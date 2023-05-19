The Sports Report: Nuggets rally past Lakers to take 2-0 series lead

LeBron James steals a pass intended for Nikola Jokic during the second half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: The bet the Lakers made at the NBA’s trade deadline in early February was the same one they made in the summer of 2019 when they basically traded everything to form one of the NBA’s most talented duos.

That gamble, which has paid out a title and busted under repeated injuries, was that as long as the Lakers had Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the court when the games mattered most, they’d have a shot.

It’s why the Lakers re-made their roster, rebuilt their depth, added more scoring and defending and playmaking. It’s why they’re even here, Thursday, playing in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

But with the crowd waving white towels, chanting “Beat LA” and fueling the No. 1 seeded Nuggets through a fourth-quarter comeback, it wasn’t because James and Davis didn’t have enough help.

No, the Lakers lost 108-103 largely because Davis and James couldn’t help themselves, the Nuggets storming back while the Lakers got buried under a wave of momentum they couldn’t stop.

When the Lakers needed to get to the rim to help build cushion against Denver’s surge, James opened the fourth quarter with missed back-to-back threes. He still hasn’t hit one this series and hasn’t made one in the fourth quarter since Game 1 against Memphis.

“He can shoot all he wants,” Austin Reaves said. “He’s LeBron James. …All he wants to do is win.”

James scored 22 on 19 attempts, missing all six of his threes. Davis had 18 on 4-of-15 shooting. Reaves scored 22, and Rui Hachimura added 21 off the bench.

“If you’re not tired in the postseason…” James said. “Everyone’s tired.”

Exhausted from their combined efforts on Nikola Jokic on one end, the Lakers’ two biggest stars weren’t close to the aggressive, rim-hunting combination that nearly stole the Lakers Game 1 floundered in the biggest moments of Game 2.

“We missed some pretty good looks,” Darvin Ham said after the loss.

Mental errors. Missed shots. Heavy legs. The two players the Lakers needed most made too many mistakes as Denver came back to hold on to homecourt advantage.

Continue reading here

Lakers facing a new playoff challenge as series shifts home

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: at Denver 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: at Denver 108, Lakers 103

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Wed., May 24 at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Friday, May 26 at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday, May 28 at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 123, at Boston 116

Today at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Thursday, May 25 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday, May 27 at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Monday, May 29 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

Vegas (P1) vs. Dallas Stars (C2)

Today at Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Vegas, noon, ABC

Tuesday, May 23 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, May 25 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Saturday, May 27 at Vegas, 5 p.m., ABC

*Monday, May 29 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Wed., May 31 at Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina (M1) vs. Florida (WC2)

Game 1: Florida 4, at Carolina 3 (4 OT)

Saturday at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

Wed., May 24 at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

*Friday, May 26 at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

*Sunday, May 28 at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Dylan Hernández: Imagine if Stan Kasten was the president of the Dodgers when Jackie Robinson was about to break baseball’s color barrier.

Kasten might have sent Robinson back to the minor leagues, citing the “strong feelings of the people who have been offended” by Robinson’s inclusion on the roster.

Being on the right side of history requires a backbone, and this version of the Dodgers doesn’t have one.

Being on the right side of history requires conviction, and this version of the Dodgers doesn’t have any.

They’re just another blood-sucking business.

That would be their prerogative, except they continue to champion themselves as more than a baseball team, as agents of social change. Now, this effort to profit from their legacy of inclusion has backfired on them, imperiling one of their celebrated new traditions.

Continue reading here

Dodgers unsure if Julio Urías was tipping pitches in blowout loss to Cardinals

With Dustin May injured, Dodgers’ starting rotation depth suddenly looks thin

400 saves and no regrets: Kenley Jansen embraces veteran leadership role with Red Sox

Ugandan major league hopeful finally gets visa to play in MLB Draft League

ANGELS

All Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout need is a little more help.

They got it from Hunter Renfroe during a dicey ninth inning.

Ohtani homered in the first and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Renfroe’s terrific throw in the ninth helped the Angels hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

SPARKS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Curt Miller is not a patient man. It was, as his mother constantly reminded him, his greatest growth area. It’s what could make the beginning of his second stint in L.A. so difficult.

“I’m not a good loser,” the first-year Sparks head coach said with a grin, “but I’m a good builder.”

Miller’s renovation of the Sparks will require patience in an impatient city. He and first-year general manager Karen Bryant have dodged specific championship talk, especially as the Sparks come off a 13-23 record and 11th-place finish, but are hoping to lay a strong foundation that will be worth the wait.

“We’re here to win a championship,” Bryant said, “but success is defined as so much more [than wins] as we build something very, very special in one of the iconic franchises.”

As the Sparks begin the season tonight against the Phoenix Mercury at 8 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena, the WNBA limelight has shifted to superteams like New York and Las Vegas, two organizations with ownership groups that have demonstrated, sometimes to the point of controversy, their willingness to invest in their teams.

Continue reading here

‘I’m heartbroken.’ Sparks finalize roster amid criticism of WNBA roster limits

TRACK AND FIELD

From Andrew Greif: Michael Norman, the Southern California-raised sprinter who last summer won the world’s 400-meter championship, will no longer compete at the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

After running the 200 meters May 5 in Doha in a slower than expected 20.65 seconds, Norman felt discomfort behind a knee, said Emanuel Hudson, the director and co-founder of Norman’s agency, HSI. It led Norman’s team to opt for a cautious approach — Norman withdrew from a race this week in Japan for the same reason — ahead of a long season that includes the U.S. championships in July and could include the world championships in late August.

Continue reading here

1909 — In his first title defense Jack Johnson fights ‘Philadelphia’ Jack O’Brien to a no decision in 6 rounds in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to retain his world heavyweight crown.

1910 — Cy Young, the career leader in major league victories, wins No. 500 as the Cleveland Indians defeat Washington 5-4 in 11 innings.

1923 — Zev, a 19-1 long shot ridden by Earl Sande, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Martingale.

1935 — NFL adopts an annual college draft to begin in 1936.

1962 — Stan Musial breaks Honus Wagner’s NL hit record with 3,431.

1965 — West Ham United of England win 5th European Cup Winner’s Cup against 1860 München of West Germany 2-0 in London.

1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, rallies from last with a powerful move on the clubhouse turn to win the Preakness Stakes by 2½ lengths over Sham. There is controversy over the timing of the race as original teletimer time was 1:55 for the 1 3/16-mile race. Pimlico amends it to 1:54 2/5, two days later.

1974 — The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.

1979 — Spectacular Bid, ridden by Ron Franklin, wins the Preakness Stakes by an easy 5½ lengths over Golden Act.

1984 — Stanley Cup Final, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, AL: Wayne Gretzky scores twice as Edmonton Oilers beat NY Islanders, 5-2 for a 4-1 series win; Oilers first SC title.

1990 — Hobart wins its 11th straight NCAA Division III lacrosse championship, beating Washington College of Maryland 18-6. The Statesmen, winners of every final since the tournament’s inception in 1980, are 100-3 in Division III in that time.

1991 — Willy T. Ribbs becomes the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

2001 — Manchester United lose 3-1 to Tottenham at White Hart Lane but win English Premier League title for the 3rd consecutive season.

2004 — NHL Western Conference Final: Calgary Flames beat San Jose Sharks, 4 games to 2.

2007 — Curlin, ridden by Robby Albarado, nips Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by putting his head in front on the final stride, winning the Preakness Stakes in a riveting finish. The winning time was a blazing 1:53.46, equaling the stakes record of 1:53 2/5.

2007 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London (89,826): Chelsea beats Manchester United, 1 – 0 (a.e.t.); Didier Drogba scores 116′ winner for Blues’ 4th title.

2007 — NHL Eastern Conference Final: Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo Sabres, 4 games to 1.

2008 — NHL Western Conference Final: Detroit Red Wings beat Dallas Stars, 4 games to 2.

2012 — I’ll Have Another overtakes Bodemeister down the stretch to win the Preakness. Like the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another races from behind to beat pacesetter Bodemeister, who also finished second in the Derby. I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, covers the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.94.

2012 — UEFA Champions League Final, Munich: Chelsea beats Bayern Munich, 4-3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw at the end of extra time; Blues’ first title.

2014 — Lucy Li becomes the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open by winning the sectional qualifier at Half Moon Bay in California. The 11-year-old Li shoots rounds of 74 and 68 on the par-72 Old Course and surpasses Lexi Thompson as the youngest competitor in a U.S. Women’s Open when she tees off at Pinehurst on June 19. Thompson was 12 when she qualified for the 2007 Open.

2015 — The NFL announces it is moving back extra-point kicks and allowing defenses to score on conversion turnovers. The owners approve the proposal to snap the ball from the 15-yard line on PATs to make them more challenging.

2017 — LeBron James scores 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamroll the Boston Celtics 130-86 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory.

2018 — Justify holds off several hard-charging challengers and win the Preakness Stakes on a sloppy, slippery track. Ridden by Mike Smith, the 2-5 favorite wins by a half-length after completing the race in 1:55.93. Bravazo edges Tenfold for second. Trainer Bob Baffert ties D. Wayne Lukas’ record with his 14th Triple Crown victory and matches 19th-century trainer R.W. Walden with his seventh Preakness title.

2018 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London: Chelsea beats Manchester United, 1-0; Belgian international Eden Hazard scores 22′ penalty.

2019 — PGA Championship Men’s Golf, Bethpage State Park: Defending champion Brooks Koepka leads wire-to-wire; wins despite 5 bogeys on last 8 holes by 2 strokes from world #1 Dustin Johnson.

2021 — Corey Kluber, New York Yankees, no-hits the Texas Rangers, 2-0, at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

And finally...

Secretariat wins the Preakness. Watch and listen here.