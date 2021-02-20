Horse racing newsletter: Previewing the Saudi Cup

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 19. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.72 48.94 1:12.98 1:24.63 1:35.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Du Jour 124 3 4 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ Prat 0.40 5 Enough Nonsense 124 5 1 1–3 1–1½ 1–½ 2–3 2–2¼ Gutierrez 6.10 1 Airman 124 1 6 7–½ 6–1 6–2 4–½ 3–1¾ Hernandez 6.30 2 Ivory Sky 124 2 2 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd Franco 122.30 6 Man Friday 124 6 7 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 6–2½ 5–hd Cedillo 6.60 8 El Joy 124 8 3 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–1 6–2¼ Van Dyke 23.80 7 Warbird 124 7 8 8 7–½ 7–2½ 7–2 7–1½ Gonzalez 20.80 4 Achilleus 124 4 5 6–½ 8 8 8 8 T Baze 76.30

3 DU JOUR 2.80 2.20 2.10 5 ENOUGH NONSENSE 4.00 2.80 1 AIRMAN 2.60

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2) $20.09 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-2-6) $2,732.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $6.35

Winner–Du Jour B.c.3 by Temple City out of Guiltless, by Bernardini. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baffert, Natalie J. and Lanni, Debbie. Mutuel Pool $257,935 Exacta Pool $123,914 Superfecta Pool $57,828 Super High Five Pool $3,758 Trifecta Pool $82,239. Scratched–none.

DU JOUR stalked the lone leader from outside, coaxed along into the far turn, drew alongside in upper stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and kicked clear. ENOUGH NONSENSE sped clear and angled in, was rated near the inside controlling the pace, ridden along at the quarter pole, lost command with a furlong to go and stayed on well for second. AIRMAN traveled along the inside then moved out a bit on the backstretch, angled in and saved ground around the far turn and gained third along the fence. IVORY SKY chased from inside to the stretch, tipped out and lacked a serious bid. MAN FRIDAY broke through the gate prior to the start, leaned back and hopped at the start, bumped with inner rival and checked into the first turn, tracked off the rail to the stretch and had little left. EL JOY went three then two wide around the first turn, chased outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and never rallied. WARBIRD was off a bit slow to begin and bobbled shortly after the start came two wide into the lane and made no impact. ACHILLEUS bumped and checked between rivals entering the first turn, saved ground into the lane and came up empty.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.99 44.99 1:10.29 1:16.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Clockstrikestwelve 124 5 6 6 6 4–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 0.60 1 Canadian Ginger 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 2–½ Hernandez 5.90 3 Time for Ebby 122 3 4 5–4 5–1½ 5–½ 3–½ T Baze 10.90 2 Madame Barbarian 117 2 5 4–1 3–hd 2–1 4–3¾ Pyfer 5.10 4 Li'l Grazen 124 4 2 2–½ 2–1½ 3–hd 5–2 Pereira 6.00 7 Lady On Ice 124 6 3 3–1 4–2 6 6 Maldonado 16.80

6 CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE 3.20 2.40 2.10 1 CANADIAN GINGER 4.60 3.60 3 TIME FOR EBBY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $5.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-2) $3.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $8.35

Winner–Clockstrikestwelve Dbb.m.5 by New Year's Day out of Timezone, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Michael Rosenmayer. Mutuel Pool $375,420 Daily Double Pool $38,673 Exacta Pool $188,239 Superfecta Pool $89,187 Trifecta Pool $130,958. Scratched–Sadie Bluegrass.

CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE was content to trail the field early, ridden along through the turn, rallied under right-handed urging, tipped outside the leader and drew clear late under steady handling. CANADIAN GINGER sped to the front from inside, showed the way two wide into the lane, led clear to the sixteenth pole and was caught by the winner. TIME FOR EBBY stumbled at the start, tracked off the rail then four wide leaving the turn, angled outside a rival into the stretch, put in a mild late bid and gained the show. MADAME BARBARIAN was in range early near the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room past the sixteenth pole and got edged for the show. LI'L GRAZEN stalked the leader from outside, exited the turn three wide and weakened. LADY ON ICE stalked outside LI'L GRAZEN early, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.12 1:08.69 1:14.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Luvluv 124 9 7 6–2 6–2½ 2–1 1–2¼ Prat 2.40 1 In Vronsky Style 124 1 5 5–2 4–½ 1–1 2–½ T Baze 2.90 3 Racetrackers 124 3 6 7–1 7–2 6–3½ 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 39.10 6 Queen's Code 124 6 3 3–½ 3–1½ 3–hd 4–3¾ Hernandez 2.80 2 Starship Chewbacca 117 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–½ 5–1 Pyfer 4.40 7 Square Root 117 7 1 2–4½ 2–3 5–1 6–1 Centeno 11.50 4 Kristel's Rebel 124 4 9 8–½ 8–5 8–7 7–6 Figueroa 24.80 5 Jungle Boy 124 5 4 4–2 5–1 7–½ 8–½ Cedillo 25.60 8 August Indy 124 8 8 9 9 9 9 Flores 82.00

9 LUVLUV 6.80 3.40 3.40 1 IN VRONSKY STYLE 4.00 3.80 3 RACETRACKERS 12.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-3-6) $58.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-3-6-2) $1,988.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-3) $86.80

Winner–Luvluv B.g.4 by Lakerville out of Lucera (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Dupuis, Francoise, Dupuis, Jean Pierre and Neumann, Michael. Mutuel Pool $210,989 Daily Double Pool $54,007 Exacta Pool $116,623 Superfecta Pool $53,676 Super High Five Pool $2,605 Trifecta Pool $75,020. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $57,404.

LUVLUV bumped by rival leaving the gate, settled off the pace, swung five wide into the stretch, closed fast and surged clear. IN VRONSKY STYLE settled early, angled out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, cleared with a furlong to go but could not match the winner late and held the place. RACETRACKERS bumped from inside and checked early, angled out on the turn, went three wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and finished willingly for the show. QUEEN'S CODE bumped and checked between rivals early, chased three wide into the drive and went evenly late. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA came out and bumped rival early, dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch and weakened. SQUARE ROOT came in early, dueled outside STARSHIP CHEWBACCA to the stretch and gave way. KRISTEL'S REBEL traveled near the back of the pack, angled to the two path then to the rail around the bend, moved out in the stretch and could not rally. JUNGLE BOY bumped and checked between rivals early, chased from inside and tired in the lane. AUGUST INDY broke out and bumped rival at the start, raced at the back of the pack outside a rival and was never a factor.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.89 45.26 57.76 1:10.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Little Rachel 119 5 6 6 4–1 3–hd 1–½ Hernandez 1.80 2 Candy Fury 124 2 4 1–hd 2–1 1–½ 2–1¼ Fuentes 10.30 1 Prince Magician 124 1 3 2–1½ 1–hd 2–2 3–¾ Flores 17.40 3 McWherter 117 3 2 3–5 3–2 4–2 4–¾ Pyfer 2.20 6 Moon Mischief 124 6 1 4–1 5–1 5–2½ 5–6 T Baze 1.90 4 Me Macho 117 4 5 5–½ 6 6 6 Centeno 18.00

5 LITTLE RACHEL 5.60 3.20 2.20 2 CANDY FURY 7.00 4.00 1 PRINCE MAGICIAN 5.40

20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $16.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3) $28.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $45.20

Winner–Little Rachel Dbb.f.4 by Tapiture out of Second Opinion, by Spring At Last. Bred by Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $218,618 Daily Double Pool $16,232 Exacta Pool $108,274 Superfecta Pool $59,903 Trifecta Pool $84,670. Claimed–Little Rachel by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $17,603.

LITTLE RACHEL settled off the pace, went between rivals nearing the three-eighths pole, angled four wide into the stretch, summoned a late bid and edged the runner-up. CANDY FURY dueled outside of PRINCE MAGICIAN into and around the turn, took over in upper stretch and led through the furlong grounds but was bested by the winner late. PRINCE MAGICIAN dueled for command from inside into and around the bend, held a short lead into the drive, shifted in upper stretch and flattened out to third. MCWHERTER stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly, well placed early behind the dueling pair up front, took the turn four then three wide and finished evenly in the final furlong. MOON MISCHIEF chased five wide into the turn, four wide exiting the bend and failed to threaten. ME MACHO tracked the top pair from inside to the stretch and proved no menace.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.57 48.16 1:13.01 1:37.57 1:49.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Let's Go Now 120 1 1 1–½ 1–3½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–¾ T Baze 4.10 3 Amiko Chow 120 3 5 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 2–hd Cedillo 2.00 6 Unbreakable 124 6 6 6–1 5–hd 5–1 3–2½ 3–4½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.40 2 Lakaya 122 2 7 5–hd 6–1½ 7 6–2½ 4–nk Maldonado 8.60 5 Nicole Grace 124 5 4 4–1 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 5–1¼ Gutierrez 34.60 4 Lemon Drop Tini 124 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 5–½ 6–1 Figueroa 15.10 7 Awesome Pamela 124 7 2 7 7 6–½ 7 7 Van Dyke 3.20

1 LET'S GO NOW 10.20 5.40 4.00 3 AMIKO CHOW (IRE) 4.20 2.80 6 UNBREAKABLE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $23.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $20.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-2-5) $2,469.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $36.45

Winner–Let's Go Now B.m.5 by Tiznow out of In the Rough, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: CJ Thoroughbreds and Casner Racing, LP. Mutuel Pool $209,229 Daily Double Pool $24,607 Exacta Pool $119,932 Superfecta Pool $43,267 Super High Five Pool $3,236 Trifecta Pool $74,413. Scratched–Lookintogeteven. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-1) paid $27.70. Pick Three Pool $30,283. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6-9-5-1) 1021 tickets with 4 correct paid $84.85. Pick Four Pool $113,546. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/6-9-5-1) 2242 tickets with 5 correct paid $168.75. Pick Five Pool $440,096.

LET'S GO NOW sped to the front from inside, led along the fence to the drive, responded when challenged from both sides and held gamely. AMIKO CHOW (IRE) stalked the pace along the rail, angled outside the leader on the far turn, took aim three wide in upper stretch, could not find the needed late kick but held the place. UNBREAKABLE reserved early between rivals, angled in on the second turn, bid inside in the stretch and missed the place. LAKAYA tucked inside on the first turn, was in a bit tight and steadied past the seven-sixteenths, shifted out at the quarter pole then back inside at the three-sixteenths and bested the rest. NICOLE GRACE stumbled a bit at the start, stalked outside rivals or three wide, angled in around the final turn, tipped out at the stretch and weakened. LEMON DROP TINI stalked outside a rival then three wide into the drive and also weakened. AWESOME PAMELA went three then two wide around the first turn, two to three wide on the final bend and was never a factor.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 24.15 47.96 1:12.31 1:25.21 1:38.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 True Mischief 114 4 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–3¾ Ellingwood 3.50 2 Gotta Be Lucky 120 1 1 3–½ 3–½ 4–1½ 4–2 2–nk Cedillo 3.20 3 Info's Treasure 120 2 2 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 3–½ 3–½ Pereira 7.90 4 Lady O'Prado 113 3 6 4–1 4–5 2–4½ 2–5 4–1¼ Pyfer 2.00 7 Princess Tale 124 6 5 6 6 6 5–3½ 5–12 T Baze 3.00 6 Mongolian Sunrise 120 5 4 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 6 6 Figueroa 21.60

5 TRUE MISCHIEF 9.00 4.60 3.00 2 GOTTA BE LUCKY 3.80 2.80 3 INFO'S TREASURE 3.40

20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $68.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-4) $9.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $21.95

Winner–True Mischief B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of True Passion (ARG), by Orpen. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $202,029 Daily Double Pool $17,725 Exacta Pool $105,225 Superfecta Pool $44,846 Trifecta Pool $68,385. Scratched–Cowboys Daughter. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $25.75. Pick Three Pool $37,218.

TRUE MISCHIEF sped to the front and was pressured to the outside, cleared foes nearing the three-eighths, inched away into the stretch, urged right-handed and drew off while kept to task to the wire. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked the pace from inside then moved into the two path nearing the far turn, came out around the bend and five wide into the stretch and rallied for to gain the place. INFO'S TREASURE settled in the two path early, moved to the rail on the final turn then back out into the two path leaving that bend, steered out in the stretch and gained the show. LADY O'PRADO went three wide through the first turn, closed in up the backstretch, put in a mild bid outside rivals at the seven-sixteenths, could keep pace with the winner around the turn, chased three wide into the lane and flattened out. PRINCESS TALE broke out, took the first turn four wide, two to three wide around the far turn, angled inside a rival at the three-sixteenths and never threatened. MONGOLIAN SUNRISE pressed the pace early from outside, dropped back on the final turn and tired.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.93 46.25 1:10.46 1:22.70 1:34.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 I'm Leaving You 122 8 8 7–½ 7–½ 7–1½ 2–½ 1–1¼ Prat 1.10 7 Hoop Dream 122 6 7 8 8 8 8 2–1¾ Hernandez 7.80 5 Liar Liar 122 5 6 6–1½ 6–2 6–½ 7–hd 3–½ Gutierrez 4.90 8 Talking 122 7 4 5–½ 5–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–ns Gonzalez 19.30 2 Midnight Mystery 122 2 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 5–1¼ Cedillo 3.50 3 American Dancer 122 3 5 4–1 4–½ 5–1 6–½ 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 32.50 4 Holden the Lute 122 4 3 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 5–hd 7–½ Pereira 18.60 1 Witch's Vow 122 1 2 1–1 1–2 1–½ 3–hd 8 Fuentes 10.90

9 I'M LEAVING YOU 4.20 2.80 2.20 7 HOOP DREAM 6.00 3.20 5 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $30.20 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-5-8) $26.59 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-5-8-2) $314.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-5) $19.90

Winner–I'm Leaving You B.g.4 by Broken Vow out of One for You, by Dayjur. Bred by Coal Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Coal Creek Farm. Mutuel Pool $276,093 Daily Double Pool $27,174 Exacta Pool $172,368 Superfecta Pool $71,626 Super High Five Pool $6,182 Trifecta Pool $109,317. Scratched–Invictatatus. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $36.70. Pick Three Pool $35,750.

I'M LEAVING YOU unhurried in the early staged, coaxed around the far turn, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied and struck in the front inside the eighth pole and drew clear. HOOP DREAM tucked inside on the first turn, sat off the pace, angled three wide into the stretch, steered widest in the lane and closed well. LIAR LIAR (IRE) raced off the pace, went two to three wide around the first turn, between runners on the backstretch, lacked room near the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch, lacked room again with a furlong to go, gained a clear path and kept on to gain the show. TALKING went four wide through both turns, bid in upper stretch and flattened to minor share. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY was closest to the leader early, bid outside that rival at the five-sixteenths pole, took command in upper stretch and flattened out in the final sixteenth. AMERICAN DANCER tracked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch then tipped out and went between runners mid-stretch and flattened out. HOLDEN THE LUTE chased off the rail, went three wide into the lane, was crowded mid-stretch and weakened. WITCH'S VOW sped to the front and brushed the rail into the first turn, was challenged around the far turn, held a short lead into the stretch, relinquished the lead and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.61 45.96 1:10.73 1:23.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Eel Point 124 7 4 4–½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–nk Hernandez 1.60 4 Defense Wins 124 4 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–nk Cedillo 0.80 1 Gov From Above 115 1 6 5–½ 4–1 3–4 3–11 Centeno 25.80 2 Super Classic 124 2 7 7 6–3 5–2½ 4–7 Franco 53.50 6 Flat White 122 6 1 1–1½ 1–½ 4–3 5–2 Pereira 7.30 3 Montana Moon 124 3 2 3–½ 5–4 6–5 6–3¼ Fuentes 19.30 5 The Kohen 115 5 3 6–5 7 7 7 Pyfer 26.00

7 EEL POINT 5.20 2.60 2.20 4 DEFENSE WINS 2.20 2.10 1 GOV FROM ABOVE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-2) $7.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-1-2-6) $232.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $8.20

Winner–Eel Point B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Sweet Tess, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Carroll Boys Racing, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $221,463 Daily Double Pool $31,780 Exacta Pool $123,390 Superfecta Pool $73,433 Super High Five Pool $10,354 Trifecta Pool $99,856. Claimed–Eel Point by GNO Racing Club, Branch, William and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Defense Wins by All Schlaich Stables LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC, David A Bernsen LLC, SAF Racing LLC and Hudack, Dan. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-7) paid $22.00. Pick Three Pool $41,282.

EEL POINT tracked the speed off the rail, bid three deep around the turn, dueled with DEFENSE WINS through the stretch and prevailed. DEFENSE WINS chased outside the leader early, pressed into the turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths and took over shortly after, dueled with EEL POINT through the drive and fought gamely to the wire. GOV FROM ABOVE chased the pace from inside, angled three wide into the stretch, steered back to the fence in the lane, put in a late bid inside the top pair and proved a game third. SUPER CLASSIC sat off the pace, went two wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and bested the rest. FLAT WHITE set the pace and crossed over, led two wide into the turn, got headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, lost the lead shortly after and gave way. MONTANA MOON stalked off the rail or outside a rival, took the turn two to three wide and lacked further response. THE KOHEN entered the turn three wide then angled to the rail around the bend and proved no menace.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.19 1:11.72 1:24.11 1:36.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rockie Causeway 124 3 5 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 1–2½ 1–2¼ Gutierrez 0.80 3 Starship Sky 124 2 7 8–8 8–17 7–6½ 3–hd 2–ns Hernandez 7.30 10 I'll Do It for You 124 9 1 4–1 4–½ 5–1 2–1 3–1¼ Maldonado 6.90 1 Slew South 124 1 6 7–½ 6–hd 6–hd 7–18½ 4–2¼ Prat 3.80 8 Vronsky Zips Away 117 7 3 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 4–1½ 5–4 Pyfer 7.50 9 Aristeia 124 8 2 3–2 3–½ 3–hd 6–½ 6–2 Flores 47.70 6 Phoenix Tears 117 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 5–hd 7–17 Centeno 44.70 5 Humor Me Harper 124 4 9 9 9 9 9 8–16 Figueroa 74.00 7 Rays Darlinkle 124 6 8 6–hd 7–½ 8–12½ 8–½ 9 Franco 76.50

4 ROCKIE CAUSEWAY 3.60 2.40 2.20 3 STARSHIP SKY 5.00 4.00 10 I'LL DO IT FOR YOU 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-10-1) $7.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-10-1-8) $177.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-10) $16.05

Winner–Rockie Causeway Ch.f.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Private World, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M. Cooper Family Living Trust (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Kentucky West Racing LLC and Clark M. Cooper Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $361,462 Daily Double Pool $85,611 Exacta Pool $187,783 Superfecta Pool $110,569 Super High Five Pool $19,300 Trifecta Pool $143,676. Scratched–Ultimate Hy. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $7.45. Pick Three Pool $159,837. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6/9-7-2/4) 10493 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.85. Pick Four Pool $506,999. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-6/9-7-2/4) 1343 tickets with 5 correct paid $195.25. Pick Five Pool $343,522. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1-5-6/9-7-2/4) 433 tickets with 6 correct paid $191.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $155,217. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $270,380.

ROCKIE CAUSEWAY tracked outside a rival, angled out and ranged up for wide around the far turn, struck the front entering the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and finished well under right-handed urging and steady handling late. STARSHIP SKY raced outside a rival then came four wide into the stretch, moved out at the top of the lane and edged I'LL DO IT FOR YOU for second. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU angled in on the first turn, stalked the pace inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, tipped out three wide at the top of the stretch and lost the place. SLEW SOUTH settled inside, angled out around the far turn, lacked room and steadied upper stretch, moved to a clear path and finished willingly to gain a minor share. VRONSKY ZIPS AWAY vied between rivals around the first turn, dueled from outside up the backstretch, vied between again around the far turn and weakened in the lane. ARISTEIA vied three deep early then was taken back to a stalking position, bid three deep around the far turn but faded in the stretch. PHOENIX TEARS shied from the rail entering the first turn, dueled for the lead from inside up the backstretch, fought with rivals through the far turn and into the stretch, then gave way in the drive. HUMOR ME HARPER was off a bit slow to begin and showed little. RAYS DARLINKLE went four wide through the first turn, traveled outside rivals on the backstretch, started to weaken around the second bend, eased in the stretch and walked off.