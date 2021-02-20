Horse racing newsletter: Previewing the Saudi Cup
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate jockey Flavien Prat on his 1,000th win.
The world’s richest race — that is, if they actually pay the winner — the $20-million Saudi Cup is today at 9:40 a.m. PST. It can be found on theFS1. There’s a decent undercard too. We’ll run through the field, but first, there was a bunch of jockey switching when Umberto Rispoli and John Velazquez ran afoul of COVID restrictions and couldn’t make the trip to Saudi Arabia. For more, check out this story by Marcus Hersh of the Daily Racing Form. Just click here.
Here’s the field:
1 — Chuwa Wizard (trainer Ryuji Okubo, jockey Keita Tosaki, morning line 15-1): Won the Grade 1 Champions Cup in Japan in December, giving him an automatic entry to this race. He’s the only Japanese horse in the race.
2 — Bangkok (Andrew Balding, Ryan Moore, 30-1): Won the ungraded Betway Winter Derby Trial last out at Lingfield. Finished second in the 2019 Qatar Derby. Taking a big step up in class.
3 — Great Scot (Abdullah Mishrif, Adel Alfouraidi, 50-1): Won last three, two of them allowance races, but all at a mile. Finished 12th of 14 in last year’s Saudi Cup. Seems overmatched, especially at 1 1/8 miles.
4 — Max Player (Steve Asmussen, Mickael Barzalona, 20-1): Hasn’t run since a fifth in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. Hasn’t won since the Withers a year ago. Barzalona picks up mount from Rispoli.
5 — Knicks Go (Brad Cox, Joel Rosario, 5-2): Won four in a row including Pegasus World Cup and Breeders’ Cup Mile. He was nothing exceptional before switching to Cox barn. What happened and will it continue?
6 — Global Giant (John Gosden, Frankie Dettori, 30-1): He is new to the dirt, having run either on turf or synthetic. He’ll also have to shorten up in distance. But Gosden is a very accomplished trainer.
7 — Tacitus (Bill Mott, William Buick, 15-1): Runs at a high level but doesn’t hit the winner’s circle once. Finished fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Buick replaces Velazquez in the saddle.
8 — Sleepy Eyes Todd (Miguel Angel Silva, Alexis Moreno, 20-1): Horse has run at 11 tracks in 16 starts from Fonner Park to Santa Anita. Finished fourth in the Pegasus.
9 — Charlatan (Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 7-5): Crossed finish line first in all four races but had a medication DQ in Arkansas Derby. Sparkled in the seven-furlong Malibu. If he runs his race, he wins.
10 — Military Law (Musabbeh Al Mheiri, Antonio Fresu, 12-1): Coming off a win in a Grade 2 Meydan in UAE, has two wins and two seconds in his last four starts. Used to be trained by Gosden.
11 — Simsir (Fawzi Nass, Adrie de Vries, 30-1): Won two back in the Bahrain International Trophy. Has run his last eight races on the turf. Could be too big of a change.
12 — Mishriff (Gosden, David Egan, 6-1): Winner of four of his last six, including Grade 1 Prix du Jockey Club in France. Finished a disappointing eighth last out in a Grade 1 at Ascot.
13 — Derevo (Mishrif, Christian Demuro, 30-1): Won a Grade 1 last out over this track. Has run most of his career on turf or synthetics in Britain.
14 — Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton, Hollie Doyle, 30-1): Again, a British horse that hasn’t raced on the dirt before. Had two Grade 3 wins last year.
That’s the field, we’ll see how it goes.
Santa Anita review
It didn’t take long as jockey Flavien Prat won the first two races Friday to up his North American total to 1,000 wins. Then, he went on to win two more. Prat won the first three races on Friday aboard Du Jour, Clockstrikestwelve in the milestone win and Luvluv. He also won on I’m Leaving You in the seventh race.
It’s not the 1,000th lifetime win for Prat because he also raced in Europe before coming to the U.S.
“It means a lot, it’s a big achievement,” Prat told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I wasn’t dreaming of that when I came here [from France] to be honest with you and I didn’t think it would happen so quickly. It felt like yesterday that I got here and started riding…”
Despite the success, Prat just parted ways with his longtime agent Derek Lawson to go with Brad Pegram, who also reps Mike Smith. These wins were under Lawson’s watch.
Santa Anita preview
Saturday’s nine-race card has one stakes and four allowance races. Post is the usual 12:30 p.m. More than half the races are on turf, all the odd numbered races. The feature is the Grade 2 Buena Vista Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 3-1, is Charmaine’s Mia for trainer Phil D’Amato and Prat. She comes down from Canada and into D’Amato’s barn. Last out, she won the Grade 2 Las Cienegas in her first graded stakes win at 17-1. The second favorite is Mucho Unusual at 7-2 for Tim Yakteen and Abel Cedillo. She has won three of her last four, including the Grade 1 Rodeo and two Grade 3s. Her only miss was a 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mares Turf. She has won seven of 19 lifetime. Post is around 3:46 p.m.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 5 Noble Hearted (8-1)
Noble Hearted is where Prat lands Saturday despite having ridden many of these horses prior. Noble won last out under Umberto Rispoli in August at this distance and then hit the bench until today. . Trainer Peter Eurton is 19% off extended breaks, and he and Flavien have won three of four recently. I hope we get this morning-line price in what is a very competitive race.
Friday’s result: Madame Barbarian sat off the pace and into the stretch looked as if she would make a move down the stretch but had to slightly check deep stretch to run fourth.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:32 Laurel (3): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes. 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Maythehorsebwithu (2-1)
11:04 Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Bankit (9-5)
11:37 Laurel (5): $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes, fillies and mare 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Lucky Stride (2-1)
12:12 Laurel (6): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes fillies 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Street Lute (2-1)
12:46 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (8-5)
1:19 Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Funny Guy (9-5)
1:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Maddie May Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Brattle House (3-1)
2:16 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Royal Delta Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mrs. Danvers (2-1)
3:46 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Charmaine’s Mia (3-1)
Chris Wade’s Los Al pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 1 Thanks (4-1)
This veteran mare broke a tad slow and then was bumped harshly away from the gate and was in a tough spot from the get-go in her most recent start 55 nights ago. On that night, she was facing a pair of top-notch rivals that would have been tough to beat even with a perfect trip. With a less-than-stellar getaway to overcome, this runner still ran evenly early on before leveling out near the 1/16th pole to garner a solid third. She had a solid charting in that race, and the drop in class back to the level of her most recent win makes her an attractive play, especially as she benefits from a solid jockey/trainer combination.
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 19.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.72 48.94 1:12.98 1:24.63 1:35.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Du Jour
|124
|3
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–2½
|Prat
|0.40
|5
|Enough Nonsense
|124
|5
|1
|1–3
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Gutierrez
|6.10
|1
|Airman
|124
|1
|6
|7–½
|6–1
|6–2
|4–½
|3–1¾
|Hernandez
|6.30
|2
|Ivory Sky
|124
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|Franco
|122.30
|6
|Man Friday
|124
|6
|7
|5–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–2½
|5–hd
|Cedillo
|6.60
|8
|El Joy
|124
|8
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–2¼
|Van Dyke
|23.80
|7
|Warbird
|124
|7
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–2½
|7–2
|7–1½
|Gonzalez
|20.80
|4
|Achilleus
|124
|4
|5
|6–½
|8
|8
|8
|8
|T Baze
|76.30
|3
|DU JOUR
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|ENOUGH NONSENSE
|4.00
|2.80
|1
|AIRMAN
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2)
|$20.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-2-6)
|$2,732.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$6.35
Winner–Du Jour B.c.3 by Temple City out of Guiltless, by Bernardini. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baffert, Natalie J. and Lanni, Debbie. Mutuel Pool $257,935 Exacta Pool $123,914 Superfecta Pool $57,828 Super High Five Pool $3,758 Trifecta Pool $82,239. Scratched–none.
DU JOUR stalked the lone leader from outside, coaxed along into the far turn, drew alongside in upper stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and kicked clear. ENOUGH NONSENSE sped clear and angled in, was rated near the inside controlling the pace, ridden along at the quarter pole, lost command with a furlong to go and stayed on well for second. AIRMAN traveled along the inside then moved out a bit on the backstretch, angled in and saved ground around the far turn and gained third along the fence. IVORY SKY chased from inside to the stretch, tipped out and lacked a serious bid. MAN FRIDAY broke through the gate prior to the start, leaned back and hopped at the start, bumped with inner rival and checked into the first turn, tracked off the rail to the stretch and had little left. EL JOY went three then two wide around the first turn, chased outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and never rallied. WARBIRD was off a bit slow to begin and bobbled shortly after the start came two wide into the lane and made no impact. ACHILLEUS bumped and checked between rivals entering the first turn, saved ground into the lane and came up empty.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.99 44.99 1:10.29 1:16.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Clockstrikestwelve
|124
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4–1½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|0.60
|1
|Canadian Ginger
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|2–½
|Hernandez
|5.90
|3
|Time for Ebby
|122
|3
|4
|5–4
|5–1½
|5–½
|3–½
|T Baze
|10.90
|2
|Madame Barbarian
|117
|2
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|4–3¾
|Pyfer
|5.10
|4
|Li'l Grazen
|124
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–hd
|5–2
|Pereira
|6.00
|7
|Lady On Ice
|124
|6
|3
|3–1
|4–2
|6
|6
|Maldonado
|16.80
|6
|CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|CANADIAN GINGER
|4.60
|3.60
|3
|TIME FOR EBBY
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$5.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-2)
|$3.66
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)
|$8.35
Winner–Clockstrikestwelve Dbb.m.5 by New Year's Day out of Timezone, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Michael Rosenmayer. Mutuel Pool $375,420 Daily Double Pool $38,673 Exacta Pool $188,239 Superfecta Pool $89,187 Trifecta Pool $130,958. Scratched–Sadie Bluegrass.
CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE was content to trail the field early, ridden along through the turn, rallied under right-handed urging, tipped outside the leader and drew clear late under steady handling. CANADIAN GINGER sped to the front from inside, showed the way two wide into the lane, led clear to the sixteenth pole and was caught by the winner. TIME FOR EBBY stumbled at the start, tracked off the rail then four wide leaving the turn, angled outside a rival into the stretch, put in a mild late bid and gained the show. MADAME BARBARIAN was in range early near the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room past the sixteenth pole and got edged for the show. LI'L GRAZEN stalked the leader from outside, exited the turn three wide and weakened. LADY ON ICE stalked outside LI'L GRAZEN early, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.12 1:08.69 1:14.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Luvluv
|124
|9
|7
|6–2
|6–2½
|2–1
|1–2¼
|Prat
|2.40
|1
|In Vronsky Style
|124
|1
|5
|5–2
|4–½
|1–1
|2–½
|T Baze
|2.90
|3
|Racetrackers
|124
|3
|6
|7–1
|7–2
|6–3½
|3–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|39.10
|6
|Queen's Code
|124
|6
|3
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–3¾
|Hernandez
|2.80
|2
|Starship Chewbacca
|117
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–½
|5–1
|Pyfer
|4.40
|7
|Square Root
|117
|7
|1
|2–4½
|2–3
|5–1
|6–1
|Centeno
|11.50
|4
|Kristel's Rebel
|124
|4
|9
|8–½
|8–5
|8–7
|7–6
|Figueroa
|24.80
|5
|Jungle Boy
|124
|5
|4
|4–2
|5–1
|7–½
|8–½
|Cedillo
|25.60
|8
|August Indy
|124
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Flores
|82.00
|9
|LUVLUV
|6.80
|3.40
|3.40
|1
|IN VRONSKY STYLE
|4.00
|3.80
|3
|RACETRACKERS
|12.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$15.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-3-6)
|$58.63
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-3-6-2)
|$1,988.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-3)
|$86.80
Winner–Luvluv B.g.4 by Lakerville out of Lucera (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Dupuis, Francoise, Dupuis, Jean Pierre and Neumann, Michael. Mutuel Pool $210,989 Daily Double Pool $54,007 Exacta Pool $116,623 Superfecta Pool $53,676 Super High Five Pool $2,605 Trifecta Pool $75,020. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $57,404.
LUVLUV bumped by rival leaving the gate, settled off the pace, swung five wide into the stretch, closed fast and surged clear. IN VRONSKY STYLE settled early, angled out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, cleared with a furlong to go but could not match the winner late and held the place. RACETRACKERS bumped from inside and checked early, angled out on the turn, went three wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and finished willingly for the show. QUEEN'S CODE bumped and checked between rivals early, chased three wide into the drive and went evenly late. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA came out and bumped rival early, dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch and weakened. SQUARE ROOT came in early, dueled outside STARSHIP CHEWBACCA to the stretch and gave way. KRISTEL'S REBEL traveled near the back of the pack, angled to the two path then to the rail around the bend, moved out in the stretch and could not rally. JUNGLE BOY bumped and checked between rivals early, chased from inside and tired in the lane. AUGUST INDY broke out and bumped rival at the start, raced at the back of the pack outside a rival and was never a factor.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.89 45.26 57.76 1:10.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Little Rachel
|119
|5
|6
|6
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|Hernandez
|1.80
|2
|Candy Fury
|124
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|10.30
|1
|Prince Magician
|124
|1
|3
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–¾
|Flores
|17.40
|3
|McWherter
|117
|3
|2
|3–5
|3–2
|4–2
|4–¾
|Pyfer
|2.20
|6
|Moon Mischief
|124
|6
|1
|4–1
|5–1
|5–2½
|5–6
|T Baze
|1.90
|4
|Me Macho
|117
|4
|5
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Centeno
|18.00
|5
|LITTLE RACHEL
|5.60
|3.20
|2.20
|2
|CANDY FURY
|7.00
|4.00
|1
|PRINCE MAGICIAN
|5.40
|20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$16.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)
|$28.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$45.20
Winner–Little Rachel Dbb.f.4 by Tapiture out of Second Opinion, by Spring At Last. Bred by Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $218,618 Daily Double Pool $16,232 Exacta Pool $108,274 Superfecta Pool $59,903 Trifecta Pool $84,670. Claimed–Little Rachel by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $17,603.
LITTLE RACHEL settled off the pace, went between rivals nearing the three-eighths pole, angled four wide into the stretch, summoned a late bid and edged the runner-up. CANDY FURY dueled outside of PRINCE MAGICIAN into and around the turn, took over in upper stretch and led through the furlong grounds but was bested by the winner late. PRINCE MAGICIAN dueled for command from inside into and around the bend, held a short lead into the drive, shifted in upper stretch and flattened out to third. MCWHERTER stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly, well placed early behind the dueling pair up front, took the turn four then three wide and finished evenly in the final furlong. MOON MISCHIEF chased five wide into the turn, four wide exiting the bend and failed to threaten. ME MACHO tracked the top pair from inside to the stretch and proved no menace.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.57 48.16 1:13.01 1:37.57 1:49.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Let's Go Now
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–¾
|T Baze
|4.10
|3
|Amiko Chow
|120
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|2.00
|6
|Unbreakable
|124
|6
|6
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–2½
|3–4½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.40
|2
|Lakaya
|122
|2
|7
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7
|6–2½
|4–nk
|Maldonado
|8.60
|5
|Nicole Grace
|124
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1
|4–½
|5–1¼
|Gutierrez
|34.60
|4
|Lemon Drop Tini
|124
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–½
|6–1
|Figueroa
|15.10
|7
|Awesome Pamela
|124
|7
|2
|7
|7
|6–½
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|3.20
|1
|LET'S GO NOW
|10.20
|5.40
|4.00
|3
|AMIKO CHOW (IRE)
|4.20
|2.80
|6
|UNBREAKABLE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$36.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$23.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2)
|$20.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-2-5)
|$2,469.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6)
|$36.45
Winner–Let's Go Now B.m.5 by Tiznow out of In the Rough, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: CJ Thoroughbreds and Casner Racing, LP. Mutuel Pool $209,229 Daily Double Pool $24,607 Exacta Pool $119,932 Superfecta Pool $43,267 Super High Five Pool $3,236 Trifecta Pool $74,413. Scratched–Lookintogeteven.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-1) paid $27.70. Pick Three Pool $30,283. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6-9-5-1) 1021 tickets with 4 correct paid $84.85. Pick Four Pool $113,546. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/6-9-5-1) 2242 tickets with 5 correct paid $168.75. Pick Five Pool $440,096.
LET'S GO NOW sped to the front from inside, led along the fence to the drive, responded when challenged from both sides and held gamely. AMIKO CHOW (IRE) stalked the pace along the rail, angled outside the leader on the far turn, took aim three wide in upper stretch, could not find the needed late kick but held the place. UNBREAKABLE reserved early between rivals, angled in on the second turn, bid inside in the stretch and missed the place. LAKAYA tucked inside on the first turn, was in a bit tight and steadied past the seven-sixteenths, shifted out at the quarter pole then back inside at the three-sixteenths and bested the rest. NICOLE GRACE stumbled a bit at the start, stalked outside rivals or three wide, angled in around the final turn, tipped out at the stretch and weakened. LEMON DROP TINI stalked outside a rival then three wide into the drive and also weakened. AWESOME PAMELA went three then two wide around the first turn, two to three wide on the final bend and was never a factor.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 24.15 47.96 1:12.31 1:25.21 1:38.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|True Mischief
|114
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–3¾
|Ellingwood
|3.50
|2
|Gotta Be Lucky
|120
|1
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–2
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|3.20
|3
|Info's Treasure
|120
|2
|2
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–½
|3–½
|Pereira
|7.90
|4
|Lady O'Prado
|113
|3
|6
|4–1
|4–5
|2–4½
|2–5
|4–1¼
|Pyfer
|2.00
|7
|Princess Tale
|124
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–3½
|5–12
|T Baze
|3.00
|6
|Mongolian Sunrise
|120
|5
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|6
|6
|Figueroa
|21.60
|5
|TRUE MISCHIEF
|9.00
|4.60
|3.00
|2
|GOTTA BE LUCKY
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|INFO'S TREASURE
|3.40
|20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$68.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$14.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-4)
|$9.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)
|$21.95
Winner–True Mischief B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of True Passion (ARG), by Orpen. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $202,029 Daily Double Pool $17,725 Exacta Pool $105,225 Superfecta Pool $44,846 Trifecta Pool $68,385. Scratched–Cowboys Daughter.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $25.75. Pick Three Pool $37,218.
TRUE MISCHIEF sped to the front and was pressured to the outside, cleared foes nearing the three-eighths, inched away into the stretch, urged right-handed and drew off while kept to task to the wire. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked the pace from inside then moved into the two path nearing the far turn, came out around the bend and five wide into the stretch and rallied for to gain the place. INFO'S TREASURE settled in the two path early, moved to the rail on the final turn then back out into the two path leaving that bend, steered out in the stretch and gained the show. LADY O'PRADO went three wide through the first turn, closed in up the backstretch, put in a mild bid outside rivals at the seven-sixteenths, could keep pace with the winner around the turn, chased three wide into the lane and flattened out. PRINCESS TALE broke out, took the first turn four wide, two to three wide around the far turn, angled inside a rival at the three-sixteenths and never threatened. MONGOLIAN SUNRISE pressed the pace early from outside, dropped back on the final turn and tired.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.93 46.25 1:10.46 1:22.70 1:34.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|I'm Leaving You
|122
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–½
|7–1½
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.10
|7
|Hoop Dream
|122
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|2–1¾
|Hernandez
|7.80
|5
|Liar Liar
|122
|5
|6
|6–1½
|6–2
|6–½
|7–hd
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|4.90
|8
|Talking
|122
|7
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–ns
|Gonzalez
|19.30
|2
|Midnight Mystery
|122
|2
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|5–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.50
|3
|American Dancer
|122
|3
|5
|4–1
|4–½
|5–1
|6–½
|6–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|32.50
|4
|Holden the Lute
|122
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|7–½
|Pereira
|18.60
|1
|Witch's Vow
|122
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|3–hd
|8
|Fuentes
|10.90
|9
|I'M LEAVING YOU
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|7
|HOOP DREAM
|6.00
|3.20
|5
|LIAR LIAR (IRE)
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$30.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$10.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-5-8)
|$26.59
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-5-8-2)
|$314.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-5)
|$19.90
Winner–I'm Leaving You B.g.4 by Broken Vow out of One for You, by Dayjur. Bred by Coal Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Coal Creek Farm. Mutuel Pool $276,093 Daily Double Pool $27,174 Exacta Pool $172,368 Superfecta Pool $71,626 Super High Five Pool $6,182 Trifecta Pool $109,317. Scratched–Invictatatus.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $36.70. Pick Three Pool $35,750.
I'M LEAVING YOU unhurried in the early staged, coaxed around the far turn, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied and struck in the front inside the eighth pole and drew clear. HOOP DREAM tucked inside on the first turn, sat off the pace, angled three wide into the stretch, steered widest in the lane and closed well. LIAR LIAR (IRE) raced off the pace, went two to three wide around the first turn, between runners on the backstretch, lacked room near the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch, lacked room again with a furlong to go, gained a clear path and kept on to gain the show. TALKING went four wide through both turns, bid in upper stretch and flattened to minor share. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY was closest to the leader early, bid outside that rival at the five-sixteenths pole, took command in upper stretch and flattened out in the final sixteenth. AMERICAN DANCER tracked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch then tipped out and went between runners mid-stretch and flattened out. HOLDEN THE LUTE chased off the rail, went three wide into the lane, was crowded mid-stretch and weakened. WITCH'S VOW sped to the front and brushed the rail into the first turn, was challenged around the far turn, held a short lead into the stretch, relinquished the lead and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.61 45.96 1:10.73 1:23.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Eel Point
|124
|7
|4
|4–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Hernandez
|1.60
|4
|Defense Wins
|124
|4
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|0.80
|1
|Gov From Above
|115
|1
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|3–4
|3–11
|Centeno
|25.80
|2
|Super Classic
|124
|2
|7
|7
|6–3
|5–2½
|4–7
|Franco
|53.50
|6
|Flat White
|122
|6
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|4–3
|5–2
|Pereira
|7.30
|3
|Montana Moon
|124
|3
|2
|3–½
|5–4
|6–5
|6–3¼
|Fuentes
|19.30
|5
|The Kohen
|115
|5
|3
|6–5
|7
|7
|7
|Pyfer
|26.00
|7
|EEL POINT
|5.20
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|DEFENSE WINS
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|GOV FROM ABOVE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$11.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$4.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-2)
|$7.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-1-2-6)
|$232.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$8.20
Winner–Eel Point B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Sweet Tess, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Carroll Boys Racing, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $221,463 Daily Double Pool $31,780 Exacta Pool $123,390 Superfecta Pool $73,433 Super High Five Pool $10,354 Trifecta Pool $99,856. Claimed–Eel Point by GNO Racing Club, Branch, William and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Defense Wins by All Schlaich Stables LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC, David A Bernsen LLC, SAF Racing LLC and Hudack, Dan. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-7) paid $22.00. Pick Three Pool $41,282.
EEL POINT tracked the speed off the rail, bid three deep around the turn, dueled with DEFENSE WINS through the stretch and prevailed. DEFENSE WINS chased outside the leader early, pressed into the turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths and took over shortly after, dueled with EEL POINT through the drive and fought gamely to the wire. GOV FROM ABOVE chased the pace from inside, angled three wide into the stretch, steered back to the fence in the lane, put in a late bid inside the top pair and proved a game third. SUPER CLASSIC sat off the pace, went two wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and bested the rest. FLAT WHITE set the pace and crossed over, led two wide into the turn, got headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, lost the lead shortly after and gave way. MONTANA MOON stalked off the rail or outside a rival, took the turn two to three wide and lacked further response. THE KOHEN entered the turn three wide then angled to the rail around the bend and proved no menace.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.19 1:11.72 1:24.11 1:36.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rockie Causeway
|124
|3
|5
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|Gutierrez
|0.80
|3
|Starship Sky
|124
|2
|7
|8–8
|8–17
|7–6½
|3–hd
|2–ns
|Hernandez
|7.30
|10
|I'll Do It for You
|124
|9
|1
|4–1
|4–½
|5–1
|2–1
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|6.90
|1
|Slew South
|124
|1
|6
|7–½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–18½
|4–2¼
|Prat
|3.80
|8
|Vronsky Zips Away
|117
|7
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|1–hd
|4–1½
|5–4
|Pyfer
|7.50
|9
|Aristeia
|124
|8
|2
|3–2
|3–½
|3–hd
|6–½
|6–2
|Flores
|47.70
|6
|Phoenix Tears
|117
|5
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|5–hd
|7–17
|Centeno
|44.70
|5
|Humor Me Harper
|124
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–16
|Figueroa
|74.00
|7
|Rays Darlinkle
|124
|6
|8
|6–hd
|7–½
|8–12½
|8–½
|9
|Franco
|76.50
|4
|ROCKIE CAUSEWAY
|3.60
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|STARSHIP SKY
|5.00
|4.00
|10
|I'LL DO IT FOR YOU
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-10-1)
|$7.05
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-10-1-8)
|$177.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-10)
|$16.05
Winner–Rockie Causeway Ch.f.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Private World, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M. Cooper Family Living Trust (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Kentucky West Racing LLC and Clark M. Cooper Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $361,462 Daily Double Pool $85,611 Exacta Pool $187,783 Superfecta Pool $110,569 Super High Five Pool $19,300 Trifecta Pool $143,676. Scratched–Ultimate Hy.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $7.45. Pick Three Pool $159,837. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6/9-7-2/4) 10493 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.85. Pick Four Pool $506,999. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-6/9-7-2/4) 1343 tickets with 5 correct paid $195.25. Pick Five Pool $343,522. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1-5-6/9-7-2/4) 433 tickets with 6 correct paid $191.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $155,217. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $270,380.
ROCKIE CAUSEWAY tracked outside a rival, angled out and ranged up for wide around the far turn, struck the front entering the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and finished well under right-handed urging and steady handling late. STARSHIP SKY raced outside a rival then came four wide into the stretch, moved out at the top of the lane and edged I'LL DO IT FOR YOU for second. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU angled in on the first turn, stalked the pace inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, tipped out three wide at the top of the stretch and lost the place. SLEW SOUTH settled inside, angled out around the far turn, lacked room and steadied upper stretch, moved to a clear path and finished willingly to gain a minor share. VRONSKY ZIPS AWAY vied between rivals around the first turn, dueled from outside up the backstretch, vied between again around the far turn and weakened in the lane. ARISTEIA vied three deep early then was taken back to a stalking position, bid three deep around the far turn but faded in the stretch. PHOENIX TEARS shied from the rail entering the first turn, dueled for the lead from inside up the backstretch, fought with rivals through the far turn and into the stretch, then gave way in the drive. HUMOR ME HARPER was off a bit slow to begin and showed little. RAYS DARLINKLE went four wide through the first turn, traveled outside rivals on the backstretch, started to weaken around the second bend, eased in the stretch and walked off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$128,735
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$633,813
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,495,128
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$7,257,676
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 20.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 27th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Equal Measure
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|This Tea
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|3
|Hollywood Girl
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|4
|Arctic Roll
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Michael S. Wilson
|15-1
|5
|Noble Hearted
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|6
|Rocking Redhead
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|7
|Go Big Blue Nation
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|8
|Applecross
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|9
|Bestrella
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swift as I Am
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|2
|Sabuda
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Anna Meah
|5-2
|3
|Me Likey
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|4
|Hockey Dad
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-5
|5
|Teton Valley
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blame the Queen
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|2
|Tony Ann
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|3
|Shore Break
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|4
|Just a Kiss Away
|Tyler Baze
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-2
|5
|Ghostly Gal
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|6
|Nobu
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|7
|Isn't She Lovely
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|8
|Honey Jar
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Theluteismine
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|50,000
|2
|The Roan Ranger
|Alexis Centeno
|112
|David Bernstein
|12-1
|45,000
|3
|Big Coupe
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Musical Gem
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|45,000
|5
|Shotgun Rider
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|50,000
|6
|Evenerevenworse
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|123
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|Bravestone
|Eswan Flores
|119
|Richard Rosales
|30-1
|45,000
|8
|June Gloom
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. 'Leg 2 The Tin Man Turf Starter Distance'. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Maestro Dearte
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|2
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|3
|Tartini
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|4
|Lure Him In
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Murad Khan
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|6
|Shadow Sphinx
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-2
|7
|Navy Armed Guard
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Quinn Howey
|8-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mulberry Street
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Carlo Vaccarezza
|7-2
|2
|Go Daddy Go
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|3
|Charlito
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|4
|Motown Music
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|5
|Gray Magician
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Buena Vista Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bohemian Bourbon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|2
|Mucho Unusual
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|3
|Warren's Showtime
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|4
|Nasty
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|5
|Red Lark
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|6
|Sedamar
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|8-1
|7
|Going to Vegas
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|8
|Charmaine's Mia
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|9
|Sloane Garden
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Manuel Badilla
|12-1
|10
|Heathers Grey
|Jessica Pyfer
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paynter's Love
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|30,000
|2
|Here Comes Ralphie
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|30,000
|3
|Varoma
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|3-1
|30,000
|4
|Made in Karoo
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|28,000
|5
|Copper Wings
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|LaTorre III Jose L. De
|50-1
|28,000
|6
|Malibu Jewel
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|30,000
|7
|Brewed Big
|Brandon Boulanger
|121
|Sergio Morfin
|50-1
|28,000
|8
|Hatshepsut
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Ian Kruljac
|12-1
|28,000
|9
|Backtoflash
|Alexis Centeno
|114
|Jose Antonio Flores
|12-1
|28,000
|10
|Simmer Down
|Emily Ellingwood
|111
|Ryan Hanson
|2-1
|28,000
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cruel Intention
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Coast of Roan
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|3
|Best Chance
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|4
|Fantastic Day
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Jorge Rosales
|30-1
|5
|Golden Star Rock
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Peter Miller
|30-1
|6
|Southern Horse
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|7
|Cool as Ever
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|8
|Symphonic
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|9
|I Got No Munny
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|10
|Psycho Dar
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|11
|Jetovator
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
