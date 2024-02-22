The Sports Report: Shohei Ohtani says he feels ‘right on schedule’

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stands in the batter’s box and watches for a pitch during a spring training practice.

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who probably is tinkering with his preferred lineup for the Dodgers’ spring training opener today. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: Fifty at-bats.

Before the start of the Dodgers’ regular season schedule next month in Korea, that’s how many spring training at-bats Shohei Ohtani has told the team he would like to take in order to prepare for the year.

“He feels if he can get 50 at-bats,” manager Dave Roberts said, “that’ll get him ready for the season.”

Ohtani confirmed as much when approached by reporters at his locker Wednesday, shortly after taking live batting practice for the second time this spring.

In Wednesday’s session, Ohtani worked a swing-less walk against reliever Daniel Hudson, then hit a ground ball to second base against left-handed swingman Ryan Yarbrough.

Between those two at-bats, and the three Ohtani took in his first live batting practice session Monday, he already has five under his belt before Cactus League games begin.

“As long as my body is feeling good and reacting the right way the next day,” he said through his interpreter, “then we should be good.”

LAKERS

Lakers D’Angelo Russell, left, and LeBron James high five as they walk on the court alongside teammates Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers’ efficient offense has helped them win despite lineup changes. (Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images)

From Dan Woike: The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James on Jan. 15 in Utah, the middle of a stretch during which the team played every other day for almost an entire month. They were stuck in a bit of a malaise, wins over the Clippers and the Raptors erased after the Lakers got smoked by the Suns.

Short-handed and on the road, the light seemed to get extra green for D’Angelo Russell, and the nine-year veteran has never been shy. So he called his number. Again. And Again.

Russell took 26 shots that night in a tight loss to the Jazz, but his aggression fully ignited a thought he had in the weeks prior.

He needed to do more, to be more. He had to get out of the backseat. He had to be himself.

NBA standings

Thursday NBA schedule

CLIPPERS

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, left, celebrates with James Harden as he exits a game against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 2. The Clippers are upbeat after proving they can win despite critics who suggested Harden would be a bad fit with the team. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

From Broderick Turner: James Harden was the first of the Clippers’ star trio to descend the steps and onto the Paycom Center court for the start of practice Wednesday afternoon. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, fresh off having played in the NBA’s All-Star game Sunday in Indianapolis, were next to take the court.

All three of them looked relaxed and in good spirits, the week off before the start of the next phase of the season — which begins with Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder — leaving Harden, Leonard and George in a good space.

They have made this union work despite naysayers arguing the addition of Harden via trade in October was doomed for failure.

But they all were committed to the process, as was coach Tyronn Lue, and stood firm in their belief that in due time they would figure it out.

SOCCER

U.S. forward Mia Fishel tore the ACL in her right knee on the eve of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, which started Tuesday night for the U.S. women’s national team. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

From Kevin Baxter: Mia Fishel should have been in the starting lineup for the women’s national team Tuesday. Instead, she wasn’t even on the roster.

The first CONCACAF W Gold Cup was to be her coming-out party, the springboard that would catapult her into contention for a spot on the Olympic team this summer. Instead, she’ll be watching the Olympics from her sofa.

A future that seemed limitless for Fishel entering the week is now clouded in doubt after a freak accident during the final training session for Tuesday’s Gold Cup opener against the Dominican Republic, a game the U.S. won 5-0 behind two goals from teenager Olivia Moultrie before a crowd of 3,242 on a cold, rainy night at Dignity Health Sports Park. In the first game, Mexico outshot Argentina 16-3 but had to settle for a scoreless draw.

The tournament continues Friday in Carson with the second-ranked U.S. facing Argentina and Mexico playing the Dominican Republic. And it will go on without Fishel, who tore the ACL in right knee during a short practice on a rain-slicked field Monday afternoon.

“I’m gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff is as well,” interim U.S. coach Twila Kilgore said. “She’s been very effective in camp and has worked hard to make an impact.”

Galaxy acquire Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk, reshaping their roster

RAMS

Rams center Brian Allen reacts after the team scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8, 2022. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

From Gary Klein: The Rams began their roster overhaul on Wednesday by releasing veteran center Brian Allen.

Allen, 28, signed an extension after the 2021 season and was due to carry a salary-cap number of about $8 million for the 2024 season, according to overthecap.com. Allen, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, was a key player for the Rams in his first few seasons but he has been hampered by injuries and lost his starting job to Coleman Shelton in 2022.

Allen’s release, which saves the Rams about $4.9 million against the cap, is the first move for a team that is coming off a 10-7 season and a playoff appearance.

DUCKS

Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) during the first period of the Ducks’ loss in Anaheim Wednesday. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Yegor Chinakhov scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets blew a four-goal lead before rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Ducks on Wednesday night.

Sean Kuraly got his second goal of the night 49 seconds after Chinakhov’s score for Columbus, which finished its three-game California trip with two victories. Boone Jenner had two early assists and got an empty-net goal with 32 seconds left for his fifth goal in five games.

Zach Werenski scored two goals in the first period and Johnny Gaudreau ended his 17-game goal drought for the Jackets, who snapped their five-game losing streak against Anaheim. Kuraly and Werenski both had their first multi-goal games of the season.

The Ducks trailed 4-0 before they tied it up in an 11-minute burst to close the second period, with Mason McTavish getting two of the four goals. Alex Killorn made it 4-4 with a short-handed goal 24 seconds before the second intermission.

Ducks-Blue Jackets box score

NHL standings

NHL scores

