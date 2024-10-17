Lakers newsletter: JJ Redick says communication is key to being a good coach

Hey everyone, this is Dan Woike and welcome back to The Times’ Lakers Newsletter, a chance for me to shoot straight, unlike the Lakers did in Las Vegas. Before we get into this week’s check-in, allow me a moment to vent. The worst person in the world is the person who decided to put the low limit blackjack tables squarely between the casino bar and the hotel elevators. Whoever you are or were, just know that you’re a monster.

Anyways…

Talk talk

The general sense around the Lakers under JJ Redick was that the team wouldn’t find themselves in a situation where they weren’t prepared. Redick is, in a bit of a defining characteristic, an obsessive.

And as he prepared to take on the challenge of coaching in the NBA, Redick’s mind darted through all kinds of scenarios including the shifting role from player to coach.

“I thought about that a lot,” he said before Tuesday’s game in Vegas.

On one hand, players generally love habit and repetition. They like to find their right routine and stick with it. As a pro, Redick was incredibly deliberate in his approach.

But coaching requires flexibility, the ability to turn left at a blink when maybe the plan was originally to go in a different direction.

The solution to this, of course, is communication.

“I’ve had a strategy behind that even though it’s preseason. I think you just have to communicate. I think that’s the biggest thing. Guys thrive when there’s communication and it’s clear,” Redick said. “Whether that’s being clear about what the goals are this week, what the schedule is in terms of what we’re emphasizing. I’ve laid that out for the guys. Going into a game, I’ve communicated with every player about what their playing time is going to look like. I’m not saying that we’re going to do that for all 82 games. You do get into a little bit of a rhythm.

“But just the communication piece is huge and I always appreciated it as a player.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a similar approach, a tentpole of his plan when he took the Warriors job in 2014.

“I think it helps if you were a former player and it really helps if you weren’t that good of a former player, too. I know how everybody is feeling on the bench and that’s a big part of this job — communicating with guys who aren’t playing as much. Maybe don’t quite understand what’s happening,” Kerr said. “I think it’s important to maybe over-communicate, let everyone know what the role is and what’s expected of them. ... As a former player, you want to know. You want to know why. In the old days, they didn’t tell us why. I think these days, you better. You better tell them why because it’s a different era. A different time. There are different expectations. All kinds of pressure on these guys, us, the team.

“I just think knowing that and having experienced that as a player, it does help kinda prepare you for what you need to do.”

The conversations don’t have to be the kind of high-level stuff Redick made a broadcasting career on the back of. Sometimes, it can just be simple, straightforward reinforcement.

“He just says go play, whatever, go shoot,” rookie Dalton Knecht said. “If you’re gonna be open, shoot it. And then if not, drive to the rim, shoot, try to get a layup or dish out for a three for another teammate.”

Knecht floor

Dalton Knecht reacts after making a three-point shot during a preseason game. (John Locher / Associated Press)

I was speaking to a scout before the Lakers game Tuesday and he was saying how in the preseason, there’s just really one thing he’s looking for: Whether or not a young player looks like he belongs.

Through four games, Dalton Knecht has passed that test. And because of that, he sure seems like a lock for real minutes Tuesday when the Lakers open their season against Minnesota.

So far this preseason, he’s led the Lakers in minutes, points and shot attempts. And if that holds to the regular season, something has really gone wrong. Still, Redick said the Knecht that’s been on the floor in the preseason is the one he expects come Tuesday and beyond.

“In terms of his role and how he’s played, like, that’s who he is,” Redick said. “Like, we’re going to run stuff for him. He’s going to benefit from playing with LeBron and AD. He’s another guy who [when] we’ve asked him to do something, Dalton will crash. He’s been awesome. He’s got eight offensive rebounds over the last two games. He’s a natural cutter. He fits in our system.”

Song of the week

“Pink Smoke” by Quivers

It doesn’t take a lot to make me happy. A good meal. A nice glass of wine. An occasional White Sox win. And a clear path between the casino bar and the hotel elevators! Oh, also, a tight rock song with male and female vocals. That’s on the list too, and Quivers is a band I’m excited about hearing more from.

