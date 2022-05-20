The Sports Report: Top college football receiver Jordan Addison transfers to USC

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ryan Kartje: The top receiver in college football is on his way to USC in a seismic move that’s sure to send ripples through a sport still grappling with its new free-market reality.

After entering the transfer portal amid a cloud of controversy, Jordan Addison made official Thursday what many suspected since his exit from Pittsburgh last month. The junior receiver is heading to USC to be the top target in a Trojan offense that’s been entirely rebuilt through the transfer portal by new coach Lincoln Riley.

Addison chose USC over Texas after visiting Los Angeles last weekend and Austin before that. His arrival offers Riley a rare, ready-made replacement for top receiver Drake London, whose departure for the NFL was expected to leave a gaping hole in the Trojans’ offense.

Addison, however, should step seamlessly into that role, joining an already crowded class of Trojan transfers that includes the top transfer quarterback (Caleb Williams), one of the top transfer running backs (Travis Dye) and three more of the portal’s top receivers (Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Terrell Bynum). If Williams was the most coveted transfer in the portal this offseason, Addison is a close second, an extraordinary playmaker capable of stretching the field like few in college football.

No position player was more coveted in the transfer portal this offseason than Addison, who caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season on his way to All-American honors and the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver.

The notion that he would consider leaving Pittsburgh at all after such a standout season would leave some across college football reeling.

ANGELS

From Bill Shaikin: The finish line was in sight. After nine years of trying to anchor the Angels in Anaheim for the long term, the city was days away from finalizing a deal. One judge, one signature, done deal.

What happened next could have come straight out of Hollywood, with only the slightest of embellishment: California bursts into the courtroom, waving a federal affidavit in the judge’s face: Look here, judge, the FBI might be onto big-time corruption in the city! Put a hold on this deal, your honor!

The judge did just that. In the end, perhaps the deal survives.

Or, since an FBI agent said the mayor slipped confidential information to the Angels as the city negotiated against them — in the hope of making a million bucks from them — perhaps the taint becomes too great for the city to stomach.

If the deal collapses, what happens? Maybe nothing — not for the Angels, not for the city, not for the fans, not for the taxpayers. It could be a lose-lose-lose-lose proposition.

On the surface, the solution appears simple: Redo the deal.

Here’s the problem: The Angels can just say no.

Read more here

UCLA SOFTBALL

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Pitchers such as Megan Faraimo are the most visible symbol of sixth-ranked UCLA’s national championship hopes. The 6-foot right-hander leads a three-armed pitching staff that has combined for five no-hitters — including three perfect games — this season. Faraimo is the headliner with 164 1/3 innings pitched and a Pac-12 Conference-best 252 strikeouts entering the NCAA regionals Friday, when the Bruins host Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Loyola Marymount faces Mississippi at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

After waiting in the wings, Holly Azevedo is breaking through with career bests in ERA (1.15) and strikeouts (120). Lauren Shaw, a left-handed transfer from Iowa, leads the Pac-12 with a 0.89 ERA.

The pitchers own the spotlight, but they credit the work of their bullpen catchers for setting the stage. Sullivan and Sara Rusconi Vicinanza pore over game film to prepare scouting reports for their teammates. They catch hundreds of pitches a day in the bullpen while starting catchers work on hitting and defense. Then when the lights turn on for game day, they retreat into the dugout, holding clipboards and calling out signals for the pitchers.

“They’re the reason why [the pitching staff is] great,” assistant coach Lisa Fernandez said. “They are the glue that binds us.”

FIGURE SKATING

From Helene Elliott: Alexa Knierim had skated with her husband Chris as a pair for so long that no other touch felt like his. Theirs was a marriage of love and figure skating, a union that brought them three U.S. pairs titles and a bronze medal in the team event at the 2018 Olympics.

When bouts with depression led Chris to retire from competition in 2020, they decided she should continue — which meant she’d have to allow someone else to lift and twist and toss her in the air. The thought made her hesitate.

“Any time on the ice I would help another male pair skater and hold their hand it always felt weird, like it wasn’t the right fit. Like I was skating with somebody else, and it wasn’t Chris,” she said. “It was distracting.”

Then she met Brandon Frazier, an elite pairs skater whose previous partnership also had ended. They had a tryout at her training base, Great Park Ice in Irvine, just as the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down in March 2020.

Not everything went perfectly. It was good, she said, the rink was closed to the public and fans couldn’t see some of their stumbles. As rough as it sometimes was, Knierim still sensed something extraordinary was possible. “It just felt from the moment that we first started skating it was going to work, and that feeling took over,” she said.

PREAKNESS

From John Cherwa: If anyone can recognize a good story, it’s Wayne Lukas, the 86-year-old Hall of Fame horse trainer.

All week at Pimlico Race Course, Lukas has sat for hours in his usual folding chair at the end of the stakes barn answering the same questions as wave after wave of reporters comes to pay homage to someone who is always a good quote.

Most of the questions this year are about Secret Oath, the only filly in the nine-horse Preakness Stakes on Saturday. It’s not as crazy as it might sound to run a filly against colts. Six times a filly has won the Preakness. Lukas has won the Preakness six times, but only with males. He did win the Kentucky Derby with a filly, Winning Colors in 1988.

When the owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike decided to bypass the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness needed an angle. And Lukas had one by bringing the Kentucky Oaks winner to Baltimore.

“If you want to be perfectly honest, this race right here was a little bit vanilla until she dropped into it,” Lukas said. “That stirs them up. Now half of America is on our side, we’ve got all the women. If we can get some of the guys to come over, we could be the favorite.”

NHL PLAYOFFS

And finally

Affirmed holds off Alydar to win the Preakness. Watch and listen here.