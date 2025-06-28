Marco Reus goal lifts Galaxy to tie with rival San José Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium

The Galaxy’s Marco Reus, right, punches in a goal during the second half against the San José Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night.

Marco Reus scored in the 70th minute and the Galaxy played the San José Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night in the 104th edition of the California Clásico.

The Galaxy (1-14-5) are unbeaten in their past eight road matches (Stanford Stadium and PayPal Park) across all competitions against San José (7-8-5) dating to June 26, 2021.

San José native Beau Leroux opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a shot into the upper-right corner for his fourth of the season. He settled Mark-Anthony Kaye’s cross with his left foot and curled in a shot with his right from the top of the 18-yard box.

Marco Reus with the equalizer for the @LAGalaxy in the Cali Clasico ✨ pic.twitter.com/Gb6x6DdM84 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 29, 2025

San José goalkeeper Daniel stopped an initial attempt in the 70th, but it bounced right back to Reus for an easy touch home. It was Reus’ first game wearing the captain’s armband.

Daniel made several key saves. He came out of his area to deny Joseph Paintsil on a one-on-one opportunity in the 60th. He also got a hand on Gabriel Pec’s shot on a counterattack in the 88th.

The Galaxy entered with just three of a possible 33 points on the road this season.

San José announced the club sold 40,000 tickets for the game.