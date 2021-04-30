Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
Here are Friday’s high school football scores

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Marquez 14, Mendez 12

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Arleta 33, Grant 16

Chavez 42, Sun Valley Poly 14

Verdugo Hills 34, Monroe 8

EASTERN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Roosevelt 38, Bell 0

South East 34, Huntington Park 21

South Gate 50, Legacy 6

EXPOSITION LEAGUE

Jefferson 39, Santee 0

MARINE LEAGUE

Wilmington Banning 37, Narbonne 0

NORTHERN LEAGUE

Lincoln 54, Los Angeles Marshall 22

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Canoga Park 27, Reseda 20

San Fernando 35, Sylmar 6

WEST VALLEY LEAGUE

Birmingham 44, Chatsworth 0

Cleveland 42, El Camino Real 0

Granada Hills 56, Taft 3

WESTERN LEAGUE

Palisades 16, Westchester 12

Venice 48, Los Angeles Hamilton 3

NONLEAGUE

Dymally 36, Hawkins 6

Granada Hills Kennedy 28, North Hollywood 6

Los Angeles Wilson 50, Angelou 14

Manual Arts 65, Fairfax 20

Panorama 32, Roybal 0

San Pedro 55, Garfield 0

Scores compiled by Eric Maddy and Calpreps.com

Until next time...

SportsHigh School Sports

