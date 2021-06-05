Horse racing newsletter: It’s Belmont Stakes day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we see if any of the three Santa Anita-based horses can win the last leg of the Triple Crown.

The big news from Belmont Park is Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Known Agenda, was injured when he was unseated during the fifth race on Thursday, leaving the colt and Todd Pletcher looking for a jockey. The horse Ortiz was riding was OK, but the jockey appeared to be hit by a trailing horse. He stayed down for almost two minutes before he was put on a backboard and taken away by ambulance.

“A CT scan and X-rays were negative,” said Steve Rushing, his agent. “He will probably be out for two weeks.”

Pletcher was asked Friday morning if he had a replacement and he said no. The guess here is Javier Castellano, but that’s nothing more than a guess.

Let’s take one more spin through the field to review their Friday, courtesy of the NYRA communications staff.

1. Bourbonic went to the training track. ﻿"Everything went smoothly,” said Byron Hughes, assistant to Pletcher. “They’re all in good order.”

2. Essential Quality galloped 1 3/8 miles on the training track. “The surface on the training track seemed to be a little better,” trainer Brad Cox said. “He handled it really well. We’re really happy with where we are.”

3. Rombauer galloped 1 3/8 miles on the training track. “All good, no complaints,” said trainer Michael McCarthy.

4. Hot Rod Charlie also went to the training track. “We took him to the training track at 8:45 and jogged once around with Lava Man,” said trainer Doug O’Neill. “Generally, with him, the day before and with all the important work behind him, we do this. We’re really optimistic.”

5. France Go de Ina’s report comes from liaison Kate Hunter. “He went out to the track by the paddock entrance and walked half a lap around and then turned around to gallop a lap before leaving out the quarter-pole chute,” Hunter said. “He came out of his breeze on Wednesday really well and in his gallop today, he really seemed like he was ready to run. He seems to be in a really good place for the race [Saturday]. The plan for the race is to hopefully sit in second or third position throughout, avoiding kickback where possible,” Hunter continued. “However, if the pace is slow or if he gets in a position where it looks like he might get a lot of dirt in his face, we prefer him to be forwardly placed — even taking the lead if necessary and setting his own pace.”

6. Known Agenda. See Bourbonic.

7. Rock Your World went to the main track for his exercise. “He went out at 6 a.m. and galloped a routine mile and a half; not super hard because the track was a little wet,” said trainer John Sadler. “It rained pretty good last night. Then he schooled in the paddock and was perfect. We’re excited. This is a great race with a lot of good horses. We like our horse.”

8. Overtook. See Bourbonic and Known Agenda.

The race is at 3:47 p.m. PDT and it’s on NBC.

Santa Anita review

Remember Friday’s newsletter where we said there was no feature, only a lot of short fields. Well, that’s what happened. End of our report.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s nine-race card rebounded in the field size department after Friday’s thin card. There are only three turf races, including the feature, a graded stakes. There are also two allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. The big race is the Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Venetian Harbor is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Mario Gutierrez. She has three wins in eight starts and four seconds. She’s been off since the Breeders’ Cup, where she finished eighth in the filly and mare sprint. She has won at this level at Keeneland. The second favorite, at 5-2, is Superstition for Richard Mandella and Abel Cedillo. She has three wins in eight starts with three seconds but has never won a graded stakes.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 6, 7, 6, 8, 7, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 4 Gypsy Spirit (12-1)

Gypsy Spirit won last out for trainer Leonard Powell off a seven-week break under jockey Edwin Maldonaldo. Edwin is known as a “go fast early” jockey but in that race the horse was checked early and closed nicely going five furlongs. This tandem has won three of four races at the meet. Although moving up in class Saturday, this horse is not overmatched in my eyes. With lots of early speed that same tactic as the last race could provide a nice 12-1 or more value winner today.

Friday’s result: Call Nine One One ran a rail-saving trip, angled out at the top of the stretch but had nothing to give and finished fifth.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“First post both weekend days is 1:20 p.m. and next week is the final four days of the winter/spring meet, with closing day June 13 having mandatory payouts in the Golden Pick Six, the Rolling Super High Five and both Pick 5 wagers.

“A quick recap from Monday. Navy Armed Guard was the ultimate hunch play on Memorial Day, when the son of Midshipman won Monday’s $100,000 All American under jockey Frank Alvarado. Trainer Quinn Howey reported Wednesday morning that Navy Armed Guard exited the race in terrific shape and it is very possible he may run at Del Mar this summer. Howey is one of many trainers from Golden Gate expecting to have a string of horses at the seaside oval from July to early September. It will be fun to see how the Northern California shippers fare against the locals. Usually, they take home their share of wins … and sometimes at overlay prices.

“Let’s get to this week’s business. A contentious feature race on Saturday comes as the nightcap, a filly and mare allowance going a mile on the turf. The 5-2 morning line-favorite, Nina En Fuego, comes off a victory at this condition over Doc Yco Cheeks, who also is entered in Saturday’s finale. Nine En Fuego has won three races in a row and is clearly on a roll for trainer Isidro Tamayo, who employs leading jockey Kyle Frey for the ride once again. Don’t Unzip Me, by Honor Code and out of multiple Grade 3 and nine-time stakes winner Unzip Me, makes her second start off a layoff after a respectable runner-up finish at this condition off a year layoff. Leading trainer Jonathan Wong trains. Another Wong entrant, She’s So Pretty, tries turf for the first time. Most recently, she pulled off a hard-fought win at this level, and, being by a California stallion, is eligible to win once more at the condition. Scherzo, a European bred who has shown an affinity for the GGF turf course, is a mild price to consider in the field of nine.

“The eighth race on Sunday, another one-mile turf, is very competitive. This is the same condition as Saturday’s feature except for colts and geldings. Claim of Passion, Descartes and Ready Say Go have all finished behind the razor-sharp Union Dance and seem evenly matched in talent level. No Union Dance’s to deal with this time. Bronze Warrior has run well but hasn’t won at this condition and makes his 2021 debut for Blaine Wright. Cosmo comes off an easy maiden win on May 16 and wheels back quickly for Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale while another new shooter, Diamond Blitz, last ran on turf in the San Francisco Mile and meets a much easier group this time around. It’s a field of 10.

“Lastly, all of us at Golden Gate Fields will be cheering on 2021 El Camino Real Derby and Preakness winner Rombauer. He earned a free, all-expenses paid berth into the Preakness with the El Camino Real Derby win. Rombauer is in my top three picks for this year’s Belmont. For a top selection? I’m looking for Rock Your World to steal it on the lead. Maybe an exacta with those two?”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Friday.

Belmont (3): $150,000 Tremont Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Overbore ($3.30)

Belmont (7): Grade 2 $300,000 True North Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire ($4.10)

Belmont (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Bed O’ Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Estilo Talentoso ($7.40)

Belmont (9): Grade 2 $750,000 New York Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Mean Mary ($7.40)

Belmont (10): Grade 2 $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes, 4 and up, 2 miles on turf. Winner: Baron Samedi ($4.60)

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

9:47 Belmont (3): Grade 1 Woody Stephens Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jackie’s Warrior (7-5)

10:22 Belmont (4): Grade 2 $400,000 Brooklyn Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Tizamagician (7-2)

11:05 Belmont (5): Grade 1 $500,000 Acorn Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Search Results (1-1)

11:41 Belmont (6): Grade 1 $400,000 Jaipur Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Bound for Nowhere (2-1)

12:18 Belmont (7): Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Letruska (9-5)

12:58 Belmont (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Just A Game Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Blowout (4-1)

1:42 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $1 million Metropolitan Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Knicks Go (6-5)

2:30 Monmouth (12): Garde 3 $150,000 Monmouth Stakes, 3 and up. 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Serve the King (3-1)

2:38 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Manhattan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/14 miles on turf. Favorite: Colonel Liam (5-2)

2:58 Churchill Downs (11): $110,000 Mighty Beau Overnight Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Totally Boss (3-1)

3:49 Belmont (11): Grade 1 $1.5 million Belmont Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Essential Quality ( 2-1)

4:52 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/18 miles on turf. Favorite: Venetian Harbor (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 5 Musically (8-1)

She has faced tougher rivals and exits a much better-than-looked fifth against a strong allowance group of runners. She leaned back at the start of that outing to lose multiple lengths to go along with her early racing momentum. After the less-than-stellar getaway, this entrant moved along down the backstretch and through the turn before finishing well up the rail down the lane, which preceded a solid gallop out through the clubhouse turn. If she runs a typical figure for her along with an expected better start Saturday, we’ll push this turn timer steadily to be a big player for all the board placings.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 4. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 71st day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.34 47.70 1:11.74 1:36.11 1:48.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Seven Charms 126 5 2 2–1 2–2½ 2–2 1–3 1–4¼ Hernandez 1.60 1 My Indy 124 1 3 4–½ 3–1 3–½ 3–2½ 2–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 2.40 2 Lemonade Stand 124 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–2½ T Baze 2.90 3 Henchman 120 3 4 5 5 5 4–2 4–2¾ Franco 3.50 4 Silent Musketier 119 4 5 3–½ 4–2 4–2 5 5 Centeno 20.60 5 SEVEN CHARMS 5.20 2.80 2.20 1 MY INDY 3.00 2.10 2 LEMONADE STAND 2.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $5.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $5.05 Winner–Seven Charms B.c.4 by Cairo Prince out of Fine Linen, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. William K.. Mutuel Pool $103,475 Exacta Pool $44,107 Trifecta Pool $32,425. Scratched–none. SEVEN CHARMS pressed the pace from outside, raced on even terms at the seven-sixteenths, dueled into the far turn, took over near the five-sixteenths, cleared into the stretch, was urged once left-handed and drew off under hand urging in the late stages. MY INDY stalked the pace from inside, entered the stretch two wide and bested the rest. LEMONADE STAND set the pace under pressure from SEVEN CHARMS, dueled into the far turn, lost the lead near the five-sixteenths, remained inside to the stretch and weakened to third. HENCHMAN saved ground throughout and never threatened. SILENT MUSKETIER tracked two wide early then moved outside and put in a mild bid three deep near the half-mile pole, failed to keep up with the top pair leaving the backstretch, lost ground around the second bend and had little left for the drive. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 24.13 49.32 1:14.17 1:27.07 1:40.34 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Flatterwithjewels 126 3 3 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ Hernandez 2.00 2 Secret Square 124 2 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–3 2–4 2–2¾ Barnett 18.90 6 Info's Treasure 124 5 4 4–hd 3–hd 4–hd 4–2 3–1¼ Pereira 6.80 1 Nicole Grace 119 1 5 3–½ 4–1 3–1 3–1 4–1¼ Pyfer 4.10 5 Wild Arch 126 4 2 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 1.00 4 FLATTERWITHJEWELS 6.00 4.00 3.40 2 SECRET SQUARE 12.60 4.60 6 INFO'S TREASURE 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $29.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-1) $21.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $50.60 Winner–Flatterwithjewels Dbb.f.4 by Flatter out of Jewel Kat, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Wharton Connell Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Tarabilla Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $113,938 Daily Double Pool $22,521 Exacta Pool $47,634 Superfecta Pool $18,437 Trifecta Pool $34,890. Claimed–Flatterwithjewels by Belico Racing LLC and Medina, Lizbeth. Trainer: Milton Pineda. Scratched–Exchange Vows. FLATTERWITHJEWELS went up to take the lead from SECRET SQUARE and cleared around the first turn, showed the way inside and got pressured on the backstretch, held a short lead through the second bend, roused with a quarter mile to go, cleared in upper stretch and stayed strong to the wire. SECRET SQUARE away quickly to begin, ceded the lead and switch outside the pacesetter, prompted the pace from outside, lost contact with the winner in upper stretch but was clearly second best. INFO'S TREASURE tracked between runners then came three wide into the lane and gained the show. NICOLE GRACE broke in at the start, raced off the pace inside then pulled closer on the backstretch, chased along the fence inside a pair of rivals into the far turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. WILD ARCH went three deep around the clubhouse turn, raced widest up the backstretch, traveled three then four wide on the second bend and lacked further response. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.39 47.72 1:12.18 1:24.62 1:37.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Sunshine Babe 120 3 3 4–1½ 3–½ 1–1 1–5 1–4¼ Pereira 0.70 1 Miss O'Brien 120 1 6 6 6 6 3–hd 2–nk Maldonado 9.30 5 Unusual Dancer 126 5 4 5–½ 5–1½ 4–hd 2–½ 3–8 T Baze 6.50 6 Mensa On Tap 120 6 5 2–1 2–1 2–½ 4–3 4–2½ Flores 8.20 2 Galarina 120 2 1 3–½ 4–1 5–1½ 5–1 5–3 Franco 12.20 4 So Very Smart 120 4 2 1–1 1–½ 3–1 6 6 Cedillo 3.60 3 SUNSHINE BABE 3.40 2.40 2.10 1 MISS O'BRIEN 6.20 3.80 5 UNUSUAL DANCER 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-6) $12.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $24.70 Winner–Sunshine Babe Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Toppers Sunshine, by Old Topper. Bred by Joel Youkhanna & Joette Youkhanna (CA). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Youkhanna, Joel and Youkhanna, Joette. Mutuel Pool $266,048 Daily Double Pool $11,005 Exacta Pool $149,910 Superfecta Pool $63,876 Trifecta Pool $104,451. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $7.70. Pick Three Pool $32,425. SUNSHINE BABE stalked two wide then moved out to the three path, bid three deep on the far turn, cleared at the quarter pole, angled to the rail entering the stretch and widened under mild urging. MISS O'BRIEN settled along the inside, steered three wide into the drive, tipped outside UNUSUAL DANCER and edged that rival for the place honors. UNUSUAL DANCER stumbled a bit at the start, tracked two to three wide around both turns and got outkicked for second. MENSA ON TAP prompted the leader from outside, challenged from between on the far turn, chased the winner leaving the that bend while a bit off the rail and faded. GALARINA stalked the top pair from inside, shifted to the two path on the second bend and weakened. SO VERY SMART set the pace with MENSA ON TAP alongside, vied with a pair of runners on the far turn, was overtaken past the five-sixteenths and gave way. FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.66 59.59 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Loveherheart 122 3 1 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–5½ Hernandez 7.30 4 Signora Minister 122 4 4 3–hd 5–1½ 3–1 2–hd Cedillo 6.80 5 Ruby Ray 122 5 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 3–½ T Baze 1.70 1 Precious Insight 117 1 5 5–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–2¾ Pyfer 21.80 6 Harddiane 115 6 2 6 6 6 5–1½ Ellingwood 2.60 2 We All Agree 122 2 6 4–hd 3–½ 5–1½ 6 Maldonado 2.80 3 LOVEHERHEART 16.60 8.40 4.20 4 SIGNORA MINISTER 8.00 4.00 5 RUBY RAY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $52.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $56.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-1) $85.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $100.70 Winner–Loveherheart B.f.2 by Klimt out of Lustful, by Yonaguska. Bred by Lee McMillin & Anita Cauley (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC, Barragan, Rudy, Lerner, Ross, E., Russell, Craig and Russell, Ellie. Mutuel Pool $212,135 Daily Double Pool $20,160 Exacta Pool $108,582 Superfecta Pool $38,550 Trifecta Pool $69,839. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $47.00. Pick Three Pool $13,810. LOVEHERHEART sped to the front, moved clear and showed the way along the inside to the stretch and drew off. SIGNORA MINISTER chased three deep then four wide into the lane and rallied outside RUBY RAY to earn the place. RUBY RAY chased outside the leader, three then two wide on the turn, could not summon the needed rally and lost the place. PRECIOUS INSIGHT got bumped by WE ALL AGREE at the start, chased on the inside, bumped with WE ALL AGREE again into the turn, saved ground into the stretch and failed to rally. HARDDIANE tracked five wide into the turn, four wide into the lane, came in upper stretch and lacked further response. WE ALL AGREE was fractious in the gate and had to be reloaded, broke in and bumped rival, chased between foes, bumped PRECIOUS INSIGHT entering the turn, went three wide into the drive and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.82 45.97 1:10.96 1:23.77 1:36.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Zabava 126 3 3 3–2 3–1½ 3–½ 2–hd 1–1¼ Desormeaux 2.30 4 Lucky Peridot 124 4 5 4–4 4–4 4–4 3–hd 2–½ Cedillo 0.80 1 Lady Robin 122 1 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ 3–3¼ Gutierrez 7.40 5 Sabinos Pride 121 5 2 1–7 1–10 1–2 4–4½ 4–¾ Pyfer 6.10 2 Saving Sophie 119 2 4 5 5 5 5 5 Centeno 12.00 3 ZABAVA 6.60 2.60 2.20 4 LUCKY PERIDOT 2.20 2.10 1 LADY ROBIN 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $55.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $6.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $7.90 Winner–Zabava B.m.5 by Skipshot out of Clifton Bay, by Gone West. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $204,451 Daily Double Pool $17,051 Exacta Pool $112,963 Trifecta Pool $90,513. Claimed–Lucky Peridot by Giddyup JR, LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $52.40. Pick Three Pool $30,848. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-3-3) 432 tickets with 4 correct paid $137.40. Pick Four Pool $77,658. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-3-3-3) 330 tickets with 5 correct paid $614.85. Pick Five Pool $235,989. ZABAVA got bumped by SAVING SOPHIE at the start, bumped lightly again soon after, entered the stretch two to three wide, rallied four wide outside the top trio and drove clear. LUCKY PERIDOT tucked inside early, bid between with a furlong to go, angled in mid-stretch and finished willingly for the place. LADY ROBIN stalked well off the leader early, closed in through the far turn, drew alongside into the lane, took over in upper stretch but got outkicked by the top pair. SABINOS PRIDE showed keen early foot and opened up a large early advantage, held a rapidly diminishing leaving the second bend, lost command in upper stretch, was bothered by LUCKY PERIDOT and steadied inside the furlong grounds and weakened. SAVING SOPHIE broke out and bumped rival at the start, bumped again soon after the start and checked hard, trailed the field on the inside to the stretch, angled off the rail and was never a factor. THE JOCKEY ABOARD SABINOS PRIDE LODGED AN OBJECTION AGAINST LUCKY PERIDOT, ALLEGING INTERFERENCE INSIDE THE EIGHTH POLE. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH LUCKY PERIDOT DID CROSS OVER, SABINOS PRIDE WAS NOT COST A CHANGE AT A BETTER PLACING. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.25 45.28 57.31 1:09.81 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Illumination 120 1 1 1–1 1–2 1–5½ 1–8 Cedillo 0.30 3 Zydeco Mama 126 3 3 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ Desormeaux 8.20 2 Flipping Fast 120 2 5 3–1 3–2½ 3–2 3–5¼ Hernandez 3.90 5 Optimas 126 5 2 5 5 5 4–½ T Baze 12.00 4 Gutz 120 4 4 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–3 5 Pereira 16.30 1 ILLUMINATION 2.60 2.10 2.10 3 ZYDECO MAMA 4.20 2.40 2 FLIPPING FAST 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $5.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $5.60 Winner–Illumination Dbb.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Light the City, by Street Sense. Bred by Breeze Easy, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Bolton, George, Leidel, Peter, Leidel, Karin, Lipman, Barry and Radcliffe, Kerri. Mutuel Pool $189,499 Daily Double Pool $27,500 Exacta Pool $85,202 Trifecta Pool $71,777. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $29.75. Pick Three Pool $20,580. ILLUMINATION sped clear from inside, showed the way a bit off the rail into the stretch, roused in upper stretch and drew off under hand urging then geared down nearing the wire. ZYDECO MAMA closest in pursuit up the backstretch, navigated the turn two then three wide and held the place. FLIPPING FAST chased the winner from inside to the stretch and got outkicked for the place. OPTIMAS bumped with GUTZ at the start, dropped back early, angled in on the turn and saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. GUTZ bumped with OPTIMAS leaving the gate, tracked three wide around the turn and weakened in the lane. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.79 48.09 1:12.04 1:23.93 1:36.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Miss Flawless 124 1 5 6 6 6 5–3 1–nk Rispoli 3.60 6 Nice Ice 122 6 3 1–2 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1½ T Baze 2.30 3 Kittyhawk Lass 124 3 4 5–1½ 5–1 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd Hernandez 3.70 5 A New Peace 122 5 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–2 Valdivia, Jr. 2.30 2 Arctic Roll 122 2 1 4–1 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–3¾ Gutierrez 8.40 4 Take a Leap 122 4 6 3–½ 3–hd 5–1 6 6 Pereira 15.40 1 MISS FLAWLESS (FR) 9.20 4.00 3.40 6 NICE ICE 4.00 3.20 3 KITTYHAWK LASS 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-5) $12.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $32.45 Winner–Miss Flawless (FR) Grr.m.5 by Siyouni (FR) out of Diamond Flawless (FR), by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Mr. Jean-Philippe Dubois (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Frank Reynoso, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $215,050 Daily Double Pool $18,914 Exacta Pool $92,454 Superfecta Pool $40,711 Trifecta Pool $64,320. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-1) paid $17.95. Pick Three Pool $21,271. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) bumped lightly with ARCTIC ROLL at the start, reserved in the early stages from inside, moved into the two path leaving the far turn, came out in the stretch, surged late and got up at wire. NICE ICE cleared early and angled to the rail, remained unchallenged into the drive, led clear into the final sixteenth and got caught at the wire. KITTYHAWK LASS tracked two wide then went between rivals at the five-sixteenths, tipped out in the lane, got bumped by A NEW PEACE and outfinished that rival for the show honors. A NEW PEACE chased inside on the first turn then moved into the two path, remained two wide to the stretch, drifted out and bumped rival inside the sixteenth pole and lost the show. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) bumped lightly with MISS FLAWLESS at the start, stalked the pace on the inside to the stretch and flattened out. TAKE A LEAP traveled two wide while in range then moved out three wide into the backstretch, remained three wide into the stretch and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.56 44.59 1:11.08 1:18.21 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Twirling Derby 126 4 7 8 4–hd 3–1 1–hd Franco 1.90 3 Stir the Pot 126 2 5 1–1 1–3 1–2½ 2–½ Cedillo 2.80 7 Gordy's Boy 113 6 3 4–hd 3–1 4–3½ 3–2½ Ortega 10.50 9 Mad Catter 126 8 1 2–4½ 2–6 2–2 4–½ Flores 7.20 2 Call Nine One One 120 1 8 6–hd 6–1 5–1½ 5–4½ T Baze 15.70 6 Philly Cheese 113 5 4 3–½ 5–1 6–2 6–hd Ellingwood 28.10 4 Moon Mischief 126 3 6 7–1½ 8 7–5 7–26 Hernandez 4.40 8 U. S. Cee Gee 115 7 2 5–1 7–1 8 8 Pyfer 10.10 5 TWIRLING DERBY 5.80 3.00 2.40 3 STIR THE POT 3.60 3.20 7 GORDY'S BOY 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-9) $15.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-9-2) $947.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $17.95 Winner–Twirling Derby Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Delta Holiday, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Lynn Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Veranda Stables. Mutuel Pool $303,997 Daily Double Pool $71,226 Exacta Pool $202,742 Superfecta Pool $106,947 Super High Five Pool $76,956 Trifecta Pool $160,094. Scratched–California Buzz. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $16.30. Pick Three Pool $85,852. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-1-1/5) 3070 tickets with 4 correct paid $55.85. Pick Four Pool $224,715. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-1-1-1/5) 147 tickets with 5 correct paid $890.45. Pick Five Pool $171,263. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-3-1-1-1/5) 100 tickets with 6 correct paid $604.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $112,895. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $379,233. TWIRLING DERBY was fractious in the gate, trailed the field early on, went outside rivals four wide into the turn, three to four wide into the stretch, closed under left then right-handed urging and got up in time. STIR THE POT broke in and bumped rival at the start, took control early and set the pace on the inside into the turn, remained unchallenged into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip at the eighth pole, weakened a bit late and got nailed at the wire. GORDY'S BOY chased off the rail then outside a rival, entered the lane two wide, tipped out and rallied between late to prove a game third. MAD CATTER was closest to the pacesetter up the backstretch, tipped out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late response. CALL NINE ONE ONE got bumped from outside leaving the gate, allowed to settle in the early going, traveled along the inside then steered out on the turn, exited the bend three to four wide and failed to find the needed rally. PHILLY CHEESE chased from inside through the turn and weakened. MOON MISCHIEF raced outside a rival off the pace, steadied briefly near the seven-sixteenths, angled four wide into the lane and never made an impact. U. S. CEE GEE tracked outside rivals early on, dropped back around the turn, eased in the stretch and walked off. Attendance Handle On-Track 1,583 $295,464 Inter-Track N/A $1,064,128 Out of State N/A $4,300,248 TOTAL 1,583 $5,659,840