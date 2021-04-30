Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Here are Friday’s high school football scores
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Marquez 14, Mendez 12
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Arleta 33, Grant 16
Chavez 42, Sun Valley Poly 14
Verdugo Hills 34, Monroe 8
EASTERN LEAGUE
Los Angeles Roosevelt 38, Bell 0
South East 34, Huntington Park 21
South Gate 50, Legacy 6
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Jefferson 39, Santee 0
MARINE LEAGUE
Wilmington Banning 37, Narbonne 0
NORTHERN LEAGUE
Lincoln 54, Los Angeles Marshall 22
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Canoga Park 27, Reseda 20
San Fernando 35, Sylmar 6
WEST VALLEY LEAGUE
Birmingham 44, Chatsworth 0
Cleveland 42, El Camino Real 0
Granada Hills 56, Taft 3
WESTERN LEAGUE
Palisades 16, Westchester 12
Venice 48, Los Angeles Hamilton 3
NONLEAGUE
Dymally 36, Hawkins 6
Granada Hills Kennedy 28, North Hollywood 6
Los Angeles Wilson 50, Angelou 14
Manual Arts 65, Fairfax 20
Panorama 32, Roybal 0
San Pedro 55, Garfield 0
Scores compiled by Eric Maddy and Calpreps.com
