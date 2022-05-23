Advertisement
California

Anaheim mayor resigns amid corruption probe into his role in Angel Stadium land sale

Crowds wait to enter Angel Stadium in Anaheim
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned after FBI agents accused him in a court filing of bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering in connection with the city’s $320-million sale of Angel Stadium, above, and its surrounding land.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Nathan Fenno
Adam ElmahrekGabriel San Román
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday in the midst of a federal public corruption investigation linked to the $320-million sale of Angel Stadium and allegations that a secretive “cabal” of power brokers controlled the city’s politics.

Sidhu’s attorney, Paul Meyer, said in a statement that the mayor denied wrongdoing and decided to resign “to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great City to move forward without distraction.”

The resignation, which comes after the six other members of Anaheim’s City Council called for Sidhu to step down, is effective Tuesday.

Fans stand for the national anthem before the Angels home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium.

California

Secret retreats and a powerful ‘cabal’: Corruption probe reveals who really runs Anaheim

Records from an FBI probe show how business interests run the Orange County city home to Disneyland and the Angels.

In an affidavit filed earlier this month supporting a federal search warrant targeting Sidhu, FBI special agent Brian Adkins alleged the mayor gave the Angels confidential information on at least two occasions during the city’s negotiations with the team over the Angel Stadium sale — and hoped to get a million-dollar campaign donation from the team.

The affidavit — which shows the FBI suspects the mayor of bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering — also alleges he obstructed an Orange County Grand Jury investigation into the deal. Sidhu has not been charged.

ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 31: Fans enter Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Opening Day.

California

An FBI corruption probe revealed who really runs Anaheim. Read our full coverage

The wide-ranging investigation includes the sale of Angel Stadium and allegations of bribery involving Anaheim’s mayor.

Meyer pushed back against the accusations in the statement: “A fair and thorough investigation will provide that [Sidhu] did not leak secret information in hopes of a later political campaign contribution. … No closed session material, no secret information, was disclosed by Mayor Sidhu. The government affidavit confirms that Harry never asked for a political campaign contribution that was linked in any way to the negotiation process.”

Sidhu, a Republican who won election as mayor in November 2018, was up for reelection in November.

Nathan Fenno

Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.

Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an award-winning investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

Gabriel San Román

Gabriel San Román is a feature writer for TimesOC. He previously worked at OC Weekly – as a reporter, podcast producer and columnist – until the newspaper’s closing in late 2019. San Román also loves the game of basketball. He may or may not be the tallest Mexican in O.C.

