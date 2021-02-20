Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Horse racing newsletter: Previewing the Saudi Cup

Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup in 2020.
Jockey Luis Saez and Maximum Security reach the finish line of last year’s $20-million Saudi Cup at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
(Amr Nabil / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate jockey Flavien Prat on his 1,000th win.

The world’s richest race — that is, if they actually pay the winner — the $20-million Saudi Cup is today at 9:40 a.m. PST. It can be found on theFS1. There’s a decent undercard too. We’ll run through the field, but first, there was a bunch of jockey switching when Umberto Rispoli and John Velazquez ran afoul of COVID restrictions and couldn’t make the trip to Saudi Arabia. For more, check out this story by Marcus Hersh of the Daily Racing Form. Just click here.

Here’s the field:

Advertisement

1 — Chuwa Wizard (trainer Ryuji Okubo, jockey Keita Tosaki, morning line 15-1): Won the Grade 1 Champions Cup in Japan in December, giving him an automatic entry to this race. He’s the only Japanese horse in the race.

2 — Bangkok (Andrew Balding, Ryan Moore, 30-1): Won the ungraded Betway Winter Derby Trial last out at Lingfield. Finished second in the 2019 Qatar Derby. Taking a big step up in class.

3 — Great Scot (Abdullah Mishrif, Adel Alfouraidi, 50-1): Won last three, two of them allowance races, but all at a mile. Finished 12th of 14 in last year’s Saudi Cup. Seems overmatched, especially at 1 1/8 miles.

4 — Max Player (Steve Asmussen, Mickael Barzalona, 20-1): Hasn’t run since a fifth in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. Hasn’t won since the Withers a year ago. Barzalona picks up mount from Rispoli.

Advertisement

5 — Knicks Go (Brad Cox, Joel Rosario, 5-2): Won four in a row including Pegasus World Cup and Breeders’ Cup Mile. He was nothing exceptional before switching to Cox barn. What happened and will it continue?

6 — Global Giant (John Gosden, Frankie Dettori, 30-1): He is new to the dirt, having run either on turf or synthetic. He’ll also have to shorten up in distance. But Gosden is a very accomplished trainer.

7 — Tacitus (Bill Mott, William Buick, 15-1): Runs at a high level but doesn’t hit the winner’s circle once. Finished fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Buick replaces Velazquez in the saddle.

8 — Sleepy Eyes Todd (Miguel Angel Silva, Alexis Moreno, 20-1): Horse has run at 11 tracks in 16 starts from Fonner Park to Santa Anita. Finished fourth in the Pegasus.

Advertisement

9 — Charlatan (Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 7-5): Crossed finish line first in all four races but had a medication DQ in Arkansas Derby. Sparkled in the seven-furlong Malibu. If he runs his race, he wins.

10 — Military Law (Musabbeh Al Mheiri, Antonio Fresu, 12-1): Coming off a win in a Grade 2 Meydan in UAE, has two wins and two seconds in his last four starts. Used to be trained by Gosden.

11 — Simsir (Fawzi Nass, Adrie de Vries, 30-1): Won two back in the Bahrain International Trophy. Has run his last eight races on the turf. Could be too big of a change.

12 — Mishriff (Gosden, David Egan, 6-1): Winner of four of his last six, including Grade 1 Prix du Jockey Club in France. Finished a disappointing eighth last out in a Grade 1 at Ascot.

Advertisement

13 — Derevo (Mishrif, Christian Demuro, 30-1): Won a Grade 1 last out over this track. Has run most of his career on turf or synthetics in Britain.

14 — Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton, Hollie Doyle, 30-1): Again, a British horse that hasn’t raced on the dirt before. Had two Grade 3 wins last year.

That’s the field, we’ll see how it goes.

Enjoying this newsletter?

Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Santa Anita review

It didn’t take long as jockey Flavien Prat won the first two races Friday to up his North American total to 1,000 wins. Then, he went on to win two more. Prat won the first three races on Friday aboard Du Jour, Clockstrikestwelve in the milestone win and Luvluv. He also won on I’m Leaving You in the seventh race.

It’s not the 1,000th lifetime win for Prat because he also raced in Europe before coming to the U.S.

“It means a lot, it’s a big achievement,” Prat told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I wasn’t dreaming of that when I came here [from France] to be honest with you and I didn’t think it would happen so quickly. It felt like yesterday that I got here and started riding…”

Despite the success, Prat just parted ways with his longtime agent Derek Lawson to go with Brad Pegram, who also reps Mike Smith. These wins were under Lawson’s watch.

Advertisement

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s nine-race card has one stakes and four allowance races. Post is the usual 12:30 p.m. More than half the races are on turf, all the odd numbered races. The feature is the Grade 2 Buena Vista Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 3-1, is Charmaine’s Mia for trainer Phil D’Amato and Prat. She comes down from Canada and into D’Amato’s barn. Last out, she won the Grade 2 Las Cienegas in her first graded stakes win at 17-1. The second favorite is Mucho Unusual at 7-2 for Tim Yakteen and Abel Cedillo. She has won three of her last four, including the Grade 1 Rodeo and two Grade 3s. Her only miss was a 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mares Turf. She has won seven of 19 lifetime. Post is around 3:46 p.m.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 5 Noble Hearted (8-1)

Noble Hearted is where Prat lands Saturday despite having ridden many of these horses prior. Noble won last out under Umberto Rispoli in August at this distance and then hit the bench until today. . Trainer Peter Eurton is 19% off extended breaks, and he and Flavien have won three of four recently. I hope we get this morning-line price in what is a very competitive race.

Friday’s result: Madame Barbarian sat off the pace and into the stretch looked as if she would make a move down the stretch but had to slightly check deep stretch to run fourth.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:32 Laurel (3): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes. 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Maythehorsebwithu (2-1)

11:04 Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Bankit (9-5)

Advertisement

11:37 Laurel (5): $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes, fillies and mare 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Lucky Stride (2-1)

12:12 Laurel (6): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes fillies 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Street Lute (2-1)

12:46 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (8-5)

1:19 Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Funny Guy (9-5)

Advertisement

1:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Maddie May Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Brattle House (3-1)

2:16 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Royal Delta Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mrs. Danvers (2-1)

3:46 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Charmaine’s Mia (3-1)

Chris Wade’s Los Al pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 1 Thanks (4-1)

Advertisement

This veteran mare broke a tad slow and then was bumped harshly away from the gate and was in a tough spot from the get-go in her most recent start 55 nights ago. On that night, she was facing a pair of top-notch rivals that would have been tough to beat even with a perfect trip. With a less-than-stellar getaway to overcome, this runner still ran evenly early on before leveling out near the 1/16th pole to garner a solid third. She had a solid charting in that race, and the drop in class back to the level of her most recent win makes her an attractive play, especially as she benefits from a solid jockey/trainer combination.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 19.

Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.72 48.94 1:12.98 1:24.63 1:35.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Du Jour 124 3 4 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ Prat 0.40
5 Enough Nonsense 124 5 1 1–3 1–1½ 1–½ 2–3 2–2¼ Gutierrez 6.10
1 Airman 124 1 6 7–½ 6–1 6–2 4–½ 3–1¾ Hernandez 6.30
2 Ivory Sky 124 2 2 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd Franco 122.30
6 Man Friday 124 6 7 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 6–2½ 5–hd Cedillo 6.60
8 El Joy 124 8 3 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–1 6–2¼ Van Dyke 23.80
7 Warbird 124 7 8 8 7–½ 7–2½ 7–2 7–1½ Gonzalez 20.80
4 Achilleus 124 4 5 6–½ 8 8 8 8 T Baze 76.30
3 DU JOUR 2.80 2.20 2.10
5 ENOUGH NONSENSE 4.00 2.80
1 AIRMAN 2.60
$1 EXACTA (3-5)  $5.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2)  $20.09
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-2-6)  $2,732.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)  $6.35

Winner–Du Jour B.c.3 by Temple City out of Guiltless, by Bernardini. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baffert, Natalie J. and Lanni, Debbie. Mutuel Pool $257,935 Exacta Pool $123,914 Superfecta Pool $57,828 Super High Five Pool $3,758 Trifecta Pool $82,239. Scratched–none.

DU JOUR stalked the lone leader from outside, coaxed along into the far turn, drew alongside in upper stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and kicked clear. ENOUGH NONSENSE sped clear and angled in, was rated near the inside controlling the pace, ridden along at the quarter pole, lost command with a furlong to go and stayed on well for second. AIRMAN traveled along the inside then moved out a bit on the backstretch, angled in and saved ground around the far turn and gained third along the fence. IVORY SKY chased from inside to the stretch, tipped out and lacked a serious bid. MAN FRIDAY broke through the gate prior to the start, leaned back and hopped at the start, bumped with inner rival and checked into the first turn, tracked off the rail to the stretch and had little left. EL JOY went three then two wide around the first turn, chased outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and never rallied. WARBIRD was off a bit slow to begin and bobbled shortly after the start came two wide into the lane and made no impact. ACHILLEUS bumped and checked between rivals entering the first turn, saved ground into the lane and came up empty.

SECOND RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.99 44.99 1:10.29 1:16.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Clockstrikestwelve 124 5 6 6 6 4–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 0.60
1 Canadian Ginger 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 2–½ Hernandez 5.90
3 Time for Ebby 122 3 4 5–4 5–1½ 5–½ 3–½ T Baze 10.90
2 Madame Barbarian 117 2 5 4–1 3–hd 2–1 4–3¾ Pyfer 5.10
4 Li'l Grazen 124 4 2 2–½ 2–1½ 3–hd 5–2 Pereira 6.00
7 Lady On Ice 124 6 3 3–1 4–2 6 6 Maldonado 16.80
6 CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE 3.20 2.40 2.10
1 CANADIAN GINGER 4.60 3.60
3 TIME FOR EBBY 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)  $5.40
$1 EXACTA (6-1)  $5.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-2)  $3.66
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)  $8.35

Winner–Clockstrikestwelve Dbb.m.5 by New Year's Day out of Timezone, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Michael Rosenmayer. Mutuel Pool $375,420 Daily Double Pool $38,673 Exacta Pool $188,239 Superfecta Pool $89,187 Trifecta Pool $130,958. Scratched–Sadie Bluegrass.

CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE was content to trail the field early, ridden along through the turn, rallied under right-handed urging, tipped outside the leader and drew clear late under steady handling. CANADIAN GINGER sped to the front from inside, showed the way two wide into the lane, led clear to the sixteenth pole and was caught by the winner. TIME FOR EBBY stumbled at the start, tracked off the rail then four wide leaving the turn, angled outside a rival into the stretch, put in a mild late bid and gained the show. MADAME BARBARIAN was in range early near the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room past the sixteenth pole and got edged for the show. LI'L GRAZEN stalked the leader from outside, exited the turn three wide and weakened. LADY ON ICE stalked outside LI'L GRAZEN early, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.12 1:08.69 1:14.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Luvluv 124 9 7 6–2 6–2½ 2–1 1–2¼ Prat 2.40
1 In Vronsky Style 124 1 5 5–2 4–½ 1–1 2–½ T Baze 2.90
3 Racetrackers 124 3 6 7–1 7–2 6–3½ 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 39.10
6 Queen's Code 124 6 3 3–½ 3–1½ 3–hd 4–3¾ Hernandez 2.80
2 Starship Chewbacca 117 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–½ 5–1 Pyfer 4.40
7 Square Root 117 7 1 2–4½ 2–3 5–1 6–1 Centeno 11.50
4 Kristel's Rebel 124 4 9 8–½ 8–5 8–7 7–6 Figueroa 24.80
5 Jungle Boy 124 5 4 4–2 5–1 7–½ 8–½ Cedillo 25.60
8 August Indy 124 8 8 9 9 9 9 Flores 82.00
9 LUVLUV 6.80 3.40 3.40
1 IN VRONSKY STYLE 4.00 3.80
3 RACETRACKERS 12.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)  $12.00
$1 EXACTA (9-1)  $15.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-3-6)  $58.63
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-3-6-2)  $1,988.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-3)  $86.80

Winner–Luvluv B.g.4 by Lakerville out of Lucera (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Dupuis, Francoise, Dupuis, Jean Pierre and Neumann, Michael. Mutuel Pool $210,989 Daily Double Pool $54,007 Exacta Pool $116,623 Superfecta Pool $53,676 Super High Five Pool $2,605 Trifecta Pool $75,020. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $57,404.

LUVLUV bumped by rival leaving the gate, settled off the pace, swung five wide into the stretch, closed fast and surged clear. IN VRONSKY STYLE settled early, angled out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, cleared with a furlong to go but could not match the winner late and held the place. RACETRACKERS bumped from inside and checked early, angled out on the turn, went three wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and finished willingly for the show. QUEEN'S CODE bumped and checked between rivals early, chased three wide into the drive and went evenly late. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA came out and bumped rival early, dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch and weakened. SQUARE ROOT came in early, dueled outside STARSHIP CHEWBACCA to the stretch and gave way. KRISTEL'S REBEL traveled near the back of the pack, angled to the two path then to the rail around the bend, moved out in the stretch and could not rally. JUNGLE BOY bumped and checked between rivals early, chased from inside and tired in the lane. AUGUST INDY broke out and bumped rival at the start, raced at the back of the pack outside a rival and was never a factor.

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.89 45.26 57.76 1:10.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Little Rachel 119 5 6 6 4–1 3–hd 1–½ Hernandez 1.80
2 Candy Fury 124 2 4 1–hd 2–1 1–½ 2–1¼ Fuentes 10.30
1 Prince Magician 124 1 3 2–1½ 1–hd 2–2 3–¾ Flores 17.40
3 McWherter 117 3 2 3–5 3–2 4–2 4–¾ Pyfer 2.20
6 Moon Mischief 124 6 1 4–1 5–1 5–2½ 5–6 T Baze 1.90
4 Me Macho 117 4 5 5–½ 6 6 6 Centeno 18.00
5 LITTLE RACHEL 5.60 3.20 2.20
2 CANDY FURY 7.00 4.00
1 PRINCE MAGICIAN 5.40
20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)  $18.00
$1 EXACTA (5-2)  $16.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)  $28.72
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)  $45.20

Winner–Little Rachel Dbb.f.4 by Tapiture out of Second Opinion, by Spring At Last. Bred by Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $218,618 Daily Double Pool $16,232 Exacta Pool $108,274 Superfecta Pool $59,903 Trifecta Pool $84,670. Claimed–Little Rachel by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $17,603.

LITTLE RACHEL settled off the pace, went between rivals nearing the three-eighths pole, angled four wide into the stretch, summoned a late bid and edged the runner-up. CANDY FURY dueled outside of PRINCE MAGICIAN into and around the turn, took over in upper stretch and led through the furlong grounds but was bested by the winner late. PRINCE MAGICIAN dueled for command from inside into and around the bend, held a short lead into the drive, shifted in upper stretch and flattened out to third. MCWHERTER stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly, well placed early behind the dueling pair up front, took the turn four then three wide and finished evenly in the final furlong. MOON MISCHIEF chased five wide into the turn, four wide exiting the bend and failed to threaten. ME MACHO tracked the top pair from inside to the stretch and proved no menace.

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.57 48.16 1:13.01 1:37.57 1:49.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Let's Go Now 120 1 1 1–½ 1–3½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–¾ T Baze 4.10
3 Amiko Chow 120 3 5 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 2–hd Cedillo 2.00
6 Unbreakable 124 6 6 6–1 5–hd 5–1 3–2½ 3–4½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.40
2 Lakaya 122 2 7 5–hd 6–1½ 7 6–2½ 4–nk Maldonado 8.60
5 Nicole Grace 124 5 4 4–1 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 5–1¼ Gutierrez 34.60
4 Lemon Drop Tini 124 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 5–½ 6–1 Figueroa 15.10
7 Awesome Pamela 124 7 2 7 7 6–½ 7 7 Van Dyke 3.20
1 LET'S GO NOW 10.20 5.40 4.00
3 AMIKO CHOW (IRE) 4.20 2.80
6 UNBREAKABLE 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)  $36.00
$1 EXACTA (1-3)  $23.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2)  $20.34
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-2-5)  $2,469.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6)  $36.45

Winner–Let's Go Now B.m.5 by Tiznow out of In the Rough, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: CJ Thoroughbreds and Casner Racing, LP. Mutuel Pool $209,229 Daily Double Pool $24,607 Exacta Pool $119,932 Superfecta Pool $43,267 Super High Five Pool $3,236 Trifecta Pool $74,413. Scratched–Lookintogeteven.

50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-1) paid $27.70. Pick Three Pool $30,283. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6-9-5-1) 1021 tickets with 4 correct paid $84.85. Pick Four Pool $113,546. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/6-9-5-1) 2242 tickets with 5 correct paid $168.75. Pick Five Pool $440,096.

LET'S GO NOW sped to the front from inside, led along the fence to the drive, responded when challenged from both sides and held gamely. AMIKO CHOW (IRE) stalked the pace along the rail, angled outside the leader on the far turn, took aim three wide in upper stretch, could not find the needed late kick but held the place. UNBREAKABLE reserved early between rivals, angled in on the second turn, bid inside in the stretch and missed the place. LAKAYA tucked inside on the first turn, was in a bit tight and steadied past the seven-sixteenths, shifted out at the quarter pole then back inside at the three-sixteenths and bested the rest. NICOLE GRACE stumbled a bit at the start, stalked outside rivals or three wide, angled in around the final turn, tipped out at the stretch and weakened. LEMON DROP TINI stalked outside a rival then three wide into the drive and also weakened. AWESOME PAMELA went three then two wide around the first turn, two to three wide on the final bend and was never a factor.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 24.15 47.96 1:12.31 1:25.21 1:38.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 True Mischief 114 4 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–3¾ Ellingwood 3.50
2 Gotta Be Lucky 120 1 1 3–½ 3–½ 4–1½ 4–2 2–nk Cedillo 3.20
3 Info's Treasure 120 2 2 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 3–½ 3–½ Pereira 7.90
4 Lady O'Prado 113 3 6 4–1 4–5 2–4½ 2–5 4–1¼ Pyfer 2.00
7 Princess Tale 124 6 5 6 6 6 5–3½ 5–12 T Baze 3.00
6 Mongolian Sunrise 120 5 4 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 6 6 Figueroa 21.60
5 TRUE MISCHIEF 9.00 4.60 3.00
2 GOTTA BE LUCKY 3.80 2.80
3 INFO'S TREASURE 3.40
20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)  $68.00
$1 EXACTA (5-2)  $14.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-4)  $9.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)  $21.95

Winner–True Mischief B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of True Passion (ARG), by Orpen. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $202,029 Daily Double Pool $17,725 Exacta Pool $105,225 Superfecta Pool $44,846 Trifecta Pool $68,385. Scratched–Cowboys Daughter.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $25.75. Pick Three Pool $37,218.

TRUE MISCHIEF sped to the front and was pressured to the outside, cleared foes nearing the three-eighths, inched away into the stretch, urged right-handed and drew off while kept to task to the wire. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked the pace from inside then moved into the two path nearing the far turn, came out around the bend and five wide into the stretch and rallied for to gain the place. INFO'S TREASURE settled in the two path early, moved to the rail on the final turn then back out into the two path leaving that bend, steered out in the stretch and gained the show. LADY O'PRADO went three wide through the first turn, closed in up the backstretch, put in a mild bid outside rivals at the seven-sixteenths, could keep pace with the winner around the turn, chased three wide into the lane and flattened out. PRINCESS TALE broke out, took the first turn four wide, two to three wide around the far turn, angled inside a rival at the three-sixteenths and never threatened. MONGOLIAN SUNRISE pressed the pace early from outside, dropped back on the final turn and tired.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.93 46.25 1:10.46 1:22.70 1:34.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
9 I'm Leaving You 122 8 8 7–½ 7–½ 7–1½ 2–½ 1–1¼ Prat 1.10
7 Hoop Dream 122 6 7 8 8 8 8 2–1¾ Hernandez 7.80
5 Liar Liar 122 5 6 6–1½ 6–2 6–½ 7–hd 3–½ Gutierrez 4.90
8 Talking 122 7 4 5–½ 5–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–ns Gonzalez 19.30
2 Midnight Mystery 122 2 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 5–1¼ Cedillo 3.50
3 American Dancer 122 3 5 4–1 4–½ 5–1 6–½ 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 32.50
4 Holden the Lute 122 4 3 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 5–hd 7–½ Pereira 18.60
1 Witch's Vow 122 1 2 1–1 1–2 1–½ 3–hd 8 Fuentes 10.90
9 I'M LEAVING YOU 4.20 2.80 2.20
7 HOOP DREAM 6.00 3.20
5 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)  $30.20
$1 EXACTA (9-7)  $10.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-5-8)  $26.59
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-5-8-2)  $314.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-5)  $19.90

Winner–I'm Leaving You B.g.4 by Broken Vow out of One for You, by Dayjur. Bred by Coal Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Coal Creek Farm. Mutuel Pool $276,093 Daily Double Pool $27,174 Exacta Pool $172,368 Superfecta Pool $71,626 Super High Five Pool $6,182 Trifecta Pool $109,317. Scratched–Invictatatus.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $36.70. Pick Three Pool $35,750.

I'M LEAVING YOU unhurried in the early staged, coaxed around the far turn, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied and struck in the front inside the eighth pole and drew clear. HOOP DREAM tucked inside on the first turn, sat off the pace, angled three wide into the stretch, steered widest in the lane and closed well. LIAR LIAR (IRE) raced off the pace, went two to three wide around the first turn, between runners on the backstretch, lacked room near the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch, lacked room again with a furlong to go, gained a clear path and kept on to gain the show. TALKING went four wide through both turns, bid in upper stretch and flattened to minor share. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY was closest to the leader early, bid outside that rival at the five-sixteenths pole, took command in upper stretch and flattened out in the final sixteenth. AMERICAN DANCER tracked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch then tipped out and went between runners mid-stretch and flattened out. HOLDEN THE LUTE chased off the rail, went three wide into the lane, was crowded mid-stretch and weakened. WITCH'S VOW sped to the front and brushed the rail into the first turn, was challenged around the far turn, held a short lead into the stretch, relinquished the lead and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.61 45.96 1:10.73 1:23.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Eel Point 124 7 4 4–½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–nk Hernandez 1.60
4 Defense Wins 124 4 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–nk Cedillo 0.80
1 Gov From Above 115 1 6 5–½ 4–1 3–4 3–11 Centeno 25.80
2 Super Classic 124 2 7 7 6–3 5–2½ 4–7 Franco 53.50
6 Flat White 122 6 1 1–1½ 1–½ 4–3 5–2 Pereira 7.30
3 Montana Moon 124 3 2 3–½ 5–4 6–5 6–3¼ Fuentes 19.30
5 The Kohen 115 5 3 6–5 7 7 7 Pyfer 26.00
7 EEL POINT 5.20 2.60 2.20
4 DEFENSE WINS 2.20 2.10
1 GOV FROM ABOVE 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)  $11.60
$1 EXACTA (7-4)  $4.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-2)  $7.34
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-1-2-6)  $232.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1)  $8.20

Winner–Eel Point B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Sweet Tess, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Carroll Boys Racing, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $221,463 Daily Double Pool $31,780 Exacta Pool $123,390 Superfecta Pool $73,433 Super High Five Pool $10,354 Trifecta Pool $99,856. Claimed–Eel Point by GNO Racing Club, Branch, William and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Defense Wins by All Schlaich Stables LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC, David A Bernsen LLC, SAF Racing LLC and Hudack, Dan. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-7) paid $22.00. Pick Three Pool $41,282.

EEL POINT tracked the speed off the rail, bid three deep around the turn, dueled with DEFENSE WINS through the stretch and prevailed. DEFENSE WINS chased outside the leader early, pressed into the turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths and took over shortly after, dueled with EEL POINT through the drive and fought gamely to the wire. GOV FROM ABOVE chased the pace from inside, angled three wide into the stretch, steered back to the fence in the lane, put in a late bid inside the top pair and proved a game third. SUPER CLASSIC sat off the pace, went two wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and bested the rest. FLAT WHITE set the pace and crossed over, led two wide into the turn, got headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, lost the lead shortly after and gave way. MONTANA MOON stalked off the rail or outside a rival, took the turn two to three wide and lacked further response. THE KOHEN entered the turn three wide then angled to the rail around the bend and proved no menace.

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.19 1:11.72 1:24.11 1:36.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Rockie Causeway 124 3 5 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 1–2½ 1–2¼ Gutierrez 0.80
3 Starship Sky 124 2 7 8–8 8–17 7–6½ 3–hd 2–ns Hernandez 7.30
10 I'll Do It for You 124 9 1 4–1 4–½ 5–1 2–1 3–1¼ Maldonado 6.90
1 Slew South 124 1 6 7–½ 6–hd 6–hd 7–18½ 4–2¼ Prat 3.80
8 Vronsky Zips Away 117 7 3 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 4–1½ 5–4 Pyfer 7.50
9 Aristeia 124 8 2 3–2 3–½ 3–hd 6–½ 6–2 Flores 47.70
6 Phoenix Tears 117 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 5–hd 7–17 Centeno 44.70
5 Humor Me Harper 124 4 9 9 9 9 9 8–16 Figueroa 74.00
7 Rays Darlinkle 124 6 8 6–hd 7–½ 8–12½ 8–½ 9 Franco 76.50
4 ROCKIE CAUSEWAY 3.60 2.40 2.20
3 STARSHIP SKY 5.00 4.00
10 I'LL DO IT FOR YOU 3.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)  $13.40
$1 EXACTA (4-3)  $8.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-10-1)  $7.05
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-10-1-8)  $177.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-10)  $16.05

Winner–Rockie Causeway Ch.f.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Private World, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M. Cooper Family Living Trust (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Kentucky West Racing LLC and Clark M. Cooper Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $361,462 Daily Double Pool $85,611 Exacta Pool $187,783 Superfecta Pool $110,569 Super High Five Pool $19,300 Trifecta Pool $143,676. Scratched–Ultimate Hy.

50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $7.45. Pick Three Pool $159,837. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6/9-7-2/4) 10493 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.85. Pick Four Pool $506,999. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-6/9-7-2/4) 1343 tickets with 5 correct paid $195.25. Pick Five Pool $343,522. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1-5-6/9-7-2/4) 433 tickets with 6 correct paid $191.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $155,217. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $270,380.

ROCKIE CAUSEWAY tracked outside a rival, angled out and ranged up for wide around the far turn, struck the front entering the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and finished well under right-handed urging and steady handling late. STARSHIP SKY raced outside a rival then came four wide into the stretch, moved out at the top of the lane and edged I'LL DO IT FOR YOU for second. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU angled in on the first turn, stalked the pace inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, tipped out three wide at the top of the stretch and lost the place. SLEW SOUTH settled inside, angled out around the far turn, lacked room and steadied upper stretch, moved to a clear path and finished willingly to gain a minor share. VRONSKY ZIPS AWAY vied between rivals around the first turn, dueled from outside up the backstretch, vied between again around the far turn and weakened in the lane. ARISTEIA vied three deep early then was taken back to a stalking position, bid three deep around the far turn but faded in the stretch. PHOENIX TEARS shied from the rail entering the first turn, dueled for the lead from inside up the backstretch, fought with rivals through the far turn and into the stretch, then gave way in the drive. HUMOR ME HARPER was off a bit slow to begin and showed little. RAYS DARLINKLE went four wide through the first turn, traveled outside rivals on the backstretch, started to weaken around the second bend, eased in the stretch and walked off.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$128,735
Inter-TrackN/A$633,813
Out of StateN/A$6,495,128
TOTALN/A $7,257,676
Advertisement

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 20.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 27th day of a 81-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Equal MeasureKent Desormeaux122Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-1
2This TeaJose Valdivia, Jr.122George Papaprodromou6-1
3Hollywood GirlJuan Hernandez124John A. Shirreffs4-1
4Arctic Roll Mario Gutierrez124Michael S. Wilson15-1
5Noble HeartedFlavien Prat124Peter Eurton8-1
6Rocking RedheadAbel Cedillo124Richard Baltas5-2
7Go Big Blue NationAlexis Centeno115Michael W. McCarthy12-1
8Applecross Geovanni Franco122Richard Baltas6-1
9Bestrella Drayden Van Dyke122Patrick Gallagher6-1

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Swift as I AmAbel Cedillo122John W. Sadler3-1
2SabudaJessica Pyfer115Anna Meah5-2
3Me LikeyAlexis Centeno117Doug F. O'Neill15-1
4Hockey DadMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill8-5
5Teton ValleyEdwin Maldonado124Ryan Hanson5-2

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Blame the QueenDrayden Van Dyke124Patrick Gallagher12-1
2Tony AnnJuan Hernandez124Philip D'Amato7-2
3Shore Break Mario Gutierrez124Neil D. Drysdale8-1
4Just a Kiss AwayTyler Baze124J. Eric Kruljac5-2
5Ghostly GalJose Valdivia, Jr.124Jonathan Wong15-1
6NobuRicardo Gonzalez124Simon Callaghan6-1
7Isn't She LovelyFlavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella2-1
8Honey JarGeovanni Franco124Michael W. McCarthy12-1

FOURTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1TheluteismineJuan Hernandez123Peter Miller9-550,000
2The Roan RangerAlexis Centeno112David Bernstein12-145,000
3Big CoupeAbel Cedillo123Leonard Powell6-150,000
4Musical GemRuben Fuentes119Val Brinkerhoff6-145,000
5Shotgun RiderDrayden Van Dyke123Jeff Bonde5-150,000
6EvenerevenworseJose Valdivia, Jr.123Ronald W. Ellis8-150,000
7BravestoneEswan Flores119Richard Rosales30-145,000
8June GloomFlavien Prat123Peter Miller5-250,000

FIFTH RACE.

1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. 'Leg 2 The Tin Man Turf Starter Distance'. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Maestro DearteMario Gutierrez122Peter Eurton8-1
2Ward 'n JerryFlavien Prat126Mike Puype2-1
3TartiniJuan Hernandez124Mark Glatt6-1
4Lure Him InEdwin Maldonado122Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-1
5Murad Khan Ricardo Gonzalez124Doug F. O'Neill5-1
6Shadow SphinxJose Valdivia, Jr.124Kristin Mulhall5-2
7Navy Armed GuardTyler Baze124Quinn Howey8-1

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mulberry StreetAbel Cedillo124Carlo Vaccarezza7-2
2Go Daddy GoTiago Pereira124Brian J. Koriner5-1
3CharlitoJessica Pyfer117Richard E. Mandella5-2
4Motown MusicJuan Hernandez122Mark Glatt9-5
5Gray MagicianFlavien Prat124Peter Miller3-140,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Buena Vista Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Bohemian BourbonJose Valdivia, Jr.120Michael W. McCarthy20-1
2Mucho UnusualAbel Cedillo124Tim Yakteen7-2
3Warren's ShowtimeJuan Hernandez122Craig Anthony Lewis5-1
4NastyRicardo Gonzalez120Richard Baltas6-1
5Red Lark Drayden Van Dyke122Patrick Gallagher8-1
6SedamarRuben Fuentes120Shelbe Ruis8-1
7Going to VegasMario Gutierrez120Richard Baltas6-1
8Charmaine's MiaFlavien Prat120Philip D'Amato3-1
9Sloane Garden Tiago Pereira120Manuel Badilla12-1
10Heathers GreyJessica Pyfer120Sean McCarthy20-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Paynter's LoveJessica Pyfer116David E. Hofmans8-130,000
2Here Comes RalphieEswan Flores123Gary Stute12-130,000
3VaromaTiago Pereira123Manuel Ortiz, Sr.3-130,000
4Made in KarooFlavien Prat121Peter Miller5-228,000
5Copper WingsHeriberto Figueroa121LaTorre III Jose L. De50-128,000
6Malibu JewelRicardo Gonzalez123Jonathan Wong12-130,000
7Brewed BigBrandon Boulanger121Sergio Morfin50-128,000
8HatshepsutRuben Fuentes121Ian Kruljac12-128,000
9BacktoflashAlexis Centeno114Jose Antonio Flores12-128,000
10Simmer DownEmily Ellingwood111Ryan Hanson2-128,000

NINTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Cruel IntentionFlavien Prat124Bob Baffert5-2
2Coast of RoanJuan Hernandez124Doug F. O'Neill4-1
3Best ChanceTyler Baze122John W. Sadler6-1
4Fantastic DayMario Gutierrez124Jorge Rosales30-1
5Golden Star RockGeovanni Franco124Peter Miller30-1
6Southern Horse Drayden Van Dyke124John W. Sadler6-1
7Cool as EverJose Valdivia, Jr.124Craig Dollase20-1
8SymphonicAbel Cedillo124Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-1
9I Got No MunnyEdwin Maldonado122Mark Glatt15-1
10Psycho DarRicardo Gonzalez124Kristin Mulhall6-1
11JetovatorRuben Fuentes124Peter Eurton8-1

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement