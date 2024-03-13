Lakers newsletter: How D’Angelo Russell entrenched himself in the team’s future

Hey everyone, I’m Dan Woike and welcome back to the Lakers Newsletter, our once-a-week music recommendation that is disguised as a place to talk basketball.

This week, before we listen to some modern rock, we’re gonna reexamine D’Angelo Russell’s huge game Friday night and the questions that, rightfully, still exist.

His moment

I’ve tried to ask it, to understand how this all could be possible.

D’Angelo Russell, who seemingly was signed this summer so he could one day be traded, not only survived the trade block — he thrived there.

Now, Russell’s got to have a place in the Lakers’ future plans — he’s been that good. Since returning to the starting lineup in mid-January, he’s averaged 22.5 points and 6.4 assists while hitting 45.7% of his threes on more than eight attempts per game.

He’s hit 173 total threes this year — 11 away from the franchise record for most makes from three in a year. (Nick Van Exel is the current record holder with 183 threes in 1994-95).

“I mean, it’d be a huge honor to just kind of put my name into that category,” Russell said Tuesday. “But me, I feel like if I would have never left, I would’ve did something like that. So confidently, I’mma keep that in the back of my mind. At the same time, still trying to shatter that record, not just get that record.”

If you talk to Russell even a little, his confidence invariably comes up.

This year, he’s frequently talked about how he’s leaning into being aggressive alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He’s carried himself like every big shot should be shot by him — even when they’re not. And he’s grown into a more comfortable place inside the Lakers’ locker room.

After he helped the Lakers’ beat the Bucks, Russell delivered a “quote-of-the-year” candidate when asked how he’s handled it all this season.

“Yeah, with my craft and my talent on the floor, I’ve always felt like I was capable of doing things. Getting hot makes it a little more exciting throughout a game. Off the floor, obviously, you know what I’ve been through,” he said. “Public humiliation has done nothing but molded me into the killer that y’all see today. And, um, I never lack confidence. I never fear confrontation. I want all the smoke. I want to talk about it. Let’s high IQ players, let’s get in a room and talk about it. I just feel confident in what I bring to the basketball game. If it’s film, watching it, helping young players, I just know what I bring to the table. So whatever room I walk in, I’m confident.”

Next, it’ll be the playoffs, where he shot only 31% from three-point range a year ago. He certainly seems on firm footing with the Lakers, but that’s where he could really flip the narrative.

Song of the Week

“K2” by Liquid Mike

Just some good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll from this Michigan band that reminds me of a mix of early Weezer with Jimmy Eat World with maybe some Pixies dust sprinkled in. Anyways, they rock. Been listening to their album for the last few weeks and it’s not leaving the rotation.

