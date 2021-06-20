Horse racing newsletter: And now the end is near …

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as I tell you what would make horse racing better.

Here we are with the penultimate issue of this newsletter. It’s starting to sink in. While I will really enjoy being able to spend more time on bigger horse racing stories, the one thing I will miss is being able to do off-the-cuff commentary on the issues facing the sport. Or, even just things that tick me off.

So, before that door shuts, let me hit you with 10 things I think need to be fixed in racing. You’ll agree with some and probably disagree with some others. That’s what makes it fun. (Those of you who routinely hit me with personal attacks, profanity-laden tirades and racist screeds, well, I’ve had your emails blocked for a while.)

Here they are, in no particular order.

— Horse racing needs to take a stand against Saudi money. The influence of Saudi money is huge in this sport, but racing doesn’t seem to care about the human rights issues that engulf the region. Lest you forget, they kill journalists and, according to a British court, kidnap and silence family members who speak out. Despite the $20-million price tag, I will never cover the Saudi Cup, even if assigned. Don’t you wish someone in racing would take a stand and say human rights’ principles are more important than a big payday. And, Gary and Mary West, got your check yet from that Saudi Cup you won? Thought so.

— Santa Anita needs to fix its cameras. Are you as tired of seeing the videoboard for a few seconds down the backstretch of turf races as I am? I asked Craig Fravel, CEO of the Stronach Group’s racing division, about the embarrassing backstretch shots. He deflected and pushed it forward: “We can conveniently blame former management for putting the tower in the wrong place,” Fravel said. “But we are looking at a drone so we have overhead shots, mainly for video review, but it’s not far off. But it’s not as easy as it might seem.”

— The Equine Injury Database needs to be fixed. Del Mar likes to tout the fact that it is the safest major track in the country, which it is. But when it says it had only one racing fatality last year, it fails to mention the two training deaths, because the EID counts only racing deaths. If horse racing wants to show how safe it has become (with still a long way to go), why not count training deaths and add in the number of timed workouts? Santa Anita came up with this ridiculous metric during its fatality crisis in 2019 that essentially counted every time a horse stepped on the track in the mornings. That’s too far. Count training deaths and timed workouts.

— Get rid of the Rainbow Six at Stronach tracks. Among Tim Ritvo’s legacies is a Pick Six that at a 20-cent purchase price is almost assured of creating a carryover when there is no single winner. So, about half the mutuel pool is carried over until the next day or until there is single ticket winner or a mandatory payout. Those mandatory payout days are the only time to play the bet, because on that day it is a good deal for bettors. Otherwise, it amounts to somewhere around a 40% takeout. Those payout days generate enormous handles, which is the whole purpose of the bet. Stop taking advantage of the bettors and give them a fair shake every day.

— Churchill Downs needs to care about racing more than four days a year. You got to give CDI credit, it knows its sole mission is to create shareholder value. But by doing so, it shows it doesn’t really care about racing except four or so days a year. Ask those in Chicago if they think CDI buying Arlington Park was in the best interest of racing. The track could have had slot machines, but that would take business away from a more lucrative nearby casino. So, Arlington is being sold and to someone who does not want to keep it a racetrack. At least CDI is transparent about its true intentions.

— Even the playing field between $2 bettors and computer gamblers. Let’s face it, tracks don’t really care about the $2 bettor. Yes, ADWs (advance deposit wagering) saved the business but in so doing showed that the $2 bettor doesn’t matter anymore except to fleece with overpriced meals, drinks, programs and parking. The computer guys are the engine that drives the sport and they have rebates and batch betting advantages that the little guys just don’t have. I don’t know how to fix it. I just know it’s not fair.

— Horses that have to be loaded wearing a hood shouldn’t race. I know this comes out of nowhere, but if a horse is so difficult to enter the racing gate without being blindfolded, then maybe it just shouldn’t be a race horse. Injecting such stress into any creature isn’t fair. Racing people says horses love to run, and I think they do. But those who hate the process that much should be given a pass to a pasture. One of the best races of all time was Beholder beating Songbird in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff in 2016. But I’ll always be haunted by Corona Del Inca being forced to enter her racing gate with a hood on. She broke down and was euthanized. Maybe she knew something was wrong and didn’t want to run. Who knows?

— If you win a Triple Crown race, you have to race at least once as a 4-year-old. Yes, this one is unrealistic but allows me to make a bigger point. The business model of racing is all about breeding, not racing. There is no incentive for horses to keep racing past their best year because of the money involved. Racing needs stars but immediately sends its potential stars to the breeding shed. Now, in the 0.1% chance this would ever be instituted, you would see a rash of bowed tendons and “career ending” minor injuries.

— Racing needs a post time czar. I’ve often believed that racing’s major organizations would rather fail individually than succeed together. Even with something as simple as post times, racetracks are continually stepping on each other. Just the other day, two Stronach tracks, Gulfstream and Santa Anita, were running on top of each other. I don’t think it’s that difficult to coordinate. Heck, let TVG assign post times because it’s the one most affected by races on top of each other. If you watch at night, with just a handful of tracks running, TVG is split screen more than it should be because tracks care only about themselves.

— Other things I’d like to see without elaboration: Free parking at all race tracks all the time. A three-hour time limit on California Horse Racing Board meetings. Ed Burgart inducted into the quarter horse hall of fame. Someone to take over for Ed Allred when the time comes. The press box elevator at Del Mar to work on opening day. The press box elevator to work at any time at Pimlico. A lifetime of winners to all of our readers.

Santa Anita review

Four stakes, so let’s get to them.

$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes: This 6½-furlong turf race was a last-to-first experience for Kanderel. Seventh at the top of the stretch, jockey Juan Hernandez took him wide and he collected everyone in front of him to win by half-a-length.

Kanderel paid $10.60, $5.20 and $3.20. Commander was second, followed by Chasin Munny, Wound Tight, Tilted Towers, Texas Wedge and Tatters to Riches.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “We gelded him, and it took a little while for it to work. He has now settled in to being with a harder crowd. We also shortened him up and he’s doing better than he did running long. He was the better horse, and there were some pretty good horses. I was hoping he was good enough to catch these, and he did. He ran an even better race than he did the last time.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “I broke from the inside, number one post and Mr. Mandella told me to ride the horse like last time. My horse, he loves to come from behind. I just broke, the horse was comfortable being last.… I was saving ground and at the [top of] the stretch, I decided to go outside and make my run. My horse helped me a lot and he responded really well.”

$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes: This was a race for 3-year-old Cal-breds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Jimmy Blue Jeans ran a smart race just off the leader, poked his head out in front at the top of the stretch and held on to win by a neck in a blanket finish.

Jimmy Blue Jeans paid $33.40, $10.60 and 6.80. None Above the Law was second, followed by Ferrariano, Ingest, Big Talker, Cargo, Found My Ball, Play Chicken and Que Sera Sir Ralph.

Andy Mathis was the winning trainer.

Kent Desormeaux (winning jockey): “I only spoke to the assistant [trainer] and he told me to just try to get him home and he’ll probably be forwardly placed and just try to enjoy the ride. That’s all he said. This ride started two or three days ago, I was a tour guide for the owners. I had to show them where to get licensed and everything, so this is a nice omen; I think it’s what it is.”

$150,000 Melair Stakes: This Cal-bred race was for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. Fi Fi Pharoah showed her royal breeding by coming from last, making a move on the far turn and then going four wide into the stretch to gain the lead and win by half-a-length.

Fi Fi Pharoah paid $6.00, $3.60 and $2.60. Eddie’s New Dream was second, followed by I’m So Anna, Pawnee, Mucha Woman, Smoothlikebuttah and Omg It’s Jessica.

Walther Solis (winning trainer): “Last time it worked for her with [Umberto] Rispoli, I didn’t think we would get beat this time. She just ran from the three-eighths, she knows when she has to speed up. When she got in front, she started waiting for everybody. She’s a classy filly. I knew the filly was coming in 100%. I told [breeder/owner] Terry [Lovinger], ‘We got the filly.’”

Rispoli (winning jockey): “I’ve been working with her and I’ve been really pleased with her. I kept telling Walther she’s getting better and better. She’s so lazy. In the mornings she won’t give you anything until she reaches the quarter pole and takes off, so that’s what I was expecting for the race. I knew the pace was on, so I stayed inside because she doesn’t mind staying back until I find a nice gap. I was following Mario (Eddie’s New Dream) until I had a chance to go into the clear.”

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano: This is one of the favorite races of the meeting as it is 1¾ miles starting at the top of the turf course and going through the stretch twice. As it turned out, it wasn’t much of a race as 2019 winner Acclimate went to the lead and never gave it up winning by 3¾ lengths.

Acclimate paid $6.00, $3.80 and $2.60. Astronaut was second, followed by Red King, Ward ‘n Jerry, Lure Him In and Pillar Mountain.

Phil D’Amato was the winning trainer and Ricardo Gonzalez was the rider.

Santa Anita preview

It’s closing day at Santa Anita’s marathon winter-spring meeting. The card isn’t as good as Saturday’s but it’s still pretty good. There are four stakes races, two allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. Six of the races (the odd-numbered ones) are on the turf. It’s also a good time to congratulate Chris Merz for a great job in the racing office. Nothing against the former guy, but Merz seemed to understand the horse population just a bit better. It resulted in some interesting race writing.

Let’s get to the stakes.

$100,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity. The title tells you what you need to know except for the distance, which is five furlongs. Big City Lights is the huge 2-5 favorite for trainer Luis Mendez and jockey Juan Hernandez. He won his only start by 12½ lengths on May 2. The second choice is Street Art at 7-2 for Keith and Kent Desormeaux. He won his only start by four lengths. Post is around 2:40 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes. Neptune Storm is the 4-5 favorite in this one-mile turf race. Peter Miller and Flavien Prat are the connections. The 5-year-old gelding has won six of 19. He won the Grade 3 San Francisco at Golden Gate in June of last year. He hasn’t raced since Sept. 7. Restrainedvengence is the 5-2 second choice for Val Brinkerhoff and Tyler Baze. He has won eight of 30 and is coming off a third in the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile. Post is listed as 4:21 p.m.

$100,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante. This has all the same conditions as the Futurity, except for fillies. At the Spa is the 2-1 favorite for Jorge Periban and Baze. She won her only race by seven furlongs. Laurel Canyon is the 5-2 second choice for Miller and Prat. She’s making her first start for Miller after winning her debut by a length at Gulfstream Park. Post is around 4:54 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes. This one has the same conditions as the American except for fillies and mares. Warren’s Showtime is the 5-2 favorite for Craig Lewis and Juan Hernandez. She has won six of 19 and last won on Oct. 17 in the Autumn Miss at Santa Anita. Leggs Galore is the 3-1 second choice for Phil D’Amato and Ricardo Gonzalez. She has won six of nine and is coming off a win in the Fran’s Valentine. It’s listed as 5:28 p.m. post.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 6, 5, 12 (2 also eligible), 11, 6, 5, 8, 9, 12.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Brother Reid (6-1)

Umberto Rispoli rode this horse last out in February 2020 off a year break and was edged for second. The horse was sent to the bench until today. The presence of Rispoli yet again is an indication to me of a live horse at 6-1.

Thank you for reading my value plays these past few years and a big thanks to John Cherwa who made it all possible. We are all sad to see the newsletter go away. For the Del Mar meet you can view my Free Pick 4 each racing day using this link.

Saturday’s result: Starship Endeavor popped the gate under Jessica Pyfer, hit the lead but deep stretch was run down by Joe Bravo who is likely to make a big statement on the West Coast this summer. Starship paid $9.40 for place.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Black Coffeee (9-2)

He is one of four runners for the Jose A. Flores shedrow that qualified to this prestigious event and this runner was the second-fastest finalist overall. Black Coffeee broke good while showing a quick turn of foot to garner the front end right from the get-go. With the front end established, the long strider then extended his advantage easily while steadily drifting in late while under a hold. With another similar-quality performance, he’ll be a huge contender at an excellent price.

A final thought As we head toward Monday’s final newsletter, remember you can always voice your concerns or praise about anything in the Los Angeles Times by contacting our readers’ representative. Clicking here will bring up the email.



After the newsletter goes away, make sure and check my Twitter account for stories I might have written. So, follow me at @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday's results and Sunday's entries.

