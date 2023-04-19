The Sports Report: Clippers lose Game 2 as Suns even series

Clippers guard Terance Mann is fouled by Kevin Durant during the first half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Andrew Greif: For all of Phoenix’s scorching shooting Tuesday, the kind of offense the Suns dreamed about upon acquiring Kevin Durant in February, it had left them ahead by just six points with 3 minutes 13 seconds to play in the second game of this first-round playoff series.

Somehow, the Clippers had not been done in by Phoenix’s offensive brilliance.

Instead, they lost their chance to take control of this series through their own mistakes.

The next five Clippers possessions ended in five missed opportunities. Two consecutive turnovers by Russell Westbrook. A turnover by Eric Gordon. A missed shot by Kawhi Leonard — and 11 seconds later, a Leonard travel.

Here come the Suns, a 123-109 victory that kept the Clippers from claiming what would have been their first 2-0 series lead since 2016.

Suns guard Devin Booker scored 18 of his 38 points in the third quarter, and when he was not making shots on a night Phoenix shot 58% from the field, teammate Kevin Durant was, adding 25 points. Both were responsible for the Suns’ mastery in an area few teams venture into anymore, making 32 of their 50 mid-range shots.

Continue reading here

Injured Clippers star Paul George increases workout activity

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: There was this look of familiarity in Anthony Davis on Sunday, watching him play a cat-and-mouse game with All-Star guard Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies as he tried to anchor the Lakers’ defense in the playoff series opener.

When the Lakers made their run to the NBA title in 2020, this version of Davis did everything for his team’s defense, helping smother guards such as Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Jamal Murray, forward Jimmy Butler and center Nikola Jokic.

He made huge shots and dominated in the offensive paint, but Davis’ defense left the biggest imprint on those playoffs.

On Sunday, Davis scored 22 points in the 128-112 upset win, third most for the Lakers. Defensively, he was a superstar. He finished with 12 rebounds. Seven blocked shots. Three steals. He altered shots and stopped drives, picking up just one foul.

“That’s crazy,” Lakers guard Dennis Schroder said as he went through the stat line Tuesday. “It’s insane.”

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS

KINGS

From Helene Elliott: Despite facing the NHL’s top two scorers and being pelted with 40 shots by the Edmonton Oilers’ explosive offense, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had a relatively painless night Monday in his postseason debut with the Kings.

After keeping the Kings in a game the Oilers had threatened to break open in the first period, his night was extended by 9 minutes and 19 seconds of sudden-death play before Alex Iafallo’s power-play goal capped an astonishing comeback for a 4-3 victory. For Korpisalo, who played a five-overtime game for Columbus against Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoff bubble and made 85 saves — the most since the NHL began consistently tracking shots in the 1950s — the brief extra session Monday was a piece of Stanley Cup cake.

“Just one overtime,” he said Tuesday. “I’m pretty happy with that.”

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Pitcher wins might be a discounted stat in modern baseball culture, an old-school relic considered too unrepresentative for the sport’s modern analytical era.

On Tuesday night, however, Clayton Kershaw offered a resounding counter-argument, deserving every little bit of his landmark 200th career win.

With a scoreless, spectacular, seven-inning gem, Kershaw willed the Dodgers to 5-0 defeat of the New York Mets, eclipsing the latest milestone of his legendary career in historic fashion and dominant style.

Not only did the 35-year-old left-hander become the 117th major league pitcher to reach the 200-victory club, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, but he got there with a higher career winning percentage (.694) than any other member.

Kershaw also became the third pitcher in Dodgers history with 200 wins, joining Don Sutton and Don Drysdale. With nine strikeouts on the night, he moved into 22nd on MLB’s all-time list with 2,833.

Most of all, he delivered on a night the sputtering Dodgers (9-9) badly needed a momentum-building win.

Continue reading here

For Max Scherzer and the Dodgers, ‘sour taste’ remains from 2021 playoff elimination

Evan can’t wait: Why Evan Phillips’ de facto closer role is burning the Dodgers

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Logan O’Hoppe will have a number of friends and family at Yankee Stadium watching him play the next few games against the Yankees. The O’Hoppe family contingent has one seat they purchased but intentionally left vacant for Tuesday’s game.

It’s for Logan’s Aunt Dana, who was not a blood relative but a close friend of the O’Hoppes, who died in 2015 from lung cancer. An important person in Logan’s life, Aunt Dana was also one of his biggest supporters and cheerleaders of his pursuit of a career as a baseball player.

“Coming here, it’s different,” O’Hoppe said before the Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday. “You play for Aunt Dana … you play for everybody that you’ve loved and that’s touched you and the people that are still here with us. You play for them too. It’ll be a special time.”

Playing at Yankee Stadium represents a homecoming of sorts for O’Hoppe. The rookie catcher from Sayville, which is on Long Island, grew up a Yankees fan. Thinking about Aunt Dana before Tuesday’s game, he got choked up.

Continue reading here

How an idea to draw Mike Trout every day went viral — and caught the star’s attention

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams are in the process of finalizing a trade that would send receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, people with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

Robinson is scheduled to have a physical with the Steelers on Wednesday. If the Steelers clear him the trade would be completed, said people who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about a transaction that is not official.

Robinson was due to earn $10 million and carry a salary-cap number of just more than $18 million, according to overthecap.com.

According to reports, the teams would swap seventh-round draft picks, and the Steelers would pay only $5 million of Robinson’s remaining compensation.

Continue reading here

NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make their first-round picks

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is cleared to play four months after cardiac arrest

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: Ten minutes into the Seattle Sounders’ home match with St. Louis City this month, referee Rubiel Vazquez blew his whistle to stop play, made a drinking motion with his hand, then pointed to the Seattle bench.

For Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, a devout Muslim, that was the signal the sun had set and he could end his Ramadan fast by taking a drink and having a quick snack. The moment also fed his soul.

“I was very emotional,” Tolo remembered. “For MLS to do that for us, it was pretty special.”

This season MLS joined the English Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga in allowing officials to pause games to permit players to break their daily Ramadan fasts. It’s a gesture the league, one of the most diverse in the world with players from approximately 80 countries, approved before the start of the month-long observation of Ramadan, when Muslims are required to not only pray and reflect, but also fast, forgoing even water from dawn to sunset.

Continue reading here

