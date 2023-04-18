Injured Clippers star Paul George increases workout activity

Clippers forward Paul George has not played since March 21, when he sprained his right knee during a game against Oklahoma City.

Doing a mix of conditioning and shooting drills, injured Clippers star Paul George continued his rehabilitation from a sprained right knee Tuesday morning with a workout inside Footprint Center held before the team’s shootaround.

The workout included more movement than what George was seen doing last week during the brief periods when media were allowed to watch practice. On his podcast last week, George said he was primarily working on stationary shooting drills and seeing how far he could test the knee he injured March 21.

Tuesday’s session, coming hours before Game 2 of a playoff series against the Suns that the Clippers lead 1-0, didn’t answer how quickly George could be back on the court in the postseason. The Clippers have been cautious with managing expectations for George’s return, and he hasn’t been expected to appear during the first-round series against Phoenix.

Paul George getting in a workout with Brian Shaw before shootaround. pic.twitter.com/xVKEqKF2u7 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 18, 2023

Directed by assistant coach Brian Shaw, head strength and conditioning coach Daniel Shapiro and the team’s director of rehabilitation, Maggie Bryant, George at one point made eight consecutive three-point shots during Tuesday’s workout.

“You guys see him on the court, so that’s the extent of what I know,” teammate Norman Powell said at the shootaround. “But talking to him, I think he’s in a good head space. Talking to the guys and making sure everybody knows what we’re doing.

Paul George is shooting it well as Brian Shaw puts him through a drill to test his fatigue. Norm Powell working in the foreground. pic.twitter.com/DptTC02B5r — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 18, 2023

“He’s really engaged, motivating the guys, and I know he’s hungry and eager to get back. Just want him to continue to progress with his rehab and take his time. We know what’s at stake, but nothing’s more important than your health and longevity, so I know he’s going to be diligent in his approach.

“But it’s good to see him out here getting shots up and going through his rehab.”