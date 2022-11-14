The Sports Report: Last place Rams lose game and Cooper Kupp

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: Cooper Kupp sat hunched on the Rams bench, right elbow on his knee, his head dejectedly in his hand.

A few moments later, the star receiver stood and then limped on an injured ankle up the tunnel to the locker room.

Kupp’s day was over.

The Rams’ season might be as well.

A 27-17 defeat to the struggling Arizona Cardinals on Sunday — the Rams’ third loss in a row — dropped their record to 3-6 and sent them spiraling to last place in the NFC West.

“Not a lot of positives that you can take away from this,” said coach Sean McVay, whose team has lost five of its last six games, “There’s just a lot of different reasons that we’re in this position.”

Kupp, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, has been one of the few bright spots this season. He was injured in the fourth quarter when he rolled under a Cardinals defensive back on an incomplete pass near the Rams sideline.

“It didn’t look good,” McVay said when asked for an update, “It didn’t sound good.”

————

Elliott: Sean McVay can’t see which way is up after being ‘humbled’ by loss to Cardinals

Photos | Rams’ struggles continue in loss to Cardinals

LAKERS

————

From Dan Woike: Sunday, no matter the 116-103 Lakers win over the Brooklyn Nets, was about the could-haves.

The Lakers and the Nets helped reshuffle the future of the NBA in the summer of 2019, the Nets adding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers pairing Anthony Davis with LeBron James.

It was expected that these teams would play against each other in the most meaningful games, some of the most talented players to ever play in separate conferences separated by an entire continent. Those odds only increased when the teams added James Harden and Russell Westbrook, respectively.

If they could have stayed healthy, if the teams could have avoided the off-court drama, the flawed free-agent signings and the wrong trade targets — Sunday could have been an NBA Finals rematch or preview.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: They led from the first four minutes until the final eight minutes while injury riddled and undermanned, on the road against an opponent with a deeper, more dynamic roster.

But the Chargers still lost 22-16 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, the NFL not a place where attaboys matter much.

“We didn’t come here to get a pat on the back for playing hard,” coach Brandon Staley said. “That’s not what this team is about. We came here to win tonight. ... Now, we didn’t win. But the effort and the physicality — the toughness of our team — that was good enough.

“That was what I expect in terms of going nose to nose with a good team. Our group didn’t back down tonight. Our team was the aggressor. We just didn’t go down in the second half.”

————

Justin Herbert goes from efficient to ineffective after helmet hit derails momentum

From Ben Bolch: On a wonky night for UCLA, its defense giving out yardage like Rose Bowl flea market flyers and its offense a beat off its usual rhythm, one thing remained constant.

Coach Chip Kelly repeated his refrain about everyone picking their heads up in December to see whether their accomplishments over the course of the season were good enough.

Thanks to what happened on a frigid night at the Rose Bowl that chilled the Bruins to their football core, it might not be.

Before Saturday, UCLA was on track for a New Year’s Six bowl game. A few more wins and it could have ended that epic Rose Bowl game drought that goes back to 1999 or been selected for the Cotton Bowl as a gratifying consolation prize. Even the College Football Playoff remained a dreamy but not out-of-the-question possibility.

Now, after a horrid 34-28 loss to Arizona, the Bruins are on pace for a few other holiday destinations. San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl? El Paso for the Sun Bowl? San Diego for the Holiday Bowl, should bowl organizers be in a forgiving mood after the Bruins’ last-minute pullout a year ago?

————

McCollough: UCLA’s choke job robs L.A. of grand return to college football’s big stage

UCLA BASKETBALL

The UCLA women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 as Charisma Osborne scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Sunday’s 95-83 win over Troy.

Osborne was 11-for-17 from the field and was one of five Bruins to reach double-digit scoring.

And finally

Daniel Passafiume sets the NCAA record for receptions. Watch and listen here.