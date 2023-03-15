The Sports Report: Anthony Davis leads Lakers to another victory

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Broderick Turner: They both were looking for some redemption for their poor play and both Anthony Davis and Malik Beasley delivered on their promise to be better for the Lakers the next time out.

Throughout his 33 minutes and 19 seconds of play, Davis played with force and a determination in collecting 35 points and 17 rebounds.

Throughout his 15:59 in the first half when Beasley did most of his damage, the shooting guard was stroking his three-ball with ease in scoring 21 of his 24 in the first 24 minutes.

Davis and Beasley were the constants for the Lakers, but they had five players scorer in double figures and they shot lights-out from three-point range as a team during a 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

This marked the ninth game this season Davis has produced at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game this season, the most in the NBA this season.

He was 11-for-19 from the field and missed just one of his 13 free throws.

“I took a lot of ownership for that game against New York, the way I played,” Davis said. “I just wanted to come out ultra aggressive tonight, knowing how important this game was. Everybody did. We were playing the right way, playing great defensively and sharing the ball offensively, playing together and we were clicking on all cylinders.”

NBA PLAYOFF STANDINGS

Western Conference

First six qualify for playoffs. Nos. 7-10 compete in play-in tournament to determine final two spots.

1. Denver Nuggets, 46-23, —

2. Memphis Grizzlies, 41-26, 4 GB

3. Sacramento Kings, 40-27, 5 GB

4. Phoenix Suns, 37-32, 9 GB

5. Golden State Warriors, 36-33, 10 GB

6. Clippers, 36-33, 10 GB

7. Minnesota Timberwolves, 35-34, 11 GB

8. Oklahoma City Thunder, 34-35, 12 GB

9. Dallas Mavericks, 34-35, 12 GB

10. Lakers, 34-35, 12 GB

11. Utah Jazz, 33-36, 13 GB

12. New Orleans Pelicans, 33-36, 13 GB

13. Portland Trail Blazers, 31-38, 15 GB

14. e-San Antonio Spurs, 18-50, 27.5 GB

15. e-Houston Rockets, 16-52, 29.5 GB

e-eliminated from playoff contention

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: The Bruins’ relentless defense and ability to protect the ball like a newborn make them capable of beating any team this time of year. But there are more than a few missteps they must avoid to keep dancing through “One Shining Moment,” the season’s final song.

As No. 2 seed UCLA (29-5) prepares to open the NCAA tournament Thursday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento against No. 15 seed North Carolina Asheville (27-7), it hopes that this is just the start of a Big Dance marathon leading to the school’s first national championship since 1995.

Here are 12 things that must go right for the Bruins to raise banner No. 12.

Continue reading here

All times Pacific

(First Four in Dayton, Ohio.)

Tuesday’s results

No. 16 Texas A&M CC 75, No. 16 SE Missouri State 71

No. 11 Pitt 60, No. 11 Mississippi St. 59

Today (First Four in Dayton, Ohio.)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 6 p.m., truTV

Thursday (Round of 64)

South Regional

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 9 a.m., CBS

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman, 9:30 a.m., truTV

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah St., 10:20 a.m., TNT

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M CC, 11:30 a.m., CBS

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, noon, truTV

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton, 12:50 p.m., TNT

West Regional

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard, 10:50 a.m., TBS

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois, 1:20 p.m., TBS

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise St., 4:25 p.m., truTV

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville, 6:55 p.m., truTV

Midwest Regional

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn, 3:45 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate, 4:15 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky, 6:15 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State, 6:45 p.m., TBS

East Regional

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts, 4 p.m., CBS

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., CBS

Friday (Round of 64)

East Regional

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC, 9 a.m., CBS

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont, 11:30 a.m., CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:45 p.m., TNT

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence, 4 p.m., CBS

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 6:15 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Kansas St. vs. No. 14 Montana St., 6:30 p.m., CBS

Midwest Regional

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw St., 9:30 a.m., truTV

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Pitt, noon, truTV

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake, 4:15 p.m , TBS

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State, 6:45 p.m., TBS

South Regional

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara, 10:20 a.m., TNT

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 N.C. State, 12:50 p.m., TNT

West Regional

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU, 10:50 a.m., TBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona, 1:20 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon, 4:25 p.m., truTV

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona St./Nevada, 6:55 p.m., truTV

Women’s tournament

Schedule

All times Pacific

First Four

Today

No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU

No. 16 Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Southern, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday

No. 11 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Purdue, 4 p.m., ESPN2

No. 16 Monmouth vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2

First round

Friday

Regional (Greenville 1)

No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Marquette, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 11:30 a.m., ESPNEWS

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Illinois/Miss. St., 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

Regional (Greenville 2)

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV, noon, ESPNU

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawaii, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 7 N.C. State vs. No. 10 Princeton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Regional (Seattle 1)

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota St., 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Regional (Seattle 2)

No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana, 1 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Southern/Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday

Regional (Greenville 1)

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland, 6 p.m., ESPNU

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Regional (Greenville 2)

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Miami, 11 a.m. ESPN

No. 5 Washington State vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Regional (Seattle 1)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis, 10 a.m., ABC

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont, noon, ABC

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John’s, 1 p.m., ESPN

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Regional (Seattle 2)

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: As he walked off one of the Camelback Ranch backfields Monday morning, Dodgers triple-A manager Travis Barbary crossed paths with outfield prospect James Outman.

“Have a day, Outty!” Barbary exclaimed, fresh off watching the highly touted 25-year-old crush three home runs in a live batting practice session.

Chalk it up as the latest stellar moment of Outman’s standout spring — yet another resounding statement in the young slugger’s bid to make the Dodgers’ opening day team.

Coming into the season, Outman was seen as the top outfielder in the club’s system, but a player who could still benefit from more minor league seasoning.

He was, after all, just a few seasons removed from a massive overhaul of his mechanics. He’d logged only 212 career at-bats in triple A, not reaching the minors’ highest level until midway through last season.

And though he’d impressed in a brief debut in the majors last July — hitting a home run in his first at-bat and going six for 13 in four games overall — he’d also struck out seven times, a sign that holes remained in his revamped swing.

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year contract with right tackle Trey Pipkins III.

The deal, which can’t be made official until the start of the NFL’s new league year at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Pipkins, who was an unrestricted free agent, remains with the Chargers after establishing himself as the team’s starter in 2022. His return prompted the Chargers to release veteran left guard Matt Feiler, that move opening $6.5 million in cap space.

Feiler likely will be replaced as starter by Jamaree Salyer. A sixth-round pick a year ago, Salyer admirably filled in for Rashawn Slater, the Pro Bowl left tackle who missed most of last season because of a biceps tear.

Also Tuesday, the Chargers placed tender offers on kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

Continue reading here

1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first pro baseball team, is organized by George Ellard and Harry Wright.

1940 — Colorado, led by Bob Doll’s 15 points, beats Duquesne 51-40 for the NIT championship.

1958 — Cincinnati’s Oscar Robertson scores a NCAA Midwest region-record 56 points in a 97-62 rout of Arkansas.

1985 — Larry Holmes scores a 10th-round knockout of David Bey in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.

1997 — North Carolina’s Dean Smith becomes the career victory leader when the Tar Heels beat Colorado 73-56. Smith, with 877 victories, passes Kentucky coaching legend Adolph Rupp.

2001 — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament opens with a series of close calls and upsets, with 15th-seeded Hampton beating second-seeded Iowa State 58-57 in the biggest surprise of the day.

2004 — Alexander Mogilny has three assists in Toronto’s 6-5 overtime victory at Buffalo, becoming the second Russian to reach the NHL’s 1,000-point plateau.

2008 — Georgia Southern sets an NCAA record for all Divisions, hitting 14 home runs in a 26-8 win over Columbia. In all, 12 different Eagles hit a home run.

2009 — Detroit beats Columbus 4-0 to become the first team in NHL history to top 100 points in nine straight seasons. The Stanley Cup champion Red Wings, the NHL leader with 101 points, break a tie with Montreal (1974-75 through 1981-82).

2012 — Syracuse avoids becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 when it rallies for a 72-65 victory over North Carolina-Asheville in the East Regional. The Bulldogs were up 34-30 at halftime — the seventh 16 seed to lead at the break.

2016 — Stephen Curry has 27 points, five rebounds and five assists on his 28th birthday, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-107 for their record 49th straight regular-season home victory. The Warriors (60-6), who are 31-0 at Oracle Arena this season, become the fastest team to 60 wins in NBA history.

2016 — Dallas Seavey wins his third straight Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and his fourth overall title in the last five years. Seavey completes the nearly 1,000-mile race in a record time of 8 days, 11 hours, 20 minutes, 16 seconds.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Larry Holmes knocks out David Bey. Watch and listen here.