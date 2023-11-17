Would trading for Zach LaVine help the Lakers?

Hey everyone and welcome back to the Lakers newsletter, where it’s me just talking specifically to you, CeballosAngeleno19@yahoo.com. I swear, no one else can hear.

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

That’s a made-up email by the way (and a good one). The hope with this newsletter, as always, is to feel a little more conversational than my work in The Times and I love hearing back from everyone who subscribes.

Today, we’re checking on the team at a fun point early in this season. On one hand, no team in the history of the world has been harder to beat in NBA In-Season Tournament play than the Lakers (who are 2-0 and heading to Portland for another IST game Friday). On the other, they’ve been pretty uneven on their way to being frustratingly even right around the .500 mark.

Advertisement

Still, 6-6 is miles better than 2-10, where the Lakers were at this point.

You don’t need to apologize if you’re a little antsy, though. Teams are already beginning to evaluate what they have, what they need, what they are and what they aren’t.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

So let’s get right to it – does Zach LaVine help the Lakers?

Bull run

Earlier this week there were reports out of Chicago that the Bulls would be ready to start considering trade offers for LaVine, a two-time All-Star and gifted offensive threat.

And because LaVine also happens to be repped by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, he must be considered as a top Laker trade target as per the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986.

So let’s consider the pros and cons for a LaVine trade, which to be clear, cannot even legally happen under the CBA for at least a month when trade restrictions for free agents signed this summer are loosened (and, for the Lakers, those restrictions on some players stretch into January).

The biggest arguments for LaVine are that he’s an elite high-volume three-point shooter — 38.2% on 8.8 attempts per game in his career — and a dynamic athlete who can finish in the mid-range and at the rim. He’s a “three-level scorer,” as the scouts like to say.

LaVine is also just 28 years old, and there’s some reasonable belief that he could succeed in a slightly lesser role, belief that only grew for anyone who watched LaVine in the 2021 Olympics when he needed to complement better offensive players.

After Wednesday’s loss to Sacramento, the Lakers have the 20th-ranked offense — and the key contributors who are injured, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, project to make bigger impacts on the defensive end. Getting another scorer and shooter would make life way easier on Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

So no brainer, right?

Well…

There’s the issue of LaVine’s history of knee injuries. There’s also the three years (the final is a player option) that are left on his deal after this season at the whopping price of $129 million or so.

Advertisement

Any offer from the Lakers probably would begin with D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura with the Lakers needing to add draft capital and maybe a young player to get the cash right.

That would be a lot to pay a player you were hoping could be a third offensive option (while not exactly bolstering your defensive issues). There’s also the question that every team in the West needs to ask — how does this trade help me beat Denver?

Alex Caruso (Michael Dwyer / AP)

You can make a strong argument that the Lakers would be better off targeting a different Chicago guard — ex-Laker Alex Caruso. Obviously, there are big Caruso fans in Lakers management, and it’s easy to see how the team would be eager to rectify the mistake the team made by letting Caruso walk in 2021.

Another question the Lakers would need to ask themselves — do they really want to move back into the “three star” model with all kinds of new restrictions on teams above certain spending thresholds?

The Lakers should 100% consider LaVine. They should consider all options (and it’s likely other ones will present themselves). But for fans eager to see change (and see it now), the Lakers can’t make a move for at least a month. They’ll need to settle for the hope that comes from Vanderbilt and Vincent returning at some point.

In the meantime, there’s much more information about the current team that needs to be gathered.

Buss stops by

My co-host Broderick Turner (BT!) and I welcomed Lakers owner Jeanie Buss into “The Times Lakers Show” studio this week to talk about her father, the Celtics, the Lakers’ start to the year and the finish to last season.

The best way to stay up to date on our show, which has been debuting each week, is by “liking” and “subscribing” on YouTube here.

Also, let us know in the comments if you’re a newsletter subscriber.

Song of the week

Goose “Hungersite”

I can’t keep track of all the songs that have been showcased in this space (maybe I’ll track back and make a Spotify list), but dedicated readers know I’m always looking for good songs to have on the headphones while I travel. Goose, a bit of a throwback when it comes to jam bands, really hits me in all the right spots with “Hungersite”, a song that beautifully builds and manages to rock without getting too loud (a real old guy take).

(Honorable mention – boygenius’ performances on SNL last weekend were wonderful).

In case you missed it

Without LeBron James, Lakers adjust to their new ‘status quo’ in win over Portland

Anthony Davis steps in with LeBron James out, and other takeaways from Lakers-Blazers

Column: Lakers hope ‘consistent opportunity’ for Cam Reddish is breakthrough they both need

Inside the Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to the second unit

Lakers defeat the Suns for first road win of the season

Can the NBA in-season tournament fix the regular season (and the Lakers)?

Anthony Davis sits out as short-handed Lakers are routed by Rockets

Lakers-Rockets takeaways: Slow starts must come to an end

Lakers’ vaunted depth has yet to materialize