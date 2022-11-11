Prep Rally: High school football playoff scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Thursday and Friday’s high school football playoff scores along with updated pairings:
THURSDAY
CITY SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Eagle Rock 38, San Pedro 31 (OT)
Garfield 50, Franklin 29
Wilmington Banning 25, Los Angeles Roosevelt 24
Birmingham 28, Venice 27 (2OT)
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Granada Hills 64, South Gate 28
Cleveland 7, Fairfax 6
Palisades 42, Dymally 14
Narbonne 34, Carson 32
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Taft 20
Marquez 45, North Hollywood 42
Panorama 31, King/Drew 14
Bell 16, Santee 0
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Chatsworth 35, Fremont 20
Los Angeles Wilson 35, Los Angeles Jordan 18
Manual Arts 50, Bernstein 8
Crenshaw 43, Verdugo Hills 3
8 MAN
Semifinals, Thursday
Fulton 72, Sotomayor 66 (OT)
North Valley Military Institute 42, Animo Robinson 28
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
NEXT WEEK
CITY SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Eagle Rock (10-1) at #4 Garfield (9-2)
#7 Birmingham (7-4) at #3 Wilmington Banning (6-5)
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#5 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Granada Hills (9-2)
#10 Narbonne (6-6) at #3 Palisades (9-3)
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills Kennedy (7-5) at #4 Marquez (8-2-1)
#3 Panorama (11-1) at #2 Bell (5-7)
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at #1 Chatsworth (4-8)
#3 Manual Arts (7-4) at #2 Crenshaw (4-7)
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.
8 MAN
Championship, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
#2 North Valley Military Institute (6-5) vs. #1 Fulton (9-1)
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 12
Quarterfinal, Thursday
Arroyo 27, Los Altos 19
Enjoying this newsletter?
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday
Mater Dei 54, JSerra 14
Los Alamitos 52, Long Beach Poly 42
Mission Viejo 31, Corona Centennial 28
St. John Bosco 49, Orange Lutheran 14
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday
Sierra Canyon 42, Gardena Serra 16
Bishop Amat 64, Oak Hills 27
Inglewood 13, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Chaminade 38, Citrus Valley 28
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
Corona del Mar 41, Chaparral 28
Yorba Linda 30, Palos Verdes 26
#3 El Modena (11-0) vs. #6 Bishop Diego (8-3) at Santa Barbara CC, SATURDAY
Upland 28, West Ranch 21 (OT)
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Friday
Downey 31, Camarillo 28
Cathedral 26, Oxnard Pacifica 21
Cypress 29, Millikan 28
Newport Harbor 49, Newbury Park 28
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Friday
St. Francis 35, Villa Park 28
Aquinas 15, Alemany 13
Leuzinger 21, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13
Etiwanda 69, Anaheim Canyon 49
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Friday
Orange 34, San Juan Hills 18
Loyola 17, Culver City 14
Calabasas 35, Ramona 14
San Jacinto 51, Oak Park 32
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Friday
Mayfair 12, Claremont 7
Golden Valley 42, Paloma Valley 28
Laguna Hills 35, Ontario Christian 14
Western 26, King 14
DIVISION 8
Quarterfinals, Friday
Rancho Verde 53, Elsinore 25
Lakewood 33, Redondo 7
Northwood 17, Grand Terrace 14
Vista del Lago 26, Crean Lutheran 21
DIVISION 9
Quarterfinals, Friday
Laguna Beach 41, La Quinta 16
Norte Vista 33, Garden Grove 27
San Dimas 45, Tahquitz 21
Diamond Bar 42, Hillcrest 7
DIVISION 10
Quarterfinals, Friday
Palmdale 21, Santa Ana 14
Salesian 28, Sunny Hills 3
Muir 21, Norwalk 0
Baldwin Park 26, Covina 25
DIVISION 11
Quarterfinals, Friday
Bellflower 35, Chino 21
South Pasadena 35, St. Margaret’s 21
Walnut 18, Campbell Hall 14
Rim of the World 20, Westminster 13
DIVISION 12
Quarterfinals, Friday
Lancaster 34, Montebello 8
Arroyo 27, Los Altos 19 (Thursday)
Hueneme 26, Santa Ana Valley 14
Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Portola 34 (OT)
DIVISION 13
Quarterfinals, Friday
Bishop Montgomery 35, Colton 28
Arrowhead Christian 14, Santa Paula 13
Maranatha 49, Jurupa Valley 47 (OT)
San Gabriel 22, Miller 10
DIVISION 14
Quarterfinals, Friday
Whittier Christian 28, Bolsa Grande 21
St. Monica 34, Garey 21
Bassett 30, Fontana 26
Lynwood 27, Rosemead 26
SOUTHERN SECTION
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, as noted
CSDR 58, Flintridge Prep 20 (Friday)
#2 Faith Baptist (8-0) at Grace Brethren (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, as noted
Lancaster Baptist 40, Cuyama Valley 8 (Friday)
#4 Hesperia Christian (8-2) at Villanova Prep (6-2), Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Coast Union 28, Santa Clarita Christian 26 (Friday)
Avalon 30, Desert Chapel 28 (Friday)
NEXT WEEK
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#4 Los Alamitos (9-2) at #1 Mater Dei (11-0)
#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #6 Mission Viejo (10-1)
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#8 Sierra Canyon (8-4) at #4 Bishop Amat (9-3)
#2 Chaminade (10-2) at #3 Inglewood (12-0)
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#1 Corona del Mar (9-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (12-0)
El Modena/Bishop Diego winner at #7 Upland (8-4)
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#4 Cathedral (10-2) at #9 Downey (10-2)
#2 Newport Harbor (8-4) at #3 Cypress (12-0)
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#4 Aquinas (10-2) at #9 St. Francis (9-3)
#6 Leuzinger (6-6) at #2 Etiwanda (7-5)
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#4 Loyola (7-5) at #8 Orange (10-2)
#3 Calabasas (8-4) at #10 San Jacinto (10-2)
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#5 Golden Valley (8-4) at #1 Mayfair (8-4)
#7 Western (10-1) at #14 Laguna Hills (11-1)
DIVISION 8
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#5 Lakewood (7-5) at #16 Rancho Verde (5-7)
#2 Vista del Lago (9-3) at #11 Northwood (11-1)
DIVISION 9
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Norte Vista (9-3) at #8 Laguna Beach (9-3)
#6 San Dimas (8-4) at #15 Diamond Bar (11-1)
DIVISION 10
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#9 Palmdale (8-4) at #13 Salesian (9-3)
#6 Muir (6-6) at #15 Baldwin Park (10-2)
DIVISION 11
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#8 Bellflower (10-2) at #5 South Pasadena (10-2)
#7 Rim of the World (7-5) at #11 Walnut (9-3)
DIVISION 12
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#1 Lancaster (7-5) at #4 Arroyo (9-3)
#6 Hueneme (6-6) at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian (5-7)
DIVISION 13
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#12 Arrowhead Christian (8-4) at #1 Bishop Montgomery (9-2-1)
#3 Maranatha (11-0-1) at #2 San Gabriel (8-3)
DIVISION 14
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
#4 St. Monica (7-5) at #8 Whittier Christian (8-4)
#14 Bassett (5-7) at #10 Lynwood (8-4)
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.
SOUTHERN SECTION
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Championship, Nov. 18 or 19
#1 CSDR (11-0) at Faith Baptist/Grace Brethren winner
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Nov. 18 or 19
Hesperia Christian/Villanova Prep winner at #1 Lancaster Baptist (9-1)
#3 Coast Union (9-2) at Avalon (4-5)
NOTES: Championship, Nov. 25 or 26.
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.