

MY MAN BAGS pressed from outside, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, cleared at the quarter pole, drifted out mid-stretch and held safely. VA VA VEGAS chased along the inside, angled out into the three path on the turn, closed well and proved second best. GORDY'S BOY raced off the pace, went four wide around the bend, rallied and got up for the show. BOB DANIELS chased three wide then two wide on the turn and went evenly through the final furlong. PROUD MUSKET stalked off the inside, angled to the fence around the turn and could not rally. PLAYING HARDBALL broke in and bumped rival at the start, set the pace with rival to the outside, headed at the three-eighths pole, fought back inside to upper stretch and weakened. GALLANT GUY trailed the field early, went three wide around the turn and was always outrun. HABANERO KID chased four wide to the stretch and weakened. BRAVESTONE bumped leaving the gate, took the turn two to three wide and had little left for the late stages.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Los Alamitos Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 23.01 47.15 1:10.66 1:35.81 1:42.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Spielberg 120 6 3 3–hd 4–2 2–1½ 2–3 1–ns Prat 1.90 3 The Great One 120 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 2–3½ Cedillo 33.60 2 Petruchio 120 2 4 6 5–1 5–3 3–hd 3–5 Smith 6.00 1 Red Flag 120 1 5 4–2 3–hd 3–1 4–6 4–6 Espinoza 0.90 4 Weston 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–½ 4–hd 5–2½ 5–2½ T Baze 21.10 5 Positivity 120 5 6 5–½ 6 6 6 6 Van Dyke 7.20

6 SPIELBERG 5.80 3.60 4.80 3 THE GREAT ONE 16.00 10.80 2 PETRUCHIO 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $44.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-1) $28.66 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-2) $203.50

Winner–Spielberg Ch.c.2 by Union Rags out of Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson. Mutuel Pool $223,216 Daily Double Pool $20,034 Exacta Pool $93,319 Superfecta Pool $42,086 Trifecta Pool $65,873. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-9-6) paid $70.10. Pick Three Pool $20,104. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $19.50.

SPIELBERG stalked off the rail through the early stages, took closer order leaving the backstretch, chased two to three wide into the stretch, put in a late bid outside THE GREAT ONE, dug in and won the head bob at the wire. THE GREAT ONE sped to the front to set the pace, pressured from the outside seven-sixteenths, kicked away around the far turn, remained clear to the sixteenth pole, challenged by the winner in the closing moments and got outnodded. PETRUCHIO tucked inside on the first turn, tracked two wide then angled out around the final bend and kept on to gain the show. RED FLAG stalked the pace from inside, angled out into the stretch and weakened. WESTON broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, showed a mild bid at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back around the far turn and tired. POSITIVITY stumbled and got bumped leaving the gate, raced off the pace and off the inside, went three wide into the lane and never threatened. HALF-MILE FRACTION HAND-TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.20 45.93 57.64 1:03.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Respectfully 122 8 1 1–hd 1–1 1–3 1–7 Fuentes 2.30 5 Kate Boss 122 5 6 4–2 4–2 2–4 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.30 8 Best of Show 122 7 9 7–½ 7–2½ 3–2 3–7 Cedillo 8.10 1 Felicidad Legada 122 1 7 6–½ 5–½ 4–½ 4–8 Pereira 14.90 7 Nurse Hardbody 122 6 3 5–hd 6–hd 6–3 5–ns T Baze 8.40 10 Mesa Star 117 9 5 3–hd 3–½ 5–2½ 6–4 Rivera 36.10 2 Olbia 115 2 4 8–4 8–1½ 8–hd 7–1¾ Pyfer 20.90 4 Decorate 122 4 2 2–2 2–hd 7–2 8–¾ Flores 11.70 3 Big Hoochie Mama 115 3 8 9 9 9 9 Lopez 21.00

9 RESPECTFULLY 6.60 3.40 2.60 5 KATE BOSS 2.80 2.40 8 BEST OF SHOW 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-8-1) $21.17 $1 TRIFECTA (9-5-8) $33.30 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6) $6.80

Winner–Respectfully Dbb.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $118,258 Daily Double Pool $18,861 Exacta Pool $82,480 Superfecta Pool $40,461 Trifecta Pool $50,315. Scratched–Disko Fever, Dontmesswithtess, Kwikkissme. $1 Pick Three (9-6-9) paid $81.30. Pick Three Pool $37,942. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-6-6) paid $30.80. $1 Pick Four (5-9-6-9) 4 correct paid $360.10. Pick Four Pool $118,809. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-9-6-9) 5 correct paid $4,121.25. Pick Five Pool $254,007.

RESPECTFULLY dueled with DECORATE to the turn, cleared rival around the bend, showed the way three wide into the stretch and widened in the final furlong. KATE BOSS tracked three deep early, roused two wide around the turn, moved into second at the top of the lane but could not make an impact on the winner. BEST OF SHOW unhurried in the early going, advanced four to five wide around the turn and churned on for a clear third. FELICIDAD LEGADA off slow and veered in at the start, chased along the inside then two wide into the stretch and never threatened. NURSE HARDBODY tracked three wide around the turn and never rallied. MESA STAR up close early behind the top pair, chased outside a rival around the bend, angled four wide into the stretch and faded. OLBIA chased between rivals early, outside a foe or two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch and had little left. DECORATE dueled for the lead up the backstretch and into the turn, could not match the leader around the turn, chased into the drive and tired. BIG HOOCHIE MAMA shuffled back at the start, saved ground and was never a factor.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.76 45.24 58.08 1:04.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Gov From Above 122 7 7 6–1½ 6–1 2–½ 1–1¼ Prat 2.60 2 Tiger's Song 122 2 6 7–4 7–4 6–2 2–2½ Pereira 14.30 5 Moogie Cat 117 5 2 2–2 1–½ 1–2½ 3–nk Rivera 14.20 9 Arrivederci Roma 115 8 3 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 4–1 Centeno 37.90 10 Wild Cat Canyon 124 9 5 5–2½ 5–2 5–hd 5–1½ Rojas Fernandez 26.10 6 Lucky Ryan Seven 122 6 4 4–½ 3–hd 4–1 6–2 Fuentes 3.20 4 Mr. Clutch 122 4 9 8–hd 8–½ 8–2 7–3 Flores 30.50 3 Battling Gervinho 122 3 1 1–hd 2–2 7–2 8–ns Guce 7.00 1 Lugia 122 1 8 9 9 9 9 Cedillo 1.90

8 GOV FROM ABOVE 7.20 3.80 3.20 2 TIGER'S SONG 10.20 5.80 5 MOOGIE CAT 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $35.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-5-9) $509.67 $1 TRIFECTA (8-2-5) $437.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-7) $6.60

Winner–Gov From Above Dbb.g.3 by Govenor Charlie out of Celestial Being, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Edward C. Allred. Mutuel Pool $157,652 Daily Double Pool $13,027 Exacta Pool $98,582 Superfecta Pool $58,860 Trifecta Pool $71,723. Claimed–Lugia by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Marino Heat. $1 Pick Three (6-9-8) paid $62.90. Pick Three Pool $37,668. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-6-7) paid $3.00. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-6-8) paid $17.90. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-9-7) paid $11.70.

GOV FROM ABOVE broke in and bumped rival at the start, settled off the pace, went four wide into the turn, swung seven wide into the stretch, rallied through the lane then lugged in past mid-stretch and drew clear. TIGER'S SONG raced off the pace, angled five wide into the stretch, came out further at the top of the lane, rallied and earned the place honors. MOOGIE CAT dueled outside a rival for the lead, cleared into the stretch, drew away in the lane then flattened in the final furlong and could not offer resistance to the top pair. ARRIVEDERCI ROMA stalked outside the top pair, angled to the two path into the turn, floated out by rival leaving the turn and entered the stretch five wide, stayed in range through the drive, bothered by the winner past the eighth pole and kept on for a minor award. WILD CAT CANYON tracked three wide into the turn, floated six wide into the lane, angled inside a rival in upper stretch and failed to find more. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN bumped at the start, stalked the pace from inside, drifted out into the stretch and flattened late. MR. CLUTCH turned head and was off slow to begin, went two wide into the stretch and proved no menace. BATTLING GERVINHO dueled for the lead from inside into and around the turn then gave way in the stretch. LUGIA off slow to begin, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. THE RIDER ABOARD ARRIVEDERCI ROMA LODGED AN OBJECTION AGAINST EVENTUAL WINNER GOV FROM ABOVE, ALLEGING INTERFERENCE PAST THE EIGHTH POLE. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THE INCIDENT BETWEEN THE RUNNERS WAS MINOR AND HAD NO BEARING ON THE OUTCOME OF THE RACE AND WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER FINISH. HAND-TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.82 47.55 1:12.36 1:25.28 1:38.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Majestic Diva 112 5 1 1–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1¾ Pyfer 11.00 3 Senoradiablo 121 3 4 4–½ 4–hd 3–2 3–3 2–½ Pereira 2.30 8 Miss You Mom 121 7 9 9 8–hd 7–8 4–1½ 3–2 Valdivia, Jr. 8.40 2 Aries 116 2 2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–2 2–1 4–3½ Rivera 2.40 7 Pasito 121 6 3 3–½ 5–1 4–½ 5–1½ 5–3 Fuentes 8.90 11 Boonesboro Beauty 119 8 8 7–5 6–4 6–hd 6–1 6–3½ Cedillo 3.70 4 Free My Soul 121 4 7 6–1 3–½ 5–1 7–12 7–27 Figueroa 11.10 1 Charlie's A. T. M. 120 1 6 8–1½ 9 8–2½ 8–6 8–7 E Garcia 61.80 12 Trafficiskillingme 119 9 5 5–hd 7–½ 9 9 9 Orduna-Rojas 49.70

6 MAJESTIC DIVA 24.00 9.40 5.20 3 SENORADIABLO 4.00 2.80 8 MISS YOU MOM 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $73.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $46.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-2) $177.84 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-8) $335.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-10) $6.80

Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.6 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Taboada, Johnny and Taboada, Marcel. Mutuel Pool $191,252 Daily Double Pool $17,436 Exacta Pool $145,713 Superfecta Pool $59,596 Trifecta Pool $76,132. Claimed–Aries by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Boonesboro Beauty by MJVET Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Born to Reign, Laker Jet, Lulumaru. $1 Pick Three (9-8-6) paid $108.00. Pick Three Pool $27,271. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-7-10) paid $1.90. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-7-6) paid $14.80. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-8-10) paid $19.10.

MAJESTIC DIVA dueled for the lead outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch, cleared rival mid-stretch and finished strong under urging. SENORADIABLO in range from inside, tipped out in the stretch and finished well for the place. MISS YOU MOM off a bit slow to begin, lagged behind early, raced well off the rail up the backstretch then dove inside nearing the far turn, traveled two wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch, closed well through the lane and kept gaining to the wire. ARIES dueled with MAJESTIC DIVA throughout, fought back from inside to the three-sixteenths pole and weakened late. PASITO stalked outside a pair of rivals then four wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside past mid-stretch and weakened. BOONESBORO BEAUTY tracked off the inside, four wide into the far turn, five wide entering the lane and lacked further response. FREE MY SOUL stalked between rivals then two wide exiting the far turn and weakened. CHARLIE'S A. T. M. lacked early speed, saved ground along the rail, eased in the stretch and walked off. TRAFFICISKILLINGME chased four wide, dropped back leaving the backstretch, went three wide into the lane, eased in the stretch and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.70 45.30 57.61 1:04.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Yellow Dress 122 5 2 4–1½ 4–1 2–1½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 5.70 8 Reign of Fire 117 8 4 3–hd 2–hd 1–1 2–½ Rivera 4.90 6 Dancing Dana 115 6 8 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 3–1½ Centeno 3.80 1 Risen Lady 122 1 7 9–2 9–1 6–1 4–3 Pereira 9.20 7 Do You Hear That 122 7 1 2–½ 1–hd 4–2 5–1½ T Baze 9.30 2 Ruthies Racer 122 2 5 7–hd 6–½ 5–hd 6–3 Prat 3.20 10 Big Mama Sue 122 10 10 10 10 10 7–2 Hernandez 5.50 9 Exchange Vows 122 9 9 6–½ 8–1 9–½ 8–½ Payeras 37.00 3 Malibu Mistress 122 3 6 8–2 7–½ 8–hd 9–1 Figueroa 17.40 4 Paint Me Again 122 4 3 1–½ 3–1 7–2 10 Flores 57.70

5 YELLOW DRESS 13.40 7.00 4.20 8 REIGN OF FIRE 6.40 4.00 6 DANCING DANA 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $199.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $52.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-1) $226.84 $1 TRIFECTA (5-8-6) $302.40

Winner–Yellow Dress Dbb.f.2 by Shanghai Bobby out of Bromelia, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Stables (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hale, Jr., Richard and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $192,740 Daily Double Pool $20,900 Exacta Pool $133,791 Superfecta Pool $57,084 Trifecta Pool $68,332. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-6-5) paid $365.00. Pick Three Pool $47,122. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-10-5) paid $63.40.

YELLOW DRESS up close just outside the leader then dropped back into a stalking position, angled to the rail entering the turn, stayed inside then swung out into the stretch, closed in outside REIGN OF FIRE and wore down the runner-up in deep stretch. REIGN OF FIRE broke out and bumped rival, chased from outside, challenged three wide around the turn and into the stretch, took control at the top of the lane, cleared at the three-sixteenths pole but got outfinished in the final sixteenth. DANCING DANA settled early, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide into the stretch, finished willingly but lacked the needed late punch. RISEN LADY tracked the pace from inside, angled out on the turn then further out entering the stretch, then summoned a mid rally to earn a minor award. DO YOU HEAR THAT stalked the leader up the backstretch, bid outside into the turn, vied between rivals to the stretch, relinquished the lead at the top of the lane and weakened. RUTHIES RACER bumped at the start, saved ground into the stretch and failed to rally. BIG MAMA SUE lacked early speed, traveled four to five wide around the turn then angled in at the top of the lane and passed tired rivals. EXCHANGE VOWS bumped at the start, took the turn four wide and weakened. MALIBU MISTRESS bumped both sides at the start, traveled outside a rival, two to three wide around the turn and never threatened. PAINT ME AGAIN broke in and bumped rival, sped to the front and set the pace up the backstretch, vied for command through the turn and into the stretch, then gave way in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.15 46.88 1:13.40 1:26.84 1:40.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Cozy Bear 120 9 7 10 10 6–1 1–1 1–½ T Baze 7.80 7 Twice the Price 117 7 6 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 5–1 2–2 Rivera 18.80 5 Stalking Shadow 122 5 9 9–2 8–hd 3–1 2–½ 3–½ Prat 4.00 2 Father O'Flaherty 113 2 10 8–1 7–1 8–2 7–8 4–hd Pyfer 2.70 9 Short Rib 122 8 2 6–½ 4–hd 7–1 6–hd 5–1 Cedillo 3.50 1 Hard Metal 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 3–hd 6–3 Flores 38.70 3 Smoke Stack 122 3 4 5–1 3–1 2–1 4–hd 7–9 Gonzalez 5.60 11 Broken Finger 122 10 8 7–½ 6–hd 5–½ 8–6 8–10 Figueroa 37.50 4 Colavito 115 4 3 2–½ 2–1½ 9–15 9 9 Centeno 12.00 6 King Wave 120 6 5 3–2 9–1 10 dnf Hernandez 12.20

10 COZY BEAR 17.60 8.40 4.40 7 TWICE THE PRICE 17.00 7.80 5 STALKING SHADOW 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $106.80 $1 EXACTA (10-7) $167.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-5-2) $239.60 $1 TRIFECTA (10-7-5) $802.80

Winner–Cozy Bear Ch.g.2 by Commissioner out of Gia Is a Bella, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Rising Star Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Rising Star Farm and Henson, Michael R.. Mutuel Pool $182,667 Daily Double Pool $22,933 Exacta Pool $103,606 Superfecta Pool $51,490 Trifecta Pool $64,326. Scratched–Brochacho, Sleep Over. $1 Pick Three (6-5-10) paid $1,011.20. Pick Three Pool $30,709.

COZY BEAR went eight wide into the first turn then angled in some, unhurried through the early stages, angled out around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied and struck the front mid-stretch, cleared rivals then held held the runner-up at bay. TWICE THE PRICE traveled seven wide into the first turn then angled in some around the firs turn, dropped back to stalk the pace, went two wide into the stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole, split foes then rallied but could not get by the winner. STALKING SHADOW bumped leaving the gate, went two wide around the first turn, moved further out on the backstretch, ranged up five wide around the far turn and got outkicked in the late stages. FATHER O'FLAHERTY tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside then swung six wide into the stretch and showed late effort to close the gap. SHORT RIB went eight wide into the first turn then angled in some around the bend, stayed well off the rail, went four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HARD METAL showed speed three wide into the first turn, set the pace with company to the outside, moved clear at the seven-sixteenths pole, challenged from outside at the quarter pole, relinquished control in the lane and flattened out. SMOKE STACK squeezed between rivals into the first turn, angled in then stalked the leaders from inside, went two wide into the stretch, bid outside at the quarter pole, took control in upper stretch then weakened in the late stages. BROKEN FINGER went three wide around the first turn, tracked off the inside, angled in around the final turn and faded. COLAVITO traveled five wide into the first turn, pressed the pace from outside and faded. KING WAVE bumped with rival at the start, raced six wide into the first turn, four wide into the stretch, eased and pulled up in the lane and walked off.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.13 47.21 1:12.13 1:24.70 1:37.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Master Recovery 122 4 7 2–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–5 1–5 Franco 4.70 9 Twirling Derby 117 9 2 6–1½ 4–1 4–5 4–7 2–3½ Rivera 7.40 5 Seiche 122 5 5 4–1 3–2 3–1½ 2–½ 3–ns Cedillo 1.00 8 Question Authority 121 8 6 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 4–7 Valdivia, Jr. 16.70 1 Gambini 115 1 4 5–hd 6–½ 5–2½ 5–2 5–ns Pyfer 19.00 6 Noble Pursuit 122 6 8 8–2 9–½ 7–1 6–1½ 6–3½ Gonzalez 3.60 7 Fort Dodge 124 7 9 9–1 10 9 7–2½ 7–8 Payeras 41.20 3 My Lucky Bid 124 3 10 10 7–hd 6–2 8–3 8–7 Figueroa 20.70 10 Asset 122 10 3 7–4 8–1 8–hd 9 9 Guce 84.90 2 El Mas Poderoso 115 2 1 1–2 5–1 dnf Lopez 110.30

4 MASTER RECOVERY 11.40 5.60 3.00 9 TWIRLING DERBY 6.00 2.80 5 SEICHE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4) $147.80 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $26.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-5-8) $34.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-5-8-1) $2,105.90 $1 TRIFECTA (4-9-5) $63.60

Winner–Master Recovery B.g.3 by Bodemeister out of Petition the Lady, by Petionville. Bred by Breffni Farm & Tony Holmes (KY). Trainer: Cesar DeAlba. Owner: CNG Racing Stable, De Alba, Cesar and Montenegro, Kathleen. Mutuel Pool $217,181 Daily Double Pool $66,066 Exacta Pool $156,952 Superfecta Pool $111,918 Super High Five Pool $16,852 Trifecta Pool $125,491. Scratched–Luck Is My Name. $1 Pick Three (5-10-4) paid $568.00. Pick Three Pool $100,569. $1 Pick Four (6-5-10-4) 4 correct paid $6,659.80. Pick Four Pool $515,171. $2 Pick Six (9-8-6-5-10-4) 5 out of 6 paid $1,206.00. Pick Six Pool $42,897. Pick Six Carryover $22,514.

MASTER RECOVERY bumped twice leaving the gate, chased two wide around the first turn, went up to take command early on the backstretch then cleared inside rival, showed the way along the inside then in the two path entering the stretch and drew off. TWIRLING DERBY went five deep around the first turn, raced off the rail in range on the backstretch, two wide leaving the far turn, tipped out and went outside a pair of rivals in the stretch and bested the rest. SEICHE raced three deep around the first turn, chased off the inside then angled to the rail entering the far turn, saved ground into the stretch, asked in the drive, could not summon the needed late kick and held the show. QUESTION AUTHORITY raced four deep around the first turn, chased outside a rival or two wide into the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. GAMBINI tracked the pace from inside, angled out and went three wide into the drive and weakened. NOBLE PURSUIT tucked inside on the first turn, stayed inside then angled around weakening rival entering the far turn, exited that bend three wide and never made an impact. FORT DODGE raced three wide into the first turn, four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. MY LUCKY BID off slow, broke out and bumped rival at the start, was hard to ride into the first turn, steered off the inside and remained off the rail into the stretch and came up empty. ASSET hard to load prior to the start, broke out, went six deep into the first turn then angled in some leaving the bend, tracked two wide into the stretch and faded. EL MAS PODEROSO broke out and bumped rival at the start and recovered quickly to take control, led through the first turn then lost command early on the backstretch, chased rival then dropped back leaving the backstretch, eased around the far turn and down the stretch, eventually crossed the wire and walked off.