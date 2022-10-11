The Sports Report: Dodgers make right decision on Game 1 starter

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dylan Hernández: The Dodgers haven’t played a game this postseason but have already conquered their own worst enemy: themselves.

With Julio Urías named the Game 1 starter for the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Andrew Friedman has broken from the most troubling of October traditions.

The president of baseball operations has refrained from overthinking. He’s not being controlled by his fears of what could go wrong. He isn’t prioritizing his vanity over what’s best for the team.

And in doing so, Friedman has removed the front office as a potential obstacle for the Dodgers, clearing the way for them to claim their second World Series championship in three seasons.

Starting Urías in the postseason opener Tuesday feels like a no-brainer, as it positions the best pitcher on the team to potentially start twice in the best-of-five series. But nothing is ever that simple for the Dodgers.

Just last year, Friedman’s Frankenstein pitching experiment backfired spectacularly, resulting in their elimination and costing them a World Series they should have won.

There were suspicions the front office was up to its old tricks again, with Friedman and manager Dave Roberts declining to name a Game 1 starter until Monday afternoon. The misgivings were justified, as team officials considered opening the series with Clayton Kershaw on the mound instead of Urías.

KINGS

From Helene Elliott: The Kings took a big leap forward by reaching the playoffs last season and taking Edmonton to seven games despite being depleted by injuries. The next step for them is to win a playoff round or two, and they’re capable of that if a few things go right. They open the season Tuesday against Vegas at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are five things to watch this season.

DUCKS

From Helene Elliott: This will be the first full season for general manager Pat Verbeek, who replaced Bob Murray in February. Verbeek traded several veterans at the deadline, shedding big contracts and adding prospects and picks to a rebuilding process that has a few years to go. They probably won’t make the playoffs, but they should be entertaining. They will open the season on Wednesday against Seattle at Honda Center.

Here are five things to watch this season.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: They look like the perfect opponent for a struggling Rams team attempting to avoid a complete collapse.

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is almost certainly out because of a high-ankle sprain and backup Sam Darnold is on injured reserve, so interim coach Steve Wilks probably will start P.J. Walker on Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

But Rams coach Sean McVay has his own troubled team to worry about.

“In a lot of the instances the last couple of weeks, some of the mental mistakes that have occurred that have never been reflected in the last five years of how we’ve operated have reared its ugly head,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “And to me, that’s on coaching, that’s on me and that’s where I really get irritated.”

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: In his short time as a coach, Brandon Staley has become a favorite of second-guessers NFL-wide, the most-pointed questions centered on his fourth-down decisions.

On Sunday, one of his players even wondered aloud about Staley opting to go for it late in the Chargers’ 30-28 victory at Cleveland.

Injured wide receiver Keenan Allen, watching from afar since he didn’t travel with the team, turned to social media to ask what, precisely, the team was doing.

Staley said he was made aware of Allen’s Twitter post after the game and that he and the five-time Pro Bowl player discussed the situation Monday.

“I have an understanding of where he was at in that moment because he’s not with his team,” Staley said. “They’re in the fire. That’s the money down that he’s used to being out there, which makes it a lot better for us …

“It’s just part of sports. We’re going to become closer because of it. We already became closer this morning because of it. We’re going to keep it moving to Denver, try and get him well and get him out there playing for us.”

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: The first order of business for Dennis Schroder on Monday after his first day of practice with the Lakers was to tell his side of the story about reports that he turned down a lucrative contract extension during his first stint with Los Angeles.

Schroder maintained that “there never was a contract” offer from the Lakers that the media reported about when the point guard played for them during the 2020-21 season.

“There never was a contract, never rejected anything,” Schroder said. “I don’t know who brought it up, but that’s the media, you know? But at the end of the day, no contract and I’m just happy to be here. Like you said, unfinished business and we just got to take care of the stuff and win a chip [championship]. That’s, I think, the goal, and other than that, with the contract, that’s not true. But I think you guys can ask Rob and see what he has to say about that.”

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: Former UCLA women’s soccer coach Amanda Cromwell, who led the Bruins to a national championship and four Pac-12 titles in nine seasons before leaving for the Orlando Pride, has been banned from working in the NWSL following a months-long investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and favoritism.

To qualify for reinstatement, Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene, who was also banned, must participate in training regarding retaliation, anti-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-bullying, as well as executive coaching.

Goalkeeper coach Aline Reis, who did not fully cooperate with the investigation in violation of league policy, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and ordered to complete mandatory training regarding anti-retaliation, anti-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-bullying. The league is also mandating additional training for the Orlando Pride organization.

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington.

1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title.

1925 — The New York Giants lose their first NFL game, 14-0 to Providence at the Cycledrome. The Steam Roller score twice in the second quarter, a blocked punt recovery in the end zone and 92-yard kickoff return by Cy Wentworth.

1971 — The United States beats Romania three matches to two to win the Davis Cup.

1981 — Tommy Kramer passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns as the Minnesota Vikings edge the San Diego Chargers 33-31.

1991 — Chip Beck shoots the second sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with a 59 in the Las Vegas Invitational. Beck cards a 29-30, 13 under, to match Al Geiberger’s second round of the 1977 Memphis Classic.

2003 — Buffalo is the third NHL team since 1967-68 to be shut out in each of its first two games after a 6-0 defeat to the New York Islanders.

2009 — Kurt Warner passes for 301 yards in Arizona’s 28-21 win over Houston. It’s the 50th 300-yard game for Warner in 113 games, making him the fastest to reach 50 in NFL history. Dan Marino, who took 176 games to reach the mark, was the fastest.

2010 — Minnesota’s Brett Favre becomes the first NFL player to throw 500 touchdown passes and for 70,000 yards. However, with Favre trying to rally his team, Dwight Lowery returns an interception 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:30 left as the New York Jets beat the Vikings 29-20.

2011 — The U.S. women roll to their third title at the world gymnastics championships held in Tokyo. The Americans finish with 179.411 points, a whopping 4 points ahead of Russia, last year’s champion.

2012 — Meghan Stasi wins her fourth U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur title to match the tournament record, routing Liz Waynick 6 and 5. The 34-year-old Stasi, who also won in 2006, 2007 and 2010, ties the victory record set by Ellen Port in the event limited to players 25 and older.

2014 — Baylor’s Bryce Petty throws for 510 yards and six TDs, including a tying 25-yarder to Corey Coleman with 4:42 left in the No. 9 Bears’ 61-58 win over No. 9 TCU. Chris Callahan kicks a 28-yard field goal as time expires and Baylor scores 24 points in the final 11 minutes to beat the Horned Frogs in the highest-scoring game ever between two teams in the AP Top 10.

2015 — In Incheon, South Korea, the United States rallies to win the Presidents Cup for the sixth straight time, this one decided by the final match. The Americans get the winning point from Bill Haas, the son of U.S. captain Jay Haas, who wins 2-up over an emotionally distraught Bae Sang-moon. Bae needing to win the final hole for the International team to share the cup, stubs a chip. The Americans win 15 1/2-14 1/2, the closest competition in 10 years.

2020 — British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s Nurburgring to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Formula 1 victories.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Brett Favre throws his 500th touchdown pass. Watch and listen here.