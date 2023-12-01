Random thoughts on the road: Lakers still finding their way

Lakers forward LeBron James has provided big numbers and played big minutes early this season. Is it sustainable?

Hey everyone, it’s Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times with this week’s Lakers newsletter, checking in from Oklahoma City, the last stop on a four-game road trip that LeBron James and I both agreed felt wayyyyyy longer for some reason.

Maybe it was the cold? Or, maybe it was the old? Either way, I know we’re both looking forward to a few nights back in Los Angeles.

On to the newsletter, which this week tries to make sense of all the random thoughts bouncing around in my head:

Road thoughts

— As LeBron James stood under the Lakers basket with his hands on his knees in total exhaustion, play continued the other direction. It was a reminder that the Lakers are asking and getting a lot out of their oldest player. It’s probably the biggest reason they’re above .500. But it also feels like the Lakers are taking out some real high-interest loans that they’re gonna have to pay back at some point.

— Can James settle into a more complementary role? Probably not until the Lakers get closer to healthy and begin to build the kind of team chemistry they had last season heading into the playoffs. Maybe, and it’s a big maybe, the team can operate with a sum greater than the parts.

— Anthony Davis finished the trip with an aggressive performance against Oklahoma City and young Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, but it seems silly to count on these type of games on a night-to-night basis. Davis’ biggest impact will always be on the defensive end with the occasional 30-point triple-double sprinkled in. The Lakers can do a better job of getting him more involved — increasing his post touches is a logical place to start — but he’s not going to be the night-to-night leading scorer.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, taking a shot Thursday while defended by Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, had 31 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. (Nate Billings / Associated Press)

— And speaking of scorers, Austin Reaves still looks like a player trying to find the right balance. Part of the logic in moving him to the second unit was to act as a leader for a group that’s struggled this season. But as he’s tried to play others into rhythm, he’s had issues consistently locking into his. I still think he’s best as a player who is aggressively looking to attack the paint instead of one waiting in the corner or one who is initiating plays from the top.

— Teams have also made a point to attack Reaves with bigger, more physical defenders. And right now some injuries have kept Reaves from having the same burst that allowed him to live in the paint last year.

— There is a sense that the Lakers will have a more full roster than the one they had against the Thunder. Cam Reddish (groin) was out the second night of back-to-back games and is day to day along with Jaxon Hayes (elbow), while Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), and Gabe Vincent (knee) remain out.

— The team could’ve been more short-handed. Max Christie got kneed twice in the same spot on his calf Wednesday against Detroit and wasn’t sure he’d be able to play against the Thunder. He toughed it out and made the start.

— Jalen Hood-Schifino getting the opportunity for rotation minutes in the Lakers’ last three games is a bit of a silver lining. He hasn’t lacked for confidence in the minutes, he’s been aggressively looking for his shot — a perceived weakness — and his size and defense are noticeable.

— Any mystery about who the fifth starter was supposed to be entering the season has been totally settled. Coach Darvin Ham has continued to call Vanderbilt “a starter” whenever talking about what the Lakers have been missing.

— Taurean Prince hit some rhythm jumpers against the Thunder, and getting Vanderbilt back to take on the toughest defensive assignments should, ideally, lighten the responsibility on Prince and allow him to move back to his more natural role as a knockdown shooter.

Lakers forward Taurean Prince reacts after making a three-pointer during a game in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

— Beating Phoenix for the third time, including in the in-season tournament, certainly will be tough when they meet in the quarterfinals Tuesday. You know Frank Vogel doesn’t want to go 0-3 against his former team.

— Never underestimate a professional athlete’s desire for an extra $500,000.

See us sweat

We’ll be back after the Lakers’ in-season tournament quarterfinals for the next episode of The Times Lakers Show — our weekly show that’s available on YouTube and Spotify. Make sure to email me your reactions to the Lakers-Suns game so we can discuss on the show.

Song of the week

”King of Oklahoma” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

A depressing song seems about right after a tough loss in OKC.

