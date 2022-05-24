The Sports Report: A closer look at the Angel Stadium land deal troubles

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Bill Shaikin: In 2005, about halfway through our two pleasant decades of life without the NFL, the city of Anaheim staged a news conference to unveil its plan to lure the league to town. The NFL loved a splashy pitch, even if the league had no interest in what you were pitching.

The news conference was almost over when a first-term city councilman interrupted the choreographed presentation. The councilman argued that the plan was so tilted in favor of the NFL that it could not possibly be in the best interests of the taxpayers of Anaheim. He had to speak up, he said, because he had been “shut out” by city leaders from negotiations with the NFL, and from the news conference itself.

“People should know the truth,” he said.

He later explained: “All of us on council all have equal votes. We should all have equal time to talk.”

That councilman was Harry Sidhu.

In 2018, Sidhu was elected mayor. From then until last week, when an FBI affidavit revealed Sidhu was under investigation for public corruption and other offenses, Sidhu ran negotiations with the Angels exactly how he had bemoaned city leaders had run negotiations with the NFL in 2005: obscuring the truth from the public and the full council, and trying to silence the critics.

On Monday, Sidhu resigned as mayor. On Tuesday, the city council will try to figure out what the hell to do about the deal to sell Angel Stadium and the land around it to Angels owner Arte Moreno.

————

Anaheim mayor resigns amid corruption probe into his role in Angel Stadium land sale

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: For a while Monday night, the weather seemingly posed a bigger threat to Tyler Anderson than almost anyone the Washington Nationals sent to the plate.

Through five innings, the veteran left-hander was perfect, using his herky-jerky delivery and changeup-heavy arsenal to mow through a rebuilding Nationals lineup that, Juan Soto aside, failed to instill much fear.

Something that was concerning: Rain lurked in the forecast throughout the night, threatening to potentially halt the game amid Anderson’s pursuit toward history.

“I was kind of hoping it would stay as it was,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Any delay would not have been helpful.”

In the end, the downpour never came.

During the Dodgers 10-1 win at Nationals Park, however, hits from the home team finally did.

Anderson lost his perfect game bid with one out in the sixth, giving up his first of five hits when César Hernández lined a double to center.

But even without a flawless statline, Anderson still produced his best start of the season, stranding each baserunner who reached against him to pitch eight shutout innings for only the third time in his career.

————

‘Poetry in motion’: How Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner made sliding cool

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson suspended one game by MLB for ‘Jackie’ comment

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Matthew Stafford took snaps Monday during the Rams’ first day of organized team activity workouts, but the Super Bowl-champion quarterback might not throw a pass in drills until training camp in July.

Stafford, 34, confirmed that after the Super Bowl, he received an injection in his right elbow for an issue he dealt with throughout the season.

He was asked whether he would throw passes during OTAs and minicamp or wait until training camp.

“Don’t know yet,” he said. “Still working on it.”

Said Rams coach Sean McVay: “The goal, and the thought process, was he’ll start to ramp that up when we get closer to training camp.”

Click here for other observations from the Rams’ workout Monday.

————

Allen Robinson might take Matthew Stafford-led Rams offense ‘to the next level’

NFL finally fostering opportunities for minorities and women eyeing leadership positions

Autopsy report: Steelers’ Dwyane Haskins was drunk when fatally struck by truck

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers moved into the next phase of their offseason program Monday with players working on the field in shorts and helmets.

The voluntary sessions will continue over the next few weeks before culminating with mandatory minicamp June 14-15.

Here are the highlights from the training facility in Costa Mesa.

SPARKS

A’ja Wilson scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Sparks 104-76 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Aces tied a WNBA record with 18 three-pointers, topping the team mark of 16, and scored 100-plus in back-to-back games.

Liz Cambage made her return to Las Vegas and picked up two early fouls before finishing with 10 points for the Sparks (2-5). Chennedy Carter added 17 points, Jordin Canada had 11 points and nine assists, and Nneka Ogwumike scored nine points.

The Sparks have lost five in a row.

FRENCH OPEN

A year ago, Naomi Osaka left the French Open of her own volition, never beaten on the court but determining that she needed to pull out before the second round to stand up for herself and protect her mind more than she needed to do whatever she could to win matches.

On Monday, Osaka departed Roland Garros against her will — via a 7-5, 6-4 loss in the first round to 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who is seeded 27th and also won their contest at the Australian Open in January — after taking a painkiller to try to deal with a troublesome left Achilles tendon. She tried to stretch the tendon by tugging on her neon yellow shoes at changeovers or by squatting to flex her lower leg between points.

Osaka was unable to summon the serving or court coverage on which her game is based, in part because her practice time and recent match play have been limited. The four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, who is now ranked No. 38 and was unseeded in Paris, double-faulted twice to end games and called the outcome “disappointing.”

NHL PLAYOFFS

And finally

Al Unser Jr. barely hangs on to win the 1992 Indy 500.. Watch and listen here.