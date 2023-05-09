The Sports Report: Lakers rally to take 3-1 series lead over Warriors

Lonnie Walker IV gets a hug from LeBron James after the Lakers beat the Warriors on Monday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: LeBron James slid to the left, his eyes on the rim that’s on the opposite end of the arena the slice of Lakers’ championship legacy he helped secure in 2021.

It had been a rough night, the Warriors getting layups on the Lakers’ and James’ defensive lapses. The rim had been unkind, even a one-on-one post-up on Stephen Curry coming up empty.

But there was momentum.

James and Austin Reaves were putting together the kind of stretch that had the home crowd back engaged, that had them ready to explode.

So James stepped to the side, got himself open, and shot.

The ball rattled in and popped out.

James’ night Tuesday underscored what’s been percolating below the surface during this series with the Warriors. He’s carried teams against them before, doing more with less around him.

But now, in year 20 at age 38, could he do it alone again?

What if, though, he didn’t need to?

Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers’ big Game 3 rotational adjustment, didn’t attempt a shot prior to the first play of the fourth quarter Monday, but his three set the tone for a wild finish that he, of all Lakers, led the push.

Walker scored 15 points, all in the fourth, while defending Klay Thompson and grabbing a key late-game rebound.

He and James accounted for 21 of the Lakers’ 27 fourth-quarter points, the team erasing a seven-point deficit to steal the 104-101 win and keep homecourt advantage in the series.

The Lakers lead the series heading to Golden State where they’ll play a closeout Game 5 Wednesday.

Continue reading here

LeBron James’ delight in Bronny’s USC decision reveals college always mattered to him

Suns owner Mat Ishbia: More punishment for Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic ‘would not be right’

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 6 Golden State vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers 117, at Golden State 112

Game 2: at Golden State 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: at Lakers 127, Golden State 97

Game 4: at Lakers 104, Golden State 101

Wednesday at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

*Friday at Lakers, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday at Golden State, TBD

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Phoenix

Game 1: at Denver 125, Phoenix 107

Game 2: at Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Game 3: at Phoenix 121, Denver 114

Game 4: at Phoenix 129, Denver 124

Tonight at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Denver, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 Philadelphia

Game 1: Philadelphia 119, at Boston 115

Game 2: at Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

Game 3: Boston 114, at Philadelphia 102

Game 4: at Philadelphia 116, Boston 115 (OT)

Today at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Boston, TBD

No. 5 New York vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 108, at New York 101

Game 2: at New York 111, Miami 105

Game 3: at Miami 105, New York 86

Game 4: at Miami 109, New York 101

Wednesday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

*Friday at Miami, TBD, ESPN

*Monday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

DUCKS

From Helene Elliott: The Ducks’ miserable season ended a month ago, but they absorbed another painful loss Monday when they didn’t win the NHL draft lottery in a year that features the potential franchise-changing talents of forward Connor Bedard.

Despite having a 25.5% chance of getting the No. 1 pick — the best odds among the 16 teams that missed the playoffs this season — the Ducks fell to No. 2 behind the Chicago Blackhawks. The announcement was made during a broadcast aired from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said his thoughts as he waited for the announcement of the first two picks were simple. “Turn the card. Let’s kill the suspense and get at it,” he said.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2]

Game 1: at Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Edmonton 5, at Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 5, at Edmonton 1

Wednesday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Vegas, TBD, TNT

*Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday, May 16 at Vegas, TBD, TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1: Seattle 5, at Dallas 4 (OT)

Game 2: at Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Game 3: at Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Tonight at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at Seattle, TBD, ESPN

*Monday at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina [M1] vs. New Jersey [M2]

Game 1: at Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Game 2: at Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Game 3: at New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Today at New Jersey, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at New Jersey, TBD, ESPN

*Monday at Carolina, TBD, ESPN

Toronto [A2] vs. Florida [WC2]

Game 1: Florida 4, at Toronto 2

Game 2: Florida 3, at Toronto 2

Game 3: at Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Wednesday at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Friday at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*Sunday at Florida, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday, May 16 at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: The Dodgers were wise to fly Tony Gonsolin to Milwaukee on Sunday, ahead of the team, because the right-hander looked well rested and sharp against the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday night.

The same could not be said for the rest of the Dodgers, who were delayed leaving Petco Park on Sunday night because of a minor team bus accident, flew four hours from San Diego to Milwaukee and arrived at their hotel at about 3:45 a.m. local time after winning two of three games in an intense series against the division-rival Padres.

Manager Dave Roberts dismissed talk of a “hangover effect,” but the Dodgers looked soggy in a 9-3 loss in which the offense mustered six hits and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, the defense committed a key error leading to three unearned runs, and two lower-leverage relievers were torched for six runs.

Continue reading here

Hypnosis and mental hurdles: Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard seeks answers amid poor start

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Maggie and Joaquin Neto have not missed watching a minute of every game that their son, Angels starting shortstop Zach Neto, has played since getting his call-up to the big leagues this season.

Maggie, 52, and Joaquin, 54, live in Miami. They were in attendance to see Zach make his debut in Boston, but because of work and other obligations — they have an older son and a younger daughter who plays college softball — they since have only been able to see Zach play over the broadcasts, three time zones away.

“The late nights are the ones that kill us because we both wake up at six o’clock in the morning to go to work,” Maggie said. “But it’s like, we’re looking at the TV and then all the commentators, they’re talking about our kid. Like, ‘Is this real?’ ”

Continue reading here

1930 — Gallant Fox, ridden by Earl Sande, wins the Preakness Stakes by three-quarters of a length over Crack Brigade. Gallant Fox becomes the only Triple Crown winner to win the Preakness a week before the Kentucky Derby.

1932 — Burgoo King, ridden by Eugene James, withstands a strong drive by Tick On to win the Preakness Stakes by a head.

1942 — Alsab, ridden by Basil James, wins the Preakness Stakes by one length over Requested.

1944 — Jockey Walter Warren is involved in a rare feat in thoroughbred racing history, riding two horses to dead heat first-place finishes at Sportsman’s Park. In the sixth race, Warren rides Maejames to a dead heat finish with Piplad. In the eighth, Warren rides Susan Constant in another dead heat with Three Sands.

1961 — Jim Gentile of the Baltimore Orioles hits grand slams in the first and second innings of a 13-5 rout of Minnesota.

1973 — For 2nd time, Johnny Bench hits 3 HRs in a game.

1987 — Oriole Eddie Murray is 1st to switch hit HRs in 2 consecutive games.

1990 — Sampdoria of Italy win 30th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Anderlecht of Belgium 2-0 in Gothenburg.

1993 — The Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers 112-104 in overtime to become the first NBA team to lose two playoff games at home and come back to win three straight games.

1999 — Marshall McDougall hits six consecutive homers and knocks in 16 runs — both NCAA records — in Florida State’s 26-2 rout of Maryland.

2004 — Jay Bouwmeester scores the winning goal, and Canada rallies to beat Sweden for the second straight year in the gold-medal game at the world hockey championships, 5-3.

2006 — Joffrey Lupul becomes the first player in NHL playoff history to cap a four-goal game with an overtime score, netting the game-winner at 16:30 of the extra period to give Anaheim a 4-3 victory over Colorado.

2009 — LeBron James scores 47 points to lift Cleveland to a 97-82 win over Atlanta. The Cavaliers sets an NBA record with its seventh straight double-figure win to eclipse the mark set by the 2004 Indiana Pacers.

2010 — Dallas Braden pitches the 19th perfect game in major league history, a dazzling performance for the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

1020 — PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: South African Tim Clark fires a final round 67 for his first PGA Tour victory, 1 stroke ahead of Robert Allenby of Australia.

2011 — The ATP and WTA tennis rankings are released with no American man or woman in the top 10 for the first time in the 38-year history of the rankings. Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick are Nos. 11 and 12, while Serena and Venus Williams were Nos. 17 and 19, respectively.

2016 — Stephen Curry returns from a sprained right knee to score an NBA-record 17 points in overtime, finishing with 40 as the Golden State Warriors rally to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals with a 132-125 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

2018 — Manchester City smashes EPL records in 3-1 win over Brighton - most goals (105), most points (97) and most wins (31).

2018 — The Lehigh Valley Phantoms beat Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in the longest game in the 82-year history of the American Hockey League. Alex Krushelnyski’s goal at 6:48 of the fifth overtime period gives the Phantoms a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Atlantic Division Finals series.

2019 — English clubs create football history by taking all 4 final spots in Europe’s 2 major competitions; Chelsea & Arsenal qualify in Europa Cup after ‘miracle’ Champions League wins for Liverpool & Spurs.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

Dallas Braden pitches a perfect game. Watch and listen here.