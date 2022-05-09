Dodgers Dugout: Here’s an incredible Dodgers’ pitching number

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and let’s take a look at the Dodgers’ amazing pitching this season.

When real games began, there was concern (including from this very newsletter) about the lack of depth in the starting rotation. And, while the lack of depth is still a problem, the fact is the rotation has been stellar, and when Andrew Heaney went on the IL, Tyler Anderson stepped in and has done very well.

The bullpen also has been fantastic, leading to what is a pretty amazing stat. Look at the fewest runs allowed by an NL team this season:

Dodgers, 60 (2.31 per game)

St. Louis, 97 (3.46)

New York, 100 (3.33)

Milwaukee, 102 (3.42)

Miami, 103 (3.68)

San Francisco, 107 (3.82)

San Diego, 112 (3.86)

Arizona, 112 (3.86)

League average: 119 (4.19)

In last place is Cincinnati, which has allowed 179 (6.39 per game), which helps explain why the Reds are 5-23.

Let’s look at ERA

Dodgers, 2.07

New York, 3.24

Milwaukee, 3.25

Miami, 3.32

Arizona, 3.33

St. Louis, 3.45

League average: 3.92

Starting pitcher ERA

Dodgers, 1.83

Arizona, 2.21

New York, 3.05

San Diego, 3.08

Milwaukee, 3.35

Miami, 3.50

San Francisco, 3.68

St. Louis, 3.72

Worst: Cincinnati, 8.54

Reliever ERA

Dodgers, 2.42

Miami, 3.05

Milwaukee, 3.08

St. Louis, 3.11

Atlanta, 3.28

Chicago, 3.46

San Francisco, 3.47

New York, 3.53

Worst: Cincinnati, 4.92

Those are amazing numbers by the Dodgers, and probably unsustainable. And the Dodgers also lead the league in runs scored per game (5.15). Also, I’m glad I don’t write a Cincinnati Reds newsletter.

The worst ERA on the Dodgers this season is the 5.40 by Garrett Cleavinger, who pitched on 1.2 innings and is now in the minors. After that it is 4.50 Mitch White (8 IP, on IL) and 4.09 by Evan Phillips (11 IP). Only one other pitcher (Justin Bruihl, sent to the minors Sunday) has an ERA above 3.00.

The problem with Justin Turner

He cut his hair too short. There, problem solved.

100 starts

Walker Buehler started his 100th game on Sunday, becoming the 68th Dodger, and 35th L.A. Dodger, to start 100 games. Barring injury, he should have around 25 more starts this season, which will move him up the list quickly. The Dodgers he could tie or pass:

47. Hyun-Jin Ryu, 125 starts

47. Sherry Smith, 125

49. George Bell, 124

50. Andy Messersmith, 123

51. Curt Davis, 122

52. Al Downing, 120

52. Tom Lovett, 120

52. Odalis Perez, 120

55. Tim Belcher, 119

56. Jesse Petty, 118

57. Dutch Ruether, 117

58. Rube Marquard, 115

58. Brad Penny, 115

60. Kiroki Kuroda, 114

61. Darren Dreifort, 113

62. Rick Honeycutt, 108

63. Roger Craig, 103

63. Kenta Maeda, 103

65. Hal Gregg, 101

66. Walker Buehler, 100

66. Dan Daub, 100

66. Doug McWeeny, 100

The leader is, of course, Don Sutton, with 533 starts for the Dodgers.

Injury report

COVID-19 IL

David Price, LHP. Price will be heading to the Arizona facilities to build up his arm strength and should be back the middle of this month.

Mitch White, RHP, has joined triple-A Oklahoma City to build up his arm strength.

10-day IL

Victor González, LHP, left elbow inflammation. He is going to have arthroscopic surgery on his elbow this week and his return date depends on what they find.

Andrew Heaney, LHP, left shoulder discomfort. He has been cleared to resume throwing. That will lead to eventually pitching off a mound and then a minor-league rehab assignment. If all goes well, he’ll be back in June.

Blake Treinen, RHP, right shoulder discomfort. He still has soreness in his shoulder and Dave Roberts said Sunday he probably won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

60-day IL

Caleb Ferguson, LHP, Tommy John surgery. Began a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on April 28 and has a 13.50 ERA after two innings. Could be back this month. His last game with Dodgers was Sept. 15, 2020.

Danny Duffy, LHP, left elbow. He is throwing pain free and could be back after the All-Star break. Back being a relative term since he has never actually pitched for the Dodgers.

Dustin May, RHP, Tommy John surgery. May is throwing off a mound and has begun to mix in breaking pitches among his fastballs. He is still scheduled to be back in August or September.

Jimmy Nelson, RHP, Tommy John surgery. It is extremely unlikely that he pitches for the Dodgers this season.

26-man roster

The current 26-man roster:

Pitchers (14)

*Tyler Anderson

Phil Bickford

Walker Buehler

*Robbie Erlin

Tony Gonsolin

Brusdar Graterol

Daniel Hudson

Tommy Kahnle

*Clayton Kershaw

Craig Kimbrel

Reyes Moronta

Evan Phillips

*Julio Urías

*Alex Vesia

*-left-handed

Catchers (2)

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders (7)

Hanser Alberto

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Edwin Ríos

Justin Turner

Trea Turner

Outfielders (3)

Cody Bellinger

Mookie Betts

Chris Taylor

These names seems familiar

A look at how players who were with the Dodgers last season are doing this season for other teams (through Sunday):

Matt Beaty, Padres, 37 at-bats, .108/.175/.189, 11 OPS+

Josiah Gray, Nationals, 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 31.1 IP, 25 hits, 16 walks, 34 K’s

Kenley Jansen, Braves, 0-0, 3.27 ERA, 11 IP, 6 hits, 2 walks, 15 K’s, 8 saves

Joe Kelly, White Sox, on the IL

Corey Knebel, Phillies, 0-2, 3.00 ERA, 12 IP, 10 hits, 3 walks, 12 K’s, 5 saves

Billy McKinney, A’s, 52 at-bats, .096/.158/.173, 2 OPS+

Sheldon Neuse, A’s, 92 at-bats, .304/.360/.413, 138 OPS+

AJ Pollock, White Sox, 51 at-bats, .176/.204/.216, 27 OPS+

Albert Pujols, Cardinals, 41 at-bats, .220/.319/.390, 112 OPS+

Zach Reks, Rangers, 14 at-bats, .286/.286/.357, 93 OPS+

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals, 87 at-bats, .264/.301/.368, 101 OPS+

Dennis Santana, Rangers, 0-1, 1.29 ERA, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 walk, 2 K’s

Max Scherzer, Mets, 4-1, 2.92 ERA, 37 IP, 26 hits, 9 walks, 49 K’s

Corey Seager, Rangers, 101 at-bats, .238/.291/.366, 97 OPS+

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Pirates, 71 at-bats, .183/.307/.239, 64 OPS+

Andrew Vasquez, Blue Jays, 0-0, 15.43 ERA, 2.1 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 K’s, sent to minors

Up next

Today: Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 2-1, 1.88 ERA) at Pittsburgh (*Jose Quintana, 0-1, 3.38 ERA), 3:30 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Dodgers (Tony Gonsolin, 2-0, 1.64 ERA) at Pittsburgh (Bryse Wilson, 0-1, 3.79 ERA), 3:30 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Dodgers (TBA) at Pittsburgh (TBA), 9:30 a.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Vin Scully remembers Jim Gilliam. Watch and listen here.